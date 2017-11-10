Star Tracks
1 of 205
PUPPY LOVE
Tom Hiddleston cradles his pup during a walk through London on Thursday.
2 of 205
CITY SLICKER
Ryan Reynolds is spotted about and about in New York City on Thursday.
3 of 205
BURST OF COLOR
Zosia Mamet attends the Rebag launch party in New York City on Tuesday.
4 of 205
MUPPET SQUAD
Jenny McCarthy joins in on the fun during a photoshoot with Bert and Ernie at SiriusXM Studios on Thursday.
5 of 205
LONDON CALLING
Jennifer Hudson arrives at the ITV Gala held at the London Palladium on Thursday.
6 of 205
BLONDE AMBITION
Emma Stone takes a break in between filming scenes for the Netflix show, Maniac, on Thursday.
7 of 205
PEACE OUT
Alicia Keys is all smiles as she leaves Sony studios in N.Y.C.
8 of 205
GRUNGE GAL
Alessandra Ambrosio sports a Kurt Cobain-fronted sweatshirt at LAX Airport.
9 of 205
DEEP BREATH
Simon Baker, who serves as actor and director of Breath, gets lei'd during the 37th Annual Hawaii International Film Festival on Wednesday.
10 of 205
WORD UP
Stella McCartney and Arizona Muse prove they have a way with words at a private dinner, hosted by the fashion designer and Net-a-Porter, to celebrate the launch of McCartney's collab with the company.
11 of 205
ROYAL VISIT
Prince Charles meets children from the Lajpat Nagar-III School during a trip to India on Thursday.
12 of 205
WALK THIS WAY
A smiling Selma Blair walks her dog in L.A.
13 of 205
FLOWER POWER
Priscilla Presley is a vision as she poses at the Kennedy Marquee on Kennedy Oaks Day in Melbourne, Australia on Thursday.
14 of 205
SIGN OF RESPECT
Prince Harry visits the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey on Thursday.
15 of 205
BUMP IT UP
Kathy Hilton embraces daughter Nicky Hilton Rothschild's growing baby bump at the Hope for Depression Research Foundation's 11th Annual Luncheon on Wednesday.
16 of 205
THE FAB FOUR
Mario Lopez, wife Courtney and kids Dominic and Gia have a family night at the L.A. premiere of Coco on Wednesday.
17 of 205
FESTIVAL FAVORITES
Madelyn Deutch supports mom Lea Thompson at the screening of her new film, The Year of Spectacular Men, during the 7th Annual Napa Valley Film Festival.
18 of 205
DISNEY DARLINGS
On Sunday, Nick Lachey and Julianne Hough perform during the taping of The Wonderful World Of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration.
19 of 205
PUT A FORK IN IT
Comedian Sarah Millican and Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa, get animated while stopping by The Graham Norton Show on Wednesday.
20 of 205
LOUD & CLEAR
Iggy Azalea celebrates the VIP launch event for Ember on Wednesday.
21 of 205
SIGN LANGUAGE
Gael García Bernal keeps the peace while attending the L.A. premiere of Coco on Wednesday.
22 of 205
TAKE YOUR PIC
Bachelor in Paradise alum DeMario Jackson channels his inner model for a Los Angeles photoshoot.
23 of 205
DRESSED TO IMPRESS
Photographic evidence that designer Cristian Siriano looks up to supermodel Coco Rocha — specifically at a launch party for his new book, Dresses to Dream About, on Wednesday.
24 of 205
BARING ALL
A bare-faced (and beautiful!) Charlize Theron is spotted leaving her Montreal hotel to head to the set of Flarsky.
25 of 205
LOOK OF LOVE
Anna Camp and husband Skylar Astin only have eyes for each other at the opening night afterparty for the new play "What We're Up Against" on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
26 of 205
PARTY GIRL
On Wednesday, Alia Shawkat attends the TBS-hosted season 2 premiere of Search Party in N.Y.C.
27 of 205
TV TALK
Julia Garner discusses Netflix's Ozark at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations event on Wednesday.
28 of 205
SWEET NIGHT OUT
Ariel Winter and boyfriend Levi Meaden pack on the pda at the LaPalme Magazine fall cover party on Wednesday in L.A.
29 of 205
BACK IN BLACK
Catherine Zeta-Jones makes sure to blend in with her surroundings as she arrives to JFK Airport in Queens, New York.
30 of 205
RAISE 'EM HIGH
Céline Dion and Steve Aoki join forces during a concert benefitting the Las Vegas Victims Fund on Wednesday in Las Vegas.
31 of 205
GLAM GIRL
After receiving a string of negative Instagram comments, Drew Barrymore shows off her new haircut at the N.Y.C. launch party for Cristian Siriano's new book, Dresses to Dream About, on Wednesday.
32 of 205
OUT & ABOUT
James Franco laughs it off during a Beverly Hills outing on Tuesday.
33 of 205
SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE
Ashley Judd is all smiles as she speaks onstage at the Hope For Depression Research Foundation's 11th Annual Luncheon Seminar on Wednesday in New York.
34 of 205
STEP IN LINE
Krysten Ritter embraces the cold New York City temperatures on Wednesday as she leaves BUILD studios on Wednesday.
35 of 205
ON THE BOOKS
Emily Mortimer strikes a pose as she arrives at the Spanish photocall for The Bookshop on Wednesday in Madrid.
36 of 205