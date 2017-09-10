Star Tracks

Star Tracks: Kim and Kendall Take New York, Plus Jessica Chastain, Bella Thorne, Jake Gyllenhaal & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

TIFF PALS

(From left) Idris Elba, Molly Bloom and Jessica Chastain attend Molly's Game premiere party hosted by Grey Goose Vodka at the Citizen in Toronto on Friday.

Michael Tran/Getty Images

KEEPING IT BOLD

On Friday, Lady Gaga made a bold arrival when she attended the premiere of her new Netflix documentary, Gaga: Five Foot Two, at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Billy Farrell/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

SISTER, SISTER

Kendall Jenner (left) and Kim Karadashian West attended the Harper's Bazaar ICONS party at the Plaza Hotel in New York City on Friday.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

PARTY PEOPLE

Tatiana Maslany and Jake Gyllenhaal attend the Stronger premiere party hosted by Grey Goose vodka at Soho House in Toronto on Fruday.

Splash News and Pictures

GRIN AND BEAR IT

Bella Thorne posed for photos at the Daily Front Row 5th Annual Media Award in New York City on Friday.

XactpiX / Splash

IN LIVING COLOR

Heidi Klum brightens up the day in an all-blue ensemble while out and about in New York City on Friday.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty

SHE'S BACK!

Kelly Clarkson performs her new music during the Today show's Citi Concert Series in N.Y.C. on Friday morning.

Barrera / Splash News

WHAT A BEAUTY

Rihanna waves her adoring fans on Friday as she celebrates the launch of her new makeup line, Fenty Beauty, in N.Y.C.'s Times Square.  

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP/Getty Images

CIAO, BELLA!

Zoë Kravitz stuns on the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival in Italy on Friday ahead of the premiere of the film Racer and the Jailbird.

Rich Polk/Getty

CHIT CHAT

Across the pond on the festival circuit, Margot Robbie stops by the IMDb Studio on Friday at the Toronto Film Festival in Canada, where she's promoting her film I, Tonya.

J. Merritt/GC Images

MOTHER MONSTER

Also in Toronto is Lady Gaga, who greets photographers on Friday in a pair of sky-high heeled booties. 

Daniel Cardenas/Anadolu Agency/Getty

LOOKING FOX-Y

Megan Fox shows off her toned post-baby body in a sheer, cutout dress while walking the runway at Fashion Fest in Mexico City on Thursday.

Splash News

SWEATER WEATHER

Mom-to-be Jessica Alba keeps it comfy and casual while leaving her New York City hotel on Friday.

RTimages / Splash News

FLOWER POWER

Kate Bosworth rocks florals for the fall on her way to a Friday New York Fashion Week event.

WWD/Shutterstock

SLEEK & CHIC

Bella Hadid slicks her hair back for the Jason Wu runway show during New York Fashion Week on Friday. 

WPA Pool/Getty

TEAM WILLIAM

After taking his son Prince George to his first day of school, Prince William — the president of Britain's Football Association — hosts the Under-20 England Football Team for a reception at Kensington Palace on Thursday.

Charles McQuillan/Getty

LUCK OF THE IRISH

And not so far away, Prince Harry laughs with a crowd during his first visit to Northern Ireland. He toured St. Anne's Square in Belfast during the start of his visit on Thursday. 

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP/Getty Images

RED CARPET READY

Michelle Rodriguez can't contain her excitement as she arrives at a screening of The Zookeeper's Wife on Thursday during the 43rd Deauville Film Festival in France.

Neil Rasmus/BFA/Shutterstock

FRONT ROW FRIENDS

Trevor Noah, Lupita Nyong'o and Jake Gyllenhaal make for a very cool front row at the Calvin Klein runway show during New York Fashion Week on Thursday evening. 

Neil Rasmus/BFA/Shutterstock

FASHION FAVORITES

Paris Jackson and Millie Bobby Brown hug it out for the cameras at the Calvin Klein New York Fashion Week show on Thursday.

Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock

OFF DUTY

Karlie Kloss takes a break from walking the runway to sit beside it, posing in the front row at Calvin Klein with Rashida Jones.

Newspictures / Splash News

RUNWAY ROYALTY

Cindy Crawford's daughter Kaia Gerber makes her runway debut, looking just like her famous mom as she struts for Calvin Klein. 

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

DATE NIGHT

Before watching daughter Kaia make her runway debut, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber enjoy some time out together at the Brock Collection show on Thursday during New York Fashion Week.

Zach Hilty/BFA/SHUTTERSTOCK

FAMILY FUN

Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian West enjoy some mother-daughter time at the Mert and Marcus book launch during New York Fashion Week on Thursday.

Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock

SISTER, SISTER

Also at the launch: KarJenner pals Gigi and Bella Hadid. 

Brian Ach/Getty

MODEL BEHAVIOR

From the court to the catwalk! NBA superstar LeBron James strikes a pose while walking the runway during the Kith Sport fashion show on Thursday as part of New York Fashion Week.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

MELLOW YELLOW

Rihanna glows in gold at the launch of her Fenty Beauty line during New York Fashion Week on Thursday.

Adam Hunger/AP

GAME ON

A bit further east in N.Y.C., Katie Holmes attends the U.S. Open, where she watches Venus Williams fall to fellow American Sloane Stephens on Thursday.

Emma McIntyre/Getty

ALL IN THE FAMILY

Priyanka Chopra takes her mom, Madhu Chopra, out for a night at the Toronto Film Festival, where they attended the premiere of Pahuna: The Little Visitors on Thursday.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

LOVE ALL

Shia LaBeouf makes some time to take photos with fans as he arrives at the premiere of his film, Borg/McEnroe, on Thursday as part of the Toronto International Film Festival.

Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan

ALWAYS IN

Heidi Klum and Zac Posen are all smiles on Thursday as they attend the New York City premiere of House of Z, hosted by Brooks Brothers and The Cinema Society.

Sansho Scott/BFA/Shutterstock

LAUGH TRACK

Precious Lee and Ashley Graham keep everyone cracking up at the V Magazine celebrates Jean-Paul Goude and Desigual event on Thursday in New York City.

Shutterstock

PATTERN MAKERS

Rosario Dawson enjoys a night out with her daughter at Refinery29's 3rd Annual 29ROOMS: TURN IT INTO ART Opening Night on Thursday in N.Y.C.

Ray Tamarra/GC Images

RED LEATHER DAY

Elisabeth Moss stands out in a bright red jacket while leaving the AOL Build Studio on Thursday in N.Y.C.

Greg Doherty/Getty

SERIOUS SMILE

Moss's Handmaid's Tale costar Samira Wiley is all smiles as she arrives at the Television Academy Celebrates Nominees for Outstanding Casting event in Beverly Hills on Thursday.

Edward Opi / Splash News

HAT TIP

Luke Wilson and his girlfriend crack each other up while on a coffee run in the West Village in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

ROCK 'TIL YOU DROP

Pete Wentz and bandmate Joe Trohman get into the groove while performing with their band, Fall Out Boy, as part of a concert at the HD Radio Sound Space at KROQ in L.A. on Thursday. 

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

THEY'VE GOT MOVES

It's a Thursday night dance party as Jim Carrey joins Michael Moore on stage at the director's new Broadway play, The Terms of My Surrender. 

ROGER WONG/INSTARimages.com

RAY OF SUNSHINE

Vivica A. Fox is radiant in a yellow dress as she leaves the Today N.Y.C. studios on Thursday. 

Janet Mayer/Splash News Online

ANGELS AT PLAY

Josephine Skriver and Elsa Hosk celebrate the launch of the new Victoria's Secret Love fragrance in New York City. 

DARA KUSHNER/INSTARimages.com

MIRROR, MIRROR

Joe Jonas and girlfriend Sophie Turner are mirror images of one another as they walk through N.Y.C. with their new puppy on Thursday.

James Devaney/GC Images

WELCOME HOME

Following the premiere of her film Home Again, Reese Witherspoon is spotted out and about in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Robin Marchant/Getty

FRONT ROW FAVORITE

Katie Holmes strikes a pose during New York Fashion Week on Thursday.

Shutterstock

BEANIE BOY 

Jared Leto leaves BBC Radio 1 after a Thursday appearance in London. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty

GOLDEN GODDESS

Kelly Clarkson belts out a memorable performance at the Rainbow Room in New York City on Wednesday.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

LOOK OF LOVE

Cindy Crawford and husband Rande Gerber exchange sweet glances as they arrive at the Tom Ford show on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Pacific Coast News

CUTE COUPLE ALERT

Dev Patel enjoys a day out in Los Angeles with girlfriend Tilda Cobham-Hervey.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

HIGH FIVE!

Chris Hardwick and Jon Hamm can't help but get excited for Esquire's "Mavericks of Style" issue event on Wednesday.

Carlos Tischler/NurPhoto/Zuma

STYLE CODE

Megan Fox attends a press conference to promote Fashion Fest Autumn/Winter 2017 in Mexico City on Wednesday.

Mat Hayward/Getty

OH WHAT FUN

Christmas came early! Mariah Carey gets acquainted with Santa Claus at the grand opening of Sugar Factory in Bellevue, Washington on Wednesday.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

LEGGY LADY

On Wednesday, Karlie Kloss pulls an Angelina Jolie at the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2018 Runway Show afterparty.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty

MODEL BEHAVIOR

Gigi Hadid delivers a show-stopping smize as she walks the runway at the Tom Ford show during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday.

Richard Pohle/Getty

BIG DAY

Prince George keeps a serious expression as dad Prince William drops him off for his first day of school, where he's greeted by his teacher.

BackGrid

BACK-UP MAN

Kate Bosworth and husband Michael Polish head out of their New York City hotel on Wednesday. 

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

REBEL WITH A CAUSE 

On Wednesday, star Nicholas Hoult hangs with Riley Keough at the New York City premiere of Rebel in the Rye

Broadimage/Shutterstock

FOR THE LOVE OF FASHION

Kaia Gerber goes shopping on Wednesday while in New York for Fashion Week. 

Billy Farrell/BFA/Shutterstock

I ROCK TOM FORD 

Pat Cleveland, Chaka Khan, Ciara, Kim Kardashian West and Julianne Moore form a super crew at the Wednesday Tom Ford show in N.Y.C. 

Billy Farrell/BFA/Shutterstock

PINK WEDNESDAYS

Ansel Elgort and Sistine Stallone patiently wait to take in the Tom Ford show in their pink seats on Wednesday. 

Billy Farrell/BFA/Shutterstock

ALL EYES ON ME 

Also at the Tom Ford show, Kendall Jenner owns the runway in a black gown. 

Splash News Online

GIRLS NIGHT 

Jennifer Meyer and Courteney Cox head outside after enjoying dinner together in Los Angeles. 

247PAPS.TV / Splash News

APPLE OF MY EYE

Bono admires the pizza pies as he and his U2 bandmates wait to order slices in N.Y.C. Wednesday. 

Splash News Online

SLITHER SISTER 

Bella Hadid wears a snake crop top to New York Fashion Week fittings. 

Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan/Getty

HOME TEAM 

Reese Witherspoon poses with Zac Posen at the Wednesday premiere of Home Again in New York City. 

Niall Carson/PA Wire/Zuma

GOING UP

Prince Harry checks out the climbing equipment during his visit to Ballymena Northern Division HQ and Ambulance Station in Northern Ireland.

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty

BETTER & BETTER 

Jaden Smith and girlfriend Odessa Adlon attend the season 2 premiere of Better Things in West Hollywood on Wednesday. 

Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

AMERICAN BOYS 

On Wednesday in New York City, Taylor Kitsch and Dylan O'Brien celebrate at the American Assassin premiere afterparty. 

W Blanco/BackGrid

BUZZCUT SEASON

Kate Hudson puts her abs on full display while filming scenes for the upcoming film Sister in L.A.

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP/Getty

UP IN THE AIR

Antonio Banderas jumps for joy in front of his very own beach locker room at the Promenade des Planches on Wednesday.

The Image Direct

WORK IT OUT

Model and actress Caroline Lowe smiles through the burn during an intense workout with a personal trainer on Wednesday in New York.

TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty

SHINING BRIGHT

All eyes are on Jennifer Lawrence as she strikes a pose at the U.K. premiere of Mother! on Wednesday.

Splash News Online

VINTAGE VIXEN  

Kendall Jenner is bringing back the '90s with tiny sunglasses and an oversized tan blazer while leaving her hotel in New York City on Wednesday.

BackGrid

DOG DAY AFTERNOON

All tangled up! Liev Schreiber takes his pups out for a walk in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

Bruce Glikas/Getty

FACE TO FACE

Dancing with the Stars champ Nick Lachey comes face-to-face with contestant Drew Scott at the show's cast announcement event on Wednesday at Planet Hollywood Times Square.

X17online

GET LOW

Rita Ora shimmies and shakes while playing a game of limbo during an appearance on the NRJ Radio Station in Paris on Tuesday. 

INSTARimages.com

LOVE & MARRIAGE

Salma Hayek and husband François-Henri Pinault pose together at the London premiere of Mother! on Wednesday.

Monica Schipper/WireImage

LOT OF LAUGHS

American Assassin costars Taylor Kitsch and Dylan O'Brien crack each other up while talking about their film at BUILD in New York on Wednesday.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

COOL KIDS CLUB

The pint-sized It cast — Jeremy Ray Taylor, Finn Wolfhard, Jack Dylan Grazer, Sophia Lillis, Chosen Jacobs, Wyatt Oleff and Jaeden Lieberher — come together for their film's Hollywood premiere.

Dave Benett/Getty

DAPPER DUDE

Idris Elba shows off his passion for flexing at the GQ Men of the Year Awards afterparty on Tuesday.

Stefanie Keenan/Gett

GLAMOUR GIRLS

On Tuesday, Erin Foster, Jessica Alba (and her baby bump!) and Sara Foster attend Rachel Zoe's fashion event in West Hollywood. 

Venturelli/Getty

SPOTLIGHT ON ...

... Julia Roberts! The Oscar winner makes waves while attending the Calzedonia Legs Fashion Show on Tuesday in Verona, Italy.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

RUNNING LATE

Maggie Gyllenhaal is all smiles after her appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday.

Dave Benett/Getty

MAN OF THE HOUR

Congrats are in order for Mark Hamill, who poses with his icon award at the GQ Men of the Year Awards on Tuesday.

Alessandra Benedetti/Corbis/Getty

SHE'S ON A BOAT

Penélope Cruz is spotted making her grand entrance at the Venice Film Festival on Wednesday.

Mike Coppola/Getty

ARE YOU EXCITED?

Outlander's Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan definitely are! The actors get pumped for their show's season 3 premiere in N.Y.C.

Pacific Coast News

HOT WHEELS

On Wednesday, Pippa Middleton takes a ride through London on her bicycle.

MEGA

BEACHY KEEN

Newlyweds Brooks Laich and Julianne Hough celebrate Labor Day by splashing around in Manhattan Beach with friends.

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

SHOW YOUR TALENT

Simon Cowell has nothing but good vibes for America's Got Talent as he arrives at its live show on Tuesday.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

BROTHERLY LOVE

Alexander Skarsgård proves that he's his younger brother Bill's biggest fan at the Hollywood premiere of It on Tuesday.

Splash News

IN THE DRIVER'S SEAT

Gemma Arterton films scenes for Vita and Virginia on the film's U.K. set on Tuesday. 

Felipe Ramales/Splash News Online

PUPPY DISPLAY OF AFFECTION

Kelly Rutherford stops to show her furry friend some love in New York on Tuesday.

MEGA

RED-Y OR NOT

Kelly Rowland keeps it casual while out and about in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.

MEGA

CAFFEINE RUSH

Kelly Osbourne shows off her bright orange hair on Monday while out on a coffee run with her puppy in Malibu.

Felipe Ramales/Splash News Online

TAXI!

Supermodel Karlie Kloss is all smiles as she hops in a cab on Tuesday in New York City.

Felipe Ramales/Splash News Online

STREET CHIC

Kate Bosworth turns the sidewalk into the catwalk with her attention-grabbing outfit while leaving a meeting in New York on Tuesday.

James Gourley/Shutterstock

TWO THUMBS UP

Jared Leto sports a pattern-happy suit as he heads to the GQ Men of the Year Awards on Tuesday in London.

Splash News Online

CITY GIRL

Lake Bell is all smiles as she exits NBC Studios in N.Y.C. 

FACUNDO ARRIZA BALAGA/EPA

OH WHAT JOY

Laugh attack! Ali Fazal and Judi Dench have some fun at the U.K. premiere of Victoria and Abdul in London on Tuesday.

Courtesy HartBeat

ALL THE LOVE

Aww! Kevin Hart plants a kiss on wife Eniko's growing baby bump at TAO on Saturday.

PA Images/Sipa USA

LET THEM EAT CAKE

Prince Harry cuts a cake during a visit to the Al-Manaar Muslim Cultural Heritage Centre in London.

James Gourley/Shutterstock

EYE SEE YOU

Jaden Smith keeps his eye contact while attending the GQ Men of the Year Awards on Tuesday in London.

Splash News Online

HAPPY DAY

Jessica Biel cracks a smile while making a phone call in N.Y.C.

Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

THINK PINK

Elle Fanning wears a pink dress during a day out in N.Y.C.'s Soho neighborhood.

Dominique Charriau/WireImage

HELLO THERE

Jennifer Lawrence greets photographers at the Mother! photocall during the Venice Film Festival on Tuesday.

Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty

MUSCLED UP 

Maria Menounos shows off her arms after throwing the first pitch at the Red Sox vs. Blue Jays game Monday in Boston. 

Backgrid

JET-SETTER STYLE

Sharon Stone stylishly departs LAX Airport on Monday. 

The Image Direct

WHO'S THAT GIRL?

An unrecognizable Margot Robbie is spotted on the U.K. set of Mary Queen of Scots on Tuesday.

Marco Piovanotto/Sipa USA

CENTER OF ATTENTION

Hello, beautiful! Kirsten Dunst shines bright in a ruffled number at the premiere of Woodshock during the Venice Film Festival.

MEGA

METAL HEAD

Wearing an Iron Maiden tee, Olivia Munn makes her way through N.Y.C. on Monday.

MediaPunch

OPEN FOR BUSINESS

James Franco keeps his eyes on the court during a Monday US Open match in New York City. 

