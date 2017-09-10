Star Tracks
Star Tracks: Kim and Kendall Take New York, Plus Jessica Chastain, Bella Thorne, Jake Gyllenhaal & More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By People Staff
Posted on
More
Before They Were Famous: 8 Celebs Who Worked for Other Stars Prior to Hitting It Big
1 of 118
TIFF PALS
(From left) Idris Elba, Molly Bloom and Jessica Chastain attend Molly's Game premiere party hosted by Grey Goose Vodka at the Citizen in Toronto on Friday.
2 of 118
KEEPING IT BOLD
On Friday, Lady Gaga made a bold arrival when she attended the premiere of her new Netflix documentary, Gaga: Five Foot Two, at the Toronto International Film Festival.
3 of 118
SISTER, SISTER
Kendall Jenner (left) and Kim Karadashian West attended the Harper's Bazaar ICONS party at the Plaza Hotel in New York City on Friday.
4 of 118
PARTY PEOPLE
Tatiana Maslany and Jake Gyllenhaal attend the Stronger premiere party hosted by Grey Goose vodka at Soho House in Toronto on Fruday.
5 of 118
GRIN AND BEAR IT
Bella Thorne posed for photos at the Daily Front Row 5th Annual Media Award in New York City on Friday.
6 of 118
IN LIVING COLOR
Heidi Klum brightens up the day in an all-blue ensemble while out and about in New York City on Friday.
7 of 118
SHE'S BACK!
Kelly Clarkson performs her new music during the Today show's Citi Concert Series in N.Y.C. on Friday morning.
8 of 118
WHAT A BEAUTY
Rihanna waves her adoring fans on Friday as she celebrates the launch of her new makeup line, Fenty Beauty, in N.Y.C.'s Times Square.
9 of 118
CIAO, BELLA!
Zoë Kravitz stuns on the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival in Italy on Friday ahead of the premiere of the film Racer and the Jailbird.
10 of 118
CHIT CHAT
Across the pond on the festival circuit, Margot Robbie stops by the IMDb Studio on Friday at the Toronto Film Festival in Canada, where she's promoting her film I, Tonya.
11 of 118
MOTHER MONSTER
Also in Toronto is Lady Gaga, who greets photographers on Friday in a pair of sky-high heeled booties.
12 of 118
LOOKING FOX-Y
Megan Fox shows off her toned post-baby body in a sheer, cutout dress while walking the runway at Fashion Fest in Mexico City on Thursday.
13 of 118
SWEATER WEATHER
Mom-to-be Jessica Alba keeps it comfy and casual while leaving her New York City hotel on Friday.
14 of 118
FLOWER POWER
Kate Bosworth rocks florals for the fall on her way to a Friday New York Fashion Week event.
15 of 118
SLEEK & CHIC
Bella Hadid slicks her hair back for the Jason Wu runway show during New York Fashion Week on Friday.
16 of 118
TEAM WILLIAM
After taking his son Prince George to his first day of school, Prince William — the president of Britain's Football Association — hosts the Under-20 England Football Team for a reception at Kensington Palace on Thursday.
17 of 118
LUCK OF THE IRISH
And not so far away, Prince Harry laughs with a crowd during his first visit to Northern Ireland. He toured St. Anne's Square in Belfast during the start of his visit on Thursday.
18 of 118
RED CARPET READY
Michelle Rodriguez can't contain her excitement as she arrives at a screening of The Zookeeper's Wife on Thursday during the 43rd Deauville Film Festival in France.
19 of 118
FRONT ROW FRIENDS
Trevor Noah, Lupita Nyong'o and Jake Gyllenhaal make for a very cool front row at the Calvin Klein runway show during New York Fashion Week on Thursday evening.
20 of 118
FASHION FAVORITES
Paris Jackson and Millie Bobby Brown hug it out for the cameras at the Calvin Klein New York Fashion Week show on Thursday.
21 of 118
OFF DUTY
Karlie Kloss takes a break from walking the runway to sit beside it, posing in the front row at Calvin Klein with Rashida Jones.
22 of 118
RUNWAY ROYALTY
Cindy Crawford's daughter Kaia Gerber makes her runway debut, looking just like her famous mom as she struts for Calvin Klein.
23 of 118
DATE NIGHT
Before watching daughter Kaia make her runway debut, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber enjoy some time out together at the Brock Collection show on Thursday during New York Fashion Week.
24 of 118
FAMILY FUN
Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian West enjoy some mother-daughter time at the Mert and Marcus book launch during New York Fashion Week on Thursday.
25 of 118
SISTER, SISTER
Also at the launch: KarJenner pals Gigi and Bella Hadid.
26 of 118
MODEL BEHAVIOR
From the court to the catwalk! NBA superstar LeBron James strikes a pose while walking the runway during the Kith Sport fashion show on Thursday as part of New York Fashion Week.
27 of 118
MELLOW YELLOW
Rihanna glows in gold at the launch of her Fenty Beauty line during New York Fashion Week on Thursday.
28 of 118
GAME ON
A bit further east in N.Y.C., Katie Holmes attends the U.S. Open, where she watches Venus Williams fall to fellow American Sloane Stephens on Thursday.
29 of 118
ALL IN THE FAMILY
Priyanka Chopra takes her mom, Madhu Chopra, out for a night at the Toronto Film Festival, where they attended the premiere of Pahuna: The Little Visitors on Thursday.
30 of 118
LOVE ALL
Shia LaBeouf makes some time to take photos with fans as he arrives at the premiere of his film, Borg/McEnroe, on Thursday as part of the Toronto International Film Festival.
31 of 118
ALWAYS IN
Heidi Klum and Zac Posen are all smiles on Thursday as they attend the New York City premiere of House of Z, hosted by Brooks Brothers and The Cinema Society.
32 of 118
LAUGH TRACK
Precious Lee and Ashley Graham keep everyone cracking up at the V Magazine celebrates Jean-Paul Goude and Desigual event on Thursday in New York City.
33 of 118
PATTERN MAKERS
Rosario Dawson enjoys a night out with her daughter at Refinery29's 3rd Annual 29ROOMS: TURN IT INTO ART Opening Night on Thursday in N.Y.C.
34 of 118
RED LEATHER DAY
Elisabeth Moss stands out in a bright red jacket while leaving the AOL Build Studio on Thursday in N.Y.C.
35 of 118
SERIOUS SMILE
Moss's Handmaid's Tale costar Samira Wiley is all smiles as she arrives at the Television Academy Celebrates Nominees for Outstanding Casting event in Beverly Hills on Thursday.
36 of 118
HAT TIP
Luke Wilson and his girlfriend crack each other up while on a coffee run in the West Village in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
37 of 118
ROCK 'TIL YOU DROP
Pete Wentz and bandmate Joe Trohman get into the groove while performing with their band, Fall Out Boy, as part of a concert at the HD Radio Sound Space at KROQ in L.A. on Thursday.
38 of 118
THEY'VE GOT MOVES
It's a Thursday night dance party as Jim Carrey joins Michael Moore on stage at the director's new Broadway play, The Terms of My Surrender.
39 of 118
RAY OF SUNSHINE
Vivica A. Fox is radiant in a yellow dress as she leaves the Today N.Y.C. studios on Thursday.
40 of 118
ANGELS AT PLAY
Josephine Skriver and Elsa Hosk celebrate the launch of the new Victoria's Secret Love fragrance in New York City.
41 of 118
MIRROR, MIRROR
Joe Jonas and girlfriend Sophie Turner are mirror images of one another as they walk through N.Y.C. with their new puppy on Thursday.
42 of 118
WELCOME HOME
Following the premiere of her film Home Again, Reese Witherspoon is spotted out and about in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
43 of 118
FRONT ROW FAVORITE
Katie Holmes strikes a pose during New York Fashion Week on Thursday.
44 of 118
BEANIE BOY
Jared Leto leaves BBC Radio 1 after a Thursday appearance in London.
45 of 118
GOLDEN GODDESS
Kelly Clarkson belts out a memorable performance at the Rainbow Room in New York City on Wednesday.
46 of 118
LOOK OF LOVE
Cindy Crawford and husband Rande Gerber exchange sweet glances as they arrive at the Tom Ford show on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
47 of 118
CUTE COUPLE ALERT
Dev Patel enjoys a day out in Los Angeles with girlfriend Tilda Cobham-Hervey.
48 of 118
HIGH FIVE!
Chris Hardwick and Jon Hamm can't help but get excited for Esquire's "Mavericks of Style" issue event on Wednesday.
49 of 118
STYLE CODE
Megan Fox attends a press conference to promote Fashion Fest Autumn/Winter 2017 in Mexico City on Wednesday.
50 of 118
OH WHAT FUN
Christmas came early! Mariah Carey gets acquainted with Santa Claus at the grand opening of Sugar Factory in Bellevue, Washington on Wednesday.
51 of 118
LEGGY LADY
On Wednesday, Karlie Kloss pulls an Angelina Jolie at the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2018 Runway Show afterparty.
52 of 118
MODEL BEHAVIOR
Gigi Hadid delivers a show-stopping smize as she walks the runway at the Tom Ford show during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday.
53 of 118
BIG DAY
Prince George keeps a serious expression as dad Prince William drops him off for his first day of school, where he's greeted by his teacher.
54 of 118
BACK-UP MAN
Kate Bosworth and husband Michael Polish head out of their New York City hotel on Wednesday.
55 of 118
REBEL WITH A CAUSE
On Wednesday, star Nicholas Hoult hangs with Riley Keough at the New York City premiere of Rebel in the Rye.
56 of 118
FOR THE LOVE OF FASHION
Kaia Gerber goes shopping on Wednesday while in New York for Fashion Week.
57 of 118
I ROCK TOM FORD
Pat Cleveland, Chaka Khan, Ciara, Kim Kardashian West and Julianne Moore form a super crew at the Wednesday Tom Ford show in N.Y.C.
58 of 118
PINK WEDNESDAYS
Ansel Elgort and Sistine Stallone patiently wait to take in the Tom Ford show in their pink seats on Wednesday.
59 of 118
ALL EYES ON ME
Also at the Tom Ford show, Kendall Jenner owns the runway in a black gown.
60 of 118
GIRLS NIGHT
Jennifer Meyer and Courteney Cox head outside after enjoying dinner together in Los Angeles.
61 of 118
APPLE OF MY EYE
Bono admires the pizza pies as he and his U2 bandmates wait to order slices in N.Y.C. Wednesday.
62 of 118
SLITHER SISTER
Bella Hadid wears a snake crop top to New York Fashion Week fittings.
63 of 118
HOME TEAM
Reese Witherspoon poses with Zac Posen at the Wednesday premiere of Home Again in New York City.
64 of 118
GOING UP
Prince Harry checks out the climbing equipment during his visit to Ballymena Northern Division HQ and Ambulance Station in Northern Ireland.
65 of 118
BETTER & BETTER
Jaden Smith and girlfriend Odessa Adlon attend the season 2 premiere of Better Things in West Hollywood on Wednesday.
66 of 118
AMERICAN BOYS
On Wednesday in New York City, Taylor Kitsch and Dylan O'Brien celebrate at the American Assassin premiere afterparty.
67 of 118
BUZZCUT SEASON
Kate Hudson puts her abs on full display while filming scenes for the upcoming film Sister in L.A.
68 of 118
UP IN THE AIR
Antonio Banderas jumps for joy in front of his very own beach locker room at the Promenade des Planches on Wednesday.
69 of 118
WORK IT OUT
Model and actress Caroline Lowe smiles through the burn during an intense workout with a personal trainer on Wednesday in New York.
70 of 118
SHINING BRIGHT
All eyes are on Jennifer Lawrence as she strikes a pose at the U.K. premiere of Mother! on Wednesday.
71 of 118
VINTAGE VIXEN
Kendall Jenner is bringing back the '90s with tiny sunglasses and an oversized tan blazer while leaving her hotel in New York City on Wednesday.
72 of 118
DOG DAY AFTERNOON
All tangled up! Liev Schreiber takes his pups out for a walk in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
73 of 118
FACE TO FACE
Dancing with the Stars champ Nick Lachey comes face-to-face with contestant Drew Scott at the show's cast announcement event on Wednesday at Planet Hollywood Times Square.
74 of 118
GET LOW
Rita Ora shimmies and shakes while playing a game of limbo during an appearance on the NRJ Radio Station in Paris on Tuesday.
75 of 118
LOVE & MARRIAGE
Salma Hayek and husband François-Henri Pinault pose together at the London premiere of Mother! on Wednesday.
76 of 118
LOT OF LAUGHS
American Assassin costars Taylor Kitsch and Dylan O'Brien crack each other up while talking about their film at BUILD in New York on Wednesday.
77 of 118
COOL KIDS CLUB
The pint-sized It cast — Jeremy Ray Taylor, Finn Wolfhard, Jack Dylan Grazer, Sophia Lillis, Chosen Jacobs, Wyatt Oleff and Jaeden Lieberher — come together for their film's Hollywood premiere.
78 of 118
DAPPER DUDE
Idris Elba shows off his passion for flexing at the GQ Men of the Year Awards afterparty on Tuesday.
79 of 118
GLAMOUR GIRLS
On Tuesday, Erin Foster, Jessica Alba (and her baby bump!) and Sara Foster attend Rachel Zoe's fashion event in West Hollywood.
80 of 118
SPOTLIGHT ON ...
... Julia Roberts! The Oscar winner makes waves while attending the Calzedonia Legs Fashion Show on Tuesday in Verona, Italy.
81 of 118
RUNNING LATE
Maggie Gyllenhaal is all smiles after her appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday.
82 of 118
MAN OF THE HOUR
Congrats are in order for Mark Hamill, who poses with his icon award at the GQ Men of the Year Awards on Tuesday.
83 of 118
SHE'S ON A BOAT
Penélope Cruz is spotted making her grand entrance at the Venice Film Festival on Wednesday.
84 of 118
ARE YOU EXCITED?
Outlander's Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan definitely are! The actors get pumped for their show's season 3 premiere in N.Y.C.
85 of 118
HOT WHEELS
On Wednesday, Pippa Middleton takes a ride through London on her bicycle.
86 of 118
BEACHY KEEN
Newlyweds Brooks Laich and Julianne Hough celebrate Labor Day by splashing around in Manhattan Beach with friends.
87 of 118
SHOW YOUR TALENT
Simon Cowell has nothing but good vibes for America's Got Talent as he arrives at its live show on Tuesday.
88 of 118
BROTHERLY LOVE
Alexander Skarsgård proves that he's his younger brother Bill's biggest fan at the Hollywood premiere of It on Tuesday.
89 of 118
IN THE DRIVER'S SEAT
Gemma Arterton films scenes for Vita and Virginia on the film's U.K. set on Tuesday.
90 of 118
PUPPY DISPLAY OF AFFECTION
Kelly Rutherford stops to show her furry friend some love in New York on Tuesday.
91 of 118
RED-Y OR NOT
Kelly Rowland keeps it casual while out and about in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.
92 of 118
CAFFEINE RUSH
Kelly Osbourne shows off her bright orange hair on Monday while out on a coffee run with her puppy in Malibu.
93 of 118
TAXI!
Supermodel Karlie Kloss is all smiles as she hops in a cab on Tuesday in New York City.
94 of 118
STREET CHIC
Kate Bosworth turns the sidewalk into the catwalk with her attention-grabbing outfit while leaving a meeting in New York on Tuesday.
95 of 118
TWO THUMBS UP
Jared Leto sports a pattern-happy suit as he heads to the GQ Men of the Year Awards on Tuesday in London.
96 of 118
CITY GIRL
Lake Bell is all smiles as she exits NBC Studios in N.Y.C.
97 of 118
OH WHAT JOY
Laugh attack! Ali Fazal and Judi Dench have some fun at the U.K. premiere of Victoria and Abdul in London on Tuesday.
98 of 118
ALL THE LOVE
Aww! Kevin Hart plants a kiss on wife Eniko's growing baby bump at TAO on Saturday.
99 of 118
LET THEM EAT CAKE
Prince Harry cuts a cake during a visit to the Al-Manaar Muslim Cultural Heritage Centre in London.
100 of 118
EYE SEE YOU
Jaden Smith keeps his eye contact while attending the GQ Men of the Year Awards on Tuesday in London.
101 of 118
HAPPY DAY
Jessica Biel cracks a smile while making a phone call in N.Y.C.
102 of 118
THINK PINK
Elle Fanning wears a pink dress during a day out in N.Y.C.'s Soho neighborhood.
103 of 118
HELLO THERE
Jennifer Lawrence greets photographers at the Mother! photocall during the Venice Film Festival on Tuesday.
104 of 118
MUSCLED UP
Maria Menounos shows off her arms after throwing the first pitch at the Red Sox vs. Blue Jays game Monday in Boston.
105 of 118
JET-SETTER STYLE
Sharon Stone stylishly departs LAX Airport on Monday.
106 of 118
WHO'S THAT GIRL?
An unrecognizable Margot Robbie is spotted on the U.K. set of Mary Queen of Scots on Tuesday.
107 of 118
CENTER OF ATTENTION
Hello, beautiful! Kirsten Dunst shines bright in a ruffled number at the premiere of Woodshock during the Venice Film Festival.
108 of 118
METAL HEAD
Wearing an Iron Maiden tee, Olivia Munn makes her way through N.Y.C. on Monday.
109 of 118
OPEN FOR BUSINESS
James Franco keeps his eyes on the court during a Monday US Open match in New York City.
110 of 118