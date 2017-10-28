Star Tracks

Star Tracks: Jennifer Lopez & Leah Remini Stick Together, Plus Margot Robbie, James Corden & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By @gracegavilanes

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

CENTER STAGE

Rachel Platten is all smiles as she performs in New York City's Rockefeller Plaza on Friday on Today.

2 of 158

AP/Shutterstock

FIGHT FOR YOUR RIGHT

Rose McGowan takes a stand while delivering a powerful speech at the inaugural Women's Convention in Detroit on Friday.

3 of 158

Image Group LA

FAB FOURSOME

It's a Glee reunion! Lea Michele, Matthew Morrison, Darren Criss and Ryan Murphy come together at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Television Game Changers event.

4 of 158

The Image Direct

RUN THIS TOWN

Margot Robbie and Finn Cole are in a hurry as they film scenes for their movie, Dreamland, in New Mexico.

5 of 158

Splash News Online

FRIENDS FOREVER

Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini stick together while filming scenes for the movie, Second Act, in Queens, New York.

6 of 158

Splash News Online

WALK IT OUT

James Corden goes out for a walk in L.A.

7 of 158

Stewart Cook/Variety/Shutterstock

HAT'S OFF

Eddie Murphy takes to the stage at the Variety Business Managers Elite Breakfast in L.A. on Friday.

8 of 158

Pacific Coast News

TAKING THE STAGE

Rita Ora gets into the Halloween spirit during her performance at the Kiss FM Haunted House Party in London on Thursday.

9 of 158

Splash News Online

UNDER MY UMBRELLA

Priyanka Chopra takes a walk during a break from filming Quantico in New York City.

10 of 158

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

OFF TO BROADWAY

Michael J. Fox and wife Tracy Pollan pose with the cast of Broadway's Come From Away at the show backstage.

11 of 158

John Lamparski/FilmMagic

KISS, KISS

Melissa Leo smooches Denis O'Hare at Miu Miu & The Cinema Society's screening of Novitiate on Thursday in New York City.

12 of 158

BACKGRID USA

LAUGH IT OFF

Julianne Hough shows off her megawatt smile on the set of her new film, Bigger, on Thursday in Birmingham, Alabama.

13 of 158

Mike Coppola/Getty

WHAT AN HONOR

Hillary Clinton accepts the WMC Wonder Woman Award at the 2017 Women's Media Awards on Thursday.

14 of 158

Rachel Murray/Getty

POPCORN FOR THOUGHT

Pooch Hall and Dash Mihok attend Vulture + Showtime's celebration for the season finale of Ray Donovan in West Hollywood on Thursday.

15 of 158

FilmMagic

NO HAIR, DON'T CARE

Alexander Skarsgård debuts his new hair (or lack thereof) at the Louis Vuitton Exhibition Opening on Thursday.

16 of 158

Invision/AP/Shutterstock

WONDER WOMEN

Ashley Judd strikes a pose at the 2017 Women's Media Awards on Thursday.

17 of 158

Victor Chavez/Getty

RED-Y FOR ANYTHING

Bella Thorne flaunts her leg on the red carpet of GQ Mexico's Men of the Year Awards on Thursday.

18 of 158

VCG/Getty

JUSTICE FOR ALL

Producer Charles Roven and the cast of Justice League —Ray Fisher, Ezra Miller, Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Henry Cavill and Jason Momoa — come together at the Temple of Heaven on Friday.

19 of 158

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty

MOD-ERN LADY

Kerry Washington gets graphic in a black and white dress and angular bob while attending the the Fashion Group International's 34th Annual Night of Stars Gala on Thursday in N.Y.C.

20 of 158

Splash News Online

PARTY PEOPLE

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West keep it monochromatic as they arrive at her 37th birthday dinner in Los Feliz, California, on Thursday.

21 of 158

Splash News Online

IN THE SHADOWS

Megan Fox gets serious while filming scenes for Shadow Girl in Brooklyn on Thursday.

22 of 158

Splash News Online

DOGGIE DUTY

Matt Bomer gives his furry friend a lift while out and about in Los Angeles on Thursday.

23 of 158

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

THREE'S COMPANY

Stranger Things stars Gaten Matarazzo, Millie Bobby Brown and Caleb McLaughlin kick back and relax at the Los Angeles premiere for the show's season 2 on Thursday.

24 of 158

Splash News Online

RIDE WITH ME

Amber Rose holds on tight to boyfriend 21 Savage as they enjoy a jet ski ride while on vacation in Miami on Thursday.

25 of 158

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

HUG IT OUT

Margaret Qualley and Dianna Agron show each other plenty of love at the afterparty for The Cinema Society & Miu Miu screening of their new film, Novitiate, on Thursday at The Lambs Club.

26 of 158

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

FRIENDLY FACES

Lea Michele and Evan Peters stop for a quick chat on the red carpet as they arrive at a Hollywood Foreign Press Association panel discussion on Thursday in L.A.

27 of 158

JABPhotography/Shutterstock

FRIGHT NIGHT

Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams trade White Walkers for zombies while attending The Walking Dead: A Living Nightmare Halloween event at Thorpe Park in Chertsey, England, on Thursday.

28 of 158

Craig Barritt/Getty

TALK IT OUT

Kate Hudson speaks onstage for the 'Listen To Your Customers: Lessons From Fabletics' event on Thursday in New York City.

29 of 158

Shutterstock

LONDON CALLING

Jason Derulo is spotted out and about in London on Thursday.

30 of 158

Desiree Navarro/WireImage

FILM FANATICS 

Julianne Nicholson, Melissa Leo, Dianna Agron, Maggie Betts and Margaret Qualley celebrate at the Thursday premiere of Novitiate in New York City. 

31 of 158

Edward Opi/Splash News Online

BAG BOY 

Alexander Skarsgård steps out in New York City on Thursday. 

32 of 158

Shutterstock

MAKING HIS MARK

On Thursday, Kenneth Branagh is honored with a hand and footprince ceremony at L.A.'s famous Chinese Theatre. 

33 of 158

Kevin Mazur/Getty

KEEPING THE PEACE

Khloé Kardashian (and her baby bump!) attends the Good American press luncheon on Thursday.

34 of 158

Pierre Teyssot/Splash News Online

READY TO FLY 

Lindsey Vonn speaks at the Head Skis press conference ahead of the Alpine Ski World Cup in Solden, Austria on Thursday. 

35 of 158

Domenico Stinellis/AP

DO THE WAVE

Director Scott Cooper and Rosamund Pike arrive on the red carpet for their new movie, Hostiles, at Rome Film Fest on Thursday.

36 of 158

Monica Schipper/Getty

SIGN LANGUAGE

Shemar Moore discusses his new TV series, S.W.A.T., at BUILD Studios on Thursday in N.Y.C.

37 of 158

Splash News Online

WHAT'S THE TEA?

Vanessa Hudgens films her new movie, Second Act, in Brooklyn. 

38 of 158

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

JUST LIKE THE MOVIES

Miles Teller and fiancée Keleigh Sperry attend the Cinema Society & Avion screening of the actor's new film, Thank You for Your Service at The Landmark in N.Y.C.

39 of 158

Pacific Coast News

FAMILY DAY

Wearing a cheeky "Gym and Tonic" tee, a smiling Rachel Bilson heads to the California Science Center with her mom and daughter Briar Rose (not pictured) on Wednesday.

40 of 158

Christian Petersen/Getty

TAKE ME OUT TO THE BALL GAME

On Wednesday, Jason Bateman gets animated during Game 2 of the 2017 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers. 

41 of 158

Neilson Barnard/Getty

SMIZE AWAY

Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown takes a page out of Kaia and Presley Gerber's book and channels her inner supermodel at the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Show on Wednesday.

42 of 158

Michael Kovac/Getty

LET'S TALK

Former First Lady Michelle Obama and host David Letterman have a conversation onstage at The Streicker Center on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

43 of 158

Neilson Barnard/Getty

SARTORIAL SUPERSTARS

Laverne Cox and Brittany Snow strike poses at the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Show in L.A.

44 of 158

/Star Max/GC Images

NEW YORK, NEW YORK

A casually dressed Justin Theroux spends his Wednesday in N.Y.C. 

45 of 158

Tibrina Hobson/Getty

SCARY GOOD

Bachelor star Corinne Olympios can't help but laugh when confronted with Jigsaw characters at the film's Hollywood premiere on Wednesday.

46 of 158

Joe Scarnici/Getty

GIRL POWER

Talk about squad goals! Connie Britton, Chelsea Handler, Sophia Bush and Zoe Lister-Jones regroup for the International Women's Media Foundation 2017 Courage In Journalism Awards.

47 of 158

Jerritt Clark/Getty

TAKE ME OUT

Mila Kunis watches Game 2 of the World Series with her father on Wednesday at L.A.'s Dodger Stadium. 

48 of 158

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

BALLIN' TIME

David Beckham and son Romeo attend the Lakers vs. Wizards game in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

49 of 158

Jerritt Clark/Getty

UP TOP 

Mike Rosenthal high fives John Legend as the Dodgers face the Astros in the World Series on Wednesday.

50 of 158

Chris Jackson/Getty

GARDEN FRESH 

Prince Harry is presented with flowers as he arrives at a conference in Copenhagen Thursday. 

51 of 158

MEGA

OUT OF THIS WORLD 

Gigi Hadid is spotted rocking a NASA jumpsuit Wednesday in New York City. 

52 of 158

MEGA

BEANIE BABIES 

On Thursday in London, Ruth Negga and boyfriend Dominic Cooper wear matching beanies during a day out. 

53 of 158

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

THE BEST IN BEAUTY 

Iman comes out for a Wednesday Jay Manuel Beauty event in N.Y.C. 

54 of 158

Splash News Online

ON THE CLOCK 

Emily Ratajkowski smiles on a Los Angeles movie set. 

55 of 158

Splash News Online

DO YOUR THING 

Lori Loughlin and daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli check out Kourtney Kardashian's PrettyLittleThings launch party in L.A. 

56 of 158

The Image Direct

THROWING IT BACK 

Finn Cole and Margot Robbie are seen in action on the Dreamland set in New Mexico on Tuesday. 

57 of 158

Splash News Online

COMING TOGETHER

Kourtney Kardashian enlists boyfriend Younes Bendjima as her date to the PrettyLittleThings launch in West Hollywood.

58 of 158

Splash News Online

OH, BABY!

An expectant Jessica Alba exits her New York City hotel on Wednesday.

59 of 158

MEGA

IT'S BEGINNING TO LOOK A LOT LIKE CHRISTMAS

Anna Kendrick shows every bit of holiday cheer as she slips into the titular role of Nicole in Disney's female-driven Santa Claus film on the movie's Vancouver set.

60 of 158

Splash News Online

THE NEWLYWED GAME

Following her picture-perfect honeymoon with new husband Michael Fassbender, Alicia Vikander is spotted at a Miami airport.

61 of 158

PA Images/Sipa USA

MAKE A STATEMENT

Prince Harry is all smiles during a visit to GAME, which uses sports to create lasting social change and inspires people to become local community role models, in Copenhagen, Denmark.

62 of 158

Renato Marzini/Splash News Online

RIDING DIRTY

Orlando Bloom goes for a bike ride with his pup while visiting Prague.

63 of 158

Slaven Vlasic/Getty

GUITAR HERO

A few days after releasing his debut solo album, Niall Horan hits a high note during a performance on Hits 1 at the SiriusXM Studios in New York City on Wednesday.

64 of 158

Alexander Tamargo/WireImage

WHITE OUT

On Wednesday, Mark Wahlberg stops by Despierta América to discuss his new film, Daddy's Home 2, on Wednesday.

65 of 158

MEGA

WHO WEARS SHORT SHORTS?

Lady Gaga channels her inner old Hollywood siren with a coiffed bob and hot pants while out and about in L.A. on Tuesday.

66 of 158

MEGA

IN CHARACTER

Colton Haynes continues his tradition of wearing elaborate Halloween costumes as he celebrated the upcoming holiday in an over-the-top Marge Simpson look alongside Aisha Tyler as The Walking Dead's Negan at the Freixenet party at La Descarga on Tuesday.

67 of 158

Splash News Online

FLUFF IT UP

Gavin Rossdale takes his furry friend for a stroll around Studio City, California, on Tuesday.

68 of 158

Splash News Online

EASY BEING GREEN

Kendall Jenner masters the off-duty model look thanks to big sunglasses and sleek leggings in New York City on Tuesday.

69 of 158

Splash News Online

TWO THUMBS UP

Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo hams it up for photographers after leaving dinner with his family on Tuesday in L.A.

70 of 158

Gonzalo Marroquin/Patrick McMullan/Getty

WOMAN IN BLACK

Lily-Rose Depp strikes a pose as she arrives at the 2017 WWD Honors on Tuesday in New York.

71 of 158

Samir Hussein/WireImage

A ROYAL APPOINTMENT

Prince Harry is all smiles as he meets with Queen Margrethe II at Amalienborg Palace in Copenhagen, Denmark, on Wednesday. 

72 of 158

Amy Graves/Getty

SPARKLE & SHINE

Jaime King walks the runway during the fashion show at the PAPER Magazine Runway Benefit For Make-A-Wish Foundation on Tuesday.

73 of 158

Tibrina Hobson/Getty

ALL IN THE FAMILY

Prince Jackson and sister Paris enjoy some brother-sister bonding time as they attend the mothers2mothers and The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation Benefit Dinner on Tuesday in Beverly Hills.

74 of 158

Tibrina Hobson/Getty

KISS & TELL

On Tuesday, John Stamos and newly-minted fiancée Caitlin McHugh attend the mothers2mothers and The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation Benefit Dinner. 

75 of 158