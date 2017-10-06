Star Tracks
Star Tracks: Elle Fanning Takes a Snack Break in N.Y.C., Plus Julianne Moore, Colin Jost & More
GOOD POINT
Simon Baker talks to reporters at the premiere of Breath at the 13th Zurich Film Festival in Switzerland on Thursday.
2 of 164
FLOWER POWER
Julianne Moore enjoys a Wednesday Triumph event in Berlin.
3 of 164
HAND IT TO HIM
Jake Gyllenhaal greets photographers at a Stronger photo call in London on Thursday.
4 of 164
FOOD RUN
On Wednesday in New York City, Elle Fanning is seen on the move with a snack.
5 of 164
STRAIGHT CHEESIN'
Scarlett Johansson's leading man, Colin Jost, visits the top of the Empire State Building in honor of Answer the Call.
6 of 164
BOUND TOGETHER
Mudbound stars Jason Clarke, Mary J. Blige, Jason Mitchell, Carey Mulligan and Garrett Hedlund celebrate at the movie's London Film Festival premiere on Wednesday.
7 of 164
STEPPING OUT
New parents Laura Prepon and Ben Foster make their red carpet debut since welcoming their daughter on Wednesday at a New York City screening of Una.
8 of 164
IVY LIFE
LL Cool J receives the W.E.B. Du Bois Medal on Wednesday at Cambridge's Harvard University.
9 of 164
BROOKLYN PRIDE
On Wednesday in Studio City, Andy Samberg celebrates the 99th episode of Brooklyn Nine-Nine.
10 of 164
THE GOOD LIFE
Allison Williams chats at the Brit + Co #CreateGood pop-up launch in New York City on Wednesday.
11 of 164
THE CATS COME OUT
Beth Stern and Boomer Esiason make new friends at Kitten Bowl V Wednesday in N.Y.C.
12 of 164
PURE FIRE
On Wednesday in New York City, Solange wears a radiant orange ensemble to the Surface Travel Awards.
13 of 164
FLEX FELLOWS
Mario Lopez shows off his biceps with Steve Aoki Wednesday as the star debuts new music for Strong by Zumba in L.A.
14 of 164
MOVIE NIGHT
Costars Ben Mendelsohn and Rooney Mara pose at the New York City screening of Una.
15 of 164
HEART OF THE OCEAN
Alec Baldwin admires wife Hilaria Baldwin at the National Geographic Encounter: Ocean Odyssey preview on Wednesday in New York City.
16 of 164
CABLE MAN
On Tuesday, Deadpool 2 villain Josh Brolin is spotted filming in Vancouver.
17 of 164
BAGGAGE CLAIM
Jaden Smith holds onto his luggage while making his way through LAX Airport.
18 of 164
SHINING BRIGHT
Bow down! Kerry Washington is a total style star as she heads into The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in New York City.
19 of 164
WOMAN'S BEST FRIEND
A day after debuting her chocolate pixie, Cara Delevingne walks her dog, Leo, in London on Thursday.
20 of 164
FAUX FIGHT
Andy Cohen playfully packs on the punches on actor Armie Hammer at a New York Elite Entertainment event on Wednesday.
21 of 164
TAKING FLIGHT
A few days after the premiere of NCIS, cast members Sean Murray, Wilmer Valderrama, Brian Dietzen and Duane Henry reunited to embark on a USO tour to Marine Corps Air Station.
22 of 164
LADY IN RED
Dressed in head-to-toe crimson, Olivia Culpo looks stunning while out and about in New York City.
23 of 164
IN BLOOM
Orlando Bloom goes for a bike ride in Prague.
24 of 164
AROUND THE WORLD
Famously private couple Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander are spotted at LAX Airport.
25 of 164
CITY GIRL
It's a beautiful day for Reese Witherspoon, who opts for a teal dress, to walk around New York City.
26 of 164
SHOP 'TIL YOU DROP
Kit Harington fuels up with some coffee while shopping in London on Wednesday.
27 of 164
MOVING ON UP
Selena Gomez enjoys her time on the N.Y.C. set of Woody Allen's new film on Wednesday.
28 of 164
UNLIKELY TRIO
Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan come together on Good Morning America on Wednesday.
29 of 164
FORE THE LOVE OF GOLF
Jamie Dornan practices his swing on the golf course in St. Andrews, Scotland on Wednesday.
30 of 164
WOMAN IN THE MIRROR
Cara Delevingne hides behind her new book, Mirror, Mirror, at Waterstones Piccadilly in London on Wednesday.
31 of 164
SIGNING OFF
Stranger Things' Caleb McLaughlin stops by BUILD Studios on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
32 of 164
TAKE YOUR PIC
Claire Foy hangs her head in shame as her father snaps a pic of the actress and her costar Andrew Garfield at the London Film Festival premiere of Breathe.
33 of 164
LET'S CHAT
Adrianne Palicki takes the mic at New York City's BUILD Studios on Wednesday.
34 of 164
MORNING WAKE-UP CALL
Katy Perry strikes a pose outside Good Morning America on Wednesday.
35 of 164
MAKING AN IMPACT
Usher and a pint-sized fan exchange high fives at Extra studios on Tuesday.
36 of 164
GETTING COZY
John Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen are one cute couple while attending the Miu Miu aftershow party during Paris Fashion Week.
37 of 164
CARA, IS THAT YOU?
Cara Delevingne goes brunette while stopping by Global Radio Studios on Wednesday in London.
38 of 164
JOINING THE BOOK CLUB
Taking a break from signing copies of Recovery: Freedom from Our Addictions at Barnes & Noble, Russell Brand reads up on Bill O'Reilly's book.
39 of 164
ALL OF THE LIGHTS
Odette Annable and Erin Cummings honor Breast Cancer Awareness month with an event at The Americana at Brand.
40 of 164
AFTERNOON STROLL
Naomi Watts is spotted out for a morning walk with her dogs in New York City on Tuesday.
41 of 164
VOICE YOUR OPINION
Jennifer Hudson brings attention to her fellow The Voice coach during the "Blind Auditions" episode.
42 of 164
BODY OF WORK
America's Got Talent judge Mel B shows off her svelte physique
43 of 164
CHARM SCHOOL
Laverne Cox poses with Sandra Caldwell and the cast of the play Charm on Tuesday after a performance at the Lortel Theater in New York City.
44 of 164
CAST OF CHARACTERS
Chadwick Boseman, Sophia Bush, Marina Squerciati and Josh Gad crack each other up at an afterparty for the Los Angeles screening of the upcoming film, Marshall, on Tuesday.
45 of 164
DNCE PARTY
JinJoo Lee, Joe Jonas and Cole Whittle of DNCE get funky as they perform at the Westfield Century City reopening celebration on Tuesday in L.A.
46 of 164
ON A ROLL
Brooklyn Beckham hits the streets of New York City — where he is studying at the Parsons School of Design — on his way to class on Tuesday.
47 of 164
RED LETTER DAY
Emma Roberts rocks a back-to-school sweater while out and about in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
48 of 164
TAXI!
Dakota Johnson is all smiles as she and a friend catch a late-night cab while leaving the New York Film Festival on Tuesday.
49 of 164
CENTER STAGE
Céline Dion gets emotional as she takes the stage two days after the massacre in Las Vegas, addressing the audience with a teary-eyed speech in tribute to the victims, during her performance on Tuesday night.
50 of 164
PAWS-ITIVELY HAPPY
Olivia Wilde enjoys a fall walk through the park in New York City with her new dog, Elvis.
51 of 164
TAKING A BREATHER
Andrew Garfield and The Crown star Claire Foy cozy up to one another as they attend a photo call for their new film, Breathe, on Tuesday during the 61st BFI London Film Festival.
52 of 164
FITNESS QUEEN
Victoria's Secret Angel Adriana Lima flexes while showing off her svelte physique at N.Y.C.'s Dogpound on Tuesday.
53 of 164
HEAR ME OUT
Brandon Micheal Hall heads to BUILD Studios to discuss his role in The Mayor on Tuesday.
54 of 164
THINK PINK
Zendaya is pretty in pink as she is seen leaving Good Morning America on Tuesday.
55 of 164
SISTER, SISTER
Sisters Dakota and Elle Fanning turn the Miu Miu show into a bonding event during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday.
56 of 164
WHATEVER, I'M GETTING CHEESE FRIES
Tina Fey hands out cheese fries on Mean Girls Day (Oct. 3) to celebrate the box office opening of Broadway's Mean Girls, The Musical.
57 of 164
POWER COUPLE
Shona Rhimes and former First Lady Michelle Obama pose for a photo together during the Pennsylvania Conference For Women 2017 on Tuesday.
58 of 164
PASSPORT TO PARIS
Maggie Gyllenhaal shows off her style at the Miu Miu show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday.
59 of 164
FESTIVAL FAVORITE
Jake Gyllenhaal keeps his eyes on the cameras while attending the premiere of Stronger at the Zurich Film Festival in Switzerland.
60 of 164
JUST LANDED
Nina Dobrev and pup Maverick touch down in Toronto, where she's filming scenes for her upcoming movie, Lucky Day, on Monday.
61 of 164
STARRY NIGHT
Miley Cyrus and Adam Sandler perform "No Freedom" on Monday's episode of The Tonight Show to honor the Las Vegas shooting victims.
62 of 164
FEELING BLUE
Bella Hadid is spotted in Paris on Tuesday.
63 of 164
FAMILY NIGHT
Will Smith and his sons, Jaden and Trey, head to the opening party for the Louis Vuitton Vendome Store during Paris Fashion Week.
64 of 164
SPECIAL DELIVERY
Ricky Martin delivers aid to Hurricane Maria victims in Puerto Rico's Loiza community on Monday.
65 of 164
DOG DAY AFTERNOON
Priyanka Chopra walks her pup during a day of shopping at The Grove in Los Angeles.
66 of 164
BEST FRIENDS FOREVER
Style mavens and close friends Busy Philipps and Michelle Williams attend the opening of the Louis Vuitton boutique during Paris Fashion Week on Monday.
67 of 164
HOT WHEELS
On Monday, Margot Robbie attends Nissan's Futures 3.0 event.
68 of 164
HAPPY TO BE HERE
Princess Madeleine of Sweden and Malin Akerman chat at the World Childhood Foundation USA 2017 Thank You Gala on Monday.
69 of 164
SING OUT LOUD
Katy Perry belts out her hit songs while performing at New York City's Madison Square Garden on Monday night.
70 of 164
BIRTHDAY FUN
Joined by husband Evan Ross, Ashlee Simpson celebrates her 33rd birthday at Beauty & Essex in Los Angeles.
71 of 164
ALL LOVE
Andra Day puckers up while posing with actor Chadwick Boseman at the student screening of Marshall at Compton High School on Tuesday.
