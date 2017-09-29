Star Tracks

Star Tracks: Brothers James & Dave Franco Prove Good Looks Run in Their Family, Plus Jacob Tremblay, Fergie & More

By @gracegavilanes and @lydsprice

INSTARimages.com

BROTHER DEAREST

It's a family affair! James and Dave Franco come together for a photo call to promote their upcoming film, The Disaster Artist, on Thursday in Spain.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

ALL TOGETHER NOW 

Prince Harry speaks at the WE Day concert at the Toronto Invictus Games on Thursday. 

Arthur Mola/Invision/AP

RACE DAY

Canadian sprinter Andre De Grasse joins actor Jacob Tremblay for a run during WE Day on Thursday.

Splash News Online

NOT FAR FROM THE TREE

Presley Gerber and dad Rande Gerber sport similar styles as they make their way around Paris during Fashion Week.

Pacific Coast News

PAIR OF LOVEBIRDS

Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Younes Bendjima pack on the PDA during a trip to Disneyland Paris.

INSTARimages.com

ENCHANTÉ

On Thursday, a chic Fergie arrives at the Rick Owens show during Paris Fashion Week. 

The Image Direct

ON THE RUN

Matthew McConaughey squeezes in a morning jog on Thursday in New York City.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

FEELING BLUNT

Nina Dobrev shows off her blunt bob at the L.A. premiere of her new movie, Flatliners, on Wednesday.

Ramon Rivas

GIVING BACK

Alicia Keys receives a $1 million check from Revlon CEO Fabia Garcia for her Keep a Child Alive foundation.

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

EXPRESS YOUR SELFIE

Michael Moore and Meryl Streep take a selfie backstage at Broadway's Michael Moore: The Terms of My Surrender on Wednesday.

Kevin Winter/Getty

PARTY TIME

Michael Douglas poses at the afterparty for the premiere of Flatliners on Wednesday.

Desiree Navarro/WireImage

AT THE MIC

Kyra Sedgwick takes the stage at BUILD Studios to discuss Ten Days in the Valley on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Ford Warriors in Pink

SURPRISE LESSON

Rachel Platten poses for a picture with surprised breast cancer survivors who participated in a voice lesson at the Ford Warriors in Pink More Good Days event at the Voice Academy NYC on Wednesday.

The Image Direct

THE RIGHT TO BEAR ARMS

Justin Theroux opts for a bike ride through N.Y.C.'s West Village neighborhood on Wednesday.

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

FINDING FAME

Jamie Foxx attends the West Hollywood premiere of his new Showtime series, White Famous, on Wednesday.

The Image Direct

RIDE ON

Newly minted New Yorker Brooklyn Beckham goes for a bike ride in between classes.

BackGrid

THROWING SHADE

Kate Upton is spotted out for lunch in Beverly Hills.

Cindy Ord/Getty

MAKING A POINT 

Jared Leto has fun with the cameras while visiting SiriusXM Wednesday in New York City. 

Gisela Schober/Getty

HOLD MY BEER

Usain Bolt tastes the goodies at Munich Oktoberfest on Wednesday. 

Chris Jackson/Getty

SHARING IS CARING 

On Wednesday in Toronto, Prince Harry teases athlete David Henson's daughter Emily, 2, as she and mom Hayley watch the sitting volleyball finals at the Invictus Games. 

Michael Loccisano/Getty

DARE TO DREAM 

Elle Macpherson arrives at the DreamBall Wednesday in New York City. 

Alessio Botticelli/GC Images

SMILING IN THE RAIN 

Elle Fanning is wet and happy while filming Woody Allen's new movie in New York on Wednesday. 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

PEAS IN A POD 

Robert Redford gets a kiss from Jane Fonda at the Wednesday premiere of their movie, Our Souls At Night, at The Oak Room in N.Y.C.

Michael Kovac/Getty

SURFER DUDES

On Wednesday, Sean Penn hangs with documentary subject Laird Hamilton at the Hollywood premiere of Take Every Wave. 

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

MAYOR & MOM 

The Mayor star Brandon Michael Hall poses with onscreen mom Yvette Nicole Brown at a Hollywood screening of the show on Wednesday.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

THE TEA ON TV 

Inside the Entertainment Weekly screening, The Mayor actress Lea Michele dishes on the show. 

Kevin Winter/Getty

COUNT ON US 

Kiersey Clemons and James Norton give Flatliners castmate Ellen Page a boost during the premiere afterparty on Wednesday in Los Angeles. 

Nicholas Hunt/Getty

UNDER & OUT 

Sofia Vergara shows off her new EBY lingerie line at BUILD Studios in New York City Wednesday. 

Pacific Coast News

MOVIE MOMENT

Selena Gomez and costar Timothee Chalamet exchange a steamy kiss in the rain while filming scenes for Woody Allen's new project in N.Y.C.

INSTARimages.com

GAME ON!

Prince Harry — minus girlfriend Meghan Markle — is all smiles as he watches the day's events at the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto on Wednesday. 

Ray Tamarra/GC Images

CITY SLICKER

Nicole Richie stops by Today on Wednesday in New York City.

Backgrid

ON THE BALL

Natalie Portman practices her backhand during an afternoon tennis lesson with a friend in L.A. on Wednesday.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

TAXI!

Ashley Graham is not above hailing a cab in New York City on Wednesday.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

BROOKLYN BOUND

Joe Jonas and Cole Whittle of DNCE take a breather during Airbnb's New York City Experience launch event on Tuesday.

Chris Jackson/Getty

GOOD JOB

Prince Harry high fives Laura Mastel and Gabby Graves-Wake at the Cycling event during the 2017 Invictus Games.

Josiah KamauBuzzFoto

FEELING GOOD

Kiefer Sutherland looks dapper as ever in New York City on Tuesday.

Peter Kramer/NBC

TV TEAM

The cast of Will & Grace — Eric McCormack, Megan Mullally, Debra Messing and Sean Hayes — are one big happy group as they attend the Tribeca TV Festival.

Pacific Coast News

SUIT YOURSELF

A suit-clad Melissa McCarthy films scenes for The Happytime Murders in Santa Monica, California.

Robert Marquardt/Getty

MODEL BEHAVIOR

On Tuesday, Gigi Hadid presents her TommyXGigi Collection during the #TogetherTour event in Barcelona, Spain on Tuesday.

Zuma

JUST LIKE THE MOVIES

Prince William, producer Katie Hall and Lionel Road Primary School students attend the world premiere of the BBC's Blue Planet II in London.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

HAT'S OFF

Kate Hudson tops off her buzz cut with ahat at the Fabletics at Del Amo Fashion Center on Tuesday.

Gisela Schober/Getty

ALL YOU CAN EAT

Arnold Schwarzenegger treats himself to a pretzel and beer while celebrating Oktoberfest at Schuetzen Festzelt in Munic, Germany on Tuesday.

Jason DeCrow/Invision for Lipton/AP

SPILL THE TEA

Tara Stiles, celebrity yogi and owner of Strala Yoga, leads a special "De-Stress Flow" yoga class to celebrate the launch of the new Lipton Wellness range.

James Devaney/GC Images

WOMAN IN BLACK

Sofia Vergara is all smiles as she leaves a taping of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday in New York City.

Joe Scarnici/Getty

TERRIFIC TRIO

YouTube celebrities Grace Helbig, Mamrie Hart and Hannah Hart ham it up for the cameras during the 2017 Streamy Awards on Tuesday in Beverly Hills.

Barry King/Getty

FAMILY AFFAIR

Vin Diesel enjoys a sweet moment with his mother, Delora Vincent, while walking the red carpet at the Hollywood premiere of HBO's Spielberg on Tuesday.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

SITTING PRETTY

Meanwhile, inside the event, newlyweds Jamie Bella and Kate Mara cuddle up to one another during the premiere.

Backgrid

RED-Y OR NOT

Kelly Rutherford cracks up after her puppy attempts to steal a sip of her drink as the pair enjoy a stroll in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.

Backgrid

FASHION FORWARD

Ever the trendsetter, Bella Hadid rocks a crop top and a high-fashion pair of ripped jeans while out to dinner with friend Fanny Bourdette-Donon in Paris on Tuesday.

MEGA

SORRY MISS JACKSON

Janet Jackson takes control of the crowd as she performs at the Vancouver, Canada stop of her world tour on Tuesday at Rogers Arena.

Splash News Online

ABS-OLUTELY FABULOUS

Shortly after the news of her sisters Kylie and Khloé's pregnancies broke, mom-to-be Kim Kardashian West stepped out in Beverly Hills in her signature crop top and leggings on Tuesday.

Amanda Edwards/WireImage

PEACE AND LOVE

Milo Ventimiglia strikes a pose as he arrives at the season 2 premiere of NBC's This Is Us on Tuesday in L.A. 

Splash News Online

FRENCH CONNECTION

Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Younes Bendjima are spotted together in Paris on Tuesday.

Splash News Online

HAPPY DAYS

Elle Fanning is as happy as can be while she and costar Timothee Chalamet walk on the N.Y.C. set of Woody Allen's untitled film project.

Backgrid

MUSIC MAN

Arnold Schwarzenegger takes the lead as the conductor of an orchestra at the Schuetzen-Festzelt Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany.

NANCY RIVERA/INSTARimages.com

SITTING PRETTY

An expectant Jessica Alba takes the stage at an Advertising Week panel event on Tuesday.

Walter McBride/Getty

WORK OF ART

John Leguizamo makes a good point as he unveils his Frida Kahlo-inspired Broadway marquee for his new solo show, Latin History for Morons, on Tuesday.

James Devaney/GC Images

DO THE WAVE

Kate Winslet beams as she greets fans while en route to Good Morning America on Tuesday.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

FULL OF PRIDE

Prince Harry shows his love for America while attending the Cycling competition on day 4 of the Invictus Games in Toronto on Tuesday.

Pierre Suu/Getty

LIKE MOTHER, LIKE SON

A killer sense of style runs in the family! On Tuesday, Robin Wright and son Hopper Jack Penn arrive at the Saint Laurent show as part of the Paris Fashion Week. 

Darren Gerrish/WireImage

FRONT ROW FAVORITE

Naomi Watts is a sartorial superstar while attending the Christian Dior show during Paris Fashion Week.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

TIME TO TALK

Liev Schreiber stops by Sway in the Morning on Tuesday in New York City.

Backgrid

LOOKING UP

Elle Fanning heads back home after filming scenes for Woody Allen's upcoming project in N.Y.C.

Todd Williamson/Getty Images

TEAMING UP

Craig Robinson and Amber Stevens West strike a pose at the FOX Fall Party on Monday.

Scott Eisen/NBC

FEELING BRAVE

The Brave costars Anne Heche and Mike Vogel reunite at the Boston Film Festival.

Michael Simon/StarTraks

TO THE RESCUE!

Jenny Mollen, Jason Biggs and their son Sid go shopping for Power Rangers Halloween costumes at Target on Sunday.

JUST DANCE

Ariana Grande busts a move with fans at a Reebok event (she's the new brand ambassador) in Hong Kong.

Dave Benett/Getty

LADY OF THE HOUR

On Monday, Alicia Vikander attends the CDLP Crayfish Party at London's Mark's Club.

Cindy Ord/Getty

ON THE AIR

Hillary Clinton joins SiriusXm Studios for a town hall event on Monday.

Slaven Vlasic/Getty

RADIO HEAD

Fergie is in good spirits as she promotes her new album on Radio Andy on Monday.

Marc Piasecki/Getty

POP OF COLOR

Emily Ratajkowski is back in black while attending the Jacquemus show as part of the Paris Fashion Week on Monday.

INSTARimages.com

HELLO THERE

Jesse Tyler Ferguson attends the opening night of the 2017 Metropolitan Opera on Monday.

BackGrid

PUPPY LOVE

Kelly Rutherford enjoys a day out with her dog in L.A.

Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan/Getty

KEEPING IT FANCY

Jemima Kirke and F. Murray Abraham dress to impress at the Metropolitan Opera Opening Night Gala on Monday.

