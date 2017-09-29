Star Tracks
Star Tracks: Brothers James & Dave Franco Prove Good Looks Run in Their Family, Plus Jacob Tremblay, Fergie & More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes and Lydia Price•@lydsprice
Posted on
More
1 of 159
BROTHER DEAREST
It's a family affair! James and Dave Franco come together for a photo call to promote their upcoming film, The Disaster Artist, on Thursday in Spain.
2 of 159
ALL TOGETHER NOW
Prince Harry speaks at the WE Day concert at the Toronto Invictus Games on Thursday.
3 of 159
RACE DAY
Canadian sprinter Andre De Grasse joins actor Jacob Tremblay for a run during WE Day on Thursday.
4 of 159
NOT FAR FROM THE TREE
Presley Gerber and dad Rande Gerber sport similar styles as they make their way around Paris during Fashion Week.
5 of 159
PAIR OF LOVEBIRDS
Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Younes Bendjima pack on the PDA during a trip to Disneyland Paris.
6 of 159
ENCHANTÉ
On Thursday, a chic Fergie arrives at the Rick Owens show during Paris Fashion Week.
7 of 159
ON THE RUN
Matthew McConaughey squeezes in a morning jog on Thursday in New York City.
8 of 159
FEELING BLUNT
Nina Dobrev shows off her blunt bob at the L.A. premiere of her new movie, Flatliners, on Wednesday.
9 of 159
GIVING BACK
Alicia Keys receives a $1 million check from Revlon CEO Fabia Garcia for her Keep a Child Alive foundation.
10 of 159
EXPRESS YOUR SELFIE
Michael Moore and Meryl Streep take a selfie backstage at Broadway's Michael Moore: The Terms of My Surrender on Wednesday.
11 of 159
PARTY TIME
Michael Douglas poses at the afterparty for the premiere of Flatliners on Wednesday.
12 of 159
AT THE MIC
Kyra Sedgwick takes the stage at BUILD Studios to discuss Ten Days in the Valley on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
13 of 159
SURPRISE LESSON
Rachel Platten poses for a picture with surprised breast cancer survivors who participated in a voice lesson at the Ford Warriors in Pink More Good Days event at the Voice Academy NYC on Wednesday.
14 of 159
THE RIGHT TO BEAR ARMS
Justin Theroux opts for a bike ride through N.Y.C.'s West Village neighborhood on Wednesday.
15 of 159
FINDING FAME
Jamie Foxx attends the West Hollywood premiere of his new Showtime series, White Famous, on Wednesday.
16 of 159
RIDE ON
Newly minted New Yorker Brooklyn Beckham goes for a bike ride in between classes.
17 of 159
THROWING SHADE
Kate Upton is spotted out for lunch in Beverly Hills.
18 of 159
MAKING A POINT
Jared Leto has fun with the cameras while visiting SiriusXM Wednesday in New York City.
19 of 159
HOLD MY BEER
Usain Bolt tastes the goodies at Munich Oktoberfest on Wednesday.
20 of 159
SHARING IS CARING
On Wednesday in Toronto, Prince Harry teases athlete David Henson's daughter Emily, 2, as she and mom Hayley watch the sitting volleyball finals at the Invictus Games.
21 of 159
DARE TO DREAM
Elle Macpherson arrives at the DreamBall Wednesday in New York City.
22 of 159
SMILING IN THE RAIN
Elle Fanning is wet and happy while filming Woody Allen's new movie in New York on Wednesday.
23 of 159
PEAS IN A POD
Robert Redford gets a kiss from Jane Fonda at the Wednesday premiere of their movie, Our Souls At Night, at The Oak Room in N.Y.C.
24 of 159
SURFER DUDES
On Wednesday, Sean Penn hangs with documentary subject Laird Hamilton at the Hollywood premiere of Take Every Wave.
25 of 159
MAYOR & MOM
The Mayor star Brandon Michael Hall poses with onscreen mom Yvette Nicole Brown at a Hollywood screening of the show on Wednesday.
26 of 159
THE TEA ON TV
Inside the Entertainment Weekly screening, The Mayor actress Lea Michele dishes on the show.
27 of 159
COUNT ON US
Kiersey Clemons and James Norton give Flatliners castmate Ellen Page a boost during the premiere afterparty on Wednesday in Los Angeles.
28 of 159
UNDER & OUT
Sofia Vergara shows off her new EBY lingerie line at BUILD Studios in New York City Wednesday.
29 of 159
MOVIE MOMENT
Selena Gomez and costar Timothee Chalamet exchange a steamy kiss in the rain while filming scenes for Woody Allen's new project in N.Y.C.
30 of 159
GAME ON!
Prince Harry — minus girlfriend Meghan Markle — is all smiles as he watches the day's events at the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto on Wednesday.
31 of 159
CITY SLICKER
Nicole Richie stops by Today on Wednesday in New York City.
32 of 159
ON THE BALL
Natalie Portman practices her backhand during an afternoon tennis lesson with a friend in L.A. on Wednesday.
33 of 159
TAXI!
Ashley Graham is not above hailing a cab in New York City on Wednesday.
34 of 159
BROOKLYN BOUND
Joe Jonas and Cole Whittle of DNCE take a breather during Airbnb's New York City Experience launch event on Tuesday.
35 of 159
GOOD JOB
Prince Harry high fives Laura Mastel and Gabby Graves-Wake at the Cycling event during the 2017 Invictus Games.
36 of 159
FEELING GOOD
Kiefer Sutherland looks dapper as ever in New York City on Tuesday.
37 of 159
TV TEAM
The cast of Will & Grace — Eric McCormack, Megan Mullally, Debra Messing and Sean Hayes — are one big happy group as they attend the Tribeca TV Festival.
38 of 159
SUIT YOURSELF
A suit-clad Melissa McCarthy films scenes for The Happytime Murders in Santa Monica, California.
39 of 159
MODEL BEHAVIOR
On Tuesday, Gigi Hadid presents her TommyXGigi Collection during the #TogetherTour event in Barcelona, Spain on Tuesday.
40 of 159
JUST LIKE THE MOVIES
Prince William, producer Katie Hall and Lionel Road Primary School students attend the world premiere of the BBC's Blue Planet II in London.
41 of 159
HAT'S OFF
Kate Hudson tops off her buzz cut with ahat at the Fabletics at Del Amo Fashion Center on Tuesday.
42 of 159
ALL YOU CAN EAT
Arnold Schwarzenegger treats himself to a pretzel and beer while celebrating Oktoberfest at Schuetzen Festzelt in Munic, Germany on Tuesday.
43 of 159
SPILL THE TEA
Tara Stiles, celebrity yogi and owner of Strala Yoga, leads a special "De-Stress Flow" yoga class to celebrate the launch of the new Lipton Wellness range.
44 of 159
WOMAN IN BLACK
Sofia Vergara is all smiles as she leaves a taping of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday in New York City.
45 of 159
TERRIFIC TRIO
YouTube celebrities Grace Helbig, Mamrie Hart and Hannah Hart ham it up for the cameras during the 2017 Streamy Awards on Tuesday in Beverly Hills.
46 of 159
FAMILY AFFAIR
Vin Diesel enjoys a sweet moment with his mother, Delora Vincent, while walking the red carpet at the Hollywood premiere of HBO's Spielberg on Tuesday.
47 of 159
SITTING PRETTY
Meanwhile, inside the event, newlyweds Jamie Bella and Kate Mara cuddle up to one another during the premiere.
48 of 159
RED-Y OR NOT
Kelly Rutherford cracks up after her puppy attempts to steal a sip of her drink as the pair enjoy a stroll in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.
49 of 159
FASHION FORWARD
Ever the trendsetter, Bella Hadid rocks a crop top and a high-fashion pair of ripped jeans while out to dinner with friend Fanny Bourdette-Donon in Paris on Tuesday.
50 of 159
SORRY MISS JACKSON
Janet Jackson takes control of the crowd as she performs at the Vancouver, Canada stop of her world tour on Tuesday at Rogers Arena.
51 of 159
ABS-OLUTELY FABULOUS
Shortly after the news of her sisters Kylie and Khloé's pregnancies broke, mom-to-be Kim Kardashian West stepped out in Beverly Hills in her signature crop top and leggings on Tuesday.
52 of 159
PEACE AND LOVE
Milo Ventimiglia strikes a pose as he arrives at the season 2 premiere of NBC's This Is Us on Tuesday in L.A.
53 of 159
FRENCH CONNECTION
Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Younes Bendjima are spotted together in Paris on Tuesday.
54 of 159
HAPPY DAYS
Elle Fanning is as happy as can be while she and costar Timothee Chalamet walk on the N.Y.C. set of Woody Allen's untitled film project.
55 of 159
MUSIC MAN
Arnold Schwarzenegger takes the lead as the conductor of an orchestra at the Schuetzen-Festzelt Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany.
56 of 159
SITTING PRETTY
An expectant Jessica Alba takes the stage at an Advertising Week panel event on Tuesday.
57 of 159
WORK OF ART
John Leguizamo makes a good point as he unveils his Frida Kahlo-inspired Broadway marquee for his new solo show, Latin History for Morons, on Tuesday.
58 of 159
DO THE WAVE
Kate Winslet beams as she greets fans while en route to Good Morning America on Tuesday.
59 of 159
FULL OF PRIDE
Prince Harry shows his love for America while attending the Cycling competition on day 4 of the Invictus Games in Toronto on Tuesday.
60 of 159
LIKE MOTHER, LIKE SON
A killer sense of style runs in the family! On Tuesday, Robin Wright and son Hopper Jack Penn arrive at the Saint Laurent show as part of the Paris Fashion Week.
61 of 159
FRONT ROW FAVORITE
Naomi Watts is a sartorial superstar while attending the Christian Dior show during Paris Fashion Week.
62 of 159
TIME TO TALK
Liev Schreiber stops by Sway in the Morning on Tuesday in New York City.
63 of 159
LOOKING UP
Elle Fanning heads back home after filming scenes for Woody Allen's upcoming project in N.Y.C.
64 of 159
TEAMING UP
Craig Robinson and Amber Stevens West strike a pose at the FOX Fall Party on Monday.
65 of 159
FEELING BRAVE
The Brave costars Anne Heche and Mike Vogel reunite at the Boston Film Festival.
66 of 159
TO THE RESCUE!
Jenny Mollen, Jason Biggs and their son Sid go shopping for Power Rangers Halloween costumes at Target on Sunday.
67 of 159
JUST DANCE
Ariana Grande busts a move with fans at a Reebok event (she's the new brand ambassador) in Hong Kong.
68 of 159
LADY OF THE HOUR
On Monday, Alicia Vikander attends the CDLP Crayfish Party at London's Mark's Club.
69 of 159
ON THE AIR
Hillary Clinton joins SiriusXm Studios for a town hall event on Monday.
70 of 159
RADIO HEAD
Fergie is in good spirits as she promotes her new album on Radio Andy on Monday.
71 of 159
POP OF COLOR
Emily Ratajkowski is back in black while attending the Jacquemus show as part of the Paris Fashion Week on Monday.
72 of 159
HELLO THERE
Jesse Tyler Ferguson attends the opening night of the 2017 Metropolitan Opera on Monday.
73 of 159
PUPPY LOVE
Kelly Rutherford enjoys a day out with her dog in L.A.
74 of 159
KEEPING IT FANCY
Jemima Kirke and F. Murray Abraham dress to impress at the Metropolitan Opera Opening Night Gala on Monday.
75 of 159