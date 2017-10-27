Star Tracks

Star Tracks: Kate Hudson Sports a Pixie at a New York Event, Plus Khloé Kardashian, Vanessa Hudgens & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By @gracegavilanes

Kate Hudson speaks onstage for the 'Listen To Your Customers: Lessons From Fabletics' event on Thursday in New York City.

Jason Derulo is spotted out and about in London on Thursday.

Julianne Nicholson, Melissa Leo, Dianna Agron, Maggie Betts and Margaret Qualley celebrate at the Thursday premiere of Novitiate in New York City. 

Alexander Skarsgård steps out in New York City on Thursday. 

On Thursday, Kenneth Branagh is honored with a hand and footprince ceremony at L.A.'s famous Chinese Theatre. 

Khloé Kardashian (and her baby bump!) attends the Good American press luncheon on Thursday.

Lindsey Vonn speaks at the Head Skis press conference ahead of the Alpine Ski World Cup in Solden, Austria on Thursday. 

Director Scott Cooper and Rosamund Pike arrive on the red carpet for their new movie, Hostiles, at Rome Film Fest on Thursday.

Shemar Moore discusses his new TV series, S.W.A.T., at BUILD Studios on Thursday in N.Y.C.

Vanessa Hudgens films her new movie, Second Act, in Brooklyn. 

Miles Teller and fiancée Keleigh Sperry attend the Cinema Society & Avion screening of the actor's new film, Thank You for Your Service at The Landmark in N.Y.C.

Wearing a cheeky "Gym and Tonic" tee, a smiling Rachel Bilson heads to the California Science Center with her mom and daughter Briar Rose (not pictured) on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Jason Bateman gets animated during Game 2 of the 2017 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers. 

Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown takes a page out of Kaia and Presley Gerber's book and channels her inner supermodel at the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Show on Wednesday.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama and host David Letterman have a conversation onstage at The Streicker Center on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Laverne Cox and Brittany Snow strike poses at the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Show in L.A.

A casually dressed Justin Theroux spends his Wednesday in N.Y.C. 

Bachelor star Corinne Olympios can't help but laugh when confronted with Jigsaw characters at the film's Hollywood premiere on Wednesday.

Talk about squad goals! Connie Britton, Chelsea Handler, Sophia Bush and Zoe Lister-Jones regroup for the International Women's Media Foundation 2017 Courage In Journalism Awards.

Mila Kunis watches Game 2 of the World Series with her father on Wednesday at L.A.'s Dodger Stadium. 

David Beckham and son Romeo attend the Lakers vs. Wizards game in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Mike Rosenthal high fives John Legend as the Dodgers face the Astros in the World Series on Wednesday.

Prince Harry is presented with flowers as he arrives at a conference in Copenhagen Thursday. 

Gigi Hadid is spotted rocking a NASA jumpsuit Wednesday in New York City. 

On Thursday in London, Ruth Negga and boyfriend Dominic Cooper wear matching beanies during a day out. 

Iman comes out for a Wednesday Jay Manuel Beauty event in N.Y.C. 

Emily Ratajkowski smiles on a Los Angeles movie set. 

Lori Loughlin and daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli check out Kourtney Kardashian's PrettyLittleThings launch party in L.A. 

Finn Cole and Margot Robbie are seen in action on the Dreamland set in New Mexico on Tuesday. 

Kourtney Kardashian enlists boyfriend Younes Bendjima as her date to the PrettyLittleThings launch in West Hollywood.

An expectant Jessica Alba exits her New York City hotel on Wednesday.

Anna Kendrick shows every bit of holiday cheer as she slips into the titular role of Nicole in Disney's female-driven Santa Claus film on the movie's Vancouver set.

Following her picture-perfect honeymoon with new husband Michael Fassbender, Alicia Vikander is spotted at a Miami airport.

Prince Harry is all smiles during a visit to GAME, which uses sports to create lasting social change and inspires people to become local community role models, in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Orlando Bloom goes for a bike ride with his pup while visiting Prague.

A few days after releasing his debut solo album, Niall Horan hits a high note during a performance on Hits 1 at the SiriusXM Studios in New York City on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Mark Wahlberg stops by Despierta América to discuss his new film, Daddy's Home 2, on Wednesday.

Lady Gaga channels her inner old Hollywood siren with a coiffed bob and hot pants while out and about in L.A. on Tuesday.

Colton Haynes continues his tradition of wearing elaborate Halloween costumes as he celebrated the upcoming holiday in an over-the-top Marge Simpson look alongside Aisha Tyler as The Walking Dead's Negan at the Freixenet party at La Descarga on Tuesday.

Gavin Rossdale takes his furry friend for a stroll around Studio City, California, on Tuesday.

