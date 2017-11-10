Star Tracks

INSTARimages.com

PUPPY LOVE

Tom Hiddleston cradles his pup during a walk through London on Thursday.

The Image Direct

CITY SLICKER

Ryan Reynolds is spotted about and about in New York City on Thursday.

Griffin Lipson/BFA/Shutterstock

BURST OF COLOR

Zosia Mamet attends the Rebag launch party in New York City on Tuesday.

Santiago Felipe/Getty

MUPPET SQUAD

Jenny McCarthy joins in on the fun during a photoshoot with Bert and Ernie at SiriusXM Studios on Thursday.

Mike Marsland/WireImage

LONDON CALLING

Jennifer Hudson arrives at the ITV Gala held at the London Palladium on Thursday.

The Image Direct

BLONDE AMBITION

Emma Stone takes a break in between filming scenes for the Netflix show, Maniac, on Thursday.

Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

PEACE OUT

Alicia Keys is all smiles as she leaves Sony studios in N.Y.C. 

WENN

GRUNGE GAL

Alessandra Ambrosio sports a Kurt Cobain-fronted sweatshirt at LAX Airport.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

DEEP BREATH

Simon Baker, who serves as actor and director of Breath, gets lei'd during the 37th Annual Hawaii International Film Festival on Wednesday.

Dave Benett/Getty

WORD UP

Stella McCartney and Arizona Muse prove they have a way with words at a private dinner, hosted by the fashion designer and Net-a-Porter, to celebrate the launch of McCartney's collab with the company.

Arthur Edwards/Getty

ROYAL VISIT

Prince Charles meets children from the Lajpat Nagar-III School during a trip to India on Thursday.

WENN

WALK THIS WAY

A smiling Selma Blair walks her dog in L.A.

Graham Denholm/Getty

FLOWER POWER

Priscilla Presley is a vision as she poses at the Kennedy Marquee on Kennedy Oaks Day in Melbourne, Australia on Thursday.

Jeremy Selwyn/Getty

SIGN OF RESPECT

Prince Harry visits the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey on Thursday.

Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan/Getty

BUMP IT UP

Kathy Hilton embraces daughter Nicky Hilton Rothschild's growing baby bump at the Hope for Depression Research Foundation's 11th Annual Luncheon on Wednesday.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

THE FAB FOUR

Mario Lopez, wife Courtney and kids Dominic and Gia have a family night at the L.A. premiere of Coco on Wednesday.

C Flanigan/FilmMagic

FESTIVAL FAVORITES

Madelyn Deutch supports mom Lea Thompson at the screening of her new film, The Year of Spectacular Men, during the 7th Annual Napa Valley Film Festival.

Gerardo Mora/Getty

DISNEY DARLINGS

On Sunday, Nick Lachey and Julianne Hough perform during the taping of The Wonderful World Of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration.

PA Images/Sipa USA

PUT A FORK IN IT

Comedian Sarah Millican and Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa, get animated while stopping by The Graham Norton Show on Wednesday.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

LOUD & CLEAR

Iggy Azalea celebrates the VIP launch event for Ember on Wednesday.

JB Lacroix/ WireImage

SIGN LANGUAGE

Gael García Bernal keeps the peace while attending the L.A. premiere of Coco on Wednesday.

Splash News Online

TAKE YOUR PIC

Bachelor in Paradise alum DeMario Jackson channels his inner model for a Los Angeles photoshoot. 

Nicholas Hunt/WireImage

DRESSED TO IMPRESS

Photographic evidence that designer Cristian Siriano looks up to supermodel Coco Rocha — specifically at a launch party for his new book, Dresses to Dream About, on Wednesday.

The Image Direct

BARING ALL

A bare-faced (and beautiful!) Charlize Theron is spotted leaving her Montreal hotel to head to the set of Flarsky.

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

LOOK OF LOVE

Anna Camp and husband Skylar Astin only have eyes for each other at the opening night afterparty for the new play "What We're Up Against" on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Jim Spellman/WireImage

PARTY GIRL

On Wednesday, Alia Shawkat attends the TBS-hosted season 2 premiere of Search Party in N.Y.C.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

TV TALK

Julia Garner discusses Netflix's Ozark at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations event on Wednesday.

Jerritt Clark/Getty

SWEET NIGHT OUT

Ariel Winter and boyfriend Levi Meaden pack on the pda at the LaPalme Magazine fall cover party on Wednesday in L.A.

Splash News Online

BACK IN BLACK

Catherine Zeta-Jones makes sure to blend in with her surroundings as she arrives to JFK Airport in Queens, New York.

Denise Truscello/WireImage

RAISE 'EM HIGH

Céline Dion and Steve Aoki join forces during a concert benefitting the Las Vegas Victims Fund on Wednesday in Las Vegas.

Nicholas Hunt/WireImage

GLAM GIRL

After receiving a string of negative Instagram comments, Drew Barrymore shows off her new haircut at the N.Y.C. launch party for Cristian Siriano's new book, Dresses to Dream About, on Wednesday.

MEGA

OUT & ABOUT

James Franco laughs it off during a Beverly Hills outing on Tuesday.

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE

Ashley Judd is all smiles as she speaks onstage at the Hope For Depression Research Foundation's 11th Annual Luncheon Seminar on Wednesday in New York.

Allan Bregg/Splash News Online

STEP IN LINE

Krysten Ritter embraces the cold New York City temperatures on Wednesday as she leaves BUILD studios on Wednesday.

Jack Abuin/Splash News Online

ON THE BOOKS

Emily Mortimer strikes a pose as she arrives at the Spanish photocall for The Bookshop on Wednesday in Madrid. 

