Star Tracks
Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez Hit the Gym, Plus Amal Clooney, Ryan Gosling & More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Diana Pearl•@dianapearl_ and Julia Emmanuele•@julesemm
Posted on
More
1 of 192
ON THE STREET
Elijah Wood and Samuel Barnett take a few minutes to sign autographs outside of AOL BUILD studios in N.Y.C.
2 of 192
BUT FIRST…
…let me take a selfie! Kerry Washington, wearing a pair of a bright red boots, poses with fans in N.Y.C.
3 of 192
HANDSHAKE
Don Lemon and Norman Lear shake hands while celebrating the People For the American Way Foundation in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
4 of 192
STRIKE A POSE
Rosario Dawson goofs off at Comic Con 2017 in New York City.
5 of 192
PICK ME UP
Ellen DeGeneres gives Ryan Gosling a lift on his way to the stage at her talk show in Burbank, Calif.
6 of 192
FAMILY FUN
Meryl Streep and her daughter Grace Gummer pose with a bag featuring a photo of Michelle Obama's face at the N.Y.C. premiere of Spielberg on Thursday.
7 of 192
MODEL BEHAVIOR
Jamie King looks chic in a pair of statement earrings at the William Vintage x Farfetch Unveiling of Gianni Versace Archive in L.A. on Thursday.
8 of 192
FASHIONABLE FRIENDS
Also at the event, Amal Clooney and Isla Fisher cozy up and catch up.
9 of 192
DENIM ON DENIM
Susan Kelechi Watson rocks an all-jean ensemble for the Levi's Trucker 50th Anniversary at Levi's Haus of Strauss in L.A. on Thursday.
10 of 192
SEEING DOUBLE
Also at the Levi's event, Karlie Kloss points to a photo of herself on the wall.
11 of 192
SQUAD GOALS
Pals Chance The Rapper, Solange, Snoop Dogg catch up during the Levi's event.
12 of 192
TALK IT OUT
Jared Leto speaks at the Code Blade Runner 2049 screening in San Francisco on Thursday.
13 of 192
GOLDEN GUYS
Josh Safdie and Robert Pattinson hang with a life-size Oscar to celebrate at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences New Members Party in London on Thursday.
14 of 192
GET TOGETHER
Also at the party, Carey Mulligan, Andy Serkis and Andrew Garfield catch up.
15 of 192
OSCAR WORTHY
Salma Hayek focuses all her attention on the Oscar while posing for pictures at the London event.
16 of 192
ON POINT
Trevor Noah and Jordan Klepper hit the red carpet for the premiere of The Opposition W/ Jordan Klepper on Thursday in N.Y.C.
17 of 192
POOL PARTY
Nina Agdal is all smiles at the launch of St. Vincent & Peroni Nastro Azzurro`s "The House of Peroni" in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
18 of 192
SITTING PRETTY
Kathryn Hahn laughs as she kicks off the Febreeze Live Naughty Smell Nice holiday campaign on Thursday in L.A.
19 of 192
WORK IT OUT
Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez leave the gym after getting their sweat on in L.A. on Thursday.
20 of 192
CENTER STAGE
Keanu Reeves discusses Replicas onstage at 2017 New York Comic Con on Thursday.
21 of 192
READY TO FLY
Rita Ora hams it up on the New York City set of her new music video on Thursday.
22 of 192
LOOK OF LOVE
Pink gives her husband Carey Hart a big hug at a surprise event in support of Carey Hart's Good Ride Rally benefiting Infinite Hero Foundation on Thursday in Las Vegas.
23 of 192
DATE NIGHT
Americans co-stars and real-life couple Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell enjoy a night outat Thursday’s Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy Brooklyn Black Tie Ball in Brooklyn, New York.
24 of 192
PEACE AND LOVE
Fergie is all good vibes as she arrives at the Tribute To Bambi on Thursday in Berlin, Germany.
25 of 192
TOP OF THE WORLD
Saturday Night Live’s Colin Jost rocks a big smile as he lights up the Empire State Building in honor of Answer the Call Day on Thursday in New York.
26 of 192
FLEX THOSE MUSCLES
Mario Lopez and DJ Steve Aoki strike a pose as they arrive at the premiere of Aoki's new music for STRONG by Zumba on Wednesday in Los Angeles.
27 of 192
RETAIL THERAPY
Zendaya keeps it casual while out shopping with a friend in New York City on Thursday.
28 of 192
ORANGE YOU GLAD
Brooke Shields rocks seasonal accessories as she heads home from the New York premiere of her film, Daisy Winters, with a pair of pumpkins on Thursday.
29 of 192
GOOD POINT
Simon Baker talks to reporters at the premiere of Breath at the 13th Zurich Film Festival in Switzerland on Thursday.
30 of 192
FLOWER POWER
Julianne Moore enjoys a Wednesday Triumph event in Berlin.
31 of 192
HAND IT TO HIM
Jake Gyllenhaal greets photographers at a Stronger photo call in London on Thursday.
32 of 192
FOOD RUN
On Wednesday in New York City, Elle Fanning is seen on the move with a snack.
33 of 192
STRAIGHT CHEESIN'
Scarlett Johansson's leading man, Colin Jost, visits the top of the Empire State Building in honor of Answer the Call.
34 of 192
BOUND TOGETHER
Mudbound stars Jason Clarke, Mary J. Blige, Jason Mitchell, Carey Mulligan and Garrett Hedlund celebrate at the movie's London Film Festival premiere on Wednesday.
35 of 192
STEPPING OUT
New parents Laura Prepon and Ben Foster make their red carpet debut since welcoming their daughter on Wednesday at a New York City screening of Una.
36 of 192
IVY LIFE
LL Cool J receives the W.E.B. Du Bois Medal on Wednesday at Cambridge's Harvard University.
37 of 192
BROOKLYN PRIDE
On Wednesday in Studio City, Andy Samberg celebrates the 99th episode of Brooklyn Nine-Nine.
38 of 192
THE GOOD LIFE
Allison Williams chats at the Brit + Co #CreateGood pop-up launch in New York City on Wednesday.
39 of 192
THE CATS COME OUT
Beth Stern and Boomer Esiason make new friends at Kitten Bowl V Wednesday in N.Y.C.
40 of 192
PURE FIRE
On Wednesday in New York City, Solange wears a radiant orange ensemble to the Surface Travel Awards.
41 of 192
FLEX FELLOWS
Mario Lopez shows off his biceps with Steve Aoki Wednesday as the star debuts new music for Strong by Zumba in L.A.
42 of 192
MOVIE NIGHT
Costars Ben Mendelsohn and Rooney Mara pose at the New York City screening of Una.
43 of 192
HEART OF THE OCEAN
Alec Baldwin admires wife Hilaria Baldwin at the National Geographic Encounter: Ocean Odyssey preview on Wednesday in New York City.
44 of 192
CABLE MAN
On Tuesday, Deadpool 2 villain Josh Brolin is spotted filming in Vancouver.
45 of 192
BAGGAGE CLAIM
Jaden Smith holds onto his luggage while making his way through LAX Airport.
46 of 192
SHINING BRIGHT
Bow down! Kerry Washington is a total style star as she heads into The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in New York City.
47 of 192