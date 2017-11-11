Star Tracks

Star Tracks: Jared Leto Snaps a Silly Selfie, Plus Heidi Klum, Sam Smith & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By @gracegavilanes

Posted on

More

1 of 229

INSTARimages.com

SELFIE EXPRESSION

Jared Leto documents his appearance on Madrid's El Hormiguero with an animated selfie.

2 of 229

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

BACK AT YOU

Abbie Cornish strikes a pose while getting into a car after stopping by New York Live on Friday.

3 of 229

Anthony Behar/Sipa USA

HAT'S ALL FOLKS!

Sean "Diddy" Combs and Naomi Campbell make a grand entrance as they arrive at a photocall for the Pirelli 2018 Calendar by Tim Walker launch on Friday in New York.

4 of 229

Noam Galai/WireImage

COUNTRY STRONG

Billy Ray Cyrus sings his heart out during an appearance at the AOL Build Studios in New York on Friday. 

5 of 229

Franziska Krug/Getty

MODEL BEHAVIOR

On Friday, Heidi Klum is all smiles while attending the new 'Esmara by Heidi Klum' collection presentation.

6 of 229

GC Images

TAKE YOUR PIC

Sam Smith snaps a selfie on Friday in London.

7 of 229

Getty Images for Audi

CUTE COUPLE ALERT

Famously private couple Carey Mulligan and husband Marcus Mumford attend the Audi-hosted opening night dinner For AFI & Netflix's Mudbound.

8 of 229

Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan/Getty

TOGETHER AGAIN

Lionel Richie and daughter Sofia Richie hit the red carpet for the first time in three years at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Patron of the Artists Awards.

9 of 229

JB Lacroix/WireImage

THINK PINK

Kristen Stewart strikes a pose at the L.A. premiere of Refinery29's Come Swim on Wednesday.

10 of 229

Bruce Glikas/Getty

ACTING OUT

Ben Platt and Ari'el Stachel pose for pics at the opening night afterparty for the new musical, The Band's Visit, at The Copacabana on Thursday.

11 of 229

Splash News Online

WALK IT OUT

Jennifer Lopez and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez complement one another's outfits as they step out hand-in-hand in N.Y.C.

12 of 229

Aaron Davidson/WireImage

FACE TO FACE

Camila Alves meets her match (her Ocean Drive cover!) at the magazine's November issue celebration in Miami Beach on Thursday.

13 of 229

The Image Direct

SET LIFE

Charlize Theron is spotted in Montreal filming Flarsky on Wednesday.

14 of 229

Nasser Berzane/Sipa USA

LIGHT ME UP

Eric Dane celebrates his birthday at the Warner TV launch party in Paris, France on Thusday.

15 of 229