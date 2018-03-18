Star Tracks

Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys Have a Date Night, Plus Demi Lovato, Kate Bosworth & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By @gracegavilanes and @lydsprice

Posted on

More

1 of 172

Stephen Lovekin/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

SPOTTED

Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell attend a party for The Americans in New York City on Friday.

2 of 172

J. Merritt/Getty Images

COZY COUPLE

Michael Polish and Kate Bosworth attend the Sun Valley Film Festival Pioneer Award party for the actress in Sun Valley, Idaho, on Friday.

3 of 172

RSMX/starmaxinc.com/REX/Shutterstock

CASUAL FRIDAY

Julianne Hough ran errands in Los Angeles on Friday.

4 of 172

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

CENTER STAGE

Demi Lovato performed at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Friday.

5 of 172

Felipe Ramales/Splash News

BRAVING THE COLD

Constance Wu was spotted leaving Good Morning America in New York City on Friday.

6 of 172

Eric Charbonneau/REX/Shutterstock

PEACE & LOVE

Ben Mendelsohn and Lena Waithe pose together at the READY PLAYER ONE Challenge: The Maze event in L.A. on Friday.

7 of 172

Noam Galai/Getty

ON THE RADIO

Charlie Puth stops by the Z100 studio for an appearance on The Elvis Duran Z100 Morning Show on Friday in N.Y.C.

8 of 172

Splash News

BUNDLE UP

Hilary Duff rocks a cozy coat on the N.Y.C. set of Younger on Friday.

9 of 172

Splash News

HAT’S ALL FOLKS!

Jamie Dornan and wife Amelia Warner get all dressed up to attend the Gold Cup Day of the 2018 Cheltenham Festival on Friday.

10 of 172

Splash News

HELLO SUNSHINE

Karlie Kloss brightens up a gloomy New York morning with her bright yellow dress while leaving the TODAY show on Friday.

11 of 172

Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

TALK THAT TALK

Keith Urban is all smiles as he speaks onstage at during the "Creation and Connection: A Conversation with Keith Urban" session on Friday as part of the SXSW Festival in Austin, Texas.

12 of 172

Vince Flores/startraksphoto

STAR POWER

Jane Fonda gets passionate while giving a speech to celebrate RuPaul being honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday in L.A.

13 of 172

Steve Cohn/REX/Shutterstock

BLUE JEAN BABIES

Ali Larter and Busy Phillips strike a pose on Thursday as they arrive at the Levi's x Girlgaze ishapemyworld Event in L.A.

14 of 172

James Devaney/Getty

TEAM PLAYERS

Ansel Elgort and Timothée Chalamet get their game faces on as they watch the New York Knicks take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday at Madison Square Garden.

15 of 172

Hewitt/SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock

FASHIONABLE FAMILY

Victoria Beckham gets a guiding hand from son Brooklyn on Thursday as the pair head out in London.

16 of 172

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

SCENE STEALERS

Bill Hader gets animated as he tells a story during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday ahead of his return to Saturday Night Live.

17 of 172

Kevin Mazur/Getty

ON THE MIC

Bill Murray takes to the stage to entertain the audience at the Second Annual LOVE ROCKS NYC! A Benefit Concert for God's Love We Deliver on Thursday in N.Y.C.

18 of 172

Andrew H. Walker/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

AMERICAN FRIENDS

American Horror Story star Billie Lourd cozies up to American Crime Story’s Darren Criss as the pair attend the FX All-Star Party in New York on Thursday.

19 of 172

BACKGRID

IN LIVING COLOR

Blac Chyna brightens up her Thursday with a rainbow-striped outfit and red boots while out and about in Los Angeles.

20 of 172

Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for FARMHOUSE Los Angeles

COWGIRL CHIC

AnnaLynne McCord goes country at the grand opening of Farmhouse LA on Thursday.

21 of 172

James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock

TRIPLE THREAT

Nicole Threatt, Dr Dre and Truly Young strike a pose while attending a London screening of Dre’s HBO documentary, The Defiant Ones, on Thursday.

22 of 172

Bauer Griffin

PAWS-ITIVELY ADORABLE

Emmy Rossum gives her furry friend a lift while out and about in L.A. on Thursday.

23 of 172

Noam Galai/Getty

ISLAND HOPPING

Jimmy Buffet brings Margaritaville to Broadway by serenading the audience during the Opening Night curtain call of the new musical, Escape to Margaritaville, on Thursday.

24 of 172

David Dettmann/Shutterstock

HUG IT OUT

Scott Eastwood and John Boyega share a hug at the Pacific Rim Uprising premiere in London on Thursday.

25 of 172

Milla Cochran/startraksphoto

BIG SMILES

Gemini stars Lola Kirke, John Cho and Zoe Kravitz pose together at the premiere of their film in L.A. on Thursday.

26 of 172

Bryan Bedder/Getty

GLAMOUR GIRLS

Leah Remini and Olivia Munn look sleek and chic at the A+E Upfront in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

27 of 172

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

FUN TIMES

Also at the A+E Upfront, Kristin Davis and Queen Latifah share a laugh.

28 of 172

BACKGRID

GIRL ON THE GO

Margot Robbie keeps it casual for a day out in Sydney, Australia on Friday. 

29 of 172

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

LIVING LEGENDS

Daryl Hannah and Neil Young chat at the Paradox premiere at SXSW in Austin, Texas on Thursday.

30 of 172

PacificCoastNews

SNAKE ATTACK

Niall Horan embraces his inner Britney, posing with a stuffed snake on stage in Manchester, England on Thursday.

31 of 172

Allen Berezovsky/WireImage

FAMILY MATTERS

Christina Schwarzenegger, Maria Shriver and Katherine Schwarzenegger pose with Patrick Schwarzenegger at the premiere of his new film Midnight Sun on Thursday. 

32 of 172

Tibrina Hobson/Getty

FARM BOY

Lance Bass poses in front of a tractor at the opening of FARMHOUSE in Los Angeles on Thursday.

33 of 172

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

MAN IN UNIFORM

Prince Harry spends Friday morning with Britain's Army Air Corps Pilots in Hampshire, England. 

34 of 172

James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock

SHORTS WEATHER 

Will.i.am. arrives at The Defiant Ones screening in London on Thursday. 

35 of 172

Splash News

TAKE YOUR PIC

Ryan Reynolds arrives at the New York City set of a magazine photo shoot.

36 of 172

DAVID HARTLEY/REX/Shutterstock

IN THE RACE 

Penny Lancaster and husband Rod Stewart cheer during the Cheltenham races on Thursday. 

37 of 172

Splash News

WORK IT OUT

Fuller House star John Stamos heads to the gym to work on his fitness in N.Y.C.

38 of 172

Splash News

CITY GIRL

Newlywed Emily Ratajkowski and husband Sebastian (not pictured) go for a stroll through N.Y.C.

39 of 172

ROGER WONG/INSTARimages

LOOKING FRESH

Constance Wu is spotted out in New York City on Thursday. 

40 of 172

ROGER WONG/INSTARimages

PAIRING OFF

Hoda Kotb and longtime partner Joel Schiffman hold hands in New York City. 

41 of 172

PA Images/INSTARimages

TOMMY BOY 

On Thursday in London, Tommy Hilfiger announces Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton as his brand's new Global Ambassador. 

42 of 172

Mary Clavering/Young Hollywood/Getty

AFTER MIDNIGHT 

Midnight Sun stars Bella Thorne and Patrick Schwarzenegger stop by the Young Hollywood studio on Wednesday. 

43 of 172

Jemal Countess/Getty

IN A STRANGE LAND 

Darren Aronofsky and Ellen Burstyn attend the Wednesday premiere of One Strange Rock in New York City. 

44 of 172

Bryan Bedder/Getty

ALL ABOUT ACCESSORIES 

Black Panther's Letitia Wright and Ciara celebrate at the launch of Pandora's Shine collection in New York City on Wednesday. 

45 of 172

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

TRUST ME

On Wednesday, Donald Sutherland and Brendan Fraser gather at a New York City screening of their show Trust

46 of 172

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

FIELD TRIP

Stranger Things actor Gaten Matarazzo and his high school drama class, The Pineland Thespians, catch Broadway's "The Play That Goes Wrong" on Wednesday.

47 of 172

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

DEAR DIARY 

Bob Saget and Judd Apatow attend a Wednesday screening of The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling in Hollywood. 

48 of 172

Emma McIntyre/Getty

GINA THE SPEAKER 

On Wednesday, Gina Rodriguez speaks at the EYEspeak Summit in West Hollywood. 

49 of 172

starzfly/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

DOWN TO EARTH 

Jennifer Garner is spotted at LAX Airport on Wednesday. 

50 of 172

Lloyd Bishop/NBC

TALK THE TALK 

The Chi creator Lena Waithe appears on Wednesday's Late Night with Seth Meyers

51 of 172

TheImageDirect

LONDON CALLING

These boots were made for strutting, as model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley proved while leaving Loulou's Private Members Club in Mayfair, London.

52 of 172

Splash News

LOOKING BACK

Usher is spotted for the first time since announcing his split from Grace Miguel, in West Hollywood.

53 of 172

SPLASH NEWS

CAUGHT AT SECURITY

A makeup-free Camila Cabello participates in an impromptu photo shoot at LAX Airport.

54 of 172

Griffin Lipson/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

LOOK OF LOVE

Sarah Paulson and girlfriend Holland Taylor can't get enough of each other at the Literacy Partners Gala on Wednesday.

55 of 172

Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

MEET YOUR MATCH

Brett Haley and Nick Offerman sport matching tees at the Heart Beats Loud premiere during SXSW on Wednesday.

56 of 172

Chelsea Lauren/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

STRANGER PAIR

Stranger Things actors (and IRL couple!) Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton quench their love for all things Dior Addict at the brand's Lacquer Plump event on Wednesday.

57 of 172

S Meddle/ITV/Shutterstock

MORNING MOOD

Blockers star John Cena makes his voice heard at London's Good Morning Britain show on Thursday.

58 of 172

Victor Garber

FAMILY REUNION

Jennifer Garner comes out to The Shubert The