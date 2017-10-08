Star Tracks

Debra Messing Gets Her Walk of Fame Star with Hugs from Celeb Pals, Plus Katie Holmes, Cate Blanchett & More

MESSING AROUND

Connie Britton, Mariska Hargitay and Sophia Bush embrace their friend Debra Messing as she's honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles Friday. 

BLACK AND WHITE AND SEEN ALL OVER 

Cate Blanchett swings by the BFI London Film Festival in England on Friday, wearing a white blouse with black ruffle details and matching black pants. 

MAJOR KEY ALERT

Cardi B, DJ Khaled and Asahd Khaled attend the BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 at The Fillmore Miami Beach' Jackie Gleason Theater on Friday, where Cardi B won big — picking up the awards for single of the year, best new hip-hop artist and hustler of the year.

KATIE MAKES HERSELF AT HOME

Katie Holmes relaxes on a green satin couch while attend Intimissimi On Ice 2017 in Verona, Italy Friday.

HAMPTONS HANGOUT

Jennifer Garner and Maika Monroe pose on the red carpet for The Tribes of Palos Verdes at UA2 East Hampton Cinema 6 during day two of the Hamptons International Film Festival 2017 in New York Friday. 

ON THE STREET

Elijah Wood and Samuel Barnett take a few minutes to sign autographs outside of AOL BUILD studios in N.Y.C.

BUT FIRST…

…let me take a selfie! Kerry Washington, wearing a pair of a bright red boots, poses with fans in N.Y.C.

8 of 197

 

HANDSHAKE

Don Lemon and Norman Lear shake hands while celebrating the People For the American Way Foundation in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

STRIKE A POSE

Rosario Dawson goofs off at Comic Con 2017 in New York City.

PICK ME UP

Ellen DeGeneres gives Ryan Gosling a lift on his way to the stage at her talk show in Burbank, Calif.

FAMILY FUN

Meryl Streep and her daughter Grace Gummer pose with a bag featuring a photo of Michelle Obama's face at the N.Y.C. premiere of Spielberg on Thursday.

MODEL BEHAVIOR

Jamie King looks chic in a pair of statement earrings at the William Vintage x Farfetch Unveiling of Gianni Versace Archive in L.A. on Thursday.

FASHIONABLE FRIENDS

 

Also at the event, Amal Clooney and Isla Fisher cozy up and catch up.

DENIM ON DENIM

Susan Kelechi Watson rocks an all-jean ensemble for the Levi's Trucker 50th Anniversary at Levi's Haus of Strauss in L.A. on Thursday.

SEEING DOUBLE

Also at the Levi's event, Karlie Kloss points to a photo of herself on the wall.

SQUAD GOALS

Pals Chance The Rapper, Solange, Snoop Dogg catch up during the Levi's event.

TALK IT OUT

Jared Leto speaks at the Code Blade Runner 2049 screening in San Francisco on Thursday.

GOLDEN GUYS

Josh Safdie and Robert Pattinson hang with a life-size Oscar to celebrate at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences New Members Party in London on Thursday.

GET TOGETHER

Also at the party, Carey Mulligan, Andy Serkis and Andrew Garfield catch up.

OSCAR WORTHY

 

Salma Hayek focuses all her attention on the Oscar while posing for pictures at the London event.

ON POINT

Trevor Noah and Jordan Klepper hit the red carpet for the premiere of The Opposition W/ Jordan Klepper on Thursday in N.Y.C.

POOL PARTY

Nina Agdal is all smiles at the launch of St. Vincent & Peroni Nastro Azzurro`s "The House of Peroni" in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

SITTING PRETTY

Kathryn Hahn laughs as she kicks off the Febreeze Live Naughty Smell Nice holiday campaign on Thursday in L.A.

WORK IT OUT

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez leave the gym after getting their sweat on in L.A. on Thursday.

CENTER STAGE

 

Keanu Reeves discusses Replicas onstage at 2017 New York Comic Con on Thursday.

READY TO FLY

Rita Ora hams it up on the New York City set of her new music video on Thursday.

LOOK OF LOVE

 

Pink gives her husband Carey Hart a big hug at a surprise event in support of Carey Hart's Good Ride Rally benefiting Infinite Hero Foundation on Thursday in Las Vegas.

DATE NIGHT

 

Americans co-stars and real-life couple Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell enjoy a night outat Thursday’s Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy Brooklyn Black Tie Ball in Brooklyn, New York.

PEACE AND LOVE

Fergie is all good vibes as she arrives at the Tribute To Bambi on Thursday in Berlin, Germany.

TOP OF THE WORLD

Saturday Night Live’s Colin Jost rocks a big smile as he lights up the Empire State Building in honor of Answer the Call Day on Thursday in New York.

FLEX THOSE MUSCLES

Mario Lopez and DJ Steve Aoki strike a pose as they arrive at the premiere of Aoki's new music for STRONG by Zumba on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

RETAIL THERAPY

Zendaya keeps it casual while out shopping with a friend in New York City on Thursday.

ORANGE YOU GLAD

Brooke Shields rocks seasonal accessories as she heads home from the New York premiere of her film, Daisy Winters, with a pair of pumpkins on Thursday.

GOOD POINT

Simon Baker talks to reporters at the premiere of Breath at the 13th Zurich Film Festival in Switzerland on Thursday.

FLOWER POWER

Julianne Moore enjoys a Wednesday Triumph event in Berlin. 

HAND IT TO HIM

Jake Gyllenhaal greets photographers at a Stronger photo call in London on Thursday.

FOOD RUN 

On Wednesday in New York City, Elle Fanning is seen on the move with a snack. 

STRAIGHT CHEESIN'

Scarlett Johansson's leading man, Colin Jost, visits the top of the Empire State Building in honor of Answer the Call.

BOUND TOGETHER

Mudbound stars Jason Clarke, Mary J. Blige, Jason Mitchell, Carey Mulligan and Garrett Hedlund celebrate at the movie's London Film Festival premiere on Wednesday. 

STEPPING OUT 

New parents Laura Prepon and Ben Foster make their red carpet debut since welcoming their daughter on Wednesday at a New York City screening of Una.

IVY LIFE 

LL Cool J receives the W.E.B. Du Bois Medal on Wednesday at Cambridge's Harvard University. 

BROOKLYN PRIDE

On Wednesday in Studio City, Andy Samberg celebrates the 99th episode of Brooklyn Nine-Nine

