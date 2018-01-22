Star Tracks
Orlando Bloom Checks Out Paris Fashion Week, Plus Robert Pattinson, Bella Hadid & Many More
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
1 of 171
FASHION FORWARD
Orlando Bloom attends the Balmain Homme Menswear Fall/Winter 2018-2019 aftershow at Paris Fashion Week.
2 of 171
MARY IN THE MIDDLE
Pharrell Williams and wife Helen Lasichanh pose with Mary J. Blige at Netlix's toast to celebrate the 2017 awards season nominees in Los Angeles on Saturday.
3 of 171
JUMP FOR JOY
Lakeith Stanfield and Terry Crews attend the Sorry To Bother You premiere during the Sundance Film Festival on Saturday.
4 of 171
GIRL POWER
Jessica Chastain compares feminist t-shirts with a fan outside the Saturday Night Live afterparty in New York City
5 of 171
SKI TIME
Arnold Schwarzenegger attends the 78th Hahnenkamm Race, Alpine Skiing World Cup in Austria alongside son Patrick Schwarzenegger and girlfriend Heather Milligan on Saturday.
6 of 171
TENNESSEE TIME
Chris Young (left) and Gavin Degraw pose together at the grand opening of Nashville Underground in Nashville, Tennessee.
7 of 171
FASHION FRIENDS
Robert Pattinson ran into Bella Hadid while attending the Dior Homme fashion show in Paris on Saturday.
8 of 171
FUN IN THE SUN
Lane Cheek (left) and Nina Dobrev played around on the sand in Tulum, Mexico, on Friday.
9 of 171
SUNDANCE SEASON
(From left) Director Gus Van Sant, Jack Black, Jonah Hill and Joaquin Pheonix promoted their film Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far on Foot at The Grey Goose Blue Door during the Sundance Film Festival on Friday.
10 of 171
REAL QUEENS
(From left) Phoebe Robinson, Issa Rae and Jessica Williams attend HBO's 2 Dope Queens Winter Soiree during the Sundance Film Festival at Riverhorse On Main on Friday.
11 of 171
GERMAN ROOTS
Diane Kruger nabbed a statue at the Bayerischer Filmpreis 2018 at Prinzregententheater in Munich, Germany, on Friday.
12 of 171
CAN YOU FEEL THE LOVE?
Vin Diesel wears his heart on his sleeve while attending the world premiere of Fast & Furious Live on Friday in London.
13 of 171
FRIDAY FUN DAY
Naomi Watts is seen taking a stroll through New York City's Tribeca neighborhood on Friday.
14 of 171
SPLISH SPLASH
Actress Naomie Harris catches waves while on vacation at the LUX Resort in the Maldives on Friday.
15 of 171
MAKE ME OVER
Karlie Kloss gets her makeup done on the West Hollywood set of a photoshoot.
16 of 171
HELLO, BERNADETTE!
Bernadette Peters steps into the title role of Broadway's Hello, Dolly!, taking over for Tony winner Bette Mider in first photos released Friday.
17 of 171
BOSS LADIES
On Thursday, Jada Pinkett Smith and Octavia Spencer attends the Feature Film Jury Orientation Breakfast during the 2018 Sundance Film Festival.
18 of 171
FRENCH CONNECTION
Hugh Jackman walks with a purpose in Paris, France on Friday.
19 of 171
HIT THE STREET
Bobby Cannavale braves the frigid New York City weather in a bathrobe on Friday while filming Martin Scorsese's new project, The Irishman.
20 of 171
MOVIE MOMENT
Maze Runner: The Death Cure costars Kaya Scodelario and actor Dylan O'Brien come together at a fan screening of their film on Thursday.
21 of 171
TONIGHT'S THE NIGHT
Jessica Chastain visits The Tonight Show on Thursday in New York City.
22 of 171
BIG NIGHT OUT
Big Bang Theory costars Jim Parsons and Simon Helberg attend the Blindspotting premiere on Thursday.
23 of 171
GOING LIVE
Joe Trohman, Andy Hurley, Darren Criss, Patrick Stump and Pete Wentz gear up for their MTV TRL appearance on Wednesday.
24 of 171
OH-SO DRESSY
Mom-of-two Brooklyn Decker dresses up for the season 4 premiere of Netflix's Grace and Frankie on Thursday.
25 of 171
ON THE FLY
Cindy Crawford and daughter Kaia Gerber are mirror images of each other as they make their way through LAX on Thursday.
26 of 171
KISSES FROM THE MISSUS
Chrissy Teigen, who is expecting her second child, plants a smooch on hubby John Legend as the singer comes out to support his wife on Lip Sync Battle Live: A Michael Jackson Celebration.
27 of 171
SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE
On Thursday, Nicole Kidman takes the stage at Casting Society of America's 33rd Annual Artios Awards.
28 of 171
CROWD PLEASER
Rita Ora performs onstage during Billboard Radio Live on Thursday in Hong Kong.
29 of 171
FEEL THE MUSIC
Neil Patrick Harris channels the King of Pop during Lip Sync Battle Live: A Michael Jackson Celebration on Thursday.
30 of 171
COMING TOGETHER
Karlie Kloss snaps a group pic to commemorate the first-ever Freeform Summit on Thursday
31 of 171
IN LIVING COLOR
Katy Perry brightens up the night with a multi-colored polka-dot dress while out to dinner in West Hollywood on Thursday.
32 of 171
DOUBLE ACT
Actors Jason Mantzoukas and Nick Offerman ham it up at the Hearts Beat Loud afterparty on Thursday during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.
33 of 171
MIC CHECK
Jamie Foxx rocks the mic while hosting "A Night in Flight" to celebrate Casper's partnership with American Airlines on Thursday in L.A.
34 of 171
CHEERING SECTION
Will Smith cracks up while watching tennis player Nick Kyrgios being interviewed on TV after winning his Australian Open match on Friday in Melbourne.
35 of 171
ON THE MOVE
Cameron Diaz keeps it casual while out and about in Beverly Hills on Thursday.
36 of 171
HUG IT OUT
Ansel Elgort and Luke Wilson are all smiles as they pose backstage at the 33rd Annual Artios Awards, which celebrates excellence in casting, on Thursday in New York.
37 of 171
TWIST AND SHOUT
Victoria's Secret model Jasmine Tookes strikes a pose in a nude-colored bra and underwear set during a photo shoot on the beach in Miami on Thursday.
38 of 171
ON CALL
Christie Brinkley pauses a call to wave to photographers in Los Angeles on Thursday.
39 of 171
SUIT UP
Clear eyes, dapper dude, can't lose! Taylor Kitsch arrives at the Paramount Network Launch Party on Thursday in L.A.
40 of 171
SITTING PRETTY
Dame Helen Mirren and Liam Neeson crack each other up as they recall their past romantic relationship on The Graham Norton Show in London on Thursday.
41 of 171
BURNING UP
Lady Gaga brings the heat while performing in Milan on Thursday as part of her Joanne World Tour.
42 of 171
PARTY ANIMAL
Javier Bardem buttons up as he attends a Chivas party on Thursday in Warsaw, Poland.
43 of 171
HIT THE SLOPES
Bella Hadid takes a break from her busy schedule to enjoy a ski outing in Andalo, Italy on Tuesday.
44 of 171
RADIO HEAD
Looking stunning as ever, Catherine Zeta-Jones stops by SiriusXM Studios on Thursday to promote Cocaine Godmother.
45 of 171
GOOD DAY
Dakota Fanning waves at photographers and friends as she heads inside N.Y.C.'s BUILD Studios to chat all about The Alienist.
46 of 171
CITY GIRL
Anna Paquin bundles up following her interview at SiriusXM Studios.
47 of 171
A CAPTIVE AUDIENCE
Prince Harry and fiancée Meghan Markle get animated as they watch a street dancing class during their visit to Star Hub on Thursday in Cardiff, Wales.
48 of 171
BEST FOOT FORWARD
Gwendoline Christie strikes a pose as she arrives at the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter fashion show on Thursday in Paris.
49 of 171
GRIN AND BEAR IT
Garrett Hedlund stops by the BUILD Studios in New York on Thursday to talk about HBO's Mosaic.
50 of 171
MONEY MOVES
Gerard Butler and O'Shea Jackson Jr. are the epitome of cool at afterparty for the L.A. premiere of STX Films' Den of Thieves.
51 of 171
A TRUE LEGEND
Bow down! Cher unveils a new Fountains of Bellagio show, which is choreographed to her song, "Believe," on Wednesday.
52 of 171
BEAUTY QUEENS
Big Little Lies' Zoë Kravitz and In the Fade's Diane Kruger catch up at the YSL Beauty Hotel event during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday.
53 of 171
WALK THE WALK
As fans continue counting down until the premiere of Fifty Shades Freed, star Dakota Johnson is spotted going for a stroll in an oversized sweater.
54 of 171
PEACE & LOVE
Diddy keeps the peace as host Seth Meyers gives the rapper a standing ovation on Late Night.
55 of 171
HELLO CUTIE
Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson and son Sire make our hearts swell with happiness while attending the L.A. premiere of STX Films' Den of Thieves on Wednesday.
56 of 171
FIRE & FURY
Adam DeVine gets very passionate at a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday.
57 of 171
BALLERS
Also at the game on Wednesday night: Ben Schwartz and Billy Crystal, who mirror each other while sitting courtside.
58 of 171