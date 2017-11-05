Star Tracks
Star Tracks: The Justice League Cast Gets Goofy, Plus Orlando Bloom, Lady Gaga, Jodie Foster & More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
DATE NIGHT
Salma Hayek and husband François-Henri Pinault grabbed dinner at Mastros in Beverly Hills, California, on Friday.
BELLE OF THE BALL
Lady Gaga performed onstage during her Joanne tour stop in Montreal on Friday.
SUPER FRIENDS
(From left) Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller, Gal Gadot, Ben Affleck, Ray Fisher and Henry Cavill posed for a photo during a Justice League photocall in London on Satuday.
SMILES IN LONDON
Jodie Foster spoke at a Silence of the Lambs Q&A in London on Friday.
WHEN IN ROME
Orlando Bloom signed autographs at the premiere of Romans at the 12th annual Rome Film Festical on Friday.
CENTER OF ATTENTION
Kelly Clarkson discusses her album, Meaning of Life, during its listening session event on Friday in N.Y.C.
BELT IT OUT
Seal slays his performance at the FIDF Western Region Gala in Beverly Hills on Thursday.
NEW YORK STATE OF MIND
Josh Groban goes for a casual stroll in New York City.
TAKE YOUR PIC
Paddington 2 stars Hugh Bonneville and Hugh Grant pose for pics at the film's photocall in London on Friday.
A TRIP TO REMEMBER
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, visits children at Pusat Anak Permata Negara (PAPN) Putrajaya during her trip to Malaysia on Friday.
AT THE MIC
Sarah Gadon stops by BUILD Studios to discuss Alias Grace on Friday.
RIDE ON
Brooklyn Beckham rides his bike through New York City in between classes.
KEEPING IT 'REEL'
Chrissy Metz takes the stage at the 6th Annual Reel Stories, Real Lives event benefiting MPTF on Thursday.
HUG IT OUT
Demi Lovato embraces DJ Khaled during a performance at the Fan Luv event on Thursday in L.A.
CHEERS!
Christie Brinkley raises a glass while attending a cocktail party celebrating the supermodel's duty as spokesperson for Xeomin and Ultherapy on Thursday.
FAB FOUR
Padma Lakshmi, Gabrielle Union, Alonzo Mourning and Julianna Margulies are all smiles as they attend the Inspire a Difference Honors event, hosted by Investigation Discovery and PEOPLE, on Thursday in N.Y.C.
SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE
Prince William speaks at a gala night for the conservation charity Tusk in London on Thursday.
SCI-FI TIME
On Friday, Prince Charles visits Dr. Who's Tardis during his visit to Worq Co-working Space for Young Entrepreneurs.
BRIGHT LIGHTS
Kelly Rowland sports a neon ensemble as she goes furniture shopping in L.A.
BETTER FROM THE BACK
Hailey Baldwin gets glam for an appearance at the #REVOLVE Awards on Thursday in Hollywood.
STARS AMONG US
Kelly Clarkson, Oprah Winfrey and Julia Roberts come together at the Elie Wiesel Foundation for Humanity event, where the talk show host received its inaugural Legacy Award on Wednesday.
MIC DROP
Fergie slays her performance at Live in the Vineyard on Thursday in Napa, California.
TALK ABOUT IT
Jon Bon Jovi chats with Goldie Hawn backstage at the Samsung Annual Charity Gala on Thursday.
GOING GREEN
Justin Theroux fuels up with green juice
MODEL BEHAVIOR
On Thursday, Chrissy Teigen enjoys herself at the #REVOLVE Awards (sponsored by Fiji Water and Tequila Avión) in L.A.
MAKING WAVES
Kim Kardashian West makes waves as she stops by Jimmy Kimmel Live, where she was interviewed by guest host Jennifer Lawrence, in L.A.
LADIES WHO LUNCH
Reese Witherspoon and her Big Little Lies costar, Zoë Kravitz, head out to lunch in New York City.
SITTING PRETTY
Following her reunion with ex Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez hits the swings at a local park in Burbank, California on Thursday.
STYLE STARS
Édgar Ramírez, Noomi Rapace and Sebastian Stan look dapper as ever while attending GQ Style and Hugo Boss' celebration of Amazing Spaces on Thursday in L.A.
ONWARD & UPWARD
Mark Hamill takes the stage on day 2 of the ONWARD17 conference on Thursday.
THE ULTIMATE POSERS
Orange Is the New Black's Lea DeLaria and Emily Tarver get animated at the 2017 Samsung Charity Gala on Thursday in N.Y.C.
SWEATER WEATHER
Reese Witherspoon smiles her way around New York City on Thursday.
STRIFE LIFE
On Thursday in Los Angeles, Sandra Bullock shoots a stressful scene for her new movie, Bird Box.
FOLLOW THE SIGNS
Penelope Cruz greets fans at the London premiere of Murder on the Orient Express on Thursday.
STYLE STAR
Not only is Kathryn Hahn currently starring in A Bad Moms Christmas, but the actress is also slaying New York City with her outfits.
BOW DOWN
Also at the Murder on the Orient Express premiere, star Johnny Depp poses in an undone bow tie.
KISS THE MRS.
Leslie Odom Jr. smooches wife Nicolette Robinson at the Murder on the Orient Express bash.
HEY THERE
On Thursday, Carrie Underwood waves to fans and phootgraphers as she stops by Good Morning America ahead of her CMA hosting duties.
THINK PINK
Gabrielle Union is spotted in a hot pink ensemble in N.Y.C.
