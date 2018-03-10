Nicole Kidman Is Unrecognizable on the Set of The Goldfinch, Plus Mindy Kaling, Helen Mirren & More

Star Tracks

WHO'S THAT GIRL?

An unrecognizable Nicole Kidman is spotted on the N.Y.C. set of The Goldfinch on Friday.

CUTE JET-SETTERS

Kate Bosworth and husband Michael Polish can't get enough of each other at LAX Airport. 

COLOR BURST

Helen Mirren stylishly attends the L'Oreal Paris Canadian Women of Worth Awards Gala on Thursday.

STRIKE A POSE

Caitlyn Jenner makes her way down the red carpet at the 2018 World Values Network Champions of Jewish Values Awards Gala on Thursday.

MORNING MOOD

New mom Mindy Kaling heads to Good Morning America to promote her new film, A Wrinkle In Time, on Friday.

YES SHE CAN

Lauren Conrad joins Hannah Skvarla to bring attention to Time's Up while celebrating International Women's Day on Thursday.

MOVIE CHAT

A Wrinkle In Time star Storm Reid discusses the film at BUILD Studios on Thursday in N.Y.C.

WORK IT OUT

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga works on her fitness at N.Y.C's Fhitting Room on Thursday.

RED-Y FOR ANYTHING

Krysten Ritter discusses all things Jessica Jones at The Paley Center for Media event on Thursday.

LIFT ME HIGHER

Property Brothers' Jonathan and Drew Scott help each other out as they celebrate the launch of their first custom framing program, Scott Living, on Thursday.

GUITAR HERO

Nick Jonas shows off his Ultimate Tour Bus, which is featured on Booking.com 'Book the U.S.' List, on Thursday. 

SIGNING OFF

Dianna De La Garza autographs her first novel, Falling with Wings, to her daughter, Demi Lovato on Thursday in L.A.

SPEAKING OUT

All eyes are on Patrick Dempsey as the Grey's Anatomy alum talks during Gatepath's 10th Annual Power of Possibilities Recognition Event on Thursday.

DOUBLE THE LOVE

Courtney Love and her look-alike daughter, Frances Bean Cobain, attend the Other People's Children launch and store opening event on Thursday.

PARTY PEOPLE

Common serves as host at The African Getdown party on Thursday in L.A.

LOVE ALL AROUND

Molly Ringwald arrives at 20th Century Fox & Wingman's screening of Love, Simon on Thursday.

STANNING FOR STEIN 

Hilaria Baldwin celebrates International Women's Day by visiting the Gertrude Stein monument in New York City. 

AMERICAN WOMEN 

Heidi Klum, Mel B and Tyra Banks drive around Pasadena while filming America's Got Talent on Friday. 

 

Alexandra Shipp, Pouya Shahbazian, Nick Robinson, Jack Antonoff, Katherine Langford and Greg Berlanti gather at the Thursday premiere of Love, Simon in N.Y.C. 

I'M REAL 

Alexander Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez leave a Los Angeles restaurant after their Thursday dinner. 

FAMILY NIGHT OUT

Lucy DeVito tags along with her parents, Rhea Perlman and Danny DeVito, at the New York premiere opening night of David Rabe's Good for Otto, presented by The New Group.

HAPPY PAIR

Cute couple alert! Ashley Graham and husband Justin Ervin are all smiles as they arrive to the United Nations HQ on Thursday.

GIVE ME MOORE 

Demi Moore is honored by Visionary Women on International Women's Day in Beverly Hills. 

MUSCLE UP 

Girl Rising Chief Creative Officer Martha Adams poses with newly-announced ambassadors Andra Day and David Oyelowo in Los Angeles Thursday. 

MYSTERY MACHING 

Teri Hatcher is spotted hanging out in her Scooby-Doo decorated van in Malibu after denying reports that she is broke and homeless.

BECAUSE I'M HAPPY  

A sunglasses-clad Reese Witherspoon is positively glowing in N.Y.C. 

DREAM GIRL 

Jennifer Hudson rocks a fun purple blazer and strawberry-embroidered dress for a Friday appearance on Lorraine in London. 

IN SYNC

Scott Disick and girlfriend Sofia Richie are spotted out and about in L.A. on Thursday.

PEACE OUT

Sharon Stone is as happy as can be at LAX Airport.

KEEPING IT CASUAL 

Following news that she and Justin Bieber are hitting pause on their relationship, Selena Gomez is spotted out in Hollywood on Thursday. 

NAVY LADY

New mom Mindy Kaling attends an NBC press junket in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

FIRE FIGHTER

This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia is the literal embodiment of the fire emoji as he joins Duracell and the FDNY to remind people to change the batteries in their smoke detectors.

DEAR FUTURE HUSBAND 

Spouses-to-be Daryl Sabara and Meghan Trainor get close at SiriusXM's New York City studios on Thursday. 

FITTING IT IN 

Ashlee Simpson departs a Thursday workout session in Los Angeles. 

FIT & FAB

Jennifer Garner is glowing as she heads to her L.A. gym on Thursday.

LONDON CALLING 

Jennifer Hudson stops for a pic after a Thursday BUILD panel discussion in London. 

STARS AMONG US

Mark Hamill is joined by Star Wars character R2-D2 as the actor receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday.

WORK OR PLEASURE?

Olympic skater Adam Rippon enjoys N.Y.C.'s Rockefeller Center Skating Rink on Tursday. 

TIME TO CELEBRATE

Bryan Greenberg and Jamie Chung attend the launch of "Mickey the True Original" campaign on Wednesday.

BALLIN' COUPLE

Ciara and husband Russell Wilson cozy up to each other at a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Orlando Magic on Wednesday in L.A.

CLEAR VIEW

Josh Duhamel, who currently stars in the film Love, Simon, attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Orlando Magic on Wednesday.

MINI ME

He wants to be just like you! Chance the Rapper mimics Mickey Mouse at the "Mickey the True Original" campaign celebration at Disneyland.

MEDAL HEAD

Happy Wednesday indeed! Mario Lopez strikes a pose with Lindsey Vonn and her Olympic medal on Extra.

THREE'S COMPANY

Maya Rudolph, Fred Armisen and Jason Schwartzman come together to celebrate the launch of "Mickey the True Original" campaign on Wednesday.

GIRLS DAY

Jimmy Fallon transforms into "Sara" as he and guest John Cena star in Ew!'s latest installment on The Tonight Show on Wednesday.

HISTORY LESSON

Timeless star Abigail Spencer explores the New-York Historical Society's Center for Women's History ahead of the PEOPLE Presents NBC’s Timeless Premiere Event: Celebrating Women in History on Wednesday.

BUMP, THERE IT IS!

Pregnant Sister, Sister alum Tia Mowry-Hardict shows off her growing baby bump as husband Cory embraces her belly at the Wednesday premiere of Crackle's The Oath in Culver City, California.

A LOOK BACK

Penélope Cruz takes a look back as she shines bright on the Loving Pablo premiere red carpet in Madrid, Spain.

WOMEN OF THE WORLD

Joining fiancé Prince Harry, Meghan Markle takes part in an International Women's Day event at Millennium Point in Birmingham.

JACK OF ALL TRADES 

Mark Hamill is spotted filming Jimmy Kimmel Live on a construction site in Los Angeles on Wednesday. 

IN BLOOM 

Dianna Agron attends the Wednesday Cleo Wade Heart Talk Launch in N.Y.C

GOING LIVE 

On Wednesday in L.A., Charlize Theron arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live, where she hilariously spoke about how her mom recently supplied with her marijuana.

ENDLESS LOVE 

Lionel Richie is supported by kids Nicole, Sofia and Miles at his Wednesday Hand and Footprint Ceremony in Los Angeles. 

WINTER ROMANCE

Bachelor couple Lauren Burnham and Arie Luyendyk Jr. brave the Wednesday snowfall to go out to dinner in New York City. 

MORNING SUNSHINE

Reese Witherspooon arrives at Good Morning America in N.Y.C. 

WE'VE GOT THE POWER 

Jessica Jones stars Rachael Taylor and Krysten Ritter pose at the season 2 premiere of the Netflix show in New York City on Wednesday. 

DINNER DATE

Avril Lavigne leaves a West Hollywood restaurant with her boyfriend. 

GOING UP

Rosie Perez and Jeffrey Seller at the premiere of NBC's Rise at Legacy Records.

GAME FACE

Priyanka Chopra helps kick off Booking.com's "Book the U.S." List with a game of pool on Wednesday.

LENDING A HAND

On Wednesday, Lionel Ritchie attends his Hand and Footprints ceremony in Hollywood.

BREAK A LEG!

Ellie Kemper proves she's stronger than she looks as she channels her eponymous Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt character on the set of the Netflix show on Wednesday.

RADIO HEAD

Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon is ready for his close-up at a Wednesday appearance to SiriusXM Studios.

LAUGH ATTACK

Rachael Taylor and Krysten Ritter are caught in a candid moment during their chat about Netflix's Jessica Jones on Tuesday.

OUT & ABOUT

Lucy Hale won't let the chilly N.Y.C. weather bring her down! The Life Sentence star strikes a pose as she leaves her hotel on Tuesday.

GOOD DAY

Kate Middleton — wearing a Seraphine Maternity dress — visited one of her key charities, Place2be, to open their new headquarters in London on Wednesday.

AT THE MIC

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie let their voices be heard at WE Day UK on Wednesday.

PANTSUIT NATION

Charlize Theron opts for an all-white ensemble at the world premiere of Gringo on Tuesday.

FOR THE LOVE OF SPORTS

Bella Hadid and David Beckham can't be bothered as the stars pay close attention at the UEFA Champions League Round on Tuesday.

HERE FOR IT

Anya Taylor-Joy strikes a pose at a Special Betches' New York screening of Thoroughbreds on Tuesday.

RUB-A-DUB-DUB

Gringo stars Sharlto Copley, David Oyelowo and Joel Edgerton can't get enough of one another at the film's premiere afterparty on Tuesday. 

LADY IN RED

Hailee Steinfeld pumps up the crowd as she celebrates National Cereal Day with a musical performance at N.Y.C.'s Kellogg's Cafe.

TERRIFIC TRIO

Lucky guy! Justin Theroux is sandwiched between Emma Stone and Michelle Williams as the trio take in the Louis Vuitton show from the front row on Tuesday.

KNOCK YOU OUT

Real Housewives of New York's Ramona Singer jokes around at Betches' New York screening of Thoroughbreds Tuesday night at the Roxy Hotel.

STYLE STARS

Rami Malek and his Bohemian Rhapsody costar, Lucy Boynton, attend the Miu Miu show during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday.

JUST LIKE ME

The resemblance is uncanny! Steve Aoki poses with his wax figure at the launch of the new DJ Experience at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas on Tuesday.

FLYING HIGH

Prince William sits in the cockpit of a Eurofighter Typhoon jet during a visit to RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire on Wednesday.

A ROYAL VISIT

Prince Harry visited the Silverstone University Technical College to meet students and alumni, who are now working successfully in the motorsport industry.

LOOKING GOOD

Madonna supplies a little spritz to a customer at the MDNA SKIN Counter at Barneys New York in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.

IT'S A CINCH

Dressed in a black corset black dress, Lupita Nyong'o sports a cinched waist at the world premiere of Gringo on Tuesday.

James Van Der Beek and daughter Annabel have themselves a sweet father-daughter day on Tuesday.

IT'S A GOOD LIFE

Lucy Hale stops by The Tonight Show to discuss her new show, Life Sentence, on Tuesday.

CANDID CAMERA

Rose McGowan documents her trip to Piazza di Spagna in Italy on Tuesday.

SMILEY FACE

Tom Hardy takes the stage at the Regional Prince's Trust and TK Maxx & Homesense Awards.

SPOTTED!

Rachel Brosnahan opts for a polka-dot dress as she heads to the Miu Miu show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday.

IN OPRAH WE TRUST

Bow down! Oprah Winfrey serves as the guest of honor at the 2018 MoMA David Rockefeller Award Luncheon, which celebrates the actress, on Tuesday.

FASHION DARLINGS

Zoe Kazan and Paul Dano are one fashionable pair at the Miu Miu show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday.

WORK IT OUT

Olivia Wilde gears up for her morning workout in L.A.

WHAT A WEEK

Paris Fashion Week is as star-studded as you think! Édgar Ramírez and Noomi Rapace come together at the Louis Vuitton show on Tuesday.

TIME TO CELEBRATE

She's here! Lara Croft herself — Alicia Vikander — poses for pics before heading inside for the London premiere of Tomb Raider.

FULL SUPPORT

Also at the Tomb Raider premiere: Michael Fassbender, who attends the London event to support his new wife, Alicia Vikander.

WELCOME HOME

Meghan Trainor shares her affinity for Home Alone with a tee, while visiting N.Y.C.'s Music Choice on Tuesday.

IT'S A GOOD LIFE

Following the success of Pretty Little Liars, the alum returns to BUILD Studios to discuss her new show, Life Sentence, on Tuesday.

HELLO THERE

Kate Middleton, who is expecting her third child, stops by Pegasus Primary School in Oxford, on Tuesday.

STOMPING GROUNDS

Elle Fanning takes the lead, with Kaia Gerber following suit, at Tuesday's Miu Miu show during Paris Fashion Week.

PICTURE-PERFECT PAIR

Stranger Things actor David Harbour and Alison Sudol stick together at the Miu Miu show.

