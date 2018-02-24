Amal Clooney Takes the Stage, Plus Jennifr Lawrence, Joe Jonas & More

Star Tracks
MUSIC MAN
Ed Sheeran attends a photocall for his film, Songwriter, at the Berlin Film Festival on Friday.
GET LOW
Game Night's Billy Magnussen gets down while stopping by BUILD Studios on Friday.
CALL ME
Bethenny Frankel takes a phone call during a walk through Miami Beach on Friday.
TAKING THE STAGE
All eyes are on Amal Clooney as she speaks onstage at the Watermark Conference for Women on Friday.
SPOTTED!
Wearing a leopard-print coat, Jennifer Lawrence bundles up in New York City.
SURF'S UP
Joe Jonas embarks on a surfind sesh while at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia.
STRIKE A POSE
Heather Graham stops by BUILD Studios to discuss her new film, Half Magic, on Friday.
FOLLOW THE LEADER
Bella Hadid takes lead at the Roberto Cavalli show during Milan Fashion Week on Friday.
SALT AND PEPPER
Josh Duhamel looks devilishly handsome at the premiere of Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G. on Thursday in Hollywood.
DATE NIGHT
Michelle Monaghan and Peter White get cozy at a screening of The Vanishing of Sidney Hall on Thursday in L.A.
GOLDEN GIRL
Gold medal Olympian snowboarder Chloe Kim debuts her new Corn Flakes box during a Wenesday episode of The Tonight Show.
GIRL GANG
A Wrinkle In Time stars Mindy Kaling, Oprah Winfrey, Storm Reid and Reese Witherspoon hit up Disneyland on Thursday ahead of their film's upcoming premiere.
CHEERS!
Idris Elba sips a Grey Goose espresso martini at an afterparty for his new film, Yardie, in Berlin, Germany on Thursday.
WATCH THE THRONE
Laverne Cox perches on a blue velvet chair during a visit to Macy's in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
SUITED UP
Chloë Grace Moretz rocks a printed pantsuit for the The Next Green Talents event in Milan on Thursday.
DO THE WAVE
Kelly Bensimon rocks a bikini on the beaches of Miami on Wednesday.
WORKING LATE
Selena Gomez is spotted on her way to the studio for a late night at work — while sporting a sweatshirt repping her birth season and year — in Westwood, Calif. on Thursday.
BABY ON BOARD
Eva Longoria, who is expecting her first child, wears a black dress for a shopping trip in Los Angeles on Thursday.
OFF TO BROADWAY
Date night! Sarah Jessica Parker and husband Matthew Broderick check out a Thursday night performance of Broadway's Hello Dolly.
TWINNING MOMENT
Sisters Scout and Tallulah Willis are mirror images of each other as the sibling pair attend Shopbop + Levi's Made & Crafted event celebrating their exclusive capsule collection in L.A.
TAKE A SEAT
Saoirse Ronan pays close attention during an appearance on London's This Morning.
TERRIFIC TRIO
They clean up real nice! Olivia Munn plays a glamorous third-wheel to newlyweds Kate Upton and Justin Verlander at Thursday's Breitling "Global Roadshow" event in New York City.
DAD KNOWS BEST
Harry Connick Jr. enlists daughter Charlotte as his date to the opening night celebration for Broadway's Hello Dolly at New York City's Sardis.
CUDDLE BUDDY
Add this to your "Reasons Why Supermodels Are the Luckiest" list: Gigi Hadid got to walk down Tod's show during Milan Fashion Week with an adorable pup in hand.
YOU GLOW, GIRL
Lucy Hale, an Avon ambassador, comes out to celebrate the launch of the brand's new Glow collection on Thursday.
IT'S ALL GOOD
Emma Roberts is emiting nothing but "good vibes" as she leaves her dance class on Thursday.
DREAM BIG
Common shows his support for Dreamers with his tee during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.
POINT IT OUT
Darren Criss and Armie Hammer come together at the Breitling "Global Roadshow" event in New York City on Thursday.
LOOK OF LOVE
Idris Elba's newly-minted fiancée Sabrina Dhowre can't help but stare at her love at the Thursday premiere of Yardie during the Berlin Film Festival.
A NIGHT AT THE MUSEUM
On Thursday, Gael García Bernal attends the Berlin Film Festival premiere of Museum.
CAFFEINE BOOST
Hilary Duff grabs a coffee while filming Younger in New York City.
PRETTY IN PINK
Naomi Watts thinks pink at Thursday's Golden Camera Awards in Hamburg.
FUN WITH FASHION
Lily Cole joins Livia Firth, founder and creative director of Eco-Age, at the VIP preview of the Commonwealth Fashion Exchange exhibition.
GOLDEN HOUR
Liam Nesson attends the Golden Camera Awards in Hamburg on Thursday.
MAKING MAGIC
Actor-director Heather Graham gets in the celebration spirit at the Half Magic premiere afterparty Wednesday in West Hollywood.
BLUE CRUSHES
Iskra Lawrence and Nina Agdal twin in blue swimsuits at an AerieREAL photoshoot in Tulum, Mexico.
POUNDING PAVEMENT
Aaron Paul goes for a Wednesday jog in West Hollywood.
T-SHIRT TIME
On Wednesday in Los Angeles, Jake Gyllenhaal keeps things lowkey while heading to a studio.
HARD HEADED
Gisele Bündchen puts safety first while visiting a N.Y.C. construction site on Wednesday.
ROSE-COLORED VIEW
Halsey rocks pink sunglasses on Wednesday in Beverly Hills.
HELLO, SUNSHINE
On Wednesday, a radiant Christie Brinkley attends a dinner for Alessia Antinori at New York City's Tutto il Giorno restaurant.
SMOOTH AS SILK
Emily Ratajkowski heads to dinner in New York City Wednesday night.
ON A BREAK
Ellie Kemper is spotted on the New York City set of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt on Wednesday.
SUPERSTARS
Mom-to-be America Ferrera films Superstore alongside Ben Feldman in Los Angeles.
TYING THINGS UP
Pete Wentz sports a bun while enjoying an on-the-go snack in Los Angeles on Thursday.
DO YOU BELIEVE IN MAGIC?
Angela Kinsey and Jenna Fischer are beaming as they attend the West Hollywood premiere of Half Magic on Wednesday.
ORANGE YOU GLAMOROUS?
Kaia Gerber most certainly is! The model brightens up the runway as she channels Jackie Kennedy at the Moschino show during Milan Fashion Week.
GOOD NIGHT
Jason Bateman and wife Amanda Anka come out to celebrate the Hollywood premiere of the actor's new film, Game Night, on Wednesday.
HIGH ROLLERS
Following their big BRIT Awards wins, Dua Lipa and Stormzy show off their trophies backstage.
BELT IT OUT
Ed Sheeran, who shut down rumors he and fiancée Cherry Seaborn secretly wed, takes the BRIT Awards stage for his performance on Wednesday.
FAMILY FIRST
David Arquette comes out to support sister Patricia, who appears in Survivors Guide to Prison, at the film's N.Y.C. premiere on Wednesday.
CATCHING UP
Joined by his girlfriend Cheryl, Liam Payne catches up with One Direction bandmate Niall Horan at London's Soho House on Wednesday, at a BRIT Awards afterparty.
WHO RUN THE WORLD?
Greta Gerwig! The Lady Bird director attends TheWrap's Women, Whiskey and Wisdom event honoring the year's female Oscar nominees.
WATER WORKS
Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel shows off her svelte bikini body during a beach day in Miami.
WOMAN IN BLACK
Chrissy Teigen keeps it monochrome in an all-black outfit while out and about in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
MODEL SQUAD
Gigi Hadid and Kaia Gerber lead the pack of supermodels while working the runway at the Alberta Ferretti Fall/Winter 2018 show on Wednesday as part of Milan Fashion Week.
MAN OF THE HOUR
Justin Timberlake takes center stage while performing with Chris Stapleton at the 2018 BRIT Awards on Wednesday in London.
YOUNGER VIBES
Sutton Foster goes for a tropical look while filming scenes for Younger in N.Y.C.
HAPPY PAIR
Looking glamorous as ever, Rita Ora and Luke Evans attend The BRIT Awards on Wednesday.
BOW DOWN
Noomi Rapace strikes a pose as she makes her way down the red carpet at The BRIT Awards.
FOR THE LOVE OF FASHION
Millie Bobby Brown takes a look back at London's BRIT Awards on Wednesday.
FLOWER POWER
Mom-to-be Katy Mixon cradles her growing baby bump during an appearance at BUILD Studios in New York to talk about American Housewife on Wednesday.
FRIENDS FIRST
Adam DeVine and Alexandra Daddario give their best faces while attending a special Hollywood screening for their Netflix movie, When We First Met, on Tuesday.
WHITE OUT
Dressed in a lacy white gown, Glow's Alison Brie arrives at Tuesday's Council of Fashion Designers of America luncheon.
FAB FOUR
Darren Criss, Édgar Ramírez, Jamie Dornan and Armie Hammer come out to support fellow actor Timothée Chalamet's March GQ cover at the magazine's celebratory dinner on Tuesday.
NOTHING BUT LOVE
Hailey Baldwin and Izabel Goulart have love on the brain at the Naked Heart Foundation's Fabulous Fund Fair in London on Tuesday.
MOVIE MOMENT
Embracing each other, Ellen Page and wife Emma Portner attend the Tuesday screening of IFC Films' The Cured in L.A.
OH-SO DRESSY
Grace and Frankie's June Diane Raphael, Lily Tomlin and Brooklyn Decker — who welcomed her second child three months ago — slay the style game at the Costume Designers Guild Awards on Tuesday.
DAPPER DUDE
Terry Crews suits up for Esquire's Mavericks of Hollywood event, presented by Hugo Boss, on Tuesday.
TIME TO CELEBRATE
On Tuesday, Virgil Abloh, Justin Timberlake and Takashi Murakami strike a pose at the Murakami & Abloh: Future History event in London.
PUPPY LOVE
Julianna Margulies walks her dog in N.Y.C.'s Soho neighborhood on Tuesday.
MAKING AN ENTRANCE
Sarah Hyland steals the show in a sleek blue ball gown while presenting onstage at the Costume Designers Guild Awards on Tuesday in Beverly Hills.
AWARD WORTHY
Also presenting at the awards, Tony Hale and Anna Camp, who joke around onstage at Tuesday's ceremony.
GUEST OF HONOR
Meanwhile, on the CDGA red carpet, Kerry Washington and Gina Rodriguez make sure that all of the attention is on Eva Longoria and her growing baby bump.
DO THE WAVE
Maisie Williams keeps it casual while out and about in L.A. on Tuesday.
TWO OF A KIND
Jennifer Westfeldt and Hilary Duff are all smiles as they relax between scenes on the New York City set of Younger.
NO BUSINESS LIKE SHOW BUSINESS
Kandi Burress — who is currently playing Matron Mama Morton on Broadway — strikes a pose with Cuba Gooding Jr. ahead of his London Chicago debut after a performance on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
HELLO SUNSHINE
Bethenny Frankel hits the pool in Miami wearing a black bandeau bikini.
ON THE JOB
Prince William and a pregnant Kate Middleton are all smiles on Tuesday as they check in on the construction of the Northern Spire, a bridge over the River Wear in Sunderland, UK, which is set to open in spring 2018.
I SPY
Jessica Biel channels her inner secret agent in a trench coat and beret while out and about in New York City on Tuesday.
HOLDING OUT FOR A HERO
After celebrating its record-breaking opening weekend, Lupita Nyong'o rocks a Black Panther hoodie while arriving at JFK airport in New York on Tuesday.
WORK IT OUT
A bare-faced Ashlee Simpson is spotted in L.A. following a workout.
ON GUARD
With a penguin structure as his backdrop, Javier Bardem speaks out during the Greenpeace press conference on Tuesday.
RADIO HEAD
Jimmy Fallon stops by Radio Andy at SiriusXM Studios on Tuesday.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK
Zachary Quinto and boyfriend Miles McMillan hold hands while walking their dog in New York City on Tuesday.
CITY SLICKER
Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner looks both ways as she crosses the street in N.Y.C.
THE RACE IS ON
Guest judges Tituss Burgess and Shay Mitchell pose with RuPaul, Ross Mathews and Michelle Visage for a Thursday episode of RuPaul's Drag Race.
BRIGHT SIDE
Olivia Munn is mellow in yellow on Tuesday as she attends the CFDA, Variety and WWD Runway to Red Carpet Event Luncheon.
STRAIGHT STYLIN'
One day after her birthday, Millie Bobby Brown sports a black gown at the Moncler show in Milan, Italy on Tuesday.
FAMILY FIRST
Power siblings! Sisters Dakota and Elle Fanning pose together at the London screening of Miu Miu Women's Tales' short film Hello Apartment, which was directed by Dakota, on Monday.
