George Pimentel/WireImage

FAMILY DAY

It's a family affair for Angelina Jolie and her kids as they strike poses at The Breadwinner premiere during the Toronto Film Festival on Sunday.

Jackson Lee/WireImage

MATCH DAY

Christie Brinkley squeezes in for a selfie with son Jack and his girlfriend Nina Agdal at the US Open on Sunday.

Jackson Lee/WireImage

HAVING A BALL

Ben Affleck and girlfriend Lindsay Shookus break out in a giggle fit at the US Open on Sunday.

JP Yim/Getty

STYLE MAVEN

Victoria Beckham pairs her white tee and denim with lilac pumps at her eponymous fashion show during New York Fashion Week on Sunday.

Emma McIntyre/Getty

MOVIE MAN

George Clooney, who has been very open about his new role as dad, is all smiles during a Suburbicon press conference at the Toronto Film Festival.

Noam Galai/Getty

FOOTBALL FEVER

Jerry Ferrara and Vanessa Hudgens attend gameday kickoff at the Booking.com Football House on Sunday.

BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

COOL & CASUAL

Spotted: Jennifer Garner is out and about on Sunday in L.A.

Christian Vierig/Getty

FASHION DARLING

Karlie Kloss goes for a minimalistic look as she makes show rounds during New York Fashion Week on Monday.

Splash News Online

FAMILY MATTERS

At the Prabal Gurung fashion show, Yolanda Hadid and model-daughters Bella and Gigi prove once again that good genes run in their family.

Michelle Quance/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

SAY CHEESE

Elle Fanning can't help but smile at the Variety studio during the Toronto Film Festival on Sunday.

David M. Benett/Getty

COMMUNICATION IS KEY

Keira Knightley, representing the SMA Trust, hilariously makes a trade at the GBC Charity Day on Monday in London.

Angela Pham/BFA.com

BACK IN BLACK

Halsey attends the official launch for the limited edition Moët & Chandon x Public School bottle in New York City.

Michelle Quance/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

CAST OF CHARACTERS

The Disobedience cast — Rachel Weisz, Rachel McAdams and Alessandro Nivola — and director Sebastian Lelio field questions during the Toronto Film Festival on Sunday.

J. Countess/WireImage

HELLO, BEAUTY

Kate Winslet is effortlessly chic at the Toronto Film Festival premiere on The Mountain Between Us on Sunday.

William Snyder

A PERFORMANCE TO REMEMBER

Alfie Boe and Pete Townshend go all out during their performance of "Drowned" at The Metropolitan Opera in New York City.

Todd Williamson/Getty

TERRIFIC TRIO

It's a The Help reunion! Former costars Emma Stone and Octavia Spencer come together during an impromptu photoshoot with Sally Hawkins at Fox Searchlight's Toronto Film Festival Party on Sunday.

Jackson Lee/WireImage

SPORTY COUPLE

Diane Kruger and boyfriend Norman Reedus pack on the PDA while attending the US Open on Sunday in N.Y.C.

Earl Gibson III/Getty

HOLDING ONTO YOU

On Sunday, Tracy Morgan and wife Megan are caught in a sweet moment as they make their way to Russell Simmons' Def Comedy Jam 25 Netflix event.

Rich Fury/Getty

SEEING DOUBLE

Jessica Chastain meets her match at the Woman Walks Ahead premiere during the Toronto Film Festival on Sunday.

HGL/GC Images

MELLOW IN YELLOW

Tess Holliday brightens up her day with a yellow dress in London on Monday.

David Livingston/Getty

WINNING BIG

Alexis Bledel poses with her outstanding guest actress Emmy for her work in The Handmaid's Tale on Sunday at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

James Devaney/GC Images

STYLE STATEMENT

All eyes are on Bella Thorne as she takes New York City in a pink cropped sweater and body glitter.

Paul Morigi/WireImage

EPIC ENDING

What a finale! Rihanna greets attendees at her Fenty Puma show during New York Fashion Week on Sunday.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

CHECK 'EM OUT

Jessica Chastain and Idris Elba joked around at the premiere party (hosted by Grey Goose Vodka) for Molly's Game at the Toronto Film Festival on Friday.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

PARTY PALS

(From left) Helen Mirren, Emma Thompson, Kristin Scott Thomas and Nicole Kidman attend Entertainment Weekly's Must List Party during the Toronto International Film Festival 2017 at the Thompson Hotel on Saturday.

George Pimentel/Getty Image

GIRLS' NIGHT

(Fom left) Octavia Spencer, Allison Janney and Sarah Silverman attend The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) and InStyle's annual celebrations of the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival at Windsor Arms Hotel on Saturday.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

SHEER PERFECTION

Selena Gomez and Jared Leto attend the the #BoF500 party during New York Fashion Week at Public Hotel on Saturday.

Thomas Concordia/WireImage

WANGOVER

Kendall Jenner walked in Alexander Wang's Spring/Summer '18 fashion show in New York City on Saturday.

Michael Tran/Getty Images

KEEPING IT BOLD

On Friday, Lady Gaga made a bold arrival when she attended the premiere of her new Netflix documentary, Gaga: Five Foot Two, at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Billy Farrell/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

SISTER, SISTER

Kendall Jenner (left) and Kim Karadashian West attended the Harper's Bazaar ICONS party at the Plaza Hotel in New York City on Friday.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

PARTY PEOPLE

Tatiana Maslany and Jake Gyllenhaal attend the Stronger premiere party hosted by Grey Goose vodka at Soho House in Toronto on Fruday.

Splash News and Pictures

GRIN AND BEAR IT

Bella Thorne posed for photos at the Daily Front Row 5th Annual Media Award in New York City on Friday.

XactpiX / Splash

IN LIVING COLOR

Heidi Klum brightens up the day in an all-blue ensemble while out and about in New York City on Friday.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty

SHE'S BACK!

Kelly Clarkson performs her new music during the Today show's Citi Concert Series in N.Y.C. on Friday morning.

Barrera / Splash News

WHAT A BEAUTY

Rihanna waves her adoring fans on Friday as she celebrates the launch of her new makeup line, Fenty Beauty, in N.Y.C.'s Times Square.  

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP/Getty Images

CIAO, BELLA!

Zoë Kravitz stuns on the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival in Italy on Friday ahead of the premiere of the film Racer and the Jailbird.

Rich Polk/Getty

CHIT CHAT

Across the pond on the festival circuit, Margot Robbie stops by the IMDb Studio on Friday at the Toronto Film Festival in Canada, where she's promoting her film I, Tonya.

J. Merritt/GC Images

MOTHER MONSTER

Also in Toronto is Lady Gaga, who greets photographers on Friday in a pair of sky-high heeled booties. 

Daniel Cardenas/Anadolu Agency/Getty

LOOKING FOX-Y

Megan Fox shows off her toned post-baby body in a sheer, cutout dress while walking the runway at Fashion Fest in Mexico City on Thursday.

Splash News

SWEATER WEATHER

Mom-to-be Jessica Alba keeps it comfy and casual while leaving her New York City hotel on Friday.

RTimages / Splash News

FLOWER POWER

Kate Bosworth rocks florals for the fall on her way to a Friday New York Fashion Week event.

WWD/Shutterstock

SLEEK & CHIC

Bella Hadid slicks her hair back for the Jason Wu runway show during New York Fashion Week on Friday. 

WPA Pool/Getty

TEAM WILLIAM

After taking his son Prince George to his first day of school, Prince William — the president of Britain's Football Association — hosts the Under-20 England Football Team for a reception at Kensington Palace on Thursday.

Charles McQuillan/Getty

LUCK OF THE IRISH

And not so far away, Prince Harry laughs with a crowd during his first visit to Northern Ireland. He toured St. Anne's Square in Belfast during the start of his visit on Thursday. 

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP/Getty Images

RED CARPET READY

Michelle Rodriguez can't contain her excitement as she arrives at a screening of The Zookeeper's Wife on Thursday during the 43rd Deauville Film Festival in France.

Neil Rasmus/BFA/Shutterstock

FRONT ROW FRIENDS

Trevor Noah, Lupita Nyong'o and Jake Gyllenhaal make for a very cool front row at the Calvin Klein runway show during New York Fashion Week on Thursday evening. 

Neil Rasmus/BFA/Shutterstock

FASHION FAVORITES

Paris Jackson and Millie Bobby Brown hug it out for the cameras at the Calvin Klein New York Fashion Week show on Thursday.

Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock

OFF DUTY

Karlie Kloss takes a break from walking the runway to sit beside it, posing in the front row at Calvin Klein with Rashida Jones.

Newspictures / Splash News

RUNWAY ROYALTY

Cindy Crawford's daughter Kaia Gerber makes her runway debut, looking just like her famous mom as she struts for Calvin Klein. 

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

DATE NIGHT

Before watching daughter Kaia make her runway debut, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber enjoy some time out together at the Brock Collection show on Thursday during New York Fashion Week.

Zach Hilty/BFA/SHUTTERSTOCK

FAMILY FUN

Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian West enjoy some mother-daughter time at the Mert and Marcus book launch during New York Fashion Week on Thursday.

Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock

SISTER, SISTER

Also at the launch: KarJenner pals Gigi and Bella Hadid. 

Brian Ach/Getty

MODEL BEHAVIOR

From the court to the catwalk! NBA superstar LeBron James strikes a pose while walking the runway during the Kith Sport fashion show on Thursday as part of New York Fashion Week.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

MELLOW YELLOW

Rihanna glows in gold at the launch of her Fenty Beauty line during New York Fashion Week on Thursday.

Adam Hunger/AP

GAME ON

A bit further east in N.Y.C., Katie Holmes attends the U.S. Open, where she watches Venus Williams fall to fellow American Sloane Stephens on Thursday.

Emma McIntyre/Getty

ALL IN THE FAMILY

Priyanka Chopra takes her mom, Madhu Chopra, out for a night at the Toronto Film Festival, where they attended the premiere of Pahuna: The Little Visitors on Thursday.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

LOVE ALL

Shia LaBeouf makes some time to take photos with fans as he arrives at the premiere of his film, Borg/McEnroe, on Thursday as part of the Toronto International Film Festival.

Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan

ALWAYS IN

Heidi Klum and Zac Posen are all smiles on Thursday as they attend the New York City premiere of House of Z, hosted by Brooks Brothers and The Cinema Society.

Sansho Scott/BFA/Shutterstock

LAUGH TRACK

Precious Lee and Ashley Graham keep everyone cracking up at the V Magazine celebrates Jean-Paul Goude and Desigual event on Thursday in New York City.

Shutterstock

PATTERN MAKERS

Rosario Dawson enjoys a night out with her daughter at Refinery29's 3rd Annual 29ROOMS: TURN IT INTO ART Opening Night on Thursday in N.Y.C.

Ray Tamarra/GC Images

RED LEATHER DAY

Elisabeth Moss stands out in a bright red jacket while leaving the AOL Build Studio on Thursday in N.Y.C.

Greg Doherty/Getty

SERIOUS SMILE

Moss's Handmaid's Tale costar Samira Wiley is all smiles as she arrives at the Television Academy Celebrates Nominees for Outstanding Casting event in Beverly Hills on Thursday.

Edward Opi / Splash News

HAT TIP

Luke Wilson and his girlfriend crack each other up while on a coffee run in the West Village in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

ROCK 'TIL YOU DROP

Pete Wentz and bandmate Joe Trohman get into the groove while performing with their band, Fall Out Boy, as part of a concert at the HD Radio Sound Space at KROQ in L.A. on Thursday. 

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

THEY'VE GOT MOVES

It's a Thursday night dance party as Jim Carrey joins Michael Moore on stage at the director's new Broadway play, The Terms of My Surrender. 

ROGER WONG/INSTARimages.com

RAY OF SUNSHINE

Vivica A. Fox is radiant in a yellow dress as she leaves the Today N.Y.C. studios on Thursday. 

Janet Mayer/Splash News Online

ANGELS AT PLAY

Josephine Skriver and Elsa Hosk celebrate the launch of the new Victoria's Secret Love fragrance in New York City. 

DARA KUSHNER/INSTARimages.com

MIRROR, MIRROR

Joe Jonas and girlfriend Sophie Turner are mirror images of one another as they walk through N.Y.C. with their new puppy on Thursday.

James Devaney/GC Images

WELCOME HOME

Following the premiere of her film Home Again, Reese Witherspoon is spotted out and about in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Robin Marchant/Getty

FRONT ROW FAVORITE

Katie Holmes strikes a pose during New York Fashion Week on Thursday.

Shutterstock

BEANIE BOY 

Jared Leto leaves BBC Radio 1 after a Thursday appearance in London. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty

GOLDEN GODDESS

Kelly Clarkson belts out a memorable performance at the Rainbow Room in New York City on Wednesday.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

LOOK OF LOVE

Cindy Crawford and husband Rande Gerber exchange sweet glances as they arrive at the Tom Ford show on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Pacific Coast News

CUTE COUPLE ALERT

Dev Patel enjoys a day out in Los Angeles with girlfriend Tilda Cobham-Hervey.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

HIGH FIVE!

Chris Hardwick and Jon Hamm can't help but get excited for Esquire's "Mavericks of Style" issue event on Wednesday.

Carlos Tischler/NurPhoto/Zuma

STYLE CODE

Megan Fox attends a press conference to promote Fashion Fest Autumn/Winter 2017 in Mexico City on Wednesday.

Mat Hayward/Getty

OH WHAT FUN

Christmas came early! Mariah Carey gets acquainted with Santa Claus at the grand opening of Sugar Factory in Bellevue, Washington on Wednesday.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

LEGGY LADY

On Wednesday, Karlie Kloss pulls an Angelina Jolie at the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2018 Runway Show afterparty.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty

MODEL BEHAVIOR

Gigi Hadid delivers a show-stopping smize as she walks the runway at the Tom Ford show during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday.

Richard Pohle/Getty

BIG DAY

Prince George keeps a serious expression as dad Prince William drops him off for his first day of school, where he's greeted by his teacher.

BackGrid

BACK-UP MAN

Kate Bosworth and husband Michael Polish head out of their New York City hotel on Wednesday. 

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

REBEL WITH A CAUSE 

On Wednesday, star Nicholas Hoult hangs with Riley Keough at the New York City premiere of Rebel in the Rye

Broadimage/Shutterstock

FOR THE LOVE OF FASHION

Kaia Gerber goes shopping on Wednesday while in New York for Fashion Week. 

Billy Farrell/BFA/Shutterstock

I ROCK TOM FORD 

Pat Cleveland, Chaka Khan, Ciara, Kim Kardashian West and Julianne Moore form a super crew at the Wednesday Tom Ford show in N.Y.C. 

Billy Farrell/BFA/Shutterstock

PINK WEDNESDAYS

Ansel Elgort and Sistine Stallone patiently wait to take in the Tom Ford show in their pink seats on Wednesday. 

