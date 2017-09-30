Star Tracks

Star Tracks: Alicia Vikander Gets Animated, Plus Kourtney Kardashian, Cindy Crawford & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By @gracegavilanes and @julesemm

Andreas Rentz/Getty

TALK THAT TALK

Oscar winner Alicia Vikander gets animated as she speaks at the ZFF Masters event on Friday as part of the 13th Zurich Film Festival in Switzerland.

Derek Storm/Splash News Online

FOR THE LOVE OF MUSIC

Dua Lipa appears on Elvis Duran and the Morning Show on Z-100 Radio in New York City.

BACKGRID

KODAK MOMENT

Prince Harry gets up close and personal with a Team United Kingdom competitor in order to get the perfect shot at the archery competition during the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada.

BACKGRID

CAPTURE THAT

Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend Younes cuddle up while snapping pics during their Parisian vacation. 

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

IT'S ALL RELATIVE

Fashionable family Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber and their kids Presley and Kaia Gerber all strike poses as they arrive at the "Her Time" Omega photo call on Friday during Paris Fashion Week.

Mike Coppola/Getty

STAR POWER

Singers Andra Day and Common crack each other up during a visit to the SiriusXM studios in New York on Friday.

Jose Perez/Startraks

LOOKING ON

All eyes are on Camila Cabello as fans snap photos of the star during her Today performance on Friday.

INSTARimages

PLAID ABOUT YOU

Bella Hadid sports a plaid ensemble at Gare du Nord on Friday in Paris, France.

Mike Coppola/Getty

ART ATTACK

Demi Lovato celebrates her album's launch on Thursday at a special event cohosted with headphone brand JBL at an East Village art gallery in New York City; the pop-up experience is open to the public through 9 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Venturelli/Getty

HAND IT TO ME

On Thursday, Nelly Furtado performs on stage at the auction for the inaugural "Monte-Carlo Gala for the Global Ocean." 

Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic

PASSIONATE PAIR

Malin Akerman and boyfriend Jack Donnelly share a kiss on Thursday at the New York City Ballet's 2017 Fall Fashion Gala.

Splash News Online

WHEELIN' AROUND

Spotted: Brooklyn Beckham rides his bike out in N.Y.C.'s  Soho neighborhood.

Invision/AP/Shutterstock

TAKE YOUR PIC

Ethan Hawke kicks off #SelfieWithSomeoneNew, doing just that, at a local YMCA in Brooklyn, New York.

Denise Truscello/Getty

FEELING HOT, HOT, HOT

Alex Rodriguez works out at TruFusion on Thursday in Las Vegas.

BackGrid

SO HEROIC

Supergirl to the rescue! The show's star Melissa Benoist packs a punch while filming scenes for an upcoming episode.

Splash News Online

TANGLED UP

Minka Kelly takes her pups out for a walk in L.A.

Greg Doherty/Getty

KISSY FACE

Ozzy Osbourne shows his love for wife Sharon while attending the Billy Morrison — Aude Somnia Solo Exhibition on Thursday in L.A.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic

DANCE THE NIGHT AWAY

Keri Russell and longtime love Matthew Rhys complement each other's outfit at the New York City Ballet's 2017 Fall Fashion Gala on Thursday.

Noam Galai/Getty

STAGE PRESENCE

Joe Jonas of DNCE returns to his stomping ground during the Capital One Concert Takeover on Thursday.

Broadimage

MORNING GLORY

Reese Witherspoon is all smiles as she enjoys a green juice on the go while out and about in Brentwood, California, on Thursday.

Julien Hekimian/Getty

MODEL SQUAD

Hailey Baldwin, Jason Wu, Karlie Kloss, Emily Ratajkowski and Taylor Hill strike a pose at the Atelier Swarovski by Jason Wu dinner on Thursday night as part of Paris Fashion Week.

Cindy Ord/Getty

SPOTTED!

Zosia Mamet gets in touch with her wild side as she attends the Leopard Leopard Leopard Pop-Up Shop hosted by Kate Spade New York & Man Repeller on Thursday in New York City.

Venturelli/Getty

HOLLYWOOD ROYALTY

Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco pose for photos alongside guest of honor Leonardo DiCaprio as the three of them celebrate the inaugural Monte-Carlo Gala for the Global Ocean on Thursday.

Timothy Hiatt/Getty

NATURAL BEAUTY

Gabrielle Union looks flawless as she steps into Ulta Beauty in Chicago to celebrate her new haircare line, Flawless, on Thursday.

Todd Williamson/Getty

BROTHERS IN ARMS

Laurence Fishburne and Bryan Cranston crack each other up as they pose for photos at the New York Film Festival world premiere of their new film, Last Flag Flying, on Thursday.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

ROCK & ROLL STAR

Harry Styles commands the stage as he performs at Radio City Music Hall on Thursday in New York during his first solo tour.

Chris Jackson/Getty

SEAL OF APPROVAL

Prince Harry plants a kiss on the head of a team United Kingdom athlete after the wheelchair rugby competition on Thursday as part of the Invictus Games 2017 in Toronto, Canada.

Nick Dimbleby/Getty

WHEELING AND DEALING

Elsewhere, Derek Hough trades his dancing shoes for a wheelchair as he takes part in the Jaguar Land Rover celebrity wheelchair rugby exhibition match on Thursday as part of the Invictus Games.

Brian Ach/Getty

A SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT

Matthew McConaughey takes center stage while speaking about the importance of empowering youth to make positive and healthy choices in their lives through his work at his Just Keep Livin' Foundation at an event in New York on Thursday.

INSTARimages.com

BROTHER DEAREST

It's a family affair! James and Dave Franco come together for a photo call to promote their upcoming film, The Disaster Artist, on Thursday in Spain.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

ALL TOGETHER NOW 

Prince Harry speaks at the WE Day concert at the Toronto Invictus Games on Thursday. 

Arthur Mola/Invision/AP

RACE DAY

Canadian sprinter Andre De Grasse joins actor Jacob Tremblay for a run during WE Day on Thursday.

Splash News Online

NOT FAR FROM THE TREE

Presley Gerber and dad Rande Gerber sport similar styles as they make their way around Paris during Fashion Week.

Pacific Coast News

PAIR OF LOVEBIRDS

Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Younes Bendjima pack on the PDA during a trip to Disneyland Paris.

INSTARimages.com

ENCHANTÉ

On Thursday, a chic Fergie arrives at the Rick Owens show during Paris Fashion Week. 

The Image Direct

ON THE RUN

Matthew McConaughey squeezes in a morning jog on Thursday in New York City.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

FEELING BLUNT

Nina Dobrev shows off her blunt bob at the L.A. premiere of her new movie, Flatliners, on Wednesday.

Ramon Rivas

GIVING BACK

Alicia Keys receives a $1 million check from Revlon CEO Fabia Garcia for her Keep a Child Alive foundation.

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

EXPRESS YOUR SELFIE

Michael Moore and Meryl Streep take a selfie backstage at Broadway's Michael Moore: The Terms of My Surrender on Wednesday.

Kevin Winter/Getty

PARTY TIME

Michael Douglas poses at the afterparty for the premiere of Flatliners on Wednesday.

Desiree Navarro/WireImage

AT THE MIC

Kyra Sedgwick takes the stage at BUILD Studios to discuss Ten Days in the Valley on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Ford Warriors in Pink

SURPRISE LESSON

Rachel Platten poses for a picture with surprised breast cancer survivors who participated in a voice lesson at the Ford Warriors in Pink More Good Days event at the Voice Academy NYC on Wednesday.

The Image Direct

THE RIGHT TO BEAR ARMS

Justin Theroux opts for a bike ride through N.Y.C.'s West Village neighborhood on Wednesday.

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

FINDING FAME

Jamie Foxx attends the West Hollywood premiere of his new Showtime series, White Famous, on Wednesday.

The Image Direct

RIDE ON

Newly minted New Yorker Brooklyn Beckham goes for a bike ride in between classes.

BackGrid

THROWING SHADE

Kate Upton is spotted out for lunch in Beverly Hills.

Cindy Ord/Getty

MAKING A POINT 

Jared Leto has fun with the cameras while visiting SiriusXM Wednesday in New York City. 

Gisela Schober/Getty

HOLD MY BEER

Usain Bolt tastes the goodies at Munich Oktoberfest on Wednesday. 

