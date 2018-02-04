Cardi B Gets Ready for the Super Bowl, Plus Selena Gomez, Cindy Crawford & More

Cardi B attends Rolling Stone Live: Minneapolis presented by Mercedes-Benz and TIDAL and produced in partnership with Talent Resources Sports in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Friday.
FEELING DOPE
Jessica Williams (left) and Phoebe Robinson attend HBO's 2 Dope Queens Los Angeles Slumber Party Premiere at NeueHouse Hollywood on Friday.
GAME, SET, EAT
(From left) Rachel Platten, Dak Prescott and Cindy Crawford attend Pepsi Generations Live Pop-Up on Friday in Minneapolis, Minnesota, ahead of the Super Bowl.
NIGHT OUT
Selena Gomez wore a satin dress and furry coat while leaving Yasbel in Los Angeles on Friday.
BIRTHDAY GIRL
Christie Brinkley celebrates her 64th birthday in New York City on Friday.
SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE
Former First Lady Michelle Obama honors the 2018 School Counselor of the Year at a special celebration at the Kennedy Center on Friday.
GRIN AND BEAR IT
Glenn Howerton is all smiles as he arrives at a press junket for his new show, A.P. Bio, in Atlanta on Friday.
SNOW PRINCESS
Kate Middleton gets ready to hit the slopes during a visit to the Holmenkollen Ski Jump in Norway on Friday as part of her royal trip to Scandavia with Prince William.
GETTING PUMPED
Olivia Culpo gets her head in the game while posing with the Vince Lombardi trophy at the Super Bowl LII Radio Row on Friday.
GOING GREEN
Actors Elizabeth Debicki, Margot Robbie, James Corden, Rose Byrne and Domhnall Gleeson — along with director Will Gluck — embrace their sunny side at a garden-themed photocall for Peter Rabbit on Friday in Hollywood.
HONORABLE MENTION
Connie Britton and La La Anthony share the stage at the 2018 School Counselor of Year event on Friday.
EQUALITY FOR ALL
Selma Blair and Molly Sims take a break from mingling at Edie Parker's L.A. Dinner Party to show their support for Time's Up on Thursday.
HEAR ME OUT
Snoop Dogg belts out a performance during BET's 19th Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration on Thursday.
TAKE A SEAT
Willem Dafoe takes the stage at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, where he was given the Cinema Vanguard Award for his performance in The Florida Project.
WRITE ON
Get Out writer and director (and newly minted Oscar nominee!) Jordan Peele suits up to attend the Writers Guild's "Beyond Words 2018" event on Thursday.
FEEL THE MUSIC
Padma Lakshmi poses with a member of The African Children's Choir while attending the Choir ChangeMakers Gala on Thursday.
ALL EYES ON LUPITA
Lupita Nyong'o stylishly commands attention while making her way inside Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK
A blazer-clad Kate Mara means serious business at the N.Y.C. premiere of Why Can't We Get Along? on Thursday.
TAKE YOUR PIC
Cindy Crawford's look-alike daughter, Kaia Gerber, strikes a pose during a photoshoot for Karl Lagerfeld's campaign on Wednesday.
CUTE COUPLE ALERT
Ciara and husband Russell Wilson are total relationship goals at an intimate album listening experience, hosted by American Express and Justin Timberlake
BACK IN BLACK
Helen Mirren is stunning in black as she arrives at an L.A. screening of The Winchester Nationwide Psychic Reading on Thursday.
GIRL POWER
Ginnifer Goodwin and Whitney Cummings cozy up to each other at the premiere afterparty for The Female Brain on Thursday in Hollywood.
DATE NIGHT
Joel Kinnaman and wife Cleo Wattenström strike a pose at the Netflix premiere of Altered Carbon on Thursday in Los Angeles.
MEET AND GREET
Hillary and Chelsea Clinton get some face time with John Lithgow backstage at the Roundabout Theatre Company's production of John Lithgow: Stories By Heart on Thursday in New York.
WALK IT OUT
Olivia Wilde keeps it casual while out and about in L.A. on Thursday.
CHEERING SECTION
Liam Neeson watches the New York Rangers face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday at Madison Square Garden.
DAPPER DUO
Football players Von Miller and Isaiah Mustafa ham it up for the cameras at the Old Spice Super Bowl LII photocall on Thursday in Minneapolis.
LOOK OF LOVE
Joe Managaniello and wife Sofia Vergara are all smiles as they pose for photographers at the Hollywood premiere of The Female Brain on Thursday.
DANCING QUEENS
Malin Akerman and Jack Donnelly get the party started with members of The African Children's Choir at their ChangeMakers Gala on Thursday in New York.
HIPPIE CHIC
Kate Hudson channels her inner bohemian while out and about in L.A. on Thursday.
IN CHARACTER
Michael Douglas get serious while filming The Kominsky Method in L.A. on Friday.
NAVY LADY
Dressed in a navy dress, Selena Gomez meets with a friend to go shopping in Beverly Hills on Thursday.
The always-dapper David Beckham practices his perfect smize at the launch event for his brand, House 99, on Wednesday in London.
STICKING TOGETHER
Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria cuddle up to each other during their Wednesday visit to the Dom Perignon Lounge, at an event sponsored by Belvedere Vodka, during The Santa Barbara International Film Festival.
MORNING GLORY
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen is all smiles as she arrives at Today on Wednesday in New York City.
STAGE PRESENCE
Julianne Hough is all smiles on the stage for #BlogHer18 Health & Wellness Conference in New York City on Wednesday.
HEAR ME OUT
Rita Ora pokes fun as she and Liam Payne, who recorded a song for the Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack, discuss all things music at SiriusXM Studios on Wednesday.
PUMP IT UP
Olivia Munn stops for gas in L.A. on Wednesday.
ABS-OLUTE GOALS
Brooke Burke-Charvet flaunts her super-svelte physique during a beach photoshoot in Malibu, California.
FELINE GREAT
Beth Stern snuggles up to some adorable cats during an appearance on Good Day New York on Wednesday to promote the upcoming Kitten Bowl.
PLAID ABOUT YOU
Bella Hadid makes a major style statement in a plaid raincoat in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
TIME TO CELEBRATE
Anna Kendrick strikes a pose at the Hilton and American Express event at the Conrad New York on Tuesday.
HAVING A BALL
Tracy Morgan and former football player Plaxico Burress clock in some bonding time while sitting courtside at the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets game on Tuesday.
CATCHING UP
Fellow Aussies Naomi Watts and Hugh Jackman's leading lady, Deborra-lee Furness, walk hand-in-hand after having lunch together in N.Y.C.
A LOOK BACK
Kerry Washington is all smiles as she stops by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday in L.A.
CAN'T GET ENOUGH
Katie Lowes poses backstage with her playbill from the hit Broadway musical, Come From Away, on Tuesday.
THE FAB FOUR
What a group! Derek Hough, Jennifer Lopez, Jenna Dewan Tatum, and Ne-Yo attend a photoshoot on Tuesday for their new NBC show, World of Dance.
'FANTASTIC' NIGHT
Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton, who costar in the upcoming Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, put on their best fashion faces while attending the 'Alexa Chung Fantastic' collection party on Tuesday.
RED-HOT MAMA
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen shows off her growing baby bump following a Tuesday appaearance on The Tonight Show.
FASHION'S FINEST
Olivia Culpo is ever the fashionista as she stylishly walks through N.Y.C.'s West Village neighborhood on Tuesday.
FEEL THE MUSIC
Luke Bryan takes the stage to announce his "What Makes You Country" tour on Tuesday in Nashville, Tennessee.
LEAVING ON A JET PLANE
After picking up a Grammy Award on Sunday night for his song "Redbone," Donald Glover arrives at LAX Airport for a flight on Tuesday.
FAN SERVICE
Camila Cabello stops to take some selfies with fans while heading to Narita International Airport in Chiba, Japan on Wednesday.
HAT'S THE TICKET!
Rita Ora bundles up against the frigid New York City temperatures with the help of a giant furry hat while on her way to the Empire State Building on Tuesday.
LADY WHO LUNCHES
Olivia Wilde keeps it casual while on her way to a lunch date in West Hollywood on Tuesday.
HELLO SUNSHINE
Madison Beer brightens up the afternoon by pairing her yellow hoodie with a bouquet of flowers in Hollywood on Tuesday.
ON THE BALL
Adam Sandler shows off his skills on the basketball court during a pickup game on Tuesday in Santa Monica.
PEACE AND LOVE
Miley Cyrus is all smiles while arriving at Madison Square Garden for the Elton John: I'm Still Standing — A Grammy Salute event.
STRUT YOUR STUFF
Model Iskra Lawrence turns the sidewalk into a catwalk while leaving MTV studios after a Tuesday appearance on TRL.
SMOKE BREAK
A nearly unrecognizable Ansel Elgort jokes around with costar Ashleigh Cummings in between takes of The Goldfinch on the film's New York set on Tuesday.
THE ROYAL WE
Prince William and a pregnant Princess Kate wave to schoolchildren while visiting the Matteusskolan School in Stockholm on Tuesday as part of their royal trip to Sweden.
FULL SUPPORT
Zoë Saldana poses with husband Marco Perego during a photo call to for Campari Red Diaries' short film, The Legend of Red Hand, on Tuesday in Milan, Italy.
STRAIGHT CHEESIN'
Dwayne Johnson gets playful while on the set of his new film.
THROW YOUR HANDS UP
Rose McGowan is feeling Brave as she promotes her new book on The View on Tuesday.
THE SWING OF THINGS
Kate Middleton, who is pregnant with her third child, tries her hand at hockey in Stockholm, Sweden on Monday.
WORK IT OUT
Kaley cuoco works on her fitness as she exits a yoga class in Studio City, California.
MAKING WAVES
Angelina Jolie greets fans and photographers as she leaves Guerlain store in Paris, France on Tuesday.
JUST ANOTHER MONDAY
Wearing a hat and sunglasses, Leonardo DiCaprio keeps a low profile following a lunch date in L.A. on Monday.
DREAMING BIG
Common, Andra Day and Mark Ruffalo show their support for Dreamers while backstage at The People's State of The Union on Monday in N.Y.C.
SMILES ALL AROUND
Alexandra Daddario is positively glowing as she heads inside N.Y.C.'s BUILD Studios.
PLEASED TO MEET YOU
On Monday, Angelina Jolie meets a fan while leaving the Guerlain store in Paris, France.
WHEN IN JAPAN
Director Guillermo del Toro and actress Rinko Kikuchi are gifted bouquets of flowers at the press conference for The Shape of Water in Tokyo, Japan.
SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE
Former Today anchor Tamron Hall takes the stage at the National CARES Mentoring Movement's third annual For the Love of Our Children Gala.
NEED A LIFT?
Magician Hans Klok gives Pamela Anderson a lift during the 20th Lambertz Monday Night event in Germany on Monday.
DANCE THE NIGHT AWAY
On Monday, Jason Derulo takes the stage alongside celebrity choreographer Matt Steffanina to show off some moves at L.A.'s The Avalon Club.
TAKING CARE OF BUSINESS
During her Monday errand run, Paris Jackson makes a detour to grab a to-go smoothie.