Star Tracks

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez Hit the Gym, Plus Amal Clooney, Ryan Gosling & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By @dianapearl_ and @julesemm

Posted on

More

1 of 192

Splash News

ON THE STREET

Elijah Wood and Samuel Barnett take a few minutes to sign autographs outside of AOL BUILD studios in N.Y.C.

2 of 192

Splash News

BUT FIRST…

…let me take a selfie! Kerry Washington, wearing a pair of a bright red boots, poses with fans in N.Y.C.

3 of 192

 

HANDSHAKE

Don Lemon and Norman Lear shake hands while celebrating the People For the American Way Foundation in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

4 of 192

Splash News

STRIKE A POSE

Rosario Dawson goofs off at Comic Con 2017 in New York City.

5 of 192

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

PICK ME UP

Ellen DeGeneres gives Ryan Gosling a lift on his way to the stage at her talk show in Burbank, Calif.

6 of 192

Marion Curtis/StarPix/Shutterstock

FAMILY FUN

Meryl Streep and her daughter Grace Gummer pose with a bag featuring a photo of Michelle Obama's face at the N.Y.C. premiere of Spielberg on Thursday.

7 of 192

Chelsea Lauren/WWD/Shutterstock

MODEL BEHAVIOR

Jamie King looks chic in a pair of statement earrings at the William Vintage x Farfetch Unveiling of Gianni Versace Archive in L.A. on Thursday.

8 of 192

John Sciulli/Getty

FASHIONABLE FRIENDS

 

Also at the event, Amal Clooney and Isla Fisher cozy up and catch up.

9 of 192

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

DENIM ON DENIM

Susan Kelechi Watson rocks an all-jean ensemble for the Levi's Trucker 50th Anniversary at Levi's Haus of Strauss in L.A. on Thursday.

10 of 192

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

SEEING DOUBLE

Also at the Levi's event, Karlie Kloss points to a photo of herself on the wall.

11 of 192

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

SQUAD GOALS

Pals Chance The Rapper, Solange, Snoop Dogg catch up during the Levi's event.

12 of 192

Kimberly White/Getty

TALK IT OUT

Jared Leto speaks at the Code Blade Runner 2049 screening in San Francisco on Thursday.

13 of 192

PA Images/INSTAR

GOLDEN GUYS

Josh Safdie and Robert Pattinson hang with a life-size Oscar to celebrate at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences New Members Party in London on Thursday.

14 of 192

Dave Benett/Getty

GET TOGETHER

Also at the party, Carey Mulligan, Andy Serkis and Andrew Garfield catch up.

15 of 192

Dave Benett/Getty

OSCAR WORTHY

 

Salma Hayek focuses all her attention on the Oscar while posing for pictures at the London event.

16 of 192

Brad Barket/Getty

ON POINT

Trevor Noah and Jordan Klepper hit the red carpet for the premiere of The Opposition W/ Jordan Klepper on Thursday in N.Y.C.

17 of 192

Michael Simon/Startraks

POOL PARTY

Nina Agdal is all smiles at the launch of St. Vincent & Peroni Nastro Azzurro`s "The House of Peroni" in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

18 of 192

Sara De Boer/Startraks

SITTING PRETTY

Kathryn Hahn laughs as she kicks off the Febreeze Live Naughty Smell Nice holiday campaign on Thursday in L.A.

19 of 192

Vasquez-Max Lopes/BACKGRID

WORK IT OUT

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez leave the gym after getting their sweat on in L.A. on Thursday.

20 of 192

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty

CENTER STAGE

 

Keanu Reeves discusses Replicas onstage at 2017 New York Comic Con on Thursday.

21 of 192

James Devaney/GC Images

READY TO FLY

Rita Ora hams it up on the New York City set of her new music video on Thursday.

22 of 192

Bryan Steffy/Getty

LOOK OF LOVE

 

Pink gives her husband Carey Hart a big hug at a surprise event in support of Carey Hart's Good Ride Rally benefiting Infinite Hero Foundation on Thursday in Las Vegas.

23 of 192

Mark Sagliocco/Getty

DATE NIGHT

 

Americans co-stars and real-life couple Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell enjoy a night outat Thursday’s Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy Brooklyn Black Tie Ball in Brooklyn, New York.

24 of 192

Thomas Lohnes/Getty

PEACE AND LOVE

Fergie is all good vibes as she arrives at the Tribute To Bambi on Thursday in Berlin, Germany.

25 of 192

Jim Spellman/Getty

TOP OF THE WORLD

Saturday Night Live’s Colin Jost rocks a big smile as he lights up the Empire State Building in honor of Answer the Call Day on Thursday in New York.

26 of 192

Gabriel Olsen/Getty

FLEX THOSE MUSCLES

Mario Lopez and DJ Steve Aoki strike a pose as they arrive at the premiere of Aoki's new music for STRONG by Zumba on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

27 of 192

Adam Nemser/Startraks

RETAIL THERAPY

Zendaya keeps it casual while out shopping with a friend in New York City on Thursday.

28 of 192

Michael Simon/Startraks

ORANGE YOU GLAD

Brooke Shields rocks seasonal accessories as she heads home from the New York premiere of her film, Daisy Winters, with a pair of pumpkins on Thursday.

29 of 192

Andreas Rentz/Getty

GOOD POINT

Simon Baker talks to reporters at the premiere of Breath at the 13th Zurich Film Festival in Switzerland on Thursday.

30 of 192

Wenzel George/Shutterstock

FLOWER POWER

Julianne Moore enjoys a Wednesday Triumph event in Berlin. 

31 of 192

Aurore Marechal/ABACA/INSTARimages.com

HAND IT TO HIM

Jake Gyllenhaal greets photographers at a Stronger photo call in London on Thursday.

32 of 192

The Image Direct

FOOD RUN 

On Wednesday in New York City, Elle Fanning is seen on the move with a snack. 

33 of 192

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

STRAIGHT CHEESIN'

Scarlett Johansson's leading man, Colin Jost, visits the top of the Empire State Building in honor of Answer the Call.

34 of 192

Shutterstock

BOUND TOGETHER

Mudbound stars Jason Clarke, Mary J. Blige, Jason Mitchell, Carey Mulligan and Garrett Hedlund celebrate at the movie's London Film Festival premiere on Wednesday. 

35 of 192

Rob Kim/Getty

STEPPING OUT 

New parents Laura Prepon and Ben Foster make their red carpet debut since welcoming their daughter on Wednesday at a New York City screening of Una.

36 of 192

Paul Marotta/Getty

IVY LIFE 

LL Cool J receives the W.E.B. Du Bois Medal on Wednesday at Cambridge's Harvard University. 

37 of 192

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

BROOKLYN PRIDE

On Wednesday in Studio City, Andy Samberg celebrates the 99th episode of Brooklyn Nine-Nine

38 of 192

Cindy Ord/Getty

THE GOOD LIFE

Allison Williams chats at the Brit + Co #CreateGood pop-up launch in New York City on Wednesday. 

39 of 192

Desiree Navarro/Getty

THE CATS COME OUT 

Beth Stern and Boomer Esiason make new friends at Kitten Bowl V Wednesday in N.Y.C. 

40 of 192

Andrew Toth/Getty

PURE FIRE 

On Wednesday in New York City, Solange wears a radiant orange ensemble to the Surface Travel Awards. 

41 of 192

Gabriel Olsen/Getty

FLEX FELLOWS

Mario Lopez shows off his biceps with Steve Aoki Wednesday as the star debuts new music for Strong by Zumba in L.A. 

42 of 192

Manny Carabel/FilmMagic

MOVIE NIGHT

Costars Ben Mendelsohn and Rooney Mara pose at the New York City screening of Una

43 of 192

Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic

HEART OF THE OCEAN 

Alec Baldwin admires wife Hilaria Baldwin at the National Geographic Encounter: Ocean Odyssey preview on Wednesday in New York City. 

44 of 192

MEGA

CABLE MAN 

On Tuesday, Deadpool 2 villain Josh Brolin is spotted filming in Vancouver. 

45 of 192

Splash News Online

BAGGAGE CLAIM

Jaden Smith holds onto his luggage while making his way through LAX Airport.

46 of 192

Felipe Ramales/Splash News Online

SHINING BRIGHT

Bow down! Kerry Washington is a total style star as she heads into The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in New York City.

47 of 192