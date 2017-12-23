Goldie & Kate Warm Up Aspen, Plus Kanye West, Robin Thicke & More

Star Tracks
GOLDEN GIRLS
Goldie Hawn and daughter Kate Hudson continue their family vacation in Aspen, Colorado, with matching smiles on Friday.
2 of 125
KEEP IT POSITIVE
Rebel Wilson can't help but smile during a Friday out in New York City.
3 of 125
BLENDING IN
Kanye West sports a camo jacket for his visit to a Milan showroom on Friday.
4 of 125
JINGLE ALL THE WAY
Robin Thicke gets in the Christmas spirit during an impromptu photoshoot with Santa Claus on Thursday at A Children's Miracle Holiday event.
5 of 125
SHORT & SWEET
Sporting shorts and tights while running errands, Gwen Stefani bundles up in her coat.
6 of 125
COFFEE BREAK
Benji Madden goes on a coffee run with brother Joel (not pictured) on Friday.
7 of 125
WHEN IN SPAIN
On Thursday, Antonio Banderas and girlfriend Nicole Kimpel attend the opening of the new Porcelanosa store in Madrid, Spain.
8 of 125
SHOPPER'S WORLD
Kristen Stewart fuels up before an hours-long search for Christmas gifts during a shopping trip with girlfriend Stella Maxwell.
9 of 125
WALK IT OUT
A sunglasses-clad Cameron Diaz shops for Christmas gifts in Beverly Hills.
10 of 125
REAL TALK
Chrissy Teigen, who is expecting her second child with husband John Legend, opens up about her early modeling career during a Revolve event in L.A. on Thursday.
11 of 125
SHOP 'TIL YOU DROP
As his ex-girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, prepares to welcome her first child with boyfried Travis Scott, rapper Tyga squeezes in some last-minute shopping in Beverly Hills.
12 of 125
GIRL'S BEST FRIEND
Stella Maxwell cradles her adorable pup as she heads to grab lunch with girlfriend Kristen Stewart in West Hollywood.
13 of 125
UNFORGETTABLE
Legends! Rihanna and Kendrick Lamar deliver a memorable performance at the TDE Annual Christmas Concert, a free event, in Watts, California.
14 of 125
PUPPY PAL
Ellen Pompeo totes her fur baby around L.A. on Thursday.
15 of 125
CUTE COUPLE ALERT
Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay and fiancé Bryan Absolo pack on the PDA during a beach outing in Miami.
16 of 125
CURTAIN CALL
Lin-Manuel Miranda takes center stage after the opening night performance of Hamilton at London's Victoria Palace Theater on Thursday.
17 of 125
PICTURE PERFECT
Disney Channel's Peyton List shows Daisy Duck some love during a day at Magic Kingdom Park in Florida on Wednesday.
18 of 125
A WHOLE NEW WORLD
Olivia Holt makes a new friend while visiting The World of Avatar at Disney's Animal Kingdom in Florida on Thursday.
19 of 125
CAST OF CHARACTERS
Hugh Dancy and Michelle Monaghan, Aaron Paul and Emma Greenwell flank executive producer Jessica Goldberg at the season 3 premiere of The Path on Thursday at the Paley Center in L.A.
20 of 125
BALL SO HARD
Nick Cannon shows off his skills on the court at a photo shoot for She Ball on Thursday in Venice, California.
21 of 125
CHEERING SECTION
Anthony Bourdain shows some team spirit while watching the New York Knicks face off against the Boston Celtics on Thursday at Madison Square Garden.
22 of 125
CHILLING COURTSIDE
Meanwhile, Ansel Elgort, girlfriend Violetta Komyshan and Timothée Chalamet cheer on the home team at the Knicks game on Thursday.
23 of 125
WHAT A KNOCKOUT
UFC fighter Chuck Liddell faces off against cosplayer Lito Velasco as Spider-Man at A Children's Miracle Holiday, sponsored by Amity Medical Group and Vitamin Patch Club, on Thursday at the Foothill Regional Medical Center Tustin, California.
24 of 125
SITTING PRETTY
LaLa Anthony gets into the holiday spirit while hosting a Winter Wonderland charity event on Thursday in New York.
25 of 125
NEW YORK MINUTE
Hilary Duff bundles up against the cold New York City weather while out with on-again boyfriend, Matthew Koma, on Thursday.
26 of 125
CHECKING HER LIST
Molly Sims gets some shopping done in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.
27 of 125
BEACHY KEEN
Former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay and fiancé Bryan Abasolo enjoy some fun in the sun while on vacation in Miami on Thursday.
28 of 125
SO FLY
Heidi Klum keeps it casual as she makes her way to LAX on Thursday.
29 of 125
READY TO ROCK
Ashlee Simpson leaves her Studio City, California, gym on Thursday in a Metallica sweatshirt.
30 of 125
HALLOWEEN IN DECEMBER?
A happy Bella Thorne is spotted out in orange and black in Los Angeles on Thursday.
31 of 125
TWO TO TANGO
Mariah Carey cozies up to boyfriend and backup dancer Bryan Tanaka while performing her "All I Want For Christmas Is You" holiday show on Wednesday in Las Vegas.
32 of 125
WATER WORLD
Simon Cowell and his partner, Lauren Silverman, relax with a Jet Ski ride while on vacation in Barbados on Tuesday.
33 of 125
SWEATER WEATHER
Olivia Wilde makes a statement with a red Christmas sweater bearing the word "Impeach," while shopping in New York City on Wednesday.
34 of 125
RUNNING FOR IT
A smiley Hugh Jackman gets his heart rate up during a beach day in Sydney.
35 of 125
DOG DAYS
Jerry O'Connell gives a furry friend a lift while on the set of Extra on Wednesday in Los Angeles. The actor is hosting the AKC National Championship Dog Show Presented by Royal Canin this New Year’s Day.
36 of 125
MOTOR SPORT
Drake feels the need for speed while on vacation in Miami Beach with fellow rappers DJ Khlaed and Diddy (not pictured) on Wednesday, before Khaled got into a Jet Ski accident and called on his pals for help.
37 of 125
GROWTH SPURT
Robert De Niro wears some serious platform shoes while filming The Irishman alongside Al Pacino on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
38 of 125
AS GOOD AS IT GETS
Helen Hunt enjoys the surf in Maui on Wednesday.
39 of 125
CLOWNING AROUND
Liam Neeson goofs off while visiting the New York City Ronald McDonald House on Tuesday.
40 of 125
LEAN ON ME
Rapper G-Eazy gets some support from girlfriend Halsey at the release party for his album, The Beautiful and Damned, on Tuesday in New York City.
41 of 125
UNDER COVER
Emma Stone tries to stay incognito while out and about in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
42 of 125
BODAK ... GREEN?
Cardi B wears a festive green look for a Wednesday Tonight Show appearance in New York City.
43 of 125
SHAPING UP
Elle Fanning fits in a Wednesday workout in L.A.
44 of 125
PEANUT(S) GALLERY
Andy Cohen rocks a festive Snoopy sweater in New York City on Wednesday.
45 of 125
PURCHASE PROTECTION
On Wednesday, Justin Bieber does some shopping in West Hollywood.
46 of 125
PUP WALK
Ethan Hawke keeps it casual while walking his dogs in New York City on Wednesday.
47 of 125
RED-Y OR NOT
Suki Waterhouse stops traffic in an all-red outfit as she heads to the #FREEPERIODS march to 10 Downing Street in London on Wednesday.
48 of 125
SEASON'S GREETINGS
Princess Charlene and Prince Albert II of Monaco get into the holiday spirit as they distribute presents to schoolchildren on Wednesday in Monaco.
49 of 125
WORK IT OUT
Vanessa Hudgens exits her Pilates class in L.A.
50 of 125
LACY LADY
Wearing a lace dress with a denim jacket, Kate Hudson is pictured heading into a theatre workshop on Tuesday.
51 of 125
ON HOLIDAY
Having fun in paradise! Simon Cowell and longtime love Lauren Silverman go jet skiing in Barbados.
52 of 125
HAND IT TO ME
Paris Hilton and boyfriend Chris Zylka walk hand-in-hand as they arrive at JFK Airport in New York.
53 of 125
KNOW YOUR VOICE
Blake Shelton embraces The Voice winner Chloe Kohanski at the show's finale on Tuesday.
54 of 125
RUNNING ERRANDS
Ashley Greene goes grocery shopping in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.
55 of 125
PAWS-ITIVELY AWESOME
Parker Posey brings along her dog, Gracie, to the first annual Paw Prints Paw-liday screening at IFC Center on Tuesday.
56 of 125
SEEN & HEARD
Lea Michele plugs in during a walk in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
57 of 125
LET'S CHAT
Christian Slater stops by London's Good Morning Britain on Wednesday.
58 of 125
STARS OF THE SHOW
Daisy Ridley and Mark Hamill are all smiles as they arrive at the Chinese premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi on Wednesday at the Shanghai Disney Resort.
59 of 125
SHINE BRIGHT
Noomi Rapace, Will Smith and Joel Edgerton strike a pose at the press conference for their new Netflix movie, Bright, on Wednesday in Tokyo.
60 of 125
HANG TEN
Helen Hunt catches some waves with her daughters (not pictured) while out surfing in Maui on Tuesday.
61 of 125
TEAM SPIRIT
Bella Hadid bundles up against New York's chilly weather in hockey gear as she heads to the Rangers game on Tuesday night with sister Gigi (not pictured).
62 of 125
LA VITA BELLA
Rebel Wilson shows off her Bella pride as she leaves a taping of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday.
63 of 125
CAFFEINE RUSH
Dakota Fanning keeps warm in a gray coat while spending time with her boyfriend in New York City on Tuesday.
64 of 125
ABS-OLUTELY FABULOUS
Kaia Gerber shows off her toned abs in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
65 of 125
VEGAS, BABY!
Lady Gaga toasts with a glass of champagne after signing a deal for a Las Vegas residency at MGM's Park Theater in 2018 on Tuesday.
66 of 125
NO BONES ABOUT IT
Jerry O'Connell goofs around with a furry friend while hosting the AKC National Championship Presented by Royal Canin — which will premiere on New Year's Day on Animal Planet — on Saturday in Orlando.
67 of 125
HAIRY SITUATION
Zac Efron debuts some new facial hair at the Australian premiere of The Greatest Showman on Wednesday.
68 of 125
WHEN IN AUSTRALIA ...
Stick your tongue out! Right? Zendaya got in touch with her silly side while snapping selfies with fans on Wednesday at the Sydney premiere of The Greatest Showman.
69 of 125
RUFF DAY
Kate Upton clocks in some hiking time with her dog on Tuesday.
70 of 125
MAKING WAVES
Karlie Kloss is spotted out and about in New York City's Soho neighborhood on Tuesday.
71 of 125
NEW YORK STATE OF MIND
Liam Payne sports a long sleeved shirt while out and about in N.Y.C.
72 of 125
BUMP IT UP
Nicky Hilton Rothschild shows off her growing baby bump during a Tuesday outing in New York City.
73 of 125
DRINK UP
Joshua Jackson fuels up with a morning smoothie in L.A.
74 of 125
BALANCING ACT
A smiling Halsey holds onto her crutches as she arrives to New York City's Good Morning America.
75 of 125
HIGH FIVE
Time to celebrate! Pitch Perfect 3's Anna Camp meets with Captain Morgan on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
76 of 125
HORSIN' AROUND
Katy Perry takes a ride on the carousel at Disney World on Monday.
77 of 125
On Monday, Pitch Perfect 3 star Hana Mae Lee stops by Hallmark's Home & Family to discuss her new film.
78 of 125
OH WHAT FUN!
Anna Kendrick and Darlene Love join Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon and The Roots in a performance of "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" with classroom instruments on Monday.
79 of 125
WHAT AN HONOR
Kobe Bryant is joined by wife Vanessa and daughters Gianna, Natalia and Bianka at the basketball player's Lakers jersey retirement ceremony on Monday in L.A.
80 of 125
LONDON CALLING
Jude Law, Kate Winslet and Stephen Daldry are all smiles while at a London screening of Wonder Wheel on Monday.
81 of 125
HAPPY TO BE HERE
Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen arrives for his appearance on The Tonight Show.
82 of 125
WHY SO BLUE?
Mark Wahlberg attends the L.A. premiere of All the Money in the World on Monday.
83 of 125
FEELING ENERGIZED
Lady Gaga pumps up the audience during her Joanne tour performance on Monday in Inglewood, California.
84 of 125
LEADING LADIES
Laura Dern and Kristen Wiig pose for pics together at Monday's premiere of Downsizing.
85 of 125
BALLIN' TIME
Jack Nicholson, son Ray and new parents Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish take in the L.A. Lakers vs. the Golden State Warriors game on Monday.
86 of 125
BETTER FROM THE BACK
Rosamund Pike is spotted in N.Y.C.'s Soho neighborhood on Monday.
87 of 125
STYLE TWINS
A pregnant Jessica Alba embraces her baby bump during a hangout with Olivia Munn.
88 of 125
STAGE PRESENCE
Bow down! Miley Cyrus takes the stage during The Voice finale.
89 of 125
AROUND THE WORLD
All the Money in the World costars Charlie Plummer and Michelle Williams come together at the film's Beverly Hills premiere on Monday.
90 of 125
IT'S A MAGICAL DAY
Matthew McConaughey enjoys a day at Disney World with Mickey Mouse and a pair of toy soldiers on Monday.
91 of 125
FUELING UP
Matt Bomer grabs some coffee to-go in L.A.
92 of 125
SUIT & TIE
Will Smith suits up at the Tokyo premiere of Bright on Tuesday.
93 of 125
I LOVE NEW YORK
Padma Lakshmi is seen out and about in New York City.
94 of 125
SNOW DAY
Gemma Arterton attends the 9th Les Arcs European Film Festival on Monday.
95 of 125
WHO'S TO BLAME?
Sarah Mezzanotte, Tessa Albertson, Quinn Shephard, Nadia Alexander and Luke Slattery head to BUILD Studios to discuss Blame on Monday.
96 of 125
WALK IT OUT
Jennifer Lawrence goes for a walk with her dog in New York City.
97 of 125
SPEAK NOW
On Monday, Anna Kendrick stops by Today before having to walk to The Tonight Show after a fire broke out in her New York City hotel.
98 of 125
HERO AMONG US
Christian Bale poses next to CNN Hero Aaron Valencia at the network's award ceremony on Sunday in N.Y.C.
99 of 125
CLOWNING AROUND
Chrissy Teigen, her mom Viailuck and husband John Legend bring their daughter Luna to meet with two clowns from the Big Apple Circus on Saturday.
100 of 125
FLYING HIGH
Ashley Greene is all smiles while walking through LAX Airport on Friday.
101 of 125
RISING STARS
Young Sheldon's Iain Armitage and Stranger Things's Gaten Matarazzo wear their best to attend the CNN Heroes event at New York City's Museum of Natural History on Sunday.
102 of 125
SPOTTED!
Fergie makes her way through JFK Airport in a leopard-print coat.
103 of 125
FULL SUPPORT
It's a family affair! Angelina Jolie brings her kids — Maddox and Shiloh — to the Bangsokol: A Requiem for Cambodia event at the Brooklyn Academy of Music on Saturday.
104 of 125