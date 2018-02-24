Star Tracks

Amal Clooney Takes the Stage, Plus Jennifr Lawrence, Joe Jonas & More

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

MUSIC MAN

Ed Sheeran attends a photocall for his film, Songwriter, at the Berlin Film Festival on Friday.

Michael Loccisano/Getty

GET LOW

Game Night's Billy Magnussen gets down while stopping by BUILD Studios on Friday.

BackGrid

CALL ME

Bethenny Frankel takes a phone call during a walk through Miami Beach on Friday.

Marla Aufmuth/Getty

TAKING THE STAGE

All eyes are on Amal Clooney as she speaks onstage at the Watermark Conference for Women on Friday.

Splash News Online

SPOTTED!

Wearing a leopard-print coat, Jennifer Lawrence bundles up in New York City.

MEGA

SURF'S UP

Joe Jonas embarks on a surfind sesh while at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia.

Gary Gershoff/WireImage

STRIKE A POSE

Heather Graham stops by BUILD Studios to discuss her new film, Half Magic, on Friday.

Shutterstock

FOLLOW THE LEADER

Bella Hadid takes lead at the Roberto Cavalli show during Milan Fashion Week on Friday.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

SALT AND PEPPER

Josh Duhamel looks devilishly handsome at the premiere of Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G. on Thursday in Hollywood.

Michael Kovac/Getty

DATE NIGHT

Michelle Monaghan and Peter White get cozy at a screening of The Vanishing of Sidney Hall on Thursday in L.A.

Janice Yi/NBC

GOLDEN GIRL

Gold medal Olympian snowboarder Chloe Kim debuts her new Corn Flakes box during a Wenesday episode of The Tonight Show.

Todd Wawrychuk/Disneyland

GIRL GANG

A Wrinkle In Time stars Mindy Kaling, Oprah Winfrey, Storm Reid and Reese Witherspoon hit up Disneyland on Thursday ahead of their film's upcoming premiere.

Zacharie Scheurer/Getty

CHEERS!

Idris Elba sips a Grey Goose espresso martini at an afterparty for his new film, Yardie, in Berlin, Germany on Thursday.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

WATCH THE THRONE

Laverne Cox perches on a blue velvet chair during a visit to Macy's in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Vincenzo Lombardo/Getty

SUITED UP

Chloë Grace Moretz rocks a printed pantsuit for the The Next Green Talents event in Milan on Thursday.

Flight

DO THE WAVE

Kelly Bensimon rocks a bikini on the beaches of Miami on Wednesday.

BackGrid

WORKING LATE

Selena Gomez is spotted on her way to the studio for a late night at work — while sporting a sweatshirt repping her birth season and year — in Westwood, Calif. on Thursday. 

MEGA

BABY ON BOARD

Eva Longoria, who is expecting her first child, wears a black dress for a shopping trip in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

OFF TO BROADWAY

Date night! Sarah Jessica Parker and husband Matthew Broderick check out a Thursday night performance of Broadway's Hello Dolly.

Sansho Scott/BFA/Shutterstock

TWINNING MOMENT

Sisters Scout and Tallulah Willis are mirror images of each other as the sibling pair attend Shopbop + Levi's Made & Crafted event celebrating their exclusive capsule collection in L.A.

Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

TAKE A SEAT

Saoirse Ronan pays close attention during an appearance on London's This Morning.

Joe Schildhorn/BFA/Shutterstock

TERRIFIC TRIO

They clean up real nice! Olivia Munn plays a glamorous third-wheel to newlyweds Kate Upton and Justin Verlander at Thursday's Breitling "Global Roadshow" event in New York City.

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

DAD KNOWS BEST

Harry Connick Jr. enlists daughter Charlotte as his date to the opening night celebration for Broadway's Hello Dolly at New York City's Sardis.

Davide Maestri/WWD/Shutterstock

CUDDLE BUDDY

Add this to your "Reasons Why Supermodels Are the Luckiest" list: Gigi Hadid got to walk down Tod's show during Milan Fashion Week with an adorable pup in hand.

MOVI Inc.

YOU GLOW, GIRL

Lucy Hale, an Avon ambassador, comes out to celebrate the launch of the brand's new Glow collection on Thursday.

MEGA

IT'S ALL GOOD

Emma Roberts is emiting nothing but "good vibes" as she leaves her dance class on Thursday.

Splash News Online

DREAM BIG

Common shows his support for Dreamers with his tee during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Joe Schildhorn/BFA/Shutterstock

POINT IT OUT

Darren Criss and Armie Hammer come together at the Breitling "Global Roadshow" event in New York City on Thursday.

Matthias Nareyek/Getty

LOOK OF LOVE

Idris Elba's newly-minted fiancée Sabrina Dhowre can't help but stare at her love at the Thursday premiere of Yardie during the Berlin Film Festival.

Nicole Kubelka/Future Image/WENN

A NIGHT AT THE MUSEUM 

On Thursday, Gael García Bernal attends the Berlin Film Festival premiere of Museum

Jose Perez/INSTAR

CAFFEINE BOOST 

Hilary Duff grabs a coffee while filming Younger in New York City. 

Katrin Stroz/DDP/INSTAR

PRETTY IN PINK

Naomi Watts thinks pink at Thursday's Golden Camera Awards in Hamburg.

Dave Benett/Getty Images for Eco-Age

FUN WITH FASHION

Lily Cole joins Livia Firth, founder and creative director of Eco-Age, at the VIP preview of the Commonwealth Fashion Exchange exhibition.

IBRAHIM OT/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

GOLDEN HOUR 

Liam Nesson attends the Golden Camera Awards in Hamburg on Thursday. 

Emma McIntyre/Getty

MAKING MAGIC

Actor-director Heather Graham gets in the celebration spirit at the Half Magic premiere afterparty Wednesday in West Hollywood. 

BackGrid

BLUE CRUSHES

Iskra Lawrence and Nina Agdal twin in blue swimsuits at an AerieREAL photoshoot in Tulum, Mexico. 

BackGrid

POUNDING PAVEMENT

Aaron Paul goes for a Wednesday jog in West Hollywood. 

BackGrid

T-SHIRT TIME 

On Wednesday in Los Angeles, Jake Gyllenhaal keeps things lowkey while heading to a studio. 

MEGA

HARD HEADED 

Gisele Bündchen puts safety first while visiting a N.Y.C. construction site on Wednesday. 

MEGA

ROSE-COLORED VIEW

Halsey rocks pink sunglasses on Wednesday in Beverly Hills. 

Matteo Prandoni/BFA/Shutterstock

HELLO, SUNSHINE

On Wednesday, a radiant Christie Brinkley attends a dinner for Alessia Antinori at New York City's Tutto il Giorno restaurant.

Splash News Online

SMOOTH AS SILK 

Emily Ratajkowski heads to dinner in New York City Wednesday night. 

Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

ON A BREAK

Ellie Kemper is spotted on the New York City set of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt on Wednesday. 

WENN

SUPERSTARS

Mom-to-be America Ferrera films Superstore alongside Ben Feldman in Los Angeles. 

WENN

TYING THINGS UP 

Pete Wentz sports a bun while enjoying an on-the-go snack in Los Angeles on Thursday. 

Emma McIntyre/Getty

DO YOU BELIEVE IN MAGIC?

Angela Kinsey and Jenna Fischer are beaming as they attend the West Hollywood premiere of Half Magic on Wednesday.

Pietro D'aprano/Getty

ORANGE YOU GLAMOROUS?

Kaia Gerber most certainly is! The model brightens up the runway as she channels Jackie Kennedy at the Moschino show during Milan Fashion Week.

Frazer Harrison/Getty

GOOD NIGHT 

Jason Bateman and wife Amanda Anka come out to celebrate the Hollywood premiere of the actor's new film, Game Night, on Wednesday.

John Phillips/Getty

HIGH ROLLERS

Following their big BRIT Awards wins, Dua Lipa and Stormzy show off their trophies backstage. 

Gareth Cattermole/Getty

BELT IT OUT

Ed Sheeran, who shut down rumors he and fiancée Cherry Seaborn secretly wed, takes the BRIT Awards stage for his performance on Wednesday.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

FAMILY FIRST

David Arquette comes out to support sister Patricia, who appears in Survivors Guide to Prison, at the film's N.Y.C. premiere on Wednesday. 

Dave Benett/Getty

CATCHING UP

Joined by his girlfriend Cheryl, Liam Payne catches up with One Direction bandmate Niall Horan at London's Soho House on Wednesday, at a BRIT Awards afterparty.

Phillip Faraone/Getty

WHO RUN THE WORLD?

Greta Gerwig! The Lady Bird director attends TheWrap's Women, Whiskey and Wisdom event honoring the year's female Oscar nominees.

Pacific Coast News

WATER WORKS

Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel shows off her svelte bikini body during a beach day in Miami.

Splash News

WOMAN IN BLACK

Chrissy Teigen keeps it monochrome in an all-black outfit while out and about in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

WWD/Shutterstock

MODEL SQUAD

Gigi Hadid and Kaia Gerber lead the pack of supermodels while working the runway at the Alberta Ferretti Fall/Winter 2018 show on Wednesday as part of Milan Fashion Week.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

MAN OF THE HOUR

Justin Timberlake takes center stage while performing with Chris Stapleton at the 2018 BRIT Awards on Wednesday in London.

Jose Perez/INSTARimages.com

YOUNGER VIBES

Sutton Foster goes for a tropical look while filming scenes for Younger in N.Y.C.

Dave J Hogan/Getty

HAPPY PAIR

Looking glamorous as ever, Rita Ora and Luke Evans attend The BRIT Awards on Wednesday.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

BOW DOWN

Noomi Rapace strikes a pose as she makes her way down the red carpet at The BRIT Awards.

Ian West/PA Images/INSTARimages.com

FOR THE LOVE OF FASHION 

Millie Bobby Brown takes a look back at London's BRIT Awards on Wednesday.

Steve Zak Photography/WireImage

FLOWER POWER

Mom-to-be Katy Mixon cradles her growing baby bump during an appearance at BUILD Studios in New York to talk about American Housewife on Wednesday.

Michael Tullberg/Getty

FRIENDS FIRST

Adam DeVine and Alexandra Daddario give their best faces while attending a special Hollywood screening for their Netflix movie, When We First Met, on Tuesday.

JB Lacroix/WireImage

WHITE OUT

Dressed in a lacy white gown, Glow's Alison Brie arrives at Tuesday's Council of Fashion Designers of America luncheon.

John Sciulli/Getty

FAB FOUR

Darren Criss, Édgar Ramírez, Jamie Dornan and Armie Hammer come out to support fellow actor Timothée Chalamet's March GQ cover at the magazine's celebratory dinner on Tuesday.

Dave Benett/Getty

NOTHING BUT LOVE

Hailey Baldwin and Izabel Goulart have love on the brain at the Naked Heart Foundation's Fabulous Fund Fair in London on Tuesday.

Earl Gibson III/Getty

MOVIE MOMENT

Embracing each other, Ellen Page and wife Emma Portner attend the Tuesday screening of IFC Films' The Cured in L.A.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

OH-SO DRESSY

Grace and Frankie's June Diane Raphael, Lily Tomlin and Brooklyn Decker — who welcomed her second child three months ago — slay the style game at the Costume Designers Guild Awards on Tuesday.

Emma McIntyre/Getty

DAPPER DUDE

Terry Crews suits up for Esquire's Mavericks of Hollywood event, presented by Hugo Boss, on Tuesday. 

Darren Gerrish/Getty

TIME TO CELEBRATE

On Tuesday, Virgil Abloh, Justin Timberlake and Takashi Murakami strike a pose at the Murakami & Abloh: Future History event in London.

GC Images

PUPPY LOVE

Julianna Margulies walks her dog in N.Y.C.'s Soho neighborhood on Tuesday.

Kevin Winter/Getty

MAKING AN ENTRANCE

Sarah Hyland steals the show in a sleek blue ball gown while presenting onstage at the Costume Designers Guild Awards on Tuesday in Beverly Hills.

Kevin Winter/Getty

AWARD WORTHY

Also presenting at the awards, Tony Hale and Anna Camp, who joke around onstage at Tuesday's ceremony.

Christopher Polk/Getty

GUEST OF HONOR

Meanwhile, on the CDGA red carpet, Kerry Washington and Gina Rodriguez make sure that all of the attention is on Eva Longoria and her growing baby bump.

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

DO THE WAVE

Maisie Williams keeps it casual while out and about in L.A. on Tuesday.

Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto

TWO OF A KIND

Jennifer Westfeldt and Hilary Duff are all smiles as they relax between scenes on the New York City set of Younger.

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

NO BUSINESS LIKE SHOW BUSINESS

Kandi Burress — who is currently playing Matron Mama Morton on Broadway — strikes a pose with Cuba Gooding Jr. ahead of his London Chicago debut after a performance on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

MEGA

HELLO SUNSHINE

Bethenny Frankel hits the pool in Miami wearing a black bandeau bikini.

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

ON THE JOB

Prince William and a pregnant Kate Middleton are all smiles on Tuesday as they check in on the construction of the Northern Spire, a bridge over the River Wear in Sunderland, UK, which is set to open in spring 2018.

Splash News Online

I SPY

Jessica Biel channels her inner secret agent in a trench coat and beret while out and about in New York City on Tuesday.

Splash News Online

HOLDING OUT FOR A HERO

After celebrating its record-breaking opening weekend, Lupita Nyong'o rocks a Black Panther hoodie while arriving at JFK airport in New York on Tuesday.

Splash News Online

WORK IT OUT

A bare-faced Ashlee Simpson is spotted in L.A. following a workout.

HAYOUNG JEON/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

ON GUARD

With a penguin structure as his backdrop, Javier Bardem speaks out during the Greenpeace press conference on Tuesday.

Cindy Ord/Getty

RADIO HEAD

Jimmy Fallon stops by Radio Andy at SiriusXM Studios on Tuesday.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK

Zachary Quinto and boyfriend Miles McMillan hold hands while walking their dog in New York City on Tuesday.

CITY SLICKER

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner looks both ways as she crosses the street in N.Y.C.

Courtesy Ru Paul's Drag Race

THE RACE IS ON

Guest judges Tituss Burgess and Shay Mitchell pose with RuPaul, Ross Mathews and Michelle Visage for a Thursday episode of RuPaul's Drag Race.

Sara De Boer/StarTraks

BRIGHT SIDE

Olivia Munn is mellow in yellow on Tuesday as she attends the CFDA, Variety and WWD Runway to Red Carpet Event Luncheon.

MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP/Getty

STRAIGHT STYLIN'

One day after her birthday, Millie Bobby Brown sports a black gown at the Moncler show in Milan, Italy on Tuesday.

Dave Benett/Getty

FAMILY FIRST

Power siblings! Sisters Dakota and Elle Fanning pose together at the London screening of Miu Miu Women's Tales' short film Hello Apartment, which was directed by Dakota, on Monday. 

