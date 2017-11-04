Star Tracks

Star Tracks: Kelly Clarkson Opens Up About Meaning of Life, Plus Brooklyn Beckham, Seal & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By @gracegavilanes

Posted on

1 of 196

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

CENTER OF ATTENTION

Kelly Clarkson discusses her album, Meaning of Life, during its listening session event on Friday in N.Y.C.

2 of 196

Shahar Azran/Getty

BELT IT OUT

Seal slays his performance at the FIDF Western Region Gala in Beverly Hills on Thursday.

3 of 196

Splash News

NEW YORK STATE OF MIND

Josh Groban goes for a casual stroll in New York City.

4 of 196

Matt Crossick/PA Images/INSTARimages

TAKE YOUR PIC

Paddington 2 stars Hugh Bonneville and Hugh Grant pose for pics at the film's photocall in London on Friday.

5 of 196

Chris Jackson/Getty

A TRIP TO REMEMBER

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, visits children at Pusat Anak Permata Negara (PAPN) Putrajaya during her trip to Malaysia on Friday. 

6 of 196

Noam Galai/WireImage

AT THE MIC

Sarah Gadon stops by BUILD Studios to discuss Alias Grace on Friday.

7 of 196

Splash News

RIDE ON

Brooklyn Beckham rides his bike through New York City in between classes.

8 of 196

Emma McIntyre/Getty

KEEPING IT 'REEL'

Chrissy Metz takes the stage at the 6th Annual Reel Stories, Real Lives event benefiting MPTF on Thursday.

9 of 196

Kevin Winter/Getty

HUG IT OUT

Demi Lovato embraces DJ Khaled during a performance at the Fan Luv event on Thursday in L.A.

10 of 196

Myrna Suarez/Getty

CHEERS!

Christie Brinkley raises a glass while attending a cocktail party celebrating the supermodel's duty as spokesperson for Xeomin and Ultherapy on Thursday.

11 of 196

Mike Pont/Getty

FAB FOUR

Padma Lakshmi, Gabrielle Union, Alonzo Mourning and Julianna Margulies are all smiles as they attend the Inspire a Difference Honors event, hosted by Investigation Discovery and PEOPLE, on Thursday in N.Y.C.

12 of 196

Shutterstock

SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE

Prince William speaks at a gala night for the conservation charity Tusk in London on Thursday.

13 of 196

Yui Mok/Getty

SCI-FI TIME

On Friday, Prince Charles visits Dr. Who's Tardis during his visit to Worq Co-working Space for Young Entrepreneurs.

14 of 196

Splash News Online

BRIGHT LIGHTS

Kelly Rowland sports a neon ensemble as she goes furniture shopping in L.A.

15 of 196

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

BETTER FROM THE BACK

Hailey Baldwin gets glam for an appearance at the #REVOLVE Awards on Thursday in Hollywood.

16 of 196

Courtesy

STARS AMONG US

Kelly Clarkson, Oprah Winfrey and Julia Roberts come together at the Elie Wiesel Foundation for Humanity event, where the talk show host received its inaugural Legacy Award on Wednesday.

17 of 196

Steve Jennings/WireImage

MIC DROP

Fergie slays her performance at Live in the Vineyard on Thursday in Napa, California.

18 of 196

Andrew Toth/Getty

TALK ABOUT IT

Jon Bon Jovi chats with Goldie Hawn backstage at the Samsung Annual Charity Gala on Thursday.

19 of 196

MEGA

GOING GREEN

Justin Theroux fuels up with green juice 

20 of 196

Steve Lucero/BFA/Shutterstock

MODEL BEHAVIOR

On Thursday, Chrissy Teigen enjoys herself at the #REVOLVE Awards (sponsored by Fiji Water and Tequila Avión) in L.A.

21 of 196

Splash News Online

MAKING WAVES

Kim Kardashian West makes waves as she stops by Jimmy Kimmel Live, where she was interviewed by guest host Jennifer Lawrence, in L.A.

22 of 196

Splash News Online

LADIES WHO LUNCH

Reese Witherspoon and her Big Little Lies costar, Zoë Kravitz, head out to lunch in New York City.

23 of 196

MEGA

SITTING PRETTY

Following her reunion with ex Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez hits the swings at a local park in Burbank, California on Thursday.

24 of 196

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

STYLE STARS

Édgar Ramírez, Noomi Rapace and Sebastian Stan look dapper as ever while attending GQ Style and Hugo Boss' celebration of Amazing Spaces on Thursday in L.A.

25 of 196

Slaven Vlasic/Getty

ONWARD & UPWARD

Mark Hamill takes the stage on day 2 of the ONWARD17 conference on Thursday.

26 of 196

Jim Spellman/WireImage

THE ULTIMATE POSERS

Orange Is the New Black's Lea DeLaria and Emily Tarver get animated at the 2017 Samsung Charity Gala on Thursday in N.Y.C.

27 of 196

Robert Kamau/GC Images

SWEATER WEATHER 

Reese Witherspoon smiles her way around New York City on Thursday. 

28 of 196

MEGA

STRIFE LIFE 

On Thursday in Los Angeles, Sandra Bullock shoots a stressful scene for her new movie, Bird Box.

29 of 196

David Fisher/Shutterstock

FOLLOW THE SIGNS

Penelope Cruz greets fans at the London premiere of Murder on the Orient Express on Thursday.

30 of 196

Splash News Online

STYLE STAR

Not only is Kathryn Hahn currently starring in A Bad Moms Christmas, but the actress is also slaying New York City with her outfits.

31 of 196

David Fisher/Shutterstock

BOW DOWN 

Also at the Murder on the Orient Express premiere, star Johnny Depp poses in an undone bow tie. 

32 of 196

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

KISS THE MRS.

Leslie Odom Jr. smooches wife Nicolette Robinson at the Murder on the Orient Express bash. 

33 of 196

Splash News Online

HEY THERE

On Thursday, Carrie Underwood waves to fans and phootgraphers as she stops by Good Morning America ahead of her CMA hosting duties.

34 of 196

Peter Parker/Splash News Online

THINK PINK

Gabrielle Union is spotted in a hot pink ensemble in N.Y.C.

35 of 196

Splash News Online

BEACH LIFE

Matthew McConaughey sports a beard and bad teeth while filming a scene for his new movie, The Beach Bum.

36 of 196

Nasser Berzane/Sipa USA

STRANGER THINGS HAVE HAPPENED

Stranger Things stars Joe Keery, Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton promote their new Netflix series on Thursday in Paris, France.

37 of 196

David Livingston/Getty

OH-SO DRESSY

Molly Sims attends the 10th MOCA Distinguished Women In The Arts luncheon on Wednesday in Beverly Hills.

38 of 196

Nicholas Hunt/Getty

RAISE A GLASS

Morgan Freeman makes a toast during the AFI 50th Anniversary Gala on Wednesday in Washington, D.C.

39 of 196

Pacific Coast News

STAYING STRONG

Josh Brolin puts his biceps on display while in L.A. on Wednesday.

40 of 196

Frazer Harrison/Getty

FEEL THE MUSIC

Jared Leto speaks onstage during Spotify's Inaugural Secret Genius Awards on Wednesday.

41 of 196

Christopher Polk/Getty

CUTE COUPLE ALERT

G-Eazy plants a kiss on girlfriend Halsey at Spotify's Inaugural Secret Genius Awards.

42 of 196

Zuma

STAGE PRESENCE

Adam Lambert rocks out alongside Brian May of Queen during a concert in Prague on Wednesday.

43 of 196

Craig Barritt/Getty

LIKE MOTHER, LIKE DAUGHTER