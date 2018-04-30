Gwyneth Paltrow Embraces Her Boss Status, Plus Jennifer Garner, Idris Elba and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

More
Grace Gavilanes
April 30, 2018 06:00 AM
<p>Gwyneth Paltrow and&nbsp;Girlboss founder and CEO Sophia Amoruso linked up at the 2018 Girlboss Rally at Magic Box in Los Angeles on Saturday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
PRETTY IN PINK

Gwyneth Paltrow and Girlboss founder and CEO Sophia Amoruso linked up at the 2018 Girlboss Rally at Magic Box in Los Angeles on Saturday. 

Rich Fury/Getty Images
<p>Idris Elba was ready for the road at the ABB FIA Formula E Qatar Airways Paris E-Prix in Paris on Saturday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
SUITING UP 

Idris Elba was ready for the road at the ABB FIA Formula E Qatar Airways Paris E-Prix in Paris on Saturday. 

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
<p>Jennifer Garner spent time with City Year AmeriCorps members at the City Year Los Angeles&#8217; Spring Break: Destination Education fundraiser at Sony Studios on Saturday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
GIVING BACK

Jennifer Garner spent time with City Year AmeriCorps members at the City Year Los Angeles’ Spring Break: Destination Education fundraiser at Sony Studios on Saturday. 

Rachel Murray/Getty Images
<p>After hosting the&nbsp;White House Correspondents&#8217; Dinner on Saturday &mdash; and <a href="http://people.com/politics/trump-says-michelle-wolf-bombed-white-house-correspondents-dinner/">sparking a controversy with her jokes</a>&nbsp;&mdash; Michelle Wolf attended Netflix&#8217;s afterparty. Wolf&#8217;s weekly series,&nbsp;<em>The Break</em>, debuts May 27 on the streaming giant.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
TALK OF THE TOWN

After hosting the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday — and sparking a controversy with her jokes — Michelle Wolf attended Netflix’s afterparty. Wolf’s weekly series, The Break, debuts May 27 on the streaming giant. 

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
<p>Yvette Nicole Brown and Octavia Spencer were among the stars at City Year Los Angeles&#8217; Spring Break: Destination Education at Sony Studios on Saturday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
SAY CHEESE!

Yvette Nicole Brown and Octavia Spencer were among the stars at City Year Los Angeles’ Spring Break: Destination Education at Sony Studios on Saturday. 

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images
<p>Kate Winslet got in on the fun at the&nbsp;Longines Masters of New York at Nassau Coliseum on Friday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
OUT ON THE TOWN

Kate Winslet got in on the fun at the Longines Masters of New York at Nassau Coliseum on Friday. 

KENA BETANCUR/AFP/Getty Images
<p>Julianne Moore and Jurnee Smollett-Bell snapped a photo at the Time&#8217;s Up event during the&nbsp;Tribeca Film Festival in New York City on Saturday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
SELFIE TIME

Julianne Moore and Jurnee Smollett-Bell snapped a photo at the Time’s Up event during the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City on Saturday. 

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images
<p>Janelle Mon&aacute;e went all out for her appearance at YouTube&#8217;s screening of her project&nbsp;<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jdH2Sy-BlNE"><em>Dirty Computer: An Emotion Picture by Janelle Monae</em></a> at the&nbsp;YouTube Space in Los Angeles on Friday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
QUEEN

Janelle Monáe went all out for her appearance at YouTube’s screening of her project Dirty Computer: An Emotion Picture by Janelle Monae at the YouTube Space in Los Angeles on Friday. 

John Sciulli/Getty Images
<p>Chris Lane wore an all-white ensemble complete with ripped jeans for his performance at the Stagecoach country music festival in&nbsp;Indio, California, on Friday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
COUNTRY CROONER 

Chris Lane wore an all-white ensemble complete with ripped jeans for his performance at the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California, on Friday. 

Mitchell Brown/Goldevoice
<p>Guy Fieri brought his cooking skills to the Stagecoach country music festival in&nbsp;Indio, California, on Friday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
WELCOME TO FLAVORTOWN

Guy Fieri brought his cooking skills to the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California, on Friday. 

Neil Husvar/Goldenvoice
<p>Idris Elba and fianc&eacute;e Sabrina Dhowre cuddle up to each other at the ABB Formula E Qatar Airways Paris E-Prix cocktail party&nbsp;on Friday in Paris.</p>
pinterest
CITY OF LOVE

Idris Elba and fiancée Sabrina Dhowre cuddle up to each other at the ABB Formula E Qatar Airways Paris E-Prix cocktail party on Friday in Paris.

Dave Benett/Getty
<p>Kevin Bacon rocks out with his brother Michael &mdash; better known as the Bacon Brother Band &mdash; during rehearsals for the White House&nbsp;Correspondents Dinner on Friday in Washington D.C.</p>
pinterest
JAM SESH

Kevin Bacon rocks out with his brother Michael — better known as the Bacon Brother Band — during rehearsals for the White House Correspondents Dinner on Friday in Washington D.C.

Rick Diamond/Getty
<p>Georgia May Jagger enjoys a snow cone in L.A.</p>
pinterest
ICE, ICE BABY

Georgia May Jagger enjoys a snow cone in L.A.

Splash News
<p>Forest Whitaker greets and takes selfies with fans after lighting the Empire State building in honor of the Education Above All Foundation on Friday.</p>
pinterest
QUICK PIC

Forest Whitaker greets and takes selfies with fans after lighting the Empire State building in honor of the Education Above All Foundation on Friday.

MEGA
<p>Emily Ratajkowski shows off her toned abs while chatting on FaceTime during a day out and about in New York on Friday.</p>
pinterest
PICTURE PERFECT

Emily Ratajkowski shows off her toned abs while chatting on FaceTime during a day out and about in New York on Friday.

The Image Direct
<p>Mark Wahlberg enjoys some fun with his crew while taking a break on the Atlanta set of <em>Instant Family</em> on Friday.</p>
pinterest
PLAY CATCH

Mark Wahlberg enjoys some fun with his crew while taking a break on the Atlanta set of Instant Family on Friday.

BACKGRID
<p>Tyler Perry helps to honor Cicely Tyson as she places her feet in cement at her Hand and Footprint Ceremony in L.A.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest

Tyler Perry helps to honor Cicely Tyson as she places her feet in cement at her Hand and Footprint Ceremony in L.A. 

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
<p>Peter Gabriel delivers a speech at the &#8220;United to Cure&#8221; international conference on Friday.</p>
pinterest
SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE

Peter Gabriel delivers a speech at the “United to Cure” international conference on Friday.

Andrew Medichini/AP/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Topping off her blazer with a bow tie, Blake Lively poses alongside Jamie Foxx on Thursday at CinemaCon.</p>
pinterest
TAKE A BOW

Topping off her blazer with a bow tie, Blake Lively poses alongside Jamie Foxx on Thursday at CinemaCon.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty
<p>Ren&eacute;e Bargh chats with Barry Manilow on the set of <em>Extra</em> on Thursday.</p>
pinterest
ROUND OF APPLAUSE

Renée Bargh chats with Barry Manilow on the set of Extra on Thursday.

Noel Vasquez/Getty
<p>All eyes are on John Mayer as he performs at the Hotel Californian&#8217;s grand opening party on Thursday in Santa Barbara, California.</p>
pinterest
MUSIC MAN

All eyes are on John Mayer as he performs at the Hotel Californian’s grand opening party on Thursday in Santa Barbara, California.

John and Joseph Photography
<p>Dakota Johnson and Jack Black come together at a Thursday Amazon Studios Presentation at CinemaCon.</p>
pinterest
JUST LIKE THE MOVIES

Dakota Johnson and Jack Black come together at a Thursday Amazon Studios Presentation at CinemaCon.

Todd Williamson/January Images/Shutterstock
<p>Chris Messina and Sam Rockwell are caught in a joyfully candid moment at the opening night of Broadway&#8217;s &#8220;The Iceman Cometh&#8221;, which marks Denzel Washington&#8217;s return to the stage, on Thursday.</p>
pinterest
HAPPY HOUR

Chris Messina and Sam Rockwell are caught in a joyfully candid moment at the opening night of Broadway’s “The Iceman Cometh”, which marks Denzel Washington’s return to the stage, on Thursday.

Noam Galai/Getty
<p>Elizabeth Olsen trades her Scarlet Witch costume for a chic black dress while arriving for a taping of&nbsp;<i>Jimmy Kimmel Live&nbsp;</i>on Thursday in L.A.</p>
pinterest
WOMAN IN BLACK

Elizabeth Olsen trades her Scarlet Witch costume for a chic black dress while arriving for a taping of Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday in L.A.

Shutterstock
<p>Jennifer Lopez gets acrobatic while performing onstage at the 2018 Latin Billboard Awards in Las Vegas on Thursday night.</p>
pinterest
GOLDEN GIRL

Jennifer Lopez gets acrobatic while performing onstage at the 2018 Latin Billboard Awards in Las Vegas on Thursday night.

David Becker/Getty
<p>Also performing at the awards, Cardi B (and her growing baby bump!) get the crowd on their feet at the Latin Billboard Awards&nbsp;alongside Ozuma.</p>
pinterest
BABY ON BOARD

Also performing at the awards, Cardi B (and her growing baby bump!) get the crowd on their feet at the Latin Billboard Awards alongside Ozuma.

David Becker/Getty
<p>Mel Brooks and Martin Scorsese put on a show for photographers as they kick off the TCM Film Festival on Thursday night with a&nbsp;50th anniversary screening of <i>The Producers&nbsp;</i>in New York City.</p>
pinterest
THAT’S SHOWBIZ!

Mel Brooks and Martin Scorsese put on a show for photographers as they kick off the TCM Film Festival on Thursday night with a 50th anniversary screening of The Producers in New York City.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty
<p>Sandra Lee strikes a pose alongside partner Governor Andrew Cuomo as they arrive at a screening of&nbsp;<i>RX: Early Detection A Cancer Journey With Sandra Lee&nbsp;</i>on Thursday as part of the Tribeca Film Festival.</p>
pinterest
DOING GOOD

Sandra Lee strikes a pose alongside partner Governor Andrew Cuomo as they arrive at a screening of RX: Early Detection A Cancer Journey With Sandra Lee on Thursday as part of the Tribeca Film Festival.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty
<p>Tiffany Haddish and Jonah Hill crack each other up while posing for photos at the CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards on Thursday&nbsp;in Las Vegas.</p>
pinterest
FUNNY PEOPLE

Tiffany Haddish and Jonah Hill crack each other up while posing for photos at the CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards on Thursday in Las Vegas.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty
<p>Terry Crews and wife Rebecca King-Crews enjoy a date night in Los Angeles on Thursday at a celebration for the release of Janelle&nbsp;Mona&eacute;&rsquo;s <i>Dirty Computer&nbsp;</i>album and film&nbsp;with Spotify Fans First.</p> <p>.</p>
pinterest
DANCE PARTY

Terry Crews and wife Rebecca King-Crews enjoy a date night in Los Angeles on Thursday at a celebration for the release of Janelle Monaé’s Dirty Computer album and film with Spotify Fans First.

.

Christopher Polk/Getty
<p>It&#8217;s been a long time! Steven Spielberg, Liam Neeson and Ben Kingsley arrive at the&nbsp;<i>Schindler&rsquo;s List&nbsp;</i>cast reunion on Thursday during the Tribeca Film Festival.</p>
pinterest
TRIPLE THREAT

It’s been a long time! Steven Spielberg, Liam Neeson and Ben Kingsley arrive at the Schindler’s List cast reunion on Thursday during the Tribeca Film Festival.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty
<p>Joaquin Phoenix cracks a smile as he poses for photographers at the&nbsp;<i>A Beautiful Day&nbsp;</i>photo call in Rome on Thursday.</p>
pinterest
LA BELLA VITA

Joaquin Phoenix cracks a smile as he poses for photographers at the A Beautiful Day photo call in Rome on Thursday.

Massimo Insabato/Shutterstock
<p>Pregnant Claire Danes shows off her growing baby bump at the Tribeca Film Festival on Thursday.</p>
pinterest
BUMP IT UP

Pregnant Claire Danes shows off her growing baby bump at the Tribeca Film Festival on Thursday.

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty
<p>During a break from filming <em>Gareth Jones</em> in Poland, Peter Sarsgaard plays jokester while he FaceTimes with wife Maggie Gyllenhaal and their kids.</p>
pinterest
OPEN WIDE

During a break from filming Gareth Jones in Poland, Peter Sarsgaard plays jokester while he FaceTimes with wife Maggie Gyllenhaal and their kids.

Splash News
<p><em>Saturday Night Live</em> star Kate McKinnon and Mila Kunis share a sweet embrace at CinemaCon, where they&#8217;re promoting their movie, <em>The Spy Who Dumped Me</em>.</p>
pinterest
FRIENDS TO THE END

Saturday Night Live star Kate McKinnon and Mila Kunis share a sweet embrace at CinemaCon, where they’re promoting their movie, The Spy Who Dumped Me.

GPA/imageSPACE/SilverHub/Shutterstock
<p>Go girl! Brie Larson films a running scene for her new film, <em>Captain Marvel</em>, on Thursday in L.A.</p>
pinterest
RUN FOR YOUR LIFE

Go girl! Brie Larson films a running scene for her new film, Captain Marvel, on Thursday in L.A.

BACKGRID
<p>Sporting a thick mustache, Chris Evans and his dog take advantage of the warm New York weather on Thursday.</p>
pinterest
PUPPY OUTING

Sporting a thick mustache, Chris Evans and his dog take advantage of the warm New York weather on Thursday.

The Image Direct
<p>Benedict Cumberbatch gives off tourist vibes as he and 17 other <em>Avengers</em> cast members to join talk show host James Corden on a bus tour of L.A.</p>
pinterest
CHECK IT

Benedict Cumberbatch gives off tourist vibes as he and 17 other Avengers cast members to join talk show host James Corden on a bus tour of L.A.

Eddy Chen/CBS
<p>Say cheese! Mariska Hargitay snaps a group selfie with City Year New York&rsquo;s AmeriCorps members at the CYNY Gala.</p>
pinterest
EXPRESS YOUR SELFIE

Say cheese! Mariska Hargitay snaps a group selfie with City Year New York’s AmeriCorps members at the CYNY Gala.

Elliot Haney
<p>Terri, Bindi and Robert Irwin honor late husband and father Steve Irwin at <a href="http://people.com/tv/bindi-irwin-tears-up-steve-irwin-walk-of-fame-ceremony/">his Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony</a> in Los Angeles on Thursday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
A STAR TO REMEMBER

Terri, Bindi and Robert Irwin honor late husband and father Steve Irwin at his Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony in Los Angeles on Thursday. 

Chelsea Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Emmy Rossum answers a phone call during a Wednesday out in L.A.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
PHONE IT IN

Emmy Rossum answers a phone call during a Wednesday out in L.A. 

Broadimage/Shutterstock
<p>Thursday in N.Y.C., Hailey Baldwin stops by <i>Live with Kelly and Ryan</i>.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
DO THE WAVE 

Thursday in N.Y.C., Hailey Baldwin stops by Live with Kelly and Ryan

Pawel Kaminski - Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution
<p>Liev Schreiber rides his bike while walking his dog in New York City.</p>
pinterest
MULTI-MASTER

Liev Schreiber rides his bike while walking his dog in New York City.

Splash News
<p><i>Waitress</i> star Katharine McPhee celebrates her debut in the Broadway musical at the Rainbow Room in New York City.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
PICTURE PERFECT 

Waitress star Katharine McPhee celebrates her debut in the Broadway musical at the Rainbow Room in New York City. 

Michael Simon/Startraks
<p>Joshua Jackson speaks at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations On Broadway event on Thursday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
BROADWAY'S BEST 

Joshua Jackson speaks at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations On Broadway event on Thursday. 

Desiree Navarro/Getty
<p>The same day Kanye West posted <a href="http://people.com/music/kanye-west-john-legend-texts-tweet-trump-controversy-manipulate-free-thought/">a screenshot of his and John Legend&#8217;s texting conversation</a> on Twitter, <a href="http://people.com/music/john-legend-arthur-meme-google-duo-video/">Arthur&#8217;s look-alike</a> took a walk through N.Y.C. on Thursday.</p>
pinterest
COOL AS A CUCUMBER

The same day Kanye West posted a screenshot of his and John Legend’s texting conversation on Twitter, Arthur’s look-alike took a walk through N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Splash News
<p>Olivia Palermo and husband Johannes Huebl stay in sync on Thursday in N.Y.C.</p>
pinterest
FASHIONABLE COUPLE

Olivia Palermo and husband Johannes Huebl stay in sync on Thursday in N.Y.C.

The Image Direct
<p>On Thursday, Priyanka Chopra shows her megawatt smile while arriving at BUILD Studios.</p>
pinterest
SMILES FOR MILES

On Thursday, Priyanka Chopra shows her megawatt smile while arriving at BUILD Studios.

Raymond Hall/GC Images
<p><i>Mr. Robot </i>star Rami Malek takes the stage at the 20th Century Fox CinemaCon presentation on Thursday in Las Vegas.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
DO THE ROBOT

Mr. Robot star Rami Malek takes the stage at the 20th Century Fox CinemaCon presentation on Thursday in Las Vegas. 

Ethan Miller/Getty
<p><em>Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt</em> costars Tituss Burgess and Jane Krakowski attend the 2018 Drama Desk Awards Nominations on Thursday.</p>
pinterest
UNBREAKABLE PAIR

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt costars Tituss Burgess and Jane Krakowski attend the 2018 Drama Desk Awards Nominations on Thursday.

Walter McBride/Getty
<p>Sarah Goldberg and Henry Winkler discuss <em>Barry</em> on Wednesday at BUILD Studios.</p>
pinterest
THINK PINK

Sarah Goldberg and Henry Winkler discuss Barry on Wednesday at BUILD Studios.

Roy Rochlin/Getty
<p>Christina Hendricks and husband Geoffrey Arend are one cute couple as they head to&nbsp;the Brooks Brothers Bicentennial Celebration on Wednesday.</p>
pinterest
PHOTO FINISH

Christina Hendricks and husband Geoffrey Arend are one cute couple as they head to the Brooks Brothers Bicentennial Celebration on Wednesday.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images
<p>Cheers! The <em>Book Club</em> costars &mdash; Diane Keaton, Mary Steenburgen, Candice Bergen and Jane Fonda&nbsp;&mdash; celebrate their new film at CinemaCon.</p>
pinterest
THE FAB FOUR

Cheers! The Book Club costars — Diane Keaton, Mary Steenburgen, Candice Bergen and Jane Fonda — celebrate their new film at CinemaCon.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
<p>Ryan Reynolds takes the mic during a press conference for <em>Deadpool 2</em> on Wednesday in Mexico City.</p>
pinterest
FULL ATTENTION

Ryan Reynolds takes the mic during a press conference for Deadpool 2 on Wednesday in Mexico City.

Victor Chavez/Getty
<p>Mark Ruffalo shares nothing but good vibes backstage at<em> The Late Late Show</em> on Wednesday.</p>
pinterest
PEACE OUT

Mark Ruffalo shares nothing but good vibes backstage at The Late Late Show on Wednesday.

Terence Patrick/CBS
<p>A comfortably dressed Kate Winslet lands in New York, spotted outside of JFK Airport.</p>
pinterest
TAKING FLIGHT

A comfortably dressed Kate Winslet lands in New York, spotted outside of JFK Airport.

BACKGRID
<p>Joel Edgerton, who directs and stars in <em>Boy Erased</em>, and Saoirse Ronan, who stars in the upcoming <em>Mary Queen of Scots</em>, come together at CinemaCon.</p>
pinterest
ACTING OUT

Joel Edgerton, who directs and stars in Boy Erased, and Saoirse Ronan, who stars in the upcoming Mary Queen of Scots, come together at CinemaCon.

Ethan Miller/Getty
<p>Ali Fedotowsky cradles her growing baby bump on Hallmark&#8217;s<em> Home &amp; Family</em> set on Wednesday.</p>
pinterest
BUMP, THERE IT IS

Ali Fedotowsky cradles her growing baby bump on Hallmark’s Home & Family set on Wednesday.

David Livingston/Getty
<p>Hello, gorgeous! Amanda Seyfried and Cher get glam at a CinemaCon presentation on Wednesday.</p>
pinterest
GLAM MASTERS

Hello, gorgeous! Amanda Seyfried and Cher get glam at a CinemaCon presentation on Wednesday.

Alex J. Berliner/ABImages
<p>Kelly Clarkson takes the hot seat while playing a game of &#8220;Kelly&#8217;s Karaoke&#8221; on <em>The Ellen DeGeneres Show</em>.</p>
pinterest
KELLY'S CORNER

Kelly Clarkson takes the hot seat while playing a game of “Kelly’s Karaoke” on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
<p>Taraji P. Henson and Hailee Steinfeld come out for the Paramount Pictures presentation at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Wednesday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
CON PROS

Taraji P. Henson and Hailee Steinfeld come out for the Paramount Pictures presentation at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Wednesday. 

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty
<p>Emma Stone works on a Malibu Beach set.</p>
pinterest
SET IN THE SUN 

Emma Stone works on a Malibu Beach set.

Splash News
<p>Serena Williams is supported by friends Gigi and Bella Hadid at the N.Y.C. premiere of her documentary,&nbsp;<i>Being Serena</i>.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
BEING BESTIES

Serena Williams is supported by friends Gigi and Bella Hadid at the N.Y.C. premiere of her documentary, Being Serena

Janet Mayer/Splash News
<p>Debra Messing joins Ali Wentworth to discuss the comdian&#8217;s new book,&nbsp;<i>Go Ask Ali,&nbsp;</i>in New York City.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
HUG IT OUT 

Debra Messing joins Ali Wentworth to discuss the comdian’s new book, Go Ask Ali, in New York City. 

Adam Nemser/Startraks
<p>Tamron Hall takes the stage at Housing Works&#8217; Groundbreaker Awards in New York City on&nbsp;Wednesday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
OUR HOUSE

Tamron Hall takes the stage at Housing Works’ Groundbreaker Awards in New York City on Wednesday. 

Gary Gershoff/Getty
<p>On Wednesday in Las Vegas, Angela Bassett celebrates honoree Tom Cruise at the Will Rogers Pioneer of the Year Dinner during CinemaCon.</p>
pinterest
MISSION ACCOMPLISHED 

On Wednesday in Las Vegas, Angela Bassett celebrates honoree Tom Cruise at the Will Rogers Pioneer of the Year Dinner during CinemaCon.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty
<p><i>Hamilton </i>alum Leslie Odom Jr. performs at the Will Rogers Pioneer of the Year Dinner.</p>
pinterest
ROOM WHERE IT HAPPENS

Hamilton alum Leslie Odom Jr. performs at the Will Rogers Pioneer of the Year Dinner.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty
<p>Astros player Justin Verlander and wife Kate Upton sit courtside at the Timberwolves vs. Rockets game Wednesday in Houston.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
WHOLE NEW GAME 

Astros player Justin Verlander and wife Kate Upton sit courtside at the Timberwolves vs. Rockets game Wednesday in Houston. 

Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle/AP
<p>Camila Cabello belts it out in Detroit on Wednesday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
STAR POWER

Camila Cabello belts it out in Detroit on Wednesday. 

Scott Legato/Getty
<p>Ryan Gosling and Jamie Lee Curtis come together at CinemaCon on Wednesday.</p>
pinterest
DYNAMIC DUO

Ryan Gosling and Jamie Lee Curtis come together at CinemaCon on Wednesday.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty
<p>Priyanka Chopra stops traffic in a stunning all-red ensemble while out and about in New York City on Wednesday.</p>
pinterest
RED-Y OR NOT

Priyanka Chopra stops traffic in a stunning all-red ensemble while out and about in New York City on Wednesday.

Splash News
<p>Vanessa Williams makes a grand entrance as she arrives at a photo call for the Global Gift Foundation Gala on Wednesday in Paris.</p>
pinterest
SHINE BRIGHT

Vanessa Williams makes a grand entrance as she arrives at a photo call for the Global Gift Foundation Gala on Wednesday in Paris.

IAN LANGSDON/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
<p>Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson and James McAvoy enjoy themselves at CinemaCon on Wednesday.</p>
pinterest
TAKE THE STAGE

Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson and James McAvoy enjoy themselves at CinemaCon on Wednesday.

Ethan Miller/Getty
<p>Rose McGowan cozies up to designer Osman Yousedzada at the House of Osman launch party on Wednesday in London.</p>
pinterest
FASHION FORWARD

Rose McGowan cozies up to designer Osman Yousedzada at the House of Osman launch party on Wednesday in London.

Dave Benett/Getty
<p><em>The Good Doctor</em>&#8216;s Freddie Highmore goes for a stroll in L.A. on Wednesday.</p>
pinterest
OUT FOR A STROLL

The Good Doctor‘s Freddie Highmore goes for a stroll in L.A. on Wednesday.

INSTARimages
<p>Felicity Jones stops for a quick photo before making her way inside CinemaCon on Wednesday.</p>
pinterest
TAKE YOUR PIC

Felicity Jones stops for a quick photo before making her way inside CinemaCon on Wednesday.

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock
<p>Diane Kruger strikes a stylish pose as she arrives at the launch of her H&amp;M Selected by Diane Kruger collection on Wednesday in Berlin.</p>
pinterest
HAT'S OFF!

Diane Kruger strikes a stylish pose as she arrives at the launch of her H&M Selected by Diane Kruger collection on Wednesday in Berlin.

Isa Foltin/Getty
<p>Cillian Murphy gets serious while posing for photos at the world premiere of <i>The Delinquent Season </i>on Wednesday in Dublin.</p>
pinterest
BACK IN BLACK

Cillian Murphy gets serious while posing for photos at the world premiere of The Delinquent Season on Wednesday in Dublin.

Brian Lawless/PA Images/INSTARimages
<p>Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, who star in<em> Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom</em> together, take Las Vegas for CinemaCon.</p>
pinterest
STARRY NIGHT

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, who star in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom together, take Las Vegas for CinemaCon.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty
<p>Cardi B bundles up in a blanket as she heads inside LAX Airport on Tuesday.</p>
pinterest
COVERED UP

Cardi B bundles up in a blanket as she heads inside LAX Airport on Tuesday.

Broadimage/Shutterstock
<p>Adam Rippon and RuPaul get acquainted&nbsp;&mdash; and pose for a cute photo!&nbsp;&mdash; inside the Time100 Gala.</p>
pinterest
GIVE ME FIERCE

Adam Rippon and RuPaul get acquainted — and pose for a cute photo! — inside the Time100 Gala.

Kevin Mazur/Getty
<p>At the Time100 Gala, Keegan-Michael Key and his fianc&eacute;e&nbsp;Elisa Pugliese chat with married couple John Krasinski and Emily Blunt on Tuesday.</p>
pinterest
DOUBLE DATE

At the Time100 Gala, Keegan-Michael Key and his fiancée Elisa Pugliese chat with married couple John Krasinski and Emily Blunt on Tuesday.

Kevin Mazur/Getty
<p>Melissa McCarthy is all smiles as she speaks onstage during CinemaCon 2018&#8217;s Warner Bros. presentation, where they showcased their upcoming projects, on Tuesday in Las Vegas.</p>
pinterest
DO THE WAVE

Melissa McCarthy is all smiles as she speaks onstage during CinemaCon 2018’s Warner Bros. presentation, where they showcased their upcoming projects, on Tuesday in Las Vegas.

Ethan Miller/Getty
<p>Also at CinemaCon on Tuesday, Jon Hamm and Anabelle Wallis crack each other up during the Warner Bros. presentation.</p>
pinterest
TWO'S COMPANY

Also at CinemaCon on Tuesday, Jon Hamm and Anabelle Wallis crack each other up during the Warner Bros. presentation.

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock
<p>Will Arnett hams it up onstage with <i>Crazy Rich Asians </i>star Constance Wu and director Jon M. Chu at Tuesday&#8217;s CinemaCon event.</p>
pinterest
LET'S GET CRAZY

Will Arnett hams it up onstage with Crazy Rich Asians star Constance Wu and director Jon M. Chu at Tuesday’s CinemaCon event.

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty
<p>After showing off a first look at his film, <i>A Star is Born</i>, Bradley Cooper palled around with a newly single Channing Tatum at the Warner Bros. preview on Tuesday.</p>
pinterest
BUDDY MOVIE

After showing off a first look at his film, A Star is Born, Bradley Cooper palled around with a newly single Channing Tatum at the Warner Bros. preview on Tuesday.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty
<p>Nick Jonas speaks onstage at a conversation event in collaboration with John Varavtos on Tuesday in Chicago.</p>
pinterest
LOOKING SHARP

Nick Jonas speaks onstage at a conversation event in collaboration with John Varavtos on Tuesday in Chicago.

Jeff Schear/Getty
<p>William Zabka and Ralph Macchio strike a pose as they attend a screening of <i>Cobra Kai </i>on Tuesday as part of the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City. &nbsp;</p>
pinterest
WAX ON, WAX OFF

William Zabka and Ralph Macchio strike a pose as they attend a screening of Cobra Kai on Tuesday as part of the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City.  

Dia Dipasupil/Getty
<p>John Legend cradles wife Chriss Teigen&#8217;s growing baby bump as the pair arrives at City Harvest&#8217;s 35th Anniversary Gala &mdash; where Teigen was honored &mdash; on Tuesday in New York.</p>
pinterest
BABY ON BOARD

John Legend cradles wife Chriss Teigen’s growing baby bump as the pair arrives at City Harvest’s 35th Anniversary Gala — where Teigen was honored — on Tuesday in New York.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty
<p>Alec Bladwin and Spike Lee arrive at a Tribeca Talks Storytellers event on Tuesday during the film festival in New York.</p>
pinterest
CHAT 'EM UP

Alec Bladwin and Spike Lee arrive at a Tribeca Talks Storytellers event on Tuesday during the film festival in New York.

Jason Mendez/Startraks
<p>Serena Williams gets up close and personal with her fans while attending the HBO&#8217;s Being Serena Immersive Experience event on Tuesday in N.Y.C.</p>
pinterest
CROWD CONTROL

Serena Williams gets up close and personal with her fans while attending the HBO’s Being Serena Immersive Experience event on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Eugene Gologursky/Getty
<p>New mom Rachel McAdams cozies up to costar &mdash; and mom-to-be! &mdash; Rachel Wiez on the red carpet ahead of the New York premiere of their film, <i>Disobedience</i>, on Tuesday during the Tribeca Film Festival.</p>
pinterest
MOM'S NIGHT OUT

New mom Rachel McAdams cozies up to costar — and mom-to-be! — Rachel Wiez on the red carpet ahead of the New York premiere of their film, Disobedience, on Tuesday during the Tribeca Film Festival.

Roy Rochlin/Getty
<p>Jennifer Garner is the center of attention as she speaks onstage during CinemaCon&#8217;s STXFilms event on Tuesday in Las Vegas.</p>
pinterest
RED HOT

Jennifer Garner is the center of attention as she speaks onstage during CinemaCon’s STXFilms event on Tuesday in Las Vegas.

Ethan Miller/Getty
<p>Katharine McPhee celebrates the two-year anniversary of the Broadway musical &#8220;Waitress<i>&#8221;&nbsp;</i>on Tuesday alongside costar NaTasha Yvette Williams with a sweet treat at curtain call.</p>
pinterest
SWEET AS PIE

Katharine McPhee celebrates the two-year anniversary of the Broadway musical “Waitress” on Tuesday alongside costar NaTasha Yvette Williams with a sweet treat at curtain call.

Adam Nemser/Startraks
<p><em>Ocean&#8217;s 8</em> costars Sandra Bullock and Cate Blanchett keep their cool at CinemaCon on Tuesday.</p>
pinterest
BOW DOWN

Ocean’s 8 costars Sandra Bullock and Cate Blanchett keep their cool at CinemaCon on Tuesday.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty
<p>Mariah Carey and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka enjoy their time together after a dinner date in Beverly Hills on Tuesday night.</p>
pinterest
DINNER FOR TWO

Mariah Carey and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka enjoy their time together after a dinner date in Beverly Hills on Tuesday night.

MEGA
<p>Going glam! <em>Grown-ish</em> star Yara Shahidi and <em>Stranger Things</em> star Millie Bobby Brown give us major friendship goals at the Time 100 Gala on Tuesday.</p>
pinterest
GIRL POWER

Going glam! Grown-ish star Yara Shahidi and Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown give us major friendship goals at the Time 100 Gala on Tuesday.

Kevin Mazur/Getty
<p>Leslie Jones and Christian Siriano only have eyes fot their photographer at the Time100 Gala.</p>
pinterest
HERE'S TO YOU

Leslie Jones and Christian Siriano only have eyes fot their photographer at the Time100 Gala.

Kevin Mazur/Getty
<p>Katie Holmes takes an important phone call during a stroll in N.Y.C.</p>
pinterest
SWEATER WEATHER

Katie Holmes takes an important phone call during a stroll in N.Y.C.

Splash News
<p>Lena Waithe shows her affection for Sterling K. Brown while attending the Time100 Gala.</p>
pinterest
SWEET SMOOCH

Lena Waithe shows her affection for Sterling K. Brown while attending the Time100 Gala.

Kevin Mazur/Getty
<p>Jennifer Lopez and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez share a sweet moment during the singer and Time100 honoree&#8217;s performance at Tuesday night&#8217;s Gala.</p>
pinterest
WOW-WORTHY PERFORMANCE

Jennifer Lopez and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez share a sweet moment during the singer and Time100 honoree’s performance at Tuesday night’s Gala.

Kevin Mazur/Getty
<p>Can you keep a secret? Jason Momoa&#8217;s lips are sealed at CinemaCon on Tuesday.</p>
pinterest
DO TELL!

Can you keep a secret? Jason Momoa’s lips are sealed at CinemaCon on Tuesday.

Ethan Miller/Getty
<p>Honoree Nicole Kidman joins <em>Today</em>&#8216;s Hoda Kotb for a selfie at the Time100 Gala.</p>
pinterest
LOVE YOUR SELFIE

Honoree Nicole Kidman joins Today‘s Hoda Kotb for a selfie at the Time100 Gala.

Kevin Mazur/Getty
<p>Cute couple alert! Bindi Irwin and boyfriend Chandler Powell stop by Hallmark&#8217;s <em>Home &amp; Family</em> on Tuesday.</p>
pinterest
LUCKY IN LOVE

Cute couple alert! Bindi Irwin and boyfriend Chandler Powell stop by Hallmark’s Home & Family on Tuesday.

David Livingston/Getty
<p>U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA), actress and activist Ashley Judd and We Said Enough co-founder Adama Iwu take the stage at&nbsp;the 29th annual Conference of the Professional Businesswomen of California (PBWC) on Tuesday.</p>
pinterest
WHO RUN THE WORLD?

U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA), actress and activist Ashley Judd and We Said Enough co-founder Adama Iwu take the stage at the 29th annual Conference of the Professional Businesswomen of California (PBWC) on Tuesday.

Justin Sullivan/Getty
<p>Damian Lewis is unrecognizable as Rob Ford on the set of <em>Run This Town</em> on Monday.</p>
pinterest
IN DISGUISE

Damian Lewis is unrecognizable as Rob Ford on the set of Run This Town on Monday.

The Image Direct
<p>Jemima Kirke opts for a little black dress at the New York City screening of <em>All These Small Moments</em> on Tuesday.</p>
pinterest
MEMORABLE MOMENTS

Jemima Kirke opts for a little black dress at the New York City screening of All These Small Moments on Tuesday.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty
<p>These boots are made for walking, indeed. Jessica Simpson is all smiles as she struts through N.Y.C. on Tuesday.</p>
pinterest
WALK THE WALK

These boots are made for walking, indeed. Jessica Simpson is all smiles as she struts through N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

GC Images
<p>On Tuesday, Kourtney Kardashian heads to Washington, D.C. to speak in support of bipartisan legislation aimed at reforming how the FDA regulates the personal care products industry.</p>
pinterest
MAKING A SPLASH IN D.C. 

On Tuesday, Kourtney Kardashian heads to Washington, D.C. to speak in support of bipartisan legislation aimed at reforming how the FDA regulates the personal care products industry.

Paul Morigi/Getty
<p>Liev Schreiber sports a prosthetic belly and chest on the New York set of <em>Ray Donovan</em> on Monday.</p>
pinterest
EXTRA SUPPORT

Liev Schreiber sports a prosthetic belly and chest on the New York set of Ray Donovan on Monday.

The Image Direct
<p>Dressed in an all-white ensemble, Lily Aldridge is effortlessly glam as she heads out to run errands in New York City.</p>
pinterest
WHITE OUT

Dressed in an all-white ensemble, Lily Aldridge is effortlessly glam as she heads out to run errands in New York City.

BackGrid
<p>Olympic medalists Ibtihaj Muhammad and Lindsey Vonn stay close at The Tory Burch Foundation&#8217;s Embrace Ambition Summit on Tuesday.</p>
pinterest
MEDAL HEADS

Olympic medalists Ibtihaj Muhammad and Lindsey Vonn stay close at The Tory Burch Foundation’s Embrace Ambition Summit on Tuesday.

Mike Coppola/Getty
<p>Luke Evans takes a moment from promoting <em>Strictly Ballroom</em> to take pics with fans on Tuesday in London.</p>
pinterest
SAY CHEESE

Luke Evans takes a moment from promoting Strictly Ballroom to take pics with fans on Tuesday in London.

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty
<p>Looking more flawless than ever, Olivia Culpo heads outside after leaving a Hollywood restaurant on Tuesday.</p>
pinterest
MODEL BEHAVIOR

Looking more flawless than ever, Olivia Culpo heads outside after leaving a Hollywood restaurant on Tuesday.

MEGA
<p>Kate Walsh takes a sip of Ensure Max Protein at Abbott&#8217;s launch event for the drink in N.Y.C.</p>
pinterest
BOTTOMS UP

Kate Walsh takes a sip of Ensure Max Protein at Abbott’s launch event for the drink in N.Y.C.

Michael Simon/StarTraks
<p>Questlove is honored by Bulleit Bourbon for his contributions to the cultural frontier at the Tribeca Disruptor Innovation Awards during the Tribeca Film Festival on Tuesday.</p>
pinterest
HONORABLE MENTION

Questlove is honored by Bulleit Bourbon for his contributions to the cultural frontier at the Tribeca Disruptor Innovation Awards during the Tribeca Film Festival on Tuesday.

Noam Galai/Getty
<p>Can you handle all the hotness in this photo? Genetically blessed siblings Chris and Luke Hemsworth attend the L.A. premiere of <em>Avengers: Infinity War</em> on Monday.</p>
pinterest
BROTHER DEAREST

Can you handle all the hotness in this photo? Genetically blessed siblings Chris and Luke Hemsworth attend the L.A. premiere of Avengers: Infinity War on Monday.

Jesse Grant/Getty
<p>Jamie Foxx makes a good point at the Tribeca Film Festival&#8217; Storytellers event on Monday.</p>
pinterest
ALL EYES ON YOU

Jamie Foxx makes a good point at the Tribeca Film Festival’ Storytellers event on Monday.

LMJ/SilverHub Media/Shutterstock
<p>Will Ferrell gives his full attention to the audience at Monday&#8217;s presentation of <em>Holmes and Watson</em> at CinemaCon.</p>
pinterest
BACK TO YOU

Will Ferrell gives his full attention to the audience at Monday’s presentation of Holmes and Watson at CinemaCon.

Dan Steinberg/Shutterstock
<p>Claire Foy proudly looks on at her <em>The Girl in the Spider&#8217;s Web</em> writer-director&nbsp;Fede Alvarez at their film&#8217;s presentation at CinemaCon.</p>
pinterest
HAPPY GIRL

Claire Foy proudly looks on at her The Girl in the Spider’s Web writer-director Fede Alvarez at their film’s presentation at CinemaCon.

Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
<p>&#8230; whenever Chris Rock and Adam Sandler come together! The comedic duo are all smiles at the world premiere of Netflix&#8217;s <em>The Week Of</em> on Monday in N.Y.C.</p>
pinterest
HILARITY ENSUES

… whenever Chris Rock and Adam Sandler come together! The comedic duo are all smiles at the world premiere of Netflix’s The Week Of on Monday in N.Y.C.

Monica Schipper/Getty
<p>Normally private, Scarlett Johansson and boyfriend Colin Jost <a href="http://people.com/movies/scarlett-johansson-colin-jost-attend-avengers-infinity-war-premiere-red-carpet-debut/">make their red carpet debut as a couple</a> at the L.A. premiere of <em>Avengers: Infinity War</em>.</p>
pinterest
SWEET AS CAN BE

Normally private, Scarlett Johansson and boyfriend Colin Jost make their red carpet debut as a couple at the L.A. premiere of Avengers: Infinity War.

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock
<p>Gayle King and Danielle Brooks head to the opening night of &#8220;Summer: The Donna Summer Musical&#8221; on Monday.</p>
pinterest
AN ODE TO SUMMER

Gayle King and Danielle Brooks head to the opening night of “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical” on Monday.

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
<p><em>Crazy Rich Asians</em> star Henry Golding heads to the film screening&#8217;s afterparty in L.A. on Monday.</p>
pinterest
GOING CRAZY

Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding heads to the film screening’s afterparty in L.A. on Monday.

Steve Cohn/Shutterstock
<p>Dressed in a very sparkly number, Katy Perry heads to <em>American Idol</em> on Monday.</p>
pinterest
BABY, YOU'RE A FIREWORK

Dressed in a very sparkly number, Katy Perry heads to American Idol on Monday.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty
<p>Lin-Manuel Miranda receives the 2018 Rosetta LeNoire Award at Actors&#8217; Equity Office on Monday.</p>
pinterest
BIG WINNER

Lin-Manuel Miranda receives the 2018 Rosetta LeNoire Award at Actors’ Equity Office on Monday.

Walter McBride/Getty
<p>On Monday, Bruce Springsteen and Patti Smith deliver a memorable performance at the &#8220;Horses: Patti Smith and Her Band&#8221; event during the Tribeca Film Festival.</p>
pinterest
LEGENDARY NIGHT

On Monday, Bruce Springsteen and Patti Smith deliver a memorable performance at the “Horses: Patti Smith and Her Band” event during the Tribeca Film Festival.

Theo Wargo/Getty
<p>Michelle Williams shares a sweet moment with Tom Hardy as the pair and Riz Ahmed pose for pics at the <em>Venom</em> presentation during CinemaCon on Monday.</p>
pinterest
CANDID CAMERA

Michelle Williams shares a sweet moment with Tom Hardy as the pair and Riz Ahmed pose for pics at the Venom presentation during CinemaCon on Monday.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock
<p>Spring is here&nbsp;&mdash; and Katie Holmes is reaping the benefits as she has her picture taken against a floral backdrop at a Chanel-hosted dinner during the Tribeca Film Festival.</p>
pinterest
SPRING HAS SPRUNG

Spring is here — and Katie Holmes is reaping the benefits as she has her picture taken against a floral backdrop at a Chanel-hosted dinner during the Tribeca Film Festival.

Billy Farrell/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Alice Eve wears a fuschia keyhole dress at the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of <em>Untogether</em> on Monday.</p>
pinterest
MAJOR KEY ALERT

Alice Eve wears a fuschia keyhole dress at the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of Untogether on Monday.

Stephen Smith/SIPA
<p>Jimmy Fallon and Wayne Brady spend their Monday night at the opening of Broadway&#8217;s &#8220;Summer: The Donna Summer Musical&#8221; in New York.</p>
pinterest
'SUMMER' IS HERE

Jimmy Fallon and Wayne Brady spend their Monday night at the opening of Broadway’s “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical” in New York.

Joseph Marzullo/WENN
<p>Name a more <em>aww</em>-worthy couple than Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman! On Monday, the country crooner serenades his longtime wife during a Spotify fan event in Nashville, Tennessee.</p>
pinterest
RELATIONSHIP GOALS

Name a more aww-worthy couple than Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman! On Monday, the country crooner serenades his longtime wife during a Spotify fan event in Nashville, Tennessee.

John Shearer/Getty
<p>Lana Del Rey can&#8217;t help but crack a smile at the 35th Annual ASCAP Pop Music Awards on Monday.</p>
pinterest
STAGE PRESENCE

Lana Del Rey can’t help but crack a smile at the 35th Annual ASCAP Pop Music Awards on Monday.

Lester Cohen/Getty
<p>On Monday, Leonardo DiCaprio makes an appearance at the CinemaCon photo call for the thriller <em>Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,&nbsp;</em>about the Charles Manson murders, in Las Vegas.</p>
pinterest
VIVA LAS VEGAS

On Monday, Leonardo DiCaprio makes an appearance at the CinemaCon photo call for the thriller Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, about the Charles Manson murders, in Las Vegas.

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock
<p>On Monday, Naomi Watts chats on her cellphone while walking her dog in N.Y.C.&#8217;s Tribeca neighborhood.</p>
pinterest
FRIENDS FOREVER

On Monday, Naomi Watts chats on her cellphone while walking her dog in N.Y.C.’s Tribeca neighborhood.

John Sheene/ACE Pictures/INSTARimages
<p><em>Orange Is the New Black</em>&#8216;s Taylor Schilling poses alongside her <em>Gotham</em> cover at the magazine&#8217;s VIP dinner with the star, at&nbsp;The Lambs Club on Monday night.</p>
pinterest
SEEING DOUBLE

Orange Is the New Black‘s Taylor Schilling poses alongside her Gotham cover at the magazine’s VIP dinner with the star, at The Lambs Club on Monday night.

Mark Sagliocco/Getty
<p>James McAvoy makes his grand entrance with his <em>Sherlock Gnomes</em> costar, walking hand-in-hand on the set of Tuesday&#8217;s&nbsp;<em>This Morning</em> in London.</p>
pinterest
LOVE GNOMES NO BOUNDS

James McAvoy makes his grand entrance with his Sherlock Gnomes costar, walking hand-in-hand on the set of Tuesday’s This Morning in London.

Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Gigi Hadid goes for the gold as she rings in her 23rd birthday with supermodel-sister Bella in N.Y.C. on Monday.</p>
pinterest
BIRTHDAY GIRL

Gigi Hadid goes for the gold as she rings in her 23rd birthday with supermodel-sister Bella in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Splash News
<p>Anthony Mackie, Gina Rodriguez and Matthew McConaughey are ready for their close-ups at the&nbsp;CinemaCon 2018 Gala in Las Vegas.</p>
pinterest
SCREEN TEAM

Anthony Mackie, Gina Rodriguez and Matthew McConaughey are ready for their close-ups at the CinemaCon 2018 Gala in Las Vegas.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty
<p>Chris Pratt looks surprised as he makes his way down the Hollywood premiere of <em>Avengers: Infinity War</em> on Monday.</p>
pinterest
TO INFINITY AND BEYOND

Chris Pratt looks surprised as he makes his way down the Hollywood premiere of Avengers: Infinity War on Monday.

Charley Gallay/Getty
<p>Jason Biggs and wife Jenny Mollen have each other&#8217;s backs during their radio appearance at N.Y.C.&#8217;s SiriusXM Studios.</p>
pinterest
BACK TO BACK

Jason Biggs and wife Jenny Mollen have each other’s backs during their radio appearance at N.Y.C.’s SiriusXM Studios.

Taylor Hill/Getty
<p>Halle Berry takes the stage at the 2018 Matrix Awards on Monday.</p>
pinterest
SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE

Halle Berry takes the stage at the 2018 Matrix Awards on Monday.

Rob Kim/Getty
<p>Chlo&euml; Grace Moretz carries her laptop in New York City.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
BUSY BEE 

Chloë Grace Moretz carries her laptop in New York City. 

John Sheene/ACE PICTURES/INSTARimages.com
<p>Janelle Mon&aacute;e keeps things peaceful while stopping by SiriusXM Studios on Monday.</p>
pinterest
KEEPING THE PEACE

Janelle Monáe keeps things peaceful while stopping by SiriusXM Studios on Monday.

Taylor Hill/Getty
<p>Wearing a bright red dress, Jemima Kirke heads to a BUILD Series event to talk about her upcoming movie <i>Untogether</i>.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
CRAZY FOR COLOR 

Wearing a bright red dress, Jemima Kirke heads to a BUILD Series event to talk about her upcoming movie Untogether

Derek Storm/Splash News Online
<p>Lindsay Lohan&#8217;s sister Ali Lohan meets her at JFK airport on Monday.</p>
pinterest
SISTERS IN THE CITY 

Lindsay Lohan’s sister Ali Lohan meets her at JFK airport on Monday.

The Image Direct
<p>Michel Hazanavicius strikes a pose at the Cinema Society premiere of Cohen Media Group&rsquo;s <em>Godard Mon Amour</em> at Omar&#8217;s.</p>
pinterest
PASSPORT TO PARIS

Michel Hazanavicius strikes a pose at the Cinema Society premiere of Cohen Media Group’s Godard Mon Amour at Omar’s.

Rob Kim/Getty
<p>Lola Kirke is spotted in a color-blocked outfit to promote <em>Untogether</em> at BUILD Studios on Monday.</p>
pinterest
BLOCK IT OUT

Lola Kirke is spotted in a color-blocked outfit to promote Untogether at BUILD Studios on Monday.

Derek Storm/Everett
<p>Sarah Jessica Parker and Sandra Lee attend the Tribeca Film Festival Women&#8217;s Filmmaker Luncheon, hosted by Chanel.</p>
pinterest
LADIES WHO LUNCH

Sarah Jessica Parker and Sandra Lee attend the Tribeca Film Festival Women’s Filmmaker Luncheon, hosted by Chanel.

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
<p>Reese Witherspoon wears colorful sunglasses while out with a friend in Los Angeles.</p>
pinterest
SEEING RED

Reese Witherspoon wears colorful sunglasses while out with a friend in Los Angeles.

Splash News Online
<p>Ben Foster heads to a New York screening of <em>Diane</em> at the Tribeca Film Festival on Sunday.</p>
pinterest
MOVIE MOMENT

Ben Foster heads to a New York screening of Diane at the Tribeca Film Festival on Sunday.

Mike Coppola/Getty
<p>Also at the Tribeca Film Festival: <em>All About Nina</em> costars Elizabeth Winstead and Common on Sunday.</p>
pinterest
WORKING TOGETHER

Also at the Tribeca Film Festival: All About Nina costars Elizabeth Winstead and Common on Sunday.

Theo Wargo/Getty
<p>Bradley Cooper and Robert De Niro pose together at the Saturday screening of&nbsp;<em>Freaks And Geeks: The Documentary</em> at the Tribeca Film Festival.</p>
pinterest
KEEPING IT FUNNY

Bradley Cooper and Robert De Niro pose together at the Saturday screening of Freaks And Geeks: The Documentary at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty
<p>We&#8217;re not the least bit surprised Whoopi Goldberg is <em>actually</em> a wizard! She showed off her new look at the Broadway opening day performance of &#8220;Harry Potter and the Cursed Child&#8221; on Sunday in New York.</p>
pinterest
WHOOPI THE WIZARD

We’re not the least bit surprised Whoopi Goldberg is actually a wizard! She showed off her new look at the Broadway opening day performance of “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” on Sunday in New York.

Walter McBride/Getty
<p>Cardi B, who is <a href="http://people.com/babies/cardi-b-pregnant-haters-keeping-baby-abortion/">expecting her first child</a> with boyfriend Offset, is already a supermom during her Coachella performance on Sunday.</p>
pinterest
GIVING HER ALL

Cardi B, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Offset, is already a supermom during her Coachella performance on Sunday.

Frazer Harrison/Getty
<p>Karen Gillan gets glam for the New York screening of <em>The Party&#8217;s Just Beginning</em> during the Tribeca Film Festival on Sunday.</p>
pinterest
KEEP ON SHINING

Karen Gillan gets glam for the New York screening of The Party’s Just Beginning during the Tribeca Film Festival on Sunday.

Mike Coppola/Getty
<p>Nikki Reed lets go in the great outdoors, attending the Imagine Fest Yoga and Music Festival on Saturday.</p>
pinterest
ONE WITH NATURE

Nikki Reed lets go in the great outdoors, attending the Imagine Fest Yoga and Music Festival on Saturday.

Michael Bezjian/Getty
<p>Rachel Bloom sports a fun-print top while hosting Teen Line&#8217;s Food For Thought Brunch on Sunday.</p>
pinterest
CRAZY COOL

Rachel Bloom sports a fun-print top while hosting Teen Line’s Food For Thought Brunch on Sunday.

Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty
<p>Scarlett Johansson is all smiles at Sunday&#8217;s <em>Avengers: Infinity War</em> press junket in L.A.</p>
pinterest
SUPERHERO VIBES

Scarlett Johansson is all smiles at Sunday’s Avengers: Infinity War press junket in L.A.

Charley Gallay/Getty
<p>Vanessa Hudgens gets into the groove at Coachella on&nbsp;Sunday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
DANCING QUEEN 

Vanessa Hudgens gets into the groove at Coachella on Sunday. 

BACKGRID
<p>Sarah Hyland and boyfriend Wells Adams arrive at&nbsp;opening&nbsp;night of<i> Harry Potter and the Cursed Child</i> on Broadway.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
LOVE POTION 

Sarah Hyland and boyfriend Wells Adams arrive at opening night of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway. 

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
<p>Bradley Cooper&#8217;s leading lady Irina Shayk poses at the Atelier Pronovias presentation in Barcelona on&nbsp;Sunday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
SPRING STYLES 

Bradley Cooper’s leading lady Irina Shayk poses at the Atelier Pronovias presentation in Barcelona on Sunday. 

Marta Perez/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
<p>On&nbsp;Friday, new parents Aaron Paul and Lauren Parsekian attend the Race to Erase MS Gala in L.A.</p>
pinterest
IN THE RACE 

On Friday, new parents Aaron Paul and Lauren Parsekian attend the Race to Erase MS Gala in L.A.

Jim Smeal/Shutterstock
<p>Sir Elton John attends a London&nbsp;screening of&nbsp;<i>Sherlock&nbsp;Gnomes</i>&nbsp;with husband David Furnish on Sunday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
FEEL THE LOVE 

Sir Elton John attends a London screening of Sherlock Gnomes with husband David Furnish on Sunday. 

David Fisher/Shutterstock
<p>Colin Hanks jokes around at the opening night of <i>Belleville&nbsp;</i>Sunday in Los Angeles.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
NAME GAME 

Colin Hanks jokes around at the opening night of Belleville Sunday in Los Angeles. 

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Macaulay Culkin looks back at moments from his childhood stardom (cue all the tears for <em>My Girl</em>) on<i> The Ellen DeGeneres Show</i>.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
MY BOY 

Macaulay Culkin looks back at moments from his childhood stardom (cue all the tears for My Girl) on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
<p>Halle Berry is spotted in&nbsp;New York City on&nbsp;Saturday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
CITY STRUT 

Halle Berry is spotted in New York City on Saturday. 

Splash News
<p>Matt Smith arrives at a Tribeca Film Festival screening of <i>Mapplethorpe.</i>&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
MOVIE NIGHT 

Matt Smith arrives at a Tribeca Film Festival screening of Mapplethorpe. 

Andrew Toth/Getty
<p>Anne Hathaway is seen carrying luggage for an upcoming flight in N.Y.C. on&nbsp;Sunday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
JETTING OFF

Anne Hathaway is seen carrying luggage for an upcoming flight in N.Y.C. on Sunday. 

The Image Direct
<p>Ashley Olsen attends the cocktail reception at the Humane Society of the United States&#8217; To the Rescue! Los Angeles gala.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
LADY IN RED

Ashley Olsen attends the cocktail reception at the Humane Society of the United States’ To the Rescue! Los Angeles gala. 

John Salangsang/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Solange joins sister Beyonc&eacute; onstage at Coachelle for the latter&#8217;s second headlining performance.</p>
pinterest
SISTER, SISTER

Solange joins sister Beyoncé onstage at Coachelle for the latter’s second headlining performance.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Image
<p>Alysia Reiner (left) gets comfy on a couch with Christina Hendricks at the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival at the afterparty for <i>Egg</i>, hosted by IMDbPro.</p> <p>.</p>
pinterest
TRIBECA TIME

Alysia Reiner (left) gets comfy on a couch with Christina Hendricks at the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival at the afterparty for Egg, hosted by IMDbPro.

.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images
<p>Jack Black performs during&nbsp;the 5th Annual Light Up The Blues Concert an Evening of Music to Benefit Autism Speaks at Dolby Theatre.</p>
pinterest
NAME THAT TUNE

Jack Black performs during the 5th Annual Light Up The Blues Concert an Evening of Music to Benefit Autism Speaks at Dolby Theatre.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
