<p>Shortly after news broke that <a href="http://people.com/babies/rachel-weisz-pregnant-first-child-daniel-craig/">he and wife Rachel Weiz are expecting their first child</a>, Daniel Craig runs errands around New York City on Friday.</p>
SHAKEN, NOT STIRRED

Shortly after news broke that he and wife Rachel Weiz are expecting their first child, Daniel Craig runs errands around New York City on Friday.

Elder Ordonez/Splash News Online
<p>Georgia May Jagger strikes a pose while arriving at the launch of her capsule collection with Morgan in Paris on Thursday.</p>
MODEL BEHAVIOR

Georgia May Jagger strikes a pose while arriving at the launch of her capsule collection with Morgan in Paris on Thursday.

Splash News Online
<p>Dakota Fanning wears a white tee and red track pants for her jet-setter style on Friday.</p>
RIGHT ON TRACK

Dakota Fanning wears a white tee and red track pants for her jet-setter style on Friday.

BackGrid
<p>All good vibes!<em> Picasso</em> costars Alex Rich and Antonio Banderas have nothing but positive things to say about their new show during their visit to SiriusXM Studios on Friday.</p>
THREE THUMBS UP

All good vibes! Picasso costars Alex Rich and Antonio Banderas have nothing but positive things to say about their new show during their visit to SiriusXM Studios on Friday.

Ben Gabbe/Getty
<p>Justin Bieber decides to double down on his workout, going for a quick run after taking a cycling class in L.A. on Friday.</p>
RUN AS FAST AS YOU CAN

Justin Bieber decides to double down on his workout, going for a quick run after taking a cycling class in L.A. on Friday.

Splash News Online
<p>Lauren Ambrose and Allan Corduner pose at the opening night afterparty for Lincoln Center Theater&#8217;s production of &#8220;My Fair Lady&#8221; on Broadway.</p>
TIME TO CELEBRATE

Lauren Ambrose and Allan Corduner pose at the opening night afterparty for Lincoln Center Theater’s production of “My Fair Lady” on Broadway.

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
<p>Naomi Watts channels her inner scientist while attending the Moroccanoil Launch of their Color Complete products at an event in New York on Wednesday.</p>
BLINDED ME WITH SCIENCE

Naomi Watts channels her inner scientist while attending the Moroccanoil Launch of their Color Complete products at an event in New York on Wednesday.

Craig Barritt/Getty
<p>Paris Jackson meets with a friend in West Hollywood for a lunch date on Friday.</p>
POP OF COLOR

Paris Jackson meets with a friend in West Hollywood for a lunch date on Friday.

BackGrid
<p><em>Nolite te Bastardes Carborundorum</em>! Elisabeth Moss, Samira Wiley and Alexis Bledel support one another as they celebrate the premiere of the second season of <i>The Handmaid&#8217;s Tale </i>on Thursday in L.A.</p>
 LADIES' NIGHT

Nolite te Bastardes Carborundorum! Elisabeth Moss, Samira Wiley and Alexis Bledel support one another as they celebrate the premiere of the second season of The Handmaid’s Tale on Thursday in L.A.

Phillip Faraone/Getty
<p>Uma Thurman is all smiles as she arrives at the opening night performance of <i>My Fair Lady </i>on Thursday in New York City.</p>
FAIREST OF THEM ALL

Uma Thurman is all smiles as she arrives at the opening night performance of My Fair Lady on Thursday in New York City.

Walter McBride/Getty
<p>Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa crack each other up during an appearance on <i>The Graham Norton Show </i>on Thursday in London.</p>
COUCH POTATOES

Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa crack each other up during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show on Thursday in London.

Isabel Infantes/PA Images/INSTARimages
<p>Justin Bieber keeps it casual as he stops by Taco Bell in Los Angeles on Thursday while out and about. &nbsp;</p>
SNACK ATTACK

Justin Bieber keeps it casual as he stops by Taco Bell in Los Angeles on Thursday while out and about.  

INSTARimages
<p>Cecily Strong cuddles up to a furry friend while arriving at the 21st Annual ASPCA Bergh Ball in New York on Thursday.</p>
PAWS-ITIVELY ADORABLE

Cecily Strong cuddles up to a furry friend while arriving at the 21st Annual ASPCA Bergh Ball in New York on Thursday.

Aurora Rose/Shutterstock
<p>Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen strike a pose while arriving at the Youth America Grand Prix &#8216;Stars of Today Meet the Stars of Tomorrow&#8217; Gala in N.Y.C. on Thursday.</p>
SISTER, SISTER

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen strike a pose while arriving at the Youth America Grand Prix ‘Stars of Today Meet the Stars of Tomorrow’ Gala in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Stephen Lovekin/WWD/Shutterstock
<p>Blac Chyna catches up with the world on her phone while leaving a salon in L.A. on Thursday.</p>
HAIR ALL ABOUT IT

Blac Chyna catches up with the world on her phone while leaving a salon in L.A. on Thursday.

Broadimage/Shutterstock
<p>Jason Derulo and Derek Jeter suit up for Jeter&#8217;s Celebrity Invitational Gala event in Las Vegas on Thursday.</p>
DOUBLE PLAY

Jason Derulo and Derek Jeter suit up for Jeter’s Celebrity Invitational Gala event in Las Vegas on Thursday.

GPA/imageSPACE/SilverHub/Shutterstock
<p>Photos? They&#8217;re handled! Kerry Washington hams it up for paparazzi while arriving for a taping of <i>Jimmy Kimmel Live </i>on Thursday in L.A.</p>
T.G.I.T.

Photos? They’re handled! Kerry Washington hams it up for paparazzi while arriving for a taping of Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday in L.A.

Shutterstock
<p>Lea Michele and <em>Bachelorette</em> star Andi Dorfman enjoy a girls&#8217; day out while on their way to grab lunch in New York City on Thursday.</p>
DON'T RAIN ON MY PARADE

Lea Michele and Bachelorette star Andi Dorfman enjoy a girls’ day out while on their way to grab lunch in New York City on Thursday.

Christopher Peterson/Splash News
<p>Ricky Martin speaks onstage at The LGBT Center Dinner Honors in N.Y.C. on Thursday.</p>
GUESS WHO'S COMING TO DINNER?

Ricky Martin speaks onstage at The LGBT Center Dinner Honors in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty
<p>Also at The LGBT Center Dinner Honors, gun violence prevention activist Emma Gonzalez meets with Anna Wintour on Thursday.</p>
IT'S AN HONOR

Also at The LGBT Center Dinner Honors, gun violence prevention activist Emma Gonzalez meets with Anna Wintour on Thursday.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty
<p>Sporting a casual-cool denim jacket, Serena Williams attends the&nbsp;Lincoln Motor Company x sbe Partnership Launch Event on Thursday.</p>
GOOD JEANS

Sporting a casual-cool denim jacket, Serena Williams attends the Lincoln Motor Company x sbe Partnership Launch Event on Thursday.

Seth Browarnik/Startraks
<p>Noomi Rapace and Ethan Hawke share an embrace at the Tribeca Film Festival afterparty for their film, <em>Stockholm,&nbsp;</em>on Thursday.</p>
HOLD ME CLOSER

Noomi Rapace and Ethan Hawke share an embrace at the Tribeca Film Festival afterparty for their film, Stockholm, on Thursday.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty
<p>James Marsden gets his photo taken before heading inside BMCC Tribeca PAC for the premiere of <em>Westworld</em> during the Tribeca Film Festival on Thursday.</p>
SCREEN TIME

James Marsden gets his photo taken before heading inside BMCC Tribeca PAC for the premiere of Westworld during the Tribeca Film Festival on Thursday.

Cindy Ord/Getty
<p>Cheers! Sara Bareilles and John Legend take the stage at the 10-time Grammy winner&#8217;s &#8220;Storytellers: John Legend&#8221; event during the Tribeca Film Festival on Thursday.</p>
BOTTOMS UP

Cheers! Sara Bareilles and John Legend take the stage at the 10-time Grammy winner’s “Storytellers: John Legend” event during the Tribeca Film Festival on Thursday.

Monica Schipper/Getty
<p>Brad Paisley poses next to the Stanley Cup Trophy at Zanies Comedy Club on Thursday.</p>
BIG WIN

Brad Paisley poses next to the Stanley Cup Trophy at Zanies Comedy Club on Thursday.

Jason Davis/Getty
<p>Michelle Pfeiffer and Al Pacino come together at the 35th anniversary cast reunion of <em>Scarface</em> on Thursday.</p>
REUNITED!

Michelle Pfeiffer and Al Pacino come together at the 35th anniversary cast reunion of Scarface on Thursday.

Theo Wargo/Getty
<p>On the same night Jimmy Fallon <a href="http://people.com/movies/jimmy-fallon-tribute-tina-fey-tonight-show-gets-emotional/">paid tribute to his former <em>Saturday Night Live</em> castmate</a>, Tina Fey joins the host on <em>The Tonight Show</em> on Thursday.</p>
A SWEET TRIBUTE

On the same night Jimmy Fallon paid tribute to his former Saturday Night Live castmate, Tina Fey joins the host on The Tonight Show on Thursday.

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/Getty
<p>Selena Gomez leaves her mark while meeting with fans at WE Day on Thursday.</p>
SIGNING OFF

Selena Gomez leaves her mark while meeting with fans at WE Day on Thursday.

Jesse Grant/Getty
<p>Will Ferrell takes the stage at WE Day on Thursday.</p>
LET'S CHAT

Will Ferrell takes the stage at WE Day on Thursday.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty
<p>Zosia Mamet, Jennifer Morrison and Christina Ricci attend the Jury Welcome Lunch at the Tribeca Film Festival on Thursday.</p>
WELCOME PARTY

Zosia Mamet, Jennifer Morrison and Christina Ricci attend the Jury Welcome Lunch at the Tribeca Film Festival on Thursday.

Slaven Vlasic/Getty
<p>Laura Prepon promotes her new book, <em>The Stash Plan</em>, at a Mamarazzi event on Thursday in N.Y.C.</p>
WOMAN WITH A PLAN

Laura Prepon promotes her new book, The Stash Plan, at a Mamarazzi event on Thursday in N.Y.C.

Kristin Callahan/ACE PICTURES/INSTARimages.com
<p>New dad John Stamos is all smiles as he poses for a group pic with fans at WE Day on Thursday.&nbsp;</p>
WE ARE HERE

New dad John Stamos is all smiles as he poses for a group pic with fans at WE Day on Thursday. 

Tommaso Boddi/Getty
<p>On Thursday, Jennifer Aniston, who recently <a href="http://people.com/movies/jennifer-aniston-justin-theroux-breakup-relationship-details/">split from husband Justin Theroux</a>, is <a href="http://people.com/movies/jennifer-aniston-sports-wrist-brace-we-day/">spotted with a wrist brace</a> at WE Day.</p>
BIG DAY

On Thursday, Jennifer Aniston, who recently split from husband Justin Theroux, is spotted with a wrist brace at WE Day.

Sara De Boer/StarTraks
<p>Gemma Arterton arrives at the premiere of <em>The Escape</em> in Paris, France.&nbsp;</p>
ESCAPE ROUTE

Gemma Arterton arrives at the premiere of The Escape in Paris, France. 

Splash News Online
<p>Chlo&euml; Grace Moretz, who may <a href="http://people.com/style/brooklyn-beckham-lexi-wood-kissing/">have split from boyfriend Brooklyn Beckham</a>, listens to her music while stepping out in N.Y.C.</p>
LISTENING IN

Chloë Grace Moretz, who may have split from boyfriend Brooklyn Beckham, listens to her music while stepping out in N.Y.C.

The Image Direct
<p>Antonio Banderas tries his hand at the <em>Genius: Picasso</em> interactive experience at the Genius: Studio.</p>
POKING AROUND

Antonio Banderas tries his hand at the Genius: Picasso interactive experience at the Genius: Studio.

Cindy Ord/Getty
<p>Anna Faris and Eugenio Derbez stop by SiriusXM Studios to discuss their new film, <em>Overboard</em>, on Thursday.</p>
ON AIR

Anna Faris and Eugenio Derbez stop by SiriusXM Studios to discuss their new film, Overboard, on Thursday.

David Livingston/Getty
<p>Adriana Lima cradles her pup in a blanket on the N.Y.C. set of a shoot.</p>
FURRY FRIEND

Adriana Lima cradles her pup in a blanket on the N.Y.C. set of a shoot.

Splash News Online
<p>How&#8217;s this for Pinterest-worthy? Standing in front of a bright backdrop of flowers, Mandy Moore helps kick off the 10-year anniversary of Cupcakes and Cashmere on Wednesday.</p>
FLOWER POWER

How’s this for Pinterest-worthy? Standing in front of a bright backdrop of flowers, Mandy Moore helps kick off the 10-year anniversary of Cupcakes and Cashmere on Wednesday.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty
<p>Claire Danes, who recently <a href="http://people.com/babies/claire-danes-pregnant-expecting-second-child-hugh-dancy/">announced she&#8217;s pregnant</a>, stopped by <em>The Tonight Show</em> on Wednesday.</p>
IN THE HOT SEAT

Claire Danes, who recently announced she’s pregnant, stopped by The Tonight Show on Wednesday.

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/Getty
<p>In her second talk show appearance since announcing her run for New York governor, Cynthia Nixon chats with <em>Late Show</em> host Stephen Colbert on Wednesday.</p>
RUNNING LATE

In her second talk show appearance since announcing her run for New York governor, Cynthia Nixon chats with Late Show host Stephen Colbert on Wednesday.

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS
<p>Glenn Close heads to the 30th Anniversary Gala for&nbsp;Jazz at Lincoln Center.</p>
FOR THE LOVE OF JAZZ

Glenn Close heads to the 30th Anniversary Gala for Jazz at Lincoln Center.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty
<p>Former Vice President Biden meets with an equally happy Adam DeVine at the Biden Courage Awards on Wednesday.</p>
PLEASED TO MEET YOU

Former Vice President Biden meets with an equally happy Adam DeVine at the Biden Courage Awards on Wednesday.

Theo Wargo/Getty
<p><em>Avengers: Infinity War</em> stars Anthony Mackie and Winston Duke are caught in a candid moment on the set of <em>Despierta Am&eacute;rica</em> on Wednesday.</p>
LAUGHING MATTERS

Avengers: Infinity War stars Anthony Mackie and Winston Duke are caught in a candid moment on the set of Despierta América on Wednesday.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty
<p>Olympian and <em>Dancing with the Stars</em> contestant Adam Rippon is a smizing pro at the Best of the Best Awards Gala on Wednesday.</p>
HE'S THE BEST

Olympian and Dancing with the Stars contestant Adam Rippon is a smizing pro at the Best of the Best Awards Gala on Wednesday.

Shannon Finney/Getty
<p>Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde look cozy for the cameras at the L.A. premiere of his new film <i>Kodachrome </i>on Wednesday.</p>
LOOK OF LOVE

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde look cozy for the cameras at the L.A. premiere of his new film Kodachrome on Wednesday.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
<p>Karlie Kloss makes herself comfortable on a vine-covered swing in Lisbon, Portgual, for the launch of Lipton&#8217;s Matcha Green Tea on Wednesday.</p>
GO GREEN

Karlie Kloss makes herself comfortable on a vine-covered swing in Lisbon, Portgual, for the launch of Lipton’s Matcha Green Tea on Wednesday.

StarsOnline/Shutterstock
<p>Patrick Schwarzenegger hams it up at the Tokyo premiere of his new film <i>Midnight Sun </i>on Thursday.</p>
ACROSS THE WORLD

Patrick Schwarzenegger hams it up at the Tokyo premiere of his new film Midnight Sun on Thursday.

Masatoshi Okauchi/Shutterstock
<p>The original <i>Wonder Woman, </i>Lynda Carter, takes her daughter Jessica Altman as her date to the premiere of her new film, <i>Super Troopers 2</i>.&nbsp;</p>
WONDER WOMEN

The original Wonder Woman, Lynda Carter, takes her daughter Jessica Altman as her date to the premiere of her new film, Super Troopers 2

Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Cobie Smulders hits the red carpet at the Tribeca Film Festival for its opening night gala on Wednesday.</p>
N.Y.C. COOL

Cobie Smulders hits the red carpet at the Tribeca Film Festival for its opening night gala on Wednesday.

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
<p>All eyes are on Cardi B during a visit to <i>The Ellen DeGeneres Show </i>in Burbank, Calif. on Wednesday.</p>
LADY IN RED

All eyes are on Cardi B during a visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show in Burbank, Calif. on Wednesday.

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
<p>Matt Bomer goes for a stroll on the streets of L.A. to grab a cup of joe on Wednesday.</p>
CAFFEINE BREAK

Matt Bomer goes for a stroll on the streets of L.A. to grab a cup of joe on Wednesday.

Splash News
<p><i>Tully </i>stars Mackenzie Davis and Charlize Theron and writer Diablo Cody hug it out during the film&#8217;s Los Angeles premiere on Wednesday.&nbsp;</p>
LOTS OF LOVE

Tully stars Mackenzie Davis and Charlize Theron and writer Diablo Cody hug it out during the film’s Los Angeles premiere on Wednesday. 

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock
<p>Kristin Cavallari keeps it casual in ripped jeans and a knotted tee at LAX on Wednesday.</p>
ON THE GO

Kristin Cavallari keeps it casual in ripped jeans and a knotted tee at LAX on Wednesday.

SMXRF/Star Max/GC Images
<p>Gwen Stefani smiles while leaving the set of <i>Jimmy Kimmel Live </i>on Wednesday in L.A.</p>
HEY BABY

Gwen Stefani smiles while leaving the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday in L.A.

RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
<p>On Wednesday, Paris Jackson cozies up to Paris Hilton at&nbsp;the CASA Of Los Angeles&#8217; 2018 Evening To Foster Dreams Gala.</p>
CUDDLE BUDDIES

On Wednesday, Paris Jackson cozies up to Paris Hilton at the CASA Of Los Angeles’ 2018 Evening To Foster Dreams Gala.

Rich Fury/Getty
<p><em>The Story of God with Morgan Freeman</em> executive producer Morgan Freeman is in good spirits as he poses for pics at National Geographic&#8217;s FURTHER Front immersive experience.</p>
MAN OF THE HOUR

The Story of God with Morgan Freeman executive producer Morgan Freeman is in good spirits as he poses for pics at National Geographic’s FURTHER Front immersive experience.

Bryan Bedder/Getty
<p>Keegan-Michael Key attends the opening night party during the Tribeca Film Festival.</p>
PARTY PEOPLE

Keegan-Michael Key attends the opening night party during the Tribeca Film Festival.

Roy Rochlin/Getty
<p>Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick pose at the opening night afterparty for Irish Rep&#8217;s production of &#8220;The Seafarer&#8221; on Wednesday.</p>
LET'S PLAY

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick pose at the opening night afterparty for Irish Rep’s production of “The Seafarer” on Wednesday.

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
<p><em>Jane the Virgin</em> costars Rosario Dawson and Gina Rodriguez reunite on the N.Y.C. film set of <em>Someone Great</em> on Thursday.</p>
GREAT LADIES

Jane the Virgin costars Rosario Dawson and Gina Rodriguez reunite on the N.Y.C. film set of Someone Great on Thursday.

Bauer-Griffin
<p>Paula Patton, who was <a href="http://people.com/movies/paula-patton-is-all-smiles-as-she-steps-out-with-her-new-boyfriend-in-n-y-c/">recently spotted with her new boyfriend</a>, discusses her new thriller <em>Traffik</em> at BUILD Studios on Wednesday.</p>
THRILL OF A LIFETIME

Paula Patton, who was recently spotted with her new boyfriend, discusses her new thriller Traffik at BUILD Studios on Wednesday.

Roy Rochlin/Getty
<p>Whitney Port braves the chilly New York weather in a cozy coat and bright shoes while out and about on Wednesday.</p>
FAUX SHO

Whitney Port braves the chilly New York weather in a cozy coat and bright shoes while out and about on Wednesday.

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
<p><em>Glow</em>&#8216;s Alison Brie can&#8217;t help but break into a grin while speaking at a panel for the Netflix show in Rome, Italy on Wednesday.</p>
YOU GLOW, GIRL!

Glow‘s Alison Brie can’t help but break into a grin while speaking at a panel for the Netflix show in Rome, Italy on Wednesday.

Ernesto S. Ruscio/Getty
<p>Keke Palmer gets playful while stopping by Music Choice in New York City on Wednesday.</p>
FEEL THE MUSIC

Keke Palmer gets playful while stopping by Music Choice in New York City on Wednesday.

John Lamparski/Getty
<p>Hugh Grant and Ben Whishaw strike a pose while greeting photographers at the London photo call for <i>A Very English Scandal </i>on Wednesday.</p>
DOUBLE TROUBLE

Hugh Grant and Ben Whishaw strike a pose while greeting photographers at the London photo call for A Very English Scandal on Wednesday.

James Gourley/Shutterstock
<p>Sienna Miller casually hails a taxi in New York City on Wednesday.</p>
HAIL YES!

Sienna Miller casually hails a taxi in New York City on Wednesday.

Elder Ordonez/Splash News Online
<p>A smiling Yara Shahidi attends the Teva Festival Styling Suite on Wednesday in L.A.</p>
LOVIN' L.A.

A smiling Yara Shahidi attends the Teva Festival Styling Suite on Wednesday in L.A.

Michael Kovac/Getty
<p>Brian Tyree Henry channels his inner model as he heads to BUILD Studios to promote the Broadway play &#8220;Lobby Hero&#8221; and <em>Atlanta</em>, on Tuesday.</p>
TV HERO

Brian Tyree Henry channels his inner model as he heads to BUILD Studios to promote the Broadway play “Lobby Hero” and Atlanta, on Tuesday.

Slaven Vlasic/Getty
<p>Longterm couple and new parents Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk stick close to each other as they head to a romantic dinner on Tuesday night.</p>
HAND TO HOLD

Longterm couple and new parents Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk stick close to each other as they head to a romantic dinner on Tuesday night.

MEGA
<p>Taylor Kitsch, a.k.a. <em>Friday Night Lights&#8217;&nbsp;</em>Tim Riggins, lands in L.A. following a flight.</p>
CLEAR EYES, FULL HEARTS, CAN'T LOSE

Taylor Kitsch, a.k.a. Friday Night Lights’ Tim Riggins, lands in L.A. following a flight.

Splash News
<p>In collaboration with Kellogg&#8217;s Chocolate Frosted Flakes, music group PRETTYMUCH drops the first-ever&nbsp;playable and edible record made from cereal to celebrate the band&#8217;s single &#8220;Hello&#8221; on Thursday.</p>
CEREAL BUSINESS

In collaboration with Kellogg’s Chocolate Frosted Flakes, music group PRETTYMUCH drops the first-ever playable and edible record made from cereal to celebrate the band’s single “Hello” on Thursday.

Sara Jaye Weiss
<p>&#8220;Tina: The Tina Turner Musical&#8221; star Adrienne Warren meets the legend herself at the London show&#8217;s press night performance on Tuesday.</p>
SEEING DOUBLE

“Tina: The Tina Turner Musical” star Adrienne Warren meets the legend herself at the London show’s press night performance on Tuesday.

Dave Benett/Getty
<p>Tracy Morgan cuddles up with his wife, Megan Wollover, at a TBS and NYC Parks block party to celebrate his new show, <i>The Last O.G., </i>on Tuesday in Brooklyn.</p>
ON THE BLOCK

Tracy Morgan cuddles up with his wife, Megan Wollover, at a TBS and NYC Parks block party to celebrate his new show, The Last O.G., on Tuesday in Brooklyn.

John Nacion/Startraks
<p>Adriana Lima strikes a pose next to a man dressed as the Statue of Liberty after touching up his look with some red lipstick while filming a commercial for Maybelline on Tuesday in N.Y.C.</p>
KISS OFF

Adriana Lima strikes a pose next to a man dressed as the Statue of Liberty after touching up his look with some red lipstick while filming a commercial for Maybelline on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Splash News
<p>Victoria Mahoney &mdash; who is set to direct an upcoming <i>Star Wars</i> film &mdash; Ava DuVernay and J.J. Abrams are all smiles as they attend the Open House at the ARRAY Headquarters in L.A. on Tuesday.</p>
TRIPLE THREAT

Victoria Mahoney — who is set to direct an upcoming Star Wars film — Ava DuVernay and J.J. Abrams are all smiles as they attend the Open House at the ARRAY Headquarters in L.A. on Tuesday.

Ray Tamarra/Getty
<p>Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon enjoy a dinner date at the Food Bank for New York City&#8217;s Can Do Awards event on Tuesday in N.Y.C.</p>
TWO OF A KIND

Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon enjoy a dinner date at the Food Bank for New York City’s Can Do Awards event on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty
<p>Newlyweds Amy Schumer and Chris Fisher share a sweet moment on the red carpet at the L.A. premiere of her new film, <i>I Feel Pretty</i>, on Tuesday.</p>
ONLY HAVE EYES FOR YOU

Newlyweds Amy Schumer and Chris Fisher share a sweet moment on the red carpet at the L.A. premiere of her new film, I Feel Pretty, on Tuesday.

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock
<p>After the premiere&#8217;s afterparty, co-stars and best friends Michelle Williams and Busy Philipps crack each other up while posing for photographers.</p>
PRETTY FUNNY

After the premiere’s afterparty, co-stars and best friends Michelle Williams and Busy Philipps crack each other up while posing for photographers.

Kevin Winter/Getty
<p>Alicia Silverstone and Debra Messing flank designer Christian Siriano as they celebrate the opening of his New York City store, The Curated NYC, on Tuesday.</p>
DRESSED TO IMPRESS

Alicia Silverstone and Debra Messing flank designer Christian Siriano as they celebrate the opening of his New York City store, The Curated NYC, on Tuesday.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty
<p>Terri, Bindi and Robert Irwin are all smiles on Tuesday as they announce that the late Steve Irwim will be awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in L.A.</p>
FAMILY AFFAIR

Terri, Bindi and Robert Irwin are all smiles on Tuesday as they announce that the late Steve Irwim will be awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in L.A.

MEGA
<p>Rose McGowan gets serious while chatting with <i>Good Morning Britain </i>on Tuesday in London about her memoir, <i>Brave</i>, and her documentary series, <i>Citizen Rose.</i></p>
BRAVE HEART

Rose McGowan gets serious while chatting with Good Morning Britain on Tuesday in London about her memoir, Brave, and her documentary series, Citizen Rose.

Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock
<p>Jason Sudeikis hams it up while performing in a skit called &#8220;Ships Ahoy!&#8221; during an appearance on <i>The Late Late Show with James Corden,&nbsp;</i>alongside Ice Cube,&nbsp;on Tuesday .</p>
OH SHIP!

Jason Sudeikis hams it up while performing in a skit called “Ships Ahoy!” during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, alongside Ice Cube, on Tuesday .

Terence Patrick/CBS
<p>Giuliana Rancic leaves her mark at the Not One Type pop-up event, sponsored by Genentech, on Thursday.</p>
SIGNING OFF

Giuliana Rancic leaves her mark at the Not One Type pop-up event, sponsored by Genentech, on Thursday.

Michael Simon/Startraks
<p>Jennifer Morrison stops by BUILD Studios to discuss her new film, <em>Sun Dogs</em>, on Tuesday.</p>
LET'S CHAT

Jennifer Morrison stops by BUILD Studios to discuss her new film, Sun Dogs, on Tuesday.

Slaven Vlasic/Getty
<p>The original&nbsp;<em>Wonder Woman</em> star Lynda Carter poses next to funnyman Joel McHale at New York City&#8217;s SiriusXM Studios on Tuesday.</p>
FULL OF WONDER

The original Wonder Woman star Lynda Carter poses next to funnyman Joel McHale at New York City’s SiriusXM Studios on Tuesday.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty
<p>Forget fancy cars&nbsp;&mdash; Justin Theroux prefers riding his bike through N.Y.C. on Tuesday.</p>
HOT WHEELS

Forget fancy cars — Justin Theroux prefers riding his bike through N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Raymond Hall/GC Images
<p>Tuesday was a great day for a stroll with an adorable pup&nbsp;&mdash; if you ask Naomi Watts, that is.</p>
SIDE BY SIDE

Tuesday was a great day for a stroll with an adorable pup — if you ask Naomi Watts, that is.

MEGA
<p>Jaime King and Selma Blair take a moment from mingling to snap a selfie at an A.L.C. event welcoming designer Andrea Lieberman to&nbsp;Caruso&rsquo;s Palisades Village.</p>
EXPRESS YOUR SELFIE

Jaime King and Selma Blair take a moment from mingling to snap a selfie at an A.L.C. event welcoming designer Andrea Lieberman to Caruso’s Palisades Village.

MOVI Inc.
<p>Jennifer Garner is all smiles as she catches up with a friend (not pictured) in L.A. on Tuesday.</p>
L.A. STATE OF MIND

Jennifer Garner is all smiles as she catches up with a friend (not pictured) in L.A. on Tuesday.

Shutterstock
<p>A casually dressed Kate Upton has her mind set on running errands on Tuesday in Beverly Hills.</p>
WALK THE WALK

A casually dressed Kate Upton has her mind set on running errands on Tuesday in Beverly Hills.

The Image Direct
<p>The ever-ageless Goldie Hawn, whose <a href="http://people.com/babies/erin-foster-kate-hudson-pregnant-wanted-daughter/">daughter Kate Hudson is expecting her third child</a>, goes on a shopping trip.&nbsp;</p>
SHOP 'TIL YOU DROP

The ever-ageless Goldie Hawn, whose daughter Kate Hudson is expecting her third child, goes on a shopping trip. 

Splash News Online
<p>Emma Thompson and husband Greg Wise bundle up for the chilly New York weather on Tuesday.</p>
LOOK BOTH WAYS

Emma Thompson and husband Greg Wise bundle up for the chilly New York weather on Tuesday.

John Sheene/ACE PICTURES/INSTARimages.com
<p>Former One Direction member Liam Payne stops by Kiss FM Studios in London on Tuesday.</p>
IN THE STUDIO

Former One Direction member Liam Payne stops by Kiss FM Studios in London on Tuesday.

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty
<p>Kate Walsh is ready for her close-up while stopping by <em>Extra</em> on Tuesday.</p>
STRIKE A POSE

Kate Walsh is ready for her close-up while stopping by Extra on Tuesday.

Gary Gershoff/Getty
<p>With a newspaper in hand, Robert De Niro is photographed in New York City&#8217;s Tribeca neighborhood on Tuesday.</p>
TAKE YOUR PIC

With a newspaper in hand, Robert De Niro is photographed in New York City’s Tribeca neighborhood on Tuesday.

Splash News Online
<p>Cute! Jane Seymour and Paris Hilton have a twinning moment at&nbsp;The Colleagues and Oscar de la Renta&#8217;s Annual Spring Luncheon on Tuesday.</p>
STYLE TWINS

Cute! Jane Seymour and Paris Hilton have a twinning moment at The Colleagues and Oscar de la Renta’s Annual Spring Luncheon on Tuesday.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty
<p>Naomie Harris is mellow in a yellow pantsuit at&nbsp;Marriott International&#8217;s world-class loyalty program event.</p>
OH SUNNY DAY

Naomie Harris is mellow in a yellow pantsuit at Marriott International’s world-class loyalty program event.

Dave Benett/Getty
<p>Melissa Joan Hart treats her family&nbsp;&mdash; husband Mark Wilkerson and kids Mason, Braydon and Tucker&nbsp;&mdash; to a sun-soaked beach vacation at&nbsp;Nickelodeon Hotels &amp; Resorts Punta Cana.</p>
FAMILY MATTERS

Melissa Joan Hart treats her family — husband Mark Wilkerson and kids Mason, Braydon and Tucker — to a sun-soaked beach vacation at Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana.

CaribePhoto
<p>Minnie Driver slips on a blazer for her appearance at The&nbsp;Royal Air Force Museum, where <em>Hidden Heroes</em> was shown on Monday.</p>
SUIT YOURSELF

Minnie Driver slips on a blazer for her appearance at The Royal Air Force Museum, where Hidden Heroes was shown on Monday.

Araya Diaz/Getty
<p>Margot Robbie most certainly is! The Oscar nominee and electric vehicle and sustainability ambassador attends the last day of Nissan&#8217;s Formula E launch tour.</p>
ORANGE YOU GORGEOUS?

Margot Robbie most certainly is! The Oscar nominee and electric vehicle and sustainability ambassador attends the last day of Nissan’s Formula E launch tour.

Rachel Murray/Getty
<p>Lana Del Rey goes dress shopping ahead of her Berlin, Germany concert.</p>
DRESS ME UP

Lana Del Rey goes dress shopping ahead of her Berlin, Germany concert.

Splash News
<p>After <a href="http://people.com/babies/eva-longoria-star-hollywood-walk-fame/">celebrating friend Eva Longoria at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony</a>, &Eacute;dgar Ram&iacute;rez and Olivia Munn are spotted leaving the star&#8217;s Monday afterparty.</p>
PARTY ON 

After celebrating friend Eva Longoria at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, Édgar Ramírez and Olivia Munn are spotted leaving the star’s Monday afterparty.

BACKGRID
<p>Rachel Brosnahan, who stars in the critically acclaimed show <em>The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel</em>, attends&nbsp;the 2018 New York Theatre Workshop Gala on Monday.</p>
THINK PINK

Rachel Brosnahan, who stars in the critically acclaimed show The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, attends the 2018 New York Theatre Workshop Gala on Monday.

Walter McBride/Getty
<p>Robert De Niro, who <a href="http://people.com/movies/robert-de-niro-doesnt-know-what-dogs-are-on-jimmy-fallon-i-dont-trust-things-that-lay-eggs/">may or may not know what a dog is</a>, stopped by <em>The</em> <em>Tonight Show</em> on Monday.</p>
TONIGHT'S THE NIGHT

Robert De Niro, who may or may not know what a dog is, stopped by The Tonight Show on Monday.

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/Getty
<p>Bow down to <em>Crazy Ex-Girlfriend</em>&#8216;s Rachel Bloom! The star takes the stage with her CW show cast for Monday&#8217;s Broadway with Love benefit concert.</p>
CRAZY TIMES

Bow down to Crazy Ex-Girlfriend‘s Rachel Bloom! The star takes the stage with her CW show cast for Monday’s Broadway with Love benefit concert.

Larry Marano/Shutterstock
<p>Tracee Ellis Ross is as flawless as ever during her appearance on <em>Extra</em>.</p>
SAY WHAT?

Tracee Ellis Ross is as flawless as ever during her appearance on Extra.

Splash News
<p>Hilaria Baldwin (and her baby bump!) and husband Alec are one happy couple as they attend&nbsp;The New York University Tisch School Of The Arts on Monday.</p>
BUMPIN' AROUND

Hilaria Baldwin (and her baby bump!) and husband Alec are one happy couple as they attend The New York University Tisch School Of The Arts on Monday.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty
<p><em>Orange Is the New Black</em> star Danielle Brooks and Tracie Thoms attend the Urban Arts Partnership&#8217;s AmplifiED Gala on Monday.</p>
GALA GLAM

Orange Is the New Black star Danielle Brooks and Tracie Thoms attend the Urban Arts Partnership’s AmplifiED Gala on Monday.

Monica Schipper/Getty
<p><em>Today</em> hosts Natalie Morales and Al Roker show off their books outside the 92nd Street Y in New York City.</p>
GET LIT 

Today hosts Natalie Morales and Al Roker show off their books outside the 92nd Street Y in New York City.

Adam Nemser/Startraks
<p>Nolan Gould, Sarah&nbsp;Hyland, Ty Burrell, Julie Bowen, producer Steven&nbsp;Levitan, Ariel Winter, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Eric&nbsp;Stonestreet gather at <em>Modern Family</em>&#8216;s FYC event in Hollywood on&nbsp;Monday.&nbsp;</p>
FAMILY BUSINESS

Nolan Gould, Sarah Hyland, Ty Burrell, Julie Bowen, producer Steven Levitan, Ariel Winter, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Eric Stonestreet gather at Modern Family‘s FYC event in Hollywood on Monday. 

Amanda Edwards/Getty
<p>On Monday, <i>Westworld</i> stars&nbsp;Jeffrey Wright, Thandie&nbsp;Newton, Evan Rachel Wood and James Marsden celebrate at the&nbsp;Hollywood&nbsp;season 2 premiere.&nbsp;</p>
NEW WORLD 

On Monday, Westworld stars Jeffrey Wright, Thandie Newton, Evan Rachel Wood and James Marsden celebrate at the Hollywood season 2 premiere. 

Jesse Grant/Getty
<p>Sara Bareilles&nbsp;arrives&nbsp;at The Women Of Waitress: The Musical event on Monday at N.Y.C.&#8217;s 92nd Street Y.&nbsp;</p>
LADY IN WAITING

Sara Bareilles arrives at The Women Of Waitress: The Musical event on Monday at N.Y.C.’s 92nd Street Y. 

Matthew Eisman/Getty
<p>Paula Patton brings a splash of color to a&nbsp;Monday&nbsp;screening of<i> Traffik</i> in Atlanta.&nbsp;</p>
SKIRTING AROUND

Paula Patton brings a splash of color to a Monday screening of Traffik in Atlanta. 

Paras Griffin/Getty
<p>Luisana Lopilato and husband Michael Bubl&eacute; pose at the Buenos Aires premiere of her new movie,&nbsp;<i>Perdidas</i>.&nbsp;</p>
BY YOUR SIDE 

Luisana Lopilato and husband Michael Bublé pose at the Buenos Aires premiere of her new movie, Perdidas

Lalo Yasky/Getty
<p>Maude Apatow, Asa&nbsp;Butterfield, Alex Wolff and Peter Livolsi discuss <i>The House Of Tomorrow&nbsp;</i>Monday at a SAG-AFTRA event in N.Y.C.&nbsp;</p>
NEED A LIFT?

Maude Apatow, Asa Butterfield, Alex Wolff and Peter Livolsi discuss The House Of Tomorrow Monday at a SAG-AFTRA event in N.Y.C. 

Roy Rochlin/Getty
<p>Whoopi Goldberg takes the stage at the Academy Museum Conversation on Monday&nbsp;in New York City.&nbsp;</p>
NIGHT AT THE MUSEUM 

Whoopi Goldberg takes the stage at the Academy Museum Conversation on Monday in New York City. 

Ben Gabbe/Getty
<p>On&nbsp;Monday, Alan Cumming enjoys the New York Live Arts Gala.&nbsp;</p>
GETTING A LEG UP 

On Monday, Alan Cumming enjoys the New York Live Arts Gala. 

Noam Galai/Getty
<p>Shannon Woodward, Jimmi Simpson and Katy&nbsp;Perry&nbsp;get excited at the L.A. premiere of <i>Westworld</i> season 2.&nbsp;</p>
OUT WEST

Shannon Woodward, Jimmi Simpson and Katy Perry get excited at the L.A. premiere of Westworld season 2. 

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
<p>Pamela Anderson sits down for a <i>Good Morning Britain</i> taping in London on Tuesday.&nbsp;</p>
EARLY BIRD 

Pamela Anderson sits down for a Good Morning Britain taping in London on Tuesday. 

Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock
<p>Priyanka Chopra is spotted filming <i>Quantico</i> in Dublin.</p>
ALL AROUND THE WORLD 

Priyanka Chopra is spotted filming Quantico in Dublin.

Splash News
<p>Eva Longoria, who is expecting her first child, celebrates the honor of getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday.</p>
GO MAMA!

Eva Longoria, who is expecting her first child, celebrates the honor of getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty
<p>Reese Witherspoon comes out to support her friend, Eva Longoria, at the Hollywood Star Ceremony Post-Luncheon on Monday.</p>
I'M WITH HER

Reese Witherspoon comes out to support her friend, Eva Longoria, at the Hollywood Star Ceremony Post-Luncheon on Monday.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty
<p>Victoria Beckham attends Eva Longoria&#8217;s Hollywood Walk of Fame luncheon on Monday.</p>
GAL PAL 

Victoria Beckham attends Eva Longoria’s Hollywood Walk of Fame luncheon on Monday.

MediaPunch/Shutterstock
<p>Taking a break from riding his bike, Justin Theroux is spotted grabbing coffee with a friend on Monday in N.Y.C.</p>
RIDE ON

Taking a break from riding his bike, Justin Theroux is spotted grabbing coffee with a friend on Monday in N.Y.C.

MEGA
<p>Olympic skater Adam Rippon and pro Jenna Johnson pose as the season 26 <em>Dancing with the Stars&nbsp;</em>cast visits Planet Hollywood Times Square in N.Y.C.</p>
I LOVE NEW YORK

Olympic skater Adam Rippon and pro Jenna Johnson pose as the season 26 Dancing with the Stars cast visits Planet Hollywood Times Square in N.Y.C.

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
<p>A casually-dressed David Beckham gets a smoothie in Los Angeles on Monday.&nbsp;</p>
SMOOTH MOVES

A casually-dressed David Beckham gets a smoothie in Los Angeles on Monday. 

The Image Direct
<p>Chris Pine grabs a snack Monday in Los Angeles.&nbsp;</p>
FUELING UP 

Chris Pine grabs a snack Monday in Los Angeles. 

The Image Direct
<p>Benedict Cumberbatch makes waves while attending an <em>Avengers: Infinity War</em> fan event on Monday.</p>
TAKING ACTION

Benedict Cumberbatch makes waves while attending an Avengers: Infinity War fan event on Monday.

Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty
<p>Call me? Karamo Brown, Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Bobby Berk of Netflix&#8217;s <em>Queer Eye</em> have some fun at the 10th Annual Shorty Awards.</p>
THE FAB FIVE

Call me? Karamo Brown, Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Bobby Berk of Netflix’s Queer Eye have some fun at the 10th Annual Shorty Awards.

Noam Galai/Getty
<p><em>Fear the Walking Dead</em>&#8216;s&nbsp;Kim Dickens attends the AMC Survival Sunday on Sunday.</p>
DEAD SERIOUS

Fear the Walking Dead‘s Kim Dickens attends the AMC Survival Sunday on Sunday.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty
<p>Keke Palmer takes a seat backstage during the 10th Annual Shorty Awards.</p>
WINNING BIG

Keke Palmer takes a seat backstage during the 10th Annual Shorty Awards.

Noam Galai/Getty
<p>Eminem, <a href="http://people.com/food/eminem-coachella-moms-spaghetti-restaurant/">who served &#8220;Mom&#8217;s spaghetti&#8221; at Coachella</a>, performs at the annual music festival on Sunday.</p>
SHOUT OUT

Eminem, who served “Mom’s spaghetti” at Coachella, performs at the annual music festival on Sunday.

Kevin Mazur/Getty
<p>Chlo&euml; Grace Moretz is in the best spirits as she snaps selfies with fans on the red carpet at the&nbsp;2018 Beijing International Film Festival on Sunday.</p>
CHECK YOUR SELFIE

Chloë Grace Moretz is in the best spirits as she snaps selfies with fans on the red carpet at the 2018 Beijing International Film Festival on Sunday.

VCG/Getty
<p>Robert Downey Jr. revs up the crowd at an <i>Avengers: Infinity War </i>event in Singapore Monday.&nbsp;</p>
EXCITED MAN 

Robert Downey Jr. revs up the crowd at an Avengers: Infinity War event in Singapore Monday. 

Yong Teck Lim/AP/Shutterstock
<p>Bon Jovi celebrates their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with a performance at the Saturday ceremony in Cleveland.&nbsp;</p>
'BLAZE OF GLORY'

Bon Jovi celebrates their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with a performance at the Saturday ceremony in Cleveland. 

David Richard/AP/Shutterstock
<p>Adrien Brody arrives at the amfAR Sao Paulo gala on Friday.&nbsp;</p>
FAR OUT 

Adrien Brody arrives at the amfAR Sao Paulo gala on Friday. 

Sebastiao Moreira/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
<p>Catherine Zeta-Jones talks about her role in <i>Cocaine Godmother</i> at The Contenders Emmys, presented by Deadline Hollywood, on Sunday in L.A.&nbsp;</p>
ON A HIGH 

Catherine Zeta-Jones talks about her role in Cocaine Godmother at The Contenders Emmys, presented by Deadline Hollywood, on Sunday in L.A. 

Stewart Cook/Deadline/Shutterstock
<p>Sopan Deb, George C. Wolfe and Denzel Washington chat at a TimesTalk in New York City on&nbsp;Sunday.&nbsp;</p>
MAKING TIME 

Sopan Deb, George C. Wolfe and Denzel Washington chat at a TimesTalk in New York City on Sunday. 

Griffin Lipson/BFA/Shutterstock
<p>On Sunday in Los Angeles, Laura Mennell, Anja Savcic, Jeff Daniels, Sarah Silverman,&nbsp;Peter Farrelly and Peter Sarsgaard get cozy at The Contenders Emmys.&nbsp;</p>
GOOD GROUPING

On Sunday in Los Angeles, Laura Mennell, Anja Savcic, Jeff Daniels, Sarah Silverman, Peter Farrelly and Peter Sarsgaard get cozy at The Contenders Emmys. 

Rob Latour/Deadline/Shutterstock
<p>Brandon Flowers inducts The Cars&#8217; Ric Ocasek into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland.&nbsp;</p>
'GOOD TIMES ROLL' 

Brandon Flowers inducts The Cars’ Ric Ocasek into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland. 

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
<p>On Saturday&nbsp;in Cleveland, Lauryn Hill covers Nina Simone songs to celebrate the legend&#8217;s induction into the Rock&nbsp;and Roll Hall of Fame.&nbsp;</p>
ICONS ON ICONS 

On Saturday in Cleveland, Lauryn Hill covers Nina Simone songs to celebrate the legend’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. 

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
<p><em>The Shape of Water</em> director Guillermo del Toro poses at&nbsp;the Malaga Spanish Film Festival&#8217;s Sur Award Presentation on&nbsp;Saturday.&nbsp;</p>
A STAR IS BORN

The Shape of Water director Guillermo del Toro poses at the Malaga Spanish Film Festival’s Sur Award Presentation on Saturday. 

Manu Reino/MARINA PRESS/Shutterstock
<p>Jaden Smith and girlfriend Odessa Adlon wear his denim designs while hanging out.&nbsp;</p>
LOVE & STYLE 

Jaden Smith and girlfriend Odessa Adlon wear his denim designs while hanging out. 

Splash News
<p>Hailey Baldwin, Rita Ora, Andrew Watts and Johnny party together at Coachella.&nbsp;</p>
FESTIVAL FOLKS 

Hailey Baldwin, Rita Ora, Andrew Watts and Johnny party together at Coachella. 

Splash News
<p>Jamie Foxx gears up for a fun-filled day at Coachella on Saturday.</p>
HAND IT TO ME

Jamie Foxx gears up for a fun-filled day at Coachella on Saturday.

Matt Cowan/Getty
<p>Most empowering dinner ever: Allison Janney, Nicole Kidman and Laura Dern come together at<em> InStyle</em> and Brahim&#8217;s Badass Women Dinner on Saturday.</p>
TERRIFIC TRIO

Most empowering dinner ever: Allison Janney, Nicole Kidman and Laura Dern come together at InStyle and Brahim’s Badass Women Dinner on Saturday.

Donato Sardella/Getty
<p>Family fun! Carson Daly brings his adorable kids to help celebrate wife Siri Daly&#8217;s book, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Siriously-Delicious-Nutritious-Simple-Recipes/dp/0848755804/ref=sr_1_1?s=books&amp;ie=UTF8&amp;qid=1523891356&amp;sr=1-1&amp;refinements=p_27%3ASiri+Daly"><em>Siriously Delicious</em></a>, at her Saturday launch event.</p>
KIDDING AROUND

Family fun! Carson Daly brings his adorable kids to help celebrate wife Siri Daly’s book, Siriously Delicious, at her Saturday launch event.

Rob Kim/Getty
