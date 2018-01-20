Naomie Harris Makes a Splash, Plus Octavia Spencer, Vin Diesel & More

Star Tracks

PA Images/Sipa USA

CAN YOU FEEL THE LOVE?

Vin Diesel wears his heart on his sleeve while attending the world premiere of Fast & Furious Live on Friday in London.

Gotham/GC Images

FRIDAY FUN DAY

Naomi Watts is seen taking a stroll through New York City's Tribeca neighborhood on Friday.

Lux Resort

SPLISH SPLASH

Actress Naomie Harris catches waves while on vacation at the LUX Resort in the Maldives on Friday.

Elite Images / BACKGRID

MAKE ME OVER

Karlie Kloss gets her makeup done on the West Hollywood set of a photoshoot.

Julieta Cervantes

HELLO, BERNADETTE! 

Bernadette Peters steps into the title role of Broadway's Hello, Dolly!, taking over for Tony winner Bette Mider in first photos released Friday.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

BOSS LADIES

On Thursday, Jada Pinkett Smith and Octavia Spencer attends the Feature Film Jury Orientation Breakfast during the 2018 Sundance Film Festival. 

Best Image / BACKGRID

FRENCH CONNECTION

Hugh Jackman walks with a purpose in Paris, France on Friday.

Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

HIT THE STREET

Bobby Cannavale braves the frigid New York City weather in a bathrobe on Friday while filming Martin Scorsese's new project, The Irishman. 

Jerritt Clark/Getty

MOVIE MOMENT

Maze Runner: The Death Cure costars Kaya Scodelario and actor Dylan O'Brien come together at a fan screening of their film on Thursday.

Theo Wargo/Getty

TONIGHT'S THE NIGHT

Jessica Chastain visits The Tonight Show on Thursday in New York City.

George Pimentel/Getty

BIG NIGHT OUT

Big Bang Theory costars Jim Parsons and Simon Helberg attend the Blindspotting premiere on Thursday.

MTV/TRL/Getty

GOING LIVE

Joe Trohman, Andy Hurley, Darren Criss, Patrick Stump and Pete Wentz gear up for their MTV TRL appearance on Wednesday.

David Livingston/Getty

OH-SO DRESSY

Mom-of-two Brooklyn Decker dresses up for the season 4 premiere of Netflix's Grace and Frankie on Thursday.

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

ON THE FLY

Cindy Crawford and daughter Kaia Gerber are mirror images of each other as they make their way through LAX on Thursday.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

KISSES FROM THE MISSUS

Chrissy Teigen, who is expecting her second child, plants a smooch on hubby John Legend as the singer comes out to support his wife on Lip Sync Battle Live: A Michael Jackson Celebration.

Kevin Winter/Getty

SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE

On Thursday, Nicole Kidman takes the stage at Casting Society of America's 33rd Annual Artios Awards.

VCG/Getty

CROWD PLEASER

Rita Ora performs onstage during Billboard Radio Live on Thursday in Hong Kong.

Christopher Polk/Getty

FEEL THE MUSIC

Neil Patrick Harris channels the King of Pop during Lip Sync Battle Live: A Michael Jackson Celebration on Thursday.

Image Group LA/Getty

COMING TOGETHER

Karlie Kloss snaps a group pic to commemorate the first-ever Freeform Summit on Thursday

BackGrid

IN LIVING COLOR

Katy Perry brightens up the night with a multi-colored polka-dot dress while out to dinner in West Hollywood on Thursday.

Michael Kovac/Getty

DOUBLE ACT

Actors Jason Mantzoukas and Nick Offerman ham it up at the Hearts Beat Loud afterparty on Thursday during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.

Vivien Killilea/Getty

MIC CHECK

Jamie Foxx rocks the mic while hosting "A Night in Flight" to celebrate Casper's partnership with American Airlines on Thursday in L.A.

James D. Morgan/Getty

CHEERING SECTION

Will Smith cracks up while watching tennis player Nick Kyrgios being interviewed on TV after winning his Australian Open match on Friday in Melbourne.

BackGrid

ON THE MOVE

Cameron Diaz keeps it casual while out and about in Beverly Hills on Thursday.

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

HUG IT OUT

Ansel Elgort and Luke Wilson are all smiles as they pose backstage at the 33rd Annual Artios Awards, which celebrates excellence in casting, on Thursday in New York.

MEGA

TWIST AND SHOUT

Victoria's Secret model Jasmine Tookes strikes a pose in a nude-colored bra and underwear set during a photo shoot on the beach in Miami on Thursday.

MEGA

ON CALL

Christie Brinkley pauses a call to wave to photographers in Los Angeles on Thursday.  

Faye Sadou/MediaPunch

SUIT UP

Clear eyes, dapper dude, can't lose! Taylor Kitsch arrives at the Paramount Network Launch Party on Thursday in L.A.

PA Images/Sipa USA

SITTING PRETTY

Dame Helen Mirren and Liam Neeson crack each other up as they recall their past romantic relationship on The Graham Norton Show in London on Thursday.

Splash News Online

BURNING UP  

Lady Gaga brings the heat while performing in Milan on Thursday as part of her Joanne World Tour.

Splash News Online

PARTY ANIMAL

Javier Bardem buttons up as he attends a Chivas party on Thursday in Warsaw, Poland.

The Image Direct

HIT THE SLOPES

Bella Hadid takes a break from her busy schedule to enjoy a ski outing in Andalo, Italy on Tuesday. 

Andrew Toth/Getty

RADIO HEAD

Looking stunning as ever, Catherine Zeta-Jones stops by SiriusXM Studios on Thursday to promote Cocaine Godmother.

Splash News Online

GOOD DAY

Dakota Fanning waves at photographers and friends as she heads inside N.Y.C.'s BUILD Studios to chat all about The Alienist.

Splash News Online

CITY GIRL

Anna Paquin bundles up following her interview at SiriusXM Studios.

Geoff Pugh/Getty

A CAPTIVE AUDIENCE

Prince Harry and fiancée Meghan Markle get animated as they watch a street dancing class during their visit to Star Hub on Thursday in Cardiff, Wales. 

Dominique Charriau/WireImage

BEST FOOT FORWARD

Gwendoline Christie strikes a pose as she arrives at the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter fashion show on Thursday in Paris. 

Desiree Navarro/WireImage

GRIN AND BEAR IT 

Garrett Hedlund stops by the BUILD Studios in New York on Thursday to talk about HBO's Mosaic. 

Kevin Winter/Getty

MONEY MOVES

Gerard Butler and O'Shea Jackson Jr. are the epitome of cool at afterparty for the L.A. premiere of STX Films' Den of Thieves.

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty

A TRUE LEGEND

Bow down! Cher unveils a new Fountains of Bellagio show, which is choreographed to her song, "Believe," on Wednesday.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty

BEAUTY QUEENS

Big Little Lies' Zoë Kravitz and In the Fade's Diane Kruger catch up at the YSL Beauty Hotel event during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday.

MEGA

WALK THE WALK

As fans continue counting down until the premiere of Fifty Shades Freed, star Dakota Johnson is spotted going for a stroll in an oversized sweater.

Lloyd Bishop/NBC

PEACE & LOVE

Diddy keeps the peace as host Seth Meyers gives the rapper a standing ovation on Late Night.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

HELLO CUTIE

Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson and son Sire make our hearts swell with happiness while attending the L.A. premiere of STX Films' Den of Thieves on Wednesday.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

FIRE & FURY

Adam DeVine gets very passionate at a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

BALLERS

Also at the game on Wednesday night: Ben Schwartz and Billy Crystal, who mirror each other while sitting courtside.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

FLOWER POWER

Felicity Jones is the center of attention as she poses at Cle de Peau Beaute's brand relaunch event on Wednesday.

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

STRUT YOUR STUFF

Victoria, David and Brooklyn Beckham are one fashionable family as they leave the Ritz Hotel in Paris on Thursday.

Vivien Killilea/Getty

FEATURE PRESENTATION

Robert Downey Jr. is all smiles as he attends a special screening of Freak Show on Wednesday in Los Angeles. 

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

BAGGAGE CLAIM

Pierce Brosnan shows off his muscles while hauling a duffle bag through the streets of Los Angeles on Thursday. 

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

RED-Y OR NOT 

Mariah Carey and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka rock coordinating couples' outfits while out and about on a romantic evening in L.A. on Thursday. 

Cindy Ord/Getty

CANTER STAGE 

Rapper Macklemore gets the crowd going while performing at the WeWork presents Creator Awards Global Finals on Thursday in New York City. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty

PUBLIC DISPLAY OF AFFECTION 

Justin Timberlake shares a sweet moment with wife Jessica Biel on Thursday as the pair attend the American Express x Justin Timberlake "Man Of The Woods" listening session in New York. 

BroadImage

ARRIVE IN STYLE 

Dad-to-be John Stamos holds on tight to fianceé Caitlin McHugh on Thursday as the couple makes their way through LAX Airport. 

Alexander Tamargo/Getty

ATTACHED AT THE HIP

Jane Fonda shows Maria Menounos plenty of love as the pair attends the Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Awards at NATPE 2018 on Thursday in Miami Beach. 

THOMAS SAMSON/AFP/Getty

PUTTING ON A SHOW 

The Greatest Showman star Hugh jackman makes a grand entrance as he arrives at the film's French premiere on Thursday in Paris. 

Flightphotoagency.com

OUTDOOR OFFICE 

On Wednesday, Devon Windsor gets to work at a Miami Beach photo shoot. 

Splash News Online

SHOP 'TIL YOU DROP

Spotted: David Beckham exits a Louis Vuitton store during Paris Fashion Week. A gift for wife Victoria, perhaps?

GC Images

CITY LIFE 

Elsa Pataky and husband Chris Hemsworth depart their hotel in New York City Wednesday. 

Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock

A GOOD SIGN 

Carey Mulligan signs a poster at the Wednesday premiere of Collateral in London. 

Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock

FRONT ROW FAVORITES

Stranger Things' Joe Keery and girlfriend Maika Monroe bond over fashion at the Valentino show during Paris Fashion Week.

X17online

HE'S GLOWING

Although it's rare to see Kanye West smiling while out and about, the newly-minted dad-of-three couldn't help himself.

Bauer-Griffin

FUN & GAMES

Princess Kate plays with students at Bond Primary School in London while observing the work of the Wimbledon Junior Tennis Initiative on Wednesday. 

Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock

STYLISH COUPLE

Mark Ruffalo and wife Sunrise Coigney take in all the stylish sights at the Valentino show during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday.

Christopher Polk/Getty

LOVE ON TOP

Like mother, like daughter! Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn share a sweet moment at Stella McCartney's Autumn 2018 Collection Launch on Tuesday.

BackGrid

HOLDING ONTO YOU

Mariah Carey and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka walk hand-in-hand following their dinner date in Malibu, California.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty

STORY TIME

Édgar Ramírez and his The Assasination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story costar Darren Criss get animated before chatting about their show on Tuesday.

David Livingston/Getty

JUMP ON IT

Jason Derulo gets his dance on at a Zumba class at L.A.'s The Beat Box Studio on Tuesday.

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty

PLEASED TO MEET YOU

Kate Middleton comes face to face with 9-year-old Ava Watt, who presents the Duchess of Cambridge with a gift, during her hospital visit on Wednesday. 

