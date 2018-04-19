Paula Patton Chats Traffik Amid Boyfriend News, Plus Whitney Port, Sienna Miller and More

Grace Gavilanes and Julia Emmanuele
April 19, 2018 06:00 AM
<p>Paula Patton, who was <a href="http://people.com/movies/paula-patton-is-all-smiles-as-she-steps-out-with-her-new-boyfriend-in-n-y-c/">recently spotted with her new boyfriend</a>, discusses her new thriller <em>Traffik</em> at BUILD Studios on Wednesday.</p>
THRILL OF A LIFETIME

Paula Patton, who was recently spotted with her new boyfriend, discusses her new thriller Traffik at BUILD Studios on Wednesday.

Roy Rochlin/Getty
<p>Whitney Port braves the chilly New York weather in a cozy coat and bright shoes while out and about on Wednesday.</p>
FAUX SHO

Whitney Port braves the chilly New York weather in a cozy coat and bright shoes while out and about on Wednesday.

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
<p><em>Glow</em>&#8216;s Alison Brie can&#8217;t help but break into a grin while speaking at a panel for the Netflix show in Rome, Italy on Wednesday.</p>
YOU GLOW, GIRL!

Glow‘s Alison Brie can’t help but break into a grin while speaking at a panel for the Netflix show in Rome, Italy on Wednesday.

Ernesto S. Ruscio/Getty
<p>Keke Palmer gets playful while stopping by Music Choice in New York City on Wednesday.</p>
FEEL THE MUSIC

Keke Palmer gets playful while stopping by Music Choice in New York City on Wednesday.

John Lamparski/Getty
<p>Hugh Grant and Ben Whishaw strike a pose while greeting photographers at the London photo call for <i>A Very English Scandal </i>on Wednesday.</p>
DOUBLE TROUBLE

Hugh Grant and Ben Whishaw strike a pose while greeting photographers at the London photo call for A Very English Scandal on Wednesday.

James Gourley/Shutterstock
<p>Sienna Miller casually hails a taxi in New York City on Wednesday.</p>
HAIL YES!

Sienna Miller casually hails a taxi in New York City on Wednesday.

Elder Ordonez/Splash News Online
<p>A smiling Yara Shahidi attends the Teva Festival Styling Suite on Wednesday in L.A.</p>
LOVIN' L.A.

A smiling Yara Shahidi attends the Teva Festival Styling Suite on Wednesday in L.A.

Michael Kovac/Getty
<p>Brian Tyree Henry channels his inner model as he heads to BUILD Studios to promote the Broadway play &#8220;Lobby Hero&#8221; and <em>Atlanta</em>, on Tuesday.</p>
TV HERO

Brian Tyree Henry channels his inner model as he heads to BUILD Studios to promote the Broadway play “Lobby Hero” and Atlanta, on Tuesday.

Slaven Vlasic/Getty
<p>Longterm couple and new parents Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk stick close to each other as they head to a romantic dinner on Tuesday night.</p>
HAND TO HOLD

Longterm couple and new parents Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk stick close to each other as they head to a romantic dinner on Tuesday night.

MEGA
<p>Taylor Kitsch, a.k.a. <em>Friday Night Lights&#8217;&nbsp;</em>Tim Riggins, lands in L.A. following a flight.</p>
CLEAR EYES, FULL HEARTS, CAN'T LOSE

Taylor Kitsch, a.k.a. Friday Night Lights’ Tim Riggins, lands in L.A. following a flight.

Splash News
<p>&#8220;Tina: The Tina Turner Musical&#8221; star Adrienne Warren meets the legend herself at the London show&#8217;s press night performance on Tuesday.</p>
SEEING DOUBLE

“Tina: The Tina Turner Musical” star Adrienne Warren meets the legend herself at the London show’s press night performance on Tuesday.

Dave Benett/Getty
<p>Tracy Morgan cuddles up with his wife, Megan Wollover, at a TBS and NYC Parks block party to celebrate his new show, <i>The Last O.G., </i>on Tuesday in Brooklyn.</p>
ON THE BLOCK

Tracy Morgan cuddles up with his wife, Megan Wollover, at a TBS and NYC Parks block party to celebrate his new show, The Last O.G., on Tuesday in Brooklyn.

John Nacion/Startraks
<p>Adriana Lima strikes a pose next to a man dressed as the Statue of Liberty after touching up his look with some red lipstick while filming a commercial for Maybelline on Tuesday in N.Y.C.</p>
KISS OFF

Adriana Lima strikes a pose next to a man dressed as the Statue of Liberty after touching up his look with some red lipstick while filming a commercial for Maybelline on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Splash News
<p>Victoria Mahoney &mdash; who is set to direct an upcoming <i>Star Wars</i> film &mdash; Ava DuVernay and J.J. Abrams are all smiles as they attend the Open House at the ARRAY Headquarters in L.A. on Tuesday.</p>
TRIPLE THREAT

Victoria Mahoney — who is set to direct an upcoming Star Wars film — Ava DuVernay and J.J. Abrams are all smiles as they attend the Open House at the ARRAY Headquarters in L.A. on Tuesday.

Ray Tamarra/Getty
<p>Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon enjoy a dinner date at the Food Bank for New York City&#8217;s Can Do Awards event on Tuesday in N.Y.C.</p>
TWO OF A KIND

Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon enjoy a dinner date at the Food Bank for New York City’s Can Do Awards event on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty
<p>Newlyweds Amy Schumer and Chris Fisher share a sweet moment on the red carpet at the L.A. premiere of her new film, <i>I Feel Pretty</i>, on Tuesday.</p>
ONLY HAVE EYES FOR YOU

Newlyweds Amy Schumer and Chris Fisher share a sweet moment on the red carpet at the L.A. premiere of her new film, I Feel Pretty, on Tuesday.

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock
<p>After the premiere&#8217;s afterparty, co-stars and best friends Michelle Williams and Busy Philipps crack each other up while posing for photographers.</p>
PRETTY FUNNY

After the premiere’s afterparty, co-stars and best friends Michelle Williams and Busy Philipps crack each other up while posing for photographers.

Kevin Winter/Getty
<p>Alicia Silverstone and Debra Messing flank designer Christian Siriano as they celebrate the opening of his New York City store, The Curated NYC, on Tuesday.</p>
DRESSED TO IMPRESS

Alicia Silverstone and Debra Messing flank designer Christian Siriano as they celebrate the opening of his New York City store, The Curated NYC, on Tuesday.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty
<p>Terri, Bindi and Robert Irwin are all smiles on Tuesday as they announce that the late Steve Irwim will be awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in L.A.</p>
FAMILY AFFAIR

Terri, Bindi and Robert Irwin are all smiles on Tuesday as they announce that the late Steve Irwim will be awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in L.A.

MEGA
<p>Rose McGowan gets serious while chatting with <i>Good Morning Britain </i>on Tuesday in London about her memoir, <i>Brave</i>, and her documentary series, <i>Citizen Rose.</i></p>
BRAVE HEART

Rose McGowan gets serious while chatting with Good Morning Britain on Tuesday in London about her memoir, Brave, and her documentary series, Citizen Rose.

Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock
<p>Jason Sudeikis hams it up while performing in a skit called &#8220;Ships Ahoy!&#8221; during an appearance on <i>The Late Late Show with James Corden,&nbsp;</i>alongside Ice Cube,&nbsp;on Tuesday .</p>
OH SHIP!

Jason Sudeikis hams it up while performing in a skit called “Ships Ahoy!” during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, alongside Ice Cube, on Tuesday .

Terence Patrick/CBS
<p>Giuliana Rancic leaves her mark at the Not One Type pop-up event, sponsored by Genentech, on Thursday.</p>
SIGNING OFF

Giuliana Rancic leaves her mark at the Not One Type pop-up event, sponsored by Genentech, on Thursday.

Michael Simon/Startraks
<p>Jennifer Morrison stops by BUILD Studios to discuss her new film, <em>Sun Dogs</em>, on Tuesday.</p>
LET'S CHAT

Jennifer Morrison stops by BUILD Studios to discuss her new film, Sun Dogs, on Tuesday.

Slaven Vlasic/Getty
<p>The original&nbsp;<em>Wonder Woman</em> star Lynda Carter poses next to funnyman Joel McHale at New York City&#8217;s SiriusXM Studios on Tuesday.</p>
FULL OF WONDER

The original Wonder Woman star Lynda Carter poses next to funnyman Joel McHale at New York City’s SiriusXM Studios on Tuesday.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty
<p>Forget fancy cars&nbsp;&mdash; Justin Theroux prefers riding his bike through N.Y.C. on Tuesday.</p>
HOT WHEELS

Forget fancy cars — Justin Theroux prefers riding his bike through N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Raymond Hall/GC Images
<p>Tuesday was a great day for a stroll with an adorable pup&nbsp;&mdash; if you ask Naomi Watts, that is.</p>
SIDE BY SIDE

Tuesday was a great day for a stroll with an adorable pup — if you ask Naomi Watts, that is.

MEGA
<p>Jaime King and Selma Blair take a moment from mingling to snap a selfie at an A.L.C. event welcoming designer Andrea Lieberman to&nbsp;Caruso&rsquo;s Palisades Village.</p>
EXPRESS YOUR SELFIE

Jaime King and Selma Blair take a moment from mingling to snap a selfie at an A.L.C. event welcoming designer Andrea Lieberman to Caruso’s Palisades Village.

MOVI Inc.
<p>Jennifer Garner is all smiles as she catches up with a friend (not pictured) in L.A. on Tuesday.</p>
L.A. STATE OF MIND

Jennifer Garner is all smiles as she catches up with a friend (not pictured) in L.A. on Tuesday.

Shutterstock
<p>A casually dressed Kate Upton has her mind set on running errands on Tuesday in Beverly Hills.</p>
WALK THE WALK

A casually dressed Kate Upton has her mind set on running errands on Tuesday in Beverly Hills.

The Image Direct
<p>The ever-ageless Goldie Hawn, whose <a href="http://people.com/babies/erin-foster-kate-hudson-pregnant-wanted-daughter/">daughter Kate Hudson is expecting her third child</a>, goes on a shopping trip.&nbsp;</p>
SHOP 'TIL YOU DROP

The ever-ageless Goldie Hawn, whose daughter Kate Hudson is expecting her third child, goes on a shopping trip. 

Splash News Online
<p>Emma Thompson and husband Greg Wise bundle up for the chilly New York weather on Tuesday.</p>
LOOK BOTH WAYS

Emma Thompson and husband Greg Wise bundle up for the chilly New York weather on Tuesday.

John Sheene/ACE PICTURES/INSTARimages.com
<p>Former One Direction member Liam Payne stops by Kiss FM Studios in London on Tuesday.</p>
IN THE STUDIO

Former One Direction member Liam Payne stops by Kiss FM Studios in London on Tuesday.

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty
<p>Kate Walsh is ready for her close-up while stopping by <em>Extra</em> on Tuesday.</p>
STRIKE A POSE

Kate Walsh is ready for her close-up while stopping by Extra on Tuesday.

Gary Gershoff/Getty
<p>With a newspaper in hand, Robert De Niro is photographed in New York City&#8217;s Tribeca neighborhood on Tuesday.</p>
TAKE YOUR PIC

With a newspaper in hand, Robert De Niro is photographed in New York City’s Tribeca neighborhood on Tuesday.

Splash News Online
<p>Cute! Jane Seymour and Paris Hilton have a twinning moment at&nbsp;The Colleagues and Oscar de la Renta&#8217;s Annual Spring Luncheon on Tuesday.</p>
STYLE TWINS

Cute! Jane Seymour and Paris Hilton have a twinning moment at The Colleagues and Oscar de la Renta’s Annual Spring Luncheon on Tuesday.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty
<p>Naomie Harris is mellow in a yellow pantsuit at&nbsp;Marriott International&#8217;s world-class loyalty program event.</p>
OH SUNNY DAY

Naomie Harris is mellow in a yellow pantsuit at Marriott International’s world-class loyalty program event.

Dave Benett/Getty
<p>Melissa Joan Hart treats her family&nbsp;&mdash; husband Mark Wilkerson and kids Mason, Braydon and Tucker&nbsp;&mdash; to a sun-soaked beach vacation at&nbsp;Nickelodeon Hotels &amp; Resorts Punta Cana.</p>
FAMILY MATTERS

Melissa Joan Hart treats her family — husband Mark Wilkerson and kids Mason, Braydon and Tucker — to a sun-soaked beach vacation at Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana.

CaribePhoto
<p>Minnie Driver slips on a blazer for her appearance at The&nbsp;Royal Air Force Museum, where <em>Hidden Heroes</em> was shown on Monday.</p>
SUIT YOURSELF

Minnie Driver slips on a blazer for her appearance at The Royal Air Force Museum, where Hidden Heroes was shown on Monday.

Araya Diaz/Getty
<p>Margot Robbie most certainly is! The Oscar nominee and electric vehicle and sustainability ambassador attends the last day of Nissan&#8217;s Formula E launch tour.</p>
ORANGE YOU GORGEOUS?

Margot Robbie most certainly is! The Oscar nominee and electric vehicle and sustainability ambassador attends the last day of Nissan’s Formula E launch tour.

Rachel Murray/Getty
<p>Lana Del Rey goes dress shopping ahead of her Berlin, Germany concert.</p>
DRESS ME UP

Lana Del Rey goes dress shopping ahead of her Berlin, Germany concert.

Splash News
<p>After <a href="http://people.com/babies/eva-longoria-star-hollywood-walk-fame/">celebrating friend Eva Longoria at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony</a>, &Eacute;dgar Ram&iacute;rez and Olivia Munn are spotted leaving the star&#8217;s Monday afterparty.</p>
PARTY ON 

After celebrating friend Eva Longoria at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, Édgar Ramírez and Olivia Munn are spotted leaving the star’s Monday afterparty.

BACKGRID
<p>Rachel Brosnahan, who stars in the critically acclaimed show <em>The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel</em>, attends&nbsp;the 2018 New York Theatre Workshop Gala on Monday.</p>
THINK PINK

Rachel Brosnahan, who stars in the critically acclaimed show The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, attends the 2018 New York Theatre Workshop Gala on Monday.

Walter McBride/Getty
<p>Robert De Niro, who <a href="http://people.com/movies/robert-de-niro-doesnt-know-what-dogs-are-on-jimmy-fallon-i-dont-trust-things-that-lay-eggs/">may or may not know what a dog is</a>, stopped by <em>The</em> <em>Tonight Show</em> on Monday.</p>
TONIGHT'S THE NIGHT

Robert De Niro, who may or may not know what a dog is, stopped by The Tonight Show on Monday.

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/Getty
<p>Bow down to <em>Crazy Ex-Girlfriend</em>&#8216;s Rachel Bloom! The star takes the stage with her CW show cast for Monday&#8217;s Broadway with Love benefit concert.</p>
CRAZY TIMES

Bow down to Crazy Ex-Girlfriend‘s Rachel Bloom! The star takes the stage with her CW show cast for Monday’s Broadway with Love benefit concert.

Larry Marano/Shutterstock
<p>Tracee Ellis Ross is as flawless as ever during her appearance on <em>Extra</em>.</p>
SAY WHAT?

Tracee Ellis Ross is as flawless as ever during her appearance on Extra.

Splash News
<p>Hilaria Baldwin (and her baby bump!) and husband Alec are one happy couple as they attend&nbsp;The New York University Tisch School Of The Arts on Monday.</p>
BUMPIN' AROUND

Hilaria Baldwin (and her baby bump!) and husband Alec are one happy couple as they attend The New York University Tisch School Of The Arts on Monday.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty
<p><em>Orange Is the New Black</em> star Danielle Brooks and Tracie Thoms attend the Urban Arts Partnership&#8217;s AmplifiED Gala on Monday.</p>
GALA GLAM

Orange Is the New Black star Danielle Brooks and Tracie Thoms attend the Urban Arts Partnership’s AmplifiED Gala on Monday.

Monica Schipper/Getty
<p><em>Today</em> hosts Natalie Morales and Al Roker show off their books outside the 92nd Street Y in New York City.</p>
GET LIT 

Today hosts Natalie Morales and Al Roker show off their books outside the 92nd Street Y in New York City.

Adam Nemser/Startraks
<p>Nolan Gould, Sarah&nbsp;Hyland, Ty Burrell, Julie Bowen, producer Steven&nbsp;Levitan, Ariel Winter, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Eric&nbsp;Stonestreet gather at <em>Modern Family</em>&#8216;s FYC event in Hollywood on&nbsp;Monday.&nbsp;</p>
FAMILY BUSINESS

Nolan Gould, Sarah Hyland, Ty Burrell, Julie Bowen, producer Steven Levitan, Ariel Winter, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Eric Stonestreet gather at Modern Family‘s FYC event in Hollywood on Monday. 

Amanda Edwards/Getty
<p>On Monday, <i>Westworld</i> stars&nbsp;Jeffrey Wright, Thandie&nbsp;Newton, Evan Rachel Wood and James Marsden celebrate at the&nbsp;Hollywood&nbsp;season 2 premiere.&nbsp;</p>
NEW WORLD 

On Monday, Westworld stars Jeffrey Wright, Thandie Newton, Evan Rachel Wood and James Marsden celebrate at the Hollywood season 2 premiere. 

Jesse Grant/Getty
<p>Sara Bareilles&nbsp;arrives&nbsp;at The Women Of Waitress: The Musical event on Monday at N.Y.C.&#8217;s 92nd Street Y.&nbsp;</p>
LADY IN WAITING

Sara Bareilles arrives at The Women Of Waitress: The Musical event on Monday at N.Y.C.’s 92nd Street Y. 

Matthew Eisman/Getty
<p>Paula Patton brings a splash of color to a&nbsp;Monday&nbsp;screening of<i> Traffik</i> in Atlanta.&nbsp;</p>
SKIRTING AROUND

Paula Patton brings a splash of color to a Monday screening of Traffik in Atlanta. 

Paras Griffin/Getty
<p>Luisana Lopilato and husband Michael Bubl&eacute; pose at the Buenos Aires premiere of her new movie,&nbsp;<i>Perdidas</i>.&nbsp;</p>
BY YOUR SIDE 

Luisana Lopilato and husband Michael Bublé pose at the Buenos Aires premiere of her new movie, Perdidas

Lalo Yasky/Getty
<p>Maude Apatow, Asa&nbsp;Butterfield, Alex Wolff and Peter Livolsi discuss <i>The House Of Tomorrow&nbsp;</i>Monday at a SAG-AFTRA event in N.Y.C.&nbsp;</p>
NEED A LIFT?

Maude Apatow, Asa Butterfield, Alex Wolff and Peter Livolsi discuss The House Of Tomorrow Monday at a SAG-AFTRA event in N.Y.C. 

Roy Rochlin/Getty
<p>Whoopi Goldberg takes the stage at the Academy Museum Conversation on Monday&nbsp;in New York City.&nbsp;</p>
NIGHT AT THE MUSEUM 

Whoopi Goldberg takes the stage at the Academy Museum Conversation on Monday in New York City. 

Ben Gabbe/Getty
<p>On&nbsp;Monday, Alan Cumming enjoys the New York Live Arts Gala.&nbsp;</p>
GETTING A LEG UP 

On Monday, Alan Cumming enjoys the New York Live Arts Gala. 

Noam Galai/Getty
<p>Shannon Woodward, Jimmi Simpson and Katy&nbsp;Perry&nbsp;get excited at the L.A. premiere of <i>Westworld</i> season 2.&nbsp;</p>
OUT WEST

Shannon Woodward, Jimmi Simpson and Katy Perry get excited at the L.A. premiere of Westworld season 2. 

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
<p>Pamela Anderson sits down for a <i>Good Morning Britain</i> taping in London on Tuesday.&nbsp;</p>
EARLY BIRD 

Pamela Anderson sits down for a Good Morning Britain taping in London on Tuesday. 

Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock
<p>Priyanka Chopra is spotted filming <i>Quantico</i> in Dublin.</p>
ALL AROUND THE WORLD 

Priyanka Chopra is spotted filming Quantico in Dublin.

Splash News
<p>Eva Longoria, who is expecting her first child, celebrates the honor of getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday.</p>
GO MAMA!

Eva Longoria, who is expecting her first child, celebrates the honor of getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty
<p>Reese Witherspoon comes out to support her friend, Eva Longoria, at the Hollywood Star Ceremony Post-Luncheon on Monday.</p>
I'M WITH HER

Reese Witherspoon comes out to support her friend, Eva Longoria, at the Hollywood Star Ceremony Post-Luncheon on Monday.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty
<p>Victoria Beckham attends Eva Longoria&#8217;s Hollywood Walk of Fame luncheon on Monday.</p>
GAL PAL 

Victoria Beckham attends Eva Longoria’s Hollywood Walk of Fame luncheon on Monday.

MediaPunch/Shutterstock
<p>Taking a break from riding his bike, Justin Theroux is spotted grabbing coffee with a friend on Monday in N.Y.C.</p>
RIDE ON

Taking a break from riding his bike, Justin Theroux is spotted grabbing coffee with a friend on Monday in N.Y.C.

MEGA
<p>Olympic skater Adam Rippon and pro Jenna Johnson pose as the season 26 <em>Dancing with the Stars&nbsp;</em>cast visits Planet Hollywood Times Square in N.Y.C.</p>
I LOVE NEW YORK

Olympic skater Adam Rippon and pro Jenna Johnson pose as the season 26 Dancing with the Stars cast visits Planet Hollywood Times Square in N.Y.C.

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
<p>A casually-dressed David Beckham gets a smoothie in Los Angeles on Monday.&nbsp;</p>
SMOOTH MOVES

A casually-dressed David Beckham gets a smoothie in Los Angeles on Monday. 

The Image Direct
<p>Chris Pine grabs a snack Monday in Los Angeles.&nbsp;</p>
FUELING UP 

Chris Pine grabs a snack Monday in Los Angeles. 

The Image Direct
<p>Benedict Cumberbatch makes waves while attending an <em>Avengers: Infinity War</em> fan event on Monday.</p>
TAKING ACTION

Benedict Cumberbatch makes waves while attending an Avengers: Infinity War fan event on Monday.

Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty
<p>Call me? Karamo Brown, Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Bobby Berk of Netflix&#8217;s <em>Queer Eye</em> have some fun at the 10th Annual Shorty Awards.</p>
THE FAB FIVE

Call me? Karamo Brown, Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Bobby Berk of Netflix’s Queer Eye have some fun at the 10th Annual Shorty Awards.

Noam Galai/Getty
<p><em>Fear the Walking Dead</em>&#8216;s&nbsp;Kim Dickens attends the AMC Survival Sunday on Sunday.</p>
DEAD SERIOUS

Fear the Walking Dead‘s Kim Dickens attends the AMC Survival Sunday on Sunday.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty
<p>Keke Palmer takes a seat backstage during the 10th Annual Shorty Awards.</p>
WINNING BIG

Keke Palmer takes a seat backstage during the 10th Annual Shorty Awards.

Noam Galai/Getty
<p>Eminem, <a href="http://people.com/food/eminem-coachella-moms-spaghetti-restaurant/">who served &#8220;Mom&#8217;s spaghetti&#8221; at Coachella</a>, performs at the annual music festival on Sunday.</p>
SHOUT OUT

Eminem, who served “Mom’s spaghetti” at Coachella, performs at the annual music festival on Sunday.

Kevin Mazur/Getty
<p>Chlo&euml; Grace Moretz is in the best spirits as she snaps selfies with fans on the red carpet at the&nbsp;2018 Beijing International Film Festival on Sunday.</p>
CHECK YOUR SELFIE

Chloë Grace Moretz is in the best spirits as she snaps selfies with fans on the red carpet at the 2018 Beijing International Film Festival on Sunday.

VCG/Getty
<p>Robert Downey Jr. revs up the crowd at an <i>Avengers: Infinity War </i>event in Singapore Monday.&nbsp;</p>
EXCITED MAN 

Robert Downey Jr. revs up the crowd at an Avengers: Infinity War event in Singapore Monday. 

Yong Teck Lim/AP/Shutterstock
<p>Bon Jovi celebrates their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with a performance at the Saturday ceremony in Cleveland.&nbsp;</p>
'BLAZE OF GLORY'

Bon Jovi celebrates their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with a performance at the Saturday ceremony in Cleveland. 

David Richard/AP/Shutterstock
<p>Adrien Brody arrives at the amfAR Sao Paulo gala on Friday.&nbsp;</p>
FAR OUT 

Adrien Brody arrives at the amfAR Sao Paulo gala on Friday. 

Sebastiao Moreira/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
<p>Catherine Zeta-Jones talks about her role in <i>Cocaine Godmother</i> at The Contenders Emmys, presented by Deadline Hollywood, on Sunday in L.A.&nbsp;</p>
ON A HIGH 

Catherine Zeta-Jones talks about her role in Cocaine Godmother at The Contenders Emmys, presented by Deadline Hollywood, on Sunday in L.A. 

Stewart Cook/Deadline/Shutterstock
<p>Sopan Deb, George C. Wolfe and Denzel Washington chat at a TimesTalk in New York City on&nbsp;Sunday.&nbsp;</p>
MAKING TIME 

Sopan Deb, George C. Wolfe and Denzel Washington chat at a TimesTalk in New York City on Sunday. 

Griffin Lipson/BFA/Shutterstock
<p>On Sunday in Los Angeles, Laura Mennell, Anja Savcic, Jeff Daniels, Sarah Silverman,&nbsp;Peter Farrelly and Peter Sarsgaard get cozy at The Contenders Emmys.&nbsp;</p>
GOOD GROUPING

On Sunday in Los Angeles, Laura Mennell, Anja Savcic, Jeff Daniels, Sarah Silverman, Peter Farrelly and Peter Sarsgaard get cozy at The Contenders Emmys. 

Rob Latour/Deadline/Shutterstock
<p>Brandon Flowers inducts The Cars&#8217; Ric Ocasek into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland.&nbsp;</p>
'GOOD TIMES ROLL' 

Brandon Flowers inducts The Cars’ Ric Ocasek into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland. 

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
<p>On Saturday&nbsp;in Cleveland, Lauryn Hill covers Nina Simone songs to celebrate the legend&#8217;s induction into the Rock&nbsp;and Roll Hall of Fame.&nbsp;</p>
ICONS ON ICONS 

On Saturday in Cleveland, Lauryn Hill covers Nina Simone songs to celebrate the legend’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. 

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
<p><em>The Shape of Water</em> director Guillermo del Toro poses at&nbsp;the Malaga Spanish Film Festival&#8217;s Sur Award Presentation on&nbsp;Saturday.&nbsp;</p>
A STAR IS BORN

The Shape of Water director Guillermo del Toro poses at the Malaga Spanish Film Festival’s Sur Award Presentation on Saturday. 

Manu Reino/MARINA PRESS/Shutterstock
<p>Jaden Smith and girlfriend Odessa Adlon wear his denim designs while hanging out.&nbsp;</p>
LOVE & STYLE 

Jaden Smith and girlfriend Odessa Adlon wear his denim designs while hanging out. 

Splash News
<p>Hailey Baldwin, Rita Ora, Andrew Watts and Johnny party together at Coachella.&nbsp;</p>
FESTIVAL FOLKS 

Hailey Baldwin, Rita Ora, Andrew Watts and Johnny party together at Coachella. 

Splash News
<p>Tricia Helfer poses for a photo at the Honda Indy Driving Experience on Saturday.</p>
DRIVER'S SEAT

Tricia Helfer poses for a photo at the Honda Indy Driving Experience on Saturday.

Greg Doherty/Getty
<p>Jamie Foxx gears up for a fun-filled day at Coachella on Saturday.</p>
HAND IT TO ME

Jamie Foxx gears up for a fun-filled day at Coachella on Saturday.

Matt Cowan/Getty
<p>Most empowering dinner ever: Allison Janney, Nicole Kidman and Laura Dern come together at<em> InStyle</em> and Brahim&#8217;s Badass Women Dinner on Saturday.</p>
TERRIFIC TRIO

Most empowering dinner ever: Allison Janney, Nicole Kidman and Laura Dern come together at InStyle and Brahim’s Badass Women Dinner on Saturday.

Donato Sardella/Getty
<p>Family fun! Carson Daly brings his adorable kids to help celebrate wife Siri Daly&#8217;s book, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Siriously-Delicious-Nutritious-Simple-Recipes/dp/0848755804/ref=sr_1_1?s=books&amp;ie=UTF8&amp;qid=1523891356&amp;sr=1-1&amp;refinements=p_27%3ASiri+Daly"><em>Siriously Delicious</em></a>, at her Saturday launch event.</p>
KIDDING AROUND

Family fun! Carson Daly brings his adorable kids to help celebrate wife Siri Daly’s book, Siriously Delicious, at her Saturday launch event.

Rob Kim/Getty
<p><em>The Hills</em> alum Whitney Port, Paris Hilton and Rachel Zoe sport sunglasses at the ZOEasis Saturday event in Palm Springs.&nbsp;</p>
SHADY LADIES 

The Hills alum Whitney Port, Paris Hilton and Rachel Zoe sport sunglasses at the ZOEasis Saturday event in Palm Springs. 

Stefanie Keenan/Getty
<p>It was all about white shirts and denim shorts for&nbsp;Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion, who attended the Lucky Brand Presents Desert Jam party at ARRIVE during their Coachella celebration on Saturday.&nbsp;</p>
PEACE OUT

It was all about white shirts and denim shorts for Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion, who attended the Lucky Brand Presents Desert Jam party at ARRIVE during their Coachella celebration on Saturday. 

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com
<p>Jessica Alba and Cash Warren went grocery shopping in West Hollywood, California, on Saturday.&nbsp;</p>
STOCKING UP

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren went grocery shopping in West Hollywood, California, on Saturday. 

Splash News
<p><em>Saturday Night Live</em> alum&nbsp;John Mulaney took the stage in Studio 8H as host of this weekend&#8217;s episode.&nbsp;</p>
HOST WITH THE MOST

Saturday Night Live alum John Mulaney took the stage in Studio 8H as host of this weekend’s episode. 

Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
<p>Laverne Cox and&nbsp;Zanna Roberts Rassi linked up in the midst of Coachella at the American Express Platinum House bash at Parker Palm Springs on Saturday.</p>
GARDEN PARTY

Laverne Cox and Zanna Roberts Rassi linked up in the midst of Coachella at the American Express Platinum House bash at Parker Palm Springs on Saturday.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
<p>Pals from Amazon&#8217;s binge-worthy&nbsp;<em>Marvelous Mrs. Maisel</em> &mdash;&nbsp;Amy Sherman-Palladino, Alex Borstein, Rachel Brosnahan and Marin Hinkle &mdash; posed for a smiley snap at an FYC event in Los Angeles on Saturday.&nbsp;</p>
MARVELOUS SELFIE

Pals from Amazon’s binge-worthy Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — Amy Sherman-Palladino, Alex Borstein, Rachel Brosnahan and Marin Hinkle — posed for a smiley snap at an FYC event in Los Angeles on Saturday. 

Todd Williamson/January Images/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Robin Roberts and Alicia Keys were all smiles at <em>Variety</em>&#8216;s&nbsp;Power of Women event presented by Lifetime at the famed&nbsp;Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on Friday.&nbsp;</p>
ELEGANT PALS

Robin Roberts and Alicia Keys were all smiles at Variety‘s Power of Women event presented by Lifetime at the famed Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on Friday. 

Andrew H. Walker/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Sienna Miller and FIA Formula E CEO Alejandro Agag jumped into a sporty ride at the ABB FIA Formula E CBMM Niobium Rome E-Prix 2018 in Rome on Saturday.&nbsp;</p>
VROOM VROOM

Sienna Miller and FIA Formula E CEO Alejandro Agag jumped into a sporty ride at the ABB FIA Formula E CBMM Niobium Rome E-Prix 2018 in Rome on Saturday. 

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
<p>Gwen Stefani was surrounded by smiley faces at a celebration for her upcoming Las Vegas residency at the&nbsp;Planet Hollywood Resort &amp; Casino on Friday.</p>
FLOWER POWER

Gwen Stefani was surrounded by smiley faces at a celebration for her upcoming Las Vegas residency at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on Friday.

Denise Truscello/WireImage
<p>Gina Rodriguez wore all black while filming <a href="http://ew.com/movies/2018/02/26/gina-rodriguez-someone-great-netflix-movie/">Netflix rom-com&nbsp;<em>Someone Great</em></a> in New York City on Friday.</p>
SET VIBES

Gina Rodriguez wore all black while filming Netflix rom-com Someone Great in New York City on Friday.

Jose Perez/Splash News
<p>After working on their upcoming thriller&nbsp;<em>The Girl in the Spider</em>, Claire Foy struck a pose with director&nbsp;Fede Alvarez, Sverrir Gudnason, Lakeith Stanfield and Stephen Merchant in&nbsp;Stockholm on Friday.&nbsp;</p>
THAT'S A WRAP! 

After working on their upcoming thriller The Girl in the Spider, Claire Foy struck a pose with director Fede Alvarez, Sverrir Gudnason, Lakeith Stanfield and Stephen Merchant in Stockholm on Friday. 

Michael Campanella/Getty Images
<p><em>Will &amp; Grace</em> star Sean Hayes cracks up at BUILD Studios in New York on Friday.</p>
CHAT 'EM UP

Will & Grace star Sean Hayes cracks up at BUILD Studios in New York on Friday.

Monica Schipper/Getty
<p>Kelsea Ballerini takes the mic at SiriusXM&#8217;s The Highway channel broadcast&nbsp;in Las Vegas ahead of Sunday&#8217;s ACM Awards.</p>
ON THE RADIO

Kelsea Ballerini takes the mic at SiriusXM’s The Highway channel broadcast in Las Vegas ahead of Sunday’s ACM Awards.

Isaac Brekken/Getty
<p>Matching in red, Padma Lakshmi takes her mom as her date to the&nbsp;Variety&#8217;s &#8220;Power of Women&#8221; luncheon on Friday.</p>
LADIES IN RED

Matching in red, Padma Lakshmi takes her mom as her date to the Variety’s “Power of Women” luncheon on Friday.

Christopher Peterson/Splash News
<p>Rumer Willis wears an all-white outfit after a visit to a West Hollywood salon.</p>
FRESH LOOK

Rumer Willis wears an all-white outfit after a visit to a West Hollywood salon.

Splash News
<p>Emma Thompson hams it up while hailing a cab while filming scenes for her new film,&nbsp;<i>Late Night</i>,&nbsp;in New York on Friday.</p>
TAXI!

Emma Thompson hams it up while hailing a cab while filming scenes for her new film, Late Night, in New York on Friday.

MEGA
<p>Emily Blunt and John Krasinski only have eyes for one another as they arrive at the&nbsp;<i>Variety&nbsp;</i>Power of Women event in New York on Friday.</p>
LOOK OF LOVE

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski only have eyes for one another as they arrive at the Variety Power of Women event in New York on Friday.

Kristina Bumphrey/Starpix/Shutterstock
<p>Conrad Ricamora, who plays Oliver on ABC&#8217;s <em>How To Get Away with Murder</em>, rehearses for David Henry Hwang&#8217;s new musical play &#8220;Soft Power&#8221;.</p>
VOICE OF REASON

Conrad Ricamora, who plays Oliver on ABC’s How To Get Away with Murder, rehearses for David Henry Hwang’s new musical play “Soft Power”.

Joan Marcus
<p>Stephen Merchant, director Fede Alvarez, Claire Foy, Swedish actor Sverrir Gudnason and Lakeith Stanfield all strike a pose&nbsp;as they arrive at the photocall for their film, <i>The Girl in the Spider&rsquo;s Web&nbsp;</i>on Friday in Stockholm.</p>
CAST OF CHARACTERS

Stephen Merchant, director Fede Alvarez, Claire Foy, Swedish actor Sverrir Gudnason and Lakeith Stanfield all strike a pose as they arrive at the photocall for their film, The Girl in the Spider’s Web on Friday in Stockholm.

Frederik Sandberg/AFP/Getty
<p>Whitney Port, Olivia Culpo, Paris Hilton, Victoria Justice and sisters Erin and Sara Foster joined Rachel Zoe at her&nbsp;ZOEasis style retreat at The Parker Hotel in Palm Springs.</p>
YOU CAN SIT WITH US

Whitney Port, Olivia Culpo, Paris Hilton, Victoria Justice and sisters Erin and Sara Foster joined Rachel Zoe at her ZOEasis style retreat at The Parker Hotel in Palm Springs.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty
<p>Forget diamonds&nbsp;&mdash; this adorable puppy, seen cozying up to Amy Schumer on Friday, is the star&#8217;s best friend.</p>
WOMAN'S BEST FRIEND

Forget diamonds — this adorable puppy, seen cozying up to Amy Schumer on Friday, is the star’s best friend.

The Image Direct
<p>Alicia Keys shows off her award while celebrating at the&nbsp;<i>Variety</i>&#8216;s&nbsp;Power of Women event on Friday in New York.</p>
WINNER’S CIRCLE

Alicia Keys shows off her award while celebrating at the Variety‘s Power of Women event on Friday in New York.

Andrew H. Walker/Variety/Shutterstock
<p>&#8230; Melissa Furnero and Chelsea Peretti most certainly are! The stars turn to fruit for their glamorous props at the GLAAD Media Awards.</p>
ORANGE YOU GLAD?

… Melissa Furnero and Chelsea Peretti most certainly are! The stars turn to fruit for their glamorous props at the GLAAD Media Awards.

Rich Polk/Getty
<p>Siblings Patricia and David Arquette attend the Los Angeles Unified School District &#8220;We Are One!&#8221; Benefit Concert on Thursday.</p>
ALL LOVE

Siblings Patricia and David Arquette attend the Los Angeles Unified School District “We Are One!” Benefit Concert on Thursday.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty
<p>Before <a href="http://people.com/movies/will-ferrell-car-accident/">being taken to the hospital after being in a car accident</a>, Will Ferrell channels his <em>Anchorman</em> character as he joins Billy Eichner at a &#8220;Glam Up the Midterms&#8221; event at Oceanside High School on Thursday.&nbsp;</p>
STAGE PRESENCE

Before being taken to the hospital after being in a car accident, Will Ferrell channels his Anchorman character as he joins Billy Eichner at a “Glam Up the Midterms” event at Oceanside High School on Thursday. 

Joe Scarnici/Getty
<p>Halsey shows off her multi-tasking skills, taking the stage at YSL Beauty Festival with drink in hand.</p>
A TOAST TO YOU!

Halsey shows off her multi-tasking skills, taking the stage at YSL Beauty Festival with drink in hand.

Michael Simon/Startraks
<p>Shaquille O&#8217;Neal is the center of attention as he brings in Victoria Beckham and her kids &mdash; Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz&nbsp;&mdash; for a fun photo opp at an event celebrating Reebok and the designer&#8217;s new partnership.</p>
GROUP HUG

Shaquille O’Neal is the center of attention as he brings in Victoria Beckham and her kids — Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz — for a fun photo opp at an event celebrating Reebok and the designer’s new partnership.

Donato Sardella/Getty
<p>Vanessa Williams gets the surprise of a lifetime at the unveiling of the 97th annual installation&nbsp;&mdash; a portrait of the star &mdash; on Thursday.&nbsp;</p>
WHO'S THAT GIRL?

Vanessa Williams gets the surprise of a lifetime at the unveiling of the 97th annual installation — a portrait of the star — on Thursday. 

Tibrina Hobson/Getty
<p>Emily Ratajkowski kicked off her Coachella weekend in style wearing a two-piece look by LPA to the&nbsp;#REVOLVEfestival welcome dinner in Palm Springs on Thursday.</p>
CHECKMATE

Emily Ratajkowski kicked off her Coachella weekend in style wearing a two-piece look by LPA to the #REVOLVEfestival welcome dinner in Palm Springs on Thursday.

Sansho Scott/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Darren Criss takes a seat on the hood of a vintage car at the Dior Sauvage party on Thursday in Pioneertown, California.</p>
IN THE HOOD

Darren Criss takes a seat on the hood of a vintage car at the Dior Sauvage party on Thursday in Pioneertown, California.

David X Prutting/BFA/Shutterstock
<p>Molly Ringwald and Dianna Agron strike a pose as they attend the Foundrae store opening in New York on Thursday.</p>
FASHIONABLE FRIENDS

Molly Ringwald and Dianna Agron strike a pose as they attend the Foundrae store opening in New York on Thursday.

Madison McGaw/BFA/Shutterstock
<p>Natalie Dormer poses for photos at a champagne reception on Thursday in London to launch Fashion&nbsp;Re-told, a pop-up shop created in association with Harrods and Cadogan that sells secondhand clothes and new luxury clothes to raise funds for the NSPCC&#8217;s work in the local community.</p>
SHE MEANS BUSINESS

Natalie Dormer poses for photos at a champagne reception on Thursday in London to launch Fashion Re-told, a pop-up shop created in association with Harrods and Cadogan that sells secondhand clothes and new luxury clothes to raise funds for the NSPCC’s work in the local community.

Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock
<p>Heidi Klum cuddles up to Tom Kaulitz as they arrive at LAX Airport in Los Angeles on Thursday.</p>
HIT THE RUNWAY

Heidi Klum cuddles up to Tom Kaulitz as they arrive at LAX Airport in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Broadimage/Shutterstock
<p>Lily James is all smiles as she poses for photographers at the photocall for her new film,&nbsp;<i>The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society&nbsp;</i>in Guernsey on Thursday.</p>
PLAID ABOUT YOU

Lily James is all smiles as she poses for photographers at the photocall for her new film, The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society in Guernsey on Thursday.

James Gillham/StillMoving.net/Shutterstock
<p>Comedian Ali Wong cracks up Ellen DeGeneres while stopping by her talk show on Thursday.</p>
SITTING PRETTY

Comedian Ali Wong cracks up Ellen DeGeneres while stopping by her talk show on Thursday.

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
<p>Anthony Bourdain and girlfriend Asia Argento cozy up to each other as they arrive at the 2018 Women in the World Summit in New&nbsp;York City on Thursday.</p>
TWO OF A KIND

Anthony Bourdain and girlfriend Asia Argento cozy up to each other as they arrive at the 2018 Women in the World Summit in New York City on Thursday.

John Nacion/Startraks
<p>Sienna Miller keeps it casual while out and about on a walk with her dog in New York on Thursday.</p>
PUPPY LOVE

Sienna Miller keeps it casual while out and about on a walk with her dog in New York on Thursday.

The Image Direct
<p>January Jones strikes a pose before chatting about her show,&nbsp;<i>The Last Man on Earth,&nbsp;</i>at BUILD Studios in New York City on Thursday.</p>
WHITE HOT

January Jones strikes a pose before chatting about her show, The Last Man on Earth, at BUILD Studios in New York City on Thursday.

Gary Gershoff/WireImage
<p>Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves leave the kids at home to enjoy the night out at&nbsp;the Mack, Jack &amp; McConaughey charity gala on Thursday in Austin, Texas.</p>
DATE NIGHT

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves leave the kids at home to enjoy the night out at the Mack, Jack & McConaughey charity gala on Thursday in Austin, Texas.

Rick Kern/WireImage
<p>Dana Delany and Carla Gugino cozy up to one another for a photo at the <em>The Hollywood Reporter</em>&#8216;s Most Powerful People In Media&nbsp;event in New York City on Thursday.</p>
POWER PLAYERS

Dana Delany and Carla Gugino cozy up to one another for a photo at the The Hollywood Reporter‘s Most Powerful People In Media event in New York City on Thursday.

Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan/Getty
<p>Viola Davis breaks into a grin while being applauded at the ninth annual Women in the World Summit in New York on Thursday.</p>
WOMAN OF THE HOUR

Viola Davis breaks into a grin while being applauded at the ninth annual Women in the World Summit in New York on Thursday.

Frank Franklin II/AP/Shutterstock
<p>It&#8217;s a big day filled with family fun for Kelly Clarkson as she and kids Remington Alexander and River Rose meet with <em>Toy Story</em> characters at Disneyland on Thursday.</p>
DISNEY DARLINGS

It’s a big day filled with family fun for Kelly Clarkson as she and kids Remington Alexander and River Rose meet with Toy Story characters at Disneyland on Thursday.

Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort
<p>On Thursday, Morena Baccarin and Swarovski brand ambassador Karlie Kloss dress up to attend the&nbsp;Swarovskis Times Square Celebration in N.Y.C.</p>
GIRL POWER

On Thursday, Morena Baccarin and Swarovski brand ambassador Karlie Kloss dress up to attend the Swarovskis Times Square Celebration in N.Y.C.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty
<p>A dapper Joe Manganiello suits up at <em>The Hollywood Reporter</em>&#8216;s Most Powerful People In Media event.</p>
HELLO, HANDSOME

A dapper Joe Manganiello suits up at The Hollywood Reporter‘s Most Powerful People In Media event.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty
<p>Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernandez stops by BUILD Studios on Thursday in N.Y.C.</p>
IN THE HOT SEAT

Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernandez stops by BUILD Studios on Thursday in N.Y.C.

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty
<p>Robert De Niro and Jeffrey Wright attend the second annual luncheon for Untitled Stories, presented by AT&amp;T, an inclusive film program.</p>
TIME TO CELEBRATE

Robert De Niro and Jeffrey Wright attend the second annual luncheon for Untitled Stories, presented by AT&T, an inclusive film program.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty
<p>Kendall Jenner picks up Hairfinity vitamins at an L.A. CVS on Sunday.</p>
HAIRY SITUATION

Kendall Jenner picks up Hairfinity vitamins at an L.A. CVS on Sunday.

Marcus Williams
<p>Chris Hemsworth and Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt give their fill attention to&nbsp;the XXI Commonwealth Games on Thursday in Australia.</p>
STAY FOCUSED

Chris Hemsworth and Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt give their fill attention to the XXI Commonwealth Games on Thursday in Australia.

DAN PELED/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
<p>On Wednesday,&nbsp;Chelsea Clinton and Indigo founder Heather Reisman strike a pose with Clinton&#8217;s book, <em>She Persisted Around the World: 13 Women Who Changed History</em>, at a signing event in Toronto.&nbsp;</p>
MAKING HISTORY

On Wednesday, Chelsea Clinton and Indigo founder Heather Reisman strike a pose with Clinton’s book, She Persisted Around the World: 13 Women Who Changed History, at a signing event in Toronto. 

George Pimentel/Getty
<p>Aubrey Plaza heads to <em>The Late Show</em> on Wednesday.</p>
CITY SLICKER

Aubrey Plaza heads to The Late Show on Wednesday.

John Eddy/INSTARimages
<p>Luis Fonsi stops by Spanish-language television show, <em>El Hormiguero</em>, on Wednesday.</p>
TV TALK

Luis Fonsi stops by Spanish-language television show, El Hormiguero, on Wednesday.

Splash News
<p>Wu-Tang Clan&#8217;s Method Man stops by BUILD Series to discuss his new TV series,<em> Drop the Mic</em>.</p>
WEDNESDAY TO REMEMBER

Wu-Tang Clan’s Method Man stops by BUILD Series to discuss his new TV series, Drop the Mic.

Matthew Eisman/Getty
<p>Joshua Jackson keeps his loved ones, mom Fiona and sister Aisleagh, super close at the opening night afterparty for the play &#8220;Children of a Lesser God&#8221; on Wednesday.</p>
LOVE FEST

Joshua Jackson keeps his loved ones, mom Fiona and sister Aisleagh, super close at the opening night afterparty for the play “Children of a Lesser God” on Wednesday.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage
<p>On Wednesday, Jonah Hill sports a serious buzzcut in N.Y.C. following a workout.</p>
NEW LOOK, NEW ME

On Wednesday, Jonah Hill sports a serious buzzcut in N.Y.C. following a workout.

INSTARimages
<p>It&#8217;s back to work for Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon as they film scenes for season 2 of <em>Big Little Lies</em> on Wednesday.</p>
BIG DAY

It’s back to work for Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon as they film scenes for season 2 of Big Little Lies on Wednesday.

BACKGRID
<p>Pen&eacute;lope Cruz is picture-perfect in Madrid, Spain on Wednesday.</p>
PHOTO FINISH

Penélope Cruz is picture-perfect in Madrid, Spain on Wednesday.

Splash News
<p>Tyler Posey and Lucy Hale, who star in the new horror movie <em>Truth Or Dare</em>, stop by Young Hollywood Studio on Wednesday.</p>
WE DARE YOU

Tyler Posey and Lucy Hale, who star in the new horror movie Truth Or Dare, stop by Young Hollywood Studio on Wednesday.

Mary Clavering/Young Hollywood/Getty
<p>A happy Jennifer Garner steps out for dinner in N.Y.C.&nbsp;</p>
LOVE, JENNIFER

A happy Jennifer Garner steps out for dinner in N.Y.C. 

Splash News
<p>Emmanuelle Chriqui and Ali Larter arrive at the Hollywood <i>Super Troopers 2 </i>premiere on Wednesday.&nbsp;</p>
REAL TROOPERS 

Emmanuelle Chriqui and Ali Larter arrive at the Hollywood Super Troopers 2 premiere on Wednesday. 

Art Garcia/Sipa
<p>On Wednesday, Vanessa Hudgens shows off her colorful manicure at the Los Angeles celebration of her SinfulColors Festival Collection collaboration.&nbsp;</p>
WELL POLISHED 

On Wednesday, Vanessa Hudgens shows off her colorful manicure at the Los Angeles celebration of her SinfulColors Festival Collection collaboration. 

Vivien Killilea/Getty
<p>Candace Cameron Bure and Holly Robinson Peete come out for the Stella &amp; Dot x HollyRod Charity Trunk Show for Autism Awareness Wednesday in L.A.&nbsp;</p>
GEMS IN THE TRUNK 

Candace Cameron Bure and Holly Robinson Peete come out for the Stella & Dot x HollyRod Charity Trunk Show for Autism Awareness Wednesday in L.A. 

Araya Diaz/Getty
<p>Idris Elba and fianc&eacute;e Sabrina Dowhre enjoy a date night in London.&nbsp;</p>
BEFORE THE WEDDING BELLS 

Idris Elba and fiancée Sabrina Dowhre enjoy a date night in London. 

INSTARimages
<p>Kevin Heffernan, Jay Chandrasekhar, Rob Lowe, Paul Soter, Steve Lemme and Erik Stolhanske celebrate at the Wednesday premiere of <i>Super Troopers 2 </i>in Hollywood.&nbsp;</p>
BACK ON THE JOB

Kevin Heffernan, Jay Chandrasekhar, Rob Lowe, Paul Soter, Steve Lemme and Erik Stolhanske celebrate at the Wednesday premiere of Super Troopers 2 in Hollywood. 

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty
<p>Alessandra Ambrosio celebrates her birthday at a Revolve event in Los Angeles on Wednesday.&nbsp;</p>
ANOTHER BEAUTIFUL YEAR 

Alessandra Ambrosio celebrates her birthday at a Revolve event in Los Angeles on Wednesday. 

Sansho Scott/BFA/Shutterstock
<p>On Wednesday, Christina Milian poses at the boohooMAN by French Montana Los Angeles launch party.</p>
MY MAN 

On Wednesday, Christina Milian poses at the boohooMAN by French Montana Los Angeles launch party.

Broadimage/Shutterstock
<p>Cuba Gooding Jr. takes the stage at curtain call on press night for <i>Chicago </i>in London.&nbsp;</p>
JAZZED UP 

Cuba Gooding Jr. takes the stage at curtain call on press night for Chicago in London. 

Dave Benett/Getty
<p><i>Avengers: Infinity War</i> stars Pom Klementieff, Tom Hiddleston, Benedict Cumberbatch and Tom Holland show their excitement at the film&#8217;s Seoul premiere on Thursday.&nbsp;</p>
SUPER SQUAD 

Avengers: Infinity War stars Pom Klementieff, Tom Hiddleston, Benedict Cumberbatch and Tom Holland show their excitement at the film’s Seoul premiere on Thursday. 

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty
<p>A fresh-faced Uma Thurman is all smiles running errands in New York on Wednesday.</p>
SHOPPING SPREE

A fresh-faced Uma Thurman is all smiles running errands in New York on Wednesday.

WENN
<p>Kathryn Hahn makes a new friend at a photo call for <em>Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation</em> on Wednesday.</p>
LIFE, ANIMATED

Kathryn Hahn makes a new friend at a photo call for Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation on Wednesday.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty
<p>Kerry Washington waves to photographers while out and about in New York City on Wednesday.</p>
STREET CHIC

Kerry Washington waves to photographers while out and about in New York City on Wednesday.

The Image Direct
<p>Malin Akerman goes sheer at the London premiere of <em>Rampage</em> on Wednesday.</p>
ON A RAMPAGE

Malin Akerman goes sheer at the London premiere of Rampage on Wednesday.

Jeff Spicer/Getty
