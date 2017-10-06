Star Tracks

Star Tracks: Elle Fanning Takes a Snack Break in N.Y.C., Plus Julianne Moore, Colin Jost & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By @gracegavilanes and @lydsprice

GOOD POINT

Simon Baker talks to reporters at the premiere of Breath at the 13th Zurich Film Festival in Switzerland on Thursday.

FLOWER POWER

Julianne Moore enjoys a Wednesday Triumph event in Berlin. 

HAND IT TO HIM

Jake Gyllenhaal greets photographers at a Stronger photo call in London on Thursday.

FOOD RUN 

On Wednesday in New York City, Elle Fanning is seen on the move with a snack. 

STRAIGHT CHEESIN'

Scarlett Johansson's leading man, Colin Jost, visits the top of the Empire State Building in honor of Answer the Call.

BOUND TOGETHER

Mudbound stars Jason Clarke, Mary J. Blige, Jason Mitchell, Carey Mulligan and Garrett Hedlund celebrate at the movie's London Film Festival premiere on Wednesday. 

STEPPING OUT 

New parents Laura Prepon and Ben Foster make their red carpet debut since welcoming their daughter on Wednesday at a New York City screening of Una.

IVY LIFE 

LL Cool J receives the W.E.B. Du Bois Medal on Wednesday at Cambridge's Harvard University. 

BROOKLYN PRIDE

On Wednesday in Studio City, Andy Samberg celebrates the 99th episode of Brooklyn Nine-Nine

THE GOOD LIFE

Allison Williams chats at the Brit + Co #CreateGood pop-up launch in New York City on Wednesday. 

THE CATS COME OUT 

Beth Stern and Boomer Esiason make new friends at Kitten Bowl V Wednesday in N.Y.C. 

PURE FIRE 

On Wednesday in New York City, Solange wears a radiant orange ensemble to the Surface Travel Awards. 

FLEX FELLOWS

Mario Lopez shows off his biceps with Steve Aoki Wednesday as the star debuts new music for Strong by Zumba in L.A. 

MOVIE NIGHT

Costars Ben Mendelsohn and Rooney Mara pose at the New York City screening of Una

HEART OF THE OCEAN 

Alec Baldwin admires wife Hilaria Baldwin at the National Geographic Encounter: Ocean Odyssey preview on Wednesday in New York City. 

CABLE MAN 

On Tuesday, Deadpool 2 villain Josh Brolin is spotted filming in Vancouver. 

BAGGAGE CLAIM

Jaden Smith holds onto his luggage while making his way through LAX Airport.

SHINING BRIGHT

Bow down! Kerry Washington is a total style star as she heads into The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in New York City.

WOMAN'S BEST FRIEND

A day after debuting her chocolate pixie, Cara Delevingne walks her dog, Leo, in London on Thursday.

FAUX FIGHT

Andy Cohen playfully packs on the punches on actor Armie Hammer at a New York Elite Entertainment event on Wednesday.

TAKING FLIGHT

A few days after the premiere of NCIS, cast members Sean Murray, Wilmer Valderrama, Brian Dietzen and Duane Henry reunited to embark on a USO tour to Marine Corps Air Station.

LADY IN RED

Dressed in head-to-toe crimson, Olivia Culpo looks stunning while out and about in New York City.

IN BLOOM

Orlando Bloom goes for a bike ride in Prague. 

AROUND THE WORLD

Famously private couple Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander are spotted at LAX Airport.

CITY GIRL

It's a beautiful day for Reese Witherspoon, who opts for a teal dress, to walk around New York City.

SHOP 'TIL YOU DROP

Kit Harington fuels up with some coffee while shopping in London on Wednesday.

MOVING ON UP

Selena Gomez enjoys her time on the N.Y.C. set of Woody Allen's new film on Wednesday.

UNLIKELY TRIO

Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan come together on Good Morning America on Wednesday.

FORE THE LOVE OF GOLF

Jamie Dornan practices his swing on the golf course in St. Andrews, Scotland on Wednesday.

WOMAN IN THE MIRROR

Cara Delevingne hides behind her new book, Mirror, Mirror, at Waterstones Piccadilly in London on Wednesday. 

SIGNING OFF

Stranger Things' Caleb McLaughlin stops by BUILD Studios on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

TAKE YOUR PIC

Claire Foy hangs her head in shame as her father snaps a pic of the actress and her costar Andrew Garfield at the London Film Festival premiere of Breathe.

LET'S CHAT

Adrianne Palicki takes the mic at New York City's BUILD Studios on Wednesday.

MORNING WAKE-UP CALL

Katy Perry strikes a pose outside Good Morning America on Wednesday.

MAKING AN IMPACT

Usher and a pint-sized fan exchange high fives at Extra studios on Tuesday.

GETTING COZY

John Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen are one cute couple while attending the Miu Miu aftershow party during Paris Fashion Week.

CARA, IS THAT YOU?

Cara Delevingne goes brunette while stopping by Global Radio Studios on Wednesday in London.

JOINING THE BOOK CLUB 

Taking a break from signing copies of Recovery: Freedom from Our Addictions at Barnes & Noble, Russell Brand reads up on Bill O'Reilly's book.

ALL OF THE LIGHTS

Odette Annable and Erin Cummings honor Breast Cancer Awareness month with an event at The Americana at Brand.

AFTERNOON STROLL

Naomi Watts is spotted out for a morning walk with her dogs in New York City on Tuesday.

VOICE YOUR OPINION

Jennifer Hudson brings attention to her fellow The Voice coach during the "Blind Auditions" episode.

BODY OF WORK

America's Got Talent judge Mel B shows off her svelte physique 

CHARM SCHOOL

Laverne Cox poses with Sandra Caldwell and the cast of the play Charm on Tuesday after a performance at the Lortel Theater in New York City.

CAST OF CHARACTERS

Chadwick Boseman, Sophia Bush, Marina Squerciati and Josh Gad crack each other up at an afterparty for the Los Angeles screening of the upcoming film, Marshall, on Tuesday.

DNCE PARTY

JinJoo Lee, Joe Jonas and Cole Whittle of DNCE get funky as they perform at the Westfield Century City reopening celebration on Tuesday in L.A.

ON A ROLL

Brooklyn Beckham hits the streets of New York City — where he is studying at the Parsons School of Design — on his way to class on Tuesday.

RED LETTER DAY

Emma Roberts rocks a back-to-school sweater while out and about in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

TAXI!

Dakota Johnson is all smiles as she and a friend catch a late-night cab while leaving the New York Film Festival on Tuesday.

CENTER STAGE

Céline Dion gets emotional as she takes the stage two days after the massacre in Las Vegas, addressing the audience with a teary-eyed speech in tribute to the victims, during her performance on Tuesday night.

PAWS-ITIVELY HAPPY

Olivia Wilde enjoys a fall walk through the park in New York City with her new dog, Elvis.

TAKING A BREATHER

Andrew Garfield and The Crown star Claire Foy cozy up to one another as they attend a photo call for their new film, Breathe, on Tuesday during the 61st BFI London Film Festival. 

FITNESS QUEEN

Victoria's Secret Angel Adriana Lima flexes while showing off her svelte physique at N.Y.C.'s Dogpound on Tuesday.

HEAR ME OUT

Brandon Micheal Hall heads to BUILD Studios to discuss his role in The Mayor on Tuesday.

THINK PINK

Zendaya is pretty in pink as she is seen leaving Good Morning America on Tuesday.

SISTER, SISTER

Sisters Dakota and Elle Fanning turn the Miu Miu show into a bonding event during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday.

WHATEVER, I'M GETTING CHEESE FRIES

Tina Fey hands out cheese fries on Mean Girls Day (Oct. 3) to celebrate the box office opening of Broadway's Mean Girls, The Musical.

POWER COUPLE

Shona Rhimes and former First Lady Michelle Obama pose for a photo together during the Pennsylvania Conference For Women 2017 on Tuesday.

PASSPORT TO PARIS

Maggie Gyllenhaal shows off her style at the Miu Miu show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday.

FESTIVAL FAVORITE

Jake Gyllenhaal keeps his eyes on the cameras while attending the premiere of Stronger at the Zurich Film Festival in Switzerland.

JUST LANDED

Nina Dobrev and pup Maverick touch down in Toronto, where she's filming scenes for her upcoming movie, Lucky Day, on Monday.

STARRY NIGHT

Miley Cyrus and Adam Sandler perform "No Freedom" on Monday's episode of The Tonight Show to honor the Las Vegas shooting victims.

FEELING BLUE

Bella Hadid is spotted in Paris on Tuesday.

FAMILY NIGHT

Will Smith and his sons, Jaden and Trey, head to the opening party for the Louis Vuitton Vendome Store during Paris Fashion Week.

SPECIAL DELIVERY

Ricky Martin delivers aid to Hurricane Maria victims in Puerto Rico's Loiza community on Monday.

DOG DAY AFTERNOON

Priyanka Chopra walks her pup during a day of shopping at The Grove in Los Angeles.

BEST FRIENDS FOREVER

Style mavens and close friends Busy Philipps and Michelle Williams attend the opening of the Louis Vuitton boutique during Paris Fashion Week on Monday.

HOT WHEELS

On Monday, Margot Robbie attends Nissan's Futures 3.0 event.

HAPPY TO BE HERE

Princess Madeleine of Sweden and Malin Akerman chat at the World Childhood Foundation USA 2017 Thank You Gala on Monday.

SING OUT LOUD

Katy Perry belts out her hit songs while performing at New York City's Madison Square Garden on Monday night.

BIRTHDAY FUN

Joined by husband Evan Ross, Ashlee Simpson celebrates her 33rd birthday at Beauty & Essex in Los Angeles.

ALL LOVE

Andra Day puckers up while posing with actor Chadwick Boseman at the student screening of Marshall at Compton High School on Tuesday.

72 of 164