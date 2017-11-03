Star Tracks
Star Tracks: Sandra Bullock Films a Stressful Movie Scene, Plus Penélope Cruz, Johnny Depp & More
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes and Lydia Price•@lydsprice
SWEATER WEATHER
Reese Witherspoon smiles her way around New York City on Thursday.
STRIFE LIFE
On Thursday in Los Angeles, Sandra Bullock shoots a stressful scene for her new movie, Bird Box.
FOLLOW THE SIGNS
Penelope Cruz greets fans at the London premiere of Murder on the Orient Express on Thursday.
STYLE STAR
Not only is Kathryn Hahn currently starring in A Bad Moms Christmas, but the actress is also slaying New York City with her outfits.
BOW DOWN
Also at the Murder on the Orient Express premiere, star Johnny Depp poses in an undone bow tie.
KISS THE MRS.
Leslie Odom Jr. smooches wife Nicolette Robinson at the Murder on the Orient Express bash.
HEY THERE
On Thursday, Carrie Underwood waves to fans and phootgraphers as she stops by Good Morning America ahead of her CMA hosting duties.
THINK PINK
Gabrielle Union is spotted in a hot pink ensemble in N.Y.C.
BEACH LIFE
Matthew McConaughey sports a beard and bad teeth while filming a scene for his new movie, The Beach Bum.
STRANGER THINGS HAVE HAPPENED
Stranger Things stars Joe Keery, Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton promote their new Netflix series on Thursday in Paris, France.
OH-SO DRESSY
Molly Sims attends the 10th MOCA Distinguished Women In The Arts luncheon on Wednesday in Beverly Hills.
RAISE A GLASS
Morgan Freeman makes a toast during the AFI 50th Anniversary Gala on Wednesday in Washington, D.C.
STAYING STRONG
Josh Brolin puts his biceps on display while in L.A. on Wednesday.
FEEL THE MUSIC
Jared Leto speaks onstage during Spotify's Inaugural Secret Genius Awards on Wednesday.
CUTE COUPLE ALERT
G-Eazy plants a kiss on girlfriend Halsey at Spotify's Inaugural Secret Genius Awards.
STAGE PRESENCE
Adam Lambert rocks out alongside Brian May of Queen during a concert in Prague on Wednesday.
LIKE MOTHER, LIKE DAUGHTER
Reese Witherspoon and daughter Ava are total twins while attending the WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards on Wednesday.
FIST BUMP
Trevor Noah chats (and fist bumps!) with former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at The Daily Show on Wednesday.
HAPPY TO BE HERE
Michelle Obama and Prince Harry share a laugh while meeting with Hyde Park Academy students at the future site of the Obama Presidential Center.
LONG HAIR, DON'T CARE
Matthew McConaughey debuts long hair while filming scenes for his upcoming movie, The Beach Bum, in Miami.
THE INCREDIBLES
Selma Blair and Charlize Theron attend the Porter and Estée Lauder Incredible Women Gala in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
HANGING LOOSE
Takuji Masuda and Gerard Butler keep it cool at the Bunker77 after party on Wednesday in Santa Monica.
BIG HEADS
On Tuesday in Malaga, Spain, Antonio Banderas is spotted filming for season 2 of Genius.
FOR THE LOVE OF ART
On Wednesday, Catherine Zeta-Jones and husband Michael Douglas show their support at The Actors Fund of America's Carer Transition for Dancers Jubilee Gala in N.Y.C.
BASEBALL DIAMOND
On Wednesday in Los Angeles, Kate Upton takes a selfie with baseball player fiancé Justin Verlander after his team, the Houston Astros, defeat the Dodgers to win the 2017 World Series.
TRAIN JAM
Adam Levine and Jimmy Fallon treat New York City subway passengers to a performance on Wednesday.
GOING STRONG
Selena Gomez leaves her West Hollywood workout in a good mood on Wednesday.
SO CHILL
Cillian Murphy is spotted keeping snug in a scarf Wednesday in Paris.
ON THE MOVE
Haley Bennett takes her dog for a Wednesday walk in New York City.
BACK IN BLACK
On Wednesday in New York City, Karlie Kloss arrives at the WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards.
LEAVE YOUR MARK
Mariah Carey is all smiles while being honored at her hand and footprint ceremony in L.A. on Wednesday.
AT THE MIC
Lin-Manuel Miranda attends a press conference highlighting the needs of Puerto Rico and the impact of Chicago's humanitarian efforts on Wednesday.
TOGETHER AGAIN
On Wednesday, Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber cruise around L.A. after sparking rumors of a rekindled romance.
MAKING WAVES
Ian McKellen greets fans and photographers at the Wednesday premiere of Ian McKellen: Playing the Part in Rome, Italy.
NOT THE END
Hayley Atwell attends the London photocall for Howard's End on Wednesday.
TALK IT OUT
The cast of Stranger Things — including Sadie Sink, Millie Bobby Brown, Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard and Gaten Matarazzo — crack each other up as they stop by SiriusXM's Town Hall on Entertainment Weekly Radio on Wednesday in New York.
ORANGE YOU GLAD
Christie Brinkley makes a statement in bright orange pants while out and about in New York City on Wednesday.
IN CHARACTER
Benedict Cumberbatch gets serious while filming on the Glasgow, Scotland set of Melrose on Wednesday.
SPOOKTACULAR
Paris Hilton and Farrah Aldjufrie strike a pose as they celebrate Halloween at treats! Magazine's 7th Halloween Party on Tuesday in Los Angeles.
TEAM SPIRIT
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher take center field with their flags held high as they attend Game 6 of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium in L.A. on Tuesday.
NO BONES ABOUT IT
Gwen Stefani takes a low-key approach to Halloween as she rocks a skeleton sweatshirt to an L.A. studio on Tuesday.
ROLLING DEEP
Newly-single Selena Gomez enjoys a bike ride with a friend through Studio City on Tuesday.
LOOKING HOT!
Kelly Osbourne goes for a punny hot dog costume on Tuesday while heading to a Halloween party with her puppy.
PLAY BALL!
Rob Lowe takes on an army of Astros fans as he arrives at Game 6 of the World Series on Tuesday at Dodgers Stadium.
CALIFORNIA DREAMING
James Franco goes incognito with the help of a hat and glasses in L.A. on Tuesday.
PIECE OF CAKE
Jessica Biel heads to Au Fudge to celebrate the restaurant's CAMP launch party on Monday.
GOOD POINT
Mike Meyers and Heather Graham pull out Halloween-inspired style stops at Heidi Klum's 18th Annual Halloween Party on Tuesday.
SETTING THE MOOD
Host Jimmy Fallon and guest, Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown, get ghoulish for a special Halloween-themed segment on The Tonight Show on Tuesday.
THRILL OF THEIR LIVES
Heidi Klum channels Michael Jackson in his iconic "Thriller" music video at her 18th Annual Halloween Party, posing alongside a group of zombies at the event.
A ROYAL VISIT
Prince Harry takes the stage at the Obama Foundation Summit in Chicago on Tuesday.
LONDON CALLING
Game of Thrones actress Maisie Williams strikes a pose at the British Independent Film Awards on Wednesday in London.
RED-Y OR NOT
Katy Perry dresses up while performing on her Witness tour on Tuesday in Toronto.
COSTUME PARTY
Ice-T and wife Coco get into the Halloween spirit at Heidi Klum's 18th annual Halloween Party on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
