Star Tracks

Pregnant Khloé Kardashian Takes Flight, Plus Ryan Seacrest, Jamie Chung & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By @gracegavilanes

More

1 of 173

BACKGRID

READY, SET, JET-SET!

Pregnant Khloé Kardashian is spotted at LAX Airport ahead of New Year's Eve celebrations.

2 of 173

Mike Coppola/Getty

COUNTING DOWN

Ryan Seacrest and Jenny McCarthy gear up for Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with a press junket on Friday.

3 of 173

BACKGRID

SNOW PROBLEM

Rita Ora is all smiles as she and Andrew Watt take a walk through Aspen, Colorado.

4 of 173

Kimberly White/WireImage

WALK IT OUT

Jamie Chung goes for a walk in San Francisco on Thursday.

5 of 173

BACKGRID

BABY, IT'S COLD OUTSIDE

Mariah Carey and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka keep a firm grasp on each other as they go shopping in Aspen, Colorado.

6 of 173

PA Images/INSTARimages

THE GREATEST CAST

Hugh Jackman, Zendaya and Zac Efron — all of whom star in The Greatest Showman — stop by The Graham Norton Show to discuss their film on Thursday.

7 of 173

JOCE/Bauergriffin

BIRTHDAY GAL

Nichelle Nichols looks glam as ever as she arrives for her 85th birthday celebration.

8 of 173

Picture Perfect Press/Splash News

LUNCH DATE

Halsey and boyfriend G-Eazy walk hand-in-hand after having lunch together in Beverly Hills.

9 of 173

Gisela Schober/Getty

LOOKING FAB

Sharon Stone continues to slay the style game at the St. Moritz's Soul Award Gala as she poses for pics with son Roan and Martina Tomasini in Switzerland on Thursday.

10 of 173

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

SHOW IT OFF

On Thursday, Sarah Paulson and girlfriend Holland Taylor come out to N.Y.C.'s Joe's Pub to support Sandra Bernhard'snew show Sandemonium.

11 of 173

BACKGRID

DOG DAY AFTERNOON

On Thursday, John Stamos and pregnant fiancée Caitlin McHugh go for a morning walk with their dogs in Studio City, California. 

12 of 173

Paul Kane/Getty

SAY CHEESE

Tennis champ Roger Federer snaps a too-cute selfie with a Quokka at Rottnest Island on Thursday in Australia.

13 of 173

BACKGRID

LIFE'S A BEACH

Nicole Kidman kicks off her day with a run on the beach in Sydney, Australia.

14 of 173

INSTARimages

TIME TO CELEBRATE

Paul McCartney excitedly enjoys a dip in the ocean during a holiday vacation in St. Barts.

15 of 173

BG008/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

THROWING SHADE

Sunglasses-clad couple Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are spotted in L.A. on Thursday.

16 of 173

Splash News

GOODIE BAG

Zoey Deutch shows her support for Planned Parenthood by putting her message-packed tote bag on full display during a juice run in L.A.

17 of 173

MEGA

ON THE LOOKOUT

On Thursday, Hailey Baldwin goes shopping with friends in Miami.

18 of 173

Splash News

GOING TO HOLLYWOOD

Dave Chapelle arrives to West Hollywood's Peppermint club for his comedy standup performance.

19 of 173

BACKGRID

OUT & ABOUT

Dakota and Elle Fanning enjoy some quality time together with mom Heather and Dakota's boyfriend Jamie Strachan in L.A.

20 of 173

BG015/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

BACK IN BLACK

On Thursday, Ariel Winter keeps things low-key in a head-to-toe black ensemble in L.A.

21 of 173

Splash News Online

MAKING WAVES

Mark Wahlberg bares his abs as he and his family (not pictured) enjoy their tropical vacation in Barbados.

22 of 173

The Image Direct

WALK IT OUT

Paris Hilton and boyfriend Chris Zylka are spotted walking toward the snow slopes in Aspen, Colorado on Thursday.

23 of 173

ROGER WONG/INSTARimages.com

MARVELOUS MORNING

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Rachel Brosnahan stops by Good Morning America to talk about the Amazon Prime show.

24 of 173

WENN

WORKING ON HER FITNESS

Teri Hatcher is spotted out and about in her workout gear on Thursday.

25 of 173

BackGrid

HAND TO HOLD

Mariah Carey and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka walk hand-in-hand during a winter stroll in Aspen, Colorado.

26 of 173

GoldenEye/Splash News Online

TAKING FLIGHT

Kirsten Dunst and fiancé Jesse Plemons head inside LAX Airport to catch their flight.

27 of 173

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

GUESS WHO'S COMING BACKSTAGE?

Bill Clinton and Hillary Rodham Clinton pose with Tony Shalhoub and Katrina Lenk backstage at Broadway's hit musical, The Band's Visit, on Wednesday. 

28 of 173

BackGrid

OFF TO THE MARKET

Cindy Crawford picks up the essentials during a trip to Trancas Market in Malibu, California on Wednesday.

29 of 173

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

FRONT AND CENTER

Sitting courtside, Flea takes a moment to chat before taking in the basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday.

30 of 173

BackGrid

CARRY ON

Lily-Rose Depp are spotted arriving in Paris, France to celebrate mom Vanessa Paradis' birthday.

31 of 173

MEGA

ON TOP OF THE WORLD

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alumna Camille Grammer goes paddleboarding in Hawaii on Christmas Day.

32 of 173

Splash News Online

ON HOLIDAY

Minka Kelly is spotted wearing a one-piece during a visit to a beach in Hawaii on Tuesday.

33 of 173

BackGrid

TIME TO INDULGE

An abs-baring Olivia Culpo treats herself to a spa day in Santa Monica, California on Wednesday.

34 of 173

BackGrid

JUST ANOTHER DAY

What day is it? Zendaya sports a "Tuesday" sweater on Wednesday.

35 of 173

Hugh Gentry/Disney's Aulani Resort/Getty

FAMILY FUN DAY

We can hardly handle the cuteness! This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown heads to a Disney Resort & Spa in Hawaii with his wife and little ones on Wednesday.

36 of 173

MEGA

FLEX ZONE

Christina Milian shows off her true strength during a workout in L.A.

37 of 173

BackGrid

THINKING PINK

On Wednesday, Paris Hilton braves the cold in Aspen, Colorado for a day of skiing with boyfriend Chris Zylka.

38 of 173

BackGrid

A KISS TO REMEMBER

Cute couple alert! Katharine McPhee plants a smooch on boyfriend David Foster, marking one of their first-ever public displays of affection as a couple on Thursday in Paris.

39 of 173

Pacific Coast News

STRUT YOUR STUFF

Kaia Gerber exhibits model behavior following her breakfast date with a friend in L.A. on Wednesday.

40 of 173

BackGrid

HOLDING ONTO YOU

Izabel Goulart and boyfriend Kevin Trapp enjoy some snorkeling in Brazil on Christmas Day.

41 of 173

MEGA

TREAT YOURSELF

On Wednesday, Hilary Duff destresses as the holiday season comes to a close, at a spa.

42 of 173

BackGrid

GINGHAM GAL

Wearing a gingham-print bikini, Rebecca Gayheart and husband Eric Dane hit the beach in Hawaii for a getaway tropical vacation.

43 of 173

MEGA

TROPICAL VIBES

A smiling Mark Wahlberg is seen enjoying a vacation with his family (not pictured) in Barbados.

44 of 173

WENN

VIEWING PARTY

Lin-Manuel Miranda meets with fans following a London performance of Hamilton on Wednesday.

45 of 173

MEGA

TIME TO UNWIND

Real Housewives of New York star Kelly Bensimon takes a dip in Miami Beach on Wednesday.

46 of 173

Jeff Overs/BBC/Getty

TODAY'S THE DAY

Justin Webb and Sarah Montague pose with Prince Harry as he guest edits BBC Radio 4's Today program on Wednesday.

47 of 173

Pacific Coast News

CHEERS!

With juice in hand, Olivia Munn is spotted leaving a Miami restaurant after grabbing lunch with parents-to-be Eva Longoria and José Bastón.

48 of 173

BACKGRID

WHEN IN ASPEN

Kevin Costner and wife Christine are all smiles as they go for a walk in Aspen, Colorado on Tuesday.

49 of 173

BACKGRID

FUNNY BUSINESS

A radiant Ellen DeGeneres is seen out and about in Beverly Hills.

50 of 173

Splash News

ON A STROLL

Katy Perry steps out with a mystery man in Denmark.

51 of 173

Ross D. Franklin/AP/Shutterstock

HUG IT OUT

Dierks Bentley shares an embrace with the Phoenix Suns mascot during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Suns and the Memphis Grizzlies.

52 of 173

BACKGRID

WE ARE FAMILY

Melanie Griffith and daughter Dakota Johnson walk hand-in-hand as they visit Aspen, Colorado.

53 of 173

BackGrid

LIFE'S A BEACH

Bachelor in Paradise alumna Corinne Olympios spends Christmas Day with family on Miami Beach.

54 of 173

BackGrid

A QUICK BREAK

Talk about an epic holiday! Hailee Steinfeld goes paddleboarding with her family on Christmas Day in Hawaii.

55 of 173

Splash News Online

SHEER PERFECTION

Karrueche Tran is glowing as she enjoys her holiday party in Hollywood.

56 of 173

Rajessh Kahyap/Hindustan Times/Getty

SITTING PRETTY

Priyanka Chopra takes the stage during a UNICEF event on Saturday.

57 of 173

James Devaney/Getty

MOMMY & ME

Shakira cuddles with son Sasha as the famous family take in a basketball game between the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday.

58 of 173

James Devaney/Getty

TERRIFIC TRIO

Also at the basketball game: John Mellencamp, girlfriend Meg Ryan and the actress' son Jack Quaid, who clock in some bonding time while sitting courtside.

59 of 173

BackGrid

FORE THE LOVE OF GOLF

Matthew Morrison unwinds on Christmas Day with a game of golf in Hawaii.

60 of 173

BackGrid

SNOW BUNNY

Mariah Carey is all smiles as she goes shopping in Aspen, Colorado on Monday.

61 of 173

Chris Jackson/Getty

FLOWER POWER

With a bouquet of flowers in hand, Kate Middleton attends the Christmas Day service at Church of St. Mary Magdalene in King's Lynn, England.

62 of 173

MEGA

WORK IT OUT

Pregnant Eva Longoria works on her fitness with husband José Bastón during a walk on Miami Beach.

63 of 173