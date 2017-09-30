Star Tracks
TALK THAT TALK
Oscar winner Alicia Vikander gets animated as she speaks at the ZFF Masters event on Friday as part of the 13th Zurich Film Festival in Switzerland.
FOR THE LOVE OF MUSIC
Dua Lipa appears on Elvis Duran and the Morning Show on Z-100 Radio in New York City.
KODAK MOMENT
Prince Harry gets up close and personal with a Team United Kingdom competitor in order to get the perfect shot at the archery competition during the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada.
CAPTURE THAT
Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend Younes cuddle up while snapping pics during their Parisian vacation.
IT'S ALL RELATIVE
Fashionable family Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber and their kids Presley and Kaia Gerber all strike poses as they arrive at the "Her Time" Omega photo call on Friday during Paris Fashion Week.
STAR POWER
Singers Andra Day and Common crack each other up during a visit to the SiriusXM studios in New York on Friday.
LOOKING ON
All eyes are on Camila Cabello as fans snap photos of the star during her Today performance on Friday.
PLAID ABOUT YOU
Bella Hadid sports a plaid ensemble at Gare du Nord on Friday in Paris, France.
ART ATTACK
Demi Lovato celebrates her album's launch on Thursday at a special event cohosted with headphone brand JBL at an East Village art gallery in New York City; the pop-up experience is open to the public through 9 p.m. ET on Saturday.
HAND IT TO ME
On Thursday, Nelly Furtado performs on stage at the auction for the inaugural "Monte-Carlo Gala for the Global Ocean."
PASSIONATE PAIR
Malin Akerman and boyfriend Jack Donnelly share a kiss on Thursday at the New York City Ballet's 2017 Fall Fashion Gala.
WHEELIN' AROUND
Spotted: Brooklyn Beckham rides his bike out in N.Y.C.'s Soho neighborhood.
TAKE YOUR PIC
Ethan Hawke kicks off #SelfieWithSomeoneNew, doing just that, at a local YMCA in Brooklyn, New York.
FEELING HOT, HOT, HOT
Alex Rodriguez works out at TruFusion on Thursday in Las Vegas.
SO HEROIC
Supergirl to the rescue! The show's star Melissa Benoist packs a punch while filming scenes for an upcoming episode.
TANGLED UP
Minka Kelly takes her pups out for a walk in L.A.
KISSY FACE
Ozzy Osbourne shows his love for wife Sharon while attending the Billy Morrison — Aude Somnia Solo Exhibition on Thursday in L.A.
DANCE THE NIGHT AWAY
Keri Russell and longtime love Matthew Rhys complement each other's outfit at the New York City Ballet's 2017 Fall Fashion Gala on Thursday.
STAGE PRESENCE
Joe Jonas of DNCE returns to his stomping ground during the Capital One Concert Takeover on Thursday.
MORNING GLORY
Reese Witherspoon is all smiles as she enjoys a green juice on the go while out and about in Brentwood, California, on Thursday.
MODEL SQUAD
Hailey Baldwin, Jason Wu, Karlie Kloss, Emily Ratajkowski and Taylor Hill strike a pose at the Atelier Swarovski by Jason Wu dinner on Thursday night as part of Paris Fashion Week.
SPOTTED!
Zosia Mamet gets in touch with her wild side as she attends the Leopard Leopard Leopard Pop-Up Shop hosted by Kate Spade New York & Man Repeller on Thursday in New York City.
HOLLYWOOD ROYALTY
Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco pose for photos alongside guest of honor Leonardo DiCaprio as the three of them celebrate the inaugural Monte-Carlo Gala for the Global Ocean on Thursday.
NATURAL BEAUTY
Gabrielle Union looks flawless as she steps into Ulta Beauty in Chicago to celebrate her new haircare line, Flawless, on Thursday.
BROTHERS IN ARMS
Laurence Fishburne and Bryan Cranston crack each other up as they pose for photos at the New York Film Festival world premiere of their new film, Last Flag Flying, on Thursday.
ROCK & ROLL STAR
Harry Styles commands the stage as he performs at Radio City Music Hall on Thursday in New York during his first solo tour.
SEAL OF APPROVAL
Prince Harry plants a kiss on the head of a team United Kingdom athlete after the wheelchair rugby competition on Thursday as part of the Invictus Games 2017 in Toronto, Canada.
WHEELING AND DEALING
Elsewhere, Derek Hough trades his dancing shoes for a wheelchair as he takes part in the Jaguar Land Rover celebrity wheelchair rugby exhibition match on Thursday as part of the Invictus Games.
A SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT
Matthew McConaughey takes center stage while speaking about the importance of empowering youth to make positive and healthy choices in their lives through his work at his Just Keep Livin' Foundation at an event in New York on Thursday.
BROTHER DEAREST
It's a family affair! James and Dave Franco come together for a photo call to promote their upcoming film, The Disaster Artist, on Thursday in Spain.
ALL TOGETHER NOW
Prince Harry speaks at the WE Day concert at the Toronto Invictus Games on Thursday.
RACE DAY
Canadian sprinter Andre De Grasse joins actor Jacob Tremblay for a run during WE Day on Thursday.
NOT FAR FROM THE TREE
Presley Gerber and dad Rande Gerber sport similar styles as they make their way around Paris during Fashion Week.
PAIR OF LOVEBIRDS
Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Younes Bendjima pack on the PDA during a trip to Disneyland Paris.
ENCHANTÉ
On Thursday, a chic Fergie arrives at the Rick Owens show during Paris Fashion Week.
ON THE RUN
Matthew McConaughey squeezes in a morning jog on Thursday in New York City.
FEELING BLUNT
Nina Dobrev shows off her blunt bob at the L.A. premiere of her new movie, Flatliners, on Wednesday.
GIVING BACK
Alicia Keys receives a $1 million check from Revlon CEO Fabia Garcia for her Keep a Child Alive foundation.
EXPRESS YOUR SELFIE
Michael Moore and Meryl Streep take a selfie backstage at Broadway's Michael Moore: The Terms of My Surrender on Wednesday.
PARTY TIME
Michael Douglas poses at the afterparty for the premiere of Flatliners on Wednesday.
AT THE MIC
Kyra Sedgwick takes the stage at BUILD Studios to discuss Ten Days in the Valley on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
SURPRISE LESSON
Rachel Platten poses for a picture with surprised breast cancer survivors who participated in a voice lesson at the Ford Warriors in Pink More Good Days event at the Voice Academy NYC on Wednesday.
THE RIGHT TO BEAR ARMS
Justin Theroux opts for a bike ride through N.Y.C.'s West Village neighborhood on Wednesday.
FINDING FAME
Jamie Foxx attends the West Hollywood premiere of his new Showtime series, White Famous, on Wednesday.
RIDE ON
Newly minted New Yorker Brooklyn Beckham goes for a bike ride in between classes.
THROWING SHADE
Kate Upton is spotted out for lunch in Beverly Hills.
MAKING A POINT
Jared Leto has fun with the cameras while visiting SiriusXM Wednesday in New York City.
HOLD MY BEER
Usain Bolt tastes the goodies at Munich Oktoberfest on Wednesday.
