Ethan Hawke & Son Levon Come Together, Plus Tina Fey, Cara Delevingne and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

Grace Gavilanes and Julia Emmanuele
May 18, 2018 06:00 AM
<p>Elizabeth Hurley and Mary J. Blige attend the Breast Cancer Research Foundation Hot Pink Gala on Thursday.</p>
<p>Naomi Watts takes her dogs out for a stroll in N.Y.C.&#8217;s Tribeca neighborhood.</p>
<p><em>Riverdale</em> costars Lili Reinhart and Madelaine Petsch complement each other&#8217;s outfits at the CW Network Upfront Presentation on Thursday.</p>
<p>Heidi Klum and boyfriend Tom Kaulitz make their red carpet debut as a couple at the amfAR Gala on Thursday.</p>
<p>Diana Ross is seen out and about in Beverly Hills on Thursday.</p>
<p><em>Younger</em> stars Sutton Foster and Peter Hermann film scenes for the TV show in N.Y.C.&#8217;s Bryant Park.</p>
<p><em>Deadpool 2</em> stars Ryan Reynolds and Josh Brolin join James Corden on <em>The Late Late Show</em>, where they participated in the sketch &#8220;The Good, The Bad, and The Corden.&#8221;</p>
<p>Pierce Brosnan loosens up his bow tie at the amfAR Gala on Thursday.</p>
<p>Olivia Culpo is a total style star at the&nbsp;Dolce &amp; Gabbana Light Blue Italian Zest Launch Event on Thursday.&nbsp;</p>
<p>Andrew Rannells, Zachary Quinto and Matt Bomer are all smiles after taking in a special &#8220;Midnight Matinee&#8221; performance of &#8220;Three Tall Women<i>&#8221;&nbsp;</i>on Broadway benefiting The Actors Fund of America on Thursday.</p>
<p>Tina Fey cracks up host Jimmy Fallon during an appearance on Thursday&#8217;s taping of&nbsp;<i>The Tonight Show.</i></p>
<p>David Cross hams it up with some fellow never-nudes at the season five premiere of&nbsp;<i>Arrested Development&nbsp;</i>on Thursday in Los Angeles.</p>
<p>Meanwhile, Jason Bateman and wife Amanda Anka only have eyes for each other as they walk the red carpet at the premiere.</p>
<p>Elton John waves to fans during his final performance of The Million Dollar Piano&nbsp;on Thursday night in Las Vegas.</p>
<p>Ethan Hawke and son Levon Roan Thurman-Hawke are mirror images of each other on Thursday at the New York Public Library Spring Dinner event.</p>
<p>Kate Upton keeps it casual while arriving at LAX Airport on Thursday for a flight.</p>
<p>Jennifer Lopez shows off her killer curves during a striptease in her performance Thursday night as part of her All I Have show&nbsp;in Las Vegas.</p>
<p>Cara Delevingne pulls faces while posing for photographers at the unveiling of the new Tag Heuer advertising campaign at the&nbsp;New York City flagship store on Thursday.</p>
<p>Adrien Brody and Milla Jovovich strike a pose at the amfAR Gala Cannes 2018 cocktail at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on Thursday in&nbsp;Cap d&#8217;Antibes, France.</p>
<p>Oprah Winfrey is as happy as can be with actors Adrienne Warren and Kobna Holdbrook-Smith backstage at the West End production of &#8220;Tina: The Tina Turner Musical&#8221; on Thursday.</p>
<p><i>Supernatural&#8217;</i>s&nbsp;Misha Collins, Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles show off their best model poses while arriving at the 2018 CW Network Upfronts on Thursday in L.A.</p>
<p>Selena gomez and&nbsp;Fernanda Urdapilleta are beaming as they pose for pics at the celebratory launch event for Puma Defy on Wednesday.</p>
<p>With help from The Millenial Mamas, Tori Spelling celebrates her birthday with BFFs (and &#8217;90s queens!) Jennie Garth and Beverly Mitchell <em>and</em>&nbsp;her very own unicorn cake in Hollywood.</p>
<p>Mila Kunis and husband Ashton Kutcher enjoy their date night together, at a U2 concert on Wednesday.</p>
<p>Krysten Ritter attends the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations screening of Netflix&#8217;s <em>Jessica Jones</em>.</p>
<p>Jessica Biel is perfectly polished in a pantsuit at Au Fudge, where the restaurant hosted an event celebrating parenting favorite, the SNOO, on Wednesday.</p>
<p>On Wednesday,&nbsp;Idina Menzel poses at a photo call for the new play &#8220;Skintight&#8221; in New York City.</p>
<p><em>Black Panther</em>&#8216;s Chadwick Boseman chats with Stephen Colbert on <em>The Late Show</em> on Wednesday.</p>
<p>Adrien Brody is all smiles as he attends the&nbsp;1000 Miles Historic Road Race on Wednesday in Brescia, Italy.</p>
<p>Carrie Underwood performs at the Jam Cellars Ballroom during Live in the Vineyard Goes Country on Wednesday.</p>
<p>On Wednesday, Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon appear on <i>The Tonight Show&nbsp;</i>as &#8220;Cord and Tish,&#8221; who will provide live coverage of the royal wedding on HBO.&nbsp;</p>
<p>Elaine Welteroth and Yara Shahidi attend the Lower Eastside Girls Club Spring Fling Gala on Wednesday in N.Y.C.&nbsp;</p>
<p>Rayah Houston, Pat Houston, Kevin Macdonald, Nicole David&nbsp;and Lisa Erspamer pose at a Cannes Film&nbsp;Festival photo call for the new Whitney Houston documentary, <em>Whitney</em>, on&nbsp;Thursday.&nbsp;</p>
<p>Kaia Gerber attends Levi&#8217;s 501 Day Celebration event in L.A.&nbsp;On wednesday.&nbsp;</p>
<p>Also at the Levi&#8217;s party, Sza takes the stage for a performance.&nbsp;</p>
<p>Nicki Minaj attends a dinner with Nina Garcia in New York City on Wendesday.&nbsp;</p>
<p>Ali Larter arrives at LAX on&nbsp;Wednesday.&nbsp;</p>
<p>On Wednesday, Marisa Tomei comes out for the Los Angeles opening night of <i>Soft Power</i>.</p>
<p>Rosie Huntington-Whiteley struts her way to a meeting in Beverly Hills.&nbsp;</p>
<p><em>Drop the Mic</em> hosts Method Man and Hailey Baldwin strike a pose at the&nbsp;Turner Upfront event on Wednesday in New York City.&nbsp;</p>
<p>Nina Dobrev ducks out of the rain into a yellow taxi on Wednesday while out and about in New York.&nbsp;</p>
<p>Selma Blair runs errands after yoga class on Wednesday in L.A.&nbsp;</p>
<p>Steven Yeun, Jong-seo Jeon and Ah-in Yoo make a grand entrance as they arrive at the Cannes Film Festival screening of&nbsp;<em>Burning&nbsp;</em>on Wednesday in France.&nbsp;</p>
<p>Morena Baccarin brightens up a dreary New York day in a yellow dress on Wednesday.&nbsp;</p>
<p>Milla Jovovich arrives at the premiere of&nbsp;<em>Burning&nbsp;</em>on Wednesday at the Cannes Film Festival.&nbsp;</p>
<p>A makeup-free Miley Cyrus drinks a green juice during a morning shopping trip with her mom.</p>
<p>Claire Danes, who is currently pregnant with her second child, walks with husband Hugh Dancy.&nbsp;</p>
<p>Chris Pine arrives at the Turner Upfront event on Wednesday in New York City.</p>
<p>Bruce Springsteen joins Frankie Valli, Bob Gaudio and Joe Long of The Four Seasons for a group photo as the pairget inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame.</p>
<p><em>Queer Eye</em>&#8216;s Antoni Porowski partners up with Silk to celebrate Bike to Work Week on Wednesday.</p>
<p>Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Emilia Clarke share a sweet embrace at a screening of <em>Solo: A Star Wars Story</em>.</p>
<p>Dakota Fanning is all smiles as she attends <em>The Alienist</em> FYC event on Tuesday.</p>
<p>Allison Janney and Debra Messing come close at the Gersh Upfronts Party on Tuesday.</p>
<p>Jacob Tremblay meets with kids living with&nbsp;craniofacial differences &mdash; he portrayed a character with the condition in <em>Wonder</em>&nbsp;&mdash; at a myFace event.</p>
<p>Olivia Culpo and Lea Michele treat themselves at the Kim Crawford Wines &#8220;Sip Into Summer&#8221; Ros&eacute; Party on Tuesday.</p>
<p>Kyle MacLachlan makes his triumphant return to <em>The Late Late Show with James Corden</em> on Tuesday.</p>
<p>It&#8217;s a family affair! John Travolta and wife Kelly Preston bring along their kids, daughter Ella and son Benjamin, to an event honoring Travolta during the Cannes Film Festival.</p>
<p>Zachary Quinto is ready for his close-up at the Gersh Upfronts Party on Tuesday.</p>
<p>Thandie Newton gets serious protection from stormtroopers at the screening of <em>Solo: A Star Wars Story</em> on Tuesday.</p>
<p>Terru Crews jumps for joy (possibly because of <a href="http://people.com/tv/terry-crews-talks-brooklyn-nine-nine-cancelled-rescued/"><em>Brooklyn Nine-Nine</em>&#8216;s shocking renewal?</a>) during an appearance at SiriusXM Studios on Tuesday.</p>
<p>Martin Starr, Thomas Middleditch, Zach Woods and Amanda Crew of Silicon Valley fame at the FYC event in Hollywood on Tuesday.</p>
<p>Meghan Trainor hits a high note while performing in Rockefeller Plaza on Tuesday during an appearance on <i>Today</i>.</p>
<p>Robert De Niro and chef Nobuyuki Matsuhisa strike a pose while arriving at the launch of the Nobu Hotel in London on Tuesday.</p>
<p>Sam Smith gets the crowd on their feet while performing onstage in Barcelona on Tuesday during his The Thrill of It All tour.</p>
<p>Kelly Bensimon sprints down the street while out and about in New York City on Tuesday.</p>
<p>Giada DiLaurentis celebrates after throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at the Baltimore Orioles game against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday in Maryland.</p>
<p>Kate Mara and Nina Agdal crack each other up while arriving at the Belvedere Vodka Ginger Zest Launch on Tuesday in N.Y.C.</p>
<p>Portia de Rossi gets animated while chatting with wife Ellen DeGeneres on Tuesday during a taping of <i>The Ellen DeGeneres Show</i>.</p>
<p>Emmy Rossum is all smiles while grabbing a cup of coffee on Tuesday in West Hollywood.</p>
<p>Rachel Weisz shows off her growing baby bump on Tuesday while out and about in New York City.</p>
<p>Rita Ora sparkles onstage while performing in Manchester, England on Tuesday.</p>
<p>Boy George, Delta Goodrem and Joe Jonas cuddle up to one another as they arrive at the Nine All Stars Event on Tuesday in Sydney.</p>
<p>Candice Bergen, Don Johnson and Mary Steenburgen arrive at the&nbsp;Paramount &amp; Lindt&#8217;s screening of <i>Book Club </i>on Tuesday in N.Y.C.</p>
<p>Cate Blanchett, Jane Fonda, and 2018 Trophee Chopard laureate Elizabeth Debicki attend the Chopard event during the Cannes Film Festival on Monday.</p>
<p>Jerry Seinfeld, wife Jessica and their daughter Sascha come together at The Robin Hood Foundation benefit on Monday.</p>
<p>Also at the benefit event, Jennifer Lopez brings down the house with a memorable performance on Monday night.</p>
<p>Jamie Foxx and daughter Corinne are mirror images of each other at the Fox Network Upfront event on Monday.</p>
<p>Ryan Reynolds only has eyes for wife Blake Lively at the N.Y.C. screening of <em>Deadpool 2</em> on Monday.</p>
<p>On Monday, Andrew Garfield, Annette Bening, Warren Beatty and Joshua Jackson pose together inside The Actors Fund of America&#8217;s Annual Gala, where Beatty was one of the stars being honored.</p>
<p>A bundled-up George Clooney is spotted on the set of <em>Catch-22</em> in Italy.</p>
<p>A bikini-clad Michelle Rodriguez shows off her toned physique at the pool during the Cannes Film Festival.</p>
<p>On Monday, Uma Thurman strikes a pose at The Actors Fund of America&#8217;s Annual Gala in New York City.</p>
<p>Travis Scott puts his game face on as he throws out a t-shirt into the crowd at Game One of the&nbsp;Western Conference Finals during the 2018 NBA Playoffs between the Houston Rockets and the Golden State Warriors.</p>
<p>John Travolta plays photographer at a photo call for&nbsp;a sit-down with the actor about <em>Gotti&nbsp;</em>during the Cannes Film Festival.</p>
<p>Jenna Dewan gets a lift from her <em>World Of Dance</em> co-star, Derek Hough, during their appearance at BUILD Studios on Monday.</p>
<p>Derek Jeter and longtime love Hannah attend the athlete&#8217;s sister Sharlee&#8217;s launch event for her new book, <em>The Stuff</em>, on Monday.</p>
<p>Shortly after <a href="http://people.com/tv/taraji-p-henson-engaged/">announcing her engagement</a>, Taraji P. Henson shows off her sparkler at the&nbsp;Fox Network Upfront event on Monday.</p>
<p>The dynamic onscreen duo, Steve Buscemi and Adam Sandler, pose backstage at the 22nd Annual Webby Awards on Monday.&nbsp;</p>
<p>Emilia Clarke and Alden Ehrenreich enjoy their time with Chewbacca at the <em>Solo: A Star Wars Story</em> photo call at the Cannes Film Festival.</p>
<p>Joined by her pup, Serena Williams lands in France for the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday.</p>
<p>Leslie Jones sneakily pops her head out from backstage at The Robin Hood Foundation&#8217;s benefit event, where Jennifer Lopez performed on Monday.</p>
<p>Laura Linney and Liam Neeson have themselves a <em>Love Actually</em> reunion backstage at the Webby Awards on Monday.</p>
<p>Better from the back! Cate Blanchett gives us a full-length view at her multi-colored gown at a Monday screening of <em>Blackkklansman</em>.</p>
<p>Christina Hendricks totes an adorable watermelon clutch at the&nbsp;NBCUniversal Upfront&nbsp;Presentation on Monday.</p>
<p>Jesse Tyler Ferguson is spotted riding an N.Y.C. Citi Bike on Monday.&nbsp;</p>
<p><i>World of Dance</i> stars Derek Hough and Ne-Yo attend the NBCUniversal Upfront Presentation Monday in N.Y.C.&nbsp;</p>
<p>Also at the NBCUniversal Upfronts, Milo Ventimiglia and <i>This Is Us</i> costar Mandy Moore pose for photos.&nbsp;</p>
<p>Sarah Shahi happily stops by SiriusXM Studios on Monday.</p>
<p><em>Deadpool 2</em> director David Leitch joins the film&#8217;s cast&nbsp;&mdash; comprised of&nbsp;Zazie Beetz, Julian Dennison, Ryan Reynolds, Morena Baccarin and Josh Brolin&nbsp;&mdash; at BUILD Studios on Monday.</p>
<p>On Monday, Benedict Cumberbatch arrives at BBC Radio 2 in London.</p>
<p>Bradley Cooper is spotted at New York&#8217;s JFK Airport on Friday.</p>
<p><em>Black Panther</em> star Chadwick Boseman receives an honorary doctorate degree at the Howard University Commencement Ceremony on Saturday.</p>
<p>Damian Lewis and wife&nbsp;Helen McCrory cozy up to each other at the&nbsp;The Old Vic Bicentenary Ball to celebrate the theatre&#8217;s 200th birthday in London on Sunday.</p>
<p>Jamie-Lynn Sigler attends the Meadow&#8217;s Movement event on Saturday.</p>
<p>Jennifer Garner can&#8217;t help but smile while holding flowers on Mother&#8217;s Day.</p>
<p>Elsa Pataky stylishly arrives at the Camilla and Marc show during Fashion Week in Australia on Sunday.</p>
<p>Common poses for pics while stopping by SiriusXM Studios on Friday.</p>
<p>Jack Black poses with the cast of &#8220;School of Rock&#8221; backstage following the group&#8217;s Saturday performance.</p>
<p>Alex Rodriguez and girlfriend Jennifer Lopez step out in N.Y.C. on Friday.&nbsp;</p>
<p>Joan Collins poses with her likeness after sitting for a live sculpting for the Penny Brohn UK Charity Friday in London.&nbsp;</p>
<p><i>American Idol</i> judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry&nbsp;and Luke Bryan arrive on Sunday at a Los&nbsp;Angeles taping.&nbsp;</p>
<p>Jack Donnelly and Malin Akerman leave the birthday girl&#8217;s 1920s-themed party&nbsp;Saturday in L.A.&nbsp;</p>
<p>On&nbsp;Monday, Matt Dillion attends a photo call for <i>The House That Jack&nbsp;Built </i>during the Cannes&nbsp;Film Festival.&nbsp;</p>
<p>Stars Michael Shannon, Michael B. Jordan and Sofia Boutella walk the red carpet at the <i>Farenheit 451</i> Cannes screening on&nbsp;Saturday.&nbsp;</p>
<p>Naomi Campbell and Carla Bruni get silly at Fashion for Relief Cannes 2018 on&nbsp;Sunday.&nbsp;</p>
<p>DJ Eric Sean, Nick Cannon and DJ&nbsp;Supa party&nbsp;Saturday&nbsp;at Flamingo Las Vegas&#8217; GO Pool&nbsp;Dayclub.</p>
<p>An unrecognizable Tom Hardy films his upcoming Al Capone biopic, <i>Fonzo</i>, on&nbsp;Friday.&nbsp;</p>
<p><a href="http://people.com/babies/john-stamos-welcomes-son-william-christopher/">New parents</a> John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh attend the 2018 Best Buddies Mother&#8217;s Day Brunch hosted by Vanessa and Gina Hudgens in Malibu, California, on Saturday.&nbsp;</p>
<p>Kendall Jenner makes an elegant appearance at the screening of <em>Girls Of The Sun (Les Filles Du Soleil)</em> during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival Cannes, France, on Saturday.</p>
<p>Salma Hayek poses for a stunning photo at the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, on Sunday.&nbsp;</p>
<p>RuPaul speaks during the ribbon cutting at the 4th Annual RuPaul&#8217;s DragCon at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Saturday.&nbsp;</p>
<p>The <em>DuckTales</em> cast &mdash;&nbsp;Ben Schwartz, Toks Olagundoye,&nbsp; David Tennant, Kate Micucci, Danny Pudi and&nbsp;Bobby Moynihan &mdash; link up at&nbsp;Disney Channel GO! Fan Fest at&nbsp;Disneyland Resort in&nbsp;Anaheim, California, on Saturday.&nbsp;&nbsp;</p>
<p>Lupita Nyong&#8217;o and Julianne Moore attend Chopard Secret Night during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Chateau de la Croix des Gardes Friday in Cannes, France.</p>
<p>Amber Heard films on Saturday during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France.&nbsp;</p>
<p>Taylor Swift performs on Friday&nbsp;in&nbsp;Santa Clara, California, during a stop on her&nbsp;2018 Reputation Stadium Tour.&nbsp;</p>
<p>Comedians&nbsp;Ali Wong, Tig Notaro Martin Short and Judd Apatow pose together at the Netflix is a Joke Panel, held on Friday at Netflix FYSEE at Raleigh Studios in Los Angeles, California.&nbsp;</p>
<p>Connie Britton delivers the keynote address for the USC School of Dramatic Arts&#8217; Commencement Ceremony on Friday in Los Angeles, California.</p>
<p>Jessica Simpson is positively glowing at the 2018 Outstanding Mother Awards.</p>
<p>Mel B is one hot mama as she heads to the British LGBT Awards with look-alike daughter Phoenix Chi on Friday.</p>
<p>Nicky Hilton rocks a polished business look while out and about in New York City on Friday.</p>
<p>Gwyneth Paltrow proves you <i>can </i>wear white before Memorial Day in this chic look while on her way to a meeting in L.A. on Friday.</p>
<p>Bow down! Bella Hadid stylishly attends a screening of <em>Ash Is The Purest White</em>.</p>
<p>Dan Stevens stops by BUILD Studio to discuss <em>Legion</em> on Friday.</p>
<p>Camilla Duchess of Cornwall joins a wine tasting reception for members of staff and other local wine producers during a visit to Lyrarakis Winery on Friday.</p>
<p>Sienna Miller keeps it casual while running out for coffee in New York on Friday.</p>
<p>Jeffrey Dean Morgan keeps it rolling while arriving at LAX Airport in Los Angeles on Friday.</p>
<p>Joe Manganiello and wife Sofia Vergara make one cute couple at the premiere of <em>Solo: A Star Wars Story</em> on Thursday.</p>
<p>Natasha Bedingfield and Julianne Hough wear burgundy dresses at an event, benefitting LOVE UNITED, at West Hollywood&#8217;s Amanu.</p>
<p>Nile Rodgers is thinking pink at&nbsp;the Breast Cancer Research Foundation&#8217;s Hot Pink Party, held Thursday evening in Boston.</p>
<p>On Thursday,&nbsp;Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Emilia Clarke attend the L.A. premiere of <em>Solo: A Star Wars Story</em>.</p>
<p>Debra Messing happily chats on the phone on a park bench in N.Y.C.</p>
<p>On Thursday, Aubrey Plaza is caught in a candid moment in New York City&#8217;s Tribeca neighborhood.</p>
<p>Kelly Wearstler and <em>Queer Eye</em>&#8216;s Tan France participate in the WeWork San Francisco Creator Awards Master Class on Thursday.</p>
<p>Also at the WeWork San Francisco Creator Awards: St. Vincent, who performed at the event on Thursday.</p>
<p>Ryan Reynolds and Rob Delaney make an appearance at a fan screening for <em>Deadpool 2</em> on Thursday.</p>
<p>Congrats are in order for Rihanna! The singer launches her lingerie collection, Savage x Fenty, on Thursday in N.Y.C.</p>
<p>Meg Ryan is spotted in New York City on Thursday.</p>
<p>Jennifer Hudson looks flawless as she attends the &#8220;A Mother&#8217;s Gift&#8221; event, benefiting The Julian D. King Gift Foundation, on Wednesday.</p>
<p><em>Six Feet Under</em> stars Lauren Ambrose and Michael C. Hall reunite backstage at the hit revival of Lincoln Center Theater&#8217;s <em>My Fair Lady</em>, where Ambrose is starring as Eliza Doolittle.</p>
<p><i>Stranger Things </i>star David Harbour unwinds with some arcade games while attending the Netflix FYSEE Scene Stealers Panel on Thursday in Los Angeles.</p>
<p class="p1"><span class="s1">International human rights lawyer Amal Clooney gets animated while speaking to students at Vanderbilt University in Nashville on Thursday as part of the Senior Day activities.</span></p>
<p>Natalie Dormer is all smiles as she attends the <i>Picnic At Hanging Rock </i>FYC event on Thursday in L.A.</p>
<p>Zo&euml; Saldana cuddles up to sisters Cisely and Mariel as they attend a screening of their new project, <i>The Honor List</i>, on Thursday in L.A.</p>
<p>Annette Bening enjoys an embrace from Patti Smith at the New York premiere of <i>The Seagull </i>on Thursday.</p>
<p>Donald Glover and Alden Ehrenreich strike a pose as they charm the crowds gathered at the Los Angeles premiere of <i>Solo: A Star Wars Story</i> on Thursday.</p>
<p>Rosario Dawson shows Dante Bosco plenty of love as the two attend the Slavery to Freedom Gala on Thursday in L.A.</p>
<p>Jury President Cate Blanchett makes a grand entrance as she arrives at the screening of <i>Cold War </i>on Thursday during the Cannes Film Festival.</p>
<p>Elsa Pataky celebrates the launch of the spring and summer Gioseppo Woman collection on Thursday in Madrid.</p>
<p>Jessica Simpson keeps it monochromatic in a sweater dress and thigh-high boots while out and about in New York on Thursday.</p>
<p>Nina Dobrev proves it&#8217;s easy being green in a military-inspired jacket while out and about in N.Y.C. on Thursday.</p>
<p>Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez make time for a quick couple selfie on Thursday in between innings at the Yankees game in New York.</p>
<p>Kendall Jenner catches some rays in a chic black swimsuit while relaxing at the Eden Roc Hotel in Cannes, France, on Thursday.</p>
<p>Paris Hilton and fianc&eacute; Chris Zylka exit Barneys after a Beverly Hills shopping trip on Wednesday.</p>
<p>Storm Reid strikes a pose at the launch of Marc Jacobs&#8217; Daisy Love on Wednesday.</p>
<p>Olympian and <em>Dancing with the Stars</em> contestant Mirai Nagasu gets dipped by Alan Berstenon the set of Hallmark&#8217;s <em>Home &amp; Family</em> on Wednesday.</p>
<p>Rory Culkin, Taylor Kitsch and Paul Sparks come together at the<em> Waco</em> FYC event on Wednesday.</p>
<p>Channing Tatum carries a handful of arts and crafts in Studio City, California on Wednesday.</p>
<p>Meghan Trainor and fianc&eacute; Daryl Sabara share a sweet embrace at the &#8220;Watch Them Do: A Conversation with Meghan Trainor and J Kash&#8221; panel during the ASCAP &#8220;I Create Music&#8221; Expo.</p>
<p>Jennifer Lopez busts a move during a &#8220;Fast Dance-Off&#8221; on <em>The Tonight Show</em> on Wednesday.</p>
<p>Julia Roberts and husband Daniel Moder squeeze in for a photo opp with director Alex Richanbach and his wife Drea Schneider at a screening for Netflix&#8217;s <em>Ibiza.</em></p>
<p>Carrie Coon attends 63rd Annual Drama Desk Awards nominees reception.</p>
<p>On&nbsp;Wednesday, Karamo Brown leads partner Ian Brown to his surprise birthday party in Los Angeles, where the <i>Queer Eye </i>star got down on one knee and <a href="http://people.com/tv/queer-eye-karamo-brown-engaged/">popped the question</a>.</p>
