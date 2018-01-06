Star Tracks
Milo Ventimiglia Keeps the Peace, Plus Kaley Cuoco, Octavia Spencer & More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
TV TALK
Aubrey Plaza discusses her new TV show, Legion, during Friday's TCA Press Tour.
PEACE OUT
This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia keeps the peace while attending the 18th annual AFI Awards on Friday.
ACTING OUT
Meanwhile, actresses Octavia Spencer and Chrissy Metz meet up inside the event.
THE LOOK OF LOVE
The Big Sick's Kumail Nanjiani and his real-life wife Emily V. Gordon have a date night at the AFI Awards.
NAILED IT
Kaley Cuoco is seen leaving a nail salon in L.A. on Thursday.
ALL EYES ON BROOKLYNN
Brooklynn Prince, who stars in The Florida Project, is as cute as can be at the AFI Awards luncheon on Friday.
STARRY NIGHT
Say cheese! James Franco and Emilia Clarke come together at W Magazine's celebration of its "Best Performances" portfolio on Thursday.
FULL OF WONDER
Also at W Magazine's party: Wonder Woman herself, Gal Gadot.
RISING STAR
Elizabeth Olsen and rising star Brooklynn Prince embrace at W Magazine's fête, which honored its "Best Performances" issue.
PRETTY WOMAN
Jamie Chung attends the FOX Winter All-Star Party.
ALL TIED UP
On Thursday, Garrett Hedlund suits up for his visit to the Young Hollywood Studio.
MODEL BEHAVIOR
Ireland Baldwin strikes a pose while celebrating W Magazine's "Best Performances" issue.
IT'S ABOUT TIME
Greta Gerwig, whose directorial debut Lady Bird has been garnering critical acclaim, speaks with the film's star Saoirse Ronan, onstage during a TimesTalks event on Thursday.
IT TAKES TWO
A sunglasses-clad Corey Feldman attends a screening of A Tale of Two Coreys — a film based on his and late friend Corey Haim's lives in Hollywood — on Thursday.
FASHION'S FINEST
Jesse Metcalfe and longtime love Cara Santana prove they're smizing pros at W Magazine's celebration of its "Best Performances" portfolio.
WET AND WILD
Willow Smith hits the beach with brother Jaden (not pictured) and friends while enjoying a post-New Year's vacation in Hawaii on Thursday.
SHINING STAR
Tracee Ellis Ross shines bright in a sparkly silver suit while attending W Magazine's celebration of its "Best Performances" issue on Thursday in L.A.
TWO OF A KIND
Scott Disick and girlfriend Sofia Richie enjoy a low-key date night on Thursday in Calabasas, California.
SITTING PRETTY
Mila Kunis and Seth Green get serious while speaking onstage at the Family Guy panel on Thursday as part of the TCA Winter Press Tour in L.A.
LIFE'S A BEACH
Michelle Rodriguez is all smiles as she goes for a dip while on vacation in Tulum, Mexico on Thursday.
ARM IN ARM
Newlyweds Chrishell Stause and Justin Hartley enjoy a night out on the town at W Magazine's Best Performances celebration on Thursday.
LOST IN TRANSLATION
Dwayne Johnson and Karen Gillan crack each other up while attending the Chinese press conference and premiere of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle on Thursday in Beijing.
ON THE LINE
Golden Globe nominee Jude Law makes a style statement in a striped blazer while out and about in L.A. on Thursday.
WORK IT OUT
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez only have eyes for each other as they head to the gym on Thursday in L.A.
GOOD DAY
Britney Spears sports a bright yellow two-piece during her tropical getawatin Hawaii.
BREAKFAST CLUB
Jennifer Garner keeps things casual during a breakfast date with a friend on Thursday.
COFFEE BREAK
Pete Wentz, who is expecting his third child with girlfriend Meagan Camper, goes on a coffee run in Studio City, California.
SO CHILL
Rita Ora layers up as she lands in chilly London on Thursday.
THEY SEE ME ROLLING
Golden Globes host Seth Meyers rolls out the red carpet ahead of this Sunday's awards ceremony in Beverly Hills.
DREAM COME TRUE
Alyssa Milano and Ady Barkan attend the Los Angeles Supports a Dream Act Now! protest on Wednesday.
PRETTY IN PLAID
Jennifer Hudson shows off her chic-yet-casual style during an appearance on London's This Morning TV show on Thursday.
FOOD FOR THOUGHT
Colin Farrell and his girlfriend head to grab something to eat together in L.A.
BUT FIRST, A SELFIE
Armie Hammer poses for pics with fans before attending the 18th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Gala.
GROWN WOMAN
Grown-ish star Yara Shahidi struts around N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
FOR THE LOVE OF FITNESS
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley starts the new year off with a Tuesday pilates session.
WORK IT OUT
Jennifer Garner grabs coffee to-go before taking on her morning workout.
HELLO HANDSOME
Michael B. Jordan wears all-black to the New York Film Critics Awards on Wednesday.
RUN AWAY WITH ME
Meghan Trainor and fiancé Daryl Sabara run across the street while shopping in West Hollywood on Wednesday.
CHI-TOWN
Writer/producer Lena Waithe and star Lonnie Chavis celebrate at the Wednesday premiere of The Chi in L.A.
FAMILY GAMES
On Wednesday, Eddie Cibrian and wife LeAnn Rimes bring son Jake, 10, to the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder game in L.A.
FIERCE & FIT
Kate Mara heads to her Los Angeles gym.
OUR TIME
Jessica Chastain reps the Time's Up anti-harrassment movement while out in L.A. on Wednesday.
BACK TO BLACK
On Wednesday, Jack Black keeps his gaze on the camera during a screening of The Polka Dot King during the 29th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival.
LIFE'S A BEACH
While parts of the U.S. are experiencing an arctic chill, model Izabel Goulart soaks up the sun during her vacation in Brazil.
LADY OF THE HOUR
Lady Bird director and star Greta Gerwig and Saoirse Ronan, respectively, attend the New York Film Critics Circle Awards on Wednesday.
LOOKING GOOD
The ever-dapper Common suits up for the L.A. premiere of Showtime's The Chi on Wednesday.
L.A. STATE OF MIND
Khloé Kardashian, who is pregnant with her first child, sports an all-black ensemble at LAX Airport.
THIS IS HAPPY
This Is Us actress Mandy Moore is spotted filming a scene at a car dealership in L.A.
PUT A SPELL ON YOU
Hat's off! Millie Bobby Brown gets animated at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Univeral Orlando Resort.
MOVIE MOMENT
Get Out's director Jordan Peele and star Daniel Kaluuya arrive at Variety's Creative Impact Awards during the Palm Springs International Film Festival.
BUNDLE UP
On Wednesday, Olivia Wilde and longtime love Jason Sudeikis brave the freezing temps in New York City.
HAPPY TO BE HERE
Jessica Chastain shines bright while attending the Palm Springs International Film Festival.
AND SCENE!
Priyanka Chopra warms up with a cup of tea while filming Quantico in N.Y.C.
LADY IN RED
Yara Shahidi heads to Good Morning America to promote her new TV series, Grown-ish.
MAD ABOUT YOU
On Tuesday, Mad Men alumna Jessica Paré arrives at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala.
LOVE YOUR SELFIE
Jessica Chastain meets with fans at the 29th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala on Tuesday.
FINDING PARADISE
Former E! News staffer Catt Sadler soaks up the sun during a picture-perfect vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
KEEP IT BRIGHT
Wonder Woman herself, Gal Gadot, takes the stage at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards on Tuesday.
SUIT YOURSELF
Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke slips on a blazer before catching a flight out of LAX Airport.
ON HOLIDAY
Alessandra Ambrosio hits the beach during her Brazilian getaway on Tuesday.
OH, BABY
Aaron Paul and wife Lauren, who are expecting their first child together, take a stroll through West Hollywood on Tuesday.
A KISS TO REMEMBER
Gerard Butler and his girlfriend get affectionate during a lunch date in Tulum, Mexico.
WHAT A VIEW
Ben Stiller brings along son Quinlin to take in a basketball game between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday.
BOW DOWN
Also sitting courtside at the New York Knicks game: Ansel Elgort, who shows his admiration for the team on Tuesday.
BEACHIN' IT
Wearing a blue two-piece, model Taylor Hill takes a moment to unwind at the beach in Hawaii.
FIND YOUR VOICE
Will.i.am, Jennifer Hudson, Sir Tom Jones and Olly Murs come together for The Voice UK launch photocall in London on Wednesday.
HUGS ALL AROUND
Sam Rockwell and Gary Oldman have nothing but love for each other at the Palm Springs International Film Festival.
FEELING GREEN
Salma Hayek puts her chic style on full display while attending the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala.
DOUBLE WINS
Lady Bird costars Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet reunited and posed with their awards at the 29th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday.
LIKE MOTHER, LIKE DAUGHTER
Padma Lakshmi and daughter Krishna are mirror images of each other at their night out at the New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs game on Tuesday.
RIDE ON
Liev Schreiber enjoys a bike ride through New York City on a chilly Tuesday.
WALK IT OUT
Savannah Guthrie and her newly minted Today co-anchor Hoda Kotb walk out of the N.Y.C. studio on Tuesday.
FUR SURE
Emily Ratajkowski struts her stuff during a chilly Tuesday out in New York City.
GOOD DAY
Back in black! Danica Patrick stops by Good Morning America on Tuesday.
TOP OF THE WORLD
The Greatest Showman star Hugh Jackman poses for a pic atop Sydney's Harbour Bridge.
MAKING A SPLASH
Richard Gere goes for a dip in the ocean during his Mexican getaway on New Year's Day.
SHOP GIRL
Rooney Mara goes shopping in West Hollywood.
'ANGEL' AMONG US
Stella Maxwell wears her "Angel" bomber jacket while arriving at LAX Airport on Tuesday.
STRONG VIBES
Chris Hemsworth enjoys a morning surfing sesh in Byron Bay.
BUMP IT UP
Candice Swanepoel puts her growing baby bump on full display during a stroll through Bahia, Brazil.
KEEP IT ABS-OLUTE
The Bachelor's Matty J and Laura Byrne show off their svelte physiques on Bondi Beach in Sydney.
SWEET SMOOCH
Ali Larter and husband Hayes MacArthur share a kiss during a romantic walk in Cabo San Lucas in Mexico.
FLOWER POWER
On Monday, the 2018 Grand Marshal Gary Sinise participates in the Tournament of Roses parade.
TAKING CARE OF BUSINESS
Keanu Reeves picks up his order from L.A.'s Greenblatt's Deli on New Year's Day.
PUPPY LOVE
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards totes her fur baby while out and about in Aspen, Colorado.
COMING TOGETHER
Nina Dobrev and her friend bundle up during their visit to Aspen, Colorado.
BEACH BODY
Mark Wahlberg warms up the new year, hitting the beach in Barbados with his family on Monday.
A NEW START
Pals Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper team up on Sunday night to celebrate New Year's Eve in New York City's Times Square live on CNN.
GOING GRAY
A casual Elle Fanning grabs a ride home following a New Year's Eve party at Chateau Marmont in L.A.
POOL SHARK
Hailey Baldwin dons a pink bikini to lounge poolside in Miami on Monday.
IT'S A DATE
Still in Aspen, Colorado, Scott Disick and girlfriend Sofia Richie head to a New Year's Eve bash with friends on Sunday night.
BUDDY UP
John Mayer and Dave Chappelle wrap up their two-man show, Controlled Danger, on New Year's Eve at The Forum in Inglewood, California.
DROPPING THE BALL
Maria Menounos gets ready for her New Year's Eve hosting duties in Times Square.
WISH YOU WERE HERE
Alessandra Ambrosio enjoys the waves in Brazil.
BUNDLED UP
Diana Ross stayed warm as she touched down in cold New York City.
