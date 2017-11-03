Star Tracks

Star Tracks: Sandra Bullock Films a Stressful Movie Scene, Plus Penélope Cruz, Johnny Depp & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By @gracegavilanes and @lydsprice

Posted on

More

1 of 184

Robert Kamau/GC Images

SWEATER WEATHER 

Reese Witherspoon smiles her way around New York City on Thursday. 

2 of 184

MEGA

STRIFE LIFE 

On Thursday in Los Angeles, Sandra Bullock shoots a stressful scene for her new movie, Bird Box.

3 of 184

David Fisher/Shutterstock

FOLLOW THE SIGNS

Penelope Cruz greets fans at the London premiere of Murder on the Orient Express on Thursday.

4 of 184

Splash News Online

STYLE STAR

Not only is Kathryn Hahn currently starring in A Bad Moms Christmas, but the actress is also slaying New York City with her outfits.

5 of 184

David Fisher/Shutterstock

BOW DOWN 

Also at the Murder on the Orient Express premiere, star Johnny Depp poses in an undone bow tie. 

6 of 184

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

KISS THE MRS.

Leslie Odom Jr. smooches wife Nicolette Robinson at the Murder on the Orient Express bash. 

7 of 184

Splash News Online

HEY THERE

On Thursday, Carrie Underwood waves to fans and phootgraphers as she stops by Good Morning America ahead of her CMA hosting duties.

8 of 184

Peter Parker/Splash News Online

THINK PINK

Gabrielle Union is spotted in a hot pink ensemble in N.Y.C.

9 of 184

Splash News Online

BEACH LIFE

Matthew McConaughey sports a beard and bad teeth while filming a scene for his new movie, The Beach Bum.

10 of 184

Nasser Berzane/Sipa USA

STRANGER THINGS HAVE HAPPENED

Stranger Things stars Joe Keery, Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton promote their new Netflix series on Thursday in Paris, France.

11 of 184

David Livingston/Getty

OH-SO DRESSY

Molly Sims attends the 10th MOCA Distinguished Women In The Arts luncheon on Wednesday in Beverly Hills.

12 of 184

Nicholas Hunt/Getty

RAISE A GLASS

Morgan Freeman makes a toast during the AFI 50th Anniversary Gala on Wednesday in Washington, D.C.

13 of 184

Pacific Coast News

STAYING STRONG

Josh Brolin puts his biceps on display while in L.A. on Wednesday.

14 of 184

Frazer Harrison/Getty

FEEL THE MUSIC

Jared Leto speaks onstage during Spotify's Inaugural Secret Genius Awards on Wednesday.

15 of 184

Christopher Polk/Getty

CUTE COUPLE ALERT

G-Eazy plants a kiss on girlfriend Halsey at Spotify's Inaugural Secret Genius Awards.

16 of 184

Zuma

STAGE PRESENCE

Adam Lambert rocks out alongside Brian May of Queen during a concert in Prague on Wednesday.

17 of 184

Craig Barritt/Getty

LIKE MOTHER, LIKE DAUGHTER

Reese Witherspoon and daughter Ava are total twins while attending the WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards on Wednesday.

18 of 184

Michael Loccisano/Getty

FIST BUMP

Trevor Noah chats (and fist bumps!) with former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at The Daily Show on Wednesday.

19 of 184

Kensington Palace Twitter

HAPPY TO BE HERE

Michelle Obama and Prince Harry share a laugh while meeting with Hyde Park Academy students at the future site of the Obama Presidential Center.

20 of 184

Backgrid

LONG HAIR, DON'T CARE

Matthew McConaughey debuts long hair while filming scenes for his upcoming movie, The Beach Bum, in Miami.

21 of 184

Donato Sardella/Getty

THE INCREDIBLES 

Selma Blair and Charlize Theron attend the Porter and Estée Lauder Incredible Women Gala in Los Angeles on Wednesday. 

22 of 184

JB Lacroix/Getty

HANGING LOOSE 

Takuji Masuda and Gerard Butler keep it cool at the Bunker77 after party on Wednesday in Santa Monica. 

23 of 184

Europa Press/Getty

BIG HEADS

On Tuesday in Malaga, Spain, Antonio Banderas is spotted filming for season 2 of Genius

24 of 184

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

FOR THE LOVE OF ART 

On Wednesday, Catherine Zeta-Jones and husband Michael Douglas show their support at The Actors Fund of America's Carer Transition for Dancers Jubilee Gala in N.Y.C. 

25 of 184

Ezra Shaw/Getty

BASEBALL DIAMOND 

On Wednesday in Los Angeles, Kate Upton takes a selfie with baseball player fiancé Justin Verlander after his team, the Houston Astros, defeat the Dodgers to win the 2017 World Series. 

26 of 184

MEGA

TRAIN JAM

Adam Levine and Jimmy Fallon treat New York City subway passengers to a performance on Wednesday. 

27 of 184

MEGA

GOING STRONG 

Selena Gomez leaves her West Hollywood workout in a good mood on Wednesday. 

28 of 184

MEGA

SO CHILL 

Cillian Murphy is spotted keeping snug in a scarf Wednesday in Paris. 

29 of 184

The Image Direct

ON THE MOVE

Haley Bennett takes her dog for a Wednesday walk in New York City. 

30 of 184

Taylor Hill/WireImage

BACK IN BLACK

On Wednesday in New York City, Karlie Kloss arrives at the WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards. 

31 of 184

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

LEAVE YOUR MARK

Mariah Carey is all smiles while being honored at her hand and footprint ceremony in L.A. on Wednesday.

32 of 184

Daniel Boczarski/Getty

AT THE MIC

Lin-Manuel Miranda attends a press conference highlighting the needs of Puerto Rico and the impact of Chicago's humanitarian efforts on Wednesday.

33 of 184

Pacific Coast News

TOGETHER AGAIN

On Wednesday, Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber cruise around L.A. after sparking rumors of a rekindled romance.

34 of 184

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty

MAKING WAVES

Ian McKellen greets fans and photographers at the Wednesday premiere of Ian McKellen: Playing the Part in Rome, Italy.

35 of 184

Dave J Hogan/Getty

NOT THE END

Hayley Atwell attends the London photocall for Howard's End on Wednesday.

36 of 184

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

TALK IT OUT

The cast of Stranger Things — including Sadie Sink, Millie Bobby Brown, Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard and Gaten Matarazzo — crack each other up as they stop by SiriusXM's Town Hall on Entertainment Weekly Radio on Wednesday in New York.

37 of 184

Splash News Online

ORANGE YOU GLAD

Christie Brinkley makes a statement in bright orange pants while out and about in New York City on Wednesday.

38 of 184

WENN

IN CHARACTER

Benedict Cumberbatch gets serious while filming on the Glasgow, Scotland set of Melrose on Wednesday. 

39 of 184

Gabriel Olsen/Getty

SPOOKTACULAR

Paris Hilton and Farrah Aldjufrie strike a pose as they celebrate Halloween at treats! Magazine's 7th Halloween Party on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

40 of 184

Rob Tringali/MLB Photos/Getty

TEAM SPIRIT

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher take center field with their flags held high as they attend Game 6 of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium in L.A. on Tuesday.

41 of 184

MEGA

NO BONES ABOUT IT

Gwen Stefani takes a low-key approach to Halloween as she rocks a skeleton sweatshirt to an L.A. studio on Tuesday.

42 of 184

MEGA

ROLLING DEEP

Newly-single Selena Gomez enjoys a bike ride with a friend through Studio City on Tuesday.

43 of 184

Splash News Online

LOOKING HOT!

Kelly Osbourne goes for a punny hot dog costume on Tuesday while heading to a Halloween party with her puppy.

44 of 184

Splash News Online

PLAY BALL!

Rob Lowe takes on an army of Astros fans as he arrives at Game 6 of the World Series on Tuesday at Dodgers Stadium.

45 of 184

WENN

CALIFORNIA DREAMING

James Franco goes incognito with the help of a hat and glasses in L.A. on Tuesday. 

46 of 184

Charley Gallay/Getty

PIECE OF CAKE

Jessica Biel heads to Au Fudge to celebrate the restaurant's CAMP launch party on Monday.

47 of 184

Mike Coppola/Getty

GOOD POINT

Mike Meyers and Heather Graham pull out Halloween-inspired style stops at Heidi Klum's 18th Annual Halloween Party on Tuesday.

48 of 184

Theo Wargo/Getty

SETTING THE MOOD

Host Jimmy Fallon and guest, Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown, get ghoulish for a special Halloween-themed segment on The Tonight Show on Tuesday.

49 of 184

Mike Coppola/Getty

THRILL OF THEIR LIVES

Heidi Klum channels Michael Jackson in his iconic "Thriller" music video at her 18th Annual Halloween Party, posing alongside a group of zombies at the event.

50 of 184

Splash News Online

A ROYAL VISIT

Prince Harry takes the stage at the Obama Foundation Summit in Chicago on Tuesday.

51 of 184

Dave J Hogan/Getty

LONDON CALLING

Game of Thrones actress Maisie Williams strikes a pose at the British Independent Film Awards on Wednesday in London.

52 of 184

George Pimentel/Getty

RED-Y OR NOT

Katy Perry dresses up while performing on her Witness tour on Tuesday in Toronto.

53 of 184

Taylor Hill/Getty

COSTUME PARTY

Ice-T and wife Coco get into the Halloween spirit at Heidi Klum's 18th annual Halloween Party on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

54 of 184