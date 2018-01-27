Star Tracks

A Makeup-Free Katie Holmes Bundles Up in N.Y.C., Plus Lorde, Bryce Dallas Howard & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By @gracegavilanes and @julesemm

Posted on

More

1 of 106

Felipe Ramales / Splash News

CHILL OUT

Katie Holmes is all bundled-up while making her way through N.Y.C.

2 of 106

Noam Galai/Getty Images

SHINE BRIGHT LIKE A DIAMOND

Lorde poses with a plaque commemorating her single, "Royals," becoming RIAA Diamond certified, on Friday.

3 of 106

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

CITY GAL

Bryce Dallas Howard attends the goop Health Summit on Saturday in N.Y.C.

4 of 106

Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

ALL EYES ON JAMIE

Jamie Foxx attends his in-store shopping event at Prive Revaux on Friday.

5 of 106

Sean Zanni/Getty Images

TREAT YOURSELF

On Saturday, Hailey Baldwin and Rita Ora celebrate ahead of the Grammys with the new Classic Chicken Sandwich, currently available on McDonald's $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu.

6 of 106

Splash News Online

HELLO GORGEOUS

Rita Ora brightens up the cold New York day by rocking an all-orange outfit while out and about on Friday. 

7 of 106

Jason Kempin/Getty

ROCK THE MIC

Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan is all smiles while stopping by the SiriusXM Studios in New York City on Friday. 

8 of 106

Robin Marchant/Getty

MUSIC MAN

Sam Smith leaves his mark on a guitar while hanging out backstage during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards MusiCares Person of the Year event on Friday in New York. 

9 of 106

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

A ROYAL VISIT

Princess Charlene of Monaco snuggles up to Princess Gabriella as the pair attend the ceremony of Sainte-Devote on Friday.

10 of 106

Timothy Hiatt/Getty

FEELING 100

On Friday, the Chicago P.D. family — Jason Beghe, Amy Morton, LaRoyce Hawkins, Jon Seda, Tracy Spiridakos, Marina Squeciati, Patrick John Flueger and Jesse Lee Soffer — come together to celebrate their show's 100th episode.

11 of 106

Splash News Online

RIDE ON

Wearing a puffer jacket, Ben Affleck heads to his car in L.A.

12 of 106

Kevin Mazur/Getty

CUTE COUPLE ALERT

Alicia Keys and husband Swizz Beatz share a sweet moment while attending the Producers and Engineers Wing 11th Annual Grammy week event at N.Y.C.'s Rainbow Room.

13 of 106

Donato Sardella/Getty

BACK IN BLACK

Alessandra Ambrosio is stunning while attending the Learning Lab Ventures Gala in Partnership with NET-A-PORTER on Thursday.

14 of 106

Sean Zanni/Getty

PARTY PEOPLE

Jason Weinberg, Diane Kruger, Jason Wu and publisher Jason Binn attend DuJour's party celebrating its cover star, Kruger.

15 of 106

Bennett Raglin/Getty

FEEL THE MUSIC

Danielle Brooks attends Essence's 9th Annual Black Women in Music event on Thursday.

16 of 106

David Livingston/Getty

FAMILY MATTERS

Andy Garcia and daughter Dominik head to the premiere of Desolation in Beverly Hills on Thursday.

17 of 106

Donato Sardella/Getty

PUT YOUR HANDS UP

On Thursday, Jamie Foxx attends the Learning Lab Ventures Gala in partnership with NET-A-PORTER in Beverly Hills.

18 of 106

Jared Siskin/Getty

GET YOUR PARTY ON

Ben Platt attends Warner Music Group's Pre-Grammy Party on Thursday.

19 of 106

GC Images

NEW YORK STATE OF MIND

Bella Hadid is spotted in New York City's Tribeca neighborhood on Thursday.

20 of 106

Courtesy The Grove LA

BOOK CLUB

On Thursday, James Corden, who voices Peter Rabbit in an upcoming movie, reads to students at a New York City school and announces Blue Jacket Day, a Feb. 3 event to encourage children's literacy.

21 of 106

Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan/Getty

TERRIFIC TRIO

Marine Vacth, Jake Gyllenhaal and François Ozon come together at an afterparty at Omar's following the premiere of Double Lover on Thursday.

22 of 106

Splash News Online

HAND TO HOLD

Eva Longoria and husband José Bastón, who are expecting their first child together, grab lunch in Beverly Hills.

23 of 106

Alessio Botticelli/GC Images

VINTAGE VIXEN

Vanessa Hudgens travels back in time with a vintage-inspired look while out and about in New York City on Thursday. 

24 of 106

Lloyd Bishop/NBC

OPEN WIDE!

Seth Meyers takes a huge bite of a rainbow cake slice during a segment with baker Amirah Kassem during Thursday's taping of Late Night with Seth Meyers

25 of 106

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

BLUE JEAN BABY 

Reese Witherspoon keeps it casual while running errands in Hollywood on Thursday.

26 of 106

Donald Bowers/Getty

BABY ON BOARD

Tia Mowry cradles her growing baby bump as she and author Deb Perelman attend Life Hack Academy Live, presented by Ford EcoSport, on Thursday in N.Y.C. 

27 of 106

Kris Connor/Getty

SIGNED, SEALED, DELIVERED

Miley Cyrus is all smiles while signing autographs at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards MusiCares Person of The Year event in N.Y.C. on Thursday. 

28 of 106

Araya Diaz/WireImage

TALK ABOUT IT 

Writer and actress Lena Waithe takes the stage to discuss her new show, The Chi, at a Film Independent at LACMA screening event in L.A. on Thursday. 

29 of 106

BackGrid

BUMP IT UP!

Mom-to-be Kirsten Dunst shows off her growing baby bump while out to lunch with a friend on Thursday in L.A. 

30 of 106

Kris Connor/Getty

SCHOOL OF ROCK

Keith Urban takes a break from signing autographs to pose for photographers at the Annual Grammy Awards MusiCares event on Thursday. 

31 of 106

Bryan Bedder/Getty

JET SETTER

Katie Holmes strikes a pose as she attends a Grammy event, sponsored by Delta Air Lines, on Thursday in New York City. 

32 of 106

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

HIT THE RUNWAY

Model Kaia Gerber bundles up as she arrives at LAX Aiport on Thursday for a flight. 

33 of 106

Bill Davila/StarTraks

KISSES FOR THE MISSUS

Mila Kunis gets treated to her very own celebration at Harvard University in honor of her newly-minted title: 2018's Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year.

34 of 106

gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

CHIC BAG LADY

Chloe Grace Moretz makes a stylish entrance using her carry-on from Away and her Louis Vuitton to carve a path through the crowd at the Salt Lake City airport.

35 of 106

Diane Bondareff/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

CLEAN SWEEP

Bethenny Frankel and Nick Cannon come together to kick off the debut of Febreze's Super Bowl ad at a New York event.

36 of 106

Splash News Online

DIAMONDS ARE FOREVER

Wearing a red sweater featuring a diamond, Priyanka Chopra is spotted out and about in New York City.

37 of 106

MEGA

SHINING BRIGHT

The dreary winter weather can't keep Elle MacPherson from sporting fun prints, like she did on Thursday while arriving to the 21st Annual Raising Star Awards. 

38 of 106

Bruel-Bild/DDP/INSTARimages.com

COMING TOGETHER

Game of Thrones star Lena Headey attends the discussion with Secretary of State for Integration about the course of the International Rescue Committee with refugee women at the offices of Care.com.

39 of 106

Mike Marsland/WireImage

LOOKING BACK

Karlie Kloss takes a look back at Carolina Herrera's launch event for the fragrance "Good Girl" on Thursday in London.

40 of 106

Mat Hayward/Getty

ALL THE LOVE

Joel McHale can't hide his affection for Matt Walsh during the Sundance Film Festival premiere of Netflix's A Futile and Stupid Gesture.

41 of 106

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

GAME FACE

On Wednesday, Kendall Jenner is physically annoyed as she and producer Michael D. Ratner attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers (her beau Blake Griffin plays for the team!) and the Boston Celtics.

42 of 106

Chance Yeh/Getty

WACO PAIRING

Michael Shannon and Taylor Kitsch celebrate the world premiere screening of Waco on Wednesday night.

43 of 106

Flight

MAN'S BEST FRIEND

Jeremy Piven totes around his adorable french bulldog, Bubba, as the pair exits a vegan restaurant in L.A. 

44 of 106

Jason Merritt/Getty

SMILEY FACE

Emmy Rossum smiles for photographers while making her way inside to the A Futile and Stupid Gesture premiere screening during the Sundance Film Festival.

45 of 106

Mat Hayward/Getty

UP, UP AND AWAY

Something catches Domnhall Gleeson and Rick Glassman while the pair catches the premiere of Netflix's A Futile and Stupid Gesture on Wednesday.

46 of 106

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

LIKE MOTHER, LIKE DAUGHTER

Pregnant Coco Rocha and her daughter Ioni adorably strut their stuff at the Jean-Paul Gaultier show during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week.

47 of 106

Frazer Harrison/Getty

CUTE COUPLE ALERT

Colbie Smulders and her husband, Saturday Night Live alum Taran Killam, attend the season 2 premiere of Netflix's One Day at a Time.

48 of 106

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

TIME TO RISE

Reese Witherspoon's look-alike daughter, Ava Phillippe, is seen reading Together We Rise, which celebrates the 1-year anniversary of the Women's March.

49 of 106

Vincent Sandoval/Getty

SPEAKING OUT

Anne Heche gets candid while attending the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations screening of The Brave on Wednesday.

50 of 106

Cindy Ord/Getty

FOLLOW THE LEADER

Demi Lovato looks out into the crowd during a performance for American Airlines AAdvantage Mastercard cardmembers on Wednesday.

51 of 106

Raymond Hall/GC Images

LAUGH PARTNER 

Ashley Graham and husband Justin Ervin enjoy a Wednesday night out in New York City. 

52 of 106

Univision

REAL TALK 

On Sunday, Ashley Judd speaks at Univision Communications' "Behind the Camera: Where Diversity Begins" panel at the Sundance Film Festival. 

53 of 106

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

BODY POSITIVE 

Dylan McDermott and girlfriend Maggie Q meet In The Body of The World writer-star Eve Ensler backstage at a Wednesday performance in N.Y.C. 

54 of 106

David Biedert

ALL AROUND THE WORLD 

Usher speaks at a Global Citizen event at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Wednesday. 

55 of 106

MEGA

CITY BUSY 

Maggie Gyllenhaal walks and talks in New York City on Wednesday. 

56 of 106

MEGA

THE 'BERET' WAY 

Christina Aguilera heads to a Wednesday dinner in West Hollywood. 

57 of 106

Michael Simon/StarTraks

SNOW DAY

Suki Waterhouse grabs some LIFEWTR as she leaves her Park City, Utah hotel. 

58 of 106

Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock

BOLD & BEAUTIFUL 

Gal Gadot attends the Wednesday launch of Revlon's Live Boldy campaign in New York City. 

59 of 106

Splash News Online

TRUE LOVER 

Kaley Cuoco leaves her Los Angeles yoga class. 

60 of 106

Jackson Lee/Splash News Online

WE BELONG TOGETHER 

Mariah Carey and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka step out for a date night in N.Y.C. 

61 of 106

Splash News Online

THE SHORT LEASH 

And they call it puppy love! Matt Bomer takes his dog for a walk in Los Angeles. 

62 of 106

The Image Direct

ORANGE YOU GLAD?

On Wednesday, Emily Ratajkowski rocks a fuzzy orange coat in London. 

63 of 106

Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock

FRONT ROW FRIENDS

Shailene Woodley and Kate Hudson cozy up to each another before watching the Valentino Spring Summer 2018 show during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week on Wednesday. 

64 of 106

BackGrid

EASY BEING GREEN

Ashley Graham arrives at Today on Wednesday in New York City. 

65 of 106

Dave J Hogan/Getty

SOLDIERING ON 

Asa Butterfield hams it up while posing with the Chelsea Pensioners at a screening and Q&A of Journey's End on Wednesday in London. 

66 of 106

Jose Perez/INSTARimages.com

HAPPY DAY

Ansel Elgort cracks a smile on the N.Y.C. set of The Goldfinch on Wednesday.

67 of 106

Courtesy Palafitos

LIFE'S A BEACH

Malin Akerman and fiancé Jack Donnelly walk hand-in-hand during their recent stay at the Palafitos. 

68 of 106

Splash News Online

SWING, SWING

Natalie Portman squeezes in a workout in the form of tennis practice in L.A.

69 of 106

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

COURTSIDE CUTIES

Ellen Pompeo and husband Chris Ivery have themselves a date night while watching the Los Angeles Lakers play against the Boston Celtics in L.A.

70 of 106

Phillip Faraone/Getty

HUGS ALL AROUND

Maggie Gyllenhaal and Ethan Hawke share an embrace at a party at Café Artois, hosted by Stella Artois, on Sunday during the Sundance Film Festival.

71 of 106

Raymond Hall/GC Images

MODEL BEHAVIOR

Gigi Hadid is spotted strutting her stuff through New York City's Soho neighborhood.

72 of 106

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

BALLIN' TIME

This Is Us star Justin Hartley attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics.

73 of 106

Jesse Bauer/StarTraks

SNOW DAY

Naomi Watts stays hydrated with LIFEWTR in Park City, Utah during the Sundance Film Festival.

74 of 106

Jason Merritt/Getty

JUST LIKE THE MOVIES

Priyanka Chopra makes a stylish splash at the Sundance Film Festival, where her new film, A Kid Like Jake, premiered on Tuesday.

75 of 106

Scott Dudelson/Getty

STRUM AWAY

On Tuesday, Pete Wentz performs a special acoutsic set ahead of Fall Out Boy's Mania album release.

76 of 106

Chris Jackson/Getty

RAIN, RAIN, GO AWAY

Kate Middleton (and her growing baby bump!) arrives at London's Kings College during a Wednesday visit to the Maurice Wohl Clinical Neuroscience Institute.

77 of 106

Michael Kovac/Getty

TAKE YOUR PIC

Tom Felton and George MacKay fool around during a photo opp at the Ophelia afterparty on Tuesday during the Sundance Film Festival.

78 of 106

Massimo Insabato/Shutterstock

ROMAN HOLIDAY

Oscar nominee Timothee Chalamet and Call Me By Your Name costar Armie Hammer arrive at the film's Italian photocall in Rome on Tuesday.

79 of 106

Jackson Lee/Splash News Online

FRINGE BENEFITS

Mariah Carey bundles up against the New York chill with a giant fringed scarf while out and about on Tuesday.

80 of 106

The Image Direct

WALK IT OUT

Ahead of the premiere of his new show, Waco, Taylor Kitsch is spotted in New York City with friends on Monday.

81 of 106

Don Arnold/WireImage

WHITE HOT

Hours before receiving her first-ever Oscar nomination, Margot Robbie strikes a pose at the Australian premiere of I, Tonya on Tuesday in Sydney.

82 of 106

MEGA

HOWDY!

Rita Ora channels her inner cowgirl in a yellow velvet shirt, 10-gallon hat and chaps as she heads to New York City's at the soon-to-open Scarpetta in Nomad on Tuesday.

83 of 106

BackGrid

CLIMB EVERY MOUNTAIN

Miley Cyrus is all smiles as she and her beloved dog, Mary Jane, finish up a hike in Studio City, California, on Tuesday.

84 of 106

BackGrid

RETAIL THERAPY

Naya Rivera keeps it casual in an all-black outfit while out shopping in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

85 of 106

Peter Parker/Splash News Online

FLOAT LIKE A BUTTERFLY

Elsa Hosk has a picture-perfect moment during an ordinary day in New York City's Soho neighborhood.

86 of 106

Dominique Maitre/WWD/Shutterstock

FRONT AND CENTER

All eyes are on Bella Hadid as she slays (like she always does) on the Alexandre Vauthier show during Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris on Tuesday.

87 of 106

Brad Barket/Getty

HEY, CUTIE

On Tuesday, Dylan McDermott enlists the company of his pup Otis during an appearance at BUILD Studios in New York City.

88 of 106

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

STYLE STAR

Diane Kruger is a vision while attending the Giorgio Armani Prive Haute Couture show on Tuesday.

89 of 106

VCG/Getty

BIG FISH

2 Broke Girls actress Beth Behrs makes a good point while playing around with a plush fish at the Boonie Bears: The Big Shrink press conference in Beijing, China.

90 of 106

GC Images

WHY SO BLUE?

Dressed in head-to-toe blue, Ben Affleck goes shopping in New York City.

91 of 106

Travis Keyes

SUMMER VIBES

Kyle Cooke and girlfriend Amanda Batula pose for a selfie on the red carpet at the Summer House season 2 premiere party, held Monday at Fishbowl at Dream Midtown in NYC

92 of 106

SPlash News Online

TAKIGN COVER

Rita Ora goes incognito in a hooded romper and giant sunglasses while on her way to the Chanel Fashion Show during Paris Haute Couture Week on Tuesday.

93 of 106

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/Getty

SPILL THE DEETS

On Monday, Jason Momoa is all smiles as he stops by The Tonight Show.

94 of 106

George Pimentel/Getty

STRIKE A POSE

Naomi Watts attends the Ophelia premiere during the Sundance Film Festival on Monday.

95 of 106

Jim Spellman/WireImage

CITY SLICKERS

Melissa Benoist and Taylor Kitsch come together for the world premiere of Waco on Monday in N.Y.C.

96 of 106

Jason Kempin/Getty

COUNTRY STRONG

Keith Urban takes the stage during the Bobby Bones & The Raging Idiots' Million Dollar Show for St. Jude on Monday.

97 of 106

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty

FLOWERS FOR KATE

Kate Middleton is gifted a bouquet of flowers during her visit to London's Roe Green Junior School on Tuesday.

98 of 106

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

AT THE MIC

John Legend performs at the Monster cast party during the Sundance Film Festival.

99 of 106

BackGrid

FLYING HIGH

A smiling Evan Ross prepares to take flight as he walks through LAX Aiport.

100 of 106

BackGrid

JUST KEEP FLEXING

A very toned Mark Wahlberg heads to his doctor's appointment in Beverly Hills on Monday.

101 of 106

Roy Rochlin/Getty

MAN OF THE HOUR

Paul Rudd strikes a pose before heading inside to show off his bowling skills at the 6th Annual Paul Rudd All-Star Bowling Benefit at Lucky Strike Lanes & Lounge in N.Y.C.

102 of 106

Dominique Charriau/WireImage

PRETTY IN PINK

The always-gorgeous Kaia Gerber struts her stuff down the Chanel Haute Couture runway during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday.

103 of 106

MEGA

BEACHIN' IT

Soaking up the sun is the only thing on Joel Edgerton's to-do list, as the shirtless actor enjoys a day at Bondi Beach.

104 of 106

Sonia Recchia/Getty

FESTIVAL FRIENDS

Jon Hamm joins mother-son duo Jada Pinkett Smith and Jaden Smith at the premiere of the budding actor's Skate Kitchen during the Sundance Film Festival.

105 of 106

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

NOTHING BUT LOVE

Heidi Klum congratulates Minnie Mouse while the pop culture icon gets honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

106 of 106

Julien Hekimian/Getty

STYLE SISTERS

Fashion icons Poppy Delevingne and Olivia Palermo are caught in a candid moment while attending the Swarovski Eyewear Dinner as part of Paris Fashion Week on Monday. 