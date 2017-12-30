Star Tracks
Pregnant Khloé Kardashian Takes Flight, Plus Ryan Seacrest, Jamie Chung & More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Posted on
More
1 of 173
READY, SET, JET-SET!
Pregnant Khloé Kardashian is spotted at LAX Airport ahead of New Year's Eve celebrations.
2 of 173
COUNTING DOWN
Ryan Seacrest and Jenny McCarthy gear up for Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with a press junket on Friday.
3 of 173
SNOW PROBLEM
Rita Ora is all smiles as she and Andrew Watt take a walk through Aspen, Colorado.
4 of 173
WALK IT OUT
Jamie Chung goes for a walk in San Francisco on Thursday.
5 of 173
BABY, IT'S COLD OUTSIDE
Mariah Carey and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka keep a firm grasp on each other as they go shopping in Aspen, Colorado.
6 of 173
THE GREATEST CAST
Hugh Jackman, Zendaya and Zac Efron — all of whom star in The Greatest Showman — stop by The Graham Norton Show to discuss their film on Thursday.
7 of 173
BIRTHDAY GAL
Nichelle Nichols looks glam as ever as she arrives for her 85th birthday celebration.
8 of 173
LUNCH DATE
Halsey and boyfriend G-Eazy walk hand-in-hand after having lunch together in Beverly Hills.
9 of 173
LOOKING FAB
Sharon Stone continues to slay the style game at the St. Moritz's Soul Award Gala as she poses for pics with son Roan and Martina Tomasini in Switzerland on Thursday.
10 of 173
SHOW IT OFF
On Thursday, Sarah Paulson and girlfriend Holland Taylor come out to N.Y.C.'s Joe's Pub to support Sandra Bernhard'snew show Sandemonium.
11 of 173
DOG DAY AFTERNOON
On Thursday, John Stamos and pregnant fiancée Caitlin McHugh go for a morning walk with their dogs in Studio City, California.
12 of 173
SAY CHEESE
Tennis champ Roger Federer snaps a too-cute selfie with a Quokka at Rottnest Island on Thursday in Australia.
13 of 173
LIFE'S A BEACH
Nicole Kidman kicks off her day with a run on the beach in Sydney, Australia.
14 of 173
TIME TO CELEBRATE
Paul McCartney excitedly enjoys a dip in the ocean during a holiday vacation in St. Barts.
15 of 173
THROWING SHADE
Sunglasses-clad couple Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are spotted in L.A. on Thursday.
16 of 173
GOODIE BAG
Zoey Deutch shows her support for Planned Parenthood by putting her message-packed tote bag on full display during a juice run in L.A.
17 of 173
ON THE LOOKOUT
On Thursday, Hailey Baldwin goes shopping with friends in Miami.
18 of 173
GOING TO HOLLYWOOD
Dave Chapelle arrives to West Hollywood's Peppermint club for his comedy standup performance.
19 of 173
OUT & ABOUT
Dakota and Elle Fanning enjoy some quality time together with mom Heather and Dakota's boyfriend Jamie Strachan in L.A.
20 of 173
BACK IN BLACK
On Thursday, Ariel Winter keeps things low-key in a head-to-toe black ensemble in L.A.
21 of 173
MAKING WAVES
Mark Wahlberg bares his abs as he and his family (not pictured) enjoy their tropical vacation in Barbados.
22 of 173
WALK IT OUT
Paris Hilton and boyfriend Chris Zylka are spotted walking toward the snow slopes in Aspen, Colorado on Thursday.
23 of 173
MARVELOUS MORNING
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Rachel Brosnahan stops by Good Morning America to talk about the Amazon Prime show.
24 of 173
WORKING ON HER FITNESS
Teri Hatcher is spotted out and about in her workout gear on Thursday.
25 of 173
HAND TO HOLD
Mariah Carey and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka walk hand-in-hand during a winter stroll in Aspen, Colorado.
26 of 173
TAKING FLIGHT
Kirsten Dunst and fiancé Jesse Plemons head inside LAX Airport to catch their flight.
27 of 173
GUESS WHO'S COMING BACKSTAGE?
Bill Clinton and Hillary Rodham Clinton pose with Tony Shalhoub and Katrina Lenk backstage at Broadway's hit musical, The Band's Visit, on Wednesday.
28 of 173
OFF TO THE MARKET
Cindy Crawford picks up the essentials during a trip to Trancas Market in Malibu, California on Wednesday.
29 of 173
FRONT AND CENTER
Sitting courtside, Flea takes a moment to chat before taking in the basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday.
30 of 173
CARRY ON
Lily-Rose Depp are spotted arriving in Paris, France to celebrate mom Vanessa Paradis' birthday.
31 of 173
ON TOP OF THE WORLD
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alumna Camille Grammer goes paddleboarding in Hawaii on Christmas Day.
32 of 173
ON HOLIDAY
Minka Kelly is spotted wearing a one-piece during a visit to a beach in Hawaii on Tuesday.
33 of 173
TIME TO INDULGE
An abs-baring Olivia Culpo treats herself to a spa day in Santa Monica, California on Wednesday.
34 of 173
JUST ANOTHER DAY
What day is it? Zendaya sports a "Tuesday" sweater on Wednesday.
35 of 173
FAMILY FUN DAY
We can hardly handle the cuteness! This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown heads to a Disney Resort & Spa in Hawaii with his wife and little ones on Wednesday.
36 of 173
FLEX ZONE
Christina Milian shows off her true strength during a workout in L.A.
37 of 173
THINKING PINK
On Wednesday, Paris Hilton braves the cold in Aspen, Colorado for a day of skiing with boyfriend Chris Zylka.
38 of 173
A KISS TO REMEMBER
Cute couple alert! Katharine McPhee plants a smooch on boyfriend David Foster, marking one of their first-ever public displays of affection as a couple on Thursday in Paris.
39 of 173
STRUT YOUR STUFF
Kaia Gerber exhibits model behavior following her breakfast date with a friend in L.A. on Wednesday.
40 of 173
HOLDING ONTO YOU
Izabel Goulart and boyfriend Kevin Trapp enjoy some snorkeling in Brazil on Christmas Day.
41 of 173
TREAT YOURSELF
On Wednesday, Hilary Duff destresses as the holiday season comes to a close, at a spa.
42 of 173
GINGHAM GAL
Wearing a gingham-print bikini, Rebecca Gayheart and husband Eric Dane hit the beach in Hawaii for a getaway tropical vacation.
43 of 173
TROPICAL VIBES
A smiling Mark Wahlberg is seen enjoying a vacation with his family (not pictured) in Barbados.
44 of 173
VIEWING PARTY
Lin-Manuel Miranda meets with fans following a London performance of Hamilton on Wednesday.
45 of 173
TIME TO UNWIND
Real Housewives of New York star Kelly Bensimon takes a dip in Miami Beach on Wednesday.
46 of 173
TODAY'S THE DAY
Justin Webb and Sarah Montague pose with Prince Harry as he guest edits BBC Radio 4's Today program on Wednesday.
47 of 173
CHEERS!
With juice in hand, Olivia Munn is spotted leaving a Miami restaurant after grabbing lunch with parents-to-be Eva Longoria and José Bastón.
48 of 173
WHEN IN ASPEN
Kevin Costner and wife Christine are all smiles as they go for a walk in Aspen, Colorado on Tuesday.
49 of 173
FUNNY BUSINESS
A radiant Ellen DeGeneres is seen out and about in Beverly Hills.
50 of 173
ON A STROLL
Katy Perry steps out with a mystery man in Denmark.
51 of 173
HUG IT OUT
Dierks Bentley shares an embrace with the Phoenix Suns mascot during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Suns and the Memphis Grizzlies.
52 of 173
WE ARE FAMILY
Melanie Griffith and daughter Dakota Johnson walk hand-in-hand as they visit Aspen, Colorado.
53 of 173
LIFE'S A BEACH
Bachelor in Paradise alumna Corinne Olympios spends Christmas Day with family on Miami Beach.
54 of 173
A QUICK BREAK
Talk about an epic holiday! Hailee Steinfeld goes paddleboarding with her family on Christmas Day in Hawaii.
55 of 173
SHEER PERFECTION
Karrueche Tran is glowing as she enjoys her holiday party in Hollywood.
56 of 173
SITTING PRETTY
Priyanka Chopra takes the stage during a UNICEF event on Saturday.
57 of 173
MOMMY & ME
Shakira cuddles with son Sasha as the famous family take in a basketball game between the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday.
58 of 173
TERRIFIC TRIO
Also at the basketball game: John Mellencamp, girlfriend Meg Ryan and the actress' son Jack Quaid, who clock in some bonding time while sitting courtside.
59 of 173
FORE THE LOVE OF GOLF
Matthew Morrison unwinds on Christmas Day with a game of golf in Hawaii.
60 of 173
SNOW BUNNY
Mariah Carey is all smiles as she goes shopping in Aspen, Colorado on Monday.
61 of 173
FLOWER POWER
With a bouquet of flowers in hand, Kate Middleton attends the Christmas Day service at Church of St. Mary Magdalene in King's Lynn, England.
62 of 173
WORK IT OUT
Pregnant Eva Longoria works on her fitness with husband José Bastón during a walk on Miami Beach.
63 of 173