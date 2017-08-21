Star Tracks

Star Tracks: Reese Witherspoon and Christie Brinkley Are Home Again, Plus Selena Gomez, Bella Thorne & More

Eric Charbonneau

GOOD TIME GIRL

Selena Gomez hosted a Saturday Q&A for Good Time with the film's director Josh Safdie and producer Sebastian Bear at the Arclight Hollywood.

Steve Bagness/Splash News

JUST LANDED

Channing Tatum was spotted arriving in London on Saturday.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

GOOD FORM

Bella Thorne attended Billboard Hot 100 Festival in Jones Beach, New York, on Saturday.

Patrick Lewis/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock

GOLDEN GIRLS

Christie Brinkley (left) and Reese Witherspoon attend a screening of Home Again in East Hampton, New York, on Saturday.

John Lamparski/Getty Images

BOOK CLUB

Anna Kendrick promoted her new book, Scrappy Little Nobody, at a Barnes & Noble bookstore in New York City on Saturday.

Kelly Lee Barrett/Getty Images

DATE NIGHT

Aaron Paul and his wife Lauren Parsekian attend Cinespia's screening of Some Like It Hot held at Hollywood Forever on Saturday.

INSTARimages.com

BOSTON PRIDE

Matt Damon touched down in Los Angeles on Friday.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

JET-SETTER

Heidi Klum was spotted at LAX in Los Angeles on Friday.

Chelsea Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

PARTY PALS

America Ferrera and Lin-Manuel Miranda posed for a photo at the 32nd Annual Imagen Awards in Los Angeles on Friday.

Robert Kamau/GC Images

RAIN OR SHINE

Demi Lovato got cover from the rain while out in New York City on Friday.

AFLO/INSTARimages.com

POSTER BOY

Ansel Elgort showed off a signed poster during a screening for Baby Driver in Tokyo on Saturday.

Splash News Online

FULL OF WONDER

Wonder Woman's Gal Gadot heads to dinner at Mr. Chow restaurant in Beverly Hills.

Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto

SHOPPER'S WORLD

Common is seen out and about during a shopping trip on Thursday in N.Y.C.

JP Yim/Getty

ROUND OF APPLAUSE

Brandy tears up as she recieves a bouquet of flowers after her Broadway performance in Chicago on Thursday.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

DOLL FACE

Blac Chyna attends her figurine dolls launch on Thursday in L.A.

Splash News Online

BAGGAGE CLAIM

Katie Holmes goes for a shopping trip in N.Y.C. 

David Roark/Disney Resorts

DISNEY DARLINGS

American Idol winners Ruben Studdard, Jordin Sparks and Kris Allen cuts the celebratory ribbon with Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse to kick off a new season of the show on Thursday.

Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto

RIDE ON

Hilary Rhoda rides her bicycle through N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Robert Kamau/GC Images

CITY SLICKERS

Mariah Carey and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka enjoy their night out in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto

SHINE ON

LeAnn Rimes is positively glowing while in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Splash News Online

HEY, GIRL

Kelly Rowland makes waves as she arrives at a sushi dinner in Beverly Hills.

WNBA

BASKETBALL BUDDIES

Justin Bieber joins in a group pic with the NY Liberty players at a WNBA game. 

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

TWO OF A KIND

The resemblance is uncanny! Groundhog Day star Andy Karl gets his own portrait made at the Broadway Wall of Fame at Tony's di Napoli restaurant on Thursday in N.Y.C.

Mike Coppola/Getty

BELT IT OUT

Shawn Mendes takes the stage during a performance on Thursday in Newark, New Jersey.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

SPEAKING OUT

Salma Hayek speaks her mind during a visit to SiriusXM Studios on Thursday in L.A.

WNBA

DAD KNOWS BEST

Kobe Bryant heads to a WNBA game with his daughters.

Backgrid

BUMP IT UP

Topher Grace and wife Ashley Hinshaw, who are expecting their first child together, enjoy a frozen yogurt outing on Thursday.

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

MR. DAPPER

Mr. Robot star Rami Malek stops by The Tonight Show on Thursday.

MEGA

BREAK A LEG

Equipped with crutches, Idris Elba exits Sexy Fish restaurant on Thursday.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

GAZE AWAY

Olivia Culpo attends the PrettyLittleThing x Olivia Culpo launch event on Thursday in L.A.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

FLOWER POWER

On Thursday, Heidi Klum is surrounded by pretty pink roses during the unveiling of her latest Heidi Klum Intimates Campaign in L.A.

Splash News Online

SHE'S A MANIAC

Emma Stone can't help but smile as she takes a walk on the New York City set of Maniac.

Bennett Raglin/Getty

RADIO HEADS

Demi Lovato and The Elvis Duran Z100 Morning Show's eponymous host discusses the singer's upcoming album on Thursday in N.Y.C.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

LET'S CHAT

Common stops by BUILD Studios to speak about 13th on Thursday in N.Y.C.

Monica Schipper/WireImage

TAKING SHOTS

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau takes a seat as he opens up about his upcoming film, Shot Caller, on Thursday in BUILD Studios.

BackGrid

WALK IT OUT

Iggy Azalea goes for a stroll through Calabasas, California on Wednesday.

Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic

TAKE THE WHEEL 

Jamie Foxx is spotted driving in Beverly Hills on Wednesday. 

Splash News Online

TAKE YOUR PIC

Eva Longoria stops for a selfie as she arrives for the Los Angeles premiere of Hamilton.

Splash News Online

HOT MAMA

Fergie steps out in an abs-baring top on Wednesday in New York City. 

Splash News Online

UP IN ARMS

Kelly Rutherford gives her puppy a boost in New York City. 

MEGA

RETURNING TO WORK 

On Wednesday, Ryan Reynolds heads back to the Vancouver Deadpool 2 set following the tragic death of stuntwoman Joi "SJ" Harris

MEGA

RIDE 'EM COWGIRL 

On Tuesday in Aspen, Adriana Lima, Candice Swanepoel and Alessandra Ambrosio join forces for a cowgirl-themed Victoria's Secret shoot. 

Splash News Online

COFFEE CUTIES

Mark Ballas and wife BC Jean happily go on a Los Angeles coffee run. 

TheImageDirect.com

GAMES BEGIN 

Olivia Munn gives a wave Wednesday on the Vancouver set of Buddy Games.  

Splash News Online

FOR THE 'GRAM

Sofia Richie poses for a picture in New York City. 

Taylor Hill/WireImage

GUITAR HEROES

Shawn Mendes and Ed Sheeran perform together in Brooklyn on Wednesday. 

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

DATE NIGHT

Jessica Alba and husband Cash Warren walk in sync on Wednesday in L.A.

Daniel Vorley/Getty

SIGN LANGUAGE

Gisele Bündchen attends a Rosa Chá event on Wednesday in São Paulo, Brazil.

Todd Williamson/Getty

MODEL BEHAVIOR

Chanel Iman and Elsa Hosk slay the style competition at the premiere of the Amazon Prime Video original series The Tick. 

VCG/Getty

HAPPY TO BE HERE

Ansel Elgort is all smiles as he poses with director Edgar Wright at the premiere of Baby Driver in Beijing, China on Wednesday.

Theo Wargo/Getty

BLOWN AWAY

On Thursday, a smiling Katie Holmes holds onto a balloon as host Jimmy Fallon cheers on The Tonight Show on Wednesday.

Timothy Norris/Getty

TIME FOR THE WEEKND

All eyes are on The Weeknd as he performs at the Grammy Museum on Tuesday in L.A.

Kevin Winter/Getty

MAN OF THE HOUR

Lin-Manuel Miranda takes center stage as he and the cast of Hamilton take bows at the opening night curtain call for the show on Wednesday.

Michael Tullberg/Getty

DANCING DUO

Dancing with the Stars pros and brothers Maksim and Val Chmerkovskiy attend the 2017 Industry Dance Awards and Cancer Benefit Show on Wednesday.

Splash News

TAKING A BOW

You glow, girl! Sporting a bow-clad ensemble, Pink is positively beaming as she heads to Kiss FM studios in London.

PA Images

ROYAL VISIT

Prince Charles and Prince William are all smiles after watching a performance at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh on Wednesday.

The Image Direct

ON THE RUN

Rami Malek is caught filming an action shot for the upcoming season of Mr. Robot on Wednesday.

