Star Tracks
A Makeup-Free Katie Holmes Bundles Up in N.Y.C., Plus Lorde, Bryce Dallas Howard & More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
CHILL OUT
Katie Holmes is all bundled-up while making her way through N.Y.C.
SHINE BRIGHT LIKE A DIAMOND
Lorde poses with a plaque commemorating her single, "Royals," becoming RIAA Diamond certified, on Friday.
CITY GAL
Bryce Dallas Howard attends the goop Health Summit on Saturday in N.Y.C.
ALL EYES ON JAMIE
Jamie Foxx attends his in-store shopping event at Prive Revaux on Friday.
TREAT YOURSELF
On Saturday, Hailey Baldwin and Rita Ora celebrate ahead of the Grammys with the new Classic Chicken Sandwich, currently available on McDonald's $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu.
HELLO GORGEOUS
Rita Ora brightens up the cold New York day by rocking an all-orange outfit while out and about on Friday.
ROCK THE MIC
Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan is all smiles while stopping by the SiriusXM Studios in New York City on Friday.
MUSIC MAN
Sam Smith leaves his mark on a guitar while hanging out backstage during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards MusiCares Person of the Year event on Friday in New York.
A ROYAL VISIT
Princess Charlene of Monaco snuggles up to Princess Gabriella as the pair attend the ceremony of Sainte-Devote on Friday.
FEELING 100
On Friday, the Chicago P.D. family — Jason Beghe, Amy Morton, LaRoyce Hawkins, Jon Seda, Tracy Spiridakos, Marina Squeciati, Patrick John Flueger and Jesse Lee Soffer — come together to celebrate their show's 100th episode.
RIDE ON
Wearing a puffer jacket, Ben Affleck heads to his car in L.A.
CUTE COUPLE ALERT
Alicia Keys and husband Swizz Beatz share a sweet moment while attending the Producers and Engineers Wing 11th Annual Grammy week event at N.Y.C.'s Rainbow Room.
BACK IN BLACK
Alessandra Ambrosio is stunning while attending the Learning Lab Ventures Gala in Partnership with NET-A-PORTER on Thursday.
PARTY PEOPLE
Jason Weinberg, Diane Kruger, Jason Wu and publisher Jason Binn attend DuJour's party celebrating its cover star, Kruger.
FEEL THE MUSIC
Danielle Brooks attends Essence's 9th Annual Black Women in Music event on Thursday.
FAMILY MATTERS
Andy Garcia and daughter Dominik head to the premiere of Desolation in Beverly Hills on Thursday.
PUT YOUR HANDS UP
On Thursday, Jamie Foxx attends the Learning Lab Ventures Gala in partnership with NET-A-PORTER in Beverly Hills.
GET YOUR PARTY ON
Ben Platt attends Warner Music Group's Pre-Grammy Party on Thursday.
NEW YORK STATE OF MIND
Bella Hadid is spotted in New York City's Tribeca neighborhood on Thursday.
BOOK CLUB
On Thursday, James Corden, who voices Peter Rabbit in an upcoming movie, reads to students at a New York City school and announces Blue Jacket Day, a Feb. 3 event to encourage children's literacy.
TERRIFIC TRIO
Marine Vacth, Jake Gyllenhaal and François Ozon come together at an afterparty at Omar's following the premiere of Double Lover on Thursday.
HAND TO HOLD
Eva Longoria and husband José Bastón, who are expecting their first child together, grab lunch in Beverly Hills.
VINTAGE VIXEN
Vanessa Hudgens travels back in time with a vintage-inspired look while out and about in New York City on Thursday.
OPEN WIDE!
Seth Meyers takes a huge bite of a rainbow cake slice during a segment with baker Amirah Kassem during Thursday's taping of Late Night with Seth Meyers.
BLUE JEAN BABY
Reese Witherspoon keeps it casual while running errands in Hollywood on Thursday.
BABY ON BOARD
Tia Mowry cradles her growing baby bump as she and author Deb Perelman attend Life Hack Academy Live, presented by Ford EcoSport, on Thursday in N.Y.C.
SIGNED, SEALED, DELIVERED
Miley Cyrus is all smiles while signing autographs at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards MusiCares Person of The Year event in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
TALK ABOUT IT
Writer and actress Lena Waithe takes the stage to discuss her new show, The Chi, at a Film Independent at LACMA screening event in L.A. on Thursday.
BUMP IT UP!
Mom-to-be Kirsten Dunst shows off her growing baby bump while out to lunch with a friend on Thursday in L.A.
SCHOOL OF ROCK
Keith Urban takes a break from signing autographs to pose for photographers at the Annual Grammy Awards MusiCares event on Thursday.
JET SETTER
Katie Holmes strikes a pose as she attends a Grammy event, sponsored by Delta Air Lines, on Thursday in New York City.
HIT THE RUNWAY
Model Kaia Gerber bundles up as she arrives at LAX Aiport on Thursday for a flight.
KISSES FOR THE MISSUS
Mila Kunis gets treated to her very own celebration at Harvard University in honor of her newly-minted title: 2018's Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year.
CHIC BAG LADY
Chloe Grace Moretz makes a stylish entrance using her carry-on from Away and her Louis Vuitton to carve a path through the crowd at the Salt Lake City airport.
CLEAN SWEEP
Bethenny Frankel and Nick Cannon come together to kick off the debut of Febreze's Super Bowl ad at a New York event.
DIAMONDS ARE FOREVER
Wearing a red sweater featuring a diamond, Priyanka Chopra is spotted out and about in New York City.
SHINING BRIGHT
The dreary winter weather can't keep Elle MacPherson from sporting fun prints, like she did on Thursday while arriving to the 21st Annual Raising Star Awards.
COMING TOGETHER
Game of Thrones star Lena Headey attends the discussion with Secretary of State for Integration about the course of the International Rescue Committee with refugee women at the offices of Care.com.
LOOKING BACK
Karlie Kloss takes a look back at Carolina Herrera's launch event for the fragrance "Good Girl" on Thursday in London.
ALL THE LOVE
Joel McHale can't hide his affection for Matt Walsh during the Sundance Film Festival premiere of Netflix's A Futile and Stupid Gesture.
GAME FACE
On Wednesday, Kendall Jenner is physically annoyed as she and producer Michael D. Ratner attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers (her beau Blake Griffin plays for the team!) and the Boston Celtics.
WACO PAIRING
Michael Shannon and Taylor Kitsch celebrate the world premiere screening of Waco on Wednesday night.
MAN'S BEST FRIEND
Jeremy Piven totes around his adorable french bulldog, Bubba, as the pair exits a vegan restaurant in L.A.
SMILEY FACE
Emmy Rossum smiles for photographers while making her way inside to the A Futile and Stupid Gesture premiere screening during the Sundance Film Festival.
UP, UP AND AWAY
Something catches Domnhall Gleeson and Rick Glassman while the pair catches the premiere of Netflix's A Futile and Stupid Gesture on Wednesday.
LIKE MOTHER, LIKE DAUGHTER
Pregnant Coco Rocha and her daughter Ioni adorably strut their stuff at the Jean-Paul Gaultier show during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week.
CUTE COUPLE ALERT
Colbie Smulders and her husband, Saturday Night Live alum Taran Killam, attend the season 2 premiere of Netflix's One Day at a Time.
TIME TO RISE
Reese Witherspoon's look-alike daughter, Ava Phillippe, is seen reading Together We Rise, which celebrates the 1-year anniversary of the Women's March.
SPEAKING OUT
Anne Heche gets candid while attending the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations screening of The Brave on Wednesday.
FOLLOW THE LEADER
Demi Lovato looks out into the crowd during a performance for American Airlines AAdvantage Mastercard cardmembers on Wednesday.
LAUGH PARTNER
Ashley Graham and husband Justin Ervin enjoy a Wednesday night out in New York City.
REAL TALK
On Sunday, Ashley Judd speaks at Univision Communications' "Behind the Camera: Where Diversity Begins" panel at the Sundance Film Festival.
BODY POSITIVE
Dylan McDermott and girlfriend Maggie Q meet In The Body of The World writer-star Eve Ensler backstage at a Wednesday performance in N.Y.C.
ALL AROUND THE WORLD
Usher speaks at a Global Citizen event at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Wednesday.
CITY BUSY
Maggie Gyllenhaal walks and talks in New York City on Wednesday.
THE 'BERET' WAY
Christina Aguilera heads to a Wednesday dinner in West Hollywood.
SNOW DAY
Suki Waterhouse grabs some LIFEWTR as she leaves her Park City, Utah hotel.
BOLD & BEAUTIFUL
Gal Gadot attends the Wednesday launch of Revlon's Live Boldy campaign in New York City.
TRUE LOVER
Kaley Cuoco leaves her Los Angeles yoga class.
WE BELONG TOGETHER
Mariah Carey and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka step out for a date night in N.Y.C.
THE SHORT LEASH
And they call it puppy love! Matt Bomer takes his dog for a walk in Los Angeles.
ORANGE YOU GLAD?
On Wednesday, Emily Ratajkowski rocks a fuzzy orange coat in London.
FRONT ROW FRIENDS
Shailene Woodley and Kate Hudson cozy up to each another before watching the Valentino Spring Summer 2018 show during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week on Wednesday.
EASY BEING GREEN
Ashley Graham arrives at Today on Wednesday in New York City.
SOLDIERING ON
Asa Butterfield hams it up while posing with the Chelsea Pensioners at a screening and Q&A of Journey's End on Wednesday in London.
HAPPY DAY
Ansel Elgort cracks a smile on the N.Y.C. set of The Goldfinch on Wednesday.
LIFE'S A BEACH
Malin Akerman and fiancé Jack Donnelly walk hand-in-hand during their recent stay at the Palafitos.
SWING, SWING
Natalie Portman squeezes in a workout in the form of tennis practice in L.A.
COURTSIDE CUTIES
Ellen Pompeo and husband Chris Ivery have themselves a date night while watching the Los Angeles Lakers play against the Boston Celtics in L.A.
HUGS ALL AROUND
Maggie Gyllenhaal and Ethan Hawke share an embrace at a party at Café Artois, hosted by Stella Artois, on Sunday during the Sundance Film Festival.
MODEL BEHAVIOR
Gigi Hadid is spotted strutting her stuff through New York City's Soho neighborhood.
BALLIN' TIME
This Is Us star Justin Hartley attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics.
SNOW DAY
Naomi Watts stays hydrated with LIFEWTR in Park City, Utah during the Sundance Film Festival.
JUST LIKE THE MOVIES
Priyanka Chopra makes a stylish splash at the Sundance Film Festival, where her new film, A Kid Like Jake, premiered on Tuesday.
STRUM AWAY
On Tuesday, Pete Wentz performs a special acoutsic set ahead of Fall Out Boy's Mania album release.
RAIN, RAIN, GO AWAY
Kate Middleton (and her growing baby bump!) arrives at London's Kings College during a Wednesday visit to the Maurice Wohl Clinical Neuroscience Institute.
TAKE YOUR PIC
Tom Felton and George MacKay fool around during a photo opp at the Ophelia afterparty on Tuesday during the Sundance Film Festival.
ROMAN HOLIDAY
Oscar nominee Timothee Chalamet and Call Me By Your Name costar Armie Hammer arrive at the film's Italian photocall in Rome on Tuesday.
FRINGE BENEFITS
Mariah Carey bundles up against the New York chill with a giant fringed scarf while out and about on Tuesday.
WALK IT OUT
Ahead of the premiere of his new show, Waco, Taylor Kitsch is spotted in New York City with friends on Monday.
WHITE HOT
Hours before receiving her first-ever Oscar nomination, Margot Robbie strikes a pose at the Australian premiere of I, Tonya on Tuesday in Sydney.
HOWDY!
Rita Ora channels her inner cowgirl in a yellow velvet shirt, 10-gallon hat and chaps as she heads to New York City's at the soon-to-open Scarpetta in Nomad on Tuesday.
CLIMB EVERY MOUNTAIN
Miley Cyrus is all smiles as she and her beloved dog, Mary Jane, finish up a hike in Studio City, California, on Tuesday.
RETAIL THERAPY
Naya Rivera keeps it casual in an all-black outfit while out shopping in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
FLOAT LIKE A BUTTERFLY
Elsa Hosk has a picture-perfect moment during an ordinary day in New York City's Soho neighborhood.
FRONT AND CENTER
All eyes are on Bella Hadid as she slays (like she always does) on the Alexandre Vauthier show during Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris on Tuesday.
HEY, CUTIE
On Tuesday, Dylan McDermott enlists the company of his pup Otis during an appearance at BUILD Studios in New York City.
STYLE STAR
Diane Kruger is a vision while attending the Giorgio Armani Prive Haute Couture show on Tuesday.
BIG FISH
2 Broke Girls actress Beth Behrs makes a good point while playing around with a plush fish at the Boonie Bears: The Big Shrink press conference in Beijing, China.
WHY SO BLUE?
Dressed in head-to-toe blue, Ben Affleck goes shopping in New York City.
SUMMER VIBES
Kyle Cooke and girlfriend Amanda Batula pose for a selfie on the red carpet at the Summer House season 2 premiere party, held Monday at Fishbowl at Dream Midtown in NYC
TAKIGN COVER
Rita Ora goes incognito in a hooded romper and giant sunglasses while on her way to the Chanel Fashion Show during Paris Haute Couture Week on Tuesday.
SPILL THE DEETS
On Monday, Jason Momoa is all smiles as he stops by The Tonight Show.
STRIKE A POSE
Naomi Watts attends the Ophelia premiere during the Sundance Film Festival on Monday.
CITY SLICKERS
Melissa Benoist and Taylor Kitsch come together for the world premiere of Waco on Monday in N.Y.C.
COUNTRY STRONG
Keith Urban takes the stage during the Bobby Bones & The Raging Idiots' Million Dollar Show for St. Jude on Monday.
FLOWERS FOR KATE
Kate Middleton is gifted a bouquet of flowers during her visit to London's Roe Green Junior School on Tuesday.
AT THE MIC
John Legend performs at the Monster cast party during the Sundance Film Festival.
FLYING HIGH
A smiling Evan Ross prepares to take flight as he walks through LAX Aiport.
JUST KEEP FLEXING
A very toned Mark Wahlberg heads to his doctor's appointment in Beverly Hills on Monday.
MAN OF THE HOUR
Paul Rudd strikes a pose before heading inside to show off his bowling skills at the 6th Annual Paul Rudd All-Star Bowling Benefit at Lucky Strike Lanes & Lounge in N.Y.C.
PRETTY IN PINK
The always-gorgeous Kaia Gerber struts her stuff down the Chanel Haute Couture runway during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday.
BEACHIN' IT
Soaking up the sun is the only thing on Joel Edgerton's to-do list, as the shirtless actor enjoys a day at Bondi Beach.
FESTIVAL FRIENDS
Jon Hamm joins mother-son duo Jada Pinkett Smith and Jaden Smith at the premiere of the budding actor's Skate Kitchen during the Sundance Film Festival.
NOTHING BUT LOVE
Heidi Klum congratulates Minnie Mouse while the pop culture icon gets honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
STYLE SISTERS
Fashion icons Poppy Delevingne and Olivia Palermo are caught in a candid moment while attending the Swarovski Eyewear Dinner as part of Paris Fashion Week on Monday.