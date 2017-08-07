Star Tracks
Star Tracks: Taraji P. Henson Raises the Roof, Plus Jessica Alba, Drake & More
1 of 214
Actress Taraji P. Henson pumped up the crowd from the DJ booth onstage at 2017 Black Girls Rock Award in New Jersey on Saturday.
2 of 214
Ryan Seacrest and his girlfriend Shayna Taylor cozied up at the BCRF Paddle and Party for Pink Benefit on Saturday in the Hamptons.
3 of 214
Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes join hundreds of fans to help set the Guiness World Record for the largest gathering of Jay and Silent Bob's Secret Stash cosplayers ever.
4 of 214
Jessica Alba, Rachel Zoe and Molly Sims have some crafty fun with their mini-mes at the Honest Company and The Great. celebrate The Great Adventure on Saturday in the Hamptons.
5 of 214
Lebron James and Drake don't look quite ready for a dip at their Pool Party in Toronto, Canada, for Caribana 2017 on Saturday.
6 of 214
Bella Hadid battles the summer heat in the Big Apple, rocking ripped jeans and a long-sleeve white crop top while hanging in downtown Manhattan.
7 of 214
Girl's Trip breakout Tiffany Haddish and Jumanji star Kevin Hart are all smiles at the launch of Hart's new streaming comedy network Laugh Out Loud Network.
8 of 214
Jessica Alba stops by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon for her first TV appearance since announcing her pregnancy.
9 of 214
American Horror Story star Emma Roberts poses in front of a colorful summer secene at the Domino x American Express Platinum event on Friday in Bridgehampton, New York.
10 of 214
Dame Helen Mirren takes a tour of the town of Vernole in Leece, Italy.
11 of 214
Wild 'N Out star Nick Cannon hangs on the court at Real 92.3's celebrity basketball game at L.A. LIVE Microsoft Square — the event which kicks off the the 9th Annual Nike Basketball 3ON3 Tournament Weekend.
12 of 214
Alyssa Milano stops by SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Friday.
13 of 214
On Friday, Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic performs on Good Morning America.
14 of 214
Samira Wiley and Ryan Hansen crack each other up as they speak onstage about their YouTube Red series, Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television, on Friday at the 2017 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills.
15 of 214
Gabby Douglas is all smiles as she attends the Post-it Brand Make It Stick For Back-to-School event at Staples in Burbank, California on Friday.
16 of 214
Chelsea Clinton signs copies of her book, She Persisted, at BookHampton on Friday.
17 of 214