Star Tracks
Lady Gaga Takes the Plunge in Spain, Plus James Marsden, Bella Hadid & More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes, Julia Emmanuele•@julesemm and Lydia Price•@lydsprice
Posted on
More
1 of 117
THINKING PINK
Lady Gaga opts for a sexy take on menswear as she arrives in Barcelona, Spain, ahead of her European tour on Friday.
2 of 117
HOMETOWN PRIDE
Irish President Michael D. Higgins presents Liam Neeson with a Distinguished Service for the Irish Abroad award in Dublin on Friday.
3 of 117
HIT THE ROAD
James Marsden smiles as he arrives in Milan, Italy, on Friday for Fashion Week.
4 of 117
SIT BACK, RELAX
Camila Cabello kicks back at SiriusXM's N.Y.C. studios on Friday, the day her debut solo album dropped.
5 of 117
ON THE MOVE
Apartment hunting? Bella Hadid is spotted with Million Dollar Listing star Ryan Serhant in New York City on Friday.
6 of 117
IN THE GAME
Prince Daniel of Sweden shows off some ping pong skills during a visit to Stiga Sports on Friday in Eskilstuna, Sweden.
7 of 117
BEST FRIENDS FOREVER
Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon get the giggles after winning the best limited series award for Big Little Lies on Thursday at the Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica.
8 of 117
DINNER THEATER
Jessica Biel and Bill Pullman ham it up during the ceremony at the Critics' Choice Awards on Thursday.
9 of 117
STARS OF ALL SIZES
Timothée Chalamet, Jacob Tremblay and Armie Hammer bring the cuteness to the Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles Thursday.
10 of 117
FAN GIRLS
The Florida Project actress Brooklynn Prince embraces Angelina Jolie at the Critics' Choice Awards.
11 of 117
SCREEN SIRENS
Meanwhile, nominees Greta Gerwig and Jessica Chastain strike a pose while arriving at the awards.
12 of 117
A STAR IS BORN
Mary J. Blige strikes a dramatic pose at the unveiling of her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday in Hollywood.
13 of 117
PEAS IN A POD
Gigi and Bella Hadid leave a party celebrating their mom Yolanda's new Lifetime series Making a Model on Thursday night in New York City.
14 of 117
ROCK 'N' ROLL
Sam Rockwell chats with Jimmy Fallon on Thursday's Tonight Show in N.Y.C., ahead of his weekend SNL hosting gig.
15 of 117
FASHIONABLE FRIENDS
Tracee Ellis Ross and Issa Rae cozy up to one another at the Marie Claire Image Makers Awards on Thursday in West Hollywood.
16 of 117
HIT THE RUNWAY
Will Smith keeps it casual while arriving in at Sydney Airport in Australia on Thursday.
17 of 117
MUSIC MAN
John Mayer performs on Thursday at the Alice 97.3 concert in San Francisco.
18 of 117
BEANIE BABIES
On Thursday, Rose Leslie and fiancé Kit Harrington twin in colorful sweaters and hats while navigating New York City.
19 of 117
COFFEE BREAK
Sarah Silverman is all smiles as she enjoys a cup of coffee on Thursday in New York City.
20 of 117
TIME TO SHINE
Stars Daniel Bruhl, Dakota Fanning and Luke Evans reunite at the L.A. premiere of their new TNT series The Alienist on Thursday.
21 of 117
HAND IN HAND
Donald Sutherland shows Helen Mirren some love as the pair arrives at a New York City screening of The Leisure Seeker on Thursday.
22 of 117
HARD AT WORK
Daniel Radcliffe keeps it casual at the TCA Winter Press Tour on Thursday before the presentation of his new show, Miracle Workers, in Pasadena, California.
23 of 117
CHART TOPPERS
Liam Payne and Rita Ora get together during a visit to KISS FM on Friday in London to promote their new song for the Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack, "For You."
24 of 117
L.A. CHILL
Chloë Grace Moretz bundles up on Thursday at LAX.
25 of 117
CHEERING SECTION
Adam Levine keeps his eye on the ball while watching the Los Angeles Lakers take on the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday at the Staples Center.
26 of 117
PINK LADY
Gigi Hadid sports sunglasses and a pale pink coat for a shopping trip in New York City.
27 of 117
'COUNTRY' STRONG
Cate Blanchett attends the opening night performance of "Girl from the North Country" on Thursday in London's West End.
28 of 117
MORNING MAN
Gerard Butler is as happy as can be during his Thursday appearance on Spanish-language morning talk show Despierta América.
29 of 117
OUT & ABOUT
A bare-faced Naomi Watts is spotted on her way to yoga class in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
30 of 117
TV TALK
Mira Sorvino speaks onstage during the AT&T Audience Network portion of the 2018 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour.
31 of 117
MEN OF THE HOUR
John Oliver strikes a pose alongside Rob Riggle at Variety's Salute to Service, presented by National Geographic.
32 of 117
GAME ON
On Thursday, Nicholas Hoult attends the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics London game in London.
33 of 117
CANDID CAMERA
Dylan O'Brien, Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Ki Hong Lee attend the press conference for Maze Runner: The Death Cure in South Korea.
34 of 117
BACK TO WORK
This Is Us costars Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia are spotted on the L.A. set of their hit series on Wednesday.
35 of 117
BOW DOWN
Meryl Streep poses for photographers on the red carpet at The Post's premiere on Wednesday in London.
36 of 117
THE GANG'S ALL HERE
The stars who voice Family Guy's most memorable characters — Mike Henry, Seth Green, Seth MacFarlane and Mila Kunis — celebrate the 300th episode of their animated series on Wednesday in L.A.
37 of 117
READY TO RUMBLE
On Tuesday, Katie Lee brings along her 10-month-old rescue pup Gus to her workout class at Rumble in New York City.
38 of 117
RED-Y FOR ANYTHING
Wearing an all-red ensemble, Jessica Chastain beams at the Inaugural Los Angeles Online Film Critics Society Award Ceremony.
39 of 117
TONIGHT'S THE NIGHT
Lady Bird's Saoirse Ronan, who won a Golden Globe for her performance in the film, stops by The Tonight Show.
40 of 117
ORANGE YOU GLAD?
Priyanka Chopra makes a bright orange jumpsuit look stylish on the set of Quantico on Wednesday.
41 of 117
BACK TO BACK
Shaggy and Sting come together at The Cinema Society & Bluemercury's premiere of IFC Films' Freak Show.
42 of 117
TELL ME ABOUT IT
Mario Lopez chats with actress Paula Patton during her visit to Extra on Wednesday.
43 of 117
SIGN LANGUAGE
Alysa Reiner gives an unsuspecting AnnaSophia Robb bunny ears as the pair attend an afterparty for the film, Freak Show, at PUBLIC Arts at PUBLIC Hotel in N.Y.C.
44 of 117
SHADY LADY
A sunglasses-clad Jessica Biel throws shade while arriving at her West Hollywood restaurant, Au Fudge.
45 of 117
AMERICA, THE BEAUTIFUL
Hello, handsome! Chris Evans channels Captain America on the the Atlanta set of the fourth installment of The Avengers.
46 of 117
LAUGH ATTACK
Drake can't contain his laughter as he's being interviewed at an event celebrating the new restaurant, Pick 6IX, on Wednesday in Toronto.
47 of 117
MOVIE MOMENT
Hugh Jackman and wife Deborra-lee make Wednesday a date night while attending The Cinema Society & Bluemercury's premiere of IFC Films' Freak Show.
48 of 117
RELATIONSHIP GOALS
So cute! Rita Wilson comes out to support husband Tom Hanks at the premiere of his new film, The Post, in London on Wednesday.
49 of 117
BEANIE BABE
Sienna Miller layers up during a coffee run while hanging out with a friend in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
50 of 117
BEACHY KEEN
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley shows off her rock-hard abs during a photo shoot on Wednesday on the beach in the Bahamas.
51 of 117
THE DOCTOR IS IN
Prince William and lead surgeon Asif Chaudry check out a da Vinci XI machine prior to a highly complex robotic cancer operation to remove a tumor of the esophagus from a patient, during his visit to the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust in London on Wednesday.
52 of 117
STEP IN LINE
Mariska Hargitay means serious business while filming an upcoming episode of Law and Order: SVU on Gerritsen Beach in Brooklyn on Wednesday.
53 of 117
HOMETOWN HEROES
Musicians Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi are all smiles after grabbing lunch together in New York on Wednesday.
54 of 117
FURRY FRIENDS
Kate Middleton visits students at Reach Academy Feltham in London — and meets a cute pup in the process.
55 of 117
TAKE CARE
Positively glowing! Courteney Cox leaves a beauty spa in Beverly Hills.
56 of 117
A FAMILY AFFAIR
Angelina Jolie brings along kids Shiloh and Zahara as her dates to the National Board of Review Awards Gala on Tuesday.
57 of 117
HAND TO HOLD
Nina Agdal spends time with boyfriend Jack Brinkley-Cook as the pair walk around New York City's Soho neighborhood.
58 of 117
STRIKE A POSE
Wonder Woman's Gal Gadot attends the 2018 National Board Of Review Awards Gala in N.Y.C.
59 of 117
BELT IT OUT
Iggy Azalea performs during a Monster Inc. CES party at Omnia Nightclub in Las Vegas.
60 of 117
PRETTY IN PINK
Gigi Hadid sports an oversized pink jacket during a day out in N.Y.C.
61 of 117
ON HOLIDAY
A bikini-clad Alessandra Ambrosio hits the beach in Brazil on Tuesday.
62 of 117
LIKE FATHER, LIKE DAUGHTER
Bella Hadid and dad Mohamed are caught in a sweet candid moment as they leave Il Pastaio for lunch.
63 of 117
BUMP IN THE ROAD
Pregnant Candice Swanepoel is as happy as can be as she and fellow model Doutzen Kroes enjoy a beach outing in Brazil.
64 of 117
BROTHERLY LOVE
Also at the National Board of Review Gala, James Franco keeps his brother and collaborator Dave Franco close as they attend the evening's awards ceremony.
65 of 117
BABY ON BOARD
Coco Rocha flaunts her growing baby bump with help from designer Christian Siriano on Tuesday at the 81st Annual YMA Fashion Scholarship Fund National Merit Scholarship Awards Dinner, where Siriano was being honored.
66 of 117
LOOK OF LOVE
Elizabeth Chambers only has eyes for husband Armie Hammer as the pair poses for photographers outside the National Board of Review Gala on Tuesday.
67 of 117
HUG IT OUT
An emotional Meryl Streep embraces Robert De Niro as the pair take the stage at Tuesday's National Board of Review Awards Gala.
68 of 117
CHI TOWN'S FINEST
Actress and writer Lena Waithe arrives at an event for her new show, The Chi, on Tuesday at New York's 92nd Street Y.
69 of 117
ACTING OUT
Mary J. Blige and Sandra Bullock strike a pose at a special screening of Mudbound on Tuesday in West Hollywood.
70 of 117
FAMILY MATTERS
Taraji P. Henson gets some love from her on-screen son, Jussee Smollet, while visiting the SiriusXM Studios on Tuesday in New York.
71 of 117
MODEL BEHAVIOR
Tyra Banks shows off her signature "smize" while stopping by the BUILD Studio in New York City to talk about the return of America's Next Top Model on Tuesday.
72 of 117
TEA FOR TWO
Get Out stars Allison Williams and Daniel Kaluuya strike a pose at the National Board Of Review Annual Awards Gala on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
73 of 117
SPEAK OUT
Rose McGowan is all smiles as she discusses her new series, Citizen Rose, on Tuesday as part of the TCA Winter Press Tour in Beverly Hills.
74 of 117
GOLDEN GIRL
Fresh off her Golden Globe win, Saoirse Ronan heads out for the day in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
75 of 117
SMILE FOR THE CAMERA
Meghan Markle and fiancé Prince Harry greet fans while visiting London's Reprezent 107.3FM on Tuesday.
76 of 117
ON AIR
Jason Mitchell chats on SiriusXM Tuesday in New York City.
77 of 117
BRIGHT, SUNSHINY DAY
Gal Gadot steps out in N.Y.C. sporting a trench coat and bright red lips.
78 of 117
NOTHING BUT NET
Ashley Graham wears a mesh top for an appearance on The View in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
79 of 117
LOOKING GREAT
Nicole Richie and her Great News co-star John Michael Higgins, who plays her co-anchor on the show, attend the NBCUniversal Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif. on Tuesday.
80 of 117
FUNNY PEOPLE
Rita Ora and Idris Elba share a laugh at the GQ London Men's Fashion Week closing dinner on Monday night.
81 of 117
CRIME FIGHTERS
The stars of The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story — Darren Criss, Penélope Cruz, Édgar Ramirez and Ricky Martin — come together at the series' premiere in L.A. on Monday night despite the new controversy surrounding the show.
82 of 117
AMERICAN ANTICS
American Idol judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie pose at the Disney ABC Television Group TCA winter press tour winter press tour in Pasadena, California, on Monday.
83 of 117
MIC CHECK
Taraji P. Henson talks up her new role (and executive producer gig) in Proud Mary during a private dinner at ZUMA in New York City, sponsored by Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilège, on Monday night.
84 of 117
ACTING UP
Patrick Wilson, Liam Neeson and Vera Farmiga gather for a photo at the New York City premiere of The Commuter on Monday.
85 of 117
CROP TOPS & COFFEE
Hailey Baldwin goes for a Monday caffeine run in Los Angeles.
86 of 117
ROSEANNE'S REUNION
Roseanne Barr finds herself flanked by her two Beckys — Lecy Goranson and Sarah Chalke — during the Disney ABC Television Group TCA winter press tour in Pasadena, California, on Monday.
87 of 117
STORY TELLER
Vivica A. Fox hangs out in the recording booth on Monday while reading aloud from her memoir, Every Day I'm Hustling, for Audible.
88 of 117
TRUE BELIEVERS
On Monday, Joel McHale and Bryan Fuller celebrate Gillian Anderson as she receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
89 of 117
'BUILD'-ING BLOCKS
O'Shea Jackson Jr. and Pablo Schreiber talk about their new movie Den of Thieves on Monday at the Build Studio in N.Y.C.
90 of 117
SOLO MISSION
After walking the Golden Globes red carpet with girlfriend Diane Kruger, Norman Reedus heads out for an adventure in L.A. on Monday.
91 of 117
BRITISH BEST
Letitia Wright and Natalie Dormer arrive at the BAFTA nominations announcement in London on Tuesday.
92 of 117
GRAHAM GLAM
Ashley Graham is her usual glamorous self while leaving The Daily Show studios in N.Y.C. on Monday.
93 of 117
AIRPORT EXPRESS
Following Sunday night's Golden Globe Awards, Armie Hammer and his wife Elizabeth Chambers arrive in New York City on Monday.
94 of 117
GETTING THE BOOT
Kelly Ripa finds herself flanked by Jake Shears and J Harrison Ghee backstage on Broadway Monday night following Shears' debut in the show Kinky Boots.
95 of 117
WEATHER READY
On Monday in Los Angeles, Amy Adams steps out with her umbrella.
96 of 117
TOTAL GAMER
Apl.de.ap of The Black Eyed Peas performs during halftime at Monday's Clippers vs. Hawks basketball game at the Staples Center in L.A.
97 of 117
DIAMOND DIVA
Amber Rose kicks back on Monday night while hanging at Ace of Diamonds in West Hollywood.
98 of 117
BELLY LAUGHS
Who bumped best? American Housewife's Diedrich Bader and Katy Mixon face off at the Disney ABC Television Group TCA winter press tour winter press tour in Pasadena, California, on Monday.
99 of 117
UP TO MY NECK
Jon Hamm attends Friday's Above the Penthouse Welcome at W Hollywood.
100 of 117
IN THE PAST
Julie Bowen reunites with her former Ed costar Lesley Boone at the HBO Luxury Lounge featuring Ancestry in L.A. over the weekend.
101 of 117
YOGA MOM
Pregnant Ali Fedotowsky shows off her moves on Home & Family on Monday in Universal City, California.
102 of 117
GOOD DAY
Liam Neeson stops by Good Morning America on Monday.
103 of 117
GUESS WHO'S BACK?
Julia Roberts and Lucas Hedges film a scene for their upcoming movie, Ben Is Back, on Monday in N.Y.C.
104 of 117
TV TALK
Jenna Fischer and Oliver Hudson, stars of Splitting Up Together, speak onstage during the 2018 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour.
105 of 117
A LITTLE TLC
A bikini-clad Brooke Hogan shows off her toned physique while relaxing at the SLS South Beach Hotel.
106 of 117