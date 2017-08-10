Star Tracks
Star Tracks: Jessica Simpson Stylishly Steps Out, Plus Mindy Kaling, Jennifer Lopez & More
RUNNING OFF
A shirtless Scott Eastwood squeezes in a light workout during a beach outing on Wednesday in L.A.
DINE & DASH
Nick Jonas exits Craig's restaurant after having dinner at the eatery on Wednesday.
GOOD POINT
Pink performs at Sziget Festival 2017 on Wednesday in Budapest, Hungary.
SIGNING OFF
Susan Sarandon greets fans as she arrives at LAX Airport in L.A.
AFTER HOURS
Following her performance in Cat on a Hot Tin Roof in London, Sienna Miller heads to Groucho Club.
TV TALK
Sarah Paulson participates on "The Women of American Horror Story" panel during the TCA Summer Press Tour on Wednesday.
LAUGH IT OFF
Also on "The Women of American Horror Story" panel: Billie Lourd, who shares a laugh with the cast on Wednesday.
YOU DO YOU
Ashley Greene treats herself to a manicure during a trip to a Beverly Hills nail salon.
FRUIT FOR THOUGHT
Taye Diggs and Kristen Bell celebrate the #DrinkGoodDoGood Campaign Launch with some healthy treats on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
PROUD MOMENT
Lady Gaga belts out her hit songs during the Joanne World Tour on Wednesday in Inglewood, California.
STAGE PRESENCE
On Wednesday, Apple Music's Beats 1's Zane Lowe and Grammy winner Sam Smith speak onstage during Capitol Music Group's Premiere of New Music and Projects for Industry And Media event.
STEPPING OUT
Jessica Simpson sports a polka-dot shirt and miniskirt on Wednesday.
FEELING LUCKY
Channing Tatum shows off his penchant for taking fan selfies during the Logan Lucky Tennessee Benefit Screening for variety on Wednesday.
GOLDEN GODDESS
Lori Loughlin sports metallic gold pants as she heads to dinner at Craig's restaurant in L.A. on Wednesday.
GAZE AWAY
The Glass Castle costars Brie Larson and Naomi Watts lock eyes as they join Max Greenfield and their director, Destin Daniel, on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
TELLING ALL
Ricky Martin, Darren Criss, Édgar Ramirez discuss their roles in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story during the FX portion of the 2017 Summer TCA press tour on Wednesday.
NEW YORK STATE OF MIND
Equipped with a bottle of Bai Ipanema Pomegranate, a sunglasses-clad Justin Timberlake takes on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
DRESSING FOR GOOD
In partership with H&M, Victoria Justice supports Girl Up for Back to School on Wednesday in L.A.
EASY BEING GREEN
Kesha brightens up the day on Good Morning America on Wednesday.
LET ME TAKE A SELFIE
Bachelorette runner-up Peter Kraus smiles for a picture during an appearance on Good Morning America on Wednesday.
STAR OF THE SHOW
Tracy Morgan makes sure all eyes are on him as he films The Last O.G. on Wednesday in Brooklyn.
CITY SLICKER
Liev Scrieber keeps it casual while running errands in New York City on Wednesday.
TALK THAT TALK
Max Greenfield and director Daniel Dustin Cretton discuss their new film, The Glass Castle, at BUILD Studios in New York on Wednesday.
Chloë Grace Moretz, John Boyega and Zendaya laugh together at Variety's Power of Young Hollywood in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
Rita Ora and "After the Afterparty" singer Charli XCX strike a pose at Variety's Power of Young Hollywood in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
The youthful cast members of This Is Us — Faithe Herman, Lonnie Chavis, Niles Fitch, Hannah Zeile, Mackenzie Hancsicsak, Logan Shroyer and Parker Bates — squeeze together on a couch at Variety's Power of Young Hollywood in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
For the New York City premiere of their new film Ingrid Goes West, costars Meredith Hagner, Wyatt Russell, Aubrey Plaza, director Matt Spicer and Elizabeth Olsen gather for a photo at Alamo Drafthouse on Tuesday evening.
Dressed in a camouflage hat and hiking boots, Shia LaBeouf goes biking in New York City on Tuesday.
Brie Larson, The Glass Castle author Jeannette Walls, Naomi Watts and director Destin Daniel Cretton are all smiles in New York City on Tuesday as they promote the film adaptation of Walls's memoir, in which Larson portrays the journalist with a turbulent childhood.
In Vancouver to shoot her series, SIX, Olivia Munn tops her outfit off with sunglasses on Tuesday.
Adam Scott and Craig Robinson share a meal during a Television Critics Association summer press tour event in Los Angeles on Tuesday to promote their upcoming paranormal buddy comedy, Ghosted.
David Beckham takes his vintage motorcycle out for a spin in Hollywood on Tuesday afternoon.
Victorious alum Victoria Justice stylishly flashes her abs while on a walk in New York City on Tuesday.
A glowing Mindy Kaling dons a floral dress as she dines at Italian restaurant Madeo in Hollywood on Tuesday.
At the New York City premiere of his new film, Good Times, Robert Pattinson stops for selfies with starstruck fans outside the SVA Theatre on Tuesday.
Mark Ballas and wife BC Jean — better known as Alexander Jean — kick off the relaunch of the Mondrian Sessions with a performance in L.A. on Tuesday.
Jussie Smollet and his Empire costar and onscreen dad Terrence Howard get serious as they speak onstage at the FOX portion of the 2017 Summer Television Critics Association Tour in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.
Derek Hough and John Cena goof around during an appearance on Today on Tuesday in New York.
Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay and fiancé Bryan Abasolo make their love Instagram official while celebrating at Bar SixtyFive at the Rainbow Room in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
This is Us star Milo Ventimiglia waves to photographers as he leaves Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday.
Rapper 50 Cent embraces the sunny N.Y.C. weather by going for a drive with the top down on Tuesday.
This looks familiar! Bill Murray stops backstage to visit with Barrett Doss and Andy Karl after taking in a Broadway performance of Groundhog Day on Tuesday.
Eva Longoria proves that it's always 5 o'clock somewhere during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Tuesday.
Justin Timberlake, Billy Crystal and Jimmy Fallon crack each other up during a "Camp Winnipesaukee" sketch on Tuesday's taping of The Tonight Show.
Nick Jonas recharges after his workout in L.A. on Tuesday with a smoothie.
Behati Prinsloo is all smiles as she leaves an SK-II event in Tokyo on Tuesday.
Vanessa Hudgens puckers up as she arrives at the FOX Summer All-Star Party on Tuesday in L.A.
Transparent star Jeffrey Tambor is shocked and awed as he sees his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during Tuesday's ceremony in L.A.
After her morning workout, Jennifer Lopez looks both ways before crossing the street on Tuesday in New York City while wearing an OP by Icons of Culture crop top.
Mariska Hargitay embraces costar Dean Winters and a crew member while filming scenes for Law and Order: SVU's 19th season in New York City on Tuesday.
Taking a stroll in New York City’s SoHo on Tuesday, Jessica Simpson steps out wearing large red sunglasses — eyewear worth upward of $2,500.
This Is Us star Lonnie Chavis enjoys complimentary sweets at a Television Critics Association Awards Summer Press Tour event in Los Angeles on Monday.
Justin Bieber is spotted attending a practice round ahead of the 2017 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club in North Carolina on Tuesday, approximately two weeks after canceling the remainder of his tour.
On Tuesday, Jeff Bridges stops by Sway in the Morning with Sway Calloway on Eminem’s Shade 45 at N.Y.C.'s SiriusXM Studios, where he promoted his upcoming film, The Only Living Boy in New York.
MASTER OF MASCOTS
Metallica members Lars Ulrich, James Hetfield, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo pose with the San Francisco Giants mascot Lou Seal at their Monday home game against the Chicago Cubs.
Kate Beckinsale meets with fans and gives her autograph at the New York City premiere of The Only Living Boy in New York.
Shaquille O'Neal plants a kiss on Carpool Karaoke host James Corden as wife Julia Carey looks on, at the series launch party.
Josh Brolin channels his Deadpool 2 character, Cable, on the film's set on Monday.
Lisa Edelstein discusses the upcoming season of her show, Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce, at BUILD Studios on Monday.
The most hilarious squad there ever was! Kevin Hart, Chris Rock, Amy Schumer, Jeff Ross and Donnell Rawlings come out to support Dave Chappelle at his eponymous show in N.Y.C.
Saturday Night Live alum Jay Pharoah shows off trays of doughnuts during the TCA Summer Press Tour on Monday.
Wendi McLendon-Covey channels her The Goldbergs character at the Sony Pictures Television and Crackle TCA Studio Day on Monday.
