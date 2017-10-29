Star Tracks
Star Tracks: Jennifer Lopez & Leah Remini Stick Together, Plus Margot Robbie, James Corden & More
CHAINED TO YOU
Willow Smith attended the Hello Soho! Bershka Bsk pop-up in New York City on Friday.
SET LIFE
Priyaka Chopra sat on steps while filming Quantico in New Yotk City on Friday.
CENTER STAGE
JAY-Z performed at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, on Friday.
PICTURE THIS
Aziz Ansari posed next to a portrait of himself at the 2017 AMD British Academy Britannia Awards, presented by American Airlines and Jaguar Land Rover, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Friday.
DENIM DREAM
Heidi Klum wore a denim-on-denim look while arriving at LAX on Friday.
CENTER STAGE
Rachel Platten is all smiles as she performs in New York City's Rockefeller Plaza on Friday on Today.
FIGHT FOR YOUR RIGHT
Rose McGowan takes a stand while delivering a powerful speech at the inaugural Women's Convention in Detroit on Friday.
FAB FOURSOME
It's a Glee reunion! Lea Michele, Matthew Morrison, Darren Criss and Ryan Murphy come together at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Television Game Changers event.
RUN THIS TOWN
Margot Robbie and Finn Cole are in a hurry as they film scenes for their movie, Dreamland, in New Mexico.
FRIENDS FOREVER
Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini stick together while filming scenes for the movie, Second Act, in Queens, New York.
WALK IT OUT
James Corden goes out for a walk in L.A.
HAT'S OFF
Eddie Murphy takes to the stage at the Variety Business Managers Elite Breakfast in L.A. on Friday.
TAKING THE STAGE
Rita Ora gets into the Halloween spirit during her performance at the Kiss FM Haunted House Party in London on Thursday.
UNDER MY UMBRELLA
Priyanka Chopra takes a walk during a break from filming Quantico in New York City.
OFF TO BROADWAY
Michael J. Fox and wife Tracy Pollan pose with the cast of Broadway's Come From Away at the show backstage.
KISS, KISS
Melissa Leo smooches Denis O'Hare at Miu Miu & The Cinema Society's screening of Novitiate on Thursday in New York City.
LAUGH IT OFF
Julianne Hough shows off her megawatt smile on the set of her new film, Bigger, on Thursday in Birmingham, Alabama.
WHAT AN HONOR
Hillary Clinton accepts the WMC Wonder Woman Award at the 2017 Women's Media Awards on Thursday.
POPCORN FOR THOUGHT
Pooch Hall and Dash Mihok attend Vulture + Showtime's celebration for the season finale of Ray Donovan in West Hollywood on Thursday.
NO HAIR, DON'T CARE
Alexander Skarsgård debuts his new hair (or lack thereof) at the Louis Vuitton Exhibition Opening on Thursday.
WONDER WOMEN
Ashley Judd strikes a pose at the 2017 Women's Media Awards on Thursday.
RED-Y FOR ANYTHING
Bella Thorne flaunts her leg on the red carpet of GQ Mexico's Men of the Year Awards on Thursday.
JUSTICE FOR ALL
Producer Charles Roven and the cast of Justice League —Ray Fisher, Ezra Miller, Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Henry Cavill and Jason Momoa — come together at the Temple of Heaven on Friday.
MOD-ERN LADY
Kerry Washington gets graphic in a black and white dress and angular bob while attending the the Fashion Group International's 34th Annual Night of Stars Gala on Thursday in N.Y.C.
PARTY PEOPLE
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West keep it monochromatic as they arrive at her 37th birthday dinner in Los Feliz, California, on Thursday.
IN THE SHADOWS
Megan Fox gets serious while filming scenes for Shadow Girl in Brooklyn on Thursday.
DOGGIE DUTY
Matt Bomer gives his furry friend a lift while out and about in Los Angeles on Thursday.
THREE'S COMPANY
Stranger Things stars Gaten Matarazzo, Millie Bobby Brown and Caleb McLaughlin kick back and relax at the Los Angeles premiere for the show's season 2 on Thursday.
RIDE WITH ME
Amber Rose holds on tight to boyfriend 21 Savage as they enjoy a jet ski ride while on vacation in Miami on Thursday.
HUG IT OUT
Margaret Qualley and Dianna Agron show each other plenty of love at the afterparty for The Cinema Society & Miu Miu screening of their new film, Novitiate, on Thursday at The Lambs Club.
FRIENDLY FACES
Lea Michele and Evan Peters stop for a quick chat on the red carpet as they arrive at a Hollywood Foreign Press Association panel discussion on Thursday in L.A.
FRIGHT NIGHT
Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams trade White Walkers for zombies while attending The Walking Dead: A Living Nightmare Halloween event at Thorpe Park in Chertsey, England, on Thursday.
TALK IT OUT
Kate Hudson speaks onstage for the 'Listen To Your Customers: Lessons From Fabletics' event on Thursday in New York City.
LONDON CALLING
Jason Derulo is spotted out and about in London on Thursday.
FILM FANATICS
Julianne Nicholson, Melissa Leo, Dianna Agron, Maggie Betts and Margaret Qualley celebrate at the Thursday premiere of Novitiate in New York City.
BAG BOY
Alexander Skarsgård steps out in New York City on Thursday.
MAKING HIS MARK
On Thursday, Kenneth Branagh is honored with a hand and footprince ceremony at L.A.'s famous Chinese Theatre.
KEEPING THE PEACE
Khloé Kardashian (and her baby bump!) attends the Good American press luncheon on Thursday.
READY TO FLY
Lindsey Vonn speaks at the Head Skis press conference ahead of the Alpine Ski World Cup in Solden, Austria on Thursday.
DO THE WAVE
Director Scott Cooper and Rosamund Pike arrive on the red carpet for their new movie, Hostiles, at Rome Film Fest on Thursday.
SIGN LANGUAGE
Shemar Moore discusses his new TV series, S.W.A.T., at BUILD Studios on Thursday in N.Y.C.
WHAT'S THE TEA?
Vanessa Hudgens films her new movie, Second Act, in Brooklyn.
JUST LIKE THE MOVIES
Miles Teller and fiancée Keleigh Sperry attend the Cinema Society & Avion screening of the actor's new film, Thank You for Your Service at The Landmark in N.Y.C.
FAMILY DAY
Wearing a cheeky "Gym and Tonic" tee, a smiling Rachel Bilson heads to the California Science Center with her mom and daughter Briar Rose (not pictured) on Wednesday.
TAKE ME OUT TO THE BALL GAME
On Wednesday, Jason Bateman gets animated during Game 2 of the 2017 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers.
SMIZE AWAY
Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown takes a page out of Kaia and Presley Gerber's book and channels her inner supermodel at the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Show on Wednesday.
LET'S TALK
Former First Lady Michelle Obama and host David Letterman have a conversation onstage at The Streicker Center on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
SARTORIAL SUPERSTARS
Laverne Cox and Brittany Snow strike poses at the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Show in L.A.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK
A casually dressed Justin Theroux spends his Wednesday in N.Y.C.
SCARY GOOD
Bachelor star Corinne Olympios can't help but laugh when confronted with Jigsaw characters at the film's Hollywood premiere on Wednesday.
GIRL POWER
Talk about squad goals! Connie Britton, Chelsea Handler, Sophia Bush and Zoe Lister-Jones regroup for the International Women's Media Foundation 2017 Courage In Journalism Awards.
TAKE ME OUT
Mila Kunis watches Game 2 of the World Series with her father on Wednesday at L.A.'s Dodger Stadium.
BALLIN' TIME
David Beckham and son Romeo attend the Lakers vs. Wizards game in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
UP TOP
Mike Rosenthal high fives John Legend as the Dodgers face the Astros in the World Series on Wednesday.
GARDEN FRESH
Prince Harry is presented with flowers as he arrives at a conference in Copenhagen Thursday.
OUT OF THIS WORLD
Gigi Hadid is spotted rocking a NASA jumpsuit Wednesday in New York City.
BEANIE BABIES
On Thursday in London, Ruth Negga and boyfriend Dominic Cooper wear matching beanies during a day out.
THE BEST IN BEAUTY
Iman comes out for a Wednesday Jay Manuel Beauty event in N.Y.C.
ON THE CLOCK
Emily Ratajkowski smiles on a Los Angeles movie set.
DO YOUR THING
Lori Loughlin and daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli check out Kourtney Kardashian's PrettyLittleThings launch party in L.A.
THROWING IT BACK
Finn Cole and Margot Robbie are seen in action on the Dreamland set in New Mexico on Tuesday.
COMING TOGETHER
Kourtney Kardashian enlists boyfriend Younes Bendjima as her date to the PrettyLittleThings launch in West Hollywood.
OH, BABY!
An expectant Jessica Alba exits her New York City hotel on Wednesday.
IT'S BEGINNING TO LOOK A LOT LIKE CHRISTMAS
Anna Kendrick shows every bit of holiday cheer as she slips into the titular role of Nicole in Disney's female-driven Santa Claus film on the movie's Vancouver set.
THE NEWLYWED GAME
Following her picture-perfect honeymoon with new husband Michael Fassbender, Alicia Vikander is spotted at a Miami airport.
MAKE A STATEMENT
Prince Harry is all smiles during a visit to GAME, which uses sports to create lasting social change and inspires people to become local community role models, in Copenhagen, Denmark.
RIDING DIRTY
Orlando Bloom goes for a bike ride with his pup while visiting Prague.
GUITAR HERO
A few days after releasing his debut solo album, Niall Horan hits a high note during a performance on Hits 1 at the SiriusXM Studios in New York City on Wednesday.
WHITE OUT
On Wednesday, Mark Wahlberg stops by Despierta América to discuss his new film, Daddy's Home 2, on Wednesday.
WHO WEARS SHORT SHORTS?
Lady Gaga channels her inner old Hollywood siren with a coiffed bob and hot pants while out and about in L.A. on Tuesday.
IN CHARACTER
Colton Haynes continues his tradition of wearing elaborate Halloween costumes as he celebrated the upcoming holiday in an over-the-top Marge Simpson look alongside Aisha Tyler as The Walking Dead's Negan at the Freixenet party at La Descarga on Tuesday.
