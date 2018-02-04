Star Tracks

Cardi B Gets Ready for the Super Bowl, Plus Selena Gomez, Cindy Crawford & More

Cardi B attends Rolling Stone Live: Minneapolis presented by Mercedes-Benz and TIDAL and produced in partnership with Talent Resources Sports in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Friday.

Jessica Williams (left) and Phoebe Robinson attend HBO's 2 Dope Queens Los Angeles Slumber Party Premiere at NeueHouse Hollywood on Friday.

(From left) Rachel Platten, Dak Prescott and Cindy Crawford attend Pepsi Generations Live Pop-Up on Friday in Minneapolis, Minnesota, ahead of the Super Bowl.

Selena Gomez wore a satin dress and furry coat while leaving Yasbel in Los Angeles on Friday.

Christie Brinkley celebrates her 64th birthday in New York City on Friday.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama honors the 2018 School Counselor of the Year at a special celebration at the Kennedy Center on Friday.

Glenn Howerton is all smiles as he arrives at a press junket for his new show, A.P. Bio, in Atlanta on Friday.

Kate Middleton gets ready to hit the slopes during a visit to the Holmenkollen Ski Jump in Norway on Friday as part of her royal trip to Scandavia with Prince William.

Olivia Culpo gets her head in the game while posing with the Vince Lombardi trophy at the Super Bowl LII Radio Row on Friday.

Actors Elizabeth Debicki, Margot Robbie, James Corden, Rose Byrne and Domhnall Gleeson — along with director Will Gluck — embrace their sunny side at a garden-themed photocall for Peter Rabbit on Friday in Hollywood.

Connie Britton and La La Anthony share the stage at the 2018 School Counselor of Year event on Friday.

Selma Blair and Molly Sims take a break from mingling at Edie Parker's L.A. Dinner Party to show their support for Time's Up on Thursday.

Snoop Dogg belts out a performance during BET's 19th Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration on Thursday.

Willem Dafoe takes the stage at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, where he was given the Cinema Vanguard Award for his performance in The Florida Project.

Get Out writer and director (and newly minted Oscar nominee!) Jordan Peele suits up to attend the Writers Guild's "Beyond Words 2018" event on Thursday.

Padma Lakshmi poses with a member of The African Children's Choir while attending the Choir ChangeMakers Gala on Thursday.

Lupita Nyong'o stylishly commands attention while making her way inside Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday.

A blazer-clad Kate Mara means serious business at the N.Y.C. premiere of Why Can't We Get Along? on Thursday.

Cindy Crawford's look-alike daughter, Kaia Gerber, strikes a pose during a photoshoot for Karl Lagerfeld's campaign on Wednesday.

Ciara and husband Russell Wilson are total relationship goals at an intimate album listening experience, hosted by American Express and Justin Timberlake 

Helen Mirren is stunning in black as she arrives at an L.A. screening of The Winchester Nationwide Psychic Reading on Thursday.

Ginnifer Goodwin and Whitney Cummings cozy up to each other at the premiere afterparty for The Female Brain on Thursday in Hollywood.

Joel Kinnaman and wife Cleo Wattenström strike a pose at the Netflix premiere of Altered Carbon on Thursday in Los Angeles.

Hillary and Chelsea Clinton get some face time with John Lithgow backstage at the Roundabout Theatre Company's production of John Lithgow: Stories By Heart on Thursday in New York.

Olivia Wilde keeps it casual while out and about in L.A. on Thursday.

Liam Neeson watches the New York Rangers face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday at Madison Square Garden.

Football players Von Miller and Isaiah Mustafa ham it up for the cameras at the Old Spice Super Bowl LII photocall on Thursday in Minneapolis.

Joe Managaniello and wife Sofia Vergara are all smiles as they pose for photographers at the Hollywood premiere of The Female Brain on Thursday.

Malin Akerman and Jack Donnelly get the party started with members of The African Children's Choir at their ChangeMakers Gala on Thursday in New York.

Kate Hudson channels her inner bohemian while out and about in L.A. on Thursday.

Michael Douglas get serious while filming The Kominsky Method in L.A. on Friday.

Dressed in a navy dress, Selena Gomez meets with a friend to go shopping in Beverly Hills on Thursday.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at the Endeavor Fund Awards — Markle's first awards ceremony with her husband-to-be — in London on Thursday. 

On Thursday, Olivia Culpo is red-y for anything as she poses at the Good Day L.A. studios. 

Equipped with a water bottle and yoga mat, a glowing Molly Sims works on her fitness on Thursday.

Leslie Bibb and husband Sam Rockwell go out for a Thursday walk in Los Angeles. 

Ahead of his Super Bowl performance this Sunday, Justin Timberlake takes the stage at the halftime show press conference on Thursday.

Jenny McCarthy proves she's excited for Super Bowl Sunday by slipping on a football jersey to host her SiriusXM show at Super Bowl LII Radio Row on Thursday.

On Tuesday, Jaden Smith plants a smooch on girlfriend Odessa Adlon's cheek in Beverly Hills. 

Narcos star Pedro Pascal takes his dog for a walk in Santa Monica on Wednesday. 

On Wednesday, Eve grabs a smoothie in Los Angeles.

Hillary Clinton poses with cast members Deborah Findlay, Ron Cook and Francesca Annis at a Wednesday performance of Broadway's The Children in N.Y.C. 

Brr! Joe Jonas goes for a Thursday swim at the Bondi Iceberg pool in Australia. 

Ruby Rose digs around her bag while out on Wednesday. 

Gwyneth Paltrow comes out to support the L.A. debut of Bumble Hive on Wednesday.

January Jones puts her best boot forward during a day out at The Americana at Brand in L.A.

Alessandra Ambrosio steps out in Los Angeles Wednesday. 

Jena Malone greets fans at the Wednesday premiere of The Public at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival. 

Idris Elba is spotted with fake cuts on his face while filming Luther in London.

Bella Hadid carries her new puppy in New York City on Wednesday. 

John Legend, Emmy Rossum and Chris Rock come together at The Minefield Girl audio visual book launch event on Wednesday.

Matthew McConaughey's leading lady, Camila Alves, chats all things lifestyle at the #BlogHer18 Health Conference on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Brooklyn Beckham opts for a barefoot walk on the Miami boardwalk.

Have you seen a hotter couple? Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez heat up the red carpet as they arrive at the Guess Spring 2018 Campaign Reveal event.

Credited as one of the first stars to speak against disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein, Rose McGowan shares her own story in her new memoir, Brave, which she promoted at an N.Y.C. Barnes & Noble on Wednesday.

Jamie Chung is as happy as can be while attending the Shiseido Essential Energy event in L.A. on Wednesday.

Eva Herzigova can't help but fan-girl at Wendy Yu's Chinese New Year Celebration on Wednesday in London.

Hailee Steinfeld, who just revealed she played matchmaker for newly engaged couple Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, is a sartorial superstar at The Minefield Girl audio visual book laumch event on Wednesday.

The always-dapper David Beckham practices his perfect smize at the launch event for his brand, House 99, on Wednesday in London.

Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria cuddle up to each other during their Wednesday visit to the Dom Perignon Lounge, at an event sponsored by Belvedere Vodka, during The Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen is all smiles as she arrives at Today on Wednesday in New York City.

Julianne Hough is all smiles on the stage for #BlogHer18 Health & Wellness Conference in New York City on Wednesday.

Rita Ora pokes fun as she and Liam Payne, who recorded a song for the Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack, discuss all things music at SiriusXM Studios on Wednesday.

Olivia Munn stops for gas in L.A. on Wednesday.

Brooke Burke-Charvet flaunts her super-svelte physique during a beach photoshoot in Malibu, California.

Beth Stern snuggles up to some adorable cats during an appearance on Good Day New York on Wednesday to promote the upcoming Kitten Bowl.

Bella Hadid makes a major style statement in a plaid raincoat in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

Anna Kendrick strikes a pose at the Hilton and American Express event at the Conrad New York on Tuesday.

Tracy Morgan and former football player Plaxico Burress clock in some bonding time while sitting courtside at the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets game on Tuesday.

Fellow Aussies Naomi Watts and Hugh Jackman's leading lady, Deborra-lee Furness, walk hand-in-hand after having lunch together in N.Y.C.

Kerry Washington is all smiles as she stops by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday in L.A.

Katie Lowes poses backstage with her playbill from the hit Broadway musical, Come From Away, on Tuesday.

What a group! Derek Hough, Jennifer Lopez, Jenna Dewan Tatum, and Ne-Yo attend a photoshoot on Tuesday for their new NBC show, World of Dance.

Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton, who costar in the upcoming Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, put on their best fashion faces while attending the 'Alexa Chung Fantastic' collection party on Tuesday.

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen shows off her growing baby bump following a Tuesday appaearance on The Tonight Show.

Olivia Culpo is ever the fashionista as she stylishly walks through N.Y.C.'s West Village neighborhood on Tuesday.

Luke Bryan takes the stage to announce his "What Makes You Country" tour on Tuesday in Nashville, Tennessee.

After picking up a Grammy Award on Sunday night for his song "Redbone," Donald Glover arrives at LAX Airport for a flight on Tuesday.

Camila Cabello stops to take some selfies with fans while heading to Narita International Airport in Chiba, Japan on Wednesday.

Rita Ora bundles up against the frigid New York City temperatures with the help of a giant furry hat while on her way to the Empire State Building on Tuesday.

Olivia Wilde keeps it casual while on her way to a lunch date in West Hollywood on Tuesday.

Madison Beer brightens up the afternoon by pairing her yellow hoodie with a bouquet of flowers in Hollywood on Tuesday.

Adam Sandler shows off his skills on the basketball court during a pickup game on Tuesday in Santa Monica.

Miley Cyrus is all smiles while arriving at Madison Square Garden for the Elton John: I'm Still Standing — A Grammy Salute event.

Model Iskra Lawrence turns the sidewalk into a catwalk while leaving MTV studios after a Tuesday appearance on TRL.

A nearly unrecognizable Ansel Elgort jokes around with costar Ashleigh Cummings in between takes of The Goldfinch on the film's New York set on Tuesday.

Prince William and a pregnant Princess Kate wave to schoolchildren while visiting the Matteusskolan School in Stockholm on Tuesday as part of their royal trip to Sweden.

Zoë Saldana poses with husband Marco Perego during a photo call to for Campari Red Diaries' short film, The Legend of Red Hand, on Tuesday in Milan, Italy.

Dwayne Johnson gets playful while on the set of his new film.

Rose McGowan is feeling Brave as she promotes her new book on The View on Tuesday.

Kate Middleton, who is pregnant with her third child, tries her hand at hockey in Stockholm, Sweden on Monday. 

Kaley cuoco works on her fitness as she exits a yoga class in Studio City, California.

Angelina Jolie greets fans and photographers as she leaves Guerlain store in Paris, France on Tuesday.

Wearing a hat and sunglasses, Leonardo DiCaprio keeps a low profile following a lunch date in L.A. on Monday.

Common, Andra Day and Mark Ruffalo show their support for Dreamers while backstage at The People's State of The Union on Monday in N.Y.C.

Alexandra Daddario is positively glowing as she heads inside N.Y.C.'s BUILD Studios.

On Monday, Angelina Jolie meets a fan while leaving the Guerlain store in Paris, France.

Director Guillermo del Toro and actress Rinko Kikuchi are gifted bouquets of flowers at the press conference for The Shape of Water in Tokyo, Japan.

Former Today anchor Tamron Hall takes the stage at the National CARES Mentoring Movement's third annual For the Love of Our Children Gala.

Magician Hans Klok gives Pamela Anderson a lift during the 20th Lambertz Monday Night event in Germany on Monday.

On Monday, Jason Derulo takes the stage alongside celebrity choreographer Matt Steffanina to show off some moves at L.A.'s The Avalon Club.

During her Monday errand run, Paris Jackson makes a detour to grab a to-go smoothie.

