Star Tracks
Naomie Harris Makes a Splash, Plus Octavia Spencer, Vin Diesel & More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
CAN YOU FEEL THE LOVE?
Vin Diesel wears his heart on his sleeve while attending the world premiere of Fast & Furious Live on Friday in London.
FRIDAY FUN DAY
Naomi Watts is seen taking a stroll through New York City's Tribeca neighborhood on Friday.
SPLISH SPLASH
Actress Naomie Harris catches waves while on vacation at the LUX Resort in the Maldives on Friday.
MAKE ME OVER
Karlie Kloss gets her makeup done on the West Hollywood set of a photoshoot.
HELLO, BERNADETTE!
Bernadette Peters steps into the title role of Broadway's Hello, Dolly!, taking over for Tony winner Bette Mider in first photos released Friday.
BOSS LADIES
On Thursday, Jada Pinkett Smith and Octavia Spencer attends the Feature Film Jury Orientation Breakfast during the 2018 Sundance Film Festival.
FRENCH CONNECTION
Hugh Jackman walks with a purpose in Paris, France on Friday.
HIT THE STREET
Bobby Cannavale braves the frigid New York City weather in a bathrobe on Friday while filming Martin Scorsese's new project, The Irishman.
MOVIE MOMENT
Maze Runner: The Death Cure costars Kaya Scodelario and actor Dylan O'Brien come together at a fan screening of their film on Thursday.
TONIGHT'S THE NIGHT
Jessica Chastain visits The Tonight Show on Thursday in New York City.
BIG NIGHT OUT
Big Bang Theory costars Jim Parsons and Simon Helberg attend the Blindspotting premiere on Thursday.
GOING LIVE
Joe Trohman, Andy Hurley, Darren Criss, Patrick Stump and Pete Wentz gear up for their MTV TRL appearance on Wednesday.
OH-SO DRESSY
Mom-of-two Brooklyn Decker dresses up for the season 4 premiere of Netflix's Grace and Frankie on Thursday.
ON THE FLY
Cindy Crawford and daughter Kaia Gerber are mirror images of each other as they make their way through LAX on Thursday.
KISSES FROM THE MISSUS
Chrissy Teigen, who is expecting her second child, plants a smooch on hubby John Legend as the singer comes out to support his wife on Lip Sync Battle Live: A Michael Jackson Celebration.
SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE
On Thursday, Nicole Kidman takes the stage at Casting Society of America's 33rd Annual Artios Awards.
CROWD PLEASER
Rita Ora performs onstage during Billboard Radio Live on Thursday in Hong Kong.
FEEL THE MUSIC
Neil Patrick Harris channels the King of Pop during Lip Sync Battle Live: A Michael Jackson Celebration on Thursday.
COMING TOGETHER
Karlie Kloss snaps a group pic to commemorate the first-ever Freeform Summit on Thursday
IN LIVING COLOR
Katy Perry brightens up the night with a multi-colored polka-dot dress while out to dinner in West Hollywood on Thursday.
DOUBLE ACT
Actors Jason Mantzoukas and Nick Offerman ham it up at the Hearts Beat Loud afterparty on Thursday during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.
MIC CHECK
Jamie Foxx rocks the mic while hosting "A Night in Flight" to celebrate Casper's partnership with American Airlines on Thursday in L.A.
CHEERING SECTION
Will Smith cracks up while watching tennis player Nick Kyrgios being interviewed on TV after winning his Australian Open match on Friday in Melbourne.
ON THE MOVE
Cameron Diaz keeps it casual while out and about in Beverly Hills on Thursday.
HUG IT OUT
Ansel Elgort and Luke Wilson are all smiles as they pose backstage at the 33rd Annual Artios Awards, which celebrates excellence in casting, on Thursday in New York.
TWIST AND SHOUT
Victoria's Secret model Jasmine Tookes strikes a pose in a nude-colored bra and underwear set during a photo shoot on the beach in Miami on Thursday.
ON CALL
Christie Brinkley pauses a call to wave to photographers in Los Angeles on Thursday.
SUIT UP
Clear eyes, dapper dude, can't lose! Taylor Kitsch arrives at the Paramount Network Launch Party on Thursday in L.A.
SITTING PRETTY
Dame Helen Mirren and Liam Neeson crack each other up as they recall their past romantic relationship on The Graham Norton Show in London on Thursday.
BURNING UP
Lady Gaga brings the heat while performing in Milan on Thursday as part of her Joanne World Tour.
PARTY ANIMAL
Javier Bardem buttons up as he attends a Chivas party on Thursday in Warsaw, Poland.
HIT THE SLOPES
Bella Hadid takes a break from her busy schedule to enjoy a ski outing in Andalo, Italy on Tuesday.
RADIO HEAD
Looking stunning as ever, Catherine Zeta-Jones stops by SiriusXM Studios on Thursday to promote Cocaine Godmother.
GOOD DAY
Dakota Fanning waves at photographers and friends as she heads inside N.Y.C.'s BUILD Studios to chat all about The Alienist.
CITY GIRL
Anna Paquin bundles up following her interview at SiriusXM Studios.
A CAPTIVE AUDIENCE
Prince Harry and fiancée Meghan Markle get animated as they watch a street dancing class during their visit to Star Hub on Thursday in Cardiff, Wales.
BEST FOOT FORWARD
Gwendoline Christie strikes a pose as she arrives at the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter fashion show on Thursday in Paris.
GRIN AND BEAR IT
Garrett Hedlund stops by the BUILD Studios in New York on Thursday to talk about HBO's Mosaic.
MONEY MOVES
Gerard Butler and O'Shea Jackson Jr. are the epitome of cool at afterparty for the L.A. premiere of STX Films' Den of Thieves.
A TRUE LEGEND
Bow down! Cher unveils a new Fountains of Bellagio show, which is choreographed to her song, "Believe," on Wednesday.
BEAUTY QUEENS
Big Little Lies' Zoë Kravitz and In the Fade's Diane Kruger catch up at the YSL Beauty Hotel event during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday.
WALK THE WALK
As fans continue counting down until the premiere of Fifty Shades Freed, star Dakota Johnson is spotted going for a stroll in an oversized sweater.
PEACE & LOVE
Diddy keeps the peace as host Seth Meyers gives the rapper a standing ovation on Late Night.
HELLO CUTIE
Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson and son Sire make our hearts swell with happiness while attending the L.A. premiere of STX Films' Den of Thieves on Wednesday.
FIRE & FURY
Adam DeVine gets very passionate at a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday.
BALLERS
Also at the game on Wednesday night: Ben Schwartz and Billy Crystal, who mirror each other while sitting courtside.
FLOWER POWER
Felicity Jones is the center of attention as she poses at Cle de Peau Beaute's brand relaunch event on Wednesday.
STRUT YOUR STUFF
Victoria, David and Brooklyn Beckham are one fashionable family as they leave the Ritz Hotel in Paris on Thursday.
FEATURE PRESENTATION
Robert Downey Jr. is all smiles as he attends a special screening of Freak Show on Wednesday in Los Angeles.
BAGGAGE CLAIM
Pierce Brosnan shows off his muscles while hauling a duffle bag through the streets of Los Angeles on Thursday.
RED-Y OR NOT
Mariah Carey and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka rock coordinating couples' outfits while out and about on a romantic evening in L.A. on Thursday.
CANTER STAGE
Rapper Macklemore gets the crowd going while performing at the WeWork presents Creator Awards Global Finals on Thursday in New York City.
PUBLIC DISPLAY OF AFFECTION
Justin Timberlake shares a sweet moment with wife Jessica Biel on Thursday as the pair attend the American Express x Justin Timberlake "Man Of The Woods" listening session in New York.
ARRIVE IN STYLE
Dad-to-be John Stamos holds on tight to fianceé Caitlin McHugh on Thursday as the couple makes their way through LAX Airport.
ATTACHED AT THE HIP
Jane Fonda shows Maria Menounos plenty of love as the pair attends the Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Awards at NATPE 2018 on Thursday in Miami Beach.
PUTTING ON A SHOW
The Greatest Showman star Hugh jackman makes a grand entrance as he arrives at the film's French premiere on Thursday in Paris.
OUTDOOR OFFICE
On Wednesday, Devon Windsor gets to work at a Miami Beach photo shoot.
SHOP 'TIL YOU DROP
Spotted: David Beckham exits a Louis Vuitton store during Paris Fashion Week. A gift for wife Victoria, perhaps?
CITY LIFE
Elsa Pataky and husband Chris Hemsworth depart their hotel in New York City Wednesday.
A GOOD SIGN
Carey Mulligan signs a poster at the Wednesday premiere of Collateral in London.
FRONT ROW FAVORITES
Stranger Things' Joe Keery and girlfriend Maika Monroe bond over fashion at the Valentino show during Paris Fashion Week.
HE'S GLOWING
Although it's rare to see Kanye West smiling while out and about, the newly-minted dad-of-three couldn't help himself.
FUN & GAMES
Princess Kate plays with students at Bond Primary School in London while observing the work of the Wimbledon Junior Tennis Initiative on Wednesday.
STYLISH COUPLE
Mark Ruffalo and wife Sunrise Coigney take in all the stylish sights at the Valentino show during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday.
LOVE ON TOP
Like mother, like daughter! Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn share a sweet moment at Stella McCartney's Autumn 2018 Collection Launch on Tuesday.
HOLDING ONTO YOU
Mariah Carey and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka walk hand-in-hand following their dinner date in Malibu, California.
STORY TIME
Édgar Ramírez and his The Assasination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story costar Darren Criss get animated before chatting about their show on Tuesday.
JUMP ON IT
Jason Derulo gets his dance on at a Zumba class at L.A.'s The Beat Box Studio on Tuesday.
PLEASED TO MEET YOU
Kate Middleton comes face to face with 9-year-old Ava Watt, who presents the Duchess of Cambridge with a gift, during her hospital visit on Wednesday.
