SHOPPING TRIP
Rooney Mara picks up a few things at an L.A. store.
THE ORIGINAL SUPERMODELS
We're getting '90s flashbacks! Carla Bruni, Claudia Schiffer, Donatella Versace, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Helena Christensen come together at the Versace show during Milan Fashion Week on Friday.
RUNWAY PRO
Also at the Versace show: Kendall Jenner, who makes her presence known during Milan Fashion Week.
BABY ON BOARD
James Corden and expectant wife Julia walk hand-in-hand near their Brentwood, California home.
WOMAN IN THE MIRROR
Who's the fairest of them all? On Friday, Coco Rocha comes face-to-face with herself at the Mastercard and Marie Claire launch event of the Next Big Thing Concept Shop.
TAKE YOUR PIC
Alicia Vikander documents a moment with a fan at the Submergence photo call during Spain's 65th San Sebastian Film Festival on Friday.
OH, MOTHER!
After giving mother! haters the finger, Jennifer Lawrence addresses the audience at a special N.Y.C. screening of the film on Thursday.
SELFIE EXPRESSION
Orlando Bloom snaps an epic selfie with a group of fans while attending the S.M.A.R.T. Chase press conference on Thursday.
COMING TOGETHER
Say cheese! Prince Harry poses with friends at the True Patriot Love Symposium on Friday.
MODEL SQUAD
Talk about a star-studded group! Models Hailey Clauson, Hailey Baldwin, Jourdan Dunn, Karolina Kurkova, Jasmine Sanders, Shanina Shaik, Jasmine Sanders, Caroline Vreeland, Izabel Goulart, Lottie Moss and Alessandra Ambrosio squeeze in for a photo at the amfAR Gala on Thursday.
MAN OF THE HOUR
Liam Neeson is all smiles at the Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House premiere in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
DOUBLE THE CUTENESS
Minka Kelly has some quality time with her pups at an L.A. dog park.
FEELING STRONGER
Jake Gyllenhaal and Boston Marathon survivor Jeff Bauman, who the actor portrays in Stronger, attend a special L.A. screening of the film on Thursday.
FOR THE LOVE OF FASHION
Gigi Hadid channels a bouquet of flowers during Jeremy Scott's (pictured) Moschino show during Milan Fashion Week on Thursday.
IN SYNC
Scott Disick and Sofia Richie, who "are inseparable," enjoy a beach day together in Miami.
CUDDLY COSTAR
Kristen Schaal, Jon Lovett, Will Forte and the trio's adorable furry friend attend Beef Relief, a special benefit for the International Rescue Committee, on Thursday.
SNAP DECISION
Groups of people snaps photos of Rihanna as she makes her way through her Fenty Beauty launch party in Paris on Thursday.
GUITAR HERO
Paul McCartney feels the music during his Thursday performance at Barclays Center in New York.
FOLLOWING IN MOM'S FOOTSTEPS
Kaia Gerber is a total stunner as she walks down the Moschino runway during Milan Fashion Week on Thursday.
BACK IN BLACK
On Thursday, Sharon Stone attends the premiere of Alex Israel's "SPF-18" in L.A.
CENTER OF ATTENTION
Fergie enjoys herself on stage during her performance on Today.
LADY IN RED
Amal Clooney looks stunning in red following a United Nations Security Council meeting in N.Y.C.
GLAMOUR GIRL
Hailey Clauson walks the red carpet at the amfAR Gala in Milan, Italy on Thursday.
LACED UP
Halle Berry struts her stuff as she heads to Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday.
RIP GIRL
Ariel Winter rocks a ripped crop top and sweats for a day at Escape Hotel Hollywood with her boyfriend, Levi Meaden on Wednesday.
HOME TEAM
A bleach-blonde Michael Sheen and Reese Witherspoon arrive at a London screening of Home Again on Thursday.
WE GO TOGETHER
Jaden Smith and girlfriend Odessa Adlon match in red, white and black for a walk in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
BETTER IN BLACK TIE
Cara Santana and fiancé Jesse Metcalfe pose at the amfAR Gala Milano on Thursday in Milan.
CAN'T MISS ME
Also at the amfAR bash, Alessandra Ambrosio turns heads in a glistening silver one-shoulder gown.
THE MICK OF TIME
Kaitlin Olson talks about her show The Mick during a Thursday Build event in New York City.
LAUGH IT OFF
Selena Gomez wears a smile (and a trench coat) on the set of Woody Allen's latest project on Thursday in N.Y.C.
IVY LEAGUE
Wednesday in Los Angeles, Selma Blair saddles up to enjoy a ride on her horse, Ivy.
UNITED FRONT
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau leaves the United Nations after attending the EU-UN Spotlight Initiative to Eliminate Violence Against Women and Girls.
SLEEK AND CHIC
Fresh off her Emmy win, Nicole Kidman poses before the Futures Without Violence Hosts Big Little Night event in support of domestic violence advocacy in San Francisco on Tuesday.
GIVING BACK
Keith Urban performs on stage in Fairfax, Virginia, at the VetsAid Charity Benefit Concert in support of veterans and their families on Wednesday.
PUP IN HER STEP
Naomi Watts and her dog walk around New York City on Wednesday.
WE HAVE A WINNER!
She's got talent! Twelve-year-old ventriloquist and America's Got Talent winner Darci Lynne Farmer can't keep her shock at bay while posing with one of the show's judges, Melanie "Mel B" Brown.
DATE NIGHT
Mark Duplass and Katie Aselton keep things casual on the carpet for the premiere of Netflix's new animated series, Big Mouth, on Wednesday.
LADY IN RED
Kris Jenner is red hot in the front row of the Fendi show during Milan Fashion Week — where daughter Kendall Jenner walked the runway!
FENDI & TRENDY
Also on the runway at Fendi, Kaia Gerber rocks a blue 'do.
CIAO, BELLA
Bella Hadid was there, too, in an elaborate leather jacket.
NEW LOOK, WHO DIS?
Jonah Hill is almost unrecognizable on the Long Island set of his new show, Maniac, Wednesday.
PLAY TIME
Harry Styles performs on stage Wednesday in Los Angeles for the opening concert of his first solo tour.
CHEERS!
Fergie celebrates at the premiere of Fergie Double Duchess: Seeing Double on Wednesday in New York City.
SMILES FOR MILES
Sean Combs sports a big grin during the TimesTalks Presents: An Evening with Sean "Diddy" Combs in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
PUT YOUR HEADS TOGETHER
David Beckham teaches kids some soccer skills Wednesday in Seoul.
GO FOR A RIDE
Chris Martin gets his sweat on while pedaling along the streets of Malibu, Calif. on Wednesday.
STAGE PRESENCE
Chelsea Clinton takes the stage at the We Day New York event at N.Y.C.'s Madison Square Garden on Wednesday.
RUFF LIFE
Andy Cohen does double duty — chatting on the phone while walking his dog, Wacha, in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
LAND & SEA
Adrian Grenier talks about his Lonely Whale Foundation non-profit at a Wednesday Build event in N.Y.C.
PUPPY LOVE
Just days after revealing that she underwent a kidney transplant, Selena Gomez cuddles up with her dog in N.Y.C.
RIDING DIRTY
Karlie Kloss is all smiles as she catches a ride on a motorcycle after walking the runway at the Alberta Ferretti fashion show in Milan on Wednesday.
BEAR-Y PRETTY
Margot Robbie (and a giant furry friend!) strikes a pose as she arrives at the London premiere of Goodbye, Christopher Robin on Wednesday.
SEAL OF APPROVAL
Michael Peña stops by BUILD Studios on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
HAPPY GUYS
Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford laugh it off during their Blade Runner 2049 photo call on Wednesday in Paris.
DOG DAY AFTERNOON
Selma Blair spends some quality time with her pup in Studio City, California.
FOLLOW THE LEADER
Katy Perry and her squad of dancers perform during her "Witness: The Tour" show in Montreal on Tuesday.
STARRY NIGHT
Adriana Lima attends the American Beauty Star premiere at N.Y.C.'s Gramercy Terrace on Tuesday.
SHEER PERFECTION
Mel B sports a sheer lace jumpsuit at America's Got Talent Season 12 Finale Week on Tuesday in Hollywood.
BRINGING DOWN THE HOUSE
Fuller House stars Andrea Barber, Candace Cameron Bure and Jodie Sweetin have a girls night at Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen on Tuesday.
SCREEN TEAM
Emma Stone poses with tennis champ Bille Jean King, whom Stone portrays in Battle of the Sexes, at a special N.Y.C. screening of the film on Tuesday.
BRIGHT AND EARLY
Pamela Anderson is all smiles as she arrives for an interview with Good Morning Britain on Wednesday in London.
RED-Y OR NOT
Olivia Culpo brightens up her casual ensemble with pops of red while on her way to lunch in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.
CHECK IT OUT
Hillary Clinton waves to supporters as she leaves a taping of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday in New York City.
THE PLAY'S THE THING
Beyoncé keeps it chic as she heads to catch a Broadway show with daughter Blue Ivy (not pictured) on Tuesday night.
KICK UP YOUR HEELS
World of Dance's Jenna Dewan Tatum and Derek Hough ham it up for the cameras as they arrive at NBC's celebration for the show on Tuesday in West Hollywood.
HAND IN HAND
Mariah Carey and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka leave a romantic date night dinner at Dan Tana's restaurant in West Hollywood on Tuesday.
CATCH THE RAINBOW
Usher strikes a pose at the end of a rainbow mural while out and about on L.A.'s Melrose Avenue on Tuesday.
CENTER STAGE
Katharine McPhee hits a high note during her performance at the 2017 Grammy Museum Gala honoring David Foster on Tuesday in L.A.
CAN YOU KEEP A SECRET?
Elsa Pataky gets playful with the cameras as she attends the Women'Secret campaign presentation on Tuesday in Madrid, Spain.
BEAUTY QUEEN
Rihanna is ready to celebrate as she attend the Fenty Beauty x Harvey Nichols Launch Event on Wednesday in London.
HITTING GOALS
On Tuesday, Jaden Smith and girlfriend Odessa Adlon dress in their best for The Goalkeepers Global Goals Awards in N.Y.C.
SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE
Priyanka Chopra takes the stage at The Goalkeepers Global Goals Awards on Tuesday.
CUTEST COUPLE
If we had to hand out an award for "Cutest Couple at the World of Dance Celebration," we would give it to Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez for their adorable red carpet appearance on Tuesday.
GOING PLATINUM
Emma Stone debuts platinum hair as she films scenes for her new Netflix series, Maniac, on Tuesday in Westchester, New York.
BAGGAGE CLAIM
Selena Gomez totes bags on the N.Y.C. set of Woody Allen's upcoming movie.
HE'S ON BOARD
In between college classes, Brooklyn Beckham is spotted out on his skateboard in N.Y.C.
UNLIKELY COUPLE
Marilyn Manson and Adriana Lima get cozy as they stop by SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
FAMILY DAY
It's a family affair! Bella and Gigi Hadid come together backstage at the Tommy Hilfiger show during London Fashion Week on Tuesday.
OH, CROP
Olivia Munn sports a cropped sweater and turquoise pants in N.Y.C.
MEET CUTE
American Idol alumna Jordin Sparks surprises young leukemia survivors and their families at Burlington's Flagship New York City location as part of the store's 16th annual fundraising campaign with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
HITTING THE GYM
Ashlee Simpson works on her fitness on Tuesday in L.A.
POP A SQUAT
Adam Levine enjoys a game of golf with friends while in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
GIRL POWER
Demi Lovato strikes a pose with her dancers following a performance on The Tonight Show on Monday.
TIME TO CELEBRATE
On Tuesday, Tony Bennett and Lucy Liu attend the American Theatre Wing Centennial Gala at Cipriani.
ROCK ON
Also at the Centennial Gala: Orange Is the New Black's Lea DeLaria, who rocks out at the Tuesday night.
SNACK ATTACK
A smiling Kelly Rowland snacks on some fruit while out and about in L.A.
