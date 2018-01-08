Star Tracks

Brad Pitt Bids High, Plus John Legend, Issa Rae & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

Kevork Djansezian/BAFTA LA/Getty Images

TEA FOR THREE

From left: Sonequa Martin-Green, Issa Rae, and Deniese Davis pose together at the BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles.

Rich Polk/Getty Images

MAKING BEAUTIFUL MUSIC

John Legend (left) performs with Common during the Art of Elysium Gala.

Emma McIntyre/WireImage

FAST FRIENDS

Timothée Chalamet and Salma Hayek cozied up for a friendly photo at the Film Independent Spirit Awards Nominee Brunch at BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood.

Michael Buckner/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

THE HIGHEST BIDDER

Brad Pitt gets into the auction at the Sean Penn & Friends Haiti Rising Gala benefiting J/P Haitian Relief Organization.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

PERFECT IN PINK

Sadie Sink (left) and Constance Wu attend Lynn Hirschberg Celebrates W Magazine's It Girls with Dior at A.O.C in Los Angeles.

Eric Charbonneau/REX/Shutterstock

TOAST TO POST

Jennifer Lawrence and Ludacris attended a special reception for the Post that was hosted by David O. Russell and Collen Camp in Los Angeles on Friday.

PARTY PEOPLE

Abbie Cornish (left) and Nicole Kidman attended the 7th AACTA International Awards at Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles on Friday.

Bauergriffin.com

GOLDEN GIRL

Reese Witherspoon flashed a big smile while running errands  in Los Angeles ahead of the Golden Globes on Friday.

Dan Steinberg/REX/Shutterstock

KEEPING IT CASUAL

Thora Birch and Johnny Knoxville attend a special party for Darkest Hour at Chateau Marmont in Hollywood on Friday.

Amy Graves/Getty Images

GETTING COZY

Jon Hamm was spotted at the Above the Penthouse party for h.Club Los Angeles members at the The Residences At W Hollywood on Friday.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty

TV TALK

Aubrey Plaza discusses her new TV show, Legion, during Friday's TCA Press Tour.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

PEACE OUT

This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia keeps the peace while attending the 18th annual AFI Awards on Friday.

Kevin Winter/Getty

ACTING OUT

Meanwhile, actresses Octavia Spencer and Chrissy Metz meet up inside the event.

Kevin Winter/Getty

THE LOOK OF LOVE

The Big Sick's Kumail Nanjiani and his real-life wife Emily V. Gordon have a date night at the AFI Awards.

The Image Direct

NAILED IT

Kaley Cuoco is seen leaving a nail salon in L.A. on Thursday.

Michael Buckner/Shutterstock

ALL EYES ON BROOKLYNN

Brooklynn Prince, who stars in The Florida Project, is as cute as can be at the AFI Awards luncheon on Friday.

Donato Sardella/Getty

STARRY NIGHT

Say cheese! James Franco and Emilia Clarke come together at W Magazine's celebration of its "Best Performances" portfolio on Thursday.

Donato Sardella/Getty

FULL OF WONDER

Also at W Magazine's party: Wonder Woman herself, Gal Gadot.

Donato Sardella/Getty

RISING STAR

Elizabeth Olsen and rising star Brooklynn Prince embrace at W Magazine's fête, which honored its "Best Performances" issue.

Jen Lowery/Splash News Online

PRETTY WOMAN

Jamie Chung attends the FOX Winter All-Star Party. 

Mary Clavering/Getty

ALL TIED UP

On Thursday, Garrett Hedlund suits up for his visit to the Young Hollywood Studio. 

Owen Kolasinski/BFA/Shutterstock

MODEL BEHAVIOR

Ireland Baldwin strikes a pose while celebrating W Magazine's "Best Performances" issue.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

IT'S ABOUT TIME

Greta Gerwig, whose directorial debut Lady Bird has been garnering critical acclaim, speaks with the film's star Saoirse Ronan, onstage during a TimesTalks event on Thursday.

David Livingston/Getty

IT TAKES TWO

A sunglasses-clad Corey Feldman attends a screening of A Tale of Two Coreys — a film based on his and late friend Corey Haim's lives in Hollywood — on Thursday.

Donato Sardella/Getty

FASHION'S FINEST

Jesse Metcalfe and longtime love Cara Santana prove they're smizing pros at W Magazine's celebration of its "Best Performances" portfolio.

MEGA

WET AND WILD

Willow Smith hits the beach with brother Jaden (not pictured) and friends while enjoying a post-New Year's vacation in Hawaii on Thursday.

Donato Sardella/Getty

SHINING STAR

Tracee Ellis Ross shines bright in a sparkly silver suit while attending W Magazine's celebration of its "Best Performances" issue on Thursday in L.A. 

BackGrid

TWO OF A KIND

Scott Disick and girlfriend Sofia Richie enjoy a low-key date night on Thursday in Calabasas, California. 

David Buchan/Variety/Shutterstock

SITTING PRETTY

Mila Kunis and Seth Green get serious while speaking onstage at the Family Guy panel on Thursday as part of the TCA Winter Press Tour in L.A. 

BackGrid

LIFE'S A BEACH

Michelle Rodriguez is all smiles as she goes for a dip while on vacation in Tulum, Mexico on Thursday. 

Donato Sardella/Getty

ARM IN ARM

Newlyweds Chrishell Stause and Justin Hartley enjoy a night out on the town at W Magazine's Best Performances celebration on Thursday. 

Getty

LOST IN TRANSLATION

Dwayne Johnson and Karen Gillan crack each other up while attending the Chinese press conference and premiere of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle on Thursday in Beijing. 

BackGrid

ON THE LINE

Golden Globe nominee Jude Law makes a style statement in a striped blazer while out and about in L.A. on Thursday. 

Splash News Online

WORK IT OUT

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez only have eyes for each other as they head to the gym on Thursday in L.A. 

MEGA

GOOD DAY

Britney Spears sports a bright yellow two-piece during her tropical getawatin Hawaii.

Splash News Online

BREAKFAST CLUB

Jennifer Garner keeps things casual during a breakfast date with a friend on Thursday.

BackGrid

COFFEE BREAK

Pete Wentz, who is expecting his third child with girlfriend Meagan Camper, goes on a coffee run in Studio City, California.

BackGrid

SO CHILL

Rita Ora layers up as she lands in chilly London on Thursday.

Christopher Polk/Getty

THEY SEE ME ROLLING

Golden Globes host Seth Meyers rolls out the red carpet ahead of this Sunday's awards ceremony in Beverly Hills.

Gabriel Olsen/Getty

DREAM COME TRUE

Alyssa Milano and Ady Barkan attend the Los Angeles Supports a Dream Act Now! protest on Wednesday.

Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

PRETTY IN PLAID

Jennifer Hudson shows off her chic-yet-casual style during an appearance on London's This Morning TV show on Thursday.

BackGrid

FOOD FOR THOUGHT

Colin Farrell and his girlfriend head to grab something to eat together in L.A.

Jay L. Clendenin/Polaris

BUT FIRST, A SELFIE

Armie Hammer poses for pics with fans before attending the 18th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Gala.

Getty

GROWN WOMAN 

Grown-ish star Yara Shahidi struts around N.Y.C. on Wednesday. 

MEGA

FOR THE LOVE OF FITNESS

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley starts the new year off with a Tuesday pilates session.

Splash News Online

WORK IT OUT

Jennifer Garner grabs coffee to-go before taking on her morning workout.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty

HELLO HANDSOME

Michael B. Jordan wears all-black to the New York Film Critics Awards on Wednesday. 

BackGrid

RUN AWAY WITH ME

Meghan Trainor and fiancé Daryl Sabara run across the street while shopping in West Hollywood on Wednesday. 

Alberto E. Rodriguez/FilmMagic

CHI-TOWN 

Writer/producer Lena Waithe and star Lonnie Chavis celebrate at the Wednesday premiere of The Chi in L.A. 

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

FAMILY GAMES

On Wednesday, Eddie Cibrian and wife LeAnn Rimes bring son Jake, 10, to the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder game in L.A. 

Splash News Online

FIERCE & FIT 

Kate Mara heads to her Los Angeles gym.  

MEGA

OUR TIME 

Jessica Chastain reps the Time's Up anti-harrassment movement while out in L.A. on Wednesday. 

Vivien Killilea/Getty

BACK TO BLACK

On Wednesday, Jack Black keeps his gaze on the camera during a screening of The Polka Dot King during the 29th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival.

Leo Marinho/Splash News Online

LIFE'S A BEACH

While parts of the U.S. are experiencing an arctic chill, model Izabel Goulart soaks up the sun during her vacation in Brazil.

Kristina Bumphrey/Starpix/Shutterstock

LADY OF THE HOUR

Lady Bird director and star Greta Gerwig and Saoirse Ronan, respectively, attend the New York Film Critics Circle Awards on Wednesday.

Tibrina Hobson/Getty

LOOKING GOOD

The ever-dapper Common suits up for the L.A. premiere of Showtime's The Chi on Wednesday.

GC Images

L.A. STATE OF MIND

Khloé Kardashian, who is pregnant with her first child, sports an all-black ensemble at LAX Airport.

WENN

THIS IS HAPPY

This Is Us actress Mandy Moore is spotted filming a scene at a car dealership in L.A.

Universal Orlando Resort

PUT A SPELL ON YOU

Hat's off! Millie Bobby Brown gets animated at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Univeral Orlando Resort.

Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock

MOVIE MOMENT

Get Out's director Jordan Peele and star Daniel Kaluuya arrive at Variety's Creative Impact Awards during the Palm Springs International Film Festival.

MEGA

BUNDLE UP

On Wednesday, Olivia Wilde and longtime love Jason Sudeikis brave the freezing temps in New York City.

Vince Flores/StarTraks

HAPPY TO BE HERE

Jessica Chastain shines bright while attending the Palm Springs International Film Festival.

The Image Direct

AND SCENE!

Priyanka Chopra warms up with a cup of tea while filming Quantico in N.Y.C.

ROGER WONG/INSTARimages.com

LADY IN RED

Yara Shahidi heads to Good Morning America to promote her new TV series, Grown-ish.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

MAD ABOUT YOU

On Tuesday, Mad Men alumna Jessica Paré arrives at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Gett

LOVE YOUR SELFIE

Jessica Chastain meets with fans at the 29th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala on Tuesday.

Courtesy

FINDING PARADISE

Former E! News staffer Catt Sadler soaks up the sun during a picture-perfect vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

KEEP IT BRIGHT

Wonder Woman herself, Gal Gadot, takes the stage at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards on Tuesday.

WENN

SUIT YOURSELF

Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke slips on a blazer before catching a flight out of LAX Airport.

Splash News Online

ON HOLIDAY

Alessandra Ambrosio hits the beach during her Brazilian getaway on Tuesday.

The Image Direct

OH, BABY

Aaron Paul and wife Lauren, who are expecting their first child together, take a stroll through West Hollywood on Tuesday.

BackGrid

A KISS TO REMEMBER

Gerard Butler and his girlfriend get affectionate during a lunch date in Tulum, Mexico.

James Devaney/Getty

WHAT A VIEW

Ben Stiller brings along son Quinlin to take in a basketball game between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday.

ames Devaney/Getty

BOW DOWN

Also sitting courtside at the New York Knicks game: Ansel Elgort, who shows his admiration for the team on Tuesday.

BackGrid

BEACHIN' IT

Wearing a blue two-piece, model Taylor Hill takes a moment to unwind at the beach in Hawaii.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

FIND YOUR VOICE

Will.i.am, Jennifer Hudson, Sir Tom Jones and Olly Murs come together for The Voice UK launch photocall in London on Wednesday.

Frazer Harrison/Getty

HUGS ALL AROUND

Sam Rockwell and Gary Oldman have nothing but love for each other at the Palm Springs International Film Festival.

Rich Fury/Getty

FEELING GREEN

Salma Hayek puts her chic style on full display while attending the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala.

Vivien Killilea/Getty

DOUBLE WINS

Lady Bird costars Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet reunited and posed with their awards at the 29th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday.

James Devaney/Getty

LIKE MOTHER, LIKE DAUGHTER

Padma Lakshmi and daughter Krishna are mirror images of each other at their night out at the New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs game on Tuesday.

Splash News Online

RIDE ON

Liev Schreiber enjoys a bike ride through New York City on a chilly Tuesday.

ROGER WONG/INSTARimages.com

WALK IT OUT

Savannah Guthrie and her newly minted Today co-anchor Hoda Kotb walk out of the N.Y.C. studio on Tuesday.

The Image Direct

FUR SURE

Emily Ratajkowski struts her stuff during a chilly Tuesday out in New York City.

ROGER WONG/INSTARimages.com

GOOD DAY

Back in black! Danica Patrick stops by Good Morning America on Tuesday.

BackGrid

TOP OF THE WORLD

The Greatest Showman star Hugh Jackman poses for a pic atop Sydney's Harbour Bridge.

Splash News Online

MAKING A SPLASH

Richard Gere goes for a dip in the ocean during his Mexican getaway on New Year's Day.

Splash News Online

SHOP GIRL

Rooney Mara goes shopping in West Hollywood.

WENN

'ANGEL' AMONG US

Stella Maxwell wears her "Angel" bomber jacket while arriving at LAX Airport on Tuesday.

Splash News Online

STRONG VIBES

Chris Hemsworth enjoys a morning surfing sesh in Byron Bay. 

BackGrid

BUMP IT UP

Candice Swanepoel puts her growing baby bump on full display during a stroll through Bahia, Brazil.

