RIP GIRL
Ariel Winter rocks a ripped crop top and sweats for a day at Escape Hotel Hollywood with her boyfriend, Levi Meaden on Wednesday.
HOME TEAM
A bleach-blonde Michael Sheen and Reese Witherspoon arrive at a London screening of Home Again on Thursday.
WE GO TOGETHER
Jaden Smith and girlfriend Odessa Adlon match in red, white and black for a walk in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
BETTER IN BLACK TIE
Cara Santana and fiancé Jesse Metcalfe pose at the amfAR Gala Milano on Thursday in Milan.
CAN'T MISS ME
Also at the amfAR bash, Alessandra Ambrosio turns heads in a glistening silver one-shoulder gown.
THE MICK OF TIME
Kaitlin Olson talks about her show The Mick during a Thursday Build event in New York City.
LAUGH IT OFF
Selena Gomez wears a smile (and a trench coat) on the set of Woody Allen's latest project on Thursday in N.Y.C.
IVY LEAGUE
Wednesday in Los Angeles, Selma Blair saddles up to enjoy a ride on her horse, Ivy.
UNITED FRONT
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau leaves the United Nations after attending the EU-UN Spotlight Initiative to Eliminate Violence Against Women and Girls.
SLEEK AND CHIC
Fresh off her Emmy win, Nicole Kidman poses before the Futures Without Violence Hosts Big Little Night event in support of domestic violence advocacy in San Francisco on Tuesday.
GIVING BACK
Keith Urban performs on stage in Fairfax, Virginia, at the VetsAid Charity Benefit Concert in support of veterans and their families on Wednesday.
PUP IN HER STEP
Naomi Watts and her dog walk around New York City on Wednesday.
WE HAVE A WINNER!
She's got talent! Twelve-year-old ventriloquist and America's Got Talent winner Darci Lynne Farmer can't keep her shock at bay while posing with one of the show's judges, Melanie "Mel B" Brown.
DATE NIGHT
Mark Duplass and Katie Aselton keep things casual on the carpet for the premiere of Netflix's new animated series, Big Mouth, on Wednesday.
LADY IN RED
Kris Jenner is red hot in the front row of the Fendi show during Milan Fashion Week — where daughter Kendall Jenner walked the runway!
FENDI & TRENDY
Also on the runway at Fendi, Kaia Gerber rocks a blue 'do.
CIAO, BELLA
Bella Hadid was there, too, in an elaborate leather jacket.
NEW LOOK, WHO DIS?
Jonah Hill is almost unrecognizable on the Long Island set of his new show, Maniac, Wednesday.
PLAY TIME
Harry Styles performs on stage Wednesday in Los Angeles for the opening concert of his first solo tour.
CHEERS!
Fergie celebrates at the premiere of Fergie Double Duchess: Seeing Double on Wednesday in New York City.
SMILES FOR MILES
Sean Combs sports a big grin during the TimesTalks Presents: An Evening with Sean "Diddy" Combs in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
PUT YOUR HEADS TOGETHER
David Beckham teaches kids some soccer skills Wednesday in Seoul.
GO FOR A RIDE
Chris Martin gets his sweat on while pedaling along the streets of Malibu, Calif. on Wednesday.
STAGE PRESENCE
Chelsea Clinton takes the stage at the We Day New York event at N.Y.C.'s Madison Square Garden on Wednesday.
RUFF LIFE
Andy Cohen does double duty — chatting on the phone while walking his dog, Wacha, in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
LAND & SEA
Adrian Grenier talks about his Lonely Whale Foundation non-profit at a Wednesday Build event in N.Y.C.
PUPPY LOVE
Just days after revealing that she underwent a kidney transplant, Selena Gomez cuddles up with her dog in N.Y.C.
RIDING DIRTY
Karlie Kloss is all smiles as she catches a ride on a motorcycle after walking the runway at the Alberta Ferretti fashion show in Milan on Wednesday.
BEAR-Y PRETTY
Margot Robbie (and a giant furry friend!) strikes a pose as she arrives at the London premiere of Goodbye, Christopher Robin on Wednesday.
SEAL OF APPROVAL
Michael Peña stops by BUILD Studios on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
HAPPY GUYS
Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford laugh it off during their Blade Runner 2049 photo call on Wednesday in Paris.
DOG DAY AFTERNOON
Selma Blair spends some quality time with her pup in Studio City, California.
FOLLOW THE LEADER
Katy Perry and her squad of dancers perform during her "Witness: The Tour" show in Montreal on Tuesday.
STARRY NIGHT
Adriana Lima attends the American Beauty Star premiere at N.Y.C.'s Gramercy Terrace on Tuesday.
SHEER PERFECTION
Mel B sports a sheer lace jumpsuit at America's Got Talent Season 12 Finale Week on Tuesday in Hollywood.
BRINGING DOWN THE HOUSE
Fuller House stars Andrea Barber, Candace Cameron Bure and Jodie Sweetin have a girls night at Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen on Tuesday.
SCREEN TEAM
Emma Stone poses with tennis champ Bille Jean King, whom Stone portrays in Battle of the Sexes, at a special N.Y.C. screening of the film on Tuesday.
BRIGHT AND EARLY
Pamela Anderson is all smiles as she arrives for an interview with Good Morning Britain on Wednesday in London.
RED-Y OR NOT
Olivia Culpo brightens up her casual ensemble with pops of red while on her way to lunch in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.
CHECK IT OUT
Hillary Clinton waves to supporters as she leaves a taping of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday in New York City.
THE PLAY'S THE THING
Beyoncé keeps it chic as she heads to catch a Broadway show with daughter Blue Ivy (not pictured) on Tuesday night.
KICK UP YOUR HEELS
World of Dance's Jenna Dewan Tatum and Derek Hough ham it up for the cameras as they arrive at NBC's celebration for the show on Tuesday in West Hollywood.
HAND IN HAND
Mariah Carey and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka leave a romantic date night dinner at Dan Tana's restaurant in West Hollywood on Tuesday.
CATCH THE RAINBOW
Usher strikes a pose at the end of a rainbow mural while out and about on L.A.'s Melrose Avenue on Tuesday.
CENTER STAGE
Katharine McPhee hits a high note during her performance at the 2017 Grammy Museum Gala honoring David Foster on Tuesday in L.A.
CAN YOU KEEP A SECRET?
Elsa Pataky gets playful with the cameras as she attends the Women'Secret campaign presentation on Tuesday in Madrid, Spain.
BEAUTY QUEEN
Rihanna is ready to celebrate as she attend the Fenty Beauty x Harvey Nichols Launch Event on Wednesday in London.
HITTING GOALS
On Tuesday, Jaden Smith and girlfriend Odessa Adlon dress in their best for The Goalkeepers Global Goals Awards in N.Y.C.
SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE
Priyanka Chopra takes the stage at The Goalkeepers Global Goals Awards on Tuesday.
CUTEST COUPLE
If we had to hand out an award for "Cutest Couple at the World of Dance Celebration," we would give it to Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez for their adorable red carpet appearance on Tuesday.
GOING PLATINUM
Emma Stone debuts platinum hair as she films scenes for her new Netflix series, Maniac, on Tuesday in Westchester, New York.
BAGGAGE CLAIM
Selena Gomez totes bags on the N.Y.C. set of Woody Allen's upcoming movie.
HE'S ON BOARD
In between college classes, Brooklyn Beckham is spotted out on his skateboard in N.Y.C.
UNLIKELY COUPLE
Marilyn Manson and Adriana Lima get cozy as they stop by SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
FAMILY DAY
It's a family affair! Bella and Gigi Hadid come together backstage at the Tommy Hilfiger show during London Fashion Week on Tuesday.
OH, CROP
Olivia Munn sports a cropped sweater and turquoise pants in N.Y.C.
MEET CUTE
American Idol alumna Jordin Sparks surprises young leukemia survivors and their families at Burlington's Flagship New York City location as part of the store's 16th annual fundraising campaign with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
HITTING THE GYM
Ashlee Simpson works on her fitness on Tuesday in L.A.
POP A SQUAT
Adam Levine enjoys a game of golf with friends while in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
GIRL POWER
Demi Lovato strikes a pose with her dancers following a performance on The Tonight Show on Monday.
TIME TO CELEBRATE
On Tuesday, Tony Bennett and Lucy Liu attend the American Theatre Wing Centennial Gala at Cipriani.
ROCK ON
Also at the Centennial Gala: Orange Is the New Black's Lea DeLaria, who rocks out at the Tuesday night.
SNACK ATTACK
A smiling Kelly Rowland snacks on some fruit while out and about in L.A.
SPEAKING OUT
On Monday, Prime Minister of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel joins Paris Jackson onstage at the during Global Citizen Live! in N.Y.C.
ONE WITH NATURE
On Monday, Kirsten Dunst tops her look off with baby's breath at the premiere of A24's Woodshock.
BARE-FACED BEAUTY
A bare-faced Elle Fanning keeps things casual during a shopping trip in New York City's Soho neighborhood.
HAND TO HOLD
Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp, who recently reconciled after breaking up three years ago, walk hand-in-hand in N.Y.C.
OH, CANADA
Emmy winners Laura Dern and Jean-Marc Valle are as happy as can be at the Canadian Consulate's Celebration for the Canadian Nominees of the 2017 Emmys.
WHAT AN HONOR
Annie Lennox accepts the George Harrison Award from Harrison's wife Olivia during Global Citizen Live! on Monday.
SMILEY FACE
A vest-clad Naomi Watts starts her day in N.Y.C. on a positive note.
WHO'S WHO?
Reese Witherspoon and her look-alike daughter, Ava, are total twins as they arrive at LAX Airport.
MAKING WAVES
On Tuesday, Ryan Gosling greets photographers at a photo call for his film, Blade Runner.
FASHIONABLE COUPLE
Salma Hayek and husband Francois-Henri Pinault attend the Christopher Kane show during London Fashion week.
CITY SLICKERS
Joe Jonas and girlfriend Sophie Turner go for a stroll in N.Y.C.
LOOK OF LOVE
Jenna Dewan Tatum adoringly gazes at husband Channing at the World Premiere of Kingsman: The Golden Circle on Monday in London.
HEADS UP
Rita Ora gets playful as she exits the BBC Radio 1 studio in London.
BLUE VELVET
Bella Hadid rocks a blue tracksuit while in London for Fashion Week.
FASHION FORWARD
FKA twigs leaves a London Fashion Week event on Monday.
IN THE HOUSE
Fuller House actors Candace Cameron Bure, Andrea Barber and Dave Coulier gather outside Good Morning America in N.Y.C.
PEACE OUT
Pedro Pascal leaves his London hotel on Monday.
'MOORE' GLAM
Julianne Moore and Halle Berry shine bright at the Kingsman: The Golden Circle premiere in London.
NEW YORK STATE OF MIND
Fergie has landed! The superstar performer shows off her jet-set style as she arrives at New York's JFK Airport.
HEAVY MEDAL
Joel McHale shows off his medal after participating in the Nautica Malibu Triathlon on Sunday.
JUMPING FOR JOY
Jason Derulo takes flight during KAABOO Del Mar on Sunday.
A BATTLE TO REMEMBER
Emma Stone and tennis legend Billie Jean King, who the Oscar winner portrays in Battle of the Sexes, attend the film's premiere on Saturday.
OH, BABY
Like father, like son! DJ Khaled and his son, Asahd, sport matching outfits while attending VH1's Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers.
LIFE OF COLOR
Chris Hemsworth poses with the cast of Cirque du Soleil's "LUZIA - A Waking Dream of Mexico" after their Saturday performance in Atlanta, Georgia.
IN THE SPOTLIGHT
Elizabeth Olsen and boyfriend Robbie Arnett make their romance official with their first public appearance as a couple at the 2017 Gersh Emmy Party on Friday.
STAGE PRESENCE
Fergie slays her performance on the world stage during the Rock in Rio music festival in Brazil on Saturday.
TAKING THE LEAD
Hailey Baldwin walks the runway at the Topshop show during London Fashion Week on Sunday.
BUILD ME UP
Justin Theroux attends the premiere of The LEGO Ninjago Movie on Saturday in Westwood, California.
HONORABLE MENTION
Mariah Carey takes the stage at the VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90s Game Changers ceremony for an unforgettable performance.
SWEET MOMENT
Olivia Wilde and Reed Birney of Broadway's 1984 fame celebrate the show's 101st performance.
GIRLS RULE
... and Pharrell Williams knows it's true! The musician puts the spotlight on Kelly Rowland and Monica at the VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90s Game Changers event on Sunday.
SIGNING OFF
Olivia Munn leaves her mark while attending the premiere for her new film, The LEGO Ninjago Movie, on Saturday.
GOING FOR A RIDE
Talk about fitness goals! Zac Efron participates in the Nautica Malibu Triathlon on Sunday.
DOING GOOD
On Saturday, Emmanuelle Chriqui and Michael B. Jordan at Lupus L.A.'s MBJAM 17 event.
FALL CHILL
Nicki Minaj performed at the Meadows Music and Arts Festival in New York City on Saturday.
PINK LADY
Rihanna covered up while leaving Cecconi's Waterfront Restaurant in Brooklyn on Saturday.
BACK IN BERLIN
Ryan Gosling (left) and Harrison Ford attend a photo call for Blade Runner 2049 in Berlin on Sunday.
IT'S SHOWTIME
Liev Schreiber (left) and William H. Macy attend Showtime's Emmy Eve Nominee Dinner in Los Angeles on Saturday.
SPOTTED
Zendaya (left) and Kerry Washington linked up at the Women Making History Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Saturday.
GIRLS REUNITE
Lena Dunham and Zosia Mamet embrace in NYC at the party for the 2nd Anniversary of Lenny in partnership with Cole Haan on Friday.
H.O.V.A. HITS N.Y.C.
JAY-Z performed Friday night for the opening of the Meadows Music and Arts Festival at Citi Field in Queens, New York.
EMMY BESTIES
Sophia Bush and Tracee Ellis Ross look glam at the 2017 Entertainment Weekly Pre-Emmy Party at Sunset Tower on Friday in West Hollywood, California.
TORONTO TITANS
Ellen Page and Kate Mara were all laughs at the premiere of My Days of Mercy at the Toronto International Film Festival Friday.
DESPERATE IN THE BIG APPLE
Deperate Housewives alum Eva Longoria was spotted out and about in New York City on Friday.
SUNNY DAZE
Miranda Kerr is clearly feeling bright and sunny as she rocks a yellow floral dress while out and about in New York on Friday.
CAFFEINE RUSH
Nick Jonas heads to the studio on Friday after grabbing a cup of coffee.
ON THE LINE
Tatiana Maslany waves to fans as she arrives at BUILD Studios in N.Y.C. on Friday to talk about her new film, Stronger.