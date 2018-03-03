Star Tracks

Penélope Cruz Reigns in Purple, Plus Alicia Vikander, Matthew McConaughey & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By @gracegavilanes and @julesemm

Posted on

More

1 of 126

Shutterstock

SISTER, SISTER

Bella and Gigi Hadid look after each other in between shows during Paris Fashion Week on Friday.

2 of 126

Wenzel Georg/action press/Shutterstock

PHOTO FINISH

Alicia Vikander is ready for her close-up at the Tomb Raider photocall in Berlin, Germany on Friday.

3 of 126

X17online

FLYING HIGH

Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila Alves stay in sync as they touch down in L.A. for Sunday's Oscars.

4 of 126

Sara De Boer/StarTraks

LOOKING GOOD

Have you seen a more dapper guy? Milo Ventimiglia takes that honor at the 2018 ICG Publicist Awards.

5 of 126

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

WHITE OUT

Noomi Rapace is a vision in white at The Salle Pleyel in Paris, France.

6 of 126

SAMSONTHOMAS SAMSON/AFP/Getty

PURPLE REIGN

Penélope Cruz proves she's Hollywood royalty while making her way down Friday's Cesar Awards red carpet in a purple gown.

7 of 126

BackGrid

LUNCH BREAK

A bare-faced Olivia Wilde is seen in West Hollywood, where she caught up with a friend for lunch on Thursday.

8 of 126

Lester Cohen/Getty

STAYING CLOSE

Their onscreen characters may have a complicated relationship in I, Tonya, but Allison Janney and Margot Robbie have nothing but love for each other at Thursday's 2018 Gersh Oscar Party.

9 of 126

Maree Williams/Getty

WINNING BIG

The cast of Orange Is the New Black — Yael Stone, Samira Wiley, Danielle Brooks and Lea DeLaria — come together to celebrate their film, TV & web series award during the Australian LGBTI Awards.

10 of 126

BackGrid

SHOP 'TIL THEY DROP

Ruby Rose and girlfriend Jessica Origliasso get some shopping done in Beverly Hills.

11 of 126

Splash News Online

BURST OF COLOR

Miley Cyrus sports a multi-colored sweater during her trip to Porter Ranch, California.

12 of 126

BackGrid

HITTING THE BEACH

A bikini-clad Kelly Rowland soaks up the sun in Sydney, Australia.

13 of 126

Paul Kane/Getty

RISE UP

Ed Sheeran pumps up the crowd as he kicks off his tour in Australia on Friday.

14 of 126

All Access Photo/Splash News Online

SUIT YOURSELF

Karlie Kloss means business while posing for pics at the Gagosian Gallery in Beverly Hills.

15 of 126

Lester Cohen/Getty

GOOD NIGHT

Brad Pitt attends the 2018 Gersh Oscar Party at L.A.'s Chateau Marmont

16 of 126

Francois G. Durand/WireImage

ON THE CATWALK

Bella Hadid looks fierce as she walks the runway at the Off-White show during Paris Fashion Week.

17 of 126

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

HEROES AMONG US

Spider-Man: Homecoming star Tom Holland poses for photos with patients during a visit to the LAC+USC Medical Center in L.A. on Thursday in support of Marvel's The Universe Unites initiative.

18 of 126

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty

SISTERS IN ARMS

Lupita Nyong'o cracks up with Danai Gurira as she presents her Black Panther costar with an award at the 2018 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Oscars Luncheon on Thursday in Beverly Hills.

19 of 126

 

SHE'S LIT

Nina Agdal returned from holiday to a rainy Los Angeles so picked herself up some warmth at the Kari Feinstein Style Lounge.

20 of 126

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty

MODEL BEHAVIOR

Meanwhile, Janelle Monáe strikes a pose at the Essence Black Women In Hollywood luncheon on Thursday.

21 of 126

Phillip Faraone/Getty

BABY ON BOARD

On the red carpet, Tia Mowry-Hardrict cradles her growing baby bump as she poses for photographers.

22 of 126

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

THREE'S COMPANY

J.J. Abrams and Mark Hamill show Kathy Griffin some love as the three of them arrive at the Oscar Wilde Awards 2018 on Thursday in Santa Monica.

23 of 126

John Shearer/Getty

HAT'S OFF!

Zendaya makes a statement in a vintage-inspired suit while attending the Vanity Fair and Lancome Paris Toast Women in Hollywood event on Thursday in West Hollywood.

24 of 126

John Shearer/Getty

ROCK AND ROLL STAR

Also at the event, Paris Jackson channels her inner rockstar in a fringed dress with smokey eye makeup.

25 of 126

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

TRIPLE THREAT

Alia Shawkat, Aubrey Plaza and Zoë Kravitz cozy up to one another as they attend the Vanity Fair and Lancome event on Thursday.

26 of 126

Kevin Mazur/Getty

HUDDLE UP!

Pink, daughter Willow, and her backup dancers circle up before kicking off the Beautiful Trauma tour on Thursday in Phoenix, Arizona.

27 of 126

Charley Gallay/Getty

WHAT A CATCH

Sarah Silverman holds on tight to Dan Stevens as the pair pose for photos at the Cadillac Oscar Week Celebration event on Thursday in L.A.

28 of 126

Jackson Lee/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

COOL VIBES

A sunglasses-clad John Legend is the epitome of cool as he walks through New York City on Thursday.

29 of 126

Leon Bennett/Getty

STYLE STARS

Singers Halle and Chloe Bailey are sartorial superstars as they walk the 2018 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Oscars Luncheon.

30 of 126

Dominique Maitre/WWD/Shutterstock

WALK THE WALK 

Gigi Hadid walks the runway at the Isabel Marant Paris Fashion Week show on Thursday. 

31 of 126

BackGrid

AND ACTION!

Bobby Cannavale suits up while he and The Irishman costar Robert De Niro film scenes for their upcoming movie in N.Y.C.

32 of 126

BackGrid

I LOVE NEW YORK

His recent split from wife Jennifer Aniston isn't slowing Justin Theroux, who is spotted enjoying N.Y.C.'s warmer weather on Thursday.

33 of 126

The Image Direct

GROUNDED ANGEL 

Lily Aldridge arrives at the airport in Toronto on Thursday. 

34 of 126

Elder Ordonez/Splash News Online

CITY SMILES

On Thursday, a happy Naomi Watts walks around New York City. 

35 of 126

Joel Ryan/PA Images/INSTARimages.com

GLOBAL SUPERSTAR 

Sam Smith attends the Global Awards in London. 

36 of 126

Donato Sardella/Getty

OH, BABY

Pregnant Miranda Kerr strikes a pose at the DVF Oscar Luncheon, which honors the female Academy Award nominees, on Wednesday.

37 of 126

INSTARimages.com

BONJOUR, BELLA!

Bella Hadid steps out in Paris during Fashion Week. 

38 of 126

MEGA

SIDE BY SIDE

Sienna Miller and Tom Sturridge go for a walk on Wednesday in New York City. 

39 of 126

Janet Mayer/Splash News Online

IN CARICATURE 

Uma Thurman celebrates getting her portrait hung up at New York City's legendary Sardi's. 

40 of 126

Elder Ordonez/Splash News Online

POOCH ON THE LOOSE

Michelle Williams' dog pulls on its leash during the pair's walk in New York City. 

41 of 126

Splash News Online

UP IN ARMS 

Dennis Quaid carries his bulldog as he arrives at an N.Y.C. hotel on Wednesday. 

42 of 126

Splash News Online

ACADEMY KICK-OFF

On Wednesday in Los Angeles, Charlotte McKinney looks stunning as she poses at the Global Green Pre-Oscar Gala.

43 of 126

The Image Direct

MEN IN UNIFORM 

LL Cool J and Chris O'Donnnell are on the move as they film scenes for NCIS: Los Angeles on Wednesday. 

44 of 126

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

MAKING A SPLASH

Amber Nash poses with a T-shirt of her Archer character, Pam, at Planet Hollywood Times Square in New York City on Thursday. 

45 of 126

Matt Jelonek/WireImage

'DIVE' IN

Ed Sheeran kicks off his Australia and New Zealand tour with a Thursday press conference in Perth. 

46 of 126

Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan/Getty

SHINING IN CHANEL 

Kristen Stewart arrives at the Los Angeles Chanel Beauty House celebration on Wednesday. 

47 of 126

Marc Piasecki/Getty

FAMILY FIRST

Stranger Things actor Charlie Heaton and his sister, Levi, attend the H&M show during Paris Fashion Week.

48 of 126

Tibrina Hobson/Getty

SITTING PRETTY

Thoroughbreds costars Anya Taylor-Joy and Olivia Cooke attend their film's premiere afterparty on Wednesday.

49 of 126

Ben Stansall/Getty

ART ATTACK

Putting her growing baby bump on full display, Kate Middleton makes an appearance at the "Victorian Giants" exhibition at the National Portrait Gallery on Wednesday.

50 of 126

Jesse Grant/Getty

FEEL THE MUSIC

On Wednesday, Kelsea Ballerini attends the 5th Anniversary Celebration of "Musicians On Call" in L.A.

51 of 126

Cindy Ord/Getty

PARTY PEOPLE

On Wednesday, Jamie Chung and husband Bryan Greenberg come together at Hennessy X.O's Lunar New Year celebration.

52 of 126

Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images

CITY SLICKER

On Wednesday, Donald Glover is spotted in New York City.

53 of 126

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

BEAUTY QUEEN

Cindy Crawford attends a Chanel Party to celebrate the Chanel Beauty House and @WELOVECOCO on Wednesday.

54 of 126

Pacific Coast News

FUELING UP

Chris Pratt keeps a low profile as he heads to a coffee house in L.A. on Wednesday.

55 of 126

Dave Benett/Getty

LOOKING GOOD

Big day! An ever-dapper David Beckham attends the global launch of his new grooming brand, HOUSE 99.

56 of 126

Steve Jennings/Getty

LOVE, DEMI

Demi Lovato delivers a memorable performance during her Tell Me You Love Me world tour on Wednesday.

57 of 126

Raymond Hall/GC Images

BUMP IT UP

Chrissy Teigen, who is expecting her second child with husband John Legend, bumps around N.Y.C.'s Soho neighborhood.

58 of 126

Ben Gabbe/Getty

RADIO HEAD

Jennifer Lawrence and Radio Andy host Andy Cohen strike a pose together after the Red Sparrow actress stopped by the SiriusXM show on Wednesday.

59 of 126

MEGA

JET SETTERS

Krysten Ritter holds her puppy close as she arrives at LAX Airport on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

60 of 126

Alo Ceballos/GC Images

MAN'S BEST FRIEND

With a coffee cup in hand, Liev Schreiber walks with his dog in N.Y.C.

61 of 126

Splash News Online

MODEL BEHAVIOR

Bella Hadid struts her stuff through the streets of Paris after a meeting at the Dior office on Wednesday.

62 of 126

GC Images

GIRLS ON FILM

Natalie Portman and Raffey Cassidy gear up to film scenes for their upcoming movie, Vox Lux, on Wednesday.

63 of 126

BackGrid

COFFEE BREAK

Selena Gomez enjoys a sip of iced coffee before heading to her workout class in West Hollywood on Wednesday.

64 of 126

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

FOR THE LOVE OF FASHION

Zoey Deutch gives a twirl as she arrives at the Christian Dior show on Tuesday as part of Paris Fashion Week.

65 of 126

Nathan Congleton/NBC

PAWS-ITIVELY ADORABLE

Sunny, the Today puppy (which will train to become a guide dog), is ready for his super-cute close-up during an appearance on Tuesday's show in New York.

66 of 126

Michael Simon/StarTraks

SHOPPING FOR TWO 

A pregnant Eva Longoria picks up some Chobani yogurt during her grocery shopping trip in L.A. on Monday. 

67 of 126

David Livingston/Getty

TAILS A' WAGGING

Shemar Moore gets in some cuddle time with his pups while visiting Hallmark's Home & Family at Universal Studios Hollywood on Tuesday.

68 of 126

Noel Vasquez/Getty

HEAVY MEDAL

Shaun White shows off his record-breaking gold medal to Renee Bargh as he stops by the Extra Hollywood studio on Tuesday for a taping.

69 of 126

Frazer Harrison/Getty

WOMAN IN BLACK

Jennifer Hudson strikes a pose for photographers as she arrives at the WCRF "An Unforgettable Evening" event on Tuesday in Beverly Hills.

70 of 126

Charley Gallay/Getty

ARM IN ARM

Meanwhile, Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara cozy up to each other during a night on the town for the WCRF.

71 of 126

Emma McIntyre/Getty

LADIES MAN

Later in the night, Pitbull shows off his pop star swagger while treating the guests to a performance.

72 of 126

Bobby Bank/GC Images

WHAT A CHARACTER

Natasha Lyonne gets animated on Tuesday while filming Russian Doll with costar Elizabeth Ashley on the film's New York set.

73 of 126

Carlos Alvarez/Getty

HELLO THERE

Alicia Vikander is all smiles as she arrives at a photocall for her new film, Tomb Raider, on Tuesday in Madrid.

74 of 126

Chris Jackson/Getty

SISTERS IN ARMS

Meghan Markle and her future sister-in-law Kate Middleton crack each other up while attending the first annual Royal Foundation Forum on Wednesday in London.

75 of 126

Michael McCarthy

WHAT AN HONOR

Carla Hall and Marcus Samuelsson join Jose Andrés — who was being honored at the Careers through Culinary Arts Program (C-CAP) annual benefit in N.Y.C. — for a not-so-serious photo opp.

76 of 126

Steve Granitz/WireImage

FULL HEARTS

Fuller House star Lori Loughlin enlists her look-alike daughter Olivia as her date to the Women's Cancer Research Fund's An Unforgettable Evening Benefit Gala on Tuesday.

77 of 126

Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock

FRONT ROW FAVORITE

Zoë Kravitz takes in the Saint Laurent show from the front row during Paris Fashion Week, on Tuesday.

78 of 126

MEGA

'WILDE' ABOUT YOU

Olivia Wilde can't help but crack a smile while looking at something on her phone during a walk through L.A.

79 of 126

Don Arnold/WireImage

MEET & GREET

Scott Eastwood and John Boyega attend a Pacific Rim Uprising fan event on Wednesday in Sydney, Australia.

80 of 126

Splash News Online

SO METAL

Halle Berry shines bright in a metallic dress at the 6th Annual ICON MANN Pre-Oscar Dinner on Tuesday.

81 of 126

BackGrid

WELCOME BACK

Gigi Gorgeous' longtime love, Nats Getty, departs LAX Airport with the YouTuber (not pictured) on Tuesday.

82 of 126

Photographer Group/Splash News Online

DINNER DATE

A newly-married Emily Ratajkowski is positively glowing as she heads to Craig's restaurant in West Hollywood.

83 of 126

Anna Maria Tinghino/Soevermedia/Shutterstock

LADY IN RED

Bella Thorne slays in a red gown at the Tuesday premiere of Midnight Sun in Rome, Italy.

84 of 126

Shahar Azran/WireImage

WAKANDA FOREVER

Author Ta-Nehisi Coates joins Black Panther costars Chadwick Boseman and Lupita Nyong'o onstage at New York City's Apollo Theater.

85 of 126

INSTARimages.com

JE T'AIME PARIS

Gigi Hadid steps out on Tuesday as she takes some time for herself before hitting the runway during Paris Fashion Week. 

86 of 126

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

SLAYING THE GAME

Kaia Gerber struts her stuff during the Saint Laurent show as part of Paris Fashion Week.

87 of 126

Andrew Toth/Getty

TV TALK

All eyes are on Morena Baccarin as she stops by BUILD Studios to discuss her show, Gotham, on Tuesday.

88 of 126

Rachel Murray/Getty

LADIES WHO BRUNCH

Padma Lakshmi, former U.S. Senator Barbara Boxer and Chelsea Handler squeeze in for a group selfie at EMILY's List's "Resist, Run, Win" Pre-Oscars Brunch.

89 of 126

Rachel Murray/Getty

WHO RUN THE WORLD?

Also in attendance at EMILY's List's "Resist, Run, Win" Pre-Oscars Brunch? Emmy Rossum and Kathryn Hahn, who are all smiles at the Tuesday event.

90 of 126

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty

PERFECT PAIR

Cute couple alert! Benedict Cumberbatch and wife Sophie complement each other's styles at the 2018 Laureus World Sports Awards on Tuesday in Monaco.

91 of 126

Shutterstock

RED-Y FOR ANYTHING

Jennifer Lawrence strikes a pose at the N.Y.C. premiere of Red Sparrow on Monday.

92 of 126

Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Splash News Online

PINK LADY

Janelle Monáe thinks pink at the L.A. premiere of A Wrinkle in Time on Monday.

93 of 126

Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan/Getty

STARRY NIGHT

Famke Janssen and Cuba Gooding Jr. attend the Avión and Watchbox's screening of Louisiana Caviar at Mailroom in N.Y.C.

94 of 126

Marcus Ingram/WireImage

LAUGH IT OFF

Donald Glover and Brian Tyree Henry come together at the premiere of Atlanta Robbin' on Monday.

95 of 126

Kevin Winter/Getty

LOVE YOUR SELFIE

A Wrinkle in Time director Ava DuVernay takes a selfie with a fan at the film's L.A. premiere.

96 of 126

Anna Maria Tinghino/Soevermedia/Shutterstock

MOVIE MOMENT

Bella Thorne makes it out to the photocall for her film, Midnight Sun, on Tuesday.

97 of 126

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

A DUET TO REMEMBER

Jimmy Fallon joins Tonight Show guest Kelly Clarkson in belting out the Google Translate version of "Stronger" on Monday.

98 of 126