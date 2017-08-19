Star Tracks

Star Tracks: Fergie (and Her Abs!) Steps Out in N.Y.C., Plus Emma Stone, Common & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By @gracegavilanes

FULL OF WONDER

Wonder Woman's Gal Gadot heads to dinner at Mr. Chow restaurant in Beverly Hills.

SHOPPER'S WORLD

Common is seen out and about during a shopping trip on Thursday in N.Y.C.

ROUND OF APPLAUSE

Brandy tears up as she recieves a bouquet of flowers after her Broadway performance in Chicago on Thursday.

DOLL FACE

Blac Chyna attends her figurine dolls launch on Thursday in L.A.

BAGGAGE CLAIM

Katie Holmes goes for a shopping trip in N.Y.C. 

DISNEY DARLINGS

American Idol winners Ruben Studdard, Jordin Sparks and Kris Allen cuts the celebratory ribbon with Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse to kick off a new season of the show on Thursday.

RIDE ON

Hilary Rhoda rides her bicycle through N.Y.C. on Thursday.

CITY SLICKERS

Mariah Carey and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka enjoy their night out in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

SHINE ON

LeAnn Rimes is positively glowing while in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

HEY, GIRL

Kelly Rowland makes waves as she arrives at a sushi dinner in Beverly Hills.

BASKETBALL BUDDIES

Justin Bieber joins in a group pic with the NY Liberty players at a WNBA game. 

TWO OF A KIND

The resemblance is uncanny! Groundhog Day star Andy Karl gets his own portrait made at the Broadway Wall of Fame at Tony's di Napoli restaurant on Thursday in N.Y.C.

BELT IT OUT

Shawn Mendes takes the stage during a performance on Thursday in Newark, New Jersey.

SPEAKING OUT

Salma Hayek speaks her mind during a visit to SiriusXM Studios on Thursday in L.A.

DAD KNOWS BEST

Kobe Bryant heads to a WNBA game with his daughters.

BUMP IT UP

Topher Grace and wife Ashley Hinshaw, who are expecting their first child together, enjoy a frozen yogurt outing on Thursday.

MR. DAPPER

Mr. Robot star Rami Malek stops by The Tonight Show on Thursday.

BREAK A LEG

Equipped with crutches, Idris Elba exits Sexy Fish restaurant on Thursday.

GAZE AWAY

Olivia Culpo attends the PrettyLittleThing x Olivia Culpo launch event on Thursday in L.A.

FLOWER POWER

On Thursday, Heidi Klum is surrounded by pretty pink roses during the unveiling of her latest Heidi Klum Intimates Campaign in L.A.

SHE'S A MANIAC

Emma Stone can't help but smile as she takes a walk on the New York City set of Maniac.

RADIO HEADS

Demi Lovato and The Elvis Duran Z100 Morning Show's eponymous host discusses the singer's upcoming album on Thursday in N.Y.C.

LET'S CHAT

Common stops by BUILD Studios to speak about 13th on Thursday in N.Y.C.

TAKING SHOTS

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau takes a seat as he opens up about his upcoming film, Shot Caller, on Thursday in BUILD Studios.

WALK IT OUT

Iggy Azalea goes for a stroll through Calabasas, California on Wednesday.

TAKE THE WHEEL 

Jamie Foxx is spotted driving in Beverly Hills on Wednesday. 

TAKE YOUR PIC

Eva Longoria stops for a selfie as she arrives for the Los Angeles premiere of Hamilton.

HOT MAMA

Fergie steps out in an abs-baring top on Wednesday in New York City. 

UP IN ARMS

Kelly Rutherford gives her puppy a boost in New York City. 

RETURNING TO WORK 

On Wednesday, Ryan Reynolds heads back to the Vancouver Deadpool 2 set following the tragic death of stuntwoman Joi "SJ" Harris

RIDE 'EM COWGIRL 

On Tuesday in Aspen, Adriana Lima, Candice Swanepoel and Alessandra Ambrosio join forces for a cowgirl-themed Victoria's Secret shoot. 

COFFEE CUTIES

Mark Ballas and wife BC Jean happily go on a Los Angeles coffee run. 

GAMES BEGIN 

Olivia Munn gives a wave Wednesday on the Vancouver set of Buddy Games.  

FOR THE 'GRAM

Sofia Richie poses for a picture in New York City. 

GUITAR HEROES

Shawn Mendes and Ed Sheeran perform together in Brooklyn on Wednesday. 

DATE NIGHT

Jessica Alba and husband Cash Warren walk in sync on Wednesday in L.A.

SIGN LANGUAGE

Gisele Bündchen attends a Rosa Chá event on Wednesday in São Paulo, Brazil.

MODEL BEHAVIOR

Chanel Iman and Elsa Hosk slay the style competition at the premiere of the Amazon Prime Video original series The Tick. 

HAPPY TO BE HERE

Ansel Elgort is all smiles as he poses with director Edgar Wright at the premiere of Baby Driver in Beijing, China on Wednesday.

BLOWN AWAY

On Thursday, a smiling Katie Holmes holds onto a balloon as host Jimmy Fallon cheers on The Tonight Show on Wednesday.

TIME FOR THE WEEKND

All eyes are on The Weeknd as he performs at the Grammy Museum on Tuesday in L.A.

MAN OF THE HOUR

Lin-Manuel Miranda takes center stage as he and the cast of Hamilton take bows at the opening night curtain call for the show on Wednesday.

DANCING DUO

Dancing with the Stars pros and brothers Maksim and Val Chmerkovskiy attend the 2017 Industry Dance Awards and Cancer Benefit Show on Wednesday.

TAKING A BOW

You glow, girl! Sporting a bow-clad ensemble, Pink is positively beaming as she heads to Kiss FM studios in London.

ROYAL VISIT

Prince Charles and Prince William are all smiles after watching a performance at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh on Wednesday.

ON THE RUN

Rami Malek is caught filming an action shot for the upcoming season of Mr. Robot on Wednesday.

BATON BAE

Simon Baker takes part in a photocall to celebrate the arrival of the Commonwealth Baton at Longines in London.

FRUIT FOR THOUGHT

Olivia Munn snacks on a piece of watermelon on the Vancouver set of Buddy Games on Wednesday.

IN THIS TOGETHER

Mariah Carey and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka hold hands as they head for a walk in N.Y.C.

STRAIGHT CHEESIN'

John Boyega shows off his megawatt smile at the European premiere of Detroit on Wednesday in London.

SELFIE QUEEN

Jennifer Lopez puts her short hair on display while snapping a selfie on the Brooklyn set of Shades of Blue.

BETTER FROM THE BACK

Brandy attends a photocall for her return to Broadway's Chicago on Wednesday.

BACK TO WORK

Anna Kendrick heads to the Toronto set of her new movie, A Simple Favor, on Wednesday. 

BEACHIN' IT

I Feel Pretty costars Amy Schumer and Rory Scovel hang out on Salisbury Beach in Massachusetts.

STREET STYLE STAR

Alessandra Ambrosio is mad about plaid as she walks N.Y.C. streets on Tuesday.

PAW-SOME PALS

Alan Cumming is treated to a surprise visit from his dog, Lala, on the N.Y.C. set of Instinct.

PUPPY LOVE

Johnny Depp takes a moment out to pose with his furry friend during a driving scene for the film Richard Says Goodbye in Vancouver.

FUNNY TALK

Leslie Jones, host Jimmy Fallon and actor Keegan-Michael Key play "True Confessions" on The Tonight Show on Tuesday.

TERRIFIC TRIO

Jake Gyllenhaal is spotted out in N.Y.C. walking with a friend and his dog, Atticus, on Monday. 

CARRY ON

Eva Longoria keeps in casual for a flight out of LAX Airport.

FUELING UP

Emily Ratjkowski looks flawless as ever as she gears up to pump gas in L.A.

GOING LIVE

A smiling Chrissy Metz makes waves as she heads to Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday in L.A.

FULLY CONNECTED

A bundled-up Leonardo DiCaprio plugs in as he walks through N.Y.C.'s Greenwich Village.

LOUD & CLEAR

Following her performance in Broadway's 1984, Olivia Wilde joins Michael Moore and a group of protesters outside Trump Tower on Tuesday.

GETTING COZY

Lake Bell and husband Scott Campbell embrace at the L.A. screening of Shot Caller on Tuesday.

OH, BROTHER

Nick and Kevin Jonas catch up during a walk in New York City on Tuesday.

MINDFUL MOVEMENT

Kaley Cuoco sports a "Heavily Meditated" muscle tank following a yoga class on Tuesday in L.A.

FORE THE LOVE OF GOLF

Sarah Hyland dresses the part as she dodges golf balls while filming a scene for Modern Family on Monday in L.A.

LET'S BOOGIE

Dwyane Wade hits the ocean with his boogie board in Malibu on Tuesday.

PHONING IT IN

Jennifer Garner takes a phone call while heading to a spa in L.A.

HAT'S OFF

Jenna Dewan Tatum enjoys her day following a breakfast date with her friend in Sherman Oaks, California.

THIS IS FAMILY

Brian Tyree, Sterling K. Brown and the actor's son, Andrew, attend a FYC Panel Event for This Is Us in L.A.

CRUISE CONTROL

Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line reach new heights on Saturday night while performing at Wrigley Field on the Chicago stop of their Smooth tour, presented in part by Old Camp Whiskey. 

TRAVEL BU

After being spotted with ex Katy Perry at an Ed Sheeran concert, Orlando Bloom catches a flight out of LAX Airport.

COOL KIDS CLUB

Liam Payne and Zedd feel the music while shooting the music video for "Get Low" in London on Tuesday.

GUITAR HERO

Glee alum Chord Overstreet performs during The Elvis Duran Morning Show on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

