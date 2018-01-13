Lady Gaga Takes the Plunge in Spain, Plus James Marsden, Bella Hadid & More

Star Tracks

MEGA

THINKING PINK

Lady Gaga opts for a sexy take on menswear as she arrives in Barcelona, Spain, ahead of her European tour on Friday.

PA Images/INSTARimages

HOMETOWN PRIDE

Irish President Michael D. Higgins presents Liam Neeson with a Distinguished Service for the Irish Abroad award in Dublin on Friday.

Manzo/Splash News

HIT THE ROAD

James Marsden smiles as he arrives in Milan, Italy, on Friday for Fashion Week. 

Theo Wargo/Getty

SIT BACK, RELAX

Camila Cabello kicks back at SiriusXM's N.Y.C. studios on Friday, the day her debut solo album dropped.

INSTARimages

ON THE MOVE

Apartment hunting? Bella Hadid is spotted with Million Dollar Listing star Ryan Serhant in New York City on Friday.

IBL/REX/Shutterstock

IN THE GAME

Prince Daniel of Sweden shows off some ping pong skills during a visit to Stiga Sports on Friday in Eskilstuna, Sweden.

Frazer Harrison/Getty

BEST FRIENDS FOREVER

Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon get the giggles after winning the best limited series award for Big Little Lies on Thursday at the Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

DINNER THEATER

Jessica Biel and Bill Pullman ham it up during the ceremony at the Critics' Choice Awards on Thursday.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

STARS OF ALL SIZES

Timothée Chalamet, Jacob Tremblay and Armie Hammer bring the cuteness to the Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles Thursday. 

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

FAN GIRLS

The Florida Project actress Brooklynn Prince embraces Angelina Jolie at the Critics' Choice Awards. 

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

SCREEN SIRENS

Meanwhile, nominees Greta Gerwig and Jessica Chastain strike a pose while arriving at the awards.

Rich Polk/Getty

A STAR IS BORN

Mary J. Blige strikes a dramatic pose at the unveiling of her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday in Hollywood.

Felipe Ramales/Splash News

PEAS IN A POD

Gigi and Bella Hadid leave a party celebrating their mom Yolanda's new Lifetime series Making a Model on Thursday night in New York City. 

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

ROCK 'N' ROLL

Sam Rockwell chats with Jimmy Fallon on Thursday's Tonight Show in N.Y.C., ahead of his weekend SNL hosting gig.

Charley Gallay/Getty

FASHIONABLE FRIENDS

Tracee Ellis Ross and Issa Rae cozy up to one another at the Marie Claire Image Makers Awards on Thursday in West Hollywood.

BACKGRID

HIT THE RUNWAY

Will Smith keeps it casual while arriving in at Sydney Airport in Australia on Thursday.

Steve Jennings/WireImage

MUSIC MAN

John Mayer performs on Thursday at the Alice 97.3 concert in San Francisco. 

TheImageDirect

BEANIE BABIES

On Thursday, Rose Leslie and fiancé Kit Harrington twin in colorful sweaters and hats while navigating New York City.

INSTARimages

COFFEE BREAK

Sarah Silverman is all smiles as she enjoys a cup of coffee on Thursday in New York City.

Jen Lowery/Silverhub/REX/Shutterstock

TIME TO SHINE

Stars Daniel Bruhl, Dakota Fanning and Luke Evans reunite at the L.A. premiere of their new TNT series The Alienist on Thursday. 

Janet Mayer/Startraks

HAND IN HAND

Donald Sutherland shows Helen Mirren some love as the pair arrives at a New York City screening of The Leisure Seeker on Thursday.

John Sciulli/Getty

HARD AT WORK

Daniel Radcliffe keeps it casual at the TCA Winter Press Tour on Thursday before the presentation of his new show, Miracle Workers, in Pasadena, California.

Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty

CHART TOPPERS

Liam Payne and Rita Ora get together during a visit to KISS FM on Friday in London to promote their new song for the Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack, "For You."

REX/Shutterstock

L.A. CHILL

Chloë Grace Moretz bundles up on Thursday at LAX.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

CHEERING SECTION

Adam Levine keeps his eye on the ball while watching the Los Angeles Lakers take on the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday at the Staples Center.

Splash News Online

PINK LADY

Gigi Hadid sports sunglasses and a pale pink coat for a shopping trip in New York City.

Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock

'COUNTRY' STRONG

Cate Blanchett attends the opening night performance of "Girl from the North Country" on Thursday in London's West End.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty

MORNING MAN

Gerard Butler is as happy as can be during his Thursday appearance on Spanish-language morning talk show Despierta América.

MEGA

OUT & ABOUT

A bare-faced Naomi Watts is spotted on her way to yoga class in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty

TV TALK

Mira Sorvino speaks onstage during the AT&T Audience Network portion of the 2018 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour. 

Andrew H. Walker/Variety/Shutterstock

MEN OF THE HOUR

John Oliver strikes a pose alongside Rob Riggle at Variety's Salute to Service, presented by National Geographic.

Dave Benett/Getty

GAME ON

On Thursday, Nicholas Hoult attends the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics London game in London.

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

CANDID CAMERA

Dylan O'Brien, Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Ki Hong Lee attend the press conference for Maze Runner: The Death Cure in South Korea.

The Image Direct

BACK TO WORK

This Is Us costars Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia are spotted on the L.A. set of their hit series on Wednesday.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

BOW DOWN

Meryl Streep poses for photographers on the red carpet at The Post's premiere on Wednesday in London.

Earl Gibson III/Getty

THE GANG'S ALL HERE

The stars who voice Family Guy's most memorable characters — Mike Henry, Seth Green, Seth MacFarlane and Mila Kunis — celebrate the 300th episode of their animated series on Wednesday in L.A. 

Michael Simon/StarTraks

READY TO RUMBLE

On Tuesday, Katie Lee brings along her 10-month-old rescue pup Gus to her workout class at Rumble in New York City.

Presley Ann/Getty

RED-Y FOR ANYTHING

Wearing an all-red ensemble, Jessica Chastain beams at the Inaugural Los Angeles Online Film Critics Society Award Ceremony.

Theo Wargo/Getty

TONIGHT'S THE NIGHT

Lady Bird's Saoirse Ronan, who won a Golden Globe for her performance in the film, stops by The Tonight Show.

Jose Perez/INSTARimages.com

ORANGE YOU GLAD?

Priyanka Chopra makes a bright orange jumpsuit look stylish on the set of Quantico on Wednesday.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

BACK TO BACK

Shaggy and Sting come together at The Cinema Society & Bluemercury's premiere of IFC Films' Freak Show.

Noel Vasquez/Getty

TELL ME ABOUT IT

Mario Lopez chats with actress Paula Patton during her visit to Extra on Wednesday.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

SIGN LANGUAGE

Alysa Reiner gives an unsuspecting AnnaSophia Robb bunny ears as the pair attend an afterparty for the film, Freak Show, at PUBLIC Arts at PUBLIC Hotel in N.Y.C.

BackGrid

SHADY LADY

A sunglasses-clad Jessica Biel throws shade while arriving at her West Hollywood restaurant, Au Fudge.

BackGrid

AMERICA, THE BEAUTIFUL

Hello, handsome! Chris Evans channels Captain America on the the Atlanta set of the fourth installment of The Avengers.

Johnny Nunez/Getty

LAUGH ATTACK

Drake can't contain his laughter as he's being interviewed at an event celebrating the new restaurant, Pick 6IX, on Wednesday in Toronto.

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

MOVIE MOMENT

Hugh Jackman and wife Deborra-lee make Wednesday a date night while attending The Cinema Society & Bluemercury's premiere of IFC Films' Freak Show.

Tristan Fewings/Getty

RELATIONSHIP GOALS

So cute! Rita Wilson comes out to support husband Tom Hanks at the premiere of his new film, The Post, in London on Wednesday.

BackGrid

BEANIE BABE

Sienna Miller layers up during a coffee run while hanging out with a friend in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

MEGA

BEACHY KEEN

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley shows off her rock-hard abs during a photo shoot on Wednesday on the beach in the Bahamas.

Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA Images/INSTARimages.com

THE DOCTOR IS IN

Prince William and lead surgeon Asif Chaudry check out a da Vinci XI machine prior to a highly complex robotic cancer operation to remove a tumor of the esophagus from a patient, during his visit to the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust in London on Wednesday.

Jose Perez/INSTARimages.com

STEP IN LINE

Mariska Hargitay means serious business while filming an upcoming episode of Law and Order: SVU on Gerritsen Beach in Brooklyn on Wednesday.

Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

HOMETOWN HEROES

Musicians Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi are all smiles after grabbing lunch together in New York on Wednesday. 

Shutterstock

FURRY FRIENDS

Kate Middleton visits students at Reach Academy Feltham in London — and meets a cute pup in the process.

BackGrid

TAKE CARE

Positively glowing! Courteney Cox leaves a beauty spa in Beverly Hills.

Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

A FAMILY AFFAIR

Angelina Jolie brings along kids Shiloh and Zahara as her dates to the National Board of Review Awards Gala on Tuesday.

Splash News Online

HAND TO HOLD

Nina Agdal spends time with boyfriend Jack Brinkley-Cook as the pair walk around New York City's Soho neighborhood.

Nicholas Hunt/WireImage

STRIKE A POSE

Wonder Woman's Gal Gadot attends the 2018 National Board Of Review Awards Gala in N.Y.C.

Brandon Magnus/Getty

BELT IT OUT

Iggy Azalea performs during a Monster Inc. CES party at Omnia Nightclub in Las Vegas.  

Splash News Online

PRETTY IN PINK

Gigi Hadid sports an oversized pink jacket during a day out in N.Y.C.

BackGrid

ON HOLIDAY

A bikini-clad Alessandra Ambrosio hits the beach in Brazil on Tuesday.

MEGA

LIKE FATHER, LIKE DAUGHTER

Bella Hadid and dad Mohamed are caught in a sweet candid moment as they leave Il Pastaio for lunch.

BackGrid

BUMP IN THE ROAD

Pregnant Candice Swanepoel is as happy as can be as she and fellow model Doutzen Kroes enjoy a beach outing in Brazil.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

BROTHERLY LOVE

Also at the National Board of Review Gala, James Franco keeps his brother and collaborator Dave Franco close as they attend the evening's awards ceremony.

Andrew Toth/Getty

BABY ON BOARD

Coco Rocha flaunts her growing baby bump with help from designer Christian Siriano on Tuesday at the 81st Annual YMA Fashion Scholarship Fund National Merit Scholarship Awards Dinner, where Siriano was being honored.

Mike Coppola/Getty

LOOK OF LOVE

Elizabeth Chambers only has eyes for husband Armie Hammer as the pair poses for photographers outside the National Board of Review Gala on Tuesday.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

HUG IT OUT

An emotional Meryl Streep embraces Robert De Niro as the pair take the stage at Tuesday's National Board of Review Awards Gala.

Roy Rochlin/Getty

CHI TOWN'S FINEST

Actress and writer Lena Waithe arrives at an event for her new show, The Chi, on Tuesday at New York's 92nd Street Y.

Rich Fury/Getty

ACTING OUT

Mary J. Blige and Sandra Bullock strike a pose at a special screening of Mudbound on Tuesday in West Hollywood. 

Brad Barket/Getty

FAMILY MATTERS

Taraji P. Henson gets some love from her on-screen son, Jussee Smollet, while visiting the SiriusXM Studios on Tuesday in New York.

Michael Loccisano/Getty

MODEL BEHAVIOR

Tyra Banks shows off her signature "smize" while stopping by the BUILD Studio in New York City to talk about the return of America's Next Top Model on Tuesday.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

TEA FOR TWO

Get Out stars Allison Williams and Daniel Kaluuya strike a pose at the National Board Of Review Annual Awards Gala on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty

SPEAK OUT

Rose McGowan is all smiles as she discusses her new series, Citizen Rose, on Tuesday as part of the TCA Winter Press Tour in Beverly Hills.

The Image Direct

GOLDEN GIRL

Fresh off her Golden Globe win, Saoirse Ronan heads out for the day in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

ZUMA

SMILE FOR THE CAMERA

Meghan Markle and fiancé Prince Harry greet fans while visiting London's Reprezent 107.3FM on Tuesday. 

Brad Barket/Getty

ON AIR 

Jason Mitchell chats on SiriusXM Tuesday in New York City. 

Splash News Online

BRIGHT, SUNSHINY DAY 

Gal Gadot steps out in N.Y.C. sporting a trench coat and bright red lips. 

Felipe Ramales/Splash News Online

NOTHING BUT NET

Ashley Graham wears a mesh top for an appearance on The View in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

LOOKING GREAT

Nicole Richie and her Great News co-star John Michael Higgins, who plays her co-anchor on the show, attend the NBCUniversal Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif. on Tuesday.

Dave Benett/Getty

FUNNY PEOPLE

Rita Ora and Idris Elba share a laugh at the GQ London Men's Fashion Week closing dinner on Monday night.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

CRIME FIGHTERS

The stars of The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story — Darren Criss, Penélope Cruz, Édgar Ramirez and Ricky Martin — come together at the series' premiere in L.A. on Monday night despite the new controversy surrounding the show.

David Livingston/Getty

AMERICAN ANTICS

American Idol judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie pose at the Disney ABC Television Group TCA winter press tour winter press tour in Pasadena, California, on Monday. 

Courtesy

MIC CHECK

Taraji P. Henson talks up her new role (and executive producer gig) in Proud Mary during a private dinner at ZUMA in New York City, sponsored by Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilège, on Monday night.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

ACTING UP

Patrick Wilson, Liam Neeson and Vera Farmiga gather for a photo at the New York City premiere of The Commuter on Monday. 

BackGrid

CROP TOPS & COFFEE

Hailey Baldwin goes for a Monday caffeine run in Los Angeles. 

Splash News Online

ROSEANNE'S REUNION

Roseanne Barr finds herself flanked by her two Beckys — Lecy Goranson and Sarah Chalke — during the Disney ABC Television Group TCA winter press tour in Pasadena, California, on Monday.

Courtesy Audible

STORY TELLER

Vivica A. Fox hangs out in the recording booth on Monday while reading aloud from her memoir, Every Day I'm Hustling, for Audible.

Jesse Grant/Getty

TRUE BELIEVERS

On Monday, Joel McHale and Bryan Fuller celebrate Gillian Anderson as she receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. 

Gary Gershoff/WireImage

'BUILD'-ING BLOCKS

O'Shea Jackson Jr. and Pablo Schreiber talk about their new movie Den of Thieves on Monday at the Build Studio in N.Y.C.

Splash News Online

SOLO MISSION

After walking the Golden Globes red carpet with girlfriend Diane Kruger, Norman Reedus heads out for an adventure in L.A. on Monday.

Dave Benett/Getty

BRITISH BEST

Letitia Wright and Natalie Dormer arrive at the BAFTA nominations announcement in London on Tuesday. 

MEGA

GRAHAM GLAM

Ashley Graham is her usual glamorous self while leaving The Daily Show studios in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Splash News Online

AIRPORT EXPRESS

Following Sunday night's Golden Globe Awards, Armie Hammer and his wife Elizabeth Chambers arrive in New York City on Monday.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

GETTING THE BOOT

Kelly Ripa finds herself flanked by Jake Shears and J Harrison Ghee backstage on Broadway Monday night following Shears' debut in the show Kinky Boots.

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

WEATHER READY

On Monday in Los Angeles, Amy Adams steps out with her umbrella. 

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

TOTAL GAMER

Apl.de.ap of The Black Eyed Peas performs during halftime at Monday's Clippers vs. Hawks basketball game at the Staples Center in L.A.

Splash News Online

DIAMOND DIVA

Amber Rose kicks back on Monday night while hanging at Ace of Diamonds in West Hollywood.

JB Lacroix/ WireImage

BELLY LAUGHS

Who bumped best? American Housewife's Diedrich Bader and Katy Mixon face off at the Disney ABC Television Group TCA winter press tour winter press tour in Pasadena, California, on Monday. 

Amy Graves/Getty

UP TO MY NECK

Jon Hamm attends Friday's Above the Penthouse Welcome at W Hollywood. 

Courtesy

IN THE PAST

Julie Bowen reunites with her former Ed costar Lesley Boone at the HBO Luxury Lounge featuring Ancestry in L.A. over the weekend.

David Livingston/Getty

YOGA MOM

Pregnant Ali Fedotowsky shows off her moves on Home & Family on Monday in Universal City, California.

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

GOOD DAY

Liam Neeson stops by Good Morning America on Monday.

Splash News Online

GUESS WHO'S BACK?

Julia Roberts and Lucas Hedges film a scene for their upcoming movie, Ben Is Back, on Monday in N.Y.C.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty

TV TALK

Jenna Fischer and Oliver Hudson, stars of Splitting Up Together, speak onstage during the 2018 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour.

BackGrid

A LITTLE TLC

A bikini-clad Brooke Hogan shows off her toned physique while relaxing at the SLS South Beach Hotel.

