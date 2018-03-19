Star Tracks

Bill Murray Leads a Poetry Reading Plus Armie Hammer, Demi Lovato & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By @gracegavilanes and @lydsprice

1 of 178

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

SUITED UP

Daisy Ridley wore a tux for the 2018 Empire Awards red carpet in London, England.

2 of 178

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

POEM READING 

Bill Murray participates in poem reading before the "Isle of Dogs" premiere at The Driskill Hotel on Saturday in Austin, Texas.

3 of 178

Charley Gallay/Getty Images

EGG HUNT

Jaime King, Emma Roberts, Selma Blair and her son Arthur Bleick attend AKID Brand's 3rd Annual 'The Egg Hunt' at Lombardi House in Los Angeles on Saturday.

4 of 178

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

HAPPY GUYS

Armie Hammer poses with Jeremiah Brent and Nate Berkus at the Family Equality Council's Impact Awards in Universal City, California on Saturday

5 of 178

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

SMILE

Hilary Swank and Deepak Chopra attend the Liberatum Mexico Festival 2018 Gala Dinner in Mexico City on Saturday.

6 of 178

Robert O'neil/Splash News

FESTIVE FUN

Kate Mara wears a green hat on Saint Patrick's Day in New York City

7 of 178

Stephen Lovekin/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

SPOTTED

Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell attend a party for The Americans in New York City on Friday.

8 of 178

J. Merritt/Getty Images

COZY COUPLE

Michael Polish and Kate Bosworth attend the Sun Valley Film Festival Pioneer Award party for the actress in Sun Valley, Idaho, on Friday.

9 of 178

RSMX/starmaxinc.com/REX/Shutterstock

CASUAL FRIDAY

Julianne Hough ran errands in Los Angeles on Friday.

10 of 178

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

CENTER STAGE

Demi Lovato performed at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Friday.

11 of 178

Felipe Ramales/Splash News

BRAVING THE COLD

Constance Wu was spotted leaving Good Morning America in New York City on Friday.

12 of 178

Eric Charbonneau/REX/Shutterstock

PEACE & LOVE

Ben Mendelsohn and Lena Waithe pose together at the READY PLAYER ONE Challenge: The Maze event in L.A. on Friday.

13 of 178

Noam Galai/Getty

ON THE RADIO

Charlie Puth stops by the Z100 studio for an appearance on The Elvis Duran Z100 Morning Show on Friday in N.Y.C.

14 of 178

Splash News

BUNDLE UP

Hilary Duff rocks a cozy coat on the N.Y.C. set of Younger on Friday.

15 of 178

Splash News

HAT’S ALL FOLKS!

Jamie Dornan and wife Amelia Warner get all dressed up to attend the Gold Cup Day of the 2018 Cheltenham Festival on Friday.

16 of 178

Splash News

HELLO SUNSHINE

Karlie Kloss brightens up a gloomy New York morning with her bright yellow dress while leaving the TODAY show on Friday.

17 of 178

Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

TALK THAT TALK

Keith Urban is all smiles as he speaks onstage at during the "Creation and Connection: A Conversation with Keith Urban" session on Friday as part of the SXSW Festival in Austin, Texas.

18 of 178

Vince Flores/startraksphoto

STAR POWER

Jane Fonda gets passionate while giving a speech to celebrate RuPaul being honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday in L.A.

19 of 178

Steve Cohn/REX/Shutterstock

BLUE JEAN BABIES

Ali Larter and Busy Phillips strike a pose on Thursday as they arrive at the Levi's x Girlgaze ishapemyworld Event in L.A.

20 of 178

James Devaney/Getty

TEAM PLAYERS

Ansel Elgort and Timothée Chalamet get their game faces on as they watch the New York Knicks take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday at Madison Square Garden.

21 of 178

Hewitt/SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock

FASHIONABLE FAMILY

Victoria Beckham gets a guiding hand from son Brooklyn on Thursday as the pair head out in London.

22 of 178

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

SCENE STEALERS

Bill Hader gets animated as he tells a story during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday ahead of his return to Saturday Night Live.

23 of 178

Kevin Mazur/Getty

ON THE MIC

Bill Murray takes to the stage to entertain the audience at the Second Annual LOVE ROCKS NYC! A Benefit Concert for God's Love We Deliver on Thursday in N.Y.C.

24 of 178

Andrew H. Walker/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

AMERICAN FRIENDS

American Horror Story star Billie Lourd cozies up to American Crime Story’s Darren Criss as the pair attend the FX All-Star Party in New York on Thursday.

25 of 178

BACKGRID

IN LIVING COLOR

Blac Chyna brightens up her Thursday with a rainbow-striped outfit and red boots while out and about in Los Angeles.

26 of 178

Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for FARMHOUSE Los Angeles

COWGIRL CHIC

AnnaLynne McCord goes country at the grand opening of Farmhouse LA on Thursday.

27 of 178

James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock

TRIPLE THREAT

Nicole Threatt, Dr Dre and Truly Young strike a pose while attending a London screening of Dre’s HBO documentary, The Defiant Ones, on Thursday.

28 of 178

Bauer Griffin

PAWS-ITIVELY ADORABLE

Emmy Rossum gives her furry friend a lift while out and about in L.A. on Thursday.

29 of 178

Noam Galai/Getty

ISLAND HOPPING

Jimmy Buffet brings Margaritaville to Broadway by serenading the audience during the Opening Night curtain call of the new musical, Escape to Margaritaville, on Thursday.

30 of 178

David Dettmann/Shutterstock

HUG IT OUT

Scott Eastwood and John Boyega share a hug at the Pacific Rim Uprising premiere in London on Thursday.

31 of 178

Milla Cochran/startraksphoto

BIG SMILES

Gemini stars Lola Kirke, John Cho and Zoe Kravitz pose together at the premiere of their film in L.A. on Thursday.

32 of 178

Bryan Bedder/Getty

GLAMOUR GIRLS

Leah Remini and Olivia Munn look sleek and chic at the A+E Upfront in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

33 of 178

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

FUN TIMES

Also at the A+E Upfront, Kristin Davis and Queen Latifah share a laugh.

34 of 178

BACKGRID

GIRL ON THE GO

Margot Robbie keeps it casual for a day out in Sydney, Australia on Friday. 

35 of 178

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

LIVING LEGENDS

Daryl Hannah and Neil Young chat at the Paradox premiere at SXSW in Austin, Texas on Thursday.

36 of 178

PacificCoastNews

SNAKE ATTACK

Niall Horan embraces his inner Britney, posing with a stuffed snake on stage in Manchester, England on Thursday.

37 of 178

Allen Berezovsky/WireImage

FAMILY MATTERS

Christina Schwarzenegger, Maria Shriver and Katherine Schwarzenegger pose with Patrick Schwarzenegger at the premiere of his new film Midnight Sun on Thursday. 

38 of 178

Tibrina Hobson/Getty

FARM BOY

Lance Bass poses in front of a tractor at the opening of FARMHOUSE in Los Angeles on Thursday.

39 of 178

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

MAN IN UNIFORM

Prince Harry spends Friday morning with Britain's Army Air Corps Pilots in Hampshire, England. 

40 of 178

James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock

SHORTS WEATHER 

Will.i.am. arrives at The Defiant Ones screening in London on Thursday. 

41 of 178

Splash News

TAKE YOUR PIC

Ryan Reynolds arrives at the New York City set of a magazine photo shoot.

42 of 178

DAVID HARTLEY/REX/Shutterstock

IN THE RACE 

Penny Lancaster and husband Rod Stewart cheer during the Cheltenham races on Thursday. 

43 of 178

Splash News

WORK IT OUT

Fuller House star John Stamos heads to the gym to work on his fitness in N.Y.C.

44 of 178

Splash News

CITY GIRL

Newlywed Emily Ratajkowski and husband Sebastian (not pictured) go for a stroll through N.Y.C.

45 of 178

ROGER WONG/INSTARimages

LOOKING FRESH

Constance Wu is spotted out in New York City on Thursday. 

46 of 178

ROGER WONG/INSTARimages

PAIRING OFF

Hoda Kotb and longtime partner Joel Schiffman hold hands in New York City. 

47 of 178

PA Images/INSTARimages

TOMMY BOY 

On Thursday in London, Tommy Hilfiger announces Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton as his brand's new Global Ambassador. 

48 of 178

Mary Clavering/Young Hollywood/Getty

AFTER MIDNIGHT 

Midnight Sun stars Bella Thorne and Patrick Schwarzenegger stop by the Young Hollywood studio on Wednesday. 

49 of 178

Jemal Countess/Getty

IN A STRANGE LAND 

Darren Aronofsky and Ellen Burstyn attend the Wednesday premiere of One Strange Rock in New York City. 

50 of 178

Bryan Bedder/Getty

ALL ABOUT ACCESSORIES 

Black Panther's Letitia Wright and Ciara celebrate at the launch of Pandora's Shine collection in New York City on Wednesday. 

51 of 178

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

TRUST ME

On Wednesday, Donald Sutherland and Brendan Fraser gather at a New York City screening of their show Trust

52 of 178

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

FIELD TRIP

Stranger Things actor Gaten Matarazzo and his high school drama class, The Pineland Thespians, catch Broadway's "The Play That Goes Wrong" on Wednesday.

53 of 178

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

DEAR DIARY 

Bob Saget and Judd Apatow attend a Wednesday screening of The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling in Hollywood. 

54 of 178

Emma McIntyre/Getty

GINA THE SPEAKER 

On Wednesday, Gina Rodriguez speaks at the EYEspeak Summit in West Hollywood. 

55 of 178

starzfly/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

DOWN TO EARTH 

Jennifer Garner is spotted at LAX Airport on Wednesday. 

56 of 178

Lloyd Bishop/NBC

TALK THE TALK 

The Chi creator Lena Waithe appears on Wednesday's Late Night with Seth Meyers