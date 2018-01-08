Star Tracks
Brad Pitt Bids High, Plus John Legend, Issa Rae & More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Posted on
More
1 of 139
TEA FOR THREE
From left: Sonequa Martin-Green, Issa Rae, and Deniese Davis pose together at the BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles.
2 of 139
MAKING BEAUTIFUL MUSIC
John Legend (left) performs with Common during the Art of Elysium Gala.
3 of 139
FAST FRIENDS
Timothée Chalamet and Salma Hayek cozied up for a friendly photo at the Film Independent Spirit Awards Nominee Brunch at BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood.
4 of 139
THE HIGHEST BIDDER
Brad Pitt gets into the auction at the Sean Penn & Friends Haiti Rising Gala benefiting J/P Haitian Relief Organization.
5 of 139
PERFECT IN PINK
Sadie Sink (left) and Constance Wu attend Lynn Hirschberg Celebrates W Magazine's It Girls with Dior at A.O.C in Los Angeles.
6 of 139
TOAST TO POST
Jennifer Lawrence and Ludacris attended a special reception for the Post that was hosted by David O. Russell and Collen Camp in Los Angeles on Friday.
7 of 139
PARTY PEOPLE
Abbie Cornish (left) and Nicole Kidman attended the 7th AACTA International Awards at Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles on Friday.
8 of 139
GOLDEN GIRL
Reese Witherspoon flashed a big smile while running errands in Los Angeles ahead of the Golden Globes on Friday.
9 of 139
KEEPING IT CASUAL
Thora Birch and Johnny Knoxville attend a special party for Darkest Hour at Chateau Marmont in Hollywood on Friday.
10 of 139
GETTING COZY
Jon Hamm was spotted at the Above the Penthouse party for h.Club Los Angeles members at the The Residences At W Hollywood on Friday.
11 of 139
TV TALK
Aubrey Plaza discusses her new TV show, Legion, during Friday's TCA Press Tour.
12 of 139
PEACE OUT
This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia keeps the peace while attending the 18th annual AFI Awards on Friday.
13 of 139
ACTING OUT
Meanwhile, actresses Octavia Spencer and Chrissy Metz meet up inside the event.
14 of 139
THE LOOK OF LOVE
The Big Sick's Kumail Nanjiani and his real-life wife Emily V. Gordon have a date night at the AFI Awards.
15 of 139
NAILED IT
Kaley Cuoco is seen leaving a nail salon in L.A. on Thursday.
16 of 139
ALL EYES ON BROOKLYNN
Brooklynn Prince, who stars in The Florida Project, is as cute as can be at the AFI Awards luncheon on Friday.
17 of 139
STARRY NIGHT
Say cheese! James Franco and Emilia Clarke come together at W Magazine's celebration of its "Best Performances" portfolio on Thursday.
18 of 139
FULL OF WONDER
Also at W Magazine's party: Wonder Woman herself, Gal Gadot.
19 of 139
RISING STAR
Elizabeth Olsen and rising star Brooklynn Prince embrace at W Magazine's fête, which honored its "Best Performances" issue.
20 of 139
PRETTY WOMAN
Jamie Chung attends the FOX Winter All-Star Party.
21 of 139
ALL TIED UP
On Thursday, Garrett Hedlund suits up for his visit to the Young Hollywood Studio.
22 of 139
MODEL BEHAVIOR
Ireland Baldwin strikes a pose while celebrating W Magazine's "Best Performances" issue.
23 of 139
IT'S ABOUT TIME
Greta Gerwig, whose directorial debut Lady Bird has been garnering critical acclaim, speaks with the film's star Saoirse Ronan, onstage during a TimesTalks event on Thursday.
24 of 139
IT TAKES TWO
A sunglasses-clad Corey Feldman attends a screening of A Tale of Two Coreys — a film based on his and late friend Corey Haim's lives in Hollywood — on Thursday.
25 of 139
FASHION'S FINEST
Jesse Metcalfe and longtime love Cara Santana prove they're smizing pros at W Magazine's celebration of its "Best Performances" portfolio.
26 of 139
WET AND WILD
Willow Smith hits the beach with brother Jaden (not pictured) and friends while enjoying a post-New Year's vacation in Hawaii on Thursday.
27 of 139
SHINING STAR
Tracee Ellis Ross shines bright in a sparkly silver suit while attending W Magazine's celebration of its "Best Performances" issue on Thursday in L.A.
28 of 139
TWO OF A KIND
Scott Disick and girlfriend Sofia Richie enjoy a low-key date night on Thursday in Calabasas, California.
29 of 139
SITTING PRETTY
Mila Kunis and Seth Green get serious while speaking onstage at the Family Guy panel on Thursday as part of the TCA Winter Press Tour in L.A.
30 of 139
LIFE'S A BEACH
Michelle Rodriguez is all smiles as she goes for a dip while on vacation in Tulum, Mexico on Thursday.
31 of 139
ARM IN ARM
Newlyweds Chrishell Stause and Justin Hartley enjoy a night out on the town at W Magazine's Best Performances celebration on Thursday.
32 of 139
LOST IN TRANSLATION
Dwayne Johnson and Karen Gillan crack each other up while attending the Chinese press conference and premiere of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle on Thursday in Beijing.
33 of 139
ON THE LINE
Golden Globe nominee Jude Law makes a style statement in a striped blazer while out and about in L.A. on Thursday.
34 of 139
WORK IT OUT
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez only have eyes for each other as they head to the gym on Thursday in L.A.
35 of 139
GOOD DAY
Britney Spears sports a bright yellow two-piece during her tropical getawatin Hawaii.
36 of 139
BREAKFAST CLUB
Jennifer Garner keeps things casual during a breakfast date with a friend on Thursday.
37 of 139
COFFEE BREAK
Pete Wentz, who is expecting his third child with girlfriend Meagan Camper, goes on a coffee run in Studio City, California.
38 of 139
SO CHILL
Rita Ora layers up as she lands in chilly London on Thursday.
39 of 139
THEY SEE ME ROLLING
Golden Globes host Seth Meyers rolls out the red carpet ahead of this Sunday's awards ceremony in Beverly Hills.
40 of 139
DREAM COME TRUE
Alyssa Milano and Ady Barkan attend the Los Angeles Supports a Dream Act Now! protest on Wednesday.
41 of 139
PRETTY IN PLAID
Jennifer Hudson shows off her chic-yet-casual style during an appearance on London's This Morning TV show on Thursday.
42 of 139
FOOD FOR THOUGHT
Colin Farrell and his girlfriend head to grab something to eat together in L.A.
43 of 139
BUT FIRST, A SELFIE
Armie Hammer poses for pics with fans before attending the 18th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Gala.
44 of 139
GROWN WOMAN
Grown-ish star Yara Shahidi struts around N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
45 of 139
FOR THE LOVE OF FITNESS
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley starts the new year off with a Tuesday pilates session.
46 of 139
WORK IT OUT
Jennifer Garner grabs coffee to-go before taking on her morning workout.
47 of 139
HELLO HANDSOME
Michael B. Jordan wears all-black to the New York Film Critics Awards on Wednesday.
48 of 139
RUN AWAY WITH ME
Meghan Trainor and fiancé Daryl Sabara run across the street while shopping in West Hollywood on Wednesday.
49 of 139
CHI-TOWN
Writer/producer Lena Waithe and star Lonnie Chavis celebrate at the Wednesday premiere of The Chi in L.A.
50 of 139
FAMILY GAMES
On Wednesday, Eddie Cibrian and wife LeAnn Rimes bring son Jake, 10, to the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder game in L.A.
51 of 139
FIERCE & FIT
Kate Mara heads to her Los Angeles gym.
52 of 139
OUR TIME
Jessica Chastain reps the Time's Up anti-harrassment movement while out in L.A. on Wednesday.
53 of 139
BACK TO BLACK
On Wednesday, Jack Black keeps his gaze on the camera during a screening of The Polka Dot King during the 29th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival.
54 of 139
LIFE'S A BEACH
While parts of the U.S. are experiencing an arctic chill, model Izabel Goulart soaks up the sun during her vacation in Brazil.
55 of 139
LADY OF THE HOUR
Lady Bird director and star Greta Gerwig and Saoirse Ronan, respectively, attend the New York Film Critics Circle Awards on Wednesday.
56 of 139
LOOKING GOOD
The ever-dapper Common suits up for the L.A. premiere of Showtime's The Chi on Wednesday.
57 of 139
L.A. STATE OF MIND
Khloé Kardashian, who is pregnant with her first child, sports an all-black ensemble at LAX Airport.
58 of 139
THIS IS HAPPY
This Is Us actress Mandy Moore is spotted filming a scene at a car dealership in L.A.
59 of 139
PUT A SPELL ON YOU
Hat's off! Millie Bobby Brown gets animated at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Univeral Orlando Resort.
60 of 139
MOVIE MOMENT
Get Out's director Jordan Peele and star Daniel Kaluuya arrive at Variety's Creative Impact Awards during the Palm Springs International Film Festival.
61 of 139
BUNDLE UP
On Wednesday, Olivia Wilde and longtime love Jason Sudeikis brave the freezing temps in New York City.
62 of 139
HAPPY TO BE HERE
Jessica Chastain shines bright while attending the Palm Springs International Film Festival.
63 of 139
AND SCENE!
Priyanka Chopra warms up with a cup of tea while filming Quantico in N.Y.C.
64 of 139
LADY IN RED
Yara Shahidi heads to Good Morning America to promote her new TV series, Grown-ish.
65 of 139
MAD ABOUT YOU
On Tuesday, Mad Men alumna Jessica Paré arrives at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala.
66 of 139
LOVE YOUR SELFIE
Jessica Chastain meets with fans at the 29th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala on Tuesday.
67 of 139
FINDING PARADISE
Former E! News staffer Catt Sadler soaks up the sun during a picture-perfect vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
68 of 139
KEEP IT BRIGHT
Wonder Woman herself, Gal Gadot, takes the stage at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards on Tuesday.
69 of 139
SUIT YOURSELF
Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke slips on a blazer before catching a flight out of LAX Airport.
70 of 139
ON HOLIDAY
Alessandra Ambrosio hits the beach during her Brazilian getaway on Tuesday.
71 of 139
OH, BABY
Aaron Paul and wife Lauren, who are expecting their first child together, take a stroll through West Hollywood on Tuesday.
72 of 139
A KISS TO REMEMBER
Gerard Butler and his girlfriend get affectionate during a lunch date in Tulum, Mexico.
73 of 139
WHAT A VIEW
Ben Stiller brings along son Quinlin to take in a basketball game between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday.
74 of 139
BOW DOWN
Also sitting courtside at the New York Knicks game: Ansel Elgort, who shows his admiration for the team on Tuesday.
75 of 139
BEACHIN' IT
Wearing a blue two-piece, model Taylor Hill takes a moment to unwind at the beach in Hawaii.
76 of 139
FIND YOUR VOICE
Will.i.am, Jennifer Hudson, Sir Tom Jones and Olly Murs come together for The Voice UK launch photocall in London on Wednesday.
77 of 139
HUGS ALL AROUND
Sam Rockwell and Gary Oldman have nothing but love for each other at the Palm Springs International Film Festival.
78 of 139
FEELING GREEN
Salma Hayek puts her chic style on full display while attending the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala.
79 of 139
DOUBLE WINS
Lady Bird costars Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet reunited and posed with their awards at the 29th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday.
80 of 139
LIKE MOTHER, LIKE DAUGHTER
Padma Lakshmi and daughter Krishna are mirror images of each other at their night out at the New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs game on Tuesday.
81 of 139
RIDE ON
Liev Schreiber enjoys a bike ride through New York City on a chilly Tuesday.
82 of 139
WALK IT OUT
Savannah Guthrie and her newly minted Today co-anchor Hoda Kotb walk out of the N.Y.C. studio on Tuesday.
83 of 139
FUR SURE
Emily Ratajkowski struts her stuff during a chilly Tuesday out in New York City.
84 of 139
GOOD DAY
Back in black! Danica Patrick stops by Good Morning America on Tuesday.
85 of 139
TOP OF THE WORLD
The Greatest Showman star Hugh Jackman poses for a pic atop Sydney's Harbour Bridge.
86 of 139
MAKING A SPLASH
Richard Gere goes for a dip in the ocean during his Mexican getaway on New Year's Day.
87 of 139
SHOP GIRL
Rooney Mara goes shopping in West Hollywood.
88 of 139
'ANGEL' AMONG US
Stella Maxwell wears her "Angel" bomber jacket while arriving at LAX Airport on Tuesday.
89 of 139
STRONG VIBES
Chris Hemsworth enjoys a morning surfing sesh in Byron Bay.
90 of 139
BUMP IT UP
Candice Swanepoel puts her growing baby bump on full display during a stroll through Bahia, Brazil.
91 of 139