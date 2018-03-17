Star Tracks
Jamie Dornan Is Off to the Races, Plus Charlie Puth, Karlie Kloss & More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes and Lydia Price•@lydsprice
PEACE & LOVE
Ben Mendelsohn and Lena Waithe pose together at the READY PLAYER ONE Challenge: The Maze event in L.A. on Friday.
ON THE RADIO
Charlie Puth stops by the Z100 studio for an appearance on The Elvis Duran Z100 Morning Show on Friday in N.Y.C.
BUNDLE UP
Hilary Duff rocks a cozy coat on the N.Y.C. set of Younger on Friday.
HAT’S ALL FOLKS!
Jamie Dornan and wife Amelia Warner get all dressed up to attend the Gold Cup Day of the 2018 Cheltenham Festival on Friday.
HELLO SUNSHINE
Karlie Kloss brightens up a gloomy New York morning with her bright yellow dress while leaving the TODAY show on Friday.
TALK THAT TALK
Keith Urban is all smiles as he speaks onstage at during the "Creation and Connection: A Conversation with Keith Urban" session on Friday as part of the SXSW Festival in Austin, Texas.
STAR POWER
Jane Fonda gets passionate while giving a speech to celebrate RuPaul being honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday in L.A.
BLUE JEAN BABIES
Ali Larter and Busy Phillips strike a pose on Thursday as they arrive at the Levi's x Girlgaze ishapemyworld Event in L.A.
TEAM PLAYERS
Ansel Elgort and Timothée Chalamet get their game faces on as they watch the New York Knicks take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday at Madison Square Garden.
FASHIONABLE FAMILY
Victoria Beckham gets a guiding hand from son Brooklyn on Thursday as the pair head out in London.
SCENE STEALERS
Bill Hader gets animated as he tells a story during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday ahead of his return to Saturday Night Live.
ON THE MIC
Bill Murray takes to the stage to entertain the audience at the Second Annual LOVE ROCKS NYC! A Benefit Concert for God's Love We Deliver on Thursday in N.Y.C.
AMERICAN FRIENDS
American Horror Story star Billie Lourd cozies up to American Crime Story’s Darren Criss as the pair attend the FX All-Star Party in New York on Thursday.
IN LIVING COLOR
Blac Chyna brightens up her Thursday with a rainbow-striped outfit and red boots while out and about in Los Angeles.
COWGIRL CHIC
AnnaLynne McCord goes country at the grand opening of Farmhouse LA on Thursday.
TRIPLE THREAT
Nicole Threatt, Dr Dre and Truly Young strike a pose while attending a London screening of Dre’s HBO documentary, The Defiant Ones, on Thursday.
PAWS-ITIVELY ADORABLE
Emmy Rossum gives her furry friend a lift while out and about in L.A. on Thursday.
ISLAND HOPPING
Jimmy Buffet brings Margaritaville to Broadway by serenading the audience during the Opening Night curtain call of the new musical, Escape to Margaritaville, on Thursday.
HUG IT OUT
Scott Eastwood and John Boyega share a hug at the Pacific Rim Uprising premiere in London on Thursday.
BIG SMILES
Gemini stars Lola Kirke, John Cho and Zoe Kravitz pose together at the premiere of their film in L.A. on Thursday.
GLAMOUR GIRLS
Leah Remini and Olivia Munn look sleek and chic at the A+E Upfront in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
FUN TIMES
Also at the A+E Upfront, Kristin Davis and Queen Latifah share a laugh.
GIRL ON THE GO
Margot Robbie keeps it casual for a day out in Sydney, Australia on Friday.
LIVING LEGENDS
Daryl Hannah and Neil Young chat at the Paradox premiere at SXSW in Austin, Texas on Thursday.
SNAKE ATTACK
Niall Horan embraces his inner Britney, posing with a stuffed snake on stage in Manchester, England on Thursday.
FAMILY MATTERS
Christina Schwarzenegger, Maria Shriver and Katherine Schwarzenegger pose with Patrick Schwarzenegger at the premiere of his new film Midnight Sun on Thursday.
FARM BOY
Lance Bass poses in front of a tractor at the opening of FARMHOUSE in Los Angeles on Thursday.
MAN IN UNIFORM
Prince Harry spends Friday morning with Britain's Army Air Corps Pilots in Hampshire, England.
SHORTS WEATHER
Will.i.am. arrives at The Defiant Ones screening in London on Thursday.
TAKE YOUR PIC
Ryan Reynolds arrives at the New York City set of a magazine photo shoot.
IN THE RACE
Penny Lancaster and husband Rod Stewart cheer during the Cheltenham races on Thursday.
WORK IT OUT
Fuller House star John Stamos heads to the gym to work on his fitness in N.Y.C.
CITY GIRL
Newlywed Emily Ratajkowski and husband Sebastian (not pictured) go for a stroll through N.Y.C.
LOOKING FRESH
Constance Wu is spotted out in New York City on Thursday.
PAIRING OFF
Hoda Kotb and longtime partner Joel Schiffman hold hands in New York City.
TOMMY BOY
On Thursday in London, Tommy Hilfiger announces Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton as his brand's new Global Ambassador.
AFTER MIDNIGHT
Midnight Sun stars Bella Thorne and Patrick Schwarzenegger stop by the Young Hollywood studio on Wednesday.
IN A STRANGE LAND
Darren Aronofsky and Ellen Burstyn attend the Wednesday premiere of One Strange Rock in New York City.
ALL ABOUT ACCESSORIES
Black Panther's Letitia Wright and Ciara celebrate at the launch of Pandora's Shine collection in New York City on Wednesday.
TRUST ME
On Wednesday, Donald Sutherland and Brendan Fraser gather at a New York City screening of their show Trust.
FIELD TRIP
Stranger Things actor Gaten Matarazzo and his high school drama class, The Pineland Thespians, catch Broadway's "The Play That Goes Wrong" on Wednesday.
DEAR DIARY
Bob Saget and Judd Apatow attend a Wednesday screening of The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling in Hollywood.
GINA THE SPEAKER
On Wednesday, Gina Rodriguez speaks at the EYEspeak Summit in West Hollywood.
DOWN TO EARTH
Jennifer Garner is spotted at LAX Airport on Wednesday.
TALK THE TALK
The Chi creator Lena Waithe appears on Wednesday's Late Night with Seth Meyers.
LONDON CALLING
These boots were made for strutting, as model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley proved while leaving Loulou's Private Members Club in Mayfair, London.
LOOKING BACK
Usher is spotted for the first time since announcing his split from Grace Miguel, in West Hollywood.
CAUGHT AT SECURITY
A makeup-free Camila Cabello participates in an impromptu photo shoot at LAX Airport.
LOOK OF LOVE
Sarah Paulson and girlfriend Holland Taylor can't get enough of each other at the Literacy Partners Gala on Wednesday.
MEET YOUR MATCH
Brett Haley and Nick Offerman sport matching tees at the Heart Beats Loud premiere during SXSW on Wednesday.
STRANGER PAIR
Stranger Things actors (and IRL couple!) Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton quench their love for all things Dior Addict at the brand's Lacquer Plump event on Wednesday.
MORNING MOOD
Blockers star John Cena makes his voice heard at London's Good Morning Britain show on Thursday.
FAMILY REUNION
Jennifer Garner comes out to The Shubert Theatre to see her former onscreen dad and Alias costar Victor Garber, and Bernadette Peters, in Hello, Dolly!.
J'ADORE DIOR
Bella Hadid lets her love for Dior Addict Lacquer Plump be known at the brand's L.A. Welcome Dinner on Wednesday.
GOOD JEANS
Opting for jeans and a blazer, Amy Adams enjoys a Beverly Hills shopping trip.
BUILD ME UP
During her Tomb Raider press tour, Alicia Vikander stops by BUILD Studios to discuss her starring role in the movie reboot on Wednesday.
GOING GREEN
It's (seemingly) easy being green for Jenny McCarthy who sports a leprechaun outfit ahead of St. Patrick's Day, on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
WALK THIS WAY
A bundled-up Naomi Watts looks happy as she walks through New York City.
OUT AND ABOUT
On Wednesday, Caitriona Balfe waves to fans while shooting Outlander in Glasgow.
LISTENING TO INSTINCT
Alan Cumming visit Build Studio in N.Y.C. To talk about his show Instinct.
THREE GENERATIONS
Sir Paul McCartney arrives at a London screening of My Generation with grandson Arthur Alistair Donald and daughter Mary McCartney on Wednesday.
HELLO, DEMI
And the crowd goes wild! Demi Lovato performs during the Detroit stop in her Tell Me You Love Me tour on Tuesday.
COOL GUYS CLUB
Robert De Niro and Bradley Cooper attend "A Legacy Of Changing Lives" event, presented by the Fulfillment Fund, on Tuesday.
GETTING CLOSE
Lady Bird's Beanie Feldstein and Ben Platt are too-cute on the red carpet as they attend the Hollywood premiere of The Orchard's Flower on Tuesday.
