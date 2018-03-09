Star Tracks
Selena Gomez Steps Out After She & Justin Bieber Decided 'to Take a Break,' Plus Mindy Kaling, Ashlee Simpson & More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
1 of 148
PEACE OUT
Sharon Stone is as happy as can be at LAX Airport.
2 of 148
KEEPING IT CASUAL
Following news that she and Justin Bieber are hitting pause on their relationship, Selena Gomez is spotted out in Hollywood on Thursday.
3 of 148
NAVY LADY
New mom Mindy Kaling attends an NBC press junket in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
4 of 148
FIRE FIGHTER
This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia is the literal embodiment of the fire emoji as he joins Duracell and the FDNY to remind people to change the batteries in their smoke detectors.
5 of 148
DEAR FUTURE HUSBAND
Spouses-to-be Daryl Sabara and Meghan Trainor get close at SiriusXM's New York City studios on Thursday.
6 of 148
FITTING IT IN
Ashlee Simpson departs a Thursday workout session in Los Angeles.
7 of 148
FIT & FAB
Jennifer Garner is glowing as she heads to her L.A. gym on Thursday.
8 of 148
LONDON CALLING
Jennifer Hudson stops for a pic after a Thursday BUILD panel discussion in London.
9 of 148
STARS AMONG US
Mark Hamill is joined by Star Wars character R2-D2 as the actor receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday.
10 of 148
WORK OR PLEASURE?
Olympic skater Adam Rippon enjoys N.Y.C.'s Rockefeller Center Skating Rink on Tursday.
11 of 148
TIME TO CELEBRATE
Bryan Greenberg and Jamie Chung attend the launch of "Mickey the True Original" campaign on Wednesday.
12 of 148
BALLIN' COUPLE
Ciara and husband Russell Wilson cozy up to each other at a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Orlando Magic on Wednesday in L.A.
13 of 148
CLEAR VIEW
Josh Duhamel, who currently stars in the film Love, Simon, attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Orlando Magic on Wednesday.
14 of 148
MINI ME
He wants to be just like you! Chance the Rapper mimics Mickey Mouse at the "Mickey the True Original" campaign celebration at Disneyland.
15 of 148
MEDAL HEAD
Happy Wednesday indeed! Mario Lopez strikes a pose with Lindsey Vonn and her Olympic medal on Extra.
16 of 148
THREE'S COMPANY
Maya Rudolph, Fred Armisen and Jason Schwartzman come together to celebrate the launch of "Mickey the True Original" campaign on Wednesday.
17 of 148
GIRLS DAY
Jimmy Fallon transforms into "Sara" as he and guest John Cena star in Ew!'s latest installment on The Tonight Show on Wednesday.
18 of 148
HISTORY LESSON
Timeless star Abigail Spencer explores the New-York Historical Society's Center for Women's History ahead of the PEOPLE Presents NBC’s Timeless Premiere Event: Celebrating Women in History on Wednesday.
19 of 148
BUMP, THERE IT IS!
Pregnant Sister, Sister alum Tia Mowry-Hardict shows off her growing baby bump as husband Cory embraces her belly at the Wednesday premiere of Crackle's The Oath in Culver City, California.
20 of 148
A LOOK BACK
Penélope Cruz takes a look back as she shines bright on the Loving Pablo premiere red carpet in Madrid, Spain.
21 of 148
WOMEN OF THE WORLD
Joining fiancé Prince Harry, Meghan Markle takes part in an International Women's Day event at Millennium Point in Birmingham.
22 of 148
JACK OF ALL TRADES
Mark Hamill is spotted filming Jimmy Kimmel Live on a construction site in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
23 of 148
IN BLOOM
Dianna Agron attends the Wednesday Cleo Wade Heart Talk Launch in N.Y.C
24 of 148
GOING LIVE
On Wednesday in L.A., Charlize Theron arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live, where she hilariously spoke about how her mom recently supplied with her marijuana.
25 of 148
ENDLESS LOVE
Lionel Richie is supported by kids Nicole, Sofia and Miles at his Wednesday Hand and Footprint Ceremony in Los Angeles.
26 of 148
WINTER ROMANCE
Bachelor couple Lauren Burnham and Arie Luyendyk Jr. brave the Wednesday snowfall to go out to dinner in New York City.
27 of 148
MORNING SUNSHINE
Reese Witherspooon arrives at Good Morning America in N.Y.C.
28 of 148
WE'VE GOT THE POWER
Jessica Jones stars Rachael Taylor and Krysten Ritter pose at the season 2 premiere of the Netflix show in New York City on Wednesday.
29 of 148
DINNER DATE
Avril Lavigne leaves a West Hollywood restaurant with her boyfriend.
30 of 148
GOING UP
Rosie Perez and Jeffrey Seller at the premiere of NBC's Rise at Legacy Records.
31 of 148
GAME FACE
Priyanka Chopra helps kick off Booking.com's "Book the U.S." List with a game of pool on Wednesday.
32 of 148
LENDING A HAND
On Wednesday, Lionel Ritchie attends his Hand and Footprints ceremony in Hollywood.
33 of 148
BREAK A LEG!
Ellie Kemper proves she's stronger than she looks as she channels her eponymous Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt character on the set of the Netflix show on Wednesday.
34 of 148
RADIO HEAD
Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon is ready for his close-up at a Wednesday appearance to SiriusXM Studios.
35 of 148
LAUGH ATTACK
Rachael Taylor and Krysten Ritter are caught in a candid moment during their chat about Netflix's Jessica Jones on Tuesday.
36 of 148
OUT & ABOUT
Lucy Hale won't let the chilly N.Y.C. weather bring her down! The Life Sentence star strikes a pose as she leaves her hotel on Tuesday.
37 of 148
GOOD DAY
Kate Middleton — wearing a Seraphine Maternity dress — visited one of her key charities, Place2be, to open their new headquarters in London on Wednesday.
38 of 148
AT THE MIC
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie let their voices be heard at WE Day UK on Wednesday.
39 of 148
PANTSUIT NATION
Charlize Theron opts for an all-white ensemble at the world premiere of Gringo on Tuesday.
40 of 148
FOR THE LOVE OF SPORTS
Bella Hadid and David Beckham can't be bothered as the stars pay close attention at the UEFA Champions League Round on Tuesday.
41 of 148
HERE FOR IT
Anya Taylor-Joy strikes a pose at a Special Betches' New York screening of Thoroughbreds on Tuesday.
42 of 148
RUB-A-DUB-DUB
Gringo stars Sharlto Copley, David Oyelowo and Joel Edgerton can't get enough of one another at the film's premiere afterparty on Tuesday.
43 of 148
LADY IN RED
Hailee Steinfeld pumps up the crowd as she celebrates National Cereal Day with a musical performance at N.Y.C.'s Kellogg's Cafe.
44 of 148
TERRIFIC TRIO
Lucky guy! Justin Theroux is sandwiched between Emma Stone and Michelle Williams as the trio take in the Louis Vuitton show from the front row on Tuesday.
45 of 148
KNOCK YOU OUT
Real Housewives of New York's Ramona Singer jokes around at Betches' New York screening of Thoroughbreds Tuesday night at the Roxy Hotel.
46 of 148
STYLE STARS
Rami Malek and his Bohemian Rhapsody costar, Lucy Boynton, attend the Miu Miu show during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday.
47 of 148
JUST LIKE ME
The resemblance is uncanny! Steve Aoki poses with his wax figure at the launch of the new DJ Experience at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas on Tuesday.
48 of 148
FLYING HIGH
Prince William sits in the cockpit of a Eurofighter Typhoon jet during a visit to RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire on Wednesday.
49 of 148
A ROYAL VISIT
Prince Harry visited the Silverstone University Technical College to meet students and alumni, who are now working successfully in the motorsport industry.
50 of 148
LOOKING GOOD
Madonna supplies a little spritz to a customer at the MDNA SKIN Counter at Barneys New York in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.
51 of 148
IT'S A CINCH
Dressed in a black corset black dress, Lupita Nyong'o sports a cinched waist at the world premiere of Gringo on Tuesday.
52 of 148
SWEET SELFIE
James Van Der Beek and daughter Annabel have themselves a sweet father-daughter day on Tuesday.
53 of 148
IT'S A GOOD LIFE
Lucy Hale stops by The Tonight Show to discuss her new show, Life Sentence, on Tuesday.
54 of 148
CANDID CAMERA
Rose McGowan documents her trip to Piazza di Spagna in Italy on Tuesday.
55 of 148
SMILEY FACE
Tom Hardy takes the stage at the Regional Prince's Trust and TK Maxx & Homesense Awards.
56 of 148
SPOTTED!
Rachel Brosnahan opts for a polka-dot dress as she heads to the Miu Miu show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday.
57 of 148
IN OPRAH WE TRUST
Bow down! Oprah Winfrey serves as the guest of honor at the 2018 MoMA David Rockefeller Award Luncheon, which celebrates the actress, on Tuesday.
58 of 148
FASHION DARLINGS
Zoe Kazan and Paul Dano are one fashionable pair at the Miu Miu show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday.
59 of 148
WORK IT OUT
Olivia Wilde gears up for her morning workout in L.A.
60 of 148
WHAT A WEEK
Paris Fashion Week is as star-studded as you think! Édgar Ramírez and Noomi Rapace come together at the Louis Vuitton show on Tuesday.
61 of 148
TIME TO CELEBRATE
She's here! Lara Croft herself — Alicia Vikander — poses for pics before heading inside for the London premiere of Tomb Raider.
62 of 148
FULL SUPPORT
Also at the Tomb Raider premiere: Michael Fassbender, who attends the London event to support his new wife, Alicia Vikander.
63 of 148
WELCOME HOME
Meghan Trainor shares her affinity for Home Alone with a tee, while visiting N.Y.C.'s Music Choice on Tuesday.
64 of 148
IT'S A GOOD LIFE
Following the success of Pretty Little Liars, the alum returns to BUILD Studios to discuss her new show, Life Sentence, on Tuesday.
65 of 148
HELLO THERE
Kate Middleton, who is expecting her third child, stops by Pegasus Primary School in Oxford, on Tuesday.
66 of 148
STOMPING GROUNDS
Elle Fanning takes the lead, with Kaia Gerber following suit, at Tuesday's Miu Miu show during Paris Fashion Week.
67 of 148
PICTURE-PERFECT PAIR
Stranger Things actor David Harbour and Alison Sudol stick together at the Miu Miu show.
68 of 148
TAKE YOUR PIC
A bikini-clad Bethenny Frankel is ready for her close-up at Miami Beach.
69 of 148
PROFESSOR BECKHAM
David Beckham greets fans and photographers as he heads to an Adidas store in Paris, France for his MasterClass on Tuesday.
70 of 148
OH CAPTAIN, MY SEA CAPTAIN
Gerard Butler takes the helm while filming scenes with Moragn Freeman (not pictured) for Angel Has Fallen on Tuesday.
71 of 148
FEELING THE LOVE
Hoda Kotb discusses her children's book, I've Loved You Forever, while stopping by SiriusXM Studios on Monday.
72 of 148
EYE SEE YOU
Freida Pinto stays focused during a photoshoot at the Veuve Clicquot Awards on Tuesday in Sydney, Australia.
73 of 148