Star Tracks

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Cuddle Up in N.Y.C., Plus Katie Holmes, Lorde & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By @gracegavilanes

Posted on

More

1 of 111

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

DATE NIGHT 

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend cuddle up at the Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala on Saturday in N.Y.C.

2 of 111

Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

GREASE REUNION

Former costars Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta strike a pose at the G'Day USA Black Tie Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday.

3 of 111

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

SELFIE TIME

Drew Barrymore snaps a selfie with Gwyneth Paltrow, Chelsea Handler, Laura Linney and more at the goop Health Summit in N.Y.C. Saturday.

4 of 111

World Red Eye

ROCK STAR

Pharrell Williams, David Grutman, Jermaine Dupri & Post Malone at the LIV Boardwalk at Pegasus World Cup Invitational on Saturday.

5 of 111

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

SINGING SENSATION

Dua Lipa performs onstage in N.Y.C. at Mastercard House on Saturday. 

6 of 111

Felipe Ramales / Splash News

CHILL OUT

Katie Holmes is all bundled-up while making her way through N.Y.C.

7 of 111

Noam Galai/Getty Images

SHINE BRIGHT LIKE A DIAMOND

Lorde poses with a plaque commemorating her single, "Royals," becoming RIAA Diamond certified, on Friday.

8 of 111

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

CITY GAL

Bryce Dallas Howard attends the goop Health Summit on Saturday in N.Y.C.

9 of 111

Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

ALL EYES ON JAMIE

Jamie Foxx attends his in-store shopping event at Prive Revaux on Friday.

10 of 111

Sean Zanni/Getty Images

TREAT YOURSELF

On Saturday, Hailey Baldwin and Rita Ora celebrate ahead of the Grammys with the new Classic Chicken Sandwich, currently available on McDonald's $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu.

11 of 111

Splash News Online

HELLO GORGEOUS

Rita Ora brightens up the cold New York day by rocking an all-orange outfit while out and about on Friday. 

12 of 111

Jason Kempin/Getty

ROCK THE MIC

Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan is all smiles while stopping by the SiriusXM Studios in New York City on Friday. 

13 of 111

Robin Marchant/Getty

MUSIC MAN

Sam Smith leaves his mark on a guitar while hanging out backstage during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards MusiCares Person of the Year event on Friday in New York. 

14 of 111

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

A ROYAL VISIT

Princess Charlene of Monaco snuggles up to Princess Gabriella as the pair attend the ceremony of Sainte-Devote on Friday.

15 of 111

Timothy Hiatt/Getty

FEELING 100

On Friday, the Chicago P.D. family — Jason Beghe, Amy Morton, LaRoyce Hawkins, Jon Seda, Tracy Spiridakos, Marina Squeciati, Patrick John Flueger and Jesse Lee Soffer — come together to celebrate their show's 100th episode.

16 of 111

Splash News Online

RIDE ON

Wearing a puffer jacket, Ben Affleck heads to his car in L.A.

17 of 111

Kevin Mazur/Getty

CUTE COUPLE ALERT

Alicia Keys and husband Swizz Beatz share a sweet moment while attending the Producers and Engineers Wing 11th Annual Grammy week event at N.Y.C.'s Rainbow Room.

18 of 111

Donato Sardella/Getty

BACK IN BLACK

Alessandra Ambrosio is stunning while attending the Learning Lab Ventures Gala in Partnership with NET-A-PORTER on Thursday.

19 of 111

Sean Zanni/Getty

PARTY PEOPLE

Jason Weinberg, Diane Kruger, Jason Wu and publisher Jason Binn attend DuJour's party celebrating its cover star, Kruger.

20 of 111

Bennett Raglin/Getty

FEEL THE MUSIC

Danielle Brooks attends Essence's 9th Annual Black Women in Music event on Thursday.

21 of 111

David Livingston/Getty

FAMILY MATTERS

Andy Garcia and daughter Dominik head to the premiere of Desolation in Beverly Hills on Thursday.

22 of 111

Donato Sardella/Getty

PUT YOUR HANDS UP

On Thursday, Jamie Foxx attends the Learning Lab Ventures Gala in partnership with NET-A-PORTER in Beverly Hills.

23 of 111

Jared Siskin/Getty

GET YOUR PARTY ON

Ben Platt attends Warner Music Group's Pre-Grammy Party on Thursday.

24 of 111

GC Images

NEW YORK STATE OF MIND

Bella Hadid is spotted in New York City's Tribeca neighborhood on Thursday.

25 of 111

Courtesy The Grove LA

BOOK CLUB

On Thursday, James Corden, who voices Peter Rabbit in an upcoming movie, reads to students at a New York City school and announces Blue Jacket Day, a Feb. 3 event to encourage children's literacy.

26 of 111

Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan/Getty

TERRIFIC TRIO

Marine Vacth, Jake Gyllenhaal and François Ozon come together at an afterparty at Omar's following the premiere of Double Lover on Thursday.

27 of 111

Splash News Online

HAND TO HOLD

Eva Longoria and husband José Bastón, who are expecting their first child together, grab lunch in Beverly Hills.

28 of 111

Alessio Botticelli/GC Images

VINTAGE VIXEN

Vanessa Hudgens travels back in time with a vintage-inspired look while out and about in New York City on Thursday. 

29 of 111

Lloyd Bishop/NBC

OPEN WIDE!

Seth Meyers takes a huge bite of a rainbow cake slice during a segment with baker Amirah Kassem during Thursday's taping of Late Night with Seth Meyers

30 of 111

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

BLUE JEAN BABY 

Reese Witherspoon keeps it casual while running errands in Hollywood on Thursday.

31 of 111

Donald Bowers/Getty

BABY ON BOARD

Tia Mowry cradles her growing baby bump as she and author Deb Perelman attend Life Hack Academy Live, presented by Ford EcoSport, on Thursday in N.Y.C. 

32 of 111

Kris Connor/Getty

SIGNED, SEALED, DELIVERED

Miley Cyrus is all smiles while signing autographs at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards MusiCares Person of The Year event in N.Y.C. on Thursday. 

33 of 111

Araya Diaz/WireImage

TALK ABOUT IT 

Writer and actress Lena Waithe takes the stage to discuss her new show, The Chi, at a Film Independent at LACMA screening event in L.A. on Thursday. 

34 of 111

BackGrid

BUMP IT UP!

Mom-to-be Kirsten Dunst shows off her growing baby bump while out to lunch with a friend on Thursday in L.A. 

35 of 111

Kris Connor/Getty

SCHOOL OF ROCK

Keith Urban takes a break from signing autographs to pose for photographers at the Annual Grammy Awards MusiCares event on Thursday. 

36 of 111

Bryan Bedder/Getty

JET SETTER

Katie Holmes strikes a pose as she attends a Grammy event, sponsored by Delta Air Lines, on Thursday in New York City. 

37 of 111

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

HIT THE RUNWAY

Model Kaia Gerber bundles up as she arrives at LAX Aiport on Thursday for a flight. 

38 of 111

Bill Davila/StarTraks

KISSES FOR THE MISSUS

Mila Kunis gets treated to her very own celebration at Harvard University in honor of her newly-minted title: 2018's Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year.

39 of 111

gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

CHIC BAG LADY

Chloe Grace Moretz makes a stylish entrance using her carry-on from Away and her Louis Vuitton to carve a path through the crowd at the Salt Lake City airport.

40 of 111

Diane Bondareff/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

CLEAN SWEEP

Bethenny Frankel and Nick Cannon come together to kick off the debut of Febreze's Super Bowl ad at a New York event.

41 of 111

Splash News Online

DIAMONDS ARE FOREVER

Wearing a red sweater featuring a diamond, Priyanka Chopra is spotted out and about in New York City.

42 of 111

MEGA

SHINING BRIGHT

The dreary winter weather can't keep Elle MacPherson from sporting fun prints, like she did on Thursday while arriving to the 21st Annual Raising Star Awards. 

43 of 111

Bruel-Bild/DDP/INSTARimages.com

COMING TOGETHER

Game of Thrones star Lena Headey attends the discussion with Secretary of State for Integration about the course of the International Rescue Committee with refugee women at the offices of Care.com.

44 of 111

Mike Marsland/WireImage

LOOKING BACK

Karlie Kloss takes a look back at Carolina Herrera's launch event for the fragrance "Good Girl" on Thursday in London.

45 of 111

Mat Hayward/Getty

ALL THE LOVE

Joel McHale can't hide his affection for Matt Walsh during the Sundance Film Festival premiere of Netflix's A Futile and Stupid Gesture.

46 of 111

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

GAME FACE

On Wednesday, Kendall Jenner is physically annoyed as she and producer Michael D. Ratner attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers (her beau Blake Griffin plays for the team!) and the Boston Celtics.

47 of 111

Chance Yeh/Getty

WACO PAIRING

Michael Shannon and Taylor Kitsch celebrate the world premiere screening of Waco on Wednesday night.

48 of 111

Flight

MAN'S BEST FRIEND

Jeremy Piven totes around his adorable french bulldog, Bubba, as the pair exits a vegan restaurant in L.A. 

49 of 111

Jason Merritt/Getty

SMILEY FACE

Emmy Rossum smiles for photographers while making her way inside to the A Futile and Stupid Gesture premiere screening during the Sundance Film Festival.

50 of 111

Mat Hayward/Getty

UP, UP AND AWAY

Something catches Domnhall Gleeson and Rick Glassman while the pair catches the premiere of Netflix's A Futile and Stupid Gesture on Wednesday.

51 of 111

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

LIKE MOTHER, LIKE DAUGHTER

Pregnant Coco Rocha and her daughter Ioni adorably strut their stuff at the Jean-Paul Gaultier show during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week.

52 of 111

Frazer Harrison/Getty

CUTE COUPLE ALERT

Colbie Smulders and her husband, Saturday Night Live alum Taran Killam, attend the season 2 premiere of Netflix's One Day at a Time.

53 of 111

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

TIME TO RISE

Reese Witherspoon's look-alike daughter, Ava Phillippe, is seen reading Together We Rise, which celebrates the 1-year anniversary of the Women's March.

54 of 111

Vincent Sandoval/Getty

SPEAKING OUT

Anne Heche gets candid while attending the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations screening of The Brave on Wednesday.

55 of 111

Cindy Ord/Getty

FOLLOW THE LEADER

Demi Lovato looks out into the crowd during a performance for American Airlines AAdvantage Mastercard cardmembers on Wednesday.

56 of 111

Raymond Hall/GC Images

LAUGH PARTNER 

Ashley Graham and husband Justin Ervin enjoy a Wednesday night out in New York City. 

57 of 111

Univision

REAL TALK 

On Sunday, Ashley Judd speaks at Univision Communications' "Behind the Camera: Where Diversity Begins" panel at the Sundance Film Festival. 

58 of 111

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

BODY POSITIVE 

Dylan McDermott and girlfriend Maggie Q meet In The Body of The World writer-star Eve Ensler backstage at a Wednesday performance in N.Y.C. 

59 of 111

David Biedert

ALL AROUND THE WORLD 

Usher speaks at a Global Citizen event at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Wednesday. 

60 of 111

MEGA

CITY BUSY 

Maggie Gyllenhaal walks and talks in New York City on Wednesday. 

61 of 111

MEGA

THE 'BERET' WAY 

Christina Aguilera heads to a Wednesday dinner in West Hollywood. 

62 of 111

Michael Simon/StarTraks

SNOW DAY

Suki Waterhouse grabs some LIFEWTR as she leaves her Park City, Utah hotel. 

63 of 111

Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock

BOLD & BEAUTIFUL 

Gal Gadot attends the Wednesday launch of Revlon's Live Boldy campaign in New York City. 

64 of 111

Splash News Online

TRUE LOVER 

Kaley Cuoco leaves her Los Angeles yoga class. 

65 of 111

Jackson Lee/Splash News Online

WE BELONG TOGETHER 

Mariah Carey and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka step out for a date night in N.Y.C. 

66 of 111

Splash News Online

THE SHORT LEASH 

And they call it puppy love! Matt Bomer takes his dog for a walk in Los Angeles. 

67 of 111

The Image Direct

ORANGE YOU GLAD?

On Wednesday, Emily Ratajkowski rocks a fuzzy orange coat in London. 

68 of 111

Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock

FRONT ROW FRIENDS

Shailene Woodley and Kate Hudson cozy up to each another before watching the Valentino Spring Summer 2018 show during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week on Wednesday. 

69 of 111

BackGrid

EASY BEING GREEN

Ashley Graham arrives at Today on Wednesday in New York City. 

70 of 111

Dave J Hogan/Getty

SOLDIERING ON 

Asa Butterfield hams it up while posing with the Chelsea Pensioners at a screening and Q&A of Journey's End on Wednesday in London. 

71 of 111

Jose Perez/INSTARimages.com

HAPPY DAY

Ansel Elgort cracks a smile on the N.Y.C. set of The Goldfinch on Wednesday.

72 of 111

Courtesy Palafitos

LIFE'S A BEACH

Malin Akerman and fiancé Jack Donnelly walk hand-in-hand during their recent stay at the Palafitos. 

73 of 111

Splash News Online

SWING, SWING

Natalie Portman squeezes in a workout in the form of tennis practice in L.A.

74 of 111

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

COURTSIDE CUTIES

Ellen Pompeo and husband Chris Ivery have themselves a date night while watching the Los Angeles Lakers play against the Boston Celtics in L.A.

75 of 111

Phillip Faraone/Getty

HUGS ALL AROUND

Maggie Gyllenhaal and Ethan Hawke share an embrace at a party at Café Artois, hosted by Stella Artois, on Sunday during the Sundance Film Festival.

76 of 111

Raymond Hall/GC Images

MODEL BEHAVIOR

Gigi Hadid is spotted strutting her stuff through New York City's Soho neighborhood.

77 of 111

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

BALLIN' TIME

This Is Us star Justin Hartley attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics.

78 of 111

Jesse Bauer/StarTraks

SNOW DAY

Naomi Watts stays hydrated with LIFEWTR in Park City, Utah during the Sundance Film Festival.

79 of 111

Jason Merritt/Getty

JUST LIKE THE MOVIES

Priyanka Chopra makes a stylish splash at the Sundance Film Festival, where her new film, A Kid Like Jake, premiered on Tuesday.

80 of 111

Scott Dudelson/Getty

STRUM AWAY

On Tuesday, Pete Wentz performs a special acoutsic set ahead of Fall Out Boy's Mania album release.

81 of 111

Chris Jackson/Getty

RAIN, RAIN, GO AWAY

Kate Middleton (and her growing baby bump!) arrives at London's Kings College during a Wednesday visit to the Maurice Wohl Clinical Neuroscience Institute.

82 of 111

Michael Kovac/Getty

TAKE YOUR PIC

Tom Felton and George MacKay fool around during a photo opp at the Ophelia afterparty on Tuesday during the Sundance Film Festival.

83 of 111

Massimo Insabato/Shutterstock

ROMAN HOLIDAY

Oscar nominee Timothee Chalamet and Call Me By Your Name costar Armie Hammer arrive at the film's Italian photocall in Rome on Tuesday.

84 of 111

Jackson Lee/Splash News Online

FRINGE BENEFITS

Mariah Carey bundles up against the New York chill with a giant fringed scarf while out and about on Tuesday.

85 of 111

The Image Direct

WALK IT OUT

Ahead of the premiere of his new show, Waco, Taylor Kitsch is spotted in New York City with friends on Monday.

86 of 111

Don Arnold/WireImage

WHITE HOT

Hours before receiving her first-ever Oscar nomination, Margot Robbie strikes a pose at the Australian premiere of I, Tonya on Tuesday in Sydney.

87 of 111

MEGA

HOWDY!

Rita Ora channels her inner cowgirl in a yellow velvet shirt, 10-gallon hat and chaps as she heads to New York City's at the soon-to-open Scarpetta in Nomad on Tuesday.

88 of 111

BackGrid

CLIMB EVERY MOUNTAIN

Miley Cyrus is all smiles as she and her beloved dog, Mary Jane, finish up a hike in Studio City, California, on Tuesday.

89 of 111

BackGrid

RETAIL THERAPY

Naya Rivera keeps it casual in an all-black outfit while out shopping in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

90 of 111

Peter Parker/Splash News Online

FLOAT LIKE A BUTTERFLY

Elsa Hosk has a picture-perfect moment during an ordinary day in New York City's Soho neighborhood.

91 of 111

Dominique Maitre/WWD/Shutterstock

FRONT AND CENTER

All eyes are on Bella Hadid as she slays (like she always does) on the Alexandre Vauthier show during Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris on Tuesday.

92 of 111

Brad Barket/Getty

HEY, CUTIE

On Tuesday, Dylan McDermott enlists the company of his pup Otis during an appearance at BUILD Studios in New York City.

93 of 111

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

STYLE STAR

Diane Kruger is a vision while attending the Giorgio Armani Prive Haute Couture show on Tuesday.

94 of 111

VCG/Getty

BIG FISH

2 Broke Girls actress Beth Behrs makes a good point while playing around with a plush fish at the Boonie Bears: The Big Shrink press conference in Beijing, China.

95 of 111

GC Images

WHY SO BLUE?

Dressed in head-to-toe blue, Ben Affleck goes shopping in New York City.

96 of 111

Travis Keyes

SUMMER VIBES

Kyle Cooke and girlfriend Amanda Batula pose for a selfie on the red carpet at the Summer House season 2 premiere party, held Monday at Fishbowl at Dream Midtown in NYC

97 of 111

SPlash News Online

TAKIGN COVER

Rita Ora goes incognito in a hooded romper and giant sunglasses while on her way to the Chanel Fashion Show during Paris Haute Couture Week on Tuesday.

98 of 111

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/Getty

SPILL THE DEETS

On Monday, Jason Momoa is all smiles as he stops by The Tonight Show.

99 of 111

George Pimentel/Getty

STRIKE A POSE

Naomi Watts attends the Ophelia premiere during the Sundance Film Festival on Monday.

100 of 111

Jim Spellman/WireImage

CITY SLICKERS

Melissa Benoist and Taylor Kitsch come together for the world premiere of Waco on Monday in N.Y.C.

101 of 111

Jason Kempin/Getty

COUNTRY STRONG

Keith Urban takes the stage during the Bobby Bones & The Raging Idiots' Million Dollar Show for St. Jude on Monday.

102 of 111

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty

FLOWERS FOR KATE

Kate Middleton is gifted a bouquet of flowers during her visit to London's Roe Green Junior School on Tuesday.

103 of 111

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

AT THE MIC

John Legend performs at the Monster cast party during the Sundance Film Festival.

104 of 111

BackGrid

FLYING HIGH

A smiling Evan Ross prepares to take flight as he walks through LAX Aiport.

105 of 111

BackGrid

JUST KEEP FLEXING

A very toned Mark Wahlberg heads to his doctor's appointment in Beverly Hills on Monday.

106 of 111

Roy Rochlin/Getty

MAN OF THE HOUR

Paul Rudd strikes a pose before heading inside to show off his bowling skills at the 6th Annual Paul Rudd All-Star Bowling Benefit at Lucky Strike Lanes & Lounge in N.Y.C.

107 of 111

Dominique Charriau/WireImage

PRETTY IN PINK

The always-gorgeous Kaia Gerber struts her stuff down the Chanel Haute Couture runway during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday.

108 of 111

MEGA

BEACHIN' IT

Soaking up the sun is the only thing on Joel Edgerton's to-do list, as the shirtless actor enjoys a day at Bondi Beach.

109 of 111

Sonia Recchia/Getty

FESTIVAL FRIENDS

Jon Hamm joins mother-son duo Jada Pinkett Smith and Jaden Smith at the premiere of the budding actor's Skate Kitchen during the Sundance Film Festival.

110 of 111