Star Tracks
Bill Murray Leads a Poetry Reading Plus Armie Hammer, Demi Lovato & More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes and Lydia Price•@lydsprice
Posted on
More
1 of 178
SUITED UP
Daisy Ridley wore a tux for the 2018 Empire Awards red carpet in London, England.
2 of 178
POEM READING
Bill Murray participates in poem reading before the "Isle of Dogs" premiere at The Driskill Hotel on Saturday in Austin, Texas.
3 of 178
EGG HUNT
Jaime King, Emma Roberts, Selma Blair and her son Arthur Bleick attend AKID Brand's 3rd Annual 'The Egg Hunt' at Lombardi House in Los Angeles on Saturday.
4 of 178
HAPPY GUYS
Armie Hammer poses with Jeremiah Brent and Nate Berkus at the Family Equality Council's Impact Awards in Universal City, California on Saturday
5 of 178
SMILE
Hilary Swank and Deepak Chopra attend the Liberatum Mexico Festival 2018 Gala Dinner in Mexico City on Saturday.
6 of 178
FESTIVE FUN
Kate Mara wears a green hat on Saint Patrick's Day in New York City
7 of 178
SPOTTED
Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell attend a party for The Americans in New York City on Friday.
8 of 178
COZY COUPLE
Michael Polish and Kate Bosworth attend the Sun Valley Film Festival Pioneer Award party for the actress in Sun Valley, Idaho, on Friday.
9 of 178
CASUAL FRIDAY
Julianne Hough ran errands in Los Angeles on Friday.
10 of 178
CENTER STAGE
Demi Lovato performed at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Friday.
11 of 178
BRAVING THE COLD
Constance Wu was spotted leaving Good Morning America in New York City on Friday.
12 of 178
PEACE & LOVE
Ben Mendelsohn and Lena Waithe pose together at the READY PLAYER ONE Challenge: The Maze event in L.A. on Friday.
13 of 178
ON THE RADIO
Charlie Puth stops by the Z100 studio for an appearance on The Elvis Duran Z100 Morning Show on Friday in N.Y.C.
14 of 178
BUNDLE UP
Hilary Duff rocks a cozy coat on the N.Y.C. set of Younger on Friday.
15 of 178
HAT’S ALL FOLKS!
Jamie Dornan and wife Amelia Warner get all dressed up to attend the Gold Cup Day of the 2018 Cheltenham Festival on Friday.
16 of 178
HELLO SUNSHINE
Karlie Kloss brightens up a gloomy New York morning with her bright yellow dress while leaving the TODAY show on Friday.
17 of 178
TALK THAT TALK
Keith Urban is all smiles as he speaks onstage at during the "Creation and Connection: A Conversation with Keith Urban" session on Friday as part of the SXSW Festival in Austin, Texas.
18 of 178
STAR POWER
Jane Fonda gets passionate while giving a speech to celebrate RuPaul being honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday in L.A.
19 of 178
BLUE JEAN BABIES
Ali Larter and Busy Phillips strike a pose on Thursday as they arrive at the Levi's x Girlgaze ishapemyworld Event in L.A.
20 of 178
TEAM PLAYERS
Ansel Elgort and Timothée Chalamet get their game faces on as they watch the New York Knicks take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday at Madison Square Garden.
21 of 178
FASHIONABLE FAMILY
Victoria Beckham gets a guiding hand from son Brooklyn on Thursday as the pair head out in London.
22 of 178
SCENE STEALERS
Bill Hader gets animated as he tells a story during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday ahead of his return to Saturday Night Live.
23 of 178
ON THE MIC
Bill Murray takes to the stage to entertain the audience at the Second Annual LOVE ROCKS NYC! A Benefit Concert for God's Love We Deliver on Thursday in N.Y.C.
24 of 178
AMERICAN FRIENDS
American Horror Story star Billie Lourd cozies up to American Crime Story’s Darren Criss as the pair attend the FX All-Star Party in New York on Thursday.
25 of 178
IN LIVING COLOR
Blac Chyna brightens up her Thursday with a rainbow-striped outfit and red boots while out and about in Los Angeles.
26 of 178
COWGIRL CHIC
AnnaLynne McCord goes country at the grand opening of Farmhouse LA on Thursday.
27 of 178
TRIPLE THREAT
Nicole Threatt, Dr Dre and Truly Young strike a pose while attending a London screening of Dre’s HBO documentary, The Defiant Ones, on Thursday.
28 of 178
PAWS-ITIVELY ADORABLE
Emmy Rossum gives her furry friend a lift while out and about in L.A. on Thursday.
29 of 178
ISLAND HOPPING
Jimmy Buffet brings Margaritaville to Broadway by serenading the audience during the Opening Night curtain call of the new musical, Escape to Margaritaville, on Thursday.
30 of 178
HUG IT OUT
Scott Eastwood and John Boyega share a hug at the Pacific Rim Uprising premiere in London on Thursday.
31 of 178
BIG SMILES
Gemini stars Lola Kirke, John Cho and Zoe Kravitz pose together at the premiere of their film in L.A. on Thursday.
32 of 178
GLAMOUR GIRLS
Leah Remini and Olivia Munn look sleek and chic at the A+E Upfront in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
33 of 178
FUN TIMES
Also at the A+E Upfront, Kristin Davis and Queen Latifah share a laugh.
34 of 178
GIRL ON THE GO
Margot Robbie keeps it casual for a day out in Sydney, Australia on Friday.
35 of 178
LIVING LEGENDS
Daryl Hannah and Neil Young chat at the Paradox premiere at SXSW in Austin, Texas on Thursday.
36 of 178
SNAKE ATTACK
Niall Horan embraces his inner Britney, posing with a stuffed snake on stage in Manchester, England on Thursday.
37 of 178
FAMILY MATTERS
Christina Schwarzenegger, Maria Shriver and Katherine Schwarzenegger pose with Patrick Schwarzenegger at the premiere of his new film Midnight Sun on Thursday.
38 of 178
FARM BOY
Lance Bass poses in front of a tractor at the opening of FARMHOUSE in Los Angeles on Thursday.
39 of 178
MAN IN UNIFORM
Prince Harry spends Friday morning with Britain's Army Air Corps Pilots in Hampshire, England.
40 of 178
SHORTS WEATHER
Will.i.am. arrives at The Defiant Ones screening in London on Thursday.
41 of 178
TAKE YOUR PIC
Ryan Reynolds arrives at the New York City set of a magazine photo shoot.
42 of 178
IN THE RACE
Penny Lancaster and husband Rod Stewart cheer during the Cheltenham races on Thursday.
43 of 178
WORK IT OUT
Fuller House star John Stamos heads to the gym to work on his fitness in N.Y.C.
44 of 178
CITY GIRL
Newlywed Emily Ratajkowski and husband Sebastian (not pictured) go for a stroll through N.Y.C.
45 of 178
LOOKING FRESH
Constance Wu is spotted out in New York City on Thursday.
46 of 178
PAIRING OFF
Hoda Kotb and longtime partner Joel Schiffman hold hands in New York City.
47 of 178
TOMMY BOY
On Thursday in London, Tommy Hilfiger announces Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton as his brand's new Global Ambassador.
48 of 178
AFTER MIDNIGHT
Midnight Sun stars Bella Thorne and Patrick Schwarzenegger stop by the Young Hollywood studio on Wednesday.
49 of 178
IN A STRANGE LAND
Darren Aronofsky and Ellen Burstyn attend the Wednesday premiere of One Strange Rock in New York City.
50 of 178
ALL ABOUT ACCESSORIES
Black Panther's Letitia Wright and Ciara celebrate at the launch of Pandora's Shine collection in New York City on Wednesday.
51 of 178
TRUST ME
On Wednesday, Donald Sutherland and Brendan Fraser gather at a New York City screening of their show Trust.
52 of 178
FIELD TRIP
Stranger Things actor Gaten Matarazzo and his high school drama class, The Pineland Thespians, catch Broadway's "The Play That Goes Wrong" on Wednesday.
53 of 178
DEAR DIARY
Bob Saget and Judd Apatow attend a Wednesday screening of The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling in Hollywood.
54 of 178
GINA THE SPEAKER
On Wednesday, Gina Rodriguez speaks at the EYEspeak Summit in West Hollywood.
55 of 178
DOWN TO EARTH
Jennifer Garner is spotted at LAX Airport on Wednesday.
56 of 178
TALK THE TALK
The Chi creator Lena Waithe appears on Wednesday's Late Night with Seth Meyers.