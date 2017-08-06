Star Tracks

Star Tracks: Bella Hadid's in the Big Apple, Plus Tiffany Haddish, Jessica Alba & More

1 of 209

Splash News

SUMMER IN THE CITY

Bella Hadid battles the summer heat in the Big Apple, rocking ripped jeans and a long-sleeve white crop top while hanging in downtown Manhattan. 

2 of 209

Tom Vickers

COMEDY COHORTS

Girl's Trip breakout Tiffany Haddish and Jumanji star Kevin Hart are all smiles at the launch of Hart's new streaming comedy network Laugh Out Loud Network. 

 

3 of 209

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

LATE NIGHT LAUGHS

Jessica Alba stops by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon for her first TV appearance since announcing her pregnancy.

4 of 209

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

HAMPTONS HAPPENINGS

American Horror Story star Emma Roberts poses in front of a colorful summer secene at the Domino x American Express Platinum event on Friday in Bridgehampton, New York. 

5 of 209

DFF/Splash News

BUON GIORNO!

Dame Helen Mirren takes a tour of the town of Vernole in Leece, Italy.

6 of 209

Leon Bennett/WireImage/Getty Images

WILD 'N OUT AND ABOUT

Wild 'N Out star Nick Cannon hangs on the court at Real 92.3's celebrity basketball game at L.A. LIVE Microsoft Square — the event which kicks off the the 9th Annual Nike Basketball 3ON3 Tournament Weekend. 

7 of 209

Roy Rochlin/Getty

SPEAKING OUT

Alyssa Milano stops by SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Friday.

8 of 209

John Lamparski/Getty

FEEL THE MUSIC

On Friday, Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic performs on Good Morning America

9 of 209

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

LAUGHING OUT LOUD

Samira Wiley and Ryan Hansen crack each other up as they speak onstage about their YouTube Red series, Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television, on Friday at the 2017 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills. 

10 of 209

Emma McIntyre/Getty

STICK TO IT

Gabby Douglas is all smiles as she attends the Post-it Brand Make It Stick For Back-to-School event at Staples in Burbank, California on Friday.

11 of 209

Sonia Moskowitz/Getty

BOOK CLUB

Chelsea Clinton signs copies of her book, She Persisted, at BookHampton on Friday.

12 of 209

Stephanie Meiling/Santa Margherita

WINE ABOUT IT

On Thursday, Top Chef winner Richard Blais was spotted at Santa Margherita’s She Shed Event in Brooklyn.

13 of 209

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

NO NUNSENSE

Whoopi Goldberg poses for photos with some dedicated Sister Act fans at an outdoor screening of the classic comedy on Thursday at the Westfield World Trade Center in New York City.

14 of 209

Sara Jaye Weiss/StartraksPhoto

DO THE DIP

Alexa Ray Joel is all smiles as she tucks into some chips and dip at Popchips' Skinny Chipping Summer Party on Thursday in N.Y.C.

15 of 209

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

PICTURE PERFECT

Jenna Dewan Tatum joins the photographers on the red carpet to take pictures of her husband, Channing Tatum, Peter Kiernan and Reid Carolin at the L.A. premiere of Comrade Detective on Thursday.

16 of 209

Michael Tullberg/Getty

FAMILY AFFAIR

John Boyega gets plenty of love from his sister, Grace, on Thursday as the pair attend a special screening of his new film, Detroit, in L.A.

17 of 209

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

LOOK OF LOVE

Bailee Madison and Alex Lange only have eyes for one another at the x karla launch party in Los Angeles on Thursday.

18 of 209

Joe Schildhorn/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

GRIN AND BEAR IT

Julianne Moore chats with Amy Astley at the Architectural Digest September Style Issue party in New York on Thursday.

19 of 209

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

COFFEE RUN

Katie Holmes keeps it casual while out and about in Los Angeles on Thursday. 

20 of 209

Gary Miller/Getty

GUITAR HERO

John Mayer gets into the groove while performing at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, on Thursday as part of his Search For Everything world tour.

21 of 209

Kevin Winter/Getty

SUIT UP

Channing Tatum and Joseph Gordon-Levitt strike a pose at the red carpet premiere Amazon's Comrade Detective on Thursday in L.A.

22 of 209

Greg Doherty/WireImage

SEEING DOUBLE

Leslie Mann signs a blown-up cover of Los Angeles Confidential — with her face on it! — at the Los Angeles Confidential Celebrates Fashion Island's 50th Anniversary event in Newport Beach, California on Thursday.

23 of 209

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

DO THE WAVE

Superstore star America Ferrera gives a wave at the NBC's TCA tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Thursday.

24 of 209

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

BACK TOGETHER

Also at the NBC Press Tour: The cast of Will and Grace — Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes — show each other some love. The show's revival is set to start production this week. 

25 of 209

WENN

BALL GIRL

Alessandra Ambrosio causes a racket during a game of tennis in Santa Monica on Thursday.

26 of 209

Splash News

STIFF COMPETITION

Kevin Hart "plays" a game of "poker" against some fierce competitors, including a cardboard cutout of Usain Bolt, for a comedy skit at the Laugh Out Loud launch event in Beverly Hills on Thursday.

27 of 209

Splash News

DATE NIGHT

Elsewhere at the Laugh Out Loud launch: Ashley Tisdale and husband Christopher French match in black and white.

28 of 209