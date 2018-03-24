Star Tracks
Brie Larson Transforms into Captain Marvel, Plus Justin Theroux, Lucy Hale & More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes and Julia Emmanuele•@julesemm
MARVELOUS WOMAN
Brie Larson slips into character as Captain Marvel on the L.A. set of the superhero film on Friday.
HIPPIE HIPPIE CHIC
Heather Graham hams it up for the camera while heading to dinner with some friends in West Hollywood on Thursday.
ON THE RUN
Naomi Watts hits the streets of New York City while out and about on Friday.
WALK AND ROLL
A newly single Justin Theroux keeps it casual while spending the day out and about in New York on Friday.
CAFFEINE RUSH
Lucy Hale is all smiles while on a quick coffee run in L.A. on Friday.
'BUILD' ME UP
Teyana Taylor sports a denim-on-denim look for her BUILD Series appearance on Friday.
BACK TO SCHOOL
On Friday, Lucy Liu partners up with LIFEWTR's #BringArtBackToSchools campaign during a visit to a New York City public school.
TOGETHER AGAIN
Jenna Fischer returns to the small screen with her new series, Splitting Up Together, which she promotes during Friday's BUILD Series.
WHY SO SIRIUS?
On Friday, Asia Kate Dillon keeps a poker face while visiting SiriusXM Studios.
FUELING UP
Daniel Radcliffe and girlfriend Erin Darke drink their coffee during a stroll through N.Y.C.'s Soho neighborhood on Thursday.
CITY SLICKERS
Bella Thorne and boyfriend Mod Sun get close following the Day Owl Rosé screening of Thorne's movie, Midnight Sun, at an afterparty at New York City's The Skylark.
PORTRAIT OF A COUPLE
Laura Prepon and longtime love Ben Foster arrive at a Final Portrait screening in New York City.
DREAM TEAM
Burt Reynolds cozies up to Chevy Chase at the L.A. premiere of The Last Movie Star on Thursday.
BACK IN BLACK
Robin Wright attends the 2018 Reemtsma Liberty Award on Thursday in Berlin, Germany.
CASUAL WEAR
America's Got Talent judge Mel B covers up in a print-happy, form-fitting onesie on Thursday.
LACY LADY
Kate Hudson strikes a pose at a dinner in honor of her company, Fabletics, on Thursday in London.
LOOK OF LOVE
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski exchange adoring glances at the Final Portrait film screening on Thursday.
LOOKING UP
Justin Timberlake performs onstage during his the Man of the Woods tour on Thursday.
LADY IN RED
Dressed in an all-red Carey Mulligan attends the Self-Portrait store opening afterparty on Thursday.
SIGNED, SEALED, DELIVERED
Drew Barrymore wears her heart on her sleeve — or, in this case, her sign — while walking the red carpet at the premiere of Santa Clarita Diet on Thursday in L.A.
LADIES NIGHT
Courteney Cox, Ellen Pompeo and Felicity Huffman strike a pose as they arrive at the UCLA's Institute of the Environment and Sustainability Gala on Thursday in Los Angeles.
ARRIVE IN STYLE
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at the Eikon Exhibition Centre in Lisburn, Northern Ireland, where they attended an event to mark the second year of youth-led peace-building initiative Amazing the Space, on Friday.
WALK THIS WAY
Ruby Rose keeps it casual while out and about in West Hollywood on Thursday.
BABY ON BOARD
Parents-to-be Stanley Tucci and Felicity Blunt show off her growing baby bump on Thursday as they arrive at the New York City premiere of A Final Portrait.
PICTURE PERFECT
Meanwhile, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds cozy up to one another at the film's premiere on Thursday.
WINTER WONDERLAND
Victoria Justice embraces the snow on Thursday by enjoying a day of ice skating in Rockefeller Center.
A TOAST TO YOU
Matt Damon raises a glass while attending the "Water Ripples" By Stella Artois Art Installation Unveiling event on Thursday in N.Y.C.
SHOW PEOPLE
Meghan McCain and Clay Aiken strike a pose as they arrive at the opening night after party for Frozen on Broadway on Thursday evening.
ICE, ICE BABY
Andrew Rannells gets suited up for the opening night party celebrating the premiere of Frozen on Broadway on Thursday.
RAIN, RAIN, GO AWAY
New parents Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk share an umbrella to shield themselves from the rain in L.A.
GOOD SIGN
On Thursday, Demi Lovato signs the wall at Music Choice's N.Y.C. Studio.
READY TO BURN
Karlie Kloss heads to her New York City gym for a Wednesday workout.
GIRL POWER
Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock of Little Mix arrive at Tokyo International Airport.
COPY CAT
Blake Shelton cuddles up with Jason Crabb as the country crooner attempts to mimic the portrait of Minnie Pearl and Roy Acuff behind them, during the Trace Adkins benefit for Mental Health America of Middle Tennessee.
GET SOME SUN
Midnight Sun costars Patrick Schwarzenegger and Bella Thorne pose in New York City on Thursday.
BIG NIGHT
Zoë Kravitz and Shailene Woodley, who are both returning to Big Little Lies season 2, support the show's producer Bruna Papandrea's new company Made Up Stories, on Tuesday in L.A.
DATE NIGHT
Ariel Winter and boyfriend Levi Meaden clean up real good at the Hollywood premiere of Pacific Rim Uprising on Wednesday.
PARTY PEOPLE
Ashley Greene and Gregg Sulkin come together at the POPSUGAR x Freeform Mermaid Museum VIP Night on Wednesday.
TERRIFIC TRIO
Netflix's Game Over, Man! costars Blake Anderson, Anders Holm and Adam DeVine look dapper as ever at the movie's L.A. premiere on Wednesday.
BOW DOWN
Eva Mendes comes out to Mexico City to promote the launch of her perfume, Eve Duet, on Wednesday.
TAKE A STAND
Charlie Heaton attends FENDI x Flaunt's celebratory event for the new fantasy issue, on Wednesday.
SNOW DAY
Bella Thorne and boyfriend Mod Sun brave the snow in New York City on Wednesday.
WHY SO BLUE?
Jake Gyllenhaal kicks off his morning with a grocery store run in Beverly Hills.
ROYAL PAIR
Pregnant Kate Middleton steps out for her last appearance before welcoming her third baby with husband Prince William, while visiting SportsAid on Thursday.
SURF'S UP
Liam Hemsworth splashes around during a surfing sesh in Malibu on Wednesday.
BEING EXTRA
Blockers stars Kathryn Newton, Geraldine Viswanathan and Gideon Adlon tak a selfie on the Extra set in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
GOING TO THE DOGS
On Wednesday, Jeff Goldblum holds a special guest at a New York City screening of Isle of Dogs.
UP IN ARMS
Also at the Isle of Dogs screening, Tilda Swinton keeps a pup cozy.
FACE-LICKIN' GOOD
Liev Schreiber gives his pooch a kiss at the Isle of Dogs screening.
NEVERTHELESS
On Wednesday in Pasadena, Chelsea Clinton attends a signing for her children's book, She Persisted Around The World.
RISE UP
Pacific Rim Uprising stars John Boyega and Scott Eastwood get excited at the film's Hollywood premiere on Wednesday.
SING & SHOUT
Blake Shelton performs in Nashville on Wednesday.
SQUAD GOALS
Lily Ji, Adria Arjona, Ivanna Sakhno and Shyley Rodriguez join forces at the Hollywood Pacific Rim Uprising premiere.
RUNNING OUT OF TIME
... Swizz Beatz most certainly isn't. The artist attends the Zenith press conference at the Baselworld luxury watch trade fair on Wednesday.
LET IT SNOW
Ryan Seacrest and Dancing with the Stars' Carrie-Ann Inaba catch snowflakes outside the New York City studio of Live with Kelly and Ryan.
SERIOUS BUSINESS
Mark Hamill, a.k.a. Luke Skywalker, tries out his lightsaber at the Wednesday opening of the Skywalk at the top of The Rock Of Gibraltar.
LOOK YOUR BEST
This Is Us actor Justin Hartley, in partnership with Gillette, share the year's top grooming trends on Tuesday.
GET ANIMATED
John Krasinski keeps the audience on their toes during an appearance on Despierta America on Wednesday.
GRAND SLAM
Caroline Wozniaki is feeling the love as she celebrates the dedication of the Caroline Wozniaki Courts at the Fisher Island Club in Miami on Wednesday.
SNOW QUEEN
Dove Comeron braves the freezing winter temperatures to stop by the AOL Build Studios in New York on Wednesday.
STARRY NIGHT
Black Panther's Chadwick Boseman and Gwyneth Paltrow attend The Hollywood Reporter and Jimmy Choo Power Stylists Dinner.
SISTER, SISTER
Dakota and Elle Fanning are the ultimate power siblings at The Hollywood Reporter and Jimmy Choo Power Stylists Dinner.
YOU ARE STRONG
On Wednesday, Drew Barrymore is all smiles as she leaves The Daily Show with her "You Are Strong" clutch.
MEET & GREET
In one of her final engagements before welcoming her third child, Kate Middleton wears a bright green dress on Wednesday for an event in partnership with the Royal Foundation where discussed childhood mental health with experts.
REACH FOR THE STARS
On Tuesday, Jason Schwartzman takes a stretching break at the N.Y.C. screening of Isle Of Dogs.
RED-Y FOR ANYTHING
Putting her fiery red hair on full display, Bella Thorne steps out in a blizzard for an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan.
ALL EYES ON ANTONIO
Antonio Banderas attends a Genius Picasso photo call in Madrid, Spain on Wednesday.
LIFE'S A BEACH
A swimsuit-clad Lea Michele makes a splash in Hawaii on Tuesday.
SHE'S GOT HART
Mary J. Blige strikes a pose while Kevin Hart stays low at Tuesday's The Hollywood Reporter and Jimmy Choo Power Stylists Dinner.
LOOK OF LOVE
Keri Russell lovingly gazes at longterm partner Matthew Rhys at the Washington, D.C. premiere of The Americans on Tuesday.
BLONDE AMBITION
Who's that guy? Zayn Malik is almost unrecognizable with his newly platinum hair and beard, which he showed off between takes of a video shoot in Miami on Tuesday.
INTO THE SPRING OF THINGS
Kate Bosworth, Victoria Justice and Kate Mara brighten up a cold New York day with mathcing floral dresses as they attend the Kate Spade Bloom Bloom Event on Tuesday.
MEET AND GREET
Thomas Middleditch waves to photographers while out and about in New York on Tuesday.
GANG'S ALL HERE!
Jinkies! Supernatural stars Jared Padalecki, Misha Collins and Jensen Ackles get ready to solve a mystery with Scooby Doo while arriving at the Paley Center for Media's 35th Annual PaleyFest event on Tuesday in L.A.
SNACK BREAK
Snopp Dogg gets salty while helping Popchips celebrate the launch of their new Nutter Puffs on Tuesday at an event in L.A.
HITTING A HIGH NOTE
Sam Smith belts it out while performing onstage at the Sheffield Arena in England on Tuesday.
LIFE'S A BEACH
Ryan Phillippe — and his washboard abs! — soak up some sun while on vacation in Cabo, Mexico on Tuesday.
POP IDOL
Luis Fonsi is all smiles after behind honored with the BMI President's Award on Tuesday during the 25th Annual BMI Latin Awards in Bevely Hills.
LIKE FATHER, LIKE SONS
Liev Schrieber and his sons, Alexander and Samuel, enjoy some family bonding time at a screening of Isle of Dogs on Tuesday in New York.
CENTER STAGE
Liam Neeson is all smiles as he stops by a press conference for his new film, The Commuter, on Tuesday before attending the Chinese premiere in Beijing.
WHEN IN NEW YORK
Maria Menounos is all smiles as she heads into a New York building in midtown Manhattan.
STREET STYLE STAR
Zoey Deutch sports a black-and-white outfit during a stroll through New York City.
MAKING WAVES
A sunglasses-clad Victoria Justice greets fans and photographers in Brooklyn, New York.
DAPPER DUDE
And that's a wrap — for the day at least! Ansel Elgort is seen walking in New York City after filming scenes for The Goldfinch.
LET'S CHAT
John Boyega stops by BUILD Series in N.Y.C. to discuss his role in Pacific Rim: Uprising on Tuesday.
SUPER WOMAN
Drew Barrymore proves she's not one to mess with at a Vanity Fair event on Monday.
ON THE DL
Charlize Theron keeps a low profile at LAX Airport on Monday.
HAPPY DAY
The internet may have gotten a kick out of his larger-than-life phoenix tattoo, but Ben Affleck is nothing but happy during a Monday stroll in L.A.
ADORABLE PAIR
Armie Hammer and wife Elizabeth Chambers attend the West Hollywood premiere of Final Portrait, on Monday.
SCENE & HEARD
Adam Driver heads to the N.Y.C. set of Noah Baumbach's Untitled Movie on Monday.
ALL ABOUT IT
Blake Anderson, Anders Holm and Adam DeVine give their approval while promoting their Netflix film, Game Over, Man!, at SiriusXM Studios on Monday.
MODEL BEHAVIOR
Jourdan Dunn has legs for days as she makes her way to the Atelier Swarovski event on Monday in London.
SUIT YOURSELF
Billy Crudup attends the opening night of Harry Clarke, presented by Audible, on Sunday.
RISE UP
Pacific Rim: Uprising star John Boyega heads to a special screening and Q&A for the film, on Monday
HELLO, GORGEOUS
Halsey makes a glamorous statement at the Endometriosis Foundation of America's 9th Annual Blossom Ball.
GETTING PUMPED
Days after confirming that she and singer Zayn Malik are no longer an item, Gigi Hadid gets back to modeling on the N.Y.C. set of a photo shoot on Monday.
ON A ROLL
Put your hands up! Frances Bean Cobain and boyfriend Matthew enjoy themselves on a rollercoaster during a fun day at Disneyland.
ROYAL VISIT
On Monday, Princess Eugenie and fiancé Jack Brooksbank attend the Teenage Cancer Trust Annual Concert Series, at London's Royal Albert Hall.
OUT & ABOUT
Emily Ratajkowski sports a green polka-dot dress and denim jacket on a sunny day in L.A.
REPORTING FOR DUTY
It's a big day for Brie Larson, who slipped on her superhero costume to film scenes for Captain Marvel on Monday.
SPA DAY
Ruby Rose kicks off a relaxing day with a visit to Kate Somerville Spa in West Hollywood.
FAMILY MATTERS
Sarah Silverman lets her voice be heard at the Venice Family Clinic's 36th Annual Silver Circle Gala on Monday.
GIRLS DAY
Sofia Richie enjoys a day of shopping with Kate Moss' little sister, Lottie, in West Hollywood.
STAGE PRESENCE
Victoria Justice strikes a pose with the cast of Broadway's "Kinky Boots" following the show, on Monday.
KIDDING AROUND
Nicole Richie and two adorable girls act silly at the Baby2Baby Forever Flowers Tea Party, celebrating the launch of the new Janie and Jack collection, on Sunday.
CUTE COUPLE ALERT
Newlyweds Kate Upton and Justin Verlander attend the "Uncork for a Cause" event to benefit Wins for Warriors Foundation, on Monday.
AT THE MIC
Three cheers for Serena Williams! The tennis champ and new mom takes the stage at a press conference at the future home of the Miami Open, on Monday.
SHINE BRIGHT
Olivia Cooke sparkles in a silver gown at the London premiere of Ready Player One.
PASSING THROUGH
Hugh Jackman arrives at the airport in Los Angeles.
