Star Tracks
Star Tracks: Reese Witherspoon and Christie Brinkley Are Home Again, Plus Selena Gomez, Bella Thorne & More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By People Staff
Posted on
More
Before They Were Famous: 8 Celebs Who Worked for Other Stars Prior to Hitting It Big
1 of 170
GOOD TIME GIRL
Selena Gomez hosted a Saturday Q&A for Good Time with the film's director Josh Safdie and producer Sebastian Bear at the Arclight Hollywood.
2 of 170
JUST LANDED
Channing Tatum was spotted arriving in London on Saturday.
3 of 170
GOOD FORM
Bella Thorne attended Billboard Hot 100 Festival in Jones Beach, New York, on Saturday.
4 of 170
GOLDEN GIRLS
Christie Brinkley (left) and Reese Witherspoon attend a screening of Home Again in East Hampton, New York, on Saturday.
5 of 170
BOOK CLUB
Anna Kendrick promoted her new book, Scrappy Little Nobody, at a Barnes & Noble bookstore in New York City on Saturday.
6 of 170
DATE NIGHT
Aaron Paul and his wife Lauren Parsekian attend Cinespia's screening of Some Like It Hot held at Hollywood Forever on Saturday.
7 of 170
BOSTON PRIDE
Matt Damon touched down in Los Angeles on Friday.
8 of 170
JET-SETTER
Heidi Klum was spotted at LAX in Los Angeles on Friday.
9 of 170
PARTY PALS
America Ferrera and Lin-Manuel Miranda posed for a photo at the 32nd Annual Imagen Awards in Los Angeles on Friday.
10 of 170
RAIN OR SHINE
Demi Lovato got cover from the rain while out in New York City on Friday.
11 of 170
POSTER BOY
Ansel Elgort showed off a signed poster during a screening for Baby Driver in Tokyo on Saturday.
12 of 170
FULL OF WONDER
Wonder Woman's Gal Gadot heads to dinner at Mr. Chow restaurant in Beverly Hills.
13 of 170
SHOPPER'S WORLD
Common is seen out and about during a shopping trip on Thursday in N.Y.C.
14 of 170
ROUND OF APPLAUSE
Brandy tears up as she recieves a bouquet of flowers after her Broadway performance in Chicago on Thursday.
15 of 170
DOLL FACE
Blac Chyna attends her figurine dolls launch on Thursday in L.A.
16 of 170
BAGGAGE CLAIM
Katie Holmes goes for a shopping trip in N.Y.C.
17 of 170
DISNEY DARLINGS
American Idol winners Ruben Studdard, Jordin Sparks and Kris Allen cuts the celebratory ribbon with Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse to kick off a new season of the show on Thursday.
18 of 170
RIDE ON
Hilary Rhoda rides her bicycle through N.Y.C. on Thursday.
19 of 170
CITY SLICKERS
Mariah Carey and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka enjoy their night out in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
20 of 170
SHINE ON
LeAnn Rimes is positively glowing while in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
21 of 170
HEY, GIRL
Kelly Rowland makes waves as she arrives at a sushi dinner in Beverly Hills.
22 of 170
BASKETBALL BUDDIES
Justin Bieber joins in a group pic with the NY Liberty players at a WNBA game.
23 of 170
TWO OF A KIND
The resemblance is uncanny! Groundhog Day star Andy Karl gets his own portrait made at the Broadway Wall of Fame at Tony's di Napoli restaurant on Thursday in N.Y.C.
24 of 170
BELT IT OUT
Shawn Mendes takes the stage during a performance on Thursday in Newark, New Jersey.
25 of 170
SPEAKING OUT
Salma Hayek speaks her mind during a visit to SiriusXM Studios on Thursday in L.A.
26 of 170
DAD KNOWS BEST
Kobe Bryant heads to a WNBA game with his daughters.
27 of 170
BUMP IT UP
Topher Grace and wife Ashley Hinshaw, who are expecting their first child together, enjoy a frozen yogurt outing on Thursday.
28 of 170
MR. DAPPER
Mr. Robot star Rami Malek stops by The Tonight Show on Thursday.
29 of 170
BREAK A LEG
Equipped with crutches, Idris Elba exits Sexy Fish restaurant on Thursday.
30 of 170
GAZE AWAY
Olivia Culpo attends the PrettyLittleThing x Olivia Culpo launch event on Thursday in L.A.
31 of 170
FLOWER POWER
On Thursday, Heidi Klum is surrounded by pretty pink roses during the unveiling of her latest Heidi Klum Intimates Campaign in L.A.
32 of 170
SHE'S A MANIAC
Emma Stone can't help but smile as she takes a walk on the New York City set of Maniac.
33 of 170
RADIO HEADS
Demi Lovato and The Elvis Duran Z100 Morning Show's eponymous host discusses the singer's upcoming album on Thursday in N.Y.C.
34 of 170
LET'S CHAT
Common stops by BUILD Studios to speak about 13th on Thursday in N.Y.C.
35 of 170
TAKING SHOTS
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau takes a seat as he opens up about his upcoming film, Shot Caller, on Thursday in BUILD Studios.
36 of 170
WALK IT OUT
Iggy Azalea goes for a stroll through Calabasas, California on Wednesday.
37 of 170
TAKE THE WHEEL
Jamie Foxx is spotted driving in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.
38 of 170
TAKE YOUR PIC
Eva Longoria stops for a selfie as she arrives for the Los Angeles premiere of Hamilton.
39 of 170
HOT MAMA
Fergie steps out in an abs-baring top on Wednesday in New York City.
40 of 170
UP IN ARMS
Kelly Rutherford gives her puppy a boost in New York City.
41 of 170
RETURNING TO WORK
On Wednesday, Ryan Reynolds heads back to the Vancouver Deadpool 2 set following the tragic death of stuntwoman Joi "SJ" Harris.
42 of 170
RIDE 'EM COWGIRL
On Tuesday in Aspen, Adriana Lima, Candice Swanepoel and Alessandra Ambrosio join forces for a cowgirl-themed Victoria's Secret shoot.
43 of 170
COFFEE CUTIES
Mark Ballas and wife BC Jean happily go on a Los Angeles coffee run.
44 of 170
GAMES BEGIN
Olivia Munn gives a wave Wednesday on the Vancouver set of Buddy Games.
45 of 170
FOR THE 'GRAM
Sofia Richie poses for a picture in New York City.
46 of 170
GUITAR HEROES
Shawn Mendes and Ed Sheeran perform together in Brooklyn on Wednesday.
47 of 170
DATE NIGHT
Jessica Alba and husband Cash Warren walk in sync on Wednesday in L.A.
48 of 170
SIGN LANGUAGE
Gisele Bündchen attends a Rosa Chá event on Wednesday in São Paulo, Brazil.
49 of 170
MODEL BEHAVIOR
Chanel Iman and Elsa Hosk slay the style competition at the premiere of the Amazon Prime Video original series The Tick.
50 of 170
HAPPY TO BE HERE
Ansel Elgort is all smiles as he poses with director Edgar Wright at the premiere of Baby Driver in Beijing, China on Wednesday.
51 of 170
BLOWN AWAY
On Thursday, a smiling Katie Holmes holds onto a balloon as host Jimmy Fallon cheers on The Tonight Show on Wednesday.
52 of 170
TIME FOR THE WEEKND
All eyes are on The Weeknd as he performs at the Grammy Museum on Tuesday in L.A.
53 of 170
MAN OF THE HOUR
Lin-Manuel Miranda takes center stage as he and the cast of Hamilton take bows at the opening night curtain call for the show on Wednesday.
54 of 170
DANCING DUO
Dancing with the Stars pros and brothers Maksim and Val Chmerkovskiy attend the 2017 Industry Dance Awards and Cancer Benefit Show on Wednesday.
55 of 170
TAKING A BOW
You glow, girl! Sporting a bow-clad ensemble, Pink is positively beaming as she heads to Kiss FM studios in London.
56 of 170
ROYAL VISIT
Prince Charles and Prince William are all smiles after watching a performance at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh on Wednesday.
57 of 170
ON THE RUN
Rami Malek is caught filming an action shot for the upcoming season of Mr. Robot on Wednesday.
58 of 170