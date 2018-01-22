Star Tracks

Orlando Bloom Checks Out Paris Fashion Week, Plus Robert Pattinson, Bella Hadid & Many More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By @gracegavilanes

1 of 171

Victor Boyko/Getty Image

FASHION FORWARD

Orlando Bloom attends the Balmain Homme Menswear Fall/Winter 2018-2019 aftershow at Paris Fashion Week.

2 of 171

Eric Charbonneau/REX/Shutterstock

MARY IN THE MIDDLE

Pharrell Williams and wife Helen Lasichanh pose with Mary J. Blige at Netlix's toast to celebrate the 2017 awards season nominees in Los Angeles on Saturday.

3 of 171

Sonia Recchia/Getty Images

JUMP FOR JOY

Lakeith Stanfield and Terry Crews attend the Sorry To Bother You premiere during the Sundance Film Festival on Saturday.

4 of 171

247PAPS.TV / Splash News

GIRL POWER

Jessica Chastain compares feminist t-shirts with a fan outside the Saturday Night Live afterparty in New York City

5 of 171

People Picture/Willi Schneider/REX/Shutterstock

SKI TIME

Arnold Schwarzenegger attends the 78th Hahnenkamm Race, Alpine Skiing World Cup in Austria alongside son Patrick Schwarzenegger and girlfriend Heather Milligan on Saturday.

6 of 171

http://www.bassphotography.com

TENNESSEE TIME

Chris Young (left) and Gavin Degraw pose together at the grand opening of Nashville Underground in Nashville, Tennessee.

7 of 171

Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

FASHION FRIENDS

Robert Pattinson ran into Bella Hadid while attending the Dior Homme fashion show in Paris on Saturday.

8 of 171

Splash News

FUN IN THE SUN

Lane Cheek (left) and Nina Dobrev played around on the sand in Tulum, Mexico, on Friday.

SUNDANCE SEASON

(From left) Director Gus Van Sant, Jack Black, Jonah Hill and Joaquin Pheonix promoted their film Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far on Foot at The Grey Goose Blue Door during the Sundance Film Festival on Friday. 

10 of 171

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

REAL QUEENS

(From left) Phoebe Robinson, Issa Rae and Jessica Williams attend HBO's 2 Dope Queens Winter Soiree during the Sundance Film Festival at Riverhorse On Main on Friday.

11 of 171

Hannes Magerstaedt/WireImage/Getty Images

GERMAN ROOTS

Diane Kruger nabbed a statue at the Bayerischer Filmpreis 2018 at Prinzregententheater in Munich, Germany, on Friday.

12 of 171

PA Images/Sipa USA

CAN YOU FEEL THE LOVE?

Vin Diesel wears his heart on his sleeve while attending the world premiere of Fast & Furious Live on Friday in London.

13 of 171

Gotham/GC Images

FRIDAY FUN DAY

Naomi Watts is seen taking a stroll through New York City's Tribeca neighborhood on Friday.

14 of 171

Lux Resort

SPLISH SPLASH

Actress Naomie Harris catches waves while on vacation at the LUX Resort in the Maldives on Friday.

15 of 171

Elite Images / BACKGRID

MAKE ME OVER

Karlie Kloss gets her makeup done on the West Hollywood set of a photoshoot.

16 of 171

Julieta Cervantes

HELLO, BERNADETTE! 

Bernadette Peters steps into the title role of Broadway's Hello, Dolly!, taking over for Tony winner Bette Mider in first photos released Friday.

17 of 171

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

BOSS LADIES

On Thursday, Jada Pinkett Smith and Octavia Spencer attends the Feature Film Jury Orientation Breakfast during the 2018 Sundance Film Festival. 

18 of 171

Best Image / BACKGRID

FRENCH CONNECTION

Hugh Jackman walks with a purpose in Paris, France on Friday.

19 of 171

Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

HIT THE STREET

Bobby Cannavale braves the frigid New York City weather in a bathrobe on Friday while filming Martin Scorsese's new project, The Irishman. 

20 of 171

Jerritt Clark/Getty

MOVIE MOMENT

Maze Runner: The Death Cure costars Kaya Scodelario and actor Dylan O'Brien come together at a fan screening of their film on Thursday.

21 of 171

Theo Wargo/Getty

TONIGHT'S THE NIGHT

Jessica Chastain visits The Tonight Show on Thursday in New York City.

22 of 171

George Pimentel/Getty

BIG NIGHT OUT

Big Bang Theory costars Jim Parsons and Simon Helberg attend the Blindspotting premiere on Thursday.

23 of 171

MTV/TRL/Getty

GOING LIVE

Joe Trohman, Andy Hurley, Darren Criss, Patrick Stump and Pete Wentz gear up for their MTV TRL appearance on Wednesday.

24 of 171

David Livingston/Getty

OH-SO DRESSY

Mom-of-two Brooklyn Decker dresses up for the season 4 premiere of Netflix's Grace and Frankie on Thursday.

25 of 171

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

ON THE FLY

Cindy Crawford and daughter Kaia Gerber are mirror images of each other as they make their way through LAX on Thursday.

26 of 171

Kevin Mazur/Getty

KISSES FROM THE MISSUS

Chrissy Teigen, who is expecting her second child, plants a smooch on hubby John Legend as the singer comes out to support his wife on Lip Sync Battle Live: A Michael Jackson Celebration.

27 of 171

Kevin Winter/Getty

SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE

On Thursday, Nicole Kidman takes the stage at Casting Society of America's 33rd Annual Artios Awards.

28 of 171

VCG/Getty

CROWD PLEASER

Rita Ora performs onstage during Billboard Radio Live on Thursday in Hong Kong.

29 of 171

Christopher Polk/Getty

FEEL THE MUSIC

Neil Patrick Harris channels the King of Pop during Lip Sync Battle Live: A Michael Jackson Celebration on Thursday.

30 of 171

Image Group LA/Getty

COMING TOGETHER

Karlie Kloss snaps a group pic to commemorate the first-ever Freeform Summit on Thursday

31 of 171

BackGrid

IN LIVING COLOR

Katy Perry brightens up the night with a multi-colored polka-dot dress while out to dinner in West Hollywood on Thursday.

32 of 171

Grey Goose/ Michael Kovac/Getty

DOUBLE ACT

Actors Jason Mantzoukas and Nick Offerman ham it up at the Hearts Beat Loud afterparty on Thursday during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.

33 of 171

Vivien Killilea/Getty

MIC CHECK

Jamie Foxx rocks the mic while hosting "A Night in Flight" to celebrate Casper's partnership with American Airlines on Thursday in L.A.

34 of 171

James D. Morgan/Getty

CHEERING SECTION

Will Smith cracks up while watching tennis player Nick Kyrgios being interviewed on TV after winning his Australian Open match on Friday in Melbourne.

35 of 171

BackGrid

ON THE MOVE

Cameron Diaz keeps it casual while out and about in Beverly Hills on Thursday.

36 of 171

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

HUG IT OUT

Ansel Elgort and Luke Wilson are all smiles as they pose backstage at the 33rd Annual Artios Awards, which celebrates excellence in casting, on Thursday in New York.

37 of 171

MEGA

TWIST AND SHOUT

Victoria's Secret model Jasmine Tookes strikes a pose in a nude-colored bra and underwear set during a photo shoot on the beach in Miami on Thursday.

38 of 171

MEGA

ON CALL

Christie Brinkley pauses a call to wave to photographers in Los Angeles on Thursday.  

39 of 171

Faye Sadou/MediaPunch

SUIT UP

Clear eyes, dapper dude, can't lose! Taylor Kitsch arrives at the Paramount Network Launch Party on Thursday in L.A.

40 of 171

PA Images/Sipa USA

SITTING PRETTY

Dame Helen Mirren and Liam Neeson crack each other up as they recall their past romantic relationship on The Graham Norton Show in London on Thursday.

41 of 171

Splash News Online

BURNING UP  

Lady Gaga brings the heat while performing in Milan on Thursday as part of her Joanne World Tour.

42 of 171

Splash News Online

PARTY ANIMAL

Javier Bardem buttons up as he attends a Chivas party on Thursday in Warsaw, Poland.

43 of 171

The Image Direct

HIT THE SLOPES

Bella Hadid takes a break from her busy schedule to enjoy a ski outing in Andalo, Italy on Tuesday. 

44 of 171

Andrew Toth/Getty

RADIO HEAD

Looking stunning as ever, Catherine Zeta-Jones stops by SiriusXM Studios on Thursday to promote Cocaine Godmother.

45 of 171

Splash News Online

GOOD DAY

Dakota Fanning waves at photographers and friends as she heads inside N.Y.C.'s BUILD Studios to chat all about The Alienist.

46 of 171

Splash News Online

CITY GIRL

Anna Paquin bundles up following her interview at SiriusXM Studios.

47 of 171

Geoff Pugh/Getty

A CAPTIVE AUDIENCE

Prince Harry and fiancée Meghan Markle get animated as they watch a street dancing class during their visit to Star Hub on Thursday in Cardiff, Wales. 

48 of 171

Dominique Charriau/WireImage

BEST FOOT FORWARD

Gwendoline Christie strikes a pose as she arrives at the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter fashion show on Thursday in Paris. 

49 of 171

Desiree Navarro/WireImage

GRIN AND BEAR IT 

Garrett Hedlund stops by the BUILD Studios in New York on Thursday to talk about HBO's Mosaic. 

50 of 171

Kevin Winter/Getty

MONEY MOVES

Gerard Butler and O'Shea Jackson Jr. are the epitome of cool at afterparty for the L.A. premiere of STX Films' Den of Thieves.

51 of 171

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty

A TRUE LEGEND

Bow down! Cher unveils a new Fountains of Bellagio show, which is choreographed to her song, "Believe," on Wednesday.

52 of 171

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty

BEAUTY QUEENS

Big Little Lies' Zoë Kravitz and In the Fade's Diane Kruger catch up at the YSL Beauty Hotel event during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday.

53 of 171

MEGA

WALK THE WALK

As fans continue counting down until the premiere of Fifty Shades Freed, star Dakota Johnson is spotted going for a stroll in an oversized sweater.

54 of 171

Lloyd Bishop/NBC

PEACE & LOVE

Diddy keeps the peace as host Seth Meyers gives the rapper a standing ovation on Late Night.

55 of 171

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

HELLO CUTIE

Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson and son Sire make our hearts swell with happiness while attending the L.A. premiere of STX Films' Den of Thieves on Wednesday.

56 of 171

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

FIRE & FURY

Adam DeVine gets very passionate at a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday.

57 of 171

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

BALLERS

Also at the game on Wednesday night: Ben Schwartz and Billy Crystal, who mirror each other while sitting courtside.

58 of 171