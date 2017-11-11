Star Tracks
Star Tracks: Jared Leto Snaps a Silly Selfie, Plus Heidi Klum, Sam Smith & More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Grace Gavilanes
SELFIE EXPRESSION
Jared Leto documents his appearance on Madrid's El Hormiguero with an animated selfie.
BACK AT YOU
Abbie Cornish strikes a pose while getting into a car after stopping by New York Live on Friday.
HAT'S ALL FOLKS!
Sean "Diddy" Combs and Naomi Campbell make a grand entrance as they arrive at a photocall for the Pirelli 2018 Calendar by Tim Walker launch on Friday in New York.
COUNTRY STRONG
Billy Ray Cyrus sings his heart out during an appearance at the AOL Build Studios in New York on Friday.
MODEL BEHAVIOR
On Friday, Heidi Klum is all smiles while attending the new 'Esmara by Heidi Klum' collection presentation.
TAKE YOUR PIC
Sam Smith snaps a selfie on Friday in London.
CUTE COUPLE ALERT
Famously private couple Carey Mulligan and husband Marcus Mumford attend the Audi-hosted opening night dinner For AFI & Netflix's Mudbound.
TOGETHER AGAIN
Lionel Richie and daughter Sofia Richie hit the red carpet for the first time in three years at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Patron of the Artists Awards.
THINK PINK
Kristen Stewart strikes a pose at the L.A. premiere of Refinery29's Come Swim on Wednesday.
ACTING OUT
Ben Platt and Ari'el Stachel pose for pics at the opening night afterparty for the new musical, The Band's Visit, at The Copacabana on Thursday.
WALK IT OUT
Jennifer Lopez and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez complement one another's outfits as they step out hand-in-hand in N.Y.C.
FACE TO FACE
Camila Alves meets her match (her Ocean Drive cover!) at the magazine's November issue celebration in Miami Beach on Thursday.
SET LIFE
Charlize Theron is spotted in Montreal filming Flarsky on Wednesday.
LIGHT ME UP
Eric Dane celebrates his birthday at the Warner TV launch party in Paris, France on Thusday.
