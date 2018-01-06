Star Tracks

Milo Ventimiglia Keeps the Peace, Plus Kaley Cuoco, Octavia Spencer & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By @gracegavilanes

Posted on

More

1 of 129

Frederick M. Brown/Getty

TV TALK

Aubrey Plaza discusses her new TV show, Legion, during Friday's TCA Press Tour.

2 of 129

Steve Granitz/WireImage

PEACE OUT

This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia keeps the peace while attending the 18th annual AFI Awards on Friday.

3 of 129

Kevin Winter/Getty

ACTING OUT

Meanwhile, actresses Octavia Spencer and Chrissy Metz meet up inside the event.

4 of 129

Kevin Winter/Getty

THE LOOK OF LOVE

The Big Sick's Kumail Nanjiani and his real-life wife Emily V. Gordon have a date night at the AFI Awards.

5 of 129

The Image Direct

NAILED IT

Kaley Cuoco is seen leaving a nail salon in L.A. on Thursday.

6 of 129

Michael Buckner/Shutterstock

ALL EYES ON BROOKLYNN

Brooklynn Prince, who stars in The Florida Project, is as cute as can be at the AFI Awards luncheon on Friday.

7 of 129

Donato Sardella/Getty

STARRY NIGHT

Say cheese! James Franco and Emilia Clarke come together at W Magazine's celebration of its "Best Performances" portfolio on Thursday.

8 of 129

Donato Sardella/Getty

FULL OF WONDER

Also at W Magazine's party: Wonder Woman herself, Gal Gadot.

9 of 129

Donato Sardella/Getty

RISING STAR

Elizabeth Olsen and rising star Brooklynn Prince embrace at W Magazine's fête, which honored its "Best Performances" issue.

10 of 129

Jen Lowery/Splash News Online

PRETTY WOMAN

Jamie Chung attends the FOX Winter All-Star Party. 

11 of 129

Mary Clavering/Getty

ALL TIED UP

On Thursday, Garrett Hedlund suits up for his visit to the Young Hollywood Studio. 

12 of 129

Owen Kolasinski/BFA/Shutterstock

MODEL BEHAVIOR

Ireland Baldwin strikes a pose while celebrating W Magazine's "Best Performances" issue.

13 of 129

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

IT'S ABOUT TIME

Greta Gerwig, whose directorial debut Lady Bird has been garnering critical acclaim, speaks with the film's star Saoirse Ronan, onstage during a TimesTalks event on Thursday.

14 of 129

David Livingston/Getty

IT TAKES TWO

A sunglasses-clad Corey Feldman attends a screening of A Tale of Two Coreys — a film based on his and late friend Corey Haim's lives in Hollywood — on Thursday.

15 of 129

Donato Sardella/Getty

FASHION'S FINEST

Jesse Metcalfe and longtime love Cara Santana prove they're smizing pros at W Magazine's celebration of its "Best Performances" portfolio.

16 of 129

MEGA

WET AND WILD

Willow Smith hits the beach with brother Jaden (not pictured) and friends while enjoying a post-New Year's vacation in Hawaii on Thursday.

17 of 129

Donato Sardella/Getty

SHINING STAR

Tracee Ellis Ross shines bright in a sparkly silver suit while attending W Magazine's celebration of its "Best Performances" issue on Thursday in L.A. 

18 of 129

BackGrid

TWO OF A KIND

Scott Disick and girlfriend Sofia Richie enjoy a low-key date night on Thursday in Calabasas, California. 

19 of 129

David Buchan/Variety/Shutterstock

SITTING PRETTY

Mila Kunis and Seth Green get serious while speaking onstage at the Family Guy panel on Thursday as part of the TCA Winter Press Tour in L.A. 

20 of 129

BackGrid

LIFE'S A BEACH

Michelle Rodriguez is all smiles as she goes for a dip while on vacation in Tulum, Mexico on Thursday. 

21 of 129

Donato Sardella/Getty

ARM IN ARM

Newlyweds Chrishell Stause and Justin Hartley enjoy a night out on the town at W Magazine's Best Performances celebration on Thursday. 

22 of 129

Getty

LOST IN TRANSLATION

Dwayne Johnson and Karen Gillan crack each other up while attending the Chinese press conference and premiere of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle on Thursday in Beijing. 

23 of 129

BackGrid

ON THE LINE

Golden Globe nominee Jude Law makes a style statement in a striped blazer while out and about in L.A. on Thursday. 

24 of 129

Splash News Online

WORK IT OUT

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez only have eyes for each other as they head to the gym on Thursday in L.A. 

25 of 129

MEGA

GOOD DAY

Britney Spears sports a bright yellow two-piece during her tropical getawatin Hawaii.

26 of 129

Splash News Online

BREAKFAST CLUB

Jennifer Garner keeps things casual during a breakfast date with a friend on Thursday.

27 of 129

BackGrid

COFFEE BREAK

Pete Wentz, who is expecting his third child with girlfriend Meagan Camper, goes on a coffee run in Studio City, California.

28 of 129

BackGrid

SO CHILL

Rita Ora layers up as she lands in chilly London on Thursday.

29 of 129

Christopher Polk/Getty

THEY SEE ME ROLLING

Golden Globes host Seth Meyers rolls out the red carpet ahead of this Sunday's awards ceremony in Beverly Hills.

30 of 129

Gabriel Olsen/Getty

DREAM COME TRUE

Alyssa Milano and Ady Barkan attend the Los Angeles Supports a Dream Act Now! protest on Wednesday.

31 of 129

Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

PRETTY IN PLAID

Jennifer Hudson shows off her chic-yet-casual style during an appearance on London's This Morning TV show on Thursday.

32 of 129

BackGrid

FOOD FOR THOUGHT

Colin Farrell and his girlfriend head to grab something to eat together in L.A.

33 of 129

Jay L. Clendenin/Polaris

BUT FIRST, A SELFIE

Armie Hammer poses for pics with fans before attending the 18th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Gala.

34 of 129

Getty

GROWN WOMAN 

Grown-ish star Yara Shahidi struts around N.Y.C. on Wednesday. 

35 of 129

MEGA

FOR THE LOVE OF FITNESS

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley starts the new year off with a Tuesday pilates session.

36 of 129

Splash News Online

WORK IT OUT

Jennifer Garner grabs coffee to-go before taking on her morning workout.

37 of 129

Nicholas Hunt/Getty

HELLO HANDSOME

Michael B. Jordan wears all-black to the New York Film Critics Awards on Wednesday. 

38 of 129

BackGrid

RUN AWAY WITH ME

Meghan Trainor and fiancé Daryl Sabara run across the street while shopping in West Hollywood on Wednesday. 

39 of 129

Alberto E. Rodriguez/FilmMagic

CHI-TOWN 

Writer/producer Lena Waithe and star Lonnie Chavis celebrate at the Wednesday premiere of The Chi in L.A. 

40 of 129

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

FAMILY GAMES

On Wednesday, Eddie Cibrian and wife LeAnn Rimes bring son Jake, 10, to the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder game in L.A. 

41 of 129

Splash News Online

FIERCE & FIT 

Kate Mara heads to her Los Angeles gym.  

42 of 129

MEGA

OUR TIME 

Jessica Chastain reps the Time's Up anti-harrassment movement while out in L.A. on Wednesday. 

43 of 129

Vivien Killilea/Getty

BACK TO BLACK

On Wednesday, Jack Black keeps his gaze on the camera during a screening of The Polka Dot King during the 29th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival.

44 of 129

Leo Marinho/Splash News Online

LIFE'S A BEACH

While parts of the U.S. are experiencing an arctic chill, model Izabel Goulart soaks up the sun during her vacation in Brazil.

45 of 129

Kristina Bumphrey/Starpix/Shutterstock

LADY OF THE HOUR

Lady Bird director and star Greta Gerwig and Saoirse Ronan, respectively, attend the New York Film Critics Circle Awards on Wednesday.

46 of 129

Tibrina Hobson/Getty

LOOKING GOOD

The ever-dapper Common suits up for the L.A. premiere of Showtime's The Chi on Wednesday.

47 of 129

GC Images

L.A. STATE OF MIND

Khloé Kardashian, who is pregnant with her first child, sports an all-black ensemble at LAX Airport.

48 of 129

WENN

THIS IS HAPPY

This Is Us actress Mandy Moore is spotted filming a scene at a car dealership in L.A.

49 of 129

Universal Orlando Resort

PUT A SPELL ON YOU

Hat's off! Millie Bobby Brown gets animated at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Univeral Orlando Resort.

50 of 129

Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock

MOVIE MOMENT

Get Out's director Jordan Peele and star Daniel Kaluuya arrive at Variety's Creative Impact Awards during the Palm Springs International Film Festival.

51 of 129

MEGA

BUNDLE UP

On Wednesday, Olivia Wilde and longtime love Jason Sudeikis brave the freezing temps in New York City.

52 of 129

Vince Flores/StarTraks

HAPPY TO BE HERE

Jessica Chastain shines bright while attending the Palm Springs International Film Festival.

53 of 129

The Image Direct

AND SCENE!

Priyanka Chopra warms up with a cup of tea while filming Quantico in N.Y.C.

54 of 129

ROGER WONG/INSTARimages.com

LADY IN RED

Yara Shahidi heads to Good Morning America to promote her new TV series, Grown-ish.

55 of 129

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

MAD ABOUT YOU

On Tuesday, Mad Men alumna Jessica Paré arrives at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala.

56 of 129

Matt Winkelmeyer/Gett

LOVE YOUR SELFIE

Jessica Chastain meets with fans at the 29th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala on Tuesday.

57 of 129

Courtesy

FINDING PARADISE

Former E! News staffer Catt Sadler soaks up the sun during a picture-perfect vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

58 of 129

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

KEEP IT BRIGHT

Wonder Woman herself, Gal Gadot, takes the stage at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards on Tuesday.

59 of 129

WENN

SUIT YOURSELF

Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke slips on a blazer before catching a flight out of LAX Airport.

60 of 129

Splash News Online

ON HOLIDAY

Alessandra Ambrosio hits the beach during her Brazilian getaway on Tuesday.

61 of 129

The Image Direct

OH, BABY

Aaron Paul and wife Lauren, who are expecting their first child together, take a stroll through West Hollywood on Tuesday.

62 of 129

BackGrid

A KISS TO REMEMBER

Gerard Butler and his girlfriend get affectionate during a lunch date in Tulum, Mexico.

63 of 129

James Devaney/Getty

WHAT A VIEW

Ben Stiller brings along son Quinlin to take in a basketball game between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday.

64 of 129

ames Devaney/Getty

BOW DOWN

Also sitting courtside at the New York Knicks game: Ansel Elgort, who shows his admiration for the team on Tuesday.

65 of 129

BackGrid

BEACHIN' IT

Wearing a blue two-piece, model Taylor Hill takes a moment to unwind at the beach in Hawaii.

66 of 129

Karwai Tang/WireImage

FIND YOUR VOICE

Will.i.am, Jennifer Hudson, Sir Tom Jones and Olly Murs come together for The Voice UK launch photocall in London on Wednesday.

67 of 129

Frazer Harrison/Getty

HUGS ALL AROUND

Sam Rockwell and Gary Oldman have nothing but love for each other at the Palm Springs International Film Festival.

68 of 129

Rich Fury/Getty

FEELING GREEN

Salma Hayek puts her chic style on full display while attending the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala.

69 of 129

Vivien Killilea/Getty

DOUBLE WINS

Lady Bird costars Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet reunited and posed with their awards at the 29th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday.

70 of 129

James Devaney/Getty

LIKE MOTHER, LIKE DAUGHTER

Padma Lakshmi and daughter Krishna are mirror images of each other at their night out at the New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs game on Tuesday.

71 of 129

Splash News Online

RIDE ON

Liev Schreiber enjoys a bike ride through New York City on a chilly Tuesday.

72 of 129

ROGER WONG/INSTARimages.com

WALK IT OUT

Savannah Guthrie and her newly minted Today co-anchor Hoda Kotb walk out of the N.Y.C. studio on Tuesday.

73 of 129

The Image Direct

FUR SURE

Emily Ratajkowski struts her stuff during a chilly Tuesday out in New York City.

74 of 129

ROGER WONG/INSTARimages.com

GOOD DAY

Back in black! Danica Patrick stops by Good Morning America on Tuesday.

75 of 129

BackGrid

TOP OF THE WORLD

The Greatest Showman star Hugh Jackman poses for a pic atop Sydney's Harbour Bridge.

76 of 129

Splash News Online

MAKING A SPLASH

Richard Gere goes for a dip in the ocean during his Mexican getaway on New Year's Day.

77 of 129

Splash News Online

SHOP GIRL

Rooney Mara goes shopping in West Hollywood.

78 of 129

WENN

'ANGEL' AMONG US

Stella Maxwell wears her "Angel" bomber jacket while arriving at LAX Airport on Tuesday.

79 of 129

Splash News Online

STRONG VIBES

Chris Hemsworth enjoys a morning surfing sesh in Byron Bay. 

80 of 129

BackGrid

BUMP IT UP

Candice Swanepoel puts her growing baby bump on full display during a stroll through Bahia, Brazil.

81 of 129

MEGA

KEEP IT ABS-OLUTE 

The Bachelor's Matty J and Laura Byrne show off their svelte physiques on Bondi Beach in Sydney.

82 of 129

BackGrid

SWEET SMOOCH

Ali Larter and husband Hayes MacArthur share a kiss during a romantic walk in Cabo San Lucas in Mexico.

83 of 129

Jerod Harris/Getty

FLOWER POWER

On Monday, the 2018 Grand Marshal Gary Sinise participates in the Tournament of Roses parade.

84 of 129

Splash News Online

TAKING CARE OF BUSINESS

Keanu Reeves picks up his order from L.A.'s Greenblatt's Deli on New Year's Day.

85 of 129

The Image Direct

PUPPY LOVE

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards totes her fur baby while out and about in Aspen, Colorado.

86 of 129

BackGrid

COMING TOGETHER

Nina Dobrev and her friend bundle up during their visit to Aspen, Colorado.

87 of 129

Splash

BEACH BODY

Mark Wahlberg warms up the new year, hitting the beach in Barbados with his family on Monday.

88 of 129

 

A NEW START

Pals Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper team up on Sunday night to celebrate New Year's Eve in New York City's Times Square live on CNN.

89 of 129

MHD/PacificCoastNews

GOING GRAY

A casual Elle Fanning grabs a ride home following a New Year's Eve party at Chateau Marmont in L.A.

90 of 129

Pichichipixx.com/Splash

POOL SHARK

Hailey Baldwin dons a pink bikini to lounge poolside in Miami on Monday.

91 of 129

EVGA / BACKGRID

IT'S A DATE

Still in Aspen, Colorado, Scott Disick and girlfriend Sofia Richie head to a New Year's Eve bash with friends on Sunday night.

92 of 129

Lester Cohen/WireImage

BUDDY UP

John Mayer and Dave Chappelle wrap up their two-man show, Controlled Danger, on New Year's Eve at The Forum in Inglewood, California.

93 of 129

Janet Mayer/startraksphoto.com

DROPPING THE BALL

Maria Menounos gets ready for her New Year's Eve hosting duties in Times Square.

94 of 129

Leo Marinho/Splash News

WISH YOU WERE HERE

Alessandra Ambrosio enjoys the waves in Brazil.

95 of 129

Ron Asadorian/Splash News

BUNDLED UP

Diana Ross stayed warm as she touched down in cold New York City.

96 of 129