Star Tracks: Debra Messing Gets a Kiss, Plus Rihanna, Selena Gomez, Katy Perry & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

1 of 144

Angel Manzano/WireImage

LOOKING FLY

2 of 144

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

PUPPY LOVE

3 of 144

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

DOING GOOD

4 of 144

Alison Buck

BUMPIN' IT

5 of 144

Paul Bruinooge/PMC

KISS TO CHEEK

6 of 144

Kristin Callahan/ACE PICTURES/INSTARimages.com

ON SET

Selena Gomez was spotted in New York City filming her new movie on Friday.

7 of 144

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

TV TIME

Oprah Winfrey attended the premiere of Released at the Tribeca TV Festival in New York City on Friday.

8 of 144

J. Merritt/Getty Images

RED HOT

Katy Perry performed in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Friday as part of her Witness tour.

9 of 144

Elder Ordonez/Splash News

GRAND EXIT

Kate Hudson left her hotel in New York City on Friday.

10 of 144

Venturelli/WireImage

GOING GOLD

Claudia Schiffer attends her book launch at the Versace boutique in Milan on Saturday.

11 of 144

Splash News Online

SHOPPING TRIP

Rooney Mara picks up a few things at an L.A. store.

12 of 144

Venturelli/WireImage

THE ORIGINAL SUPERMODELS

We're getting '90s flashbacks! Carla Bruni, Claudia Schiffer, Donatella Versace, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Helena Christensen come together at the Versace show during Milan Fashion Week on Friday.

13 of 144

Venturelli/WireImage

RUNWAY PRO

Also at the Versace show: Kendall Jenner, who makes her presence known during Milan Fashion Week.

14 of 144

Splash News Online

BABY ON BOARD

James Corden and expectant wife Julia walk hand-in-hand near their Brentwood, California home.

15 of 144

Cindy Ord/Getty

WOMAN IN THE MIRROR

Who's the fairest of them all? On Friday, Coco Rocha comes face-to-face with herself at the Mastercard and Marie Claire launch event of the Next Big Thing Concept Shop.

16 of 144

Juan Naharro Gimenez/WireImage

TAKE YOUR PIC

Alicia Vikander documents a moment with a fan at the Submergence photo call during Spain's 65th San Sebastian Film Festival on Friday.

17 of 144

Robin Marchant/Getty

OH, MOTHER!

After giving mother! haters the finger, Jennifer Lawrence addresses the audience at a special N.Y.C. screening of the film on Thursday.

18 of 144

VCG/Getty

SELFIE EXPRESSION

Orlando Bloom snaps an epic selfie with a group of fans while attending the S.M.A.R.T. Chase press conference on Thursday.

19 of 144

Chris Jackson/Getty

COMING TOGETHER

Say cheese! Prince Harry poses with friends at the True Patriot Love Symposium on Friday.

20 of 144

Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty

MODEL SQUAD

Talk about a star-studded group! Models Hailey Clauson, Hailey Baldwin, Jourdan Dunn, Karolina Kurkova, Jasmine Sanders, Shanina Shaik, Jasmine Sanders, Caroline Vreeland, Izabel Goulart, Lottie Moss and Alessandra Ambrosio squeeze in for a photo at the amfAR Gala on Thursday.

21 of 144

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

MAN OF THE HOUR

Liam Neeson is all smiles at the Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House premiere in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

22 of 144

Splash News Online

DOUBLE THE CUTENESS

Minka Kelly has some quality time with her pups at an L.A. dog park.

23 of 144

Todd Williamson/Getty

FEELING STRONGER

Jake Gyllenhaal and Boston Marathon survivor Jeff Bauman, who the actor portrays in Stronger, attend a special L.A. screening of the film on Thursday.

24 of 144

Tristan Fewings/Getty

FOR THE LOVE OF FASHION

Gigi Hadid channels a bouquet of flowers during Jeremy Scott's (pictured) Moschino show during Milan Fashion Week on Thursday.

25 of 144

Splash News Online

IN SYNC

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie, who "are inseparable," enjoy a beach day together in Miami.

26 of 144

Emma McIntyre/Getty

CUDDLY COSTAR

Kristen Schaal, Jon Lovett, Will Forte and the trio's adorable furry friend attend Beef Relief, a special benefit for the International Rescue Committee, on Thursday.

27 of 144

Dominique Charriau/Getty

SNAP DECISION

Groups of people snaps photos of Rihanna as she makes her way through her Fenty Beauty launch party in Paris on Thursday.

28 of 144

Taylor Hill/Getty

GUITAR HERO

Paul McCartney feels the music during his Thursday performance at Barclays Center in New York.

29 of 144

Jacopo Raule/Getty

FOLLOWING IN MOM'S FOOTSTEPS

Kaia Gerber is a total stunner as she walks down the Moschino runway during Milan Fashion Week on Thursday.

30 of 144

David Livingston/Getty

BACK IN BLACK

On Thursday, Sharon Stone attends the premiere of Alex Israel's "SPF-18" in L.A.

31 of 144

Splash News Online

CENTER OF ATTENTION

Fergie enjoys herself on stage during her performance on Today.

32 of 144

Splash News Online

LADY IN RED

Amal Clooney looks stunning in red following a United Nations Security Council meeting in N.Y.C.

33 of 144

Kevin Tachman/Getty

GLAMOUR GIRL

Hailey Clauson walks the red carpet at the amfAR Gala in Milan, Italy on Thursday.

34 of 144

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

LACED UP

Halle Berry struts her stuff as she heads to Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday.

35 of 144

INSTARimages.com

RIP GIRL

Ariel Winter rocks a ripped crop top and sweats for a day at Escape Hotel Hollywood with her boyfriend, Levi Meaden on Wednesday.

36 of 144

Joel Ryan/Invision/AP

HOME TEAM

A bleach-blonde Michael Sheen and Reese Witherspoon arrive at a London screening of Home Again on Thursday.

37 of 144

The Image Direct

WE GO TOGETHER

Jaden Smith and girlfriend Odessa Adlon match in red, white and black for a walk in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

38 of 144

Venturelli/Getty

BETTER IN BLACK TIE 

Cara Santana and fiancé Jesse Metcalfe pose at the amfAR Gala Milano on Thursday in Milan. 

39 of 144

Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/Getty

CAN'T MISS ME 

Also at the amfAR bash, Alessandra Ambrosio turns heads in a glistening silver one-shoulder gown. 

40 of 144

Nicholas Hunt/Getty

THE MICK OF TIME

Kaitlin Olson talks about her show The Mick during a Thursday Build event in New York City.

41 of 144

Kristin Callahan/ACE/Splash News Online

LAUGH IT OFF

Selena Gomez wears a smile (and a trench coat) on the set of Woody Allen's latest project on Thursday in N.Y.C.

42 of 144

MEGA

IVY LEAGUE 

Wednesday in Los Angeles, Selma Blair saddles up to enjoy a ride on her horse, Ivy. 

43 of 144

Splash News Online

UNITED FRONT 

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau leaves the United Nations after attending the EU-UN Spotlight Initiative to Eliminate Violence Against Women and Girls. 

44 of 144

Pacific Coast News

SLEEK AND CHIC

Fresh off her Emmy win, Nicole Kidman poses before the Futures Without Violence Hosts Big Little Night event in support of domestic violence advocacy in San Francisco on Tuesday.

45 of 144

Paul Morigi/Getty

GIVING BACK

Keith Urban performs on stage in Fairfax, Virginia, at the VetsAid Charity Benefit Concert in support of veterans and their families on Wednesday.

46 of 144

Splash News Online

PUP IN HER STEP 

Naomi Watts and her dog walk around New York City on Wednesday. 

47 of 144

Trae Patton/NBC

WE HAVE A WINNER!

She's got talent! Twelve-year-old ventriloquist and America's Got Talent winner Darci Lynne Farmer can't keep her shock at bay while posing with one of the show's judges, Melanie "Mel B" Brown.

48 of 144

Michael Tullberg/Getty

DATE NIGHT

Mark Duplass and Katie Aselton keep things casual on the carpet for the premiere of Netflix's new animated series, Big Mouth, on Wednesday.

49 of 144

Jacopo Raule/Getty

LADY IN RED

Kris Jenner is red hot in the front row of the Fendi show during Milan Fashion Week — where daughter Kendall Jenner walked the runway!

50 of 144

Venturelli/WireImage

FENDI & TRENDY 

Also on the runway at Fendi, Kaia Gerber rocks a blue 'do. 

51 of 144

Jacopo Raule/Getty

CIAO, BELLA 

Bella Hadid was there, too, in an elaborate leather jacket. 

52 of 144

Backgrid

NEW LOOK, WHO DIS?

Jonah Hill is almost unrecognizable on the Long Island set of his new show, Maniac, Wednesday. 

53 of 144

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

PLAY TIME 

Harry Styles performs on stage Wednesday in Los Angeles for the opening concert of his first solo tour. 

54 of 144

Jim Spellman/WireImage

CHEERS! 

Fergie celebrates at the premiere of Fergie Double Duchess: Seeing Double on Wednesday in New York City.

55 of 144

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

SMILES FOR MILES

Sean Combs sports a big grin during the TimesTalks Presents: An Evening with Sean "Diddy" Combs in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

56 of 144

EPA/Shutterstock

PUT YOUR HEADS TOGETHER 

David Beckham teaches kids some soccer skills Wednesday in Seoul.

57 of 144

Pacific Coast News

GO FOR A RIDE

Chris Martin gets his sweat on while pedaling along the streets of Malibu, Calif. on Wednesday.

58 of 144

Monica Schipper/Getty

STAGE PRESENCE

Chelsea Clinton takes the stage at the We Day New York event at N.Y.C.'s Madison Square Garden on Wednesday.

59 of 144

Raymond Hall/GC Images

RUFF LIFE

Andy Cohen does double duty — chatting on the phone while walking his dog, Wacha, in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

60 of 144

Noam Galai/WireImage

LAND & SEA 

Adrian Grenier talks about his Lonely Whale Foundation non-profit at a Wednesday Build event in N.Y.C. 

61 of 144

Raymond Hall/GC Images

PUPPY LOVE

Just days after revealing that she underwent a kidney transplant, Selena Gomez cuddles up with her dog in N.Y.C.

62 of 144

Splash News Online

RIDING DIRTY

Karlie Kloss is all smiles as she catches a ride on a motorcycle after walking the runway at the Alberta Ferretti fashion show in Milan on Wednesday.

63 of 144

Splash News Online

BEAR-Y PRETTY

Margot Robbie (and a giant furry friend!) strikes a pose as she arrives at the London premiere of Goodbye, Christopher Robin on Wednesday. 

64 of 144

Diego Corredor/MediaPunch

SEAL OF APPROVAL

Michael Peña stops by BUILD Studios on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

65 of 144

PIERRE VILLARD/SIPA/Shutterstock

HAPPY GUYS

Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford laugh it off during their Blade Runner 2049 photo call on Wednesday in Paris.

66 of 144

Backgrid

DOG DAY AFTERNOON

Selma Blair spends some quality time with her pup in Studio City, California.

67 of 144

Kevin Mazur/Getty

FOLLOW THE LEADER

Katy Perry and her squad of dancers perform during her "Witness: The Tour" show in Montreal on Tuesday.

68 of 144

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

STARRY NIGHT

Adriana Lima attends the American Beauty Star premiere at N.Y.C.'s Gramercy Terrace on Tuesday.

69 of 144

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

SHEER PERFECTION

Mel B sports a sheer lace jumpsuit at America's Got Talent Season 12 Finale Week on Tuesday in Hollywood.

70 of 144

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

BRINGING DOWN THE HOUSE

Fuller House stars Andrea Barber, Candace Cameron Bure and Jodie Sweetin have a girls night at Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen on Tuesday.

71 of 144

Roy Rochlin/Getty

SCREEN TEAM

Emma Stone poses with tennis champ Bille Jean King, whom Stone portrays in Battle of the Sexes, at a special N.Y.C. screening of the film on Tuesday.

72 of 144

Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

BRIGHT AND EARLY

Pamela Anderson is all smiles as she arrives for an interview with Good Morning Britain on Wednesday in London.

73 of 144

Splash News Online

RED-Y OR NOT

Olivia Culpo brightens up her casual ensemble with pops of red while on her way to lunch in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.

74 of 144

Felipe Ramales/Splash News Online

CHECK IT OUT

Hillary Clinton waves to supporters as she leaves a taping of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday in New York City.

75 of 144

Splash News Online

THE PLAY'S THE THING

Beyoncé keeps it chic as she heads to catch a Broadway show with daughter Blue Ivy (not pictured) on Tuesday night.

76 of 144

Xavier Collin/IPA/Splash News Online

KICK UP YOUR HEELS

World of Dance's Jenna Dewan Tatum and Derek Hough ham it up for the cameras as they arrive at NBC's celebration for the show on Tuesday in West Hollywood.

77 of 144

Splash News Online

HAND IN HAND

Mariah Carey and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka leave a romantic date night dinner at Dan Tana's restaurant in West Hollywood on Tuesday.

78 of 144

INSTARimages.com

CATCH THE RAINBOW

Usher strikes a pose at the end of a rainbow mural while out and about on L.A.'s Melrose Avenue on Tuesday.

79 of 144

Rebecca Sapp/WireImage

CENTER STAGE

Katharine McPhee hits a high note during her performance at the 2017 Grammy Museum Gala honoring David Foster on Tuesday in L.A.

80 of 144

Juan Naharro Gimenez/WireImage

CAN YOU KEEP A SECRET?

Elsa Pataky gets playful with the cameras as she attends the Women'Secret campaign presentation on Tuesday in Madrid, Spain.  

81 of 144

Dave Benett/Getty

BEAUTY QUEEN

Rihanna is ready to celebrate as she attend the Fenty Beauty x Harvey Nichols Launch Event on Wednesday in London.

82 of 144

Monica Schipper/Getty

HITTING GOALS

On Tuesday, Jaden Smith and girlfriend Odessa Adlon dress in their best for The Goalkeepers Global Goals Awards in N.Y.C.

83 of 144

Monica Schipper/Getty

SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE

Priyanka Chopra takes the stage at The Goalkeepers Global Goals Awards on Tuesday.

84 of 144

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

CUTEST COUPLE

If we had to hand out an award for "Cutest Couple at the World of Dance Celebration," we would give it to Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez for their adorable red carpet appearance on Tuesday.

85 of 144

The Image Direct

GOING PLATINUM

Emma Stone debuts platinum hair as she films scenes for her new Netflix series, Maniac, on Tuesday in Westchester, New York.

86 of 144

Splash News Online

BAGGAGE CLAIM

Selena Gomez totes bags on the N.Y.C. set of Woody Allen's upcoming movie.

87 of 144

Backgrid

HE'S ON BOARD

In between college classes, Brooklyn Beckham is spotted out on his skateboard in N.Y.C.

88 of 144

Slaven Vlasic/Getty

UNLIKELY COUPLE

Marilyn Manson and Adriana Lima get cozy as they stop by SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

89 of 144