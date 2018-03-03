Star Tracks
Penélope Cruz Reigns in Purple, Plus Alicia Vikander, Matthew McConaughey & More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes and Julia Emmanuele•@julesemm
Posted on
SISTER, SISTER
Bella and Gigi Hadid look after each other in between shows during Paris Fashion Week on Friday.
PHOTO FINISH
Alicia Vikander is ready for her close-up at the Tomb Raider photocall in Berlin, Germany on Friday.
FLYING HIGH
Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila Alves stay in sync as they touch down in L.A. for Sunday's Oscars.
LOOKING GOOD
Have you seen a more dapper guy? Milo Ventimiglia takes that honor at the 2018 ICG Publicist Awards.
WHITE OUT
Noomi Rapace is a vision in white at The Salle Pleyel in Paris, France.
PURPLE REIGN
Penélope Cruz proves she's Hollywood royalty while making her way down Friday's Cesar Awards red carpet in a purple gown.
LUNCH BREAK
A bare-faced Olivia Wilde is seen in West Hollywood, where she caught up with a friend for lunch on Thursday.
STAYING CLOSE
Their onscreen characters may have a complicated relationship in I, Tonya, but Allison Janney and Margot Robbie have nothing but love for each other at Thursday's 2018 Gersh Oscar Party.
WINNING BIG
The cast of Orange Is the New Black — Yael Stone, Samira Wiley, Danielle Brooks and Lea DeLaria — come together to celebrate their film, TV & web series award during the Australian LGBTI Awards.
SHOP 'TIL THEY DROP
Ruby Rose and girlfriend Jessica Origliasso get some shopping done in Beverly Hills.
BURST OF COLOR
Miley Cyrus sports a multi-colored sweater during her trip to Porter Ranch, California.
HITTING THE BEACH
A bikini-clad Kelly Rowland soaks up the sun in Sydney, Australia.
RISE UP
Ed Sheeran pumps up the crowd as he kicks off his tour in Australia on Friday.
SUIT YOURSELF
Karlie Kloss means business while posing for pics at the Gagosian Gallery in Beverly Hills.
GOOD NIGHT
Brad Pitt attends the 2018 Gersh Oscar Party at L.A.'s Chateau Marmont
ON THE CATWALK
Bella Hadid looks fierce as she walks the runway at the Off-White show during Paris Fashion Week.
HEROES AMONG US
Spider-Man: Homecoming star Tom Holland poses for photos with patients during a visit to the LAC+USC Medical Center in L.A. on Thursday in support of Marvel's The Universe Unites initiative.
SISTERS IN ARMS
Lupita Nyong'o cracks up with Danai Gurira as she presents her Black Panther costar with an award at the 2018 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Oscars Luncheon on Thursday in Beverly Hills.
SHE'S LIT
Nina Agdal returned from holiday to a rainy Los Angeles so picked herself up some warmth at the Kari Feinstein Style Lounge.
MODEL BEHAVIOR
Meanwhile, Janelle Monáe strikes a pose at the Essence Black Women In Hollywood luncheon on Thursday.
BABY ON BOARD
On the red carpet, Tia Mowry-Hardrict cradles her growing baby bump as she poses for photographers.
THREE'S COMPANY
J.J. Abrams and Mark Hamill show Kathy Griffin some love as the three of them arrive at the Oscar Wilde Awards 2018 on Thursday in Santa Monica.
HAT'S OFF!
Zendaya makes a statement in a vintage-inspired suit while attending the Vanity Fair and Lancome Paris Toast Women in Hollywood event on Thursday in West Hollywood.
ROCK AND ROLL STAR
Also at the event, Paris Jackson channels her inner rockstar in a fringed dress with smokey eye makeup.
TRIPLE THREAT
Alia Shawkat, Aubrey Plaza and Zoë Kravitz cozy up to one another as they attend the Vanity Fair and Lancome event on Thursday.
HUDDLE UP!
Pink, daughter Willow, and her backup dancers circle up before kicking off the Beautiful Trauma tour on Thursday in Phoenix, Arizona.
WHAT A CATCH
Sarah Silverman holds on tight to Dan Stevens as the pair pose for photos at the Cadillac Oscar Week Celebration event on Thursday in L.A.
COOL VIBES
A sunglasses-clad John Legend is the epitome of cool as he walks through New York City on Thursday.
STYLE STARS
Singers Halle and Chloe Bailey are sartorial superstars as they walk the 2018 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Oscars Luncheon.
WALK THE WALK
Gigi Hadid walks the runway at the Isabel Marant Paris Fashion Week show on Thursday.
AND ACTION!
Bobby Cannavale suits up while he and The Irishman costar Robert De Niro film scenes for their upcoming movie in N.Y.C.
I LOVE NEW YORK
His recent split from wife Jennifer Aniston isn't slowing Justin Theroux, who is spotted enjoying N.Y.C.'s warmer weather on Thursday.
GROUNDED ANGEL
Lily Aldridge arrives at the airport in Toronto on Thursday.
CITY SMILES
On Thursday, a happy Naomi Watts walks around New York City.
GLOBAL SUPERSTAR
Sam Smith attends the Global Awards in London.
OH, BABY
Pregnant Miranda Kerr strikes a pose at the DVF Oscar Luncheon, which honors the female Academy Award nominees, on Wednesday.
BONJOUR, BELLA!
Bella Hadid steps out in Paris during Fashion Week.
SIDE BY SIDE
Sienna Miller and Tom Sturridge go for a walk on Wednesday in New York City.
IN CARICATURE
Uma Thurman celebrates getting her portrait hung up at New York City's legendary Sardi's.
POOCH ON THE LOOSE
Michelle Williams' dog pulls on its leash during the pair's walk in New York City.
UP IN ARMS
Dennis Quaid carries his bulldog as he arrives at an N.Y.C. hotel on Wednesday.
ACADEMY KICK-OFF
On Wednesday in Los Angeles, Charlotte McKinney looks stunning as she poses at the Global Green Pre-Oscar Gala.
MEN IN UNIFORM
LL Cool J and Chris O'Donnnell are on the move as they film scenes for NCIS: Los Angeles on Wednesday.
MAKING A SPLASH
Amber Nash poses with a T-shirt of her Archer character, Pam, at Planet Hollywood Times Square in New York City on Thursday.
'DIVE' IN
Ed Sheeran kicks off his Australia and New Zealand tour with a Thursday press conference in Perth.
SHINING IN CHANEL
Kristen Stewart arrives at the Los Angeles Chanel Beauty House celebration on Wednesday.
FAMILY FIRST
Stranger Things actor Charlie Heaton and his sister, Levi, attend the H&M show during Paris Fashion Week.
SITTING PRETTY
Thoroughbreds costars Anya Taylor-Joy and Olivia Cooke attend their film's premiere afterparty on Wednesday.
ART ATTACK
Putting her growing baby bump on full display, Kate Middleton makes an appearance at the "Victorian Giants" exhibition at the National Portrait Gallery on Wednesday.
FEEL THE MUSIC
On Wednesday, Kelsea Ballerini attends the 5th Anniversary Celebration of "Musicians On Call" in L.A.
PARTY PEOPLE
On Wednesday, Jamie Chung and husband Bryan Greenberg come together at Hennessy X.O's Lunar New Year celebration.
CITY SLICKER
On Wednesday, Donald Glover is spotted in New York City.
BEAUTY QUEEN
Cindy Crawford attends a Chanel Party to celebrate the Chanel Beauty House and @WELOVECOCO on Wednesday.
FUELING UP
Chris Pratt keeps a low profile as he heads to a coffee house in L.A. on Wednesday.
LOOKING GOOD
Big day! An ever-dapper David Beckham attends the global launch of his new grooming brand, HOUSE 99.
LOVE, DEMI
Demi Lovato delivers a memorable performance during her Tell Me You Love Me world tour on Wednesday.
BUMP IT UP
Chrissy Teigen, who is expecting her second child with husband John Legend, bumps around N.Y.C.'s Soho neighborhood.
RADIO HEAD
Jennifer Lawrence and Radio Andy host Andy Cohen strike a pose together after the Red Sparrow actress stopped by the SiriusXM show on Wednesday.
JET SETTERS
Krysten Ritter holds her puppy close as she arrives at LAX Airport on Wednesday in Los Angeles.
MAN'S BEST FRIEND
With a coffee cup in hand, Liev Schreiber walks with his dog in N.Y.C.
MODEL BEHAVIOR
Bella Hadid struts her stuff through the streets of Paris after a meeting at the Dior office on Wednesday.
GIRLS ON FILM
Natalie Portman and Raffey Cassidy gear up to film scenes for their upcoming movie, Vox Lux, on Wednesday.
COFFEE BREAK
Selena Gomez enjoys a sip of iced coffee before heading to her workout class in West Hollywood on Wednesday.
FOR THE LOVE OF FASHION
Zoey Deutch gives a twirl as she arrives at the Christian Dior show on Tuesday as part of Paris Fashion Week.
PAWS-ITIVELY ADORABLE
Sunny, the Today puppy (which will train to become a guide dog), is ready for his super-cute close-up during an appearance on Tuesday's show in New York.
SHOPPING FOR TWO
A pregnant Eva Longoria picks up some Chobani yogurt during her grocery shopping trip in L.A. on Monday.
TAILS A' WAGGING
Shemar Moore gets in some cuddle time with his pups while visiting Hallmark's Home & Family at Universal Studios Hollywood on Tuesday.
HEAVY MEDAL
Shaun White shows off his record-breaking gold medal to Renee Bargh as he stops by the Extra Hollywood studio on Tuesday for a taping.
WOMAN IN BLACK
Jennifer Hudson strikes a pose for photographers as she arrives at the WCRF "An Unforgettable Evening" event on Tuesday in Beverly Hills.
ARM IN ARM
Meanwhile, Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara cozy up to each other during a night on the town for the WCRF.
LADIES MAN
Later in the night, Pitbull shows off his pop star swagger while treating the guests to a performance.
WHAT A CHARACTER
Natasha Lyonne gets animated on Tuesday while filming Russian Doll with costar Elizabeth Ashley on the film's New York set.
HELLO THERE
Alicia Vikander is all smiles as she arrives at a photocall for her new film, Tomb Raider, on Tuesday in Madrid.
SISTERS IN ARMS
Meghan Markle and her future sister-in-law Kate Middleton crack each other up while attending the first annual Royal Foundation Forum on Wednesday in London.
WHAT AN HONOR
Carla Hall and Marcus Samuelsson join Jose Andrés — who was being honored at the Careers through Culinary Arts Program (C-CAP) annual benefit in N.Y.C. — for a not-so-serious photo opp.
FULL HEARTS
Fuller House star Lori Loughlin enlists her look-alike daughter Olivia as her date to the Women's Cancer Research Fund's An Unforgettable Evening Benefit Gala on Tuesday.
FRONT ROW FAVORITE
Zoë Kravitz takes in the Saint Laurent show from the front row during Paris Fashion Week, on Tuesday.
'WILDE' ABOUT YOU
Olivia Wilde can't help but crack a smile while looking at something on her phone during a walk through L.A.
MEET & GREET
Scott Eastwood and John Boyega attend a Pacific Rim Uprising fan event on Wednesday in Sydney, Australia.
SO METAL
Halle Berry shines bright in a metallic dress at the 6th Annual ICON MANN Pre-Oscar Dinner on Tuesday.
WELCOME BACK
Gigi Gorgeous' longtime love, Nats Getty, departs LAX Airport with the YouTuber (not pictured) on Tuesday.
DINNER DATE
A newly-married Emily Ratajkowski is positively glowing as she heads to Craig's restaurant in West Hollywood.
LADY IN RED
Bella Thorne slays in a red gown at the Tuesday premiere of Midnight Sun in Rome, Italy.
WAKANDA FOREVER
Author Ta-Nehisi Coates joins Black Panther costars Chadwick Boseman and Lupita Nyong'o onstage at New York City's Apollo Theater.
JE T'AIME PARIS
Gigi Hadid steps out on Tuesday as she takes some time for herself before hitting the runway during Paris Fashion Week.
SLAYING THE GAME
Kaia Gerber struts her stuff during the Saint Laurent show as part of Paris Fashion Week.
TV TALK
All eyes are on Morena Baccarin as she stops by BUILD Studios to discuss her show, Gotham, on Tuesday.
LADIES WHO BRUNCH
Padma Lakshmi, former U.S. Senator Barbara Boxer and Chelsea Handler squeeze in for a group selfie at EMILY's List's "Resist, Run, Win" Pre-Oscars Brunch.
WHO RUN THE WORLD?
Also in attendance at EMILY's List's "Resist, Run, Win" Pre-Oscars Brunch? Emmy Rossum and Kathryn Hahn, who are all smiles at the Tuesday event.
PERFECT PAIR
Cute couple alert! Benedict Cumberbatch and wife Sophie complement each other's styles at the 2018 Laureus World Sports Awards on Tuesday in Monaco.
RED-Y FOR ANYTHING
Jennifer Lawrence strikes a pose at the N.Y.C. premiere of Red Sparrow on Monday.
PINK LADY
Janelle Monáe thinks pink at the L.A. premiere of A Wrinkle in Time on Monday.
STARRY NIGHT
Famke Janssen and Cuba Gooding Jr. attend the Avión and Watchbox's screening of Louisiana Caviar at Mailroom in N.Y.C.
LAUGH IT OFF
Donald Glover and Brian Tyree Henry come together at the premiere of Atlanta Robbin' on Monday.
LOVE YOUR SELFIE
A Wrinkle in Time director Ava DuVernay takes a selfie with a fan at the film's L.A. premiere.
MOVIE MOMENT
Bella Thorne makes it out to the photocall for her film, Midnight Sun, on Tuesday.
A DUET TO REMEMBER
Jimmy Fallon joins Tonight Show guest Kelly Clarkson in belting out the Google Translate version of "Stronger" on Monday.
