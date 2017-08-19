Star Tracks
Star Tracks: Fergie (and Her Abs!) Steps Out in N.Y.C., Plus Emma Stone, Common & More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Posted on

FULL OF WONDER
Wonder Woman's Gal Gadot heads to dinner at Mr. Chow restaurant in Beverly Hills.
SHOPPER'S WORLD
Common is seen out and about during a shopping trip on Thursday in N.Y.C.
ROUND OF APPLAUSE
Brandy tears up as she recieves a bouquet of flowers after her Broadway performance in Chicago on Thursday.
DOLL FACE
Blac Chyna attends her figurine dolls launch on Thursday in L.A.
BAGGAGE CLAIM
Katie Holmes goes for a shopping trip in N.Y.C.
DISNEY DARLINGS
American Idol winners Ruben Studdard, Jordin Sparks and Kris Allen cuts the celebratory ribbon with Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse to kick off a new season of the show on Thursday.
RIDE ON
Hilary Rhoda rides her bicycle through N.Y.C. on Thursday.
CITY SLICKERS
Mariah Carey and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka enjoy their night out in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
SHINE ON
LeAnn Rimes is positively glowing while in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
HEY, GIRL
Kelly Rowland makes waves as she arrives at a sushi dinner in Beverly Hills.
BASKETBALL BUDDIES
Justin Bieber joins in a group pic with the NY Liberty players at a WNBA game.
TWO OF A KIND
The resemblance is uncanny! Groundhog Day star Andy Karl gets his own portrait made at the Broadway Wall of Fame at Tony's di Napoli restaurant on Thursday in N.Y.C.
BELT IT OUT
Shawn Mendes takes the stage during a performance on Thursday in Newark, New Jersey.
SPEAKING OUT
Salma Hayek speaks her mind during a visit to SiriusXM Studios on Thursday in L.A.
DAD KNOWS BEST
Kobe Bryant heads to a WNBA game with his daughters.
BUMP IT UP
Topher Grace and wife Ashley Hinshaw, who are expecting their first child together, enjoy a frozen yogurt outing on Thursday.
MR. DAPPER
Mr. Robot star Rami Malek stops by The Tonight Show on Thursday.
BREAK A LEG
Equipped with crutches, Idris Elba exits Sexy Fish restaurant on Thursday.
GAZE AWAY
Olivia Culpo attends the PrettyLittleThing x Olivia Culpo launch event on Thursday in L.A.
FLOWER POWER
On Thursday, Heidi Klum is surrounded by pretty pink roses during the unveiling of her latest Heidi Klum Intimates Campaign in L.A.
SHE'S A MANIAC
Emma Stone can't help but smile as she takes a walk on the New York City set of Maniac.
RADIO HEADS
Demi Lovato and The Elvis Duran Z100 Morning Show's eponymous host discusses the singer's upcoming album on Thursday in N.Y.C.
LET'S CHAT
Common stops by BUILD Studios to speak about 13th on Thursday in N.Y.C.
TAKING SHOTS
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau takes a seat as he opens up about his upcoming film, Shot Caller, on Thursday in BUILD Studios.
WALK IT OUT
Iggy Azalea goes for a stroll through Calabasas, California on Wednesday.
TAKE THE WHEEL
Jamie Foxx is spotted driving in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.
TAKE YOUR PIC
Eva Longoria stops for a selfie as she arrives for the Los Angeles premiere of Hamilton.
HOT MAMA
Fergie steps out in an abs-baring top on Wednesday in New York City.
UP IN ARMS
Kelly Rutherford gives her puppy a boost in New York City.
RETURNING TO WORK
On Wednesday, Ryan Reynolds heads back to the Vancouver Deadpool 2 set following the tragic death of stuntwoman Joi "SJ" Harris.
RIDE 'EM COWGIRL
On Tuesday in Aspen, Adriana Lima, Candice Swanepoel and Alessandra Ambrosio join forces for a cowgirl-themed Victoria's Secret shoot.
COFFEE CUTIES
Mark Ballas and wife BC Jean happily go on a Los Angeles coffee run.
GAMES BEGIN
Olivia Munn gives a wave Wednesday on the Vancouver set of Buddy Games.
FOR THE 'GRAM
Sofia Richie poses for a picture in New York City.
GUITAR HEROES
Shawn Mendes and Ed Sheeran perform together in Brooklyn on Wednesday.
DATE NIGHT
Jessica Alba and husband Cash Warren walk in sync on Wednesday in L.A.
SIGN LANGUAGE
Gisele Bündchen attends a Rosa Chá event on Wednesday in São Paulo, Brazil.
MODEL BEHAVIOR
Chanel Iman and Elsa Hosk slay the style competition at the premiere of the Amazon Prime Video original series The Tick.
HAPPY TO BE HERE
Ansel Elgort is all smiles as he poses with director Edgar Wright at the premiere of Baby Driver in Beijing, China on Wednesday.
BLOWN AWAY
On Thursday, a smiling Katie Holmes holds onto a balloon as host Jimmy Fallon cheers on The Tonight Show on Wednesday.
TIME FOR THE WEEKND
All eyes are on The Weeknd as he performs at the Grammy Museum on Tuesday in L.A.
MAN OF THE HOUR
Lin-Manuel Miranda takes center stage as he and the cast of Hamilton take bows at the opening night curtain call for the show on Wednesday.
DANCING DUO
Dancing with the Stars pros and brothers Maksim and Val Chmerkovskiy attend the 2017 Industry Dance Awards and Cancer Benefit Show on Wednesday.
TAKING A BOW
You glow, girl! Sporting a bow-clad ensemble, Pink is positively beaming as she heads to Kiss FM studios in London.
ROYAL VISIT
Prince Charles and Prince William are all smiles after watching a performance at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh on Wednesday.
ON THE RUN
Rami Malek is caught filming an action shot for the upcoming season of Mr. Robot on Wednesday.
BATON BAE
Simon Baker takes part in a photocall to celebrate the arrival of the Commonwealth Baton at Longines in London.
FRUIT FOR THOUGHT
Olivia Munn snacks on a piece of watermelon on the Vancouver set of Buddy Games on Wednesday.
IN THIS TOGETHER
Mariah Carey and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka hold hands as they head for a walk in N.Y.C.
STRAIGHT CHEESIN'
John Boyega shows off his megawatt smile at the European premiere of Detroit on Wednesday in London.
SELFIE QUEEN
Jennifer Lopez puts her short hair on display while snapping a selfie on the Brooklyn set of Shades of Blue.
BETTER FROM THE BACK
Brandy attends a photocall for her return to Broadway's Chicago on Wednesday.
BACK TO WORK
Anna Kendrick heads to the Toronto set of her new movie, A Simple Favor, on Wednesday.
BEACHIN' IT
I Feel Pretty costars Amy Schumer and Rory Scovel hang out on Salisbury Beach in Massachusetts.
STREET STYLE STAR
Alessandra Ambrosio is mad about plaid as she walks N.Y.C. streets on Tuesday.
PAW-SOME PALS
Alan Cumming is treated to a surprise visit from his dog, Lala, on the N.Y.C. set of Instinct.
PUPPY LOVE
Johnny Depp takes a moment out to pose with his furry friend during a driving scene for the film Richard Says Goodbye in Vancouver.
FUNNY TALK
Leslie Jones, host Jimmy Fallon and actor Keegan-Michael Key play "True Confessions" on The Tonight Show on Tuesday.
TERRIFIC TRIO
Jake Gyllenhaal is spotted out in N.Y.C. walking with a friend and his dog, Atticus, on Monday.
CARRY ON
Eva Longoria keeps in casual for a flight out of LAX Airport.
FUELING UP
Emily Ratjkowski looks flawless as ever as she gears up to pump gas in L.A.
GOING LIVE
A smiling Chrissy Metz makes waves as she heads to Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday in L.A.
FULLY CONNECTED
A bundled-up Leonardo DiCaprio plugs in as he walks through N.Y.C.'s Greenwich Village.
LOUD & CLEAR
Following her performance in Broadway's 1984, Olivia Wilde joins Michael Moore and a group of protesters outside Trump Tower on Tuesday.
GETTING COZY
Lake Bell and husband Scott Campbell embrace at the L.A. screening of Shot Caller on Tuesday.
OH, BROTHER
Nick and Kevin Jonas catch up during a walk in New York City on Tuesday.
MINDFUL MOVEMENT
Kaley Cuoco sports a "Heavily Meditated" muscle tank following a yoga class on Tuesday in L.A.
FORE THE LOVE OF GOLF
Sarah Hyland dresses the part as she dodges golf balls while filming a scene for Modern Family on Monday in L.A.
LET'S BOOGIE
Dwyane Wade hits the ocean with his boogie board in Malibu on Tuesday.
PHONING IT IN
Jennifer Garner takes a phone call while heading to a spa in L.A.
HAT'S OFF
Jenna Dewan Tatum enjoys her day following a breakfast date with her friend in Sherman Oaks, California.
THIS IS FAMILY
Brian Tyree, Sterling K. Brown and the actor's son, Andrew, attend a FYC Panel Event for This Is Us in L.A.
CRUISE CONTROL
Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line reach new heights on Saturday night while performing at Wrigley Field on the Chicago stop of their Smooth tour, presented in part by Old Camp Whiskey.
TRAVEL BU
After being spotted with ex Katy Perry at an Ed Sheeran concert, Orlando Bloom catches a flight out of LAX Airport.
COOL KIDS CLUB
Liam Payne and Zedd feel the music while shooting the music video for "Get Low" in London on Tuesday.
GUITAR HERO
Glee alum Chord Overstreet performs during The Elvis Duran Morning Show on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
