Star Tracks
Selena Gomez Enjoys a Night Out, Plus Heidi Klum, Mel B, Ariana Grande and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes and Julia Emmanuele•@julesemm
1 of 125
LADY IN RED
Selena Gomez opted for a retro outfit at The Nice Guy in Los Angeles on Saturday evening.
2 of 125
DOUBLE THE SLIME
Heidi Klum (L) and Mel B (R) were surprised with some green goo while onstage at the Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles on Saturday.
3 of 125
STANDING SIDE BY SIDE
Ariana Grande met with students at the March For Our Lives protest in Washington D.C. on Saturday.
4 of 125
FUNNY LADIES
Sarah Silverman and Chelsea Peretti posed on the red carpet at the Hilarity for Charity Sixth Annual variety show in Los Angeles on Saturday.
5 of 125
SCRUBS REUNION
Sarah Chalke and Zach Braff were together again in Los Angeles at Spotify's "Louder Together" event.
6 of 125
LADIES WHO LUNCH
Weight Watchers member and board member Oprah Winfrey shares her personal experience and celebrates the success of Weight Watchers members at an intimate luncheon in Santa Barbara, California.
7 of 125
FEELING PUFFY
Bella Hadid looks chic as she runs errands in New York City on Friday.
8 of 125
DADDY-SON TIME
Liev Schreiber (second from left) and Jon Stewart (third from left) take their children to a New York Knicks game in Madison Square Garden on Friday.
9 of 125
FUN HOUSE
Diplo (left) and Shaq took the stage at Shaq's Fun House in Miami on Friday.
10 of 125
I SEE LONDON, I SEE FRANCE
Megan Fox visits Forever 21 to promote her new role as brand ambassador for Frederick's of Hollywood in Glendale, California, on Friday.
11 of 125
PARTY BOY
Scott Disick hosts an event at JEWEL nightclub in the ARIA Resort and Casino in Las Vegas on Friday
12 of 125
MARVELOUS WOMAN
Brie Larson slips into character as Captain Marvel on the L.A. set of the superhero film on Friday.
13 of 125
HIPPIE HIPPIE CHIC
Heather Graham hams it up for the camera while heading to dinner with some friends in West Hollywood on Thursday.
14 of 125
ON THE RUN
Naomi Watts hits the streets of New York City while out and about on Friday.
15 of 125
WALK AND ROLL
A newly single Justin Theroux keeps it casual while spending the day out and about in New York on Friday.
16 of 125
CAFFEINE RUSH
Lucy Hale is all smiles while on a quick coffee run in L.A. on Friday.
17 of 125
'BUILD' ME UP
Teyana Taylor sports a denim-on-denim look for her BUILD Series appearance on Friday.
18 of 125
BACK TO SCHOOL
On Friday, Lucy Liu partners up with LIFEWTR's #BringArtBackToSchools campaign during a visit to a New York City public school.
19 of 125
TOGETHER AGAIN
Jenna Fischer returns to the small screen with her new series, Splitting Up Together, which she promotes during Friday's BUILD Series.
20 of 125
WHY SO SIRIUS?
On Friday, Asia Kate Dillon keeps a poker face while visiting SiriusXM Studios.
21 of 125
FUELING UP
Daniel Radcliffe and girlfriend Erin Darke drink their coffee during a stroll through N.Y.C.'s Soho neighborhood on Thursday.
22 of 125
CITY SLICKERS
Bella Thorne and boyfriend Mod Sun get close following the Day Owl Rosé screening of Thorne's movie, Midnight Sun, at an afterparty at New York City's The Skylark.
23 of 125
PORTRAIT OF A COUPLE
Laura Prepon and longtime love Ben Foster arrive at a Final Portrait screening in New York City.
24 of 125
DREAM TEAM
Burt Reynolds cozies up to Chevy Chase at the L.A. premiere of The Last Movie Star on Thursday.
25 of 125
BACK IN BLACK
Robin Wright attends the 2018 Reemtsma Liberty Award on Thursday in Berlin, Germany.
26 of 125
CASUAL WEAR
America's Got Talent judge Mel B covers up in a print-happy, form-fitting onesie on Thursday.
27 of 125
LACY LADY
Kate Hudson strikes a pose at a dinner in honor of her company, Fabletics, on Thursday in London.
28 of 125
LOOK OF LOVE
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski exchange adoring glances at the Final Portrait film screening on Thursday.
29 of 125
LOOKING UP
Justin Timberlake performs onstage during his the Man of the Woods tour on Thursday.
30 of 125
LADY IN RED
Dressed in an all-red Carey Mulligan attends the Self-Portrait store opening afterparty on Thursday.
31 of 125
SIGNED, SEALED, DELIVERED
Drew Barrymore wears her heart on her sleeve — or, in this case, her sign — while walking the red carpet at the premiere of Santa Clarita Diet on Thursday in L.A.
32 of 125
LADIES NIGHT
Courteney Cox, Ellen Pompeo and Felicity Huffman strike a pose as they arrive at the UCLA's Institute of the Environment and Sustainability Gala on Thursday in Los Angeles.
33 of 125
ARRIVE IN STYLE
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at the Eikon Exhibition Centre in Lisburn, Northern Ireland, where they attended an event to mark the second year of youth-led peace-building initiative Amazing the Space, on Friday.
34 of 125
WALK THIS WAY
Ruby Rose keeps it casual while out and about in West Hollywood on Thursday.
35 of 125
BABY ON BOARD
Parents-to-be Stanley Tucci and Felicity Blunt show off her growing baby bump on Thursday as they arrive at the New York City premiere of A Final Portrait.
36 of 125
PICTURE PERFECT
Meanwhile, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds cozy up to one another at the film's premiere on Thursday.
37 of 125
WINTER WONDERLAND
Victoria Justice embraces the snow on Thursday by enjoying a day of ice skating in Rockefeller Center.
38 of 125
A TOAST TO YOU
Matt Damon raises a glass while attending the "Water Ripples" By Stella Artois Art Installation Unveiling event on Thursday in N.Y.C.
39 of 125
SHOW PEOPLE
Meghan McCain and Clay Aiken strike a pose as they arrive at the opening night after party for Frozen on Broadway on Thursday evening.
40 of 125
ICE, ICE BABY
Andrew Rannells gets suited up for the opening night party celebrating the premiere of Frozen on Broadway on Thursday.
41 of 125
RAIN, RAIN, GO AWAY
New parents Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk share an umbrella to shield themselves from the rain in L.A.
42 of 125
GOOD SIGN
On Thursday, Demi Lovato signs the wall at Music Choice's N.Y.C. Studio.
43 of 125
READY TO BURN
Karlie Kloss heads to her New York City gym for a Wednesday workout.
44 of 125
GIRL POWER
Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock of Little Mix arrive at Tokyo International Airport.
45 of 125
COPY CAT
Blake Shelton cuddles up with Jason Crabb as the country crooner attempts to mimic the portrait of Minnie Pearl and Roy Acuff behind them, during the Trace Adkins benefit for Mental Health America of Middle Tennessee.
46 of 125
GET SOME SUN
Midnight Sun costars Patrick Schwarzenegger and Bella Thorne pose in New York City on Thursday.
47 of 125
BIG NIGHT
Zoë Kravitz and Shailene Woodley, who are both returning to Big Little Lies season 2, support the show's producer Bruna Papandrea's new company Made Up Stories, on Tuesday in L.A.
48 of 125
DATE NIGHT
Ariel Winter and boyfriend Levi Meaden clean up real good at the Hollywood premiere of Pacific Rim Uprising on Wednesday.
49 of 125
PARTY PEOPLE
Ashley Greene and Gregg Sulkin come together at the POPSUGAR x Freeform Mermaid Museum VIP Night on Wednesday.
50 of 125
TERRIFIC TRIO
Netflix's Game Over, Man! costars Blake Anderson, Anders Holm and Adam DeVine look dapper as ever at the movie's L.A. premiere on Wednesday.
51 of 125
BOW DOWN
Eva Mendes comes out to Mexico City to promote the launch of her perfume, Eve Duet, on Wednesday.
52 of 125
TAKE A STAND
Charlie Heaton attends FENDI x Flaunt's celebratory event for the new fantasy issue, on Wednesday.
53 of 125
SNOW DAY
Bella Thorne and boyfriend Mod Sun brave the snow in New York City on Wednesday.
54 of 125
WHY SO BLUE?
Jake Gyllenhaal kicks off his morning with a grocery store run in Beverly Hills.
55 of 125
ROYAL PAIR
Pregnant Kate Middleton steps out for her last appearance before welcoming her third baby with husband Prince William, while visiting SportsAid on Thursday.
56 of 125
SURF'S UP
Liam Hemsworth splashes around during a surfing sesh in Malibu on Wednesday.
57 of 125
BEING EXTRA
Blockers stars Kathryn Newton, Geraldine Viswanathan and Gideon Adlon tak a selfie on the Extra set in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
58 of 125
GOING TO THE DOGS
On Wednesday, Jeff Goldblum holds a special guest at a New York City screening of Isle of Dogs.
59 of 125
UP IN ARMS
Also at the Isle of Dogs screening, Tilda Swinton keeps a pup cozy.
60 of 125
FACE-LICKIN' GOOD
Liev Schreiber gives his pooch a kiss at the Isle of Dogs screening.
61 of 125
NEVERTHELESS
On Wednesday in Pasadena, Chelsea Clinton attends a signing for her children's book, She Persisted Around The World.
62 of 125
RISE UP
Pacific Rim Uprising stars John Boyega and Scott Eastwood get excited at the film's Hollywood premiere on Wednesday.
63 of 125
SING & SHOUT
Blake Shelton performs in Nashville on Wednesday.
64 of 125
SQUAD GOALS
Lily Ji, Adria Arjona, Ivanna Sakhno and Shyley Rodriguez join forces at the Hollywood Pacific Rim Uprising premiere.
65 of 125
RUNNING OUT OF TIME
... Swizz Beatz most certainly isn't. The artist attends the Zenith press conference at the Baselworld luxury watch trade fair on Wednesday.
66 of 125
LET IT SNOW
Ryan Seacrest and Dancing with the Stars' Carrie-Ann Inaba catch snowflakes outside the New York City studio of Live with Kelly and Ryan.
67 of 125
SERIOUS BUSINESS
Mark Hamill, a.k.a. Luke Skywalker, tries out his lightsaber at the Wednesday opening of the Skywalk at the top of The Rock Of Gibraltar.
68 of 125
LOOK YOUR BEST
This Is Us actor Justin Hartley, in partnership with Gillette, share the year's top grooming trends on Tuesday.
69 of 125
GET ANIMATED
John Krasinski keeps the audience on their toes during an appearance on Despierta America on Wednesday.
70 of 125
GRAND SLAM
Caroline Wozniaki is feeling the love as she celebrates the dedication of the Caroline Wozniaki Courts at the Fisher Island Club in Miami on Wednesday.
71 of 125
SNOW QUEEN
Dove Comeron braves the freezing winter temperatures to stop by the AOL Build Studios in New York on Wednesday.
72 of 125
STARRY NIGHT
Black Panther's Chadwick Boseman and Gwyneth Paltrow attend The Hollywood Reporter and Jimmy Choo Power Stylists Dinner.
73 of 125
SISTER, SISTER
Dakota and Elle Fanning are the ultimate power siblings at The Hollywood Reporter and Jimmy Choo Power Stylists Dinner.
74 of 125
YOU ARE STRONG
On Wednesday, Drew Barrymore is all smiles as she leaves The Daily Show with her "You Are Strong" clutch.
75 of 125
MEET & GREET
In one of her final engagements before welcoming her third child, Kate Middleton wears a bright green dress on Wednesday for an event in partnership with the Royal Foundation where discussed childhood mental health with experts.
76 of 125
REACH FOR THE STARS
On Tuesday, Jason Schwartzman takes a stretching break at the N.Y.C. screening of Isle Of Dogs.
77 of 125
RED-Y FOR ANYTHING
Putting her fiery red hair on full display, Bella Thorne steps out in a blizzard for an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan.
78 of 125
ALL EYES ON ANTONIO
Antonio Banderas attends a Genius Picasso photo call in Madrid, Spain on Wednesday.
79 of 125
LIFE'S A BEACH
A swimsuit-clad Lea Michele makes a splash in Hawaii on Tuesday.
80 of 125
SHE'S GOT HART
Mary J. Blige strikes a pose while Kevin Hart stays low at Tuesday's The Hollywood Reporter and Jimmy Choo Power Stylists Dinner.
81 of 125
LOOK OF LOVE
Keri Russell lovingly gazes at longterm partner Matthew Rhys at the Washington, D.C. premiere of The Americans on Tuesday.
82 of 125
BLONDE AMBITION
Who's that guy? Zayn Malik is almost unrecognizable with his newly platinum hair and beard, which he showed off between takes of a video shoot in Miami on Tuesday.
83 of 125
INTO THE SPRING OF THINGS
Kate Bosworth, Victoria Justice and Kate Mara brighten up a cold New York day with mathcing floral dresses as they attend the Kate Spade Bloom Bloom Event on Tuesday.
84 of 125
MEET AND GREET
Thomas Middleditch waves to photographers while out and about in New York on Tuesday.
85 of 125
GANG'S ALL HERE!
Jinkies! Supernatural stars Jared Padalecki, Misha Collins and Jensen Ackles get ready to solve a mystery with Scooby Doo while arriving at the Paley Center for Media's 35th Annual PaleyFest event on Tuesday in L.A.
86 of 125
SNACK BREAK
Snopp Dogg gets salty while helping Popchips celebrate the launch of their new Nutter Puffs on Tuesday at an event in L.A.
87 of 125
HITTING A HIGH NOTE
Sam Smith belts it out while performing onstage at the Sheffield Arena in England on Tuesday.
88 of 125
LIFE'S A BEACH
Ryan Phillippe — and his washboard abs! — soak up some sun while on vacation in Cabo, Mexico on Tuesday.
89 of 125
POP IDOL
Luis Fonsi is all smiles after behind honored with the BMI President's Award on Tuesday during the 25th Annual BMI Latin Awards in Bevely Hills.
90 of 125
LIKE FATHER, LIKE SONS
Liev Schrieber and his sons, Alexander and Samuel, enjoy some family bonding time at a screening of Isle of Dogs on Tuesday in New York.
91 of 125
CENTER STAGE
Liam Neeson is all smiles as he stops by a press conference for his new film, The Commuter, on Tuesday before attending the Chinese premiere in Beijing.
92 of 125
WHEN IN NEW YORK
Maria Menounos is all smiles as she heads into a New York building in midtown Manhattan.
93 of 125
STREET STYLE STAR
Zoey Deutch sports a black-and-white outfit during a stroll through New York City.
94 of 125
MAKING WAVES
A sunglasses-clad Victoria Justice greets fans and photographers in Brooklyn, New York.
95 of 125
DAPPER DUDE
And that's a wrap — for the day at least! Ansel Elgort is seen walking in New York City after filming scenes for The Goldfinch.
96 of 125
LET'S CHAT
John Boyega stops by BUILD Series in N.Y.C. to discuss his role in Pacific Rim: Uprising on Tuesday.
97 of 125
SUPER WOMAN
Drew Barrymore proves she's not one to mess with at a Vanity Fair event on Monday.
98 of 125
ON THE DL
Charlize Theron keeps a low profile at LAX Airport on Monday.
99 of 125
HAPPY DAY
The internet may have gotten a kick out of his larger-than-life phoenix tattoo, but Ben Affleck is nothing but happy during a Monday stroll in L.A.
100 of 125
ADORABLE PAIR
Armie Hammer and wife Elizabeth Chambers attend the West Hollywood premiere of Final Portrait, on Monday.
101 of 125