Star Tracks

Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Brave the Rain, Plus Karlie Kloss, Demi Lovato & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By @gracegavilanes and @lydsprice

Posted on

1 of 129

The Image Direct

RAIN, RAIN, GO AWAY

New parents Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk share an umbrella to shield themselves from the rain in L.A.

2 of 129

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

GOOD SIGN 

On Thursday, Demi Lovato signs the wall at Music Choice's N.Y.C. Studio.

3 of 129

Jackson Lee/GC Images

READY TO BURN 

Karlie Kloss heads to her New York City gym for a Wednesday workout. 

4 of 129

INSTARimages.com

GIRL POWER

Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock of Little Mix arrive at Tokyo International Airport.

5 of 129

Instagram

COPY CAT

Blake Shelton cuddles up with Jason Crabb as the country crooner attempts to mimic the portrait of Minnie Pearl and Roy Acuff behind them, during the Trace Adkins benefit for Mental Health America of Middle Tennessee.

6 of 129

GC Images

GET SOME SUN 

Midnight Sun costars Patrick Schwarzenegger and Bella Thorne pose in New York City on Thursday. 

7 of 129

BFA

BIG NIGHT

Zoë Kravitz and Shailene Woodley, who are both returning to Big Little Lies season 2, support the show's producer Bruna Papandrea's new company Made Up Stories, on Tuesday in L.A.

8 of 129

Frazer Harrison/Getty

DATE NIGHT

Ariel Winter and boyfriend Levi Meaden clean up real good at the Hollywood premiere of Pacific Rim Uprising on Wednesday.

9 of 129

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

PARTY PEOPLE

Ashley Greene and Gregg Sulkin come together at the POPSUGAR x Freeform Mermaid Museum VIP Night on Wednesday.

10 of 129

Rachel Murray/Getty

TERRIFIC TRIO

Netflix's Game Over, Man! costars Blake Anderson, Anders Holm and Adam DeVine look dapper as ever at the movie's L.A. premiere on Wednesday.

11 of 129

Carlos Tischler/REX/Shutterstock

BOW DOWN

Eva Mendes comes out to Mexico City to promote the launch of her perfume, Eve Duet, on Wednesday.

12 of 129

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

TAKE A STAND

Charlie Heaton attends FENDI x Flaunt's celebratory event for the new fantasy issue, on Wednesday.

13 of 129

BackGrid

SNOW DAY

Bella Thorne and boyfriend Mod Sun brave the snow in New York City on Wednesday.

14 of 129

BackGrid

WHY SO BLUE?

Jake Gyllenhaal kicks off his morning with a grocery store run in Beverly Hills.

15 of 129

Chris Jackson/Getty

ROYAL PAIR

Pregnant Kate Middleton steps out for her last appearance before welcoming her third baby with husband Prince William, while visiting SportsAid on Thursday.

16 of 129

BackGrid

SURF'S UP

Liam Hemsworth splashes around during a surfing sesh in Malibu on Wednesday.

17 of 129

Noel Vasquez/Getty

BEING EXTRA

Blockers stars Kathryn Newton, Geraldine Viswanathan and Gideon Adlon tak a selfie on the Extra set in Los Angeles on Wednesday. 

18 of 129

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

GOING TO THE DOGS

On Wednesday, Jeff Goldblum holds a special guest at a New York City screening of Isle of Dogs

19 of 129

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

UP IN ARMS 

Also at the Isle of Dogs screening, Tilda Swinton keeps a pup cozy. 

20 of 129

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

FACE-LICKIN' GOOD 

Liev Schreiber gives his pooch a kiss at the Isle of Dogs screening. 

21 of 129

David Livingston/Getty

NEVERTHELESS

On Wednesday in Pasadena, Chelsea Clinton attends a signing for her children's book, She Persisted Around The World

22 of 129

Kevin Winter/Getty

RISE UP 

Pacific Rim Uprising stars John Boyega and Scott Eastwood get excited at the film's Hollywood premiere on Wednesday. 

23 of 129

Jason Kempin/Getty

SING & SHOUT 

Blake Shelton performs in Nashville on Wednesday. 

24 of 129

Kevin Winter/Getty

SQUAD GOALS 

Lily Ji, Adria Arjona, Ivanna Sakhno and Shyley Rodriguez join forces at the Hollywood Pacific Rim Uprising premiere. 

25 of 129

Harold Cunningham/Getty

RUNNING OUT OF TIME

... Swizz Beatz most certainly isn't. The artist attends the Zenith press conference at the Baselworld luxury watch trade fair on Wednesday.

26 of 129

Splash News Online

LET IT SNOW

Ryan Seacrest and Dancing with the Stars' Carrie-Ann Inaba catch snowflakes outside the New York City studio of Live with Kelly and Ryan.

27 of 129

Anselmo Torres/REX/Shutterstock

SERIOUS BUSINESS

Mark Hamill, a.k.a. Luke Skywalker, tries out his lightsaber at the Wednesday opening of the Skywalk at the top of The Rock Of Gibraltar.

28 of 129

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

LOOK YOUR BEST

This Is Us actor Justin Hartley, in partnership with Gillette, share the year's top grooming trends on Tuesday.

29 of 129

Gustavo Caballero/South Beach Photo/REX/Shutterstock

GET ANIMATED

John Krasinski keeps the audience on their toes during an appearance on Despierta America on Wednesday. 

30 of 129

Fisher Island Club

GRAND SLAM

Caroline Wozniaki is feeling the love as she celebrates the dedication of the Caroline Wozniaki Courts at the Fisher Island Club in Miami on Wednesday. 

31 of 129

REX/Shutterstock

SNOW QUEEN

Dove Comeron braves the freezing winter temperatures to stop by the AOL Build Studios in New York on Wednesday. 

32 of 129

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

STARRY NIGHT

Black Panther's Chadwick Boseman and Gwyneth Paltrow attend The Hollywood Reporter and Jimmy Choo Power Stylists Dinner.

33 of 129

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

SISTER, SISTER

Dakota and Elle Fanning are the ultimate power siblings at The Hollywood Reporter and Jimmy Choo Power Stylists Dinner.

34 of 129

James Devaney/GC Images

YOU ARE STRONG

On Wednesday, Drew Barrymore is all smiles as she leaves The Daily Show with her "You Are Strong" clutch.

35 of 129

Karwai Tang/WireImage

MEET & GREET

In one of her final engagements before welcoming her third child, Kate Middleton wears a bright green dress on Wednesday for an event in partnership with the Royal Foundation where discussed childhood mental health with experts.

36 of 129

Theo Wargo/Getty

REACH FOR THE STARS

On Tuesday, Jason Schwartzman takes a stretching break at the N.Y.C. screening of Isle Of Dogs.

37 of 129

Splash News Online

RED-Y FOR ANYTHING

Putting her fiery red hair on full display, Bella Thorne steps out in a blizzard for an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

38 of 129

Carlos Alvarez/Getty

ALL EYES ON ANTONIO

Antonio Banderas attends a Genius Picasso photo call in Madrid, Spain on Wednesday.

39 of 129

BackGrid

LIFE'S A BEACH

A swimsuit-clad Lea Michele makes a splash in Hawaii on Tuesday.

40 of 129

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

SHE'S GOT HART

Mary J. Blige strikes a pose while Kevin Hart stays low at Tuesday's The Hollywood Reporter and Jimmy Choo Power Stylists Dinner.

41 of 129

Paul Morigi/Getty

LOOK OF LOVE

Keri Russell lovingly gazes at longterm partner Matthew Rhys at the Washington, D.C. premiere of The Americans on Tuesday.

42 of 129

Splash News Online

BLONDE AMBITION

Who's that guy? Zayn Malik is almost unrecognizable with his newly platinum hair and beard, which he showed off between takes of a video shoot in Miami on Tuesday. 

43 of 129

Kelly Taub/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

INTO THE SPRING OF THINGS

Kate Bosworth, Victoria Justice and Kate Mara brighten up a cold New York day with mathcing floral dresses as they attend the Kate Spade Bloom Bloom Event on Tuesday. 

44 of 129

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

MEET AND GREET

Thomas Middleditch waves to photographers while out and about in New York on Tuesday. 

45 of 129

Emma McIntyre/Getty

GANG'S ALL HERE!

Jinkies! Supernatural stars Jared Padalecki, Misha Collins and Jensen Ackles get ready to solve a mystery with Scooby Doo while arriving at the Paley Center for Media's 35th Annual PaleyFest event on Tuesday in L.A. 

46 of 129

Tiffany Rose/Getty

SNACK BREAK

Snopp Dogg gets salty while helping Popchips celebrate the launch of their new Nutter Puffs on Tuesday at an event in L.A. 

47 of 129

Joseph Okpako/WireImage

HITTING A HIGH NOTE

Sam Smith belts it out while performing onstage at the Sheffield Arena in England on Tuesday. 

48 of 129

BackGrid

LIFE'S A BEACH

Ryan Phillippe — and his washboard abs! — soak up some sun while on vacation in Cabo, Mexico on Tuesday. 

49 of 129

Lester Cohen/Getty

POP IDOL 

Luis Fonsi is all smiles after behind honored with the BMI President's Award on Tuesday during the 25th Annual BMI Latin Awards in Bevely Hills. 

50 of 129

Steven Ferdman/Patrick McMullan/Getty

LIKE FATHER, LIKE SONS

Liev Schrieber and his sons, Alexander and Samuel, enjoy some family bonding time at a screening of Isle of Dogs on Tuesday in New York. 

51 of 129

VCG/Getty

CENTER STAGE

Liam Neeson is all smiles as he stops by a press conference for his new film, The Commuter, on Tuesday before attending the Chinese premiere in Beijing. 

52 of 129

GC Images

WHEN IN NEW YORK

Maria Menounos is all smiles as she heads into a New York building in midtown Manhattan.

53 of 129

Splash News Online

STREET STYLE STAR

Zoey Deutch sports a black-and-white outfit during a stroll through New York City.

54 of 129

Splash News Online

MAKING WAVES

A sunglasses-clad Victoria Justice greets fans and photographers in Brooklyn, New York.

55 of 129

Splash News Online

DAPPER DUDE

And that's a wrap — for the day at least! Ansel Elgort is seen walking in New York City after filming scenes for The Goldfinch.

56 of 129

Desiree Navarro/WireImage

LET'S CHAT

John Boyega stops by BUILD Series in N.Y.C. to discuss his role in Pacific Rim: Uprising on Tuesday.

57 of 129

Jim Spellman/WireImage

SUPER WOMAN

Drew Barrymore proves she's not one to mess with at a Vanity Fair event on Monday.

58 of 129

Shutterstock

ON THE DL

Charlize Theron keeps a low profile at LAX Airport on Monday.

59 of 129

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

HAPPY DAY

The internet may have gotten a kick out of his larger-than-life phoenix tattoo, but Ben Affleck is nothing but happy during a Monday stroll in L.A. 

60 of 129

Frazer Harrison/Getty

ADORABLE PAIR

Armie Hammer and wife Elizabeth Chambers attend the West Hollywood premiere of Final Portrait, on Monday.

61 of 129

Splash News Online

SCENE & HEARD

Adam Driver heads to the N.Y.C. set of Noah Baumbach's Untitled Movie on Monday.

62 of 129

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty

ALL ABOUT IT

Blake Anderson, Anders Holm and Adam DeVine give their approval while promoting their Netflix film, Game Over, Man!, at SiriusXM Studios on Monday.

63 of 129

Mark Milan/GC Images

MODEL BEHAVIOR

Jourdan Dunn has legs for days as she makes her way to the Atelier Swarovski event on Monday in London.

64 of 129

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

SUIT YOURSELF

Billy Crudup attends the opening night of Harry Clarke, presented by Audible, on Sunday.

65 of 129

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty

RISE UP

Pacific Rim: Uprising star John Boyega heads to a special screening and Q&A for the film, on Monday

66 of 129

Janet Mayer/Splash News Online

HELLO, GORGEOUS

Halsey makes a glamorous statement at the Endometriosis Foundation of America's 9th Annual Blossom Ball.

67 of 129

James Devaney/GC Images

GETTING PUMPED

Days after confirming that she and singer Zayn Malik are no longer an item, Gigi Hadid gets back to modeling on the N.Y.C. set of a photo shoot on Monday.

68 of 129

MEGA

ON A ROLL

Put your hands up! Frances Bean Cobain and boyfriend Matthew enjoy themselves on a rollercoaster during a fun day at Disneyland.

69 of 129

PA Images/INSTARimages.com

ROYAL VISIT

On Monday, Princess Eugenie and fiancé Jack Brooksbank attend the Teenage Cancer Trust Annual Concert Series, at London's Royal Albert Hall.

70 of 129

Splash News Online

OUT & ABOUT

Emily Ratajkowski sports a green polka-dot dress and denim jacket on a sunny day in L.A.

71 of 129

The Image Direct

REPORTING FOR DUTY

It's a big day for Brie Larson, who slipped on her superhero costume to film scenes for Captain Marvel on Monday. 

72 of 129

BackGrid

SPA DAY

Ruby Rose kicks off a relaxing day with a visit to Kate Somerville Spa in West Hollywood.

73 of 129

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

FAMILY MATTERS

Sarah Silverman lets her voice be heard at the Venice Family Clinic's 36th Annual Silver Circle Gala on Monday.

74 of 129

BackGrid

GIRLS DAY

Sofia Richie enjoys a day of shopping with Kate Moss' little sister, Lottie, in West Hollywood.

75 of 129

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

STAGE PRESENCE

Victoria Justice strikes a pose with the cast of Broadway's "Kinky Boots" following the show, on Monday.

76 of 129

Michael Simon/StarTraks

KIDDING AROUND

Nicole Richie and two adorable girls act silly at the Baby2Baby Forever Flowers Tea Party, celebrating the launch of the new Janie and Jack collection, on Sunday.

77 of 129

John Parra/Getty

CUTE COUPLE ALERT

Newlyweds Kate Upton and Justin Verlander attend the "Uncork for a Cause" event to benefit Wins for Warriors Foundation, on Monday.

78 of 129

Clive Brunskill/Getty

AT THE MIC

Three cheers for Serena Williams! The tennis champ and new mom takes the stage at a press conference at the future home of the Miami Open, on Monday.

79 of 129

James Gourley/Shutterstock

SHINE BRIGHT

Olivia Cooke sparkles in a silver gown at the London premiere of Ready Player One.

80 of 129

Splash News Online

PASSING THROUGH 

Hugh Jackman arrives at the airport in Los Angeles. 

81 of 129

Splash News Online

ON THE DOT 

Eva Mendes rocks a polka dot jumpsuit for a day out in N.Y.C. 

82 of 129

MEGA

MOM'S THE WORD

Pregnant Eva Longoria dresses her baby bump in a "Mama Bear" shirt as she directs scenes for her new show, Grand Hotel.

83 of 129

Sipa USA

ROUND OF APPLAUSE

On Monday, Bella Thorne and Patrick Schwarzenegger are all smiles as they promote their film, Midnight Sun, on Despierta América.

84 of 129

Splash News Online

VALLEY GIRL 

Silicon Valley star Amanda Crew poses at a PaleyFest screening of the show Sunday in L.A. 

85 of 129

Dave J Hogan/Getty

BUILDING AN EMPIRE

Star Wars: The Last Jedi actor Mark Hamill shows off his best film award in the winners room at the Rakuten TV Empire Awards, in London on Sunday.

86 of 129

Michael Kovac/Getty

CONSIDER THIS

Outlander costars Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe attend a Starz FYC event for their show on Sunday.

87 of 129

Seth Browarnik/StarTraks

PARTY PEOPLE

Following his health scare, Rick Ross returns to the stage at LIV in Miami.

88 of 129

BackGrid

PUPPY LOVE

Jessica Jones actress Krysten Ritter is all smiles as she carries her dog outside LAX Airport.

89 of 129

James Devaney/Getty

BALLIN' TIME

Jerry Ferrara and Regina King attend a New York Knicks vs. Charlotte Hornets game on Saturday.

90 of 129

J. Merritt/Getty

HUG IT OUT

Gwyneth Paltrow and Kate Bosworth share an embrace at the 2018 Sun Valley Film Festival

91 of 129

MEGA

TRAVEL TIME 

Hat's off! Orlando Bloom is spotted at LAX Airport on Friday. 

92 of 129

MEGA

BRIGHTEN UP 

Paris Jackson picks up a bouquet in Malibu on Sunday.

93 of 129

Broadimage/Shutterstock

GO WITH THE FLOW

Mom-to-be Kirsten Dunst is out and about Saturday in Los Angeles. 

94 of 129

Media-Mode/Splash News Online

LIFE AT SEA

Selena Gomez basks in the Sydney sun on a boat. 

95 of 129

Felipe Ramales/Splash News Online

CUTE COMPANION

Live Schreiber takes his dog for a walk in New York City. 

96 of 129

Splash News Online

MOTHER'S GLOW

A pregnant Eva Longoria is joined by mom Ella Eva Mireles for a Sunday out in Miami. 

97 of 129