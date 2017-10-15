Star Tracks
Star Tracks: Melanie, Connie, Goldie and Sophia Have a Girls' Night, Plus Katie Holmes, Viola Davis & More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes and Lydia Price•@lydsprice
RED HOT
Julius Tennon and Viola Davis attend Variety's Power of Women event (sponsored by the Venetian) in Los Angeles on Friday.
RETAIL THERAPY
Katie Holmes shopped at A.P.C. in New York City on Friday.
FESTIVAL PALS
Kate Winslet (left) and Juno Temple attend New York Film Festival's "A Conversation with Kate Winslet" at the Francesca Beale Theater in New York City on Friday.
GIRL POWER
(From left) Melanie Griffith, Connie Britton, Goldie Hawn and Sophia Bush attend the amfAR gala 2017 at Ron Burkle's Green Acres estate in Beverly Hills, California, on Friday.
SELFIE TIME
Chris Hemsworth greets fans at the Australian premiere of Thor: Ragnarok in Gold Coast, Australia, on Friday.
PEP IN YOUR STEP
Rihanna holds a pep rally to celebrate the launch of her new, collegiate-themed FENTY PUMA by Rihanna collection at Bloomingdale's in New York City on Friday.
PRETTY IN PINK
Nina Dobrev struts her stuff in a skintight dress while filming Dog Days in Los Angeles on Friday.
FALL IN STEP
Friendly exes Sienna Miller and Tom Sturridge enjoy a crisp fall afternoon on Friday while on their way to the dog park in New York City.
GET REAL
UnREAL costars Shiri Appleby and Constance Zimmer get together as they attend the Variety Power of Women event on Friday in L.A.
FULL BLOOM
Meanwhile, one of Variety's cover stars, Priyanka Chopra, strikes a pose on the carpet as she arrives at the event.
ON THE ROAD
Victoria Beckham and son Brooklyn stick close together as they arrive at JFK airport in New York City on Friday.
SPIN CYCLE
Travis Scott gets behind the turntables and celebrates at the Ksubi x Travis Scott capsule launch party on Thursday in N.Y.C.
SIGN HER UP
Graves star Sela Ward makes her mark on Thursday night during a TV Guide Magazine party at The Rickey at Dream Midtown in N.Y.C.
FRIENDS FOREVER
Monica and Rachel forever! Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston reunite on Thursday, joining Sara Foster at the Tabitha Simmons by Jennifer Aniston dinner at the Sunset Tower in West Hollywood.
MOUTH TO MOUTH
Lovebirds Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara can't help but get snuggly on the red carpet Thursday night at the Tie the Knot 5-Year Anniversary celebration at NeueHouse Hollywood.
WACHA THIS WAY
Andy Cohen leads his pooch Wacha outside Bravo headquarters in N.Y.C. on Thursday night.
FRIDAY FEELS
A blonder Ashley Greene cracks a smile during a Thursday shopping trip in West Hollywood.
ARMS WIDE OPEN
It's Betty! White addresses the crowd at the Paley Honors in Hollywood: A Gala Celebrating Women in Television at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills on Thursday.
BRUCE'S BOW
Bruce Springsteen gets some support from wife Patti Scialfa on Thursday night at the opening of his Springsteen on Broadway show in N.Y.C.
SHOW PEOPLE
In the star-studded crowd: Tina Fey, who enjoys a night out on the town with husband Jeff Richmond at the opening night performance of Springsteen on Broadway on Thursday.
PICTURE THIS
Garrett Hedlund, Jason Mitchell and Virgil Williams ham it up for a quick selfie as they celebrate at the afterparty for a screening of their film, Mudbound, on Thursday during the New York Film Festival.
THAT'S A WRAP
Mario Lopez throws his arms around good friend Eva Longoria on Thursday night at a dinner benefiting her eponymous foundation in Los Angeles.
DERULO DOWN UNDER
Jason Derulo keeps it casual as he relaxes on a boat in Sydney, Australia, on Friday.
DATE NIGHT
Newlyweds Jamie Bell and Kate Mara cuddle up to one another as they attend the PORTER & Lionsgate afterparty for the Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool premiere on Thursday in London.
SHOULDER ON
Katie Holmes gets all dressed up at the Holt Renfrew 180th Anniversary gala hosted by Vogue at the fashion label's flagship Toronto store on Thursday.
SITITNG PRETTY
Rihanna makes a major style statement as she speaks onstage during Vogue's Forces of Fashion Conference in New York City on Thursday.
RAY OF SUNSHINE
Renée Zellweger brightens up the red carpet in a sunny yellow dress as she arrives at the premiere of Same Kind of Different As Me on Thursday in Westwood, California.
MAMA MINDY
Mindy Kaling waves to fans during a Thursday visit to the Ellen DeGeneres Show, where the host treated her to a helping of her pregnancy craving: jelly doughnuts!
DOG DAY AFTERNOON
Naomi Watts and her pups brave some windy conditions on Thursday during a walk through New York City's Tribeca neighborhood.
WHAT A CHARACTER
Game of Thrones star Natalie Dormer hits her mark as she poses for photos in character as Vanda Jordan at the Venus in Fur photo call on Thursday in London.
READY TO ROCK
Pink is all smiles as she joins Axl Rose of Guns & Roses for a performance on the New York City stop of the band's Not in This Lifetime … tour on Thursday.
FASHION FUN
Suki Waterhouse, Ava Phillippe and Poppy Jamie hang tight at the Pop & Suki x Nordstrom dinner in Los Angeles on Thursday night.
STRIKE A POSE
Laverne Cox and Sam Smith beam as they pose for photos at Thursday night's Attitude Awards in London.
MEET & GREET
On Thursday, Gerard Butler waves at photographers and fans as he leaves Good Morning America.
TAKE A BACKSEAT
Alison Pill gets animated on the L.A. set of Backseat on Thursday.
MODEL BEHAVIOR
Bella Hadid shows off her toned physique in New York City.
AMERICAN GIRLS
Halsey, Ciara and Robin Roberts share a laugh at the American Music Awards nomination announcements in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
RED CARPET SUPERSTARS
Colin Farrell and Nicole Kidman are one stylish pair as they strike a pose at the Headline Gala Screening & UK Premiere of Killing of a Sacred Deer during the 61st BFI London Film Festival.
UNDER THE WEATHER
Victoria Beckham gets shielded from the rain on Thursday as she leaves a New York City store.
FRINGE-TASTIC
Chrissy Teigen arrives to her Revolve clothing launch event in style.
SAY CHEESE
Josh Brolin and Jennifer Connelly are all smiles at the Denver screening of Only the Brave on Wednesday.
BOW DOWN
And the fans go wild! Demi Lovato feels the praise during the YouTube premiere of her documentary, Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated on Wednesday.
PUPPY LOVE
The more pups, the better! Cara Santana can't help but smile while toting around her adorable puppies to The Glam App offices in West Hollywood.
SELFIE EXPRESSION
Angelian Jolie and JR come together to snap a selfie with fellow director Agnes Varda at the West Hollywood premiere of Faces Places on Wednesday.
THE EX FILES
On Wednesday, Naomi Watts and ex Liev Schreiber reunite at the Take Home a Nude Art Party and Auction in N.Y.C.
L.A. STATE OF MIND
Using crutches, Ryan Phillippe makes his way through LAX Airport on Wednesday.
LADY IN RED
Kelly Rowland performs during RNB Fridays Live on Thursday in Sydney, Australia.
CUDDLE BUDDIES
Liv Tyler clocks in some bonding time with an adorable puppy in London.
A MAGICAL PROPOSAL
Katy Perry helps fans Katy and Becky get engaged during one of her shows on National Coming Out Day on Wednesday.
SHORT & SWEET
Agnes Varda and Jennifer Lawrence pose at the West Hollywood premiere of Faces Places on Wednesday.
THIS ONE'S FOR THE GIRLS
On Wednesday in London, Idris Elba attends The Princes Trust's International Day of the Girl Gala.
MONEY MAKERS
Prince Harry joins powerhouses including Amanda Pullinger and Sonia Gardner at the 100 Women in Finance Gala Dinner in support of Wellchild Wednesday in London.
STAY IN
Get Out costars Allison Williams and Daniel Kaluuya talk about the film at a SAG-AFTRA Foundation event in New York City on Wednesday.
ALL FOR LOVE
On Wednesday in Los Angeles, Michael Sheen supports partner Sarah Silverman at a photo call for her new show, I Love You, America.
RIGHT BACK AROUND
Kendall Jenner and sister Kourtney Kardashian celebrate the anniversary of L.A.'s What Goes Around Comes Around on Wednesday.
MAKING FACES
On Wednesday, Method Man and James Corden get intense at the Los Angeles premiere of Drop The Mic and The Joker's Wild.
ON THE TOWN
Bella Hadid steps out on Wednesday in New York City.
STRAIGHTEN UP
Dustin Hoffman makes sure Adam Sandler's tie is in order at a screening of The Meyerowitz Stories in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
MOMMA'S BOY
Jaden Smith gets a kiss from mom Jada Pinkett Smith at his Umami Burger Artist Series launch in L.A.
BLACK, WHITE & RED ALL OVER
Bella Thorne rocks a unique suit at the Los Angeles premiere of The Babysitter on Wednesday.
BODY OF WORK
Julianne Hough puts her svelte physique on display following a workout on Wednesday.
GIRL POWER
Freida Pinto takes the stage while speaking at Glamour's "The Girl Project" on Wednesday, the International Day of the Girl, in New York City.
TAKING COVER
David Arquette stops by Sway in Morning at SiriusXM Studios on Wednesday.
HAND IN HAND
Newlyweds Jamie Bell and Kate Mara show each other plenty of love as they arrive at the European premiere of Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool on Wednesday during the BFI London Film Festival.
FEELING GOOD
While promoting Goodbye Christopher Robin, Margot Robbie signs autographs following her Good Morning America appearance on Wednesday.
WHEN IN ITALY
The always-chic Priyanka Chopra is spotted in Italy, where she is filming season 3 of Quantico on Wednesday.
EYE ON THE PIES
Tara Reid and Thomas Ian Nicholas have a mini American Pie reunion while out and about in Los Angeles on Monday.
HEADING TO BROADWAY
Anna Camp and husband Skylar Astin are caught in a candid moment at the opening night afterparty for Broadway's Time and The Conways at ESpace.
HOLD ON TIGHT
Walking hand-in-hand, Mariah Carey and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka enjoy a romantic date together.
YOU GLOW, GIRL
Blake Lively shines bright as she attends a special screening of All I See Is You on Tuesday.
WE ALL SCREAM FOR ICE CREAM
Brooklyn Beckham treats himself to an ice cream cone in between classes in N.Y.C.
LOOK OF LOVE
Matt Damon and wife Luciana exchange loving glances at the L.A. premiere of Thor: Ragnarok.
THROWING SHADE
A sunglasses-clad Jeremy Renner is cool and casual at the Isina Global Gala on Tuesday.
IN SYNC
Suki Waterhouse and boyfriend Diego Luna take a stroll through N.Y.C.
DOG DAY AFTERNOON
Chris Evans and his dog, Dodger, spend time together as the actor works on the upcoming Avengers movie on Tuesday.
WHAT A CATCH
Ciara and husband Russell Wilson are seen leaving Catch restaurant in L.A.
SIGNING OFF
Ricky Martin comes face to face with his Ocean Drive cover at an event honoring Hurricane Maria victims in Puerto Rico on Tuesday.
CHEERING SECTION
Madonna and son David Banda show off their team spirit while watching the FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifier between Portugal and Switzerland on Tuesday at the Luz Stadium in Lisbon.
WHAT A KNOCKOUT
Former Spice Girl Geri Horner and Larry Holmes put up their dukes as they ham it up at the launch of the TAG Heuer x Muhammad Ali Limited Edition Timepieces on Tuesday in London.
HITTING A HIGH NOTE
Liam Payne serenades the crowd while performing at the Z100 Jingle Ball kickoff event in New York City on Tuesday.
LOOK OF LOVE
Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus cuddle up as they make a rare red carpet appearance at the premiere of Thor: Ragnarok in L.A. on Tuesday.
MOTHERLY LOVE
Judith Light shows her onscreen son, Jay Duplass, some affection as they talk onstage at an exclusive Season 4 SAG screening of Transparent on Thursday.
SEALED WITH A KISS
Love is in the air! Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky share a sweet moment as they make their way down the carpet at the Thor: Ragnarok premiere.
GOLDEN GIRL
Inside the theater, Cate Blanchett steals the show as she and costar Mark Ruffalo strike a pose before the screening.
SUITED AND BOOTED
Olivia Munn keeps it simple and chic as she makes her way through LAX Airport in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
LA BELLA VITA
Katie Holmes enjoys a relaxing stroll through the streets of Verona, Italy on Tuesday.
MATCHY MATCHY
Pink and the eponymous radio host of The Elvis Duran Z100 Morning Show flaunt their matching styles on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
SARTORIAL SUPERSTAR
Hello, gorgeous! Molly Sims has a model moment as she makes her way to BUILD Studios on Tuesday.
HELLO THERE
Director Mel Brooks and choreographer Susan Stroman attend the opening night of Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein in London on Tuesday.
RADIO HEAD
Mandy Moore stops by SiriusXM Studios to discuss This Is Us on Tuesday.
LAUGH ATTACK
James Franco breaks out in laughter during a lunch date with a friend in New York City on Tuesday.
BUMP IT UP
A pregnant Brooklyn Decker is spotted out and about in New York City on Tuesday.
WORK IT OUT
Alessandra Ambrosio breaks a sweat in a "Train Like An Angel" event in preparation for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Tuesday.
CALL ME MAYBE
Timothee Chalamet and Armie Hammer attend the Mayor of London Gala & UK Premiere of Call Me By Your Name during the 61st BFI London Film Festival.
JUST BREATHE
All smiles here! Andrew Garfield and Claire Foy attend the New York screening of Breathe on Monday.
HAVING A BALL
Frankie Shaw practices her basketball skills at the Smilf premiere afterparty in L.A. on Monday.
COOL GIRLS CLUB
Princess Eugenie and Ellie Goulding come together at Leo's at The Arts Club launch party in London.
MIAMI VIBES
Following her trip to aid Hurricane Maria victims in Puerto Rico, Bethenny Frankel soaks up the sun in Miami on Monday.
COURTSIDE CUTIES
The Daily Show host Trevor Noah, actor Ansel Elgort and his girlfriend, Violetta Komyshan break into laughter during a Houston Rockets and New York Knicks basketball game on Monday night.
A LOOK BACK
Mellow in yellow! Kate Bosworth arrives at the Hollywood premiere of National Geographic Documentary Films' Jane on Monday.
LENDING A HAND
Jean-Claude Van Damm and Kat Foster high-five one another while speaking onstage during the Beyond Fest screening and panel of Amazon Prime Video's exclusive series Jean-Claude Van Johnson on Monday.
STRIKE A POSE
Emmy Rossum is a master smizer at the L.A. premiere of Smilf on Monday.
SPILLING TEA
Jason Ritter is all smiles as he visits BUILD Studios to discuss Kevin (Probably) Saves the World on Monday.
SNACK ATTACK
Jackie Chan treats himself to soda and popcorn ahead of the N.Y.C. screening of The Foreigner on Monday.
SISTER, SISTER
On Monday, Gigi Hadid and birthday girl Bella enjoy a night out to ring in the supermodel's 21st year in N.Y.C.
WHO'S WHO?
Property Brothers stars Jonathan and Drew Scott play tug-of-war with Dancing with the Stars pro Emma Slater prior to the show's Monday episode.
PEACE OUT
Travis Barker and daughter Alabama visit the Young Hollywood Studio on Monday.
GOLDEN GODDESS
All eyes are on Kesha as she performs in her N.Y.C. concert during her Rainbow tour on Monday.
A STAR AMONG US
On Sunday, Margot Robbie attends the red carpet at the I, Tonya premiere during the Hamptons International Film Festival.
WONDER MAN
Luke Evans attends the Professor Marston and the Wonder Women meet and greet at New York's Forbidden Planet on Monday.
AND THEY'RE OFF!
Pretty Little Liars star Lucy Hale and her pup, Elvis, are spotted at a Vancouver airport after visiting her parents in Memphis, Tennessee.
AROUND TOWN
Ben Affleck and girlfriend Lindsay Shookus go shopping for artwork in N.Y.C.
CAMERA READY
On Monday, Hilaria Baldwin and daughter Carmen, 4, play at the launch of the L.O.L. Surprise Unboxing Video Booth at Toys "R" Us in New York City.