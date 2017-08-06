Star Tracks
Star Tracks: Bella Hadid's in the Big Apple, Plus Tiffany Haddish, Jessica Alba & More
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
SUMMER IN THE CITY
Bella Hadid battles the summer heat in the Big Apple, rocking ripped jeans and a long-sleeve white crop top while hanging in downtown Manhattan.
2 of 209
COMEDY COHORTS
Girl's Trip breakout Tiffany Haddish and Jumanji star Kevin Hart are all smiles at the launch of Hart's new streaming comedy network Laugh Out Loud Network.
3 of 209
LATE NIGHT LAUGHS
Jessica Alba stops by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon for her first TV appearance since announcing her pregnancy.
4 of 209
HAMPTONS HAPPENINGS
American Horror Story star Emma Roberts poses in front of a colorful summer secene at the Domino x American Express Platinum event on Friday in Bridgehampton, New York.
5 of 209
BUON GIORNO!
Dame Helen Mirren takes a tour of the town of Vernole in Leece, Italy.
6 of 209
WILD 'N OUT AND ABOUT
Wild 'N Out star Nick Cannon hangs on the court at Real 92.3's celebrity basketball game at L.A. LIVE Microsoft Square — the event which kicks off the the 9th Annual Nike Basketball 3ON3 Tournament Weekend.
7 of 209
SPEAKING OUT
Alyssa Milano stops by SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Friday.
8 of 209
FEEL THE MUSIC
On Friday, Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic performs on Good Morning America.
9 of 209
LAUGHING OUT LOUD
Samira Wiley and Ryan Hansen crack each other up as they speak onstage about their YouTube Red series, Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television, on Friday at the 2017 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills.
10 of 209
STICK TO IT
Gabby Douglas is all smiles as she attends the Post-it Brand Make It Stick For Back-to-School event at Staples in Burbank, California on Friday.
11 of 209
BOOK CLUB
Chelsea Clinton signs copies of her book, She Persisted, at BookHampton on Friday.
12 of 209
WINE ABOUT IT
On Thursday, Top Chef winner Richard Blais was spotted at Santa Margherita’s She Shed Event in Brooklyn.
13 of 209
NO NUNSENSE
Whoopi Goldberg poses for photos with some dedicated Sister Act fans at an outdoor screening of the classic comedy on Thursday at the Westfield World Trade Center in New York City.
14 of 209
DO THE DIP
Alexa Ray Joel is all smiles as she tucks into some chips and dip at Popchips' Skinny Chipping Summer Party on Thursday in N.Y.C.
15 of 209
PICTURE PERFECT
Jenna Dewan Tatum joins the photographers on the red carpet to take pictures of her husband, Channing Tatum, Peter Kiernan and Reid Carolin at the L.A. premiere of Comrade Detective on Thursday.
16 of 209
FAMILY AFFAIR
John Boyega gets plenty of love from his sister, Grace, on Thursday as the pair attend a special screening of his new film, Detroit, in L.A.
17 of 209
LOOK OF LOVE
Bailee Madison and Alex Lange only have eyes for one another at the x karla launch party in Los Angeles on Thursday.
18 of 209
GRIN AND BEAR IT
Julianne Moore chats with Amy Astley at the Architectural Digest September Style Issue party in New York on Thursday.
19 of 209
COFFEE RUN
Katie Holmes keeps it casual while out and about in Los Angeles on Thursday.
20 of 209
GUITAR HERO
John Mayer gets into the groove while performing at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, on Thursday as part of his Search For Everything world tour.
21 of 209
SUIT UP
Channing Tatum and Joseph Gordon-Levitt strike a pose at the red carpet premiere Amazon's Comrade Detective on Thursday in L.A.
22 of 209
SEEING DOUBLE
Leslie Mann signs a blown-up cover of Los Angeles Confidential — with her face on it! — at the Los Angeles Confidential Celebrates Fashion Island's 50th Anniversary event in Newport Beach, California on Thursday.
23 of 209
DO THE WAVE
Superstore star America Ferrera gives a wave at the NBC's TCA tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Thursday.
24 of 209
BACK TOGETHER
Also at the NBC Press Tour: The cast of Will and Grace — Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes — show each other some love. The show's revival is set to start production this week.
25 of 209
BALL GIRL
Alessandra Ambrosio causes a racket during a game of tennis in Santa Monica on Thursday.
26 of 209
STIFF COMPETITION
Kevin Hart "plays" a game of "poker" against some fierce competitors, including a cardboard cutout of Usain Bolt, for a comedy skit at the Laugh Out Loud launch event in Beverly Hills on Thursday.
27 of 209
DATE NIGHT
Elsewhere at the Laugh Out Loud launch: Ashley Tisdale and husband Christopher French match in black and white.
28 of 209