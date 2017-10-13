Star Tracks

Star Tracks: Alison Pill Gets Animated on the L.A. Set of Backseat, Plus Gerard Butler, Nicole Kidman & More

James Devaney/GC Images

MEET & GREET

On Thursday, Gerard Butler waves at photographers and fans as he leaves Good Morning America.

TheImageDirect.com

TAKE A BACKSEAT

Alison Pill gets animated on the L.A. set of Backseat on Thursday.

Jackson Lee/Splash News Online

MODEL BEHAVIOR

Bella Hadid shows off her toned physique in New York City.

Ben Gabbe/Getty

AMERICAN GIRLS

Halsey, Ciara and Robin Roberts share a laugh at the American Music Awards nomination announcements in N.Y.C. on Thursday. 

John Phillips/Getty

RED CARPET SUPERSTARS

Colin Farrell and Nicole Kidman are one stylish pair as they strike a pose at the Headline Gala Screening & UK Premiere of Killing of a Sacred Deer during the 61st BFI London Film Festival. 

James Devaney/GC Images

UNDER THE WEATHER 

Victoria Beckham gets shielded from the rain on Thursday as she leaves a New York City store. 

All Access Photo/Splash News Online

FRINGE-TASTIC

Chrissy Teigen arrives to her Revolve clothing launch event in style.

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

SAY CHEESE

Josh Brolin and Jennifer Connelly are all smiles at the Denver screening of Only the Brave on Wednesday.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

BOW DOWN

And the fans go wild! Demi Lovato feels the praise during the YouTube premiere of her documentary, Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated on Wednesday.

Splash News Online

PUPPY LOVE

The more pups, the better! Cara Santana can't help but smile while toting around her adorable puppies to The Glam App offices in West Hollywood.

Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

SELFIE EXPRESSION

Angelian Jolie and JR come together to snap a selfie with fellow director Agnes Varda at the West Hollywood premiere of Faces Places on Wednesday.

BackGrid

THE EX FILES

On Wednesday, Naomi Watts and ex Liev Schreiber reunite at the Take Home a Nude Art Party and Auction in N.Y.C.

Shutterstock

L.A. STATE OF MIND

Using crutches, Ryan Phillippe makes his way through LAX Airport on Wednesday.

Don Arnold/WireImage

LADY IN RED

Kelly Rowland performs during RNB Fridays Live on Thursday in Sydney, Australia.

BackGrid

CUDDLE BUDDIES

Liv Tyler clocks in some bonding time with an adorable puppy in London.

Splash News Online

A MAGICAL PROPOSAL

Katy Perry helps fans Katy and Becky get engaged during one of her shows on National Coming Out Day on Wednesday.

Bauer-Griffin

SHORT & SWEET

Agnes Varda and Jennifer Lawrence pose at the West Hollywood premiere of Faces Places on Wednesday. 

Dave Benett/Getty

THIS ONE'S FOR THE GIRLS 

On Wednesday in London, Idris Elba attends The Princes Trust's International Day of the Girl Gala.

Victoria Jones/Getty

MONEY MAKERS 

Prince Harry joins powerhouses including Amanda Pullinger and Sonia Gardner at the 100 Women in Finance Gala Dinner in support of Wellchild Wednesday in London. 

Monica Schipper/Getty

STAY IN 

Get Out costars Allison Williams and Daniel Kaluuya talk about the film at a SAG-AFTRA Foundation event in New York City on Wednesday. 

Barry King/Getty

ALL FOR LOVE

On Wednesday in Los Angeles, Michael Sheen supports partner Sarah Silverman at a photo call for her new show, I Love You, America

Donato Sardella/Getty

RIGHT BACK AROUND 

Kendall Jenner and sister Kourtney Kardashian celebrate the anniversary of L.A.'s What Goes Around Comes Around on Wednesday. 

Tibrina Hobson/Getty

MAKING FACES

On Wednesday, Method Man and James Corden get intense at the Los Angeles premiere of Drop The Mic and The Joker's Wild

James Devaney/GC Images

ON THE TOWN 

Bella Hadid steps out on Wednesday in New York City. 

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

STRAIGHTEN UP 

Dustin Hoffman makes sure Adam Sandler's tie is in order at a screening of The Meyerowitz Stories in Los Angeles on Wednesday. 

Tommaso Boddi/Getty

MOMMA'S BOY 

Jaden Smith gets a kiss from mom Jada Pinkett Smith at his Umami Burger Artist Series launch in L.A. 

Todd Williamson/Getty

BLACK, WHITE & RED ALL OVER 

Bella Thorne rocks a unique suit at the Los Angeles premiere of The Babysitter on Wednesday. 

BackGrid

BODY OF WORK

Julianne Hough puts her svelte physique on display following a workout on Wednesday.

Ben Gabbe/Getty

GIRL POWER

Freida Pinto takes the stage while speaking at Glamour's "The Girl Project" on Wednesday, the International Day of the Girl, in New York City.

Roy Rochlin/Getty

TAKING COVER

David Arquette stops by Sway in Morning at SiriusXM Studios on Wednesday.

Tim P. Whitby/Getty

HAND IN HAND

Newlyweds Jamie Bell and Kate Mara show each other plenty of love as they arrive at the European premiere of Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool on Wednesday during the BFI London Film Festival. 

Splash News Online

FEELING GOOD

While promoting Goodbye Christopher Robin, Margot Robbie signs autographs following her Good Morning America appearance on Wednesday.

MEGA

WHEN IN ITALY

The always-chic Priyanka Chopra is spotted in Italy, where she is filming season 3 of Quantico on Wednesday.

Star Max/GC Images

EYE ON THE PIES

Tara Reid and Thomas Ian Nicholas have a mini American Pie reunion while out and about in Los Angeles on Monday.

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

HEADING TO BROADWAY

Anna Camp and husband Skylar Astin are caught in a candid moment at the opening night afterparty for Broadway's Time and The Conways at ESpace.

Splash News Online

HOLD ON TIGHT

Walking hand-in-hand, Mariah Carey and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka enjoy a romantic date together. 

Blair Raughley/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

YOU GLOW, GIRL

Blake Lively shines bright as she attends a special screening of All I See Is You on Tuesday.

Elder Ordonez/Splash News Online

WE ALL SCREAM FOR ICE CREAM

Brooklyn Beckham treats himself to an ice cream cone in between classes in N.Y.C.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

LOOK OF LOVE

Matt Damon and wife Luciana exchange loving glances at the L.A. premiere of Thor: Ragnarok.

Austin Nelson/BFA/Shutterstock

THROWING SHADE

A sunglasses-clad Jeremy Renner is cool and casual at the Isina Global Gala on Tuesday.

Splash News Online

IN SYNC

Suki Waterhouse and boyfriend Diego Luna take a stroll through N.Y.C.

BackGrid

DOG DAY AFTERNOON

Chris Evans and his dog, Dodger, spend time together as the actor works on the upcoming Avengers movie on Tuesday.

Splash News Online

WHAT A CATCH

Ciara and husband Russell Wilson are seen leaving Catch restaurant in L.A.

Jason Koerner/WireImage

SIGNING OFF

Ricky Martin comes face to face with his Ocean Drive cover at an event honoring Hurricane Maria victims in Puerto Rico on Tuesday.

Octavio Passos/Getty

CHEERING SECTION

Madonna and son David Banda show off their team spirit while watching the FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifier between Portugal and Switzerland on Tuesday at the Luz Stadium in Lisbon.

Dave Benett/Getty

WHAT A KNOCKOUT

Former Spice Girl Geri Horner and Larry Holmes put up their dukes as they ham it up at the launch of the TAG Heuer x Muhammad Ali Limited Edition Timepieces on Tuesday in London.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

HITTING A HIGH NOTE

Liam Payne serenades the crowd while performing at the Z100 Jingle Ball kickoff event in New York City on Tuesday.

Todd Williamson/Getty

LOOK OF LOVE

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus cuddle up as they make a rare red carpet appearance at the premiere of Thor: Ragnarok in L.A. on Tuesday.

Todd Williamson/Getty

MOTHERLY LOVE

Judith Light shows her onscreen son, Jay Duplass, some affection as they talk onstage at an exclusive Season 4 SAG screening of Transparent on Thursday.

Todd Williamson/Getty

SEALED WITH A KISS

Love is in the air! Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky share a sweet moment as they make their way down the carpet at the Thor: Ragnarok premiere.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

GOLDEN GIRL

Inside the theater, Cate Blanchett steals the show as she and costar Mark Ruffalo strike a pose before the screening.

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

SUITED AND BOOTED

Olivia Munn keeps it simple and chic as she makes her way through LAX Airport in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The Image Direct

LA BELLA VITA

Katie Holmes enjoys a relaxing stroll through the streets of Verona, Italy on Tuesday. 

Noam Galai/Getty

MATCHY MATCHY

Pink and the eponymous radio host of The Elvis Duran Z100 Morning Show flaunt their matching styles on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

SARTORIAL SUPERSTAR

Hello, gorgeous! Molly Sims has a model moment as she makes her way to BUILD Studios on Tuesday.

Jeff Spicer/Getty

HELLO THERE

Director Mel Brooks and choreographer Susan Stroman attend the opening night of Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein  in London on Tuesday.

Rob Kim/Getty

RADIO HEAD

Mandy Moore stops by SiriusXM Studios to discuss This Is Us on Tuesday.

The Image Direct

LAUGH ATTACK

James Franco breaks out in laughter during a lunch date with a friend in New York City on Tuesday.

Shutterstock

BUMP IT UP

A pregnant Brooklyn Decker is spotted out and about in New York City on Tuesday.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

WORK IT OUT

Alessandra Ambrosio breaks a sweat in a "Train Like An Angel" event in preparation for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Tuesday.

Fred Duval/FilmMagic

CALL ME MAYBE

Timothee Chalamet and Armie Hammer attend the Mayor of London Gala & UK Premiere of Call Me By Your Name during the 61st BFI London Film Festival.

Jimi Celeste/Patrick McMullan/Getty

JUST BREATHE

All smiles here! Andrew Garfield and Claire Foy attend the New York screening of Breathe on Monday.

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

HAVING A BALL

Frankie Shaw practices her basketball skills at the Smilf premiere afterparty in L.A. on Monday.

Dave Benett/Getty

COOL GIRLS CLUB

Princess Eugenie and Ellie Goulding come together at Leo's at The Arts Club launch party in London.

MEGA

MIAMI VIBES

Following her trip to aid Hurricane Maria victims in Puerto Rico, Bethenny Frankel soaks up the sun in Miami on Monday.

James Devaney/GC Images

COURTSIDE CUTIES

The Daily Show host Trevor Noah, actor Ansel Elgort and his girlfriend, Violetta Komyshan break into laughter during a Houston Rockets and New York Knicks basketball game on Monday night.

Amanda Edwards/WireImage

A LOOK BACK

Mellow in yellow! Kate Bosworth arrives at the Hollywood premiere of National Geographic Documentary Films' Jane on Monday.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

LENDING A HAND

Jean-Claude Van Damm and Kat Foster high-five one another while speaking onstage during the Beyond Fest screening and panel of Amazon Prime Video's exclusive series Jean-Claude Van Johnson on Monday.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

STRIKE A POSE

Emmy Rossum is a master smizer at the L.A. premiere of Smilf on Monday.

Paul Zimmerman/Getty

SPILLING TEA

Jason Ritter is all smiles as he visits BUILD Studios to discuss Kevin (Probably) Saves the World on Monday.

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

SNACK ATTACK

Jackie Chan treats himself to soda and popcorn ahead of the N.Y.C. screening of The Foreigner on Monday.

Jackson Lee/Splash News Online

SISTER, SISTER

On Monday, Gigi Hadid and birthday girl Bella enjoy a night out to ring in the supermodel's 21st year in N.Y.C.

David Livingston/Getty

WHO'S WHO?

Property Brothers stars Jonathan and Drew Scott play tug-of-war with Dancing with the Stars pro Emma Slater prior to the show's Monday episode.

Mary Clavering/Getty

PEACE OUT

Travis Barker and daughter Alabama visit the Young Hollywood Studio on Monday.

Noam Galai/Getty

GOLDEN GODDESS

All eyes are on Kesha as she performs in her N.Y.C. concert during her Rainbow tour on Monday.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

A STAR AMONG US

On Sunday, Margot Robbie attends the red carpet at the I, Tonya premiere during the Hamptons International Film Festival.

Lars Niki/Getty

WONDER MAN

Luke Evans attends the Professor Marston and the Wonder Women meet and greet at New York's Forbidden Planet on Monday.

CYVR / BACKGRID

AND THEY'RE OFF!

Pretty Little Liars star Lucy Hale and her pup, Elvis, are spotted at a Vancouver airport after visiting her parents in Memphis, Tennessee.

Splash News Online

AROUND TOWN

Ben Affleck and girlfriend Lindsay Shookus go shopping for artwork in N.Y.C.

Cindy Ord/Getty

CAMERA READY 

On Monday, Hilaria Baldwin and daughter Carmen, 4, play at the launch of the L.O.L. Surprise Unboxing Video Booth at Toys "R" Us in New York City. 

Graylock/Fashion Tech Forum

TECH TALK

Lee Chan, will.i.am, Mike Dennison chat during the 4th Annual Fashion Tech Forum Conference on Friday.

Paul Zimmerman/Getty

WORLD WONDERS

On Monday, actors Luke Evans, Bella Heathcote, Rebecca Hall and director Angela Robinson of Professor Marsto and the Wonder Woman talk about their new movie at BUILD Studio in New York City. 

Splash News Online

CAN'T HELP BUT SMILE

Oh happy day! Christina Milian is in good spirits as she runs errands in Beverly Hills.

Daniel Boczarski/Getty

HAPPY AND YOU KNOW IT

Christie Brinkley celebrates World Smile Day with Smile Trains supporters in Chicago on Friday. 

Splash News Online

BIRTHDAY GIRL

Bella Hadid is all smiles as she celebrates her 21st birthday with friends in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Chelsea Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

THIS IS FAMILY

This Is Us costars Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore and Chrissy Metz come together to attend The Rape Foundation Annual Brunch on Sunday.

PA Images/INSTARimages

UP CLOSE & PERSONAL

Say cheese! Saoirse Ronan snaps a selfie with a fan at the On Chesil Beach premiere during the BFI London Film Festival on Sunday.

David M. Benett/Getty

CUTE COUPLE

Michael Caine and wife Shakira attend an afterparty for My Generation in London on Sunday.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

BRAVE MEN

On Sunday, Jeff Bridges greets police officers at the L.A. premiere of Only the Brave.

Splash News Online

FESTIVAL FAVORITE

Diane Kruger attends the In the Fade premiere during the 25th Annual Hamptons International Film Festival.

Greg Doherty/Getty

SHARING THE LOVE

Janet Jackson and Ja'net Dubois are all smiles on Sunday at Jackson's State of the World Tour afterparty.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

TAKING THE LEAD

Elizabeth Olsen and Jeremy Renner take the stage at a Wind River Q&A on Sunday.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

FEELING ARTSY

Busy Philipps, whose BFF Michele Williams dyed her hair pink, spends quality time with her daughter at the P.S. ARTS Express Yourself event.

Splash News Online

FINDING BALANCE

New mom Amanda Seyfried goes paddleboarding in Croatia.

Roger Wong/INSTARimages

SHINE BRIGHT

Sonequa Martin-Green strikes a pose at New York City's PaleyFest on Sunday.

Milla Cochran/startraks

DANCING DUO

BC Jean and husband Mark Ballas pose at Sunday's Jump Jive & Thrive event in L.A.

Nancy Rivera/INSTARimages

CON WOMAN

Jaimie Alexander attends New York City Comic Con on Sunday. 

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

TALKING TRUTH 

Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny enjoy themselves on the Comic Con panel for The X-Files on Sunday. 

Jenny Anderson/Getty

HIGH SCHOOL REUNION

On Sunday, former Glee stars Darren Criss and Lea Michele perform together at Elsie Fest in New York City. 

Jenny Anderson/Getty

NOTHING BUT FUN 

Auli'i Cravalho and Alan Cumming share an embrace at Elsie Fest on Sunday. 

