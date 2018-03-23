Star Tracks
Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Brave the Rain, Plus Karlie Kloss, Demi Lovato & More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes and Lydia Price•@lydsprice
Posted on
More
1 of 129
RAIN, RAIN, GO AWAY
New parents Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk share an umbrella to shield themselves from the rain in L.A.
2 of 129
GOOD SIGN
On Thursday, Demi Lovato signs the wall at Music Choice's N.Y.C. Studio.
3 of 129
READY TO BURN
Karlie Kloss heads to her New York City gym for a Wednesday workout.
4 of 129
GIRL POWER
Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock of Little Mix arrive at Tokyo International Airport.
5 of 129
COPY CAT
Blake Shelton cuddles up with Jason Crabb as the country crooner attempts to mimic the portrait of Minnie Pearl and Roy Acuff behind them, during the Trace Adkins benefit for Mental Health America of Middle Tennessee.
6 of 129
GET SOME SUN
Midnight Sun costars Patrick Schwarzenegger and Bella Thorne pose in New York City on Thursday.
7 of 129
BIG NIGHT
Zoë Kravitz and Shailene Woodley, who are both returning to Big Little Lies season 2, support the show's producer Bruna Papandrea's new company Made Up Stories, on Tuesday in L.A.
8 of 129
DATE NIGHT
Ariel Winter and boyfriend Levi Meaden clean up real good at the Hollywood premiere of Pacific Rim Uprising on Wednesday.
9 of 129
PARTY PEOPLE
Ashley Greene and Gregg Sulkin come together at the POPSUGAR x Freeform Mermaid Museum VIP Night on Wednesday.
10 of 129
TERRIFIC TRIO
Netflix's Game Over, Man! costars Blake Anderson, Anders Holm and Adam DeVine look dapper as ever at the movie's L.A. premiere on Wednesday.
11 of 129
BOW DOWN
Eva Mendes comes out to Mexico City to promote the launch of her perfume, Eve Duet, on Wednesday.
12 of 129
TAKE A STAND
Charlie Heaton attends FENDI x Flaunt's celebratory event for the new fantasy issue, on Wednesday.
13 of 129
SNOW DAY
Bella Thorne and boyfriend Mod Sun brave the snow in New York City on Wednesday.
14 of 129
WHY SO BLUE?
Jake Gyllenhaal kicks off his morning with a grocery store run in Beverly Hills.
15 of 129
ROYAL PAIR
Pregnant Kate Middleton steps out for her last appearance before welcoming her third baby with husband Prince William, while visiting SportsAid on Thursday.
16 of 129
SURF'S UP
Liam Hemsworth splashes around during a surfing sesh in Malibu on Wednesday.
17 of 129
BEING EXTRA
Blockers stars Kathryn Newton, Geraldine Viswanathan and Gideon Adlon tak a selfie on the Extra set in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
18 of 129
GOING TO THE DOGS
On Wednesday, Jeff Goldblum holds a special guest at a New York City screening of Isle of Dogs.
19 of 129
UP IN ARMS
Also at the Isle of Dogs screening, Tilda Swinton keeps a pup cozy.
20 of 129
FACE-LICKIN' GOOD
Liev Schreiber gives his pooch a kiss at the Isle of Dogs screening.
21 of 129
NEVERTHELESS
On Wednesday in Pasadena, Chelsea Clinton attends a signing for her children's book, She Persisted Around The World.
22 of 129
RISE UP
Pacific Rim Uprising stars John Boyega and Scott Eastwood get excited at the film's Hollywood premiere on Wednesday.
23 of 129
SING & SHOUT
Blake Shelton performs in Nashville on Wednesday.
24 of 129
SQUAD GOALS
Lily Ji, Adria Arjona, Ivanna Sakhno and Shyley Rodriguez join forces at the Hollywood Pacific Rim Uprising premiere.
25 of 129
RUNNING OUT OF TIME
... Swizz Beatz most certainly isn't. The artist attends the Zenith press conference at the Baselworld luxury watch trade fair on Wednesday.
26 of 129
LET IT SNOW
Ryan Seacrest and Dancing with the Stars' Carrie-Ann Inaba catch snowflakes outside the New York City studio of Live with Kelly and Ryan.
27 of 129
SERIOUS BUSINESS
Mark Hamill, a.k.a. Luke Skywalker, tries out his lightsaber at the Wednesday opening of the Skywalk at the top of The Rock Of Gibraltar.
28 of 129
LOOK YOUR BEST
This Is Us actor Justin Hartley, in partnership with Gillette, share the year's top grooming trends on Tuesday.
29 of 129
GET ANIMATED
John Krasinski keeps the audience on their toes during an appearance on Despierta America on Wednesday.
30 of 129
GRAND SLAM
Caroline Wozniaki is feeling the love as she celebrates the dedication of the Caroline Wozniaki Courts at the Fisher Island Club in Miami on Wednesday.
31 of 129
SNOW QUEEN
Dove Comeron braves the freezing winter temperatures to stop by the AOL Build Studios in New York on Wednesday.
32 of 129
STARRY NIGHT
Black Panther's Chadwick Boseman and Gwyneth Paltrow attend The Hollywood Reporter and Jimmy Choo Power Stylists Dinner.
33 of 129
SISTER, SISTER
Dakota and Elle Fanning are the ultimate power siblings at The Hollywood Reporter and Jimmy Choo Power Stylists Dinner.
34 of 129
YOU ARE STRONG
On Wednesday, Drew Barrymore is all smiles as she leaves The Daily Show with her "You Are Strong" clutch.
35 of 129
MEET & GREET
In one of her final engagements before welcoming her third child, Kate Middleton wears a bright green dress on Wednesday for an event in partnership with the Royal Foundation where discussed childhood mental health with experts.
36 of 129
REACH FOR THE STARS
On Tuesday, Jason Schwartzman takes a stretching break at the N.Y.C. screening of Isle Of Dogs.
37 of 129
RED-Y FOR ANYTHING
Putting her fiery red hair on full display, Bella Thorne steps out in a blizzard for an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan.
38 of 129
ALL EYES ON ANTONIO
Antonio Banderas attends a Genius Picasso photo call in Madrid, Spain on Wednesday.
39 of 129
LIFE'S A BEACH
A swimsuit-clad Lea Michele makes a splash in Hawaii on Tuesday.
40 of 129
SHE'S GOT HART
Mary J. Blige strikes a pose while Kevin Hart stays low at Tuesday's The Hollywood Reporter and Jimmy Choo Power Stylists Dinner.
41 of 129
LOOK OF LOVE
Keri Russell lovingly gazes at longterm partner Matthew Rhys at the Washington, D.C. premiere of The Americans on Tuesday.
42 of 129
BLONDE AMBITION
Who's that guy? Zayn Malik is almost unrecognizable with his newly platinum hair and beard, which he showed off between takes of a video shoot in Miami on Tuesday.
43 of 129
INTO THE SPRING OF THINGS
Kate Bosworth, Victoria Justice and Kate Mara brighten up a cold New York day with mathcing floral dresses as they attend the Kate Spade Bloom Bloom Event on Tuesday.
44 of 129
MEET AND GREET
Thomas Middleditch waves to photographers while out and about in New York on Tuesday.
45 of 129
GANG'S ALL HERE!
Jinkies! Supernatural stars Jared Padalecki, Misha Collins and Jensen Ackles get ready to solve a mystery with Scooby Doo while arriving at the Paley Center for Media's 35th Annual PaleyFest event on Tuesday in L.A.
46 of 129
SNACK BREAK
Snopp Dogg gets salty while helping Popchips celebrate the launch of their new Nutter Puffs on Tuesday at an event in L.A.
47 of 129
HITTING A HIGH NOTE
Sam Smith belts it out while performing onstage at the Sheffield Arena in England on Tuesday.
48 of 129
LIFE'S A BEACH
Ryan Phillippe — and his washboard abs! — soak up some sun while on vacation in Cabo, Mexico on Tuesday.
49 of 129
POP IDOL
Luis Fonsi is all smiles after behind honored with the BMI President's Award on Tuesday during the 25th Annual BMI Latin Awards in Bevely Hills.
50 of 129
LIKE FATHER, LIKE SONS
Liev Schrieber and his sons, Alexander and Samuel, enjoy some family bonding time at a screening of Isle of Dogs on Tuesday in New York.
51 of 129
CENTER STAGE
Liam Neeson is all smiles as he stops by a press conference for his new film, The Commuter, on Tuesday before attending the Chinese premiere in Beijing.
52 of 129
WHEN IN NEW YORK
Maria Menounos is all smiles as she heads into a New York building in midtown Manhattan.
53 of 129
STREET STYLE STAR
Zoey Deutch sports a black-and-white outfit during a stroll through New York City.
54 of 129
MAKING WAVES
A sunglasses-clad Victoria Justice greets fans and photographers in Brooklyn, New York.
55 of 129
DAPPER DUDE
And that's a wrap — for the day at least! Ansel Elgort is seen walking in New York City after filming scenes for The Goldfinch.
56 of 129
LET'S CHAT
John Boyega stops by BUILD Series in N.Y.C. to discuss his role in Pacific Rim: Uprising on Tuesday.
57 of 129
SUPER WOMAN
Drew Barrymore proves she's not one to mess with at a Vanity Fair event on Monday.
58 of 129
ON THE DL
Charlize Theron keeps a low profile at LAX Airport on Monday.
59 of 129
HAPPY DAY
The internet may have gotten a kick out of his larger-than-life phoenix tattoo, but Ben Affleck is nothing but happy during a Monday stroll in L.A.
60 of 129
ADORABLE PAIR
Armie Hammer and wife Elizabeth Chambers attend the West Hollywood premiere of Final Portrait, on Monday.
61 of 129
SCENE & HEARD
Adam Driver heads to the N.Y.C. set of Noah Baumbach's Untitled Movie on Monday.
62 of 129
ALL ABOUT IT
Blake Anderson, Anders Holm and Adam DeVine give their approval while promoting their Netflix film, Game Over, Man!, at SiriusXM Studios on Monday.
63 of 129
MODEL BEHAVIOR
Jourdan Dunn has legs for days as she makes her way to the Atelier Swarovski event on Monday in London.
64 of 129
SUIT YOURSELF
Billy Crudup attends the opening night of Harry Clarke, presented by Audible, on Sunday.
65 of 129
RISE UP
Pacific Rim: Uprising star John Boyega heads to a special screening and Q&A for the film, on Monday
66 of 129
HELLO, GORGEOUS
Halsey makes a glamorous statement at the Endometriosis Foundation of America's 9th Annual Blossom Ball.
67 of 129
GETTING PUMPED
Days after confirming that she and singer Zayn Malik are no longer an item, Gigi Hadid gets back to modeling on the N.Y.C. set of a photo shoot on Monday.
68 of 129
ON A ROLL
Put your hands up! Frances Bean Cobain and boyfriend Matthew enjoy themselves on a rollercoaster during a fun day at Disneyland.
69 of 129
ROYAL VISIT
On Monday, Princess Eugenie and fiancé Jack Brooksbank attend the Teenage Cancer Trust Annual Concert Series, at London's Royal Albert Hall.
70 of 129
OUT & ABOUT
Emily Ratajkowski sports a green polka-dot dress and denim jacket on a sunny day in L.A.
71 of 129
REPORTING FOR DUTY
It's a big day for Brie Larson, who slipped on her superhero costume to film scenes for Captain Marvel on Monday.
72 of 129
SPA DAY
Ruby Rose kicks off a relaxing day with a visit to Kate Somerville Spa in West Hollywood.
73 of 129
FAMILY MATTERS
Sarah Silverman lets her voice be heard at the Venice Family Clinic's 36th Annual Silver Circle Gala on Monday.
74 of 129
GIRLS DAY
Sofia Richie enjoys a day of shopping with Kate Moss' little sister, Lottie, in West Hollywood.
75 of 129
STAGE PRESENCE
Victoria Justice strikes a pose with the cast of Broadway's "Kinky Boots" following the show, on Monday.
76 of 129
KIDDING AROUND
Nicole Richie and two adorable girls act silly at the Baby2Baby Forever Flowers Tea Party, celebrating the launch of the new Janie and Jack collection, on Sunday.
77 of 129
CUTE COUPLE ALERT
Newlyweds Kate Upton and Justin Verlander attend the "Uncork for a Cause" event to benefit Wins for Warriors Foundation, on Monday.
78 of 129
AT THE MIC
Three cheers for Serena Williams! The tennis champ and new mom takes the stage at a press conference at the future home of the Miami Open, on Monday.
79 of 129
SHINE BRIGHT
Olivia Cooke sparkles in a silver gown at the London premiere of Ready Player One.
80 of 129
PASSING THROUGH
Hugh Jackman arrives at the airport in Los Angeles.
81 of 129
ON THE DOT
Eva Mendes rocks a polka dot jumpsuit for a day out in N.Y.C.
82 of 129
MOM'S THE WORD
Pregnant Eva Longoria dresses her baby bump in a "Mama Bear" shirt as she directs scenes for her new show, Grand Hotel.
83 of 129
ROUND OF APPLAUSE
On Monday, Bella Thorne and Patrick Schwarzenegger are all smiles as they promote their film, Midnight Sun, on Despierta América.
84 of 129
VALLEY GIRL
Silicon Valley star Amanda Crew poses at a PaleyFest screening of the show Sunday in L.A.
85 of 129
BUILDING AN EMPIRE
Star Wars: The Last Jedi actor Mark Hamill shows off his best film award in the winners room at the Rakuten TV Empire Awards, in London on Sunday.
86 of 129
CONSIDER THIS
Outlander costars Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe attend a Starz FYC event for their show on Sunday.
87 of 129
PARTY PEOPLE
Following his health scare, Rick Ross returns to the stage at LIV in Miami.
88 of 129
PUPPY LOVE
Jessica Jones actress Krysten Ritter is all smiles as she carries her dog outside LAX Airport.
89 of 129
BALLIN' TIME
Jerry Ferrara and Regina King attend a New York Knicks vs. Charlotte Hornets game on Saturday.
90 of 129
HUG IT OUT
Gwyneth Paltrow and Kate Bosworth share an embrace at the 2018 Sun Valley Film Festival
91 of 129
TRAVEL TIME
Hat's off! Orlando Bloom is spotted at LAX Airport on Friday.
92 of 129
BRIGHTEN UP
Paris Jackson picks up a bouquet in Malibu on Sunday.
93 of 129
GO WITH THE FLOW
Mom-to-be Kirsten Dunst is out and about Saturday in Los Angeles.
94 of 129
LIFE AT SEA
Selena Gomez basks in the Sydney sun on a boat.
95 of 129
CUTE COMPANION
Live Schreiber takes his dog for a walk in New York City.
96 of 129
MOTHER'S GLOW
A pregnant Eva Longoria is joined by mom Ella Eva Mireles for a Sunday out in Miami.
97 of 129