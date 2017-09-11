Star Tracks
Star Tracks: Jennifer Garner Goes Casual in L.A., Plus Rihanna, Victoria Beckham & More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By People Staff
1 of 145
FAMILY DAY
It's a family affair for Angelina Jolie and her kids as they strike poses at The Breadwinner premiere during the Toronto Film Festival on Sunday.
2 of 145
MATCH DAY
Christie Brinkley squeezes in for a selfie with son Jack and his girlfriend Nina Agdal at the US Open on Sunday.
3 of 145
HAVING A BALL
Ben Affleck and girlfriend Lindsay Shookus break out in a giggle fit at the US Open on Sunday.
4 of 145
STYLE MAVEN
Victoria Beckham pairs her white tee and denim with lilac pumps at her eponymous fashion show during New York Fashion Week on Sunday.
5 of 145
MOVIE MAN
George Clooney, who has been very open about his new role as dad, is all smiles during a Suburbicon press conference at the Toronto Film Festival.
6 of 145
FOOTBALL FEVER
Jerry Ferrara and Vanessa Hudgens attend gameday kickoff at the Booking.com Football House on Sunday.
7 of 145
COOL & CASUAL
Spotted: Jennifer Garner is out and about on Sunday in L.A.
8 of 145
FASHION DARLING
Karlie Kloss goes for a minimalistic look as she makes show rounds during New York Fashion Week on Monday.
9 of 145
FAMILY MATTERS
At the Prabal Gurung fashion show, Yolanda Hadid and model-daughters Bella and Gigi prove once again that good genes run in their family.
10 of 145
SAY CHEESE
Elle Fanning can't help but smile at the Variety studio during the Toronto Film Festival on Sunday.
11 of 145
COMMUNICATION IS KEY
Keira Knightley, representing the SMA Trust, hilariously makes a trade at the GBC Charity Day on Monday in London.
12 of 145
BACK IN BLACK
Halsey attends the official launch for the limited edition Moët & Chandon x Public School bottle in New York City.
13 of 145
CAST OF CHARACTERS
The Disobedience cast — Rachel Weisz, Rachel McAdams and Alessandro Nivola — and director Sebastian Lelio field questions during the Toronto Film Festival on Sunday.
14 of 145
HELLO, BEAUTY
Kate Winslet is effortlessly chic at the Toronto Film Festival premiere on The Mountain Between Us on Sunday.
15 of 145
A PERFORMANCE TO REMEMBER
Alfie Boe and Pete Townshend go all out during their performance of "Drowned" at The Metropolitan Opera in New York City.
16 of 145
TERRIFIC TRIO
It's a The Help reunion! Former costars Emma Stone and Octavia Spencer come together during an impromptu photoshoot with Sally Hawkins at Fox Searchlight's Toronto Film Festival Party on Sunday.
17 of 145
SPORTY COUPLE
Diane Kruger and boyfriend Norman Reedus pack on the PDA while attending the US Open on Sunday in N.Y.C.
18 of 145
HOLDING ONTO YOU
On Sunday, Tracy Morgan and wife Megan are caught in a sweet moment as they make their way to Russell Simmons' Def Comedy Jam 25 Netflix event.
19 of 145
SEEING DOUBLE
Jessica Chastain meets her match at the Woman Walks Ahead premiere during the Toronto Film Festival on Sunday.
20 of 145
MELLOW IN YELLOW
Tess Holliday brightens up her day with a yellow dress in London on Monday.
21 of 145
WINNING BIG
Alexis Bledel poses with her outstanding guest actress Emmy for her work in The Handmaid's Tale on Sunday at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards.
22 of 145
STYLE STATEMENT
All eyes are on Bella Thorne as she takes New York City in a pink cropped sweater and body glitter.
23 of 145
EPIC ENDING
What a finale! Rihanna greets attendees at her Fenty Puma show during New York Fashion Week on Sunday.
24 of 145
CHECK 'EM OUT
Jessica Chastain and Idris Elba joked around at the premiere party (hosted by Grey Goose Vodka) for Molly's Game at the Toronto Film Festival on Friday.
25 of 145
PARTY PALS
(From left) Helen Mirren, Emma Thompson, Kristin Scott Thomas and Nicole Kidman attend Entertainment Weekly's Must List Party during the Toronto International Film Festival 2017 at the Thompson Hotel on Saturday.
26 of 145
GIRLS' NIGHT
(Fom left) Octavia Spencer, Allison Janney and Sarah Silverman attend The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) and InStyle's annual celebrations of the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival at Windsor Arms Hotel on Saturday.
27 of 145
SHEER PERFECTION
Selena Gomez and Jared Leto attend the the #BoF500 party during New York Fashion Week at Public Hotel on Saturday.
28 of 145
WANGOVER
Kendall Jenner walked in Alexander Wang's Spring/Summer '18 fashion show in New York City on Saturday.
29 of 145
KEEPING IT BOLD
On Friday, Lady Gaga made a bold arrival when she attended the premiere of her new Netflix documentary, Gaga: Five Foot Two, at the Toronto International Film Festival.
30 of 145
SISTER, SISTER
Kendall Jenner (left) and Kim Karadashian West attended the Harper's Bazaar ICONS party at the Plaza Hotel in New York City on Friday.
31 of 145
PARTY PEOPLE
Tatiana Maslany and Jake Gyllenhaal attend the Stronger premiere party hosted by Grey Goose vodka at Soho House in Toronto on Fruday.
32 of 145
GRIN AND BEAR IT
Bella Thorne posed for photos at the Daily Front Row 5th Annual Media Award in New York City on Friday.
33 of 145
IN LIVING COLOR
Heidi Klum brightens up the day in an all-blue ensemble while out and about in New York City on Friday.
34 of 145
SHE'S BACK!
Kelly Clarkson performs her new music during the Today show's Citi Concert Series in N.Y.C. on Friday morning.
35 of 145
WHAT A BEAUTY
Rihanna waves her adoring fans on Friday as she celebrates the launch of her new makeup line, Fenty Beauty, in N.Y.C.'s Times Square.
36 of 145
CIAO, BELLA!
Zoë Kravitz stuns on the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival in Italy on Friday ahead of the premiere of the film Racer and the Jailbird.
37 of 145
CHIT CHAT
Across the pond on the festival circuit, Margot Robbie stops by the IMDb Studio on Friday at the Toronto Film Festival in Canada, where she's promoting her film I, Tonya.
38 of 145
MOTHER MONSTER
Also in Toronto is Lady Gaga, who greets photographers on Friday in a pair of sky-high heeled booties.
39 of 145
LOOKING FOX-Y
Megan Fox shows off her toned post-baby body in a sheer, cutout dress while walking the runway at Fashion Fest in Mexico City on Thursday.
40 of 145
SWEATER WEATHER
Mom-to-be Jessica Alba keeps it comfy and casual while leaving her New York City hotel on Friday.
41 of 145
FLOWER POWER
Kate Bosworth rocks florals for the fall on her way to a Friday New York Fashion Week event.
42 of 145
SLEEK & CHIC
Bella Hadid slicks her hair back for the Jason Wu runway show during New York Fashion Week on Friday.
43 of 145
TEAM WILLIAM
After taking his son Prince George to his first day of school, Prince William — the president of Britain's Football Association — hosts the Under-20 England Football Team for a reception at Kensington Palace on Thursday.
44 of 145
LUCK OF THE IRISH
And not so far away, Prince Harry laughs with a crowd during his first visit to Northern Ireland. He toured St. Anne's Square in Belfast during the start of his visit on Thursday.
45 of 145
RED CARPET READY
Michelle Rodriguez can't contain her excitement as she arrives at a screening of The Zookeeper's Wife on Thursday during the 43rd Deauville Film Festival in France.
46 of 145
FRONT ROW FRIENDS
Trevor Noah, Lupita Nyong'o and Jake Gyllenhaal make for a very cool front row at the Calvin Klein runway show during New York Fashion Week on Thursday evening.
47 of 145
FASHION FAVORITES
Paris Jackson and Millie Bobby Brown hug it out for the cameras at the Calvin Klein New York Fashion Week show on Thursday.
48 of 145
OFF DUTY
Karlie Kloss takes a break from walking the runway to sit beside it, posing in the front row at Calvin Klein with Rashida Jones.
49 of 145
RUNWAY ROYALTY
Cindy Crawford's daughter Kaia Gerber makes her runway debut, looking just like her famous mom as she struts for Calvin Klein.
50 of 145
DATE NIGHT
Before watching daughter Kaia make her runway debut, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber enjoy some time out together at the Brock Collection show on Thursday during New York Fashion Week.
51 of 145
FAMILY FUN
Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian West enjoy some mother-daughter time at the Mert and Marcus book launch during New York Fashion Week on Thursday.
52 of 145
SISTER, SISTER
Also at the launch: KarJenner pals Gigi and Bella Hadid.
53 of 145
MODEL BEHAVIOR
From the court to the catwalk! NBA superstar LeBron James strikes a pose while walking the runway during the Kith Sport fashion show on Thursday as part of New York Fashion Week.
54 of 145
MELLOW YELLOW
Rihanna glows in gold at the launch of her Fenty Beauty line during New York Fashion Week on Thursday.
55 of 145
GAME ON
A bit further east in N.Y.C., Katie Holmes attends the U.S. Open, where she watches Venus Williams fall to fellow American Sloane Stephens on Thursday.
56 of 145
ALL IN THE FAMILY
Priyanka Chopra takes her mom, Madhu Chopra, out for a night at the Toronto Film Festival, where they attended the premiere of Pahuna: The Little Visitors on Thursday.
57 of 145
LOVE ALL
Shia LaBeouf makes some time to take photos with fans as he arrives at the premiere of his film, Borg/McEnroe, on Thursday as part of the Toronto International Film Festival.
58 of 145
ALWAYS IN
Heidi Klum and Zac Posen are all smiles on Thursday as they attend the New York City premiere of House of Z, hosted by Brooks Brothers and The Cinema Society.
59 of 145
LAUGH TRACK
Precious Lee and Ashley Graham keep everyone cracking up at the V Magazine celebrates Jean-Paul Goude and Desigual event on Thursday in New York City.
60 of 145
PATTERN MAKERS
Rosario Dawson enjoys a night out with her daughter at Refinery29's 3rd Annual 29ROOMS: TURN IT INTO ART Opening Night on Thursday in N.Y.C.
61 of 145
RED LEATHER DAY
Elisabeth Moss stands out in a bright red jacket while leaving the AOL Build Studio on Thursday in N.Y.C.
62 of 145
SERIOUS SMILE
Moss's Handmaid's Tale costar Samira Wiley is all smiles as she arrives at the Television Academy Celebrates Nominees for Outstanding Casting event in Beverly Hills on Thursday.
63 of 145
HAT TIP
Luke Wilson and his girlfriend crack each other up while on a coffee run in the West Village in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
64 of 145
ROCK 'TIL YOU DROP
Pete Wentz and bandmate Joe Trohman get into the groove while performing with their band, Fall Out Boy, as part of a concert at the HD Radio Sound Space at KROQ in L.A. on Thursday.
65 of 145
THEY'VE GOT MOVES
It's a Thursday night dance party as Jim Carrey joins Michael Moore on stage at the director's new Broadway play, The Terms of My Surrender.
66 of 145
RAY OF SUNSHINE
Vivica A. Fox is radiant in a yellow dress as she leaves the Today N.Y.C. studios on Thursday.
67 of 145
ANGELS AT PLAY
Josephine Skriver and Elsa Hosk celebrate the launch of the new Victoria's Secret Love fragrance in New York City.
68 of 145
MIRROR, MIRROR
Joe Jonas and girlfriend Sophie Turner are mirror images of one another as they walk through N.Y.C. with their new puppy on Thursday.
69 of 145
WELCOME HOME
Following the premiere of her film Home Again, Reese Witherspoon is spotted out and about in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
70 of 145
FRONT ROW FAVORITE
Katie Holmes strikes a pose during New York Fashion Week on Thursday.
71 of 145
BEANIE BOY
Jared Leto leaves BBC Radio 1 after a Thursday appearance in London.
72 of 145
GOLDEN GODDESS
Kelly Clarkson belts out a memorable performance at the Rainbow Room in New York City on Wednesday.
73 of 145
LOOK OF LOVE
Cindy Crawford and husband Rande Gerber exchange sweet glances as they arrive at the Tom Ford show on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
74 of 145
CUTE COUPLE ALERT
Dev Patel enjoys a day out in Los Angeles with girlfriend Tilda Cobham-Hervey.
75 of 145
HIGH FIVE!
Chris Hardwick and Jon Hamm can't help but get excited for Esquire's "Mavericks of Style" issue event on Wednesday.
76 of 145
STYLE CODE
Megan Fox attends a press conference to promote Fashion Fest Autumn/Winter 2017 in Mexico City on Wednesday.
77 of 145
OH WHAT FUN
Christmas came early! Mariah Carey gets acquainted with Santa Claus at the grand opening of Sugar Factory in Bellevue, Washington on Wednesday.
78 of 145
LEGGY LADY
On Wednesday, Karlie Kloss pulls an Angelina Jolie at the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2018 Runway Show afterparty.
79 of 145
MODEL BEHAVIOR
Gigi Hadid delivers a show-stopping smize as she walks the runway at the Tom Ford show during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday.
80 of 145
BIG DAY
Prince George keeps a serious expression as dad Prince William drops him off for his first day of school, where he's greeted by his teacher.
81 of 145
BACK-UP MAN
Kate Bosworth and husband Michael Polish head out of their New York City hotel on Wednesday.
82 of 145
REBEL WITH A CAUSE
On Wednesday, star Nicholas Hoult hangs with Riley Keough at the New York City premiere of Rebel in the Rye.
83 of 145
FOR THE LOVE OF FASHION
Kaia Gerber goes shopping on Wednesday while in New York for Fashion Week.
84 of 145
I ROCK TOM FORD
Pat Cleveland, Chaka Khan, Ciara, Kim Kardashian West and Julianne Moore form a super crew at the Wednesday Tom Ford show in N.Y.C.
85 of 145
PINK WEDNESDAYS
Ansel Elgort and Sistine Stallone patiently wait to take in the Tom Ford show in their pink seats on Wednesday.
86 of 145